342. I WENT TO A CONFERENCE TO LEARN HOW TO TRANSPLANT STOOL

Yoho resources : HERE are links to download my CV, ebooks, the best recent posts, and instructions on searching my archives. Also, HERE are links to purchase OSR, DMSO, chlorine dioxide products, and more. Please review Judas Dentistry; the direct link is HERE . I need your help because a passel of mercury-intoxicated dentists are giving me one-star reviews. Finally, if you have a good story or are an expert who wants to be interviewed, don't hesitate to contact me at RobertYohoAuthor@gmail.com. I am also available for podcasts for my subscriber Substackers; email me by replying to a post. I will repost the session on my platform to get you readers.

My editors say this goes beyond my usual quirky into tasteless and even into ad hominem attacks. In my defense, I write what I believe and ask for forgiveness rather than permission. If you hate this, imagine my family’s reaction. They see me as a modern Walter Mitty, a fictional character living in a fantasy world, and they put up with me because they love me.

Once again, my interest was sparked by my skin in the game. My stomach had been gurgling and intermittently uncomfortable for a year, and I had occasionally been constipated to the point of needing “disimpaction.”* This happens in Parkinson’s.

I had been eating more beef, then recently converted to a strict carnivore diet for a few months to decrease my ankle inflammation. When my stool was checked for bacterial DNA, it lacked bifidobacteria and other “good” bacteria critical to healthy functioning. Tamara Santa Ana, DC, who has been studying the microbiome for a decade, diagnosed me with a “leaky gut.” This sounded terrible, but she could never quite explain it to me in terms I understood, so I had my doubts.

So, I attended a one-day meeting about this FMT thing and listened to a flock of academic gastroenterologists. Their field is only a decade old, and their reasoning barely held together. My brain buzzed with the static of trying to see into the illogic. I tried to pay attention, but my brain was not designed to sit still and listen, so I roamed the back of the room and cracked jokes with random strangers.

I had not attended a conventional medical meeting with practicing doctors in six years except for the entertaining 2023 quack seminar in Las Vegas. Half of the doctors at that one were valuable animals, but they were hard to distinguish from the con artists. It was exactly like the doctor meetings I attended earlier in my career.

*When I worked in emergency rooms, I occasionally saw severely constipated people. This is an abdominal X-ray of one from Wiki:

Plain abdominal X-ray showing a large fecal impaction extending from the pelvis upwards to the left subphrenic space and from the left towards the right flank, measuring over 40 cm in length and 33 cm in width.

To disimpact these people, I injected local anesthesia around their anuses and came back to take care of them twenty minutes later after it numbed the area. This was easy for everyone but my nurses, who had to clean up the mess.

Some of my peers called these people gomers, a name Samuel Shem coined in House of God (1978), his brutal satire of medical training. The acronym stood for “get-out-of-my-emergency-room” in the battlefield dark humor of sleep-deprived young doctors. Gomers were demented elderly people that nursing homes “dump” on hospitals. NB: My peers are only a few years away from this fate.

Very little is well established in the stool doctor specialty.

They have two areas of competence. Their sole treatment involves passing excrement from one person to another, which works near miracles for many gut and non-gut diseases. Their second expertise is scatological jokes. Listening to them speak was alternately dull, disgusting, and vaguely amusing.

Stool doctors claim the gut is related to nearly all health issues. This might be true, but like many specialists, they fall prey to the fallacy of thinking they can explain everything using their narrow areas of expertise.

Experts also think they have a license to opine about anything. I was sitting at the conference trying to catch a few fish from the speakers’ muddy river of logorrhea when I heard “climate change.” The lecturer reported this was caused by toxic plastic, which involved gut-related bacteria that did or did not break down plastic waste in the oceans—or something like that. My brain freezes when I hear virtue signaling, so maybe I am not reporting the chain of illogic accurately, or maybe they were telling a bad joke I did not understand.

If you have been getting my memos, you know that the climate fraud was invented and spread by nearly 1000 (yes, a thousand) Rockefeller-funded organizations. See THIS and THIS post.

The keynote speaker at the conference was a subject matter genius who never seemed to have lifted his eyes from the scope inside the patient before him. He, too, authoritatively mouthed the language of the globalist psychopaths, praising his home city of Oakland for its “diversity” and adding that Malibu, where the conference was held, was woefully “less diverse.” He has never realized that the world outside his soap bubble is in flames.

It is cold comfort to me that people like him will soon be forced to face reality, for winter is coming. THIS brief Victor Davis Hansen video explains how the California fires are caused by the psychopaths’ diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) agenda.

