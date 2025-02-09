Most people don't believe something can happen until it already has. That's not stupidity or weakness, that's just human nature. ― Max Brooks, World War Z: An Oral History of the Zombie War (2007)

Zombies are real. I did an exhaustive academic review of them through the lens of cinema zombie and linked three films for your further research. These essential sources have the same intellectual rigor as the science fiction published in the New England Journal of Medicine but without the pretensions. I described the frauds typical of this journal and others in Butchered by “Healthcare.” These range from statistical deceptions to frank fabrication. Zombie movies have more integrity.

This guide is a whirlwind tour of the battlefield and the weapons I use. Almost everything is cheapest on Amazon, and all items here are the most economical I could find. The “Yoho’s Fullscript Supplement Shoppe” supplements are more expensive but are still an excellent value compared to elsewhere. They have a reputation for purity, and some are unique.

Look through the following, study the areas you need most, and return for what you missed. The Almanac will be linked to the top of future posts for your convenience. You can click through the Table of Contents to go to the section you want to study.

Table of Contents

1. Read my work, and you will know the enemy.

Dig your well before you are thirsty—to survive, study healthcare before you get sick. If you cannot afford to buy my books, the ebooks are my gifts for you. Click the links below to see the beautiful covers. Two are original art I composed, and two are classic paintings.

Butchered by “Healthcare” will prevent you from falling prey to the doctor-patient Stockholm Syndrome. Patients have been hypnotized to defend their kidnappers, and yes, entering the medical system is an abduction. Every specialty is dangerous to your health, and once you see the corruption, you cannot unsee it. Researching and writing about this took me three agonizing years. No other book is comparable (384 reviews on Amazon, averaging 4.5 stars).

Hormone Secrets is a critical read for seniors and some others. It has every detail necessary to improve their health and lifespan using bioidentical hormones. Study this book before you see anyone. If you depend on doctors to tell you what to take, you will get substandard care (164 Amazon reviews averaging 4.4 stars).

Cassandra’s Memo is a synopsis of what happened during the Covid vaccine bioweapon attack. It is so honest that Amazon initially censored it. (Amazon reviews are all five-star).

Judas Dentistry tells about the second-worst specialty in healthcare.* The story is darker than you think. Their attacks on us include poisoning using root canals, mercury, and fluoride. If you have “dental work” in your mouth, you must read this book to survive (67 Amazon reviews averaging 4.4 stars).

*Pediatricians are the worst. They are poisoning our children with vaccines. This increased the autism rate from 1/10,000 to under 1/30.

My ebooks are free for my readers to download. They have the reference links that are missing from print editions. The Cassandra’s Memo ebook is HERE. Hormone Secrets and Butchered by "Healthcare" ebooks are HERE and HERE, and Judas Dentistry is HERE.

If you value what I do, please review my books.

Key references

The Garbage Collector (2022) by Robert Gammal is a takedown of dentistry by a highly qualified Australian dentist. He has seen many spontaneous cures for cancers and other inflammatory diseases after removing root canals, mercury, and dental appliances from his patients’ mouths. I have a chapter about him in Judas Dentistry, but his book is better. He is brutal.

Katherine Eban’s Bottle of Lies (2019) depicts the FDA as sluggish, grossly underfunded, understaffed, uncaring, incompetent, and corrupt. (It is worse—captured by malign forces. I pray for its destruction.) She describes the relationship between drug sources from India, China, and the USA. This is beautifully written and offers many insights into current events.

Peter C. Gøtzsche’s books are must-reads for serious students of Pharma. Deadly Medicines and Organised Crime: How Big Pharma Has Corrupted Healthcare (2013) is the best introduction.

Marcus Aurelius’s Meditations is my go-to source for everything. I like George Long’s classic translation HERE.

Postscript to this section: Surviving Healthcare is backed up at DrYoho.com. If you, too, are concerned about Substack's viability, email me, and I will introduce you to my honest and reliable Latvian webmasters. I have worked with them for over 20 years. We could carry on without Substack if necessary.

2. Featured product: the Spyderco Matriarch

She is not for cutting cheese. Like mother-in-laws everywhere, her blade deploys instantly and cuts without warning. Like my human woman, having her close to me builds my confidence. Note:

I have cut myself, and you will, too, if you are not careful.

If you have a minor knife fetish like me, you will install the Signet Ring to make drawing the knife instantaneous.

My video below shows how the patented Emerson opener with the Ring opens the Matriarch from your pocket in a fraction of a second. HERE is a review.

3. Pepper spray is always the first defense consideration.

It is a hundred times more likely to be useful than a firearm, so always carry it. It reduces human and canine opponents to bawling helplessness for an hour. By then, you should be gone. I use the Pom brand HERE, and it has a nasty reputation.

Disclaimer: Zombies require distance weapons such as baseball bats, chainsaws, or firearms. Pepper spray and even the Matriarch are inadequate against them.

For handguns, use GrabAGun.com, Guns.com, or other dealers. The post at the first link describes Kydex holsters that function as a safety because they cover the trigger. The gun cannot fire unless drawn, and unlike leather holsters, they snap your gun securely into place until it is needed.

A remarkable belt HERE ($52) makes concealed carry a pleasure. It is so comfortable that I abandoned all other belts and wear it even around the house. It stays on my hips and never falls down, so I gave one to my stepson to keep him from looking like a gangbanger.

It is so strong that I tighten it to protect my back when I do squats and deadlifts. Alternatively, specialized weightlifting belts start at around $30 HERE. At 71, I can still lift 200 pounds for twelve repetitions of either exercise, a calculated one-rep max of 277 pounds according to THIS formula.

4. Communication is life itself in wartime.

Generators are great if you have the resources or if your house is remote, and THESE$2000 Hondas are the standard. However, a Jackery portable power station battery is more convenient. It will keep your phone and computer charged and the lights and internet on for days.

Adding THIS Jackery solar panel extends its usefulness. HERE is the whole Jackery store. Other solar panels cost a fraction of this; you must decide what is compatible with them and what you require. Alternative systems from Inergy are HERE.

When local networks are down, satellite phones still work, and Garmen, the “Amazon Choice,” is only $324. Compare models HERE.

These batteries will also power your backup cooking systems. Although propane-powered camping stoves HERE are always a good idea, Instant pots (HERE), convection ovens HERE, and small microwaves HERE can plug into your backup power.

Join the revolution and start a Substack. I wrote basic instructions for you HERE. Add audio interviews, and you will learn exponentially faster. A professional microphone is mandatory and inexpensive these days. My excellent Audio-Technica ATR2100x-USB mike was recently marked down to $47 from $100. The Blue Yeti microphone ($100) is a podcaster favorite that looks cooler. THIS is my favorite tripod, but the boom type is more convenient.

Although it is less important than the mike, you also need a small USB video camera. Mine is the Logitech C922x Pro Stream Webcam ($80). Other options are HERE. The video cam and the microphone attach to the computer using USB connectors, so if you have a Mac laptop, you need a couple of “dongles” such as THIS ONE ($18). It is an “Amazon Choice,” so it may be OK. But since I have been abused before by after-market dongles, I paid $70 for the brand name HERE.

I use Zoom to record podcasts. Get a paid subscription to this or another platform that allows longer recordings, and you are all set. Some have concerns about its relationship with China, but I try not to think about it.

5. Chlorine dioxide (CD) for beginners

After studying hundreds of hours, I have learned enough about chlorine dioxide and DMSO to realize that these treatments alone could replace most healthcare. Proof of their efficacy is that physicians cannot use or discuss them for fear that their medical boards will revoke their licenses.

This makes little difference—CD requires no degree, license, or ridiculous pretense of doctoring or physician superiority. The medical specialties of ENT, oncology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, dermatology, psychiatry, and others will soon go the way of the dodo bird to be replaced by lay practitioners who know the protocols. They can be trained in a week.

Just buy dropper bottles HERE, mix drops from each bottle, dilute the yellow “activated” product in a liter, and drink the contents hourly over six to eight hours. You can cure AIDS, Lyme disease, diabetes, metastatic pancreatic cancer, “long Covid,” glyphosate “intoxication,” and a lot more.

Those new to chlorine dioxide occasionally undergo an annoying adaptation called the Herxheimer reaction. They may feel poorly and have diarrhea or other symptoms. If this happens, cut your dose by half, but do not give up.

Trust how you feel. Minor problems like Covid or malaria are cured in a few days, and major health issues often go away in a month or less. I have watched several friends with diabetes vastly improve in a week. This is so fast that it suggests the disease is a pancreas infection. Autism improvement requires patience and supervision. I suggest Kerri Rivera (Kerri@KerriRivera.com) for that.

Chlorine dioxide requires study, but your life is worth it. I now take 18 drops of each component in a liter of filtered water over eight hours almost daily. (This is referred to as 18 and not 36 drops.) I am not Herxing much and tolerate it well.

