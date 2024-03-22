Surviving Healthcare

300. GIFT-GIVING IS ONE OF THE GREAT HUMAN VIRTUES, BUT PHARMA PURPOSEFULLY CORRUPTS IT
Gifting is a powerful genetic force locking us into relationships, groups, and societies. First is an excerpt from Butchered by "Healthcare," then an…
  
Robert Yoho MD (ret)
33
299. MEGAN SMITH'S NEW FILM FEATURES DOZENS OF SUPPRESSED CANCER CURES
Because oncology is one of the least effective and most corrupt healthcare specialties, an industry of real doctors has sprung up. Many of them practice…
  
Robert Yoho MD (ret)
1:00:12
179
298. KERRI RIVERA RETURNS TO REVEAL MORE SECRETS OF NATURAL MEDICINE
I know what you are thinking—Dr. Yoho fantasizes he is the George Plimpton of Substack. GP was a journalist who tried out for professional athletic…
48:36
88

February 2024

297. THE FIRST CHAPTER OF JUDAS DENTISTRY IS A LOVE STORY ❤️❤️
How our kindly dentist nearly murdered my dear wife, Judy.
  
Robert Yoho MD (ret)
16:00
75
296. JAMES ROGUSKI VERSUS THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION CRIMINAL SYNDICATE
They are a band of unelected bureaucrats who want to steal $30 billion a year of our money to fight nonexistent diseases.
  
Robert Yoho MD (ret)
 and 
James Roguski’s
22:31
16
295. The test of a first-rate intelligence is the ability to hold two opposed ideas in mind at the same time and still retain the ability to…
I flunked the test but am taking extra credit to make it up.
  
Robert Yoho MD (ret)
181
294. GEORGE IS A TOP ENGINEER AND AIRPLANE GEEK SINCE CHILDHOOD. HE SAYS THE "CHEMTRAILS" THEORY IS ASININE
Dane Wigington is a former solar panel installer turned airline conspiracy czar. His scary urban legend did not survive our dissection. Caveat: jet…
1:05:39
581

January 2024

293. DAVE PAYETTE KILLS HIS PRECONCEPTIONS BY PRACTICING ZERO-BASED THINKING
He knows that the past is only relevant as data.
  
Robert Yoho MD (ret)
23:28
97
292. METHYLENE BLUE (MB) FOR MEMORY, MOOD, PARKINSON'S, AND MORE
A whirlwind introduction to the world's first modern drug. It is safe, nontoxic and effective for many illnesses.
  
Robert Yoho MD (ret)
266
291. I AM GETTING RICH FROM FRONTIER PHARM AND SNOOT! MULTILEVEL MARKETING (MLM)
I wish, ha. I did clear $1800 in the first few weeks but give all profits to charities promoting chlorine dioxide (CD). If you get involved, you can…
  
Robert Yoho MD (ret)
15:17
60
290. A FEW LESS THINGS TO WORRY ABOUT
Our greatest need is to be patient, calm, and to avoid being intimidated by psy-ops. Here are rules to make this easier.
  
Robert Yoho MD (ret)
32:56
158
289. POLYMATH PAUL (PP) INTRODUCED ME TO MS. BORON
No one but a few functional doctors seem to know her. I am trying her out as my new best girl because of my ankle arthritis. Do not tell her that I will…
  
Robert Yoho MD (ret)
38:22
101