This speaker had performed 60,000 of these procedures using a colonoscope. Simply taking this device out of its case to look for colon cancer* pays $1400, but when therapeutic interventions such as those described here are performed, the charges can be multiples of this. There are CPT billing codes for fecal transfer, and Medicare covers it “when medically necessary.” Do treating doctors ever consider it unnecessary?

He must have heard the joke about how a stool specialist is filthy rich.

*Colonoscopic screening of asymptomatic patients for cancer is the US standard of care. In most of the rest of the world, doctors only perform this procedure on people with symptoms such as pain or rectal bleeding. As I described in Butchered by “Healthcare,” colonoscopy has significant hazards, including occasional fatalities. My analysis proves that these risks outweigh the rewards for those without preexisting problems. Our standard of scoping everyone older than 45 is designed solely to snatch handfuls of hundred-dollar bills out of the colon.

Here is more of what I learned

FMT was first done in the fourth century BC. Vets have extensive experience and mixed success over 50 years for horses. It has been reported on and off over the last century and has caught fire in the most recent decade. Gut bacteria are better understood because new genetic tests can quantify them, and stool transplantation is increasingly recognized as successful.

The human body contains more than three trillion bacteria and fungi, substantially more than all the body’s cells (other sources report different numbers, but what are a few trillion germs, more or less?). Collections of these reside on the skin, mouth, nose, ears, esophagus, stomach, vagina, and intestine. They perform many necessary tasks; the “good” ones help us function. The gut ones weigh about the same as the brain.

Each person's gut microbiome species pattern is as individual as a thumbprint. Stool DNA testing, which costs about $1000, can be used to identify the major bacteria. Spouses have closely related compositions, and couples who say they are more intimate have more closely corresponding bacterial mixes.

In Europe, pooled specimens from up to 30 donors are often used for transplantation. I was offered this in Germany, but since no screening for covid “vaccination” status was done, the potential problems outweighed the benefits. Additionally, the risk of infection is theoretically higher with multiple donors.

In America, stool transplants are usually done using a single donor. These days, people having this procedure are often introduced to their donors and can screen them personally. These steps supposedly cut down on liability. Family members, including spouses, are frequently chosen. Multiple transplants performed over a few days using material from the same specimen are standard practice.

Stool bacteria composition is unique for each individual but related within families. Gastroenterologists often use stool DNA testing to check this before and sometimes a month after the transplant. They also check the donors. The recipient’s bacterial profile usually improves gradually over several months following the procedure.

Lactobacillus and bifidobacteria species are the primary “good” bacteria groups. Here are some of my pre-transplant results. These results look terrible to me, but they change over time.

The vaginal microbiome is a new field of interest. Vaginal delivery during childbirth gives the baby, who is initially sterile, the mother’s microbiome. After a caesarian section, some people transfer vaginal secretions to their newborn to start their bacteria off right.

Fecal transfer works so well that Pharma cannot easily suppress it. Instead, they are trying to enter the circus by developing FDA-approved fecal transplant capsules. Some are for oral (yuk!), and others are for backside use. Meanwhile, “stool banks” supply the demand. OpenBiome is the largest in the U.S., and since 2013, it has sold more than 65,000 frozen stool slurries for $1,700 each to treat C. diff patients. A great business model if you can do it.

Nestle, the chocolate milk maker, has partnered to co-market another (presumably) brown product, the new fecal pills. This is a news report:

Overseeing the fledgling industry of U.S. stool banks has created regulatory headaches for the FDA, which doesn’t traditionally police homemade products and procedures used in doctor’s offices. In the early days of the trend, the FDA warned consumers about the risks of potential infections from the fecal transplants, as some people sought out questionable “do it yourself” methods from videos and websites. Seres executives say their manufacturing process relies on the same techniques and equipment used to purify blood products and other biologic therapies. The company starts with stool provided by a small group of donors who are screened for various health risks and conditions. Their stool is likewise tested for dozens of potential viruses, infections and parasites. The company then processes the samples to remove the waste, isolate the healthy bacteria, and kill any other lingering organisms. Thousands of capsules can be made from each stool sample, making it a more efficient process than current fecal transplants, according to the company. The FDA warned in its approval announcement that the drug “may carry a risk of transmitting infectious agents. It is also possible for Vowst to contain food allergens,” the agency noted. The FDA approved the treatment based on a 180-patient study in which nearly 88% of patients taking the capsules did not experience reinfection after 8 weeks, compared with 60% of those who received dummy pills. Common side effects included abdominal swelling, constipation and diarrhea.

You cannot make this stuff up.

Stunning improvements can happen after FMT.

Gastroenterologists and others have published thousands of case reports about how stool transplants improve diseases. These include effective treatments for GI upsets characterized as “leaky gut,” inflammatory bowel diseases such as Crohn’s and ulcerative colitis, and many types of bacterial colonic diseases, including severe cases of Clostridium difficile pseudomembranous colitis.