To make MMS or CDS the right way, read THIS, THIS, and THIS post. Download the references here:

The Universal Antidote Interactive Reference Guidebook 2nd Ed 2022

Download

V1

Download

This guide has instructions about how to obtain chlorine dioxide in other countries.

To make CD, buy a two-part set from Amazon. HERE is one source. If your link goes bad, search for “water purification chlorine dioxide.” My friend Herb Richards also sells it at buy1a.com or topsellerbestsellers.com. Other sources are HERE. HERE is a good place to order from Germany. I make no guarantees about any of these, but my readers and I have used them.

Your set comes with two dropper bottles. One contains 22.5 % sodium chlorite and the other 4-5 % hydrochloric acid. Avoid using other acids, such as citrate, because although they work, they might upset your stomach. Always test your kit after you open it by putting five drops of each ingredient in the bottom of a clean glass and shaking it back and forth. You have a bad batch if the solution does not turn yellow-brown and smells bleachy after a minute. The acid part probably needs to be replaced. The 33% hydrochloric acid from any swimming pool supply store works fine when diluted to 4-5 percent. Follow the instructions on TheUniversalAntidote.com.

Chlorine dioxide solution (CDS) is suitable for specific applications, such as intravenous and skin use, but making it is unnecessarily complex for 95 percent of us. If you want to do it, I included video directions in THIS post. THIS glassware is required, along with a shot glass like the one you might use to drink tequila HERE. The ingredients are the same as those used for MMS—sodium chlorite 22.4 percent and 4-5 percent hydrochloric acid.

In today’s toxic world, we all should consider taking CD at least weekly. The commercial products in the next section are an alternative. You cannot overestimate the good that even a tiny quantity of chlorine dioxide can do. If you have a serious disease, use it eight hours daily, seven days a week, until you are better.

Once more, the key to using chlorine dioxide is avoiding taking too much too soon. You are better off starting slowly, so use the beginning protocol in the Guide above. Diarrhea, stomach upset, fatigue, or malaise are Herx reactions. Stop for a few days and cut your dose in half.

Preformulated CD products from Snoot! and Frontier Pharm

Although they cannot be advertised that way, these have systemic effects and are “gateway drugs” that let you easily incorporate chlorine dioxide into your daily life. They will convince you of the benefits and encourage you to learn more. The link HERE takes you to the Frontier website and gives you a discount on their mouthwash and other products. THIS ONE is for the Snoot! Spray nasal “cleanser.” If you want to help spread the word and make money, join the Frontier affiliate program HERE and Snoot!’s HERE.

6. Chlorine dioxide manufacture for more advanced users

Once you learn to make the MMS with your dropper bottles and have taken CD for a few weeks, you will want to spend $100 and buy enough sodium chlorite flakes and concentrated hydrochloric acid to keep your family safe for years. By now, you have no fears that a few molecules of sodium chlorite diluted into a liter consumed over eight hours will harm you. The quantity is so minute that you should not worry about the purity grade of the bulk ingredients.

Sodium chlorite flakes are generally 80 percent pure. The rest is sodium chloride—salt. You will make a saturated solution according to the directions in the manual above. It is not caustic or volatile. HERE are a few Amazon links for sodium chlorite. You can buy a few kilograms for less than $100 or even find barrels of it economically.

Hydrochloric “muriatic” acid is 31.5% strong and is available at any swimming pool supply store. HERE and HERE are Amazon’s; it is even cheaper at hardware stores. This should be clear, not yellow or blue. For your dropper bottles, dilute this to 4-5 percent. Be sure to pour the proper quantity of acid into the larger quantity of water instead of the reverse. Read how at TheUniversalAntidote.com.

7. DMSO is only second to chlorine dioxide for curing disease

My DMSO posts are HERE and HERE. This harmless supplement did more for me than all the dozens of others I have tried. I take a tablespoonful in a glass of water five days a week, but others have results using a few drops to a teaspoon. You can also use it on your skin, but it is less well absorbed.

DMSO is available everywhere. I recommend 99.995% pure. In Europe, you can get it from the German Amazon HERE. In the US, you can buy it HERE. You will go through it and give some away, so buy at least a quart. I bought a gallon for about $112, and three gallons are available at a volume discount.

8. How to cure cancer in your kitchen

If you have cancer, you should study as if your life depended on it, for it does. I do not treat or diagnose, so listen to me at your own risk. If it were me, I would do the following:

Ghost your doctor unless you have cancer for which there is a definitive Rockefeller cure. He will try to convince you to take poisons that will make a recovery less likely. Radiation oncologists, for example, extend life for only ONE cancer. (I do not know how they live with themselves.) We have effective chemotherapy for testicular, some lymphomas, and a few other cancers. For the rest, you are better off left to your own devices. Unless you are in these categories, decide your action plan with what help you can find outside the system.

Find out what is in your mouth first. If you have root canals, your priority is to remove them. Taking out mercury fillings and metal appliances is second in importance. Dentists have so terribly battered some of their patients that they are forced to have all their teeth pulled and get dentures. Ceramic zirconia implants, the only other healthy option, can cost more than $100,000. Read about all this in Judas Dentistry.

Get going on chlorine dioxide and DMSO programs immediately, and order your supplies above after you read the informational links. DMSO doses are unclear, but I believe you are unlikely to go wrong with a tablespoon in a glass of water or juice daily, five days a week. Start with a teaspoon and increase it after you see how you feel.

Next, read Katrina Lewis’s post HERE and study all the links. Note that she has not had her root canals removed. HERE and HERE are two other sources. I recommend you look at the references in these posts first. If you search for “fenbendazole cancer,” use the Yandex search engine instead of Google, which is captured by evil globalist forces and lies by design.

After you look at the evidence, order fenbendazole and ivermectin.

The Indian pharmacies below sell without a prescription. At one time, they offered powder, but I do not see it now. Veterinary sources are also available HERE. If you have cancer, you will take about 100 mg of ivermectin daily for a long time, so order enough for months. If you have a natural doctor who will prescribe it, an alternative is using a US compounding pharmacy, which can get expensive. Katrina thinks they are more reliable, but I doubt it.

Here are some US sources for fenbendazole that will sell without a prescription. Since the drug is not approved for human use in the United States, I cannot recommend you take it, but be advised that I do. It is widely used in India, and THIS article convinced me it is harmless. HERE is another reference. (Katrina Lewis raised doubts HEREabout fenbendazole’s long-term use for cancer.)

The following foreign pharmacies sell many medicines. No drug is guaranteed safe and effective, especially US-sourced trademarked and patented Pharma products.

Sunrise Enterprise, export@sunriseindia.org, A-206, 2nd Floor, Sumel Business Park-6 Dudheshwar Road, Opposite Hanumanpura BRTS, Shaibaug, Ahmedabad, State-Gujarat (India). They communicate strictly through WhatsApp text messaging, and their number is +919099096658.

Inhousepharmacy.vu, Alldaychemist.com, oceanpharmaceutical.com, https://www.buy-pharma.md, and sales@bullpharmachem.co are other foreign pharmacies my readers have had good experiences with.

Some people buy 1% sterile injectable veterinary ivermectin from sources like THIS ($18) or feed stores such as Tractor Supply (where I spent $49 for the same thing and had to endure stares from the staff) to take orally mixed with water. Others use it in their eyes after dilution with saline. If you make the mistake of using water instead, it stings. I have taken feed store ivermectin paste and liquid orally and dripped the diluted injectable into my eyes. If you do any of this, it is your sole responsibility.

9. Powders are the best choice for vitamins and minerals.

They do not contain the fillers that are in every pill and capsule.

Powders are less expensive and can be conveniently used in a smoothie.

For convenience, I use THESE leakproof plastic four-ounce jars to dispense powder and leave my stash in the original bag inside a Ziplock.

If you are on chlorine dioxide, take your vitamins two hours after your last dose of the day.

A $20 digital scale will give you confidence about dosage.

Find the button and zero your scale with the empty scooper. Do not make a mess by putting powder on your scale, as I did below.

The image shows 1/8 teaspoon of melatonin powder as measured with that scooper. This volume weighs 276 mg, and although 180 mg is desirable, this is a reasonable dose. Other supplements require more exact measurements. After you check the weight of your supplements, you can confidently use measuring spoons to dispense them. I bought a pack of 1/8 teaspoon measuring scoops HERE.

10. Vitamins and minerals in order of importance

Note: I take most of this about every other day, two hours after finishing my chlorine dioxide, and always on a full stomach. If I take it daily, my tummy tells me, “NO!”

Vitamin D is more critical than all the other nutrients on this list combined. D treats and prevents many diseases and decreases all-cause mortality. Always use 50,000 IU capsules (obtain HERE), and you should try to take your whole week’s dose in one day. Do not fear taking too much; levels somewhat above 100 mg/dl are good for you. Powder is not appropriate for this supplement because it is not exact enough.

Henry Lahore’s VitaminDWiki.com and his Substack HERE are the best information sources. Ninety-five percent of the world’s population does not live in areas with enough sunlight to supply adequate vitamin D. Even for those living in the tropics, the vast majority do not stay outside long enough for the magic to occur.

I recommend using a home kit to measure your D level. Read the reviews HERE and decide which one you want. If you get sick or undergo surgery, take 100,000-200,000 IU daily for three days to boost your levels. This is not too much.

K2 is critical. The best type is labeled “MK 7.” HERE is an economical source, and HERE are others. To benefit most, take it along with the D3.

Magnesium deficiency is nearly universal, and supplementation vastly improves health and decreases cancer, heart disease, and inflammation. Doses of several grams daily are reasonable. Consider taking magnesium until you get diarrhea; it will not hurt you, and you will learn what you tolerate and can then decrease your next dose. Here are several types of magnesium and the doctors’ opinions about them from an internet search:

Magnesium glycinate: 90—95 percent bioavailable, gentle on the stomach, ideal for relaxation, sleep, and stress reduction.

Magnesium Threonate: 75 percent absorbed. Crosses the blood-brain barrier and supports cognitive function and sleep.

Magnesium Citrate: 80 to 90 percent absorbed. Helps digestion, relieves constipation, and helps cardiovascular health.

Magnesium malate: 70-80 percent absorbed. Helps energy production and muscle health.

Magnesium oxide should not be used except for constipation because it is poorly absorbed (4-30 percent). Since it is cheap, wholesalers like Costco often sell it.

High magnesium levels successfully suppress atrial fibrillation (see my article) and aid in the treatment of heart disease. Intravenous magnesium in several-gram doses and 1000 mg of oral aspirin were once used for all cardiac hospital admissions. However, bought-and-paid-for medical “scientists” abolished this healthy practice.

Intravenous or oral DMSO helps even more, but the traitorous FDA mostly banned it from clinical practice in the 1960s. This happened even though thousands of studies proved its safety and effectiveness. If I had heart disease or a history of strokes, I would have all three treatments ready to go if I got sick, and I would never tell my “healers” what I was doing.

Key ways to raise your magnesium levels:

Magnesium flakes are great for baths and foot soaks. Several products are HERE.

PRO TIP: Magnesium oil should be applied several times daily. When my friend with atrial fibrillation uses THIS on her legs, she has no problem with it.

Take a well-absorbed magnesium twice daily. HERE are sources for powders.

Vitamin C is third in importance after D and magnesium.

It is available as ascorbic acid powder HERE.

In large doses, C can create loose bowel reactions similar to magnesium. You know your dose is adequate only after you get diarrhea, so find that threshold and back off a little.

Wait two hours after taking your day’s chlorine dioxide before consuming vitamin C and other antioxidants, for they inactivate each other.

Iodine makes many people feel better immediately. Deficiency is nearly universal, except for those who live within a hundred miles of the sea. Heavy fish eaters get iodine but have to worry about mercury toxicity. Because of iodine deficiency, the Midwest is known as the “goiter belt.”

The standard dose is at least 50 mg daily. If 200 to 300 milligrams are taken daily, it may cure glandular cancers such as breast and prostate. The only risk of larger doses is that they might agitate you, but if that happens, decrease the dose. Breast cancer patients should also use it on their skin near the cancer area several times daily.

It is available as Iodoral tablets HERE. Other less expensive options are HERE, but I do not know if they are as good. Liquids such as Lugol’s HERE or nascent iodine HERE are other options. For two percent Lugol’s, 20 drops or one cc is 50 mg of iodine. Nascent is supposedly more biologically active, so start low and increase the dose slowly as you monitor for side effects such as hyperactivity.

Selenium deficiency is also widespread; the dose is 200-400 micrograms daily, and I take 400. The higher amounts assist with detox. Eating three Brazil nuts daily is one way to get it, and you will enjoy it. I pig out on them some days, and other times, I forget. To protect your thyroid, take iodine too. HERE are selenium sources.

There are a few case reports of selenium toxicity, including one when a dietary supplement was mistakenly made at 200 times the recommended strength. Gastrointestinal illness and hair loss are clues to this. Selenium is generally considered safe at 400 mcg per day.

Boron deficiency is widespread, and supplementation has many merits, including improved sexuality. Backing for this includes its suppression by the mainstream. It is the cheapest supplement, and a daily dose of ¼ teaspoons of Borax detergent in a liter of water for men and 1/8 teaspoon for women supplies all your needs. It is safer than table salt, and a lifetime supply is available HERE for a few dollars. The 20 Mule Team brand is fine. After you read the post linked above, you will be comfortable taking it.

Zinc aids vital processes. The maintenance dose is 25 mg daily, but if you are sick or have never taken it, 50 mg daily for a couple of weeks may help. The options to purchase it, including powder, are HERE.

CoQ gets an honorable mention. HERE is the powder variety, and HERE are other options. 300 mg may be adequate, but some recommend taking many times that dose, particularly for Parkinson’s.

11. Yoho’s Fullscript Supplement Shoppe

Because it has developed over millennia, Supplement World is far larger than Big Pharma World.

When looking at something new, I keep in mind three rules:

Eighty-five percent of everything is crap. (Theodore Sturgeon’s Law)

I try never to underestimate my ability to be fooled by the next con artist.

It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends on his not understanding it. (Upton Sinclair)

To sort supplements out, I consulted Dr. Tamara Santa Ana, an academic functional physician I trust. I asked her which Fullscript supplements were the most effective. She has prescribed vitamins, minerals, and nutritional therapy her whole career and has over 5,000 hours of post-doctoral nutrition training. (I have about 10,000 hours after my MD, but I mainly studied lies.)

Dr. Tamara replied: It sounds like an exaggeration, but alternative medical practice is just miracle after miracle. I have come to expect BIG changes if the patient is compliant with the supplements I suggest.

Dr. Tamara has extensive experience with the following supplements and has witnessed their clinical benefits:

After you scan the examples below, enter the Fullscript store by clicking THIS link and look around. Once inside, pull down the “Catalog” menu at the top and type any supplement you want to learn about into the search bar.

Peptides are modern magic, and I (Yoho) ordered one called BPC 157 from Fullscript.​ The claims are that it decreases inflammation, promotes cognition and performance, and improves muscle and tissue repair and wound healing. It also ​enhances gut recovery, and Joe Rogan takes it. What is not to like about all that? I will let you know how it goes for me. Dr. Tamara adds: BPC-157 describes a partial sequence of amino acids naturally occurring in human gastric juices. Supplementing this supports muscle and joint health, digestion, and the normal function of the gut-brain axis. This 15-amino acid fragment is also frequently called the ‘Body Protection Compound’ (BPC). The delayed-release product is used for cases where support is needed in the colon and to improve joints. The rapid-release version is used for acute pain, such as after injuries. Everything I’ve learned about this peptide seems promising. The first night after taking it, I slept like a baby.

Tri-Magnesium by Integrative Therapeutics contains magnesium citrate, oxide, and malate. Dr. Santa Ana comments: This supplement has helped my patients get better sleep, fewer migraines, and lower blood sugars for diabetics. Magnesium deficiency is common, and when it is replaced in proper doses, mood, memory, and heart rate variability testing improve. I also use magnesium l-threonate, which is reputed to support brain functioning. Magnesium oxide decreases constipation.

Ultra Vitamin® by Quicksilver Scientific contains vitamins A, C, D, E, K, and B vitamins and the protective carotenoid antioxidants lutein, lycopene, and zeaxanthin in a liposomal base. It is Dr. Tamara’s go-to for better eyesight. She says : I am consistently amazed by how much nutrition impacts eye health. While I generally do not prescribe many multivitamins, I have had success with this. I typically use it in combination with eye microcurrent and red-light therapy.

Cataplex® B-GF by Standard Process is another combination containing niacin, vitamin B6, thiamine, and inositol that supports the heart, metabolism, and nervous system. Dr. Tamara comments: Using this, I observed patients with more energy, fewer naps (self-reported), improved brain function (less brain fog), and better moods. In very deficient patients, weight loss may occur. I see remarkable changes in walking endurance and energy when I give this with Standard Process Cardio-Plus. Patients feel noticeably better.

MycoBotanicals Brain by Host Defense. This is a combination of mushrooms and herbs that improve alertness. Here are the ingredients and their theoretical effects: Lion’s Mane - Supports the brain and nervous system. Reishi - Supports neurological and adrenal functioning. Cordyceps - Supports aging brain health. Bacopa: Enhances brain function and memory. Ginkgo: Promotes brain blood flow. Dr. Tamara told me: I have seen many patients clear their brain fog using this combination. Others tell me their memory and eyesight are improving. Ginkgo is theorized to improve brain and eye microcirculation, and the mushrooms are thought to improve immunity. Three chronically ill patients of mine reduced their viral illness frequency using this supplement.