C. diff is a bacterium that sometimes overgrows in the colon after antibiotic use. It is often evident and diagnosed in hospitals. Symptoms range from diarrhea to life-threatening colonic damage; one in eleven patients dies within a month of diagnosis. Powerful antibiotics are the traditional treatment, but these infections recur. A commercial stool transplant product is available for it.

Helicobacter pylori infection causes stomach ulcers. These are traditionally treated with antibiotics, but currently, fecal transplants are often used.

The microbiome affects many body systems, and stool transplants have reportedly cured autism, obesity, ulcer disease, and psychiatric issues such as depression.

The risk-reward ratio of fecal transfer is low. Depending on circumstances, the cure rates for some conditions may be over ninety percent, and complications are vanishingly rare. Only five fatalities have been ever reported, and they were all very ill to begin with. Four happened when the stool was delivered orally (double yuk), and a 2020 review of 4241 patients found a serious adverse event rate of only 1.4 percent.

The procedure is simple, and the odds of problems are so low that many people do these at home. But if you are sick, consult a doctor. If you do it yourself, you may not have the chance to screen your donor for infectious diseases. However, you will unlikely spend $2000 checking your donor and you for the right microbiome match. After listening to this conference, my guess is that the benefit of labs is primarily for research, but as usual, do not rely on me.

Amateur stool transfers are now a thing.

Doctors claim they must supervise stool therapy and even deliver the feces using an endoscope. However, this procedure has such low risks, high benefits, and—when they do it—outrageous costs that treating yourself is reasonable and has become common.

Home FMT avoids the significant risk that the gastroenterologist will kill you with the scope. The following is from my academic paper, “A Review of Liposuction, Abdominoplasty and Facelift Mortality And Morbidity Risk Literature:”

Colon perforation is estimated to occur in approximately 1/1,000 diagnostic colonoscopies, although modern rates may be smaller. Therapeutic colonoscopies [mostly for polyp removal] create roughly double this rate of perforation, about 1/50066. Another study of 100,000 patients produced a diagnostic mortality of 1/5000. Therapeutic colonoscopy in 32,000 patients showed a 1/2500 fatality rate. This of course also reflects factors other than perforation, such as bleeding, advanced age, and accompanying disease67.

These death risks are roughly similar to those for amateurs flying small planes 100 hours per year—1/1000 (Fallows, J. Free Flight).

For a DIY transfer, you need a healthy, unvaccinated donor. The equipment includes a flexible plastic tube, a plastic device to catch the feces to keep it from falling into the toilet, a blender to make the stool into a slurry, and a 50 cc syringe with a tapered tip. You avoid the risks of the six-foot-long endoscope because getting your specimen six inches into your colon is likely good enough.

Consider a repeat performance daily for three days or every 12 hours for three insertions. The sample should remain refrigerated in a sealed container and brown bag to avoid prying eyes. I leave the rest to your imagination. If I go for it, I will report my results. My kids and wife are unenthusiastic potential donors, so it may not happen.

The photos above show what these instruments look like before use.

I apologize. Like the stool doctors, I cannot resist the crack.

Lips that touch dog lips shall never touch mine.

Stool doctors claim that having dogs in the family improves human microbiomes, but it seems like an urban legend to me. This fellow is three years old, weighs over 150 pounds, and looks like a lion but thinks he’s a poodle. His huevos are intact, and we promised him they would stay that way. Maybe we should all eat a little grass and snuff our noses in the dirt like Tucker.

What you put in your mouth influences your bacteria.

Fiber consumption is critical for a healthy, varied microbiome. Prunes, cabbage, fruits, and vegetables of all kinds are now my friends. As I eat more of these, I no longer require magnesium supplements for constipation (my wife snorted, “No surprise there”). I still take the glycinate on and off—it is well absorbed and good for you—but rarely use oxide, which is poorly absorbed but makes the bowels move.

Consuming probiotic living foods, such as kimchee, kefir, and sauerkraut, also improves the microbiota. Some have theorized that carnivore diets decrease bacterial diversity (no, not DEI diversity!). They say that some species, like my lost tribes of Bacteroides, might become permanently extinct if we starve them.

Unfortunately, most commercially available kimchee, kefir, yogurt, and sauerkraut have no bifidobacteria. Dr. Sabine Hazan (see references) tested many packaged foods; only a few yogurts and commercial produts have this species. Other insights:

Vitamin C and D and ivermectin help grow bifidobacteria.

Raw milk and raw kefir are excellent sources of good bacteria. I have consumed products from this commercial seller.

Forty-six states allow the sale of raw milk in some form. The remaining four states, Hawaii, Louisiana, Nevada