HTN Px by Restorative Formulations is a botanical blend containing herbs that improve cardiac function and normalize blood pressure. It increases parasympathetic (“relaxation response”) activity and lowers vascular tone. Dr. Tamara: I have had extensive experience and many successes using this combination. Many of my patients with mild to moderate hypertension use it to get off prescriptions. We work with their primary care doctor to decrease or eliminate them when it works. Yoho: If it were me, I would replace that blood pressure doctor with a $30 home blood pressure machine. This supplement contains: Rauwolfia African Snake Root Motherwort Hawthorn Passionflower Mistletoe

Osteo Px by Restorative Formulations. Contains Vitamin D, Vitamin A, and Vitamin K2 in the form of MK7 Dr. Tamara uses this frequently and has confidence in it. It is taken once daily and rebuilds bone over the long term. K2 and Vitamin D3 work together to put calcium back into bone. She comments: This is also essential for arterial health. I monitor my patients’ vascular systems with an in-office device called an Angioscan. Over time, I can see vascular stiffness and other signs of aging decline. I also check bone densities with it, and they improve as well.

Chromium Complex, formerly Cataplex® GTF Standard Process , is a supplement with chromium, niacin, and vitamin A that supports normal carbohydrate metabolism. Dr. Tamara comments: This is one of my all-time favorites. I use it at the first sign of elevated blood sugars. Patients report fewer cravings and better energy. For sugar addicts, the chromium complex typically decreases the average blood sugar. Hemoglobin A1C generally stabilizes or drops. Many patients improve subjectively.

GLP-1 Probiotic Pro by Pendulum is an adjunctive weight-loss medication containing living probiotics and prebiotic bacteria. It is designed for those doing weight loss programs with or without drugs. It has: Akkermansia muciniphila generates the postbiotics propionate and p9, which support GLP-1, a naturally occurring hormone that helps regulate blood sugar levels. Clostridium butyricum, which produces the postbiotic butyrate. This stimulates GLP-1. Bifidobacterium infantis produces the postbiotics acetate and lactate, which feed bacteria such as Akkermansia and Butyricum. This promotes an ecosystem in the gut that naturally supports the healthy gut lining and GLP-1. Dr. Tamara comments: Many patients lack keystone strains of bacteria in their GI systems. This supplement is a powerful way to balance those species and decrease gut symptoms. In addition, specialized probiotics like these often permit healthy weight loss, even for resistant patients. I have seen this in myself and many others.

Glucose Balance PX by Restorative Formulation combines herbs and trace minerals that support healthy glucose metabolism, facilitate glucose transport, and support glycogen storage. Dr. Tamara: This is one of my top five blood sugar regulators. I often see improved energy, and patients say their brains function better.

IMD (Intestinal Metals Detox) Intestinal Cleanse offers therapeutic detoxification if OSR is unavailable or unaffordable for an individual. The claim is that IMD attaches to methylmercury and other metals and escorts them safely out of the body via the intestines. It theoretically spares the bloodstream, vulnerable kidneys, and liver. This is thought to support intestinal health and reduce inflammation.

Once more, after you look at the examples below, enter the Fullscript store by clicking THIS link and look around. Then, pull down the “Catalog” menu at the top and type any supplement you want to learn about into the search bar.

Dr. Santa Ana additionally comments: I utilize an Oligoscan in the office. This helps track patients' oxidative stress levels, heavy metals intoxication, and mineral and vitamin balance. It identifies many with liver and gallbladder issues and is an effective tool for monitoring patients as their lab tests improve. It sometimes tells me that my patients are not taking their supplements as I advise.

If you want to switch to premium supplements, Dr. Santa Ana can help. Call her office at 1-540-462-7750 to schedule a virtual appointment. The first hour costs $145. She is willing to answer questions at drtsanta@protonmail.com, but do not abuse this privilege.

Three short years ago, I would have said all this was nonsense.

12. Good sleep is critical for health.

Your mileage may vary with the following. Each can work alone, but some people combine all these and see only slight improvement. I struggle with sleep and wake up early every morning, writing in my head.

I recommend a SleepMaster-type eye shield . Although the original company seems to have gone out of business, knock-offs like THIS, THIS, and THIS are available. These transform any sleeping environment into a dark room as recommended by experts like Frank Shallenberger, MD.

Magnesium glycinate or bis-glycinate (HERE) in multi-gram doses at bedtime helps. Be careful; if you are sensitive, you could s*** the bed! Magnesium oxide does not improve sleep.

BPC-157, a peptide , is possibly my list's strongest natural sleep aid. It is available at the Fullscript Vitamin Shoppe.

Some people love CBD oil, which contains a little THC. The effective dose varies from one drop to a dropper at bedtime, and I take a half dropper full. It is not the same as hemp oil. Here is Dr. Tamara Santa Ana’s PowerPoint about it:

CBD Oils In Clinical Practice Brief PP for Physicians

Download

DMSO is reputed to help sleep. I sometimes notice it when I take a tablespoon of the 99.995 percent pure type (available HERE) in a glass of water at bedtime. I think the fears about buying it in plastic bottles are overstated.

Melatonin helps a little. If you tolerate it, use 200 mg at bedtime and buy the powder HERE. Among many other virtues, it prevents cancer metastases and macular degeneration and may turn your hair back to its original color. After six weeks of using it, I am getting used to the funky feeling I get if I try to get up and use the bathroom. Ninety-five percent of people can tolerate taking it chronically, and it is as safe as anything I have ever written about.

Thiamine, 100 mg once or twice a day or more, helps Parkinson’s patients sleep.

A small carbohydrate meal before bedtime helps some.

13. Parkinson’s patients like me know constipation .

Treat it with magnesium oxide powder HERE or magnesium sulfate, available on THIS page. Vitamin C (ascorbic acid) in daily multi-gram doses also helps. Do not be afraid of either, and adjust your doses as needed.

I also drink a quart or two of water every morning and several more throughout the day.

I eat prunes and fiber-rich vegetables after soaking them in six drops of activated MMS in a quart or two of water to remove herbicides and pesticides.

Epic constipation ended my trial of the carnivore diet. You might do better if you drink lots of water and eat enough fat.

My morning MMS program works best. I push the dose into a slight Herx by 10 AM, and the results are… satisfying.

14. If you have a sore stomach

Consuming probiotic living foods such as kimchee, kefir, and sauerkraut improves gut bacteria. Some have theorized that carnivore diets decrease bacterial diversity (no, not DEI diversity!). They say that some species, like my lost tribes of Bacteroides, might become permanently extinct if we starve them.

Dr. Sabine Hazan has tested many of the commercially available kimchi, kefir, yogurt, and sauerkraut, and only a few have bifidobacteria. Her other insights:

Vitamin C and D and ivermectin help grow bifidobacteria.

Raw milk and raw kefir are excellent sources of good bacteria. I like the tasty products made by this commercial seller.

Forty-six states allow the sale of raw milk in some form. The remaining four states, Hawaii, Louisiana, Nevada, and Rhode Island, prohibit the sale of raw milk. In Florida, it is only legal to sell raw milk as pet food.

The Covid vax kills bifidobacteria.

I worked on my stool transplant post for over sixty hours but learned the most from a reader's comment after it was posted:

Very interesting and entertaining as always, thanks. I guess with a bad Clostridium difficile infection, maybe the risks of fecal implant might make sense. But having experienced a truly dramatic health transformation in the last year from kefir, I would try that first. A year ago i started drinking about a quart a day of local organic commercial whole milk kefir. Mind you, I had been eating yogurt daily for decades, along with regular use of miso and kimchi. No contest. The kefir has been nothing short of amazing. Greatly improved digestion, gas and constipation eliminated, better sleep, calmer, and i think even improved cognition. The only potential downside for some might be weight gain - at least that was the case for me but it was a welcome change, since i had been way too thin for a couple of years (and on the low weight side since about 2010). Now I am back to my normal weight of 20 years ago, including increased muscle mass and strength.

References

See THIS informational post about making delicious prebiotic kefir using milk and live cultures. HERE is a source for those.

An academic reference about using kefir to treat inflammatory bowel disease is HERE.

15. Decrease inflammation to cure disease.

Germ theory says bacteria are the primary cause of disease, but real medicine is based on “terrain theory,” which says the body's condition, or terrain, determines health. It will heal if you supply proper sleep, nutrition, supplements, and other regenerative environmental factors. These decrease inflammation and potentially eliminate many cancers, infectious diseases, neurological diseases, “autoimmune” disorders, and more.

For example, if you have Crohn’s or ulcerative colitis (inflammatory bowel disease / IBD), no one is coming to save you. To survive, you must study as if your life depended on it. You are the victim of an abduction, and if you want to live, you must escape your Stockholm Syndrome relationship with your doctor. Continue cooperating, and you will likely wake up one day with a colostomy, a colectomy, or worse.

IBD responds to the inflammation reduction treatments in this section. After you understand the overwhelming evils of vaccines, consider the following. The carnivore diet alone may cure you, as it did for Angela McArdle, whom I interviewed HERE. We also have collective experience using DMSO and chlorine dioxide.

More basic than this is to ask yourself, “What is in my mouth?” Loose teeth, dental amalgams, root canals, and other oral problems are highly inflammatory and infectious, so prioritize fixing these.

Use only IAOMT dentists. Have them remove root canals, abscesses, cavitations, and all metals. Fillings and implant material must be solely ceramic (zirconia). Never agree to ANY titanium in your mouth, for implants made with it are almost as hazardous as root canals. All this is covered in Judas Dentistry.

After that, consult a competent alternative doctor if you can find one, but realize your life is in your hands, not his. Consider the following.

Chlorine dioxide (CD), DMSO, and the carnivore diet (references HERE and HERE) are first-line treatments for IBD. Although I tried or am currently using everything I have written about in this Almanac, I noticed few improvements until I took oral DMSO. But when a supplement saves people from traumatic paralysis by decreasing spinal cord swelling, look no further for an arthritis cure. My ankles concurred.

Other general inflammation reduction strategies include DHEA, melatonin, low-dose naltrexone, high doses of magnesium, and fasting or time-restricted eating. Finally, exposure to boron, which is ubiquitous in Israeli soil, particularly in the Dead Sea area, saves Israelis from arthritis.

Cortisone-type steroids and NSAIDS (non-steroidal anti-inflammatories) are Pharma drugs that decrease inflammation but also inhibit healing and occasionally cause death. Immunosuppressants such as methotrexate or azathioprine are worse. They reduce the body's immune response, making fighting infection and disease harder, and cause cancer and a whole host of other mortal dangers.

Aspirin has many virtues besides relieving pain and inflammation. Multiple grams can be safely taken every 24 hours. It is a fantastic drug that prevents cancer, increases one's time on earth, and a lot more, but Pharma destroyed its credibility. Their goal is to injure us and profit despite any damage caused, so they instead promote killer Tylenol and its toxic relatives.

Although aspirin was the top-selling drug for decades, it has been suppressed and is now increasingly hard to find in drugstores. HERE is an online source. Avoid coated or baby aspirin—these worthless formulations were developed to steer us away from taking adequate doses and to sell NSAIDS and worse.

If you understand inflammation, you will see through mainstream healthcare. For example, think twice if an orthopedist says your joint cartilage is gone and you have “bone on bone” on your X-ray or MRI. They are selling lucrative joint replacement surgery. They have a hammer, and people are nails to them.

Symptomatology is almost unrelated to anatomy. Many people have imaging studies that show severe degenerative joint disease but have little pain and few complaints. Their tissues are not inflamed, so they should never consider joint replacement.

If you master inflammation using these natural remedies, your pain will disappear without surgery. You will be confident telling the joint surgeon pitching total hip replacement to go to h**l.

16. Curing spike protein illness/vaccine injury/”long Covid”

This is a serious issue because person-to-person shedding is real, as Pierre Kory’s academic paper proves:

Shedding Of Covid mRNA Vaccines

Download

Scott Marsland and Pierre Kory are the top authorities. They use these treatments:

Ivermectin . Because of his personal experience, Scott recommends taking this continually. He believes .2 to .3 mg/kg/day is optimal, about 15 to 20 mg daily for a 70 kg person. If patients have doubts, he tries to get them to take at least 3 mg daily. Scott says that all of us—even the unvaccinated—now have abnormal blood clotting due to shedding. He says, “We've tested amyloid fibrin micro-clotting in thousands of patients, and every single person we've tested had some micro-clotting.” Buy ivermectin from the Indian and other foreign pharmacies in the “Cure Cancer in Your Kitchen” section.

Low-dose naltrexone (LDN) is the second most common therapy Scott uses. LDN is dosed anywhere from 0.01-4.5 mg daily. Scott confirms seeing a clinical benefit in people treated with doses as low as .01 milligrams daily and says that those on 4.5 mg a day have to work up to it.

Lithium orotate is a trace mineral that is anti-inflammatory for the nervous system. It costs pennies and can be obtained from Horbaach Co. The first dose should be tiny, and according to Dr. Michael Nehls, 5 mg a day is optimal. It is inexpensive and safe. Scott says:

I prefer Horbaach ($15 for 130mg of Li Orotate, which equals 5mg of active Li) or Pure Encapsulations 1mg or 5mg from FullScript. The dose is 130 milligrams of lithium orotate and five milligrams of active lithium. It costs $15, including shipping for half a year's worth. Lithium keeps neurons from dying, reestablishes connections between neurons that have lost each other, and helps restore the hippocampus's function in part by globally decreasing neuroinflammation. I have measured neurotransmitters on more than 100 patients and seen them come back into balance. We use the ZRT urine neurotransmitter test, which lists 27 neurotransmitters from GABA to glutamate to catecholamines. In vaccine patients, 14 to 16 of these are abnormal. When they use lithium, these return towards normal. Life Extension’s product provides 1mg of lithium and presumably contains 23 mg of lithium orotate. Take one of those a day to get a 1mg daily dose or, for treating a known case of brain inflammation, five for a 5 mg daily dose. Pure Encapsulations makes five mg and one mg lithium supplements. The 1mg product is HERE.

Almost everyone in their practice is encouraged to use the ARC Microtech, a $550 PEMF (Pulsed Electromagnetic Field) machine. It was initially developed for horses, but when the jockeys were exposed to it, they realized its value and started using it on themselves. The link above takes you to the human model. I bought one, and it helps my ankle pain. If you enter ROBYOH30 at the checkout when you buy yours, you will get a $37 discount. PEMFs reduce pain and inflammation, restore mitochondrial function, and decrease fatigue. The BEMER (Bio-Electro-Magnetic-Energy-Regulation) is the most respected brand and the only PEMF that is an FDA-cleared medical device. It is also the only one that has been studied extensively, but it is ten times more expensive. Scott told me, “We have used the Microtech for more than 300 patients. We saw an 87-year-old man who had thoracic vertebral fractures and was scheduled for fusion surgery two weeks after our first visit. He got the device, and three days later, he canceled his surgery. The pain he'd had for 20 years completely resolved in three days. All he had to do was to wear the thing for three hours daily.” To learn more or to become their patient, see THIS interview with Scott and his post HERE. Yoho comment: After spending 50+ hours studying Scott’s approach, I speculated that DMSO, an anti-inflammatory and blood thinner, plus chlorine dioxide, might work as well as or better than what they were doing. Scott has at least one patient trying this who could not afford the whole program.

1 7. How to survive a siege

To bring you this information, I exhaustively studied an academic reference, Max Brook’s Oral History of the Zombie War (2006), and the accompanying documentary cited above. I recommend both for your consideration. Here are my insights.

Water is always a priority.

If you have been keeping up, you know your small two-bottle chlorine dioxide MMS kit, which you can buy for less than $30 HERE, will purify bathtubs full of dirty water. First, strain the water as best you can, then mix eight drops of each component for a minute and add the resulting yellow solution to each gallon. Wait a half-hour before drinking.

For top-quality water, use distiller systems such as THESE. Larger ones are HERE, and a whole-house unit is HERE ($3000). David Kennedy recommends THIS one ($2200) and says that if you maintain it, it lasts decades. These make perfectly pure water.

Skyquench air dehumidifiers also produce perfect water, but they do better in humid environments.

Reverse osmosis (RO) systems (available HERE) make water taste great and remove 85-90 percent of the fluoride plus everything else. We have a Culligan RO system, and I use the water it makes even in my WaterPick. I am considering buying a distiller, but this is probably overkill because it looks like fluoride will soon be banned. THIS post describes fluoride hazards.

The Katadyn ($244) is a top-quality portable water filter. Its .1-micron barrier eliminates everything biological. It is great for camping and gets rid of all parasites. However, it does not remove fluoride or other chemical contaminants, such as heavy metals or chlorine, found in city water.

Ignore your diet when zombies are outside, and you will be too weak to fight.

You can buy freeze-dried foods wholesale for long-term storage, but you may be better off stocking up on canned and dried food each time you go to Costco. If you are concerned that the apocalypse might happen tonight, you may want the security of a one-time purchase. HERE is a link to freeze-dried food with a 25-year storage life. I spent several thousand dollars on my stash ten years ago, but I now fear it contains seed oils and high fructose corn syrup. I am afraid to look because my wife would slaughter me if I replaced it.

Seed oils such as Crisco, corn, and canola oil contain linoleic acid and cause cancer, arthritis, heart disease, and the obesity epidemic. These oils are unsaturated, which means they are reactive and inflammatory inside your body. This contributes to disease. If you strictly eat saturated fats, your body gradually replaces the unsaturated fats you picked up from years of eating the wrong way with healthy saturated fats.

High fructose corn syrup is a major problem. This and seed oils are ubiquitous in restaurants and packaged foods. If you never got that memo, read THIS and THIS.

Instead, eat ghee, which is clarified butter (available HERE), salted organic butter (HERE), and beef fat, which butchers often discard or give away. Coconut oil (available HERE) is also saturated and healthy.

Monounsaturated vegetable fats such as olive oil are nearly as good for you as saturated fats. Since this is often cut (adulterated) with seed oils, watch the labels and consider buying more expensive brands (available HERE). Saturated and monounsaturated fats should account for at least twenty-five percent of your calories. Eating them gradually improves your health.

Other healthy preserved foods to stock up on include:

Canned wild Alaskan salmon, mackerel, and sardines HERE.

Bulk white rice is HERE. White is better for you than brown.

Raw organic honey HERE.

Macadamia nuts have no toxic linoleic acid, are 80 percent monounsaturated oils, and the rest are saturated. Buy the good ones HERE.

If you eat nuts, insist on those that are dry-roasted or roasted with olive oil. Avoid any containing linoleic acid oils.

For canned beef preserved only with salt, start HERE. Lehman’s canned beef is excellent, HERE.

Organic freeze-dried fruit is HERE, vegetables HERE, and meats HERE.

Sea salt supplies much-needed minerals and trace elements. The best brands are Baja Gold (available HERE), Redmond (HERE), and Celtic (HERE). As Dr. Brownstein explains in the video at the end of THIS post, a teaspoon or two a day is good for you. Contrary to conventional advice, this does not raise blood pressure for most people, even those who are hypertensive.

Finally, food-grade five-gallon plastic buckets and oxygen absorbers are HERE and HERE. Do not forget the lids.

Never neglect your oral hygiene when in combat.

A bad tooth can take you out of the action as fast as the Covid vax. Brushing your teeth with coconut oil and swishing it for twenty minutes has marvelous cleansing and antibacterial effects. Avoid all commercial brands, for they contain poisons such as fluoride. Hair dye is toxic and possibly carcinogenic, so if you must dye, use the cellophane types.

18. Use red lights for macular degeneration and more.

I reviewed this HERE and HERE.

Since I have age-related macular degeneration (AMD), I sun-gaze according to the directions of my vision mentor, Esther Joy van der Werf. She is a Bates method trainer. I also take 200 mg of melatonin nightly and buy the powder HERE. According to Frank Shallenberger, this shuts off AMD.

I also use a SaunaSpace four-bulb “Hearth” light four days a week. It is $1500, with a 10 percent if you use THIS link. You can make this into a hot sauna using the Sauna Space tent or simple enclosures you can devise in your home.

My nude photo using the SaunaSpace.

I also use a Flexbeam portable red light (discounted from $539 to $439 HERE).

Against the vendors’ advice, I spend a few minutes daily looking directly into these lights. If something goes wrong, I may have to train Tucker to be a seeing-eye dog, so I am not recommending this to you.

For about a month, I used DMSO and chlorine dioxide solution eyedrops. These stung because I did not realize I should use saline instead of water to dilute them. I stopped this when I began taking both orally. I will document my progress with another retinal scan soon, so stay tuned.

19. Starting hormone replacement without a doctor

As Rick Zingale told me, “Seeing a doctor entails kamikaze-level risks.” Fortunately, basic hormone supplementation can be safely and legally started without them. Hormones are so harmless that they should be over-the-counter with only a few caveats. Read Hormone Secrets or Unbekoming’s excellent summary if you have not gotten that memo.

DHEA, pregnenolone, and melatonin are available without a prescription. HERE and HERE are good places to buy pregnenolone and melatonin powder. DHEA powder is getting harder to find, so I stocked up. HERE and HERE (from India) are two sources. If you listen to me, you will be considering taking 500 mg or more daily, and using capsules is pricey and gets to be a hassle.

Background information about melatonin is HERE, and the other two hormones are described in Hormone Secrets. Pregnenolone supposedly helps mental alertness, and some people swear by it. However, my mentor, Dr. Rouzier, was not impressed with it if patients were already on testosterone, so I always prescribed that instead.

If you buy a $20 digital scale such as THESE, you can approximate the desired dose of powder drugs using one-eighth or one-quarter teaspoon measures. Perfect exactitude is unnecessary with these safe hormones.

DHEA (dehydroepiandrosterone) has mild effects similar to testosterone. The best dose is unknown because no significant toxicity has ever been found. Although the standard approach for women is to start with about ten milligrams a day, my hormone guru, Neal Rouzier, MD, often gives 400 to 600 mg daily to senior women. He says this makes many of them feel so good that they dance in the Palm Spring Follies. Side effects are almost unknown.

Senior men who are not taking testosterone often get a big lift from DHEA. The usual recommendation is to take a hundred milligrams to start, but this is waaay too conservative. Once more, the top end of dosing is unclear, and I would not hesitate to recommend gradually increasing to 1000 mg a day if I were still practicing. If side effects appear, reduce the dose. The powders make even this large amount economical.

If you are a woman and know a doctor who will write prescriptions for you, and you are willing to take responsibility, read Hormone Secrets twice. Then, ask them to prescribe the following from the Anazao compounding pharmacy or another nationwide source. Ninety percent of women need exactly these doses. If you are post-menopausal, labs are helpful, but according to the American College of Gynecology, they are not required.

Oral estradiol 2 mg every morning

Oral progesterone 200 mg at bedtime. Decrease or increase this until you sleep well without a hangover. The maximum dose is five 200 mg capsules, which is harmless.

Testosterone cream, 50-100 mg per cc concentration. Women start with a half-pea-sized volume three times a week and increase or decrease it until they get the desired effect or have a blood level of 200-300 ng/dl. Acne and hair growth are occasional side effects. Most people tolerate these for the benefits. Some women think increased sexual interest is a side effect rather than a feature.

Study the caveats in Hormone Secrets. The most important one is never to take estrogen without progesterone. This “unopposed” estrogen increases the uterine cancer risk, whereas if progesterone is also used, the chances of cancer decline below those of untreated people.

For women who want an experienced MD to supervise a full hormone program, visit WorldLinkMedical.com. Dr. Neal Rouzier trained us all.

Thyroid care requires an experienced hormone specialist. Endocrinologists are generally too conservative and often underdose their patients for reasons described in Hormone Secrets. Even if you consult a professional, you will get poor care if you do not understand my thyroid chapter. I also recommend you study THIS thyroid website.

Watch my favorite zombie movie HERE .

20. We all need testosterone to fight the zombies in our lives.

In 1990, testosterone was made a US Schedule III prescription drug, which is in the same category as addictive combinations of codeine and Tylenol. This was a political move that nearly all contemporary experts opposed.

I will phrase the following to avoid controversy. After all, I am an entertainer without a medical license. I am not practicing and am certainly not your doctor, so I make no recommendations.

I know a guy who knows a guy who gets his testosterone cypionate in the gym from bodybuilders. These “roided” people stand out, but despite their appearance, they are friendly. My guy injects the standard replacement dose of one cc (200 mg) into the upper outer quadrant of his buttocks muscle once a week. He uses three cc luer lock syringes from sources like THESE and 22 or 23-gauge one-inch needles from sources like THESE. He recently checked his levels at LifeExtension.com three days after one of his shots, and they were perfect—1200 ng/dl.

His bodybuilder friends use ten cc or more daily, and only God knows their levels.

I know a 65-year-old woman who also injects testosterone into her fat weekly. She uses 1/10 to 2/10 cc of testosterone cypionate 200 mg/cc. This is the standard female replacement dose, and it makes her feel great. She gets one-cc Luer Loc syringes HERE and 22 to 23-gauge one-inch needles from sources like THESE. Women bodybuilders use at least a full cc and inject their doses into muscle.

This is “black lab” testosterone. Its typical quality is far better than Pharma’s branded and patented drugs. These are often damaging, sometimes laced with adulterants, and occasionally poisonous—witness the psych drugs, all the vaccines, chemotherapy, osteoporosis medications, and far more. Doctors are bribed to prescribe them with dinners, trinkets, paid conferences, or even 20% kickbacks for chemotherapy and other office injectables. In addition, US prescription drugs are frequently made in India or China under unknown conditions and questionable quality control. See the generic drug chapter of Butchered by “Healthcare” to learn more about that.

Knowledgeable seniors know that their hormone replacement program profoundly benefits their health. Since testosterone metabolizes to estrogen in the body, T is often used for women as a sole treatment for menopause without progesterone or estrogen. I have experience prescribing it like this, and it works well for most of them and makes almost all feel much younger.

21. Reverse hair loss naturally

From Hormone Secrets:

Can natural hormones be used to treat hair loss? What works best for hair loss is unclear, but hormone blockers like finasteride are unhealthy. Balancing and optimizing testosterone may be the best method to thicken women’s hair and prevent thinning. Deficiency can cause hair loss, but using high doses might as well. Some believe that taking testosterone causes balding in both men and women. Also note: For men, supplementing with cream testosterone may cause more hair loss than injections because it raises DHT more. Switching to injectable may grow hair back. Low thyroid conditions are well known to cause hair loss. Optimizing the thyroid helps hair quality and thickness for both men and women. Hair transplantation is a minor surgical procedure that works. Hair roots are removed from the “permanent” hair areas in the back of the head and placed into the front. By now (2021), I would be bald without my 2500 grafts. Men with a well-defined hair loss pattern have the best results. Most women have diffuse thinning, so their outcomes are not as good, so hormone solutions should be considered first. For those on a budget, Turkey has many economical hair transplantation clinics with great reputations. Women’s excess hair can be successfully treated with metformin, birth control pills, spironolactone, and/or oral estrogen. I do not recommend the first two; they are Pharma drugs. Spironolactone produces more healthy hair growth in the right places. It can both improve scalp hair thickness and decrease excess hair. It is a mild diuretic, anti-inflammatory, and testosterone blocker.

Melatonin thickens hair and often turns the color back to the original. Although lower doses work, I recommend 200 mg at bedtime of the powder from HERE.

DMSO grows hair wonderfully when used daily. Dilute the 99.995% to 70% with filtered water, apply it liberally to the scalp, and let it dry. Buy it HERE. If it were me, I would mix it with MMS (who says I have hair loss?!).

Study Hormone Secrets for more about everything in this section.

22. Conquer osteoporosis with supplements and hormone replacement.

This excerpt is from the “Hormone Magic” chapter of Hormone Secrets. For more references and details, see the original.

Twenty percent of those over 65 break a hip. Many become nursing home residents, and depending on the study, up to 58 percent of these are dead within a year. This dwarfs breast cancer as a public health issue. Although hip fractures occur mainly in women, they can happen in men as well. Physicians working with osteoporosis try first to eliminate causes such as smoking, steroids, and other drugs. After this, the pricey, FDA-approved bisphosphonate medications are usually prescribed. The docs get a 20 percent kickback if they are administered in the office. They are worse than nothing. Although the original studies claimed these drugs decrease bone breakage, this medication class increases fractures of the femur, the largest bone in the body. They also create atrial fibrillation, irreversible jawbone rotting, and even esophageal cancer. Plaintiffs have filed thousands of lawsuits alleging Fosamax, Merck’s bisphosphonate, caused these disasters. The company paid $28 million to settle twelve hundred of them. These drugs make patients feel terrible. One website lists over 40 side effects. In contrast, hormone treatment makes most people feel wonderful and prevents and reverses osteoporosis. DHEA, testosterone, vitamin D, and estrogen all help. Human Growth Hormone (HGH) alone can improve bone density by eight percent a year. Here are safe non-hormonal treatments. Selenium (purchase LINK) may help at 400 mcg or more daily. Vitamin K2, 200 to 500 micrograms daily, is also valuable (LINK). Ipriflavone, 600 mg daily, is an approved prescription treatment for osteoporosis in Japan that is over-the-counter in the US (Buy it at this LINK).

Pricey vibration or shock-wave plates such as Juvent stimulate bone growth. Substantial studies prove osteoporosis reverses and health improves when people stand on the Juvent. Trials have also been performed on similar devices. Scott Marsland wrote an article about it HERE. He notes:

You don’t need to spend $6000 to buy a Juvent in order to improve your bone health. You can walk daily with shoes that don’t prevent the impact from stimulating the long bones of your legs. Or you can buy a $100 Rebounder and use it for 15-30 minutes a day in your bare feet.

An Amazon-recommended rebounder costs about $100; see this LINK.

23. Heal your neurological disease in your basement.

With the right attitude, you will get better results there than at the Mayo Clinic.

Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, autism, and ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or Lou Gehreg’s disease) are closely related. Although evidence is mounting about their causes and cures, conventional medicine claims they are “idiopathic.” This Rockefeller medicine jargon means their origins are unknown and perhaps unknowable, which implies that conventional doctors have no treatment that helps. That is true.

For Alzheimer’s, Dennis Crouse, PhD, has supplied causal evidence for aluminum. Mercury has also been convincingly implicated.

Autism: Kerri Rivera has cured or improved more of these kids than anyone else. She primarily uses chlorine dioxide and the carnivore diet. Email her at Kerri@keriRivera.com. She can help you virtually.

Parkinson’s Disease (PD): Most treatments work for some people but not for others. This is a list of what I have tried out of the hundred or so treatments I have been told about. No one can do everything.

I am convinced from my reading that levodopa and other big Pharma treatments for Parkinson’s are damaging and do not help outcomes.

Phosphatidylcholine/lecithin (PC) is used orally and intravenously. The theory is that it treats membranes damaged by consumption of unsaturated fats. Mark Hyman is a proponent of this treatment. For oral use, the liquid is best; HERE are sources. The IV formula is the PC, 600 mg of glutathione, and Leucovorin, which is similar to folic acid. PC is available in compounding pharmacies in the US or as a name-brand drug in Russia and parts of Europe. The rest of these can be purchased by mail order through Indian and other foreign pharmacies; see the ivermectin section above. I have used the IV weekly for five months but noticed no improvement in my tremor. My doctor claims PC conflicts with the DMSO and chlorine dioxide I am taking, but I DFL to her.

B12 injections ( methylcobalamin, not the synthetic cyanocobalamin): One regimen is 1,000 mcg IM three times a week for two weeks, followed by weekly doses. I just started this, and it seems to help. It is available from Indian pharmacies.

As per the next section, I am ridding myself of metals with OSR and silica water , but I have noticed little improvement.

Some respond to DMSO and/or chlorine dioxide . I use both; see those sections.

I am trying to decrease my inflammation using the strategies in that section.

At the advice of my functional doctor, I quit alcohol and caffeine. A year ago, I averaged about a drink a week and drank several cups of coffee a day. Aluminum shedding from coffee makers is but one of the problems with that.

My diet is good —no seed oils, low sugar, little wheat, and natural foods—but I am not fasting or eating carnivore.

I take selenium 400 mcg or more daily.

Of course, vitamin D . I try to keep my levels at 110 ng/dl.

I was hesitant to take fluconazole for fungus, but I am scheming about using a natural alternative.

I tried methylene blue for six weeks with no result except for staining… everything.

I took 1,500 to 2,500 mg of thiamine for a month, but it was just too many darn pills. This is safe and works for some people, so see my post HERE about that. I discussed other natural treatments, including glutathione, astaxanthin, blood donation, low-dose naltrexone, and vitamins C and D.

Mercury and aluminum both cause Parkinson’s. I am getting rid of them; see the next section.

I am considering a parasite purge. See that section.

No roadmap for all this exists.

24. Rid your body of toxic mercury and aluminum

I covered mercury and its treatment in my posts HERE, HERE, and my summary post HERE. OSR/NBMI, a powerful, safe, and nearly completely unknown chelator, inactivates mercury. Nothing else works. For example, EDTA is a weak chelator that may dump mercury in your kidneys. Many people are hard-selling zeolite, but it is ineffective; see Judas Dentistry.

Dr. Dennis Crouse proved that aluminum causes Alzheimer’s and cites studies that prove silica water forces aluminum urinary excretion and case reports showing it improves Alzheimer’s. You can order Fiji water containing it HERE. To learn how to make silica water in your kitchen for five cents a gallon, study Crouse’s post HERE.

Parkinson’s is closely related to Alzheimer’s, so my tremor could be a marker for aluminum toxicity.

Since aluminum’s toxicity is second only to mercury, you must throw away aluminum cookware and replace it with steel or iron. Never cook with aluminum foil. And since this toxic metal is now used in every vaccine, never, EVER, EVER allow any jackass in a white coat to inject you with another one.

Trash all aluminum antiperspirants. They have been linked to Alzheimer's, and many have deceptive labeling. The ones that contain no aluminum are Arm and Hammer Essentials, Tom's of Maine, and Schmidt's. A better alternative is to moisten a small amount of aluminum-free baking soda in your palm and use that. You will smell great.

Use no antacids except calcium carbonate. Others are aluminum-based. Comment: avoid any and all medications, including over-the-counter ones, that you cannot live without.

Baking powder has contained alum since 1900, and even the brands claiming to be aluminum-free are contaminated. It is used to make pickles, pancakes, muffins, and waffles. Instead, use old-fashioned cream of tarter baking powder, which has no aluminum. Buy it HERE. Alternatively, you can make baking powder using Dr. Dennis Crouse's recipe (see my aluminum post HERE or the earlier one HERE) from his book or on the internet.

Filter your drinking water for aluminum. Reverse osmosis systems such as Culligan work well. Most filters also remove silica, but you can replace that.

Avoid processed foods. These contain far more aluminum on average than unprocessed foods.

Mothers must make their own infant formula to avoid poisoning their babies with the aluminum in commercial baby food.

Quit smoking. Two packs a day doubles the risk of Alzheimer’s. Cigarettes and marijuana have lots of aluminum, and when you smoke, you put it straight into your brain.

After ignoring our rice cooker for years, I checked it with a magnet and discovered that the damn thing was aluminum, so I took a hammer to it. Another hidden but pernicious source is the heating element in coffee makers. Replace these with steel. HERE are coffee makers with stainless steel heating elements, and HERE are stainless steel rice cookers.

25. Killing worms and parasites may improve your health.

These are ubiquitous but almost unacknowledged by Western medicine. You can see worms, but parasites are microscopic, and there are thousands of species. The “Worm Queen,” Kim Rogers, was sick for years and nearly died before she learned how to eliminate them. She started a company that uses only natural products for treatment. Unfortunately, her herbs must be taken thrice daily for a month or more, which is impractical.

You can see all of Kim's links and recommendations here. You may use THIS link to access product discounts, but I recommend you wait and listen to what Kim says in her pending interview with me. If you are in a hurry, listen to Christian Elliot’s interview with her HERE. Based on what he has learned, he believes that almost all humans are infested.

Other treatments, such as Alinia (nitazoxanide), ivermectin, mebendazole/albendazole, and fenbendazole, produce effective results. These are prescribed for only a few days, but since worms and parasites have months-long life cycles, they must be taken several times. Moreover, if you have a pack of dogs like Herb Richards, you might consider taking a dewormer or parasite killer monthly.

Quercetin may also be helpful. It is an anti-inflammatory that helps the heart and prevents cancer.

These drugs are all considered non-toxic and can be purchased economically by mail order from Indian pharmacies. India deworms its entire population twice yearly using albendazole, a fenbendazole relative that differs only by one molecule. It was developed so the Pharma company could patent it and scam us away from the inexpensive generic. In Mexico, a national deworming campaign has been in place since 1993. School-aged children receive a single dose of albendazole twice a year.

For more information about fenben’s safety and use, see THIS post, and you can buy the powder HERE. Katrina Lewis has shared doubts with me about using it chronically for cancer, however.

Although chlorine dioxide (CD) effectively treats tiny parasites, roundworms are large and less vulnerable. Despite this, Mark Grenon believes that CD works on them. He says it eliminates the acidic, rotting intestinal environments that worms need to thrive and has seen squirming clumps excreted in the stool after CD use.

26. Apocalypse Store T-shirts

They are 100 percent cotton, and you can view them HERE. I used quotes, some of them mine. Look at the ones in the following document, and let me know if you want to use any of them. For example, I like: Visiting an MD entails kamikaze-level risks to your health. --Rick Zingale, as quoted in RobertYoho.Substack.com. If you have ideas for others or have design suggestions, please put them in the comments.

My designer Edgar put up some ideas he liked, but this is your store, and we can do anything. To get you started, the T-shirts are on sale until the end of February.

List Of Quotes That May Appear On My T-shirts:

Download

27. How to adopt a Cane Corso who does not slobber

Although it is a problem for this breed, Tucker and his family rarely slobber. He was sired by an American Kennel Club champion who does not just get by on his good looks. Unlike his distant relatives, he and his clan also have calm, pleasant, and cooperative personalities.

They start small, but these dogs are like adopting a child who grows to 150 pounds when he is two. They belong by your side in the house, and Tucker has never had an accident. Your baby will become a devoted family member if you love, train, and pay attention to them. Just like kids, they require time and limit-setting.

Cane Corsos are not recommended for first-time dog owners like us. Their bite strength is nearly double that of pit bulls, and they are often trained for protection or attack. Large fenced yards are helpful but unnecessary if you spend time informing them that their job description is strictly inside the property line. Few companions can make you feel more secure against zombies than a dude like Tucker.

I once climbed a Joshua Tree National Park route called “Poodles Are People, Too,“ a name that expresses my sentiments. We are so fond of our animal that buying or selling his relatives seems like dog trafficking. Despite this, if you reply to this email, I may be able to hook you up with one of Tucker’s cousins or brothers for about $3500. If you do, he will get stares on any city street.

Yes, if you make it through my stringent adoption process, the breeder ships within the US. No, if you are a dog vaxer or castrator, you need not apply. And yes, having balls the size of chicken eggs sliced off pisses these dogs off. It shortens their lifespans, just as the crashing testosterone levels of the unsupplemented senior males of our species compromise their spirit, intellect, and physical functioning.

28. All jokes aside, zombies stalk among us.

It is time to nut up or shut up. —Woody Harrelson in Zombieland: Double Tap

Fauci and his fellow travelers are lightweight criminals compared to the owners of international banks and their fellow travelers. These creatures own half the world, and they want to own everything. They have learned to imitate our feelings and behavior, so many people mistake them for humans. They are not.

They have destroyed our money’s backing and intrinsic value. Despite this, the system could work if the psychopaths were not forcing currency inflation and debasement. To illustrate, the inflation rate between 2000 and 2022 averaged 2.44% yearly, which resulted in prices in 2022 being 1.7 times higher than those in 2000. And a dollar today only buys about 2.6% of what it could in 1900.

To accomplish this, banks make loans out of thin air and steal several percent yearly. This is a modern method of coin clipping, the millennia-old crime of shaving off a portion of a precious metal coin. The clippings were saved and melted into bullion.*

Optimists believe Covid was an overstep that ripped the veil off these monsters. The theory goes that they allowed Trump to win because they decided to postpone their plans. Google algorithms can shift elections by ten to twenty percent, but they were never deployed in the 2024 election.

Further support for this is that until recently, the puppeteers’ control was obvious, but now, it seems to have gone slack. Trump’s opposition has been uncharacteristically rudderless and impotent, and the puppets are becoming a laughingstock. It is too soon to be sure, but our nation may be recalibrating to a more rational course.

This is the age of transparency, and the fears of privacy invasion cut several ways. Ben Franklin said, “Two can keep a secret if one is dead,” but nowadays, every secret is known to thousands. The psychopaths understand they are just as naked to the world as we are. When ten percent of us know who they are and what they are doing, these animals will not be able to stand before our wrath.

The criminals continue the currency theft, and their rearguard action is to push vaccinations at any cost. To accomplish this, our politicians have been rendered silent about that issue and allowed to blather on about all the others. Diet, pollution, and many other hazards are taking center stage instead of the poison injections, even though they dwarf all the other health risks.

It is no time to relax and celebrate. The psychopaths’ fear of the rule of law is all that stands between us and chaos, but they are still throwing sand in every gear, and the hypnotized masses continue to endorse it. The gangsters are biding their time as their larceny matures, so stay frosty.

*THIS is an overview describing the current financial disaster that Catherine Austin Fitts co-wrote.

Disclaimers: Thinking a Substack is your doctor is a delusion. Enjoy and educate yourself here and get your medical care elsewhere. I am an investigative journalist who no longer has any pretensions of practicing medicine.

Some items above have affiliate links that give me almost invisible commissions. This costs you nothing because Amazon makes the vendor pay it. They have another twist—if you buy anything else on their system within 24 hours after you click a link, I get a minuscule commission, too. If this annoys you, you can access the products by searching for them; no worries.

Read my lips: I gratefully accept any support you offer, but I will never use a paywall.

Parting Shot

Sasha Latypova:

The food is toxic and full of chemicals! We live in a toxic sludge! Everything is toxic around us! We need to ban seed oils to combat the epidemic of obesity and cancer! Have you heard these messages? Congratulations! You have been exposed to the relentless [Anything But Vaccines] brainwashing. They will tell you anything causes cancer. They will put Proposition 65 notices on just about anything, including Starbucks cups, and say it's known to cause cancer. They have already banned smoking, so they can't pin it on smoking anymore. So they go after food. All of this is BS and distraction into “toxic everything,” Wi-Fi and 5G and nanobots and chemtrails, and let's ban everything in agriculture so we can't grow anything anymore. But nothing about vaccines in that MAHA policy at all.

Covid and the “vaccines” were coordinated international military operations against us that are still ongoing. If you do not fully understand this, watch Sasha’s interview HERE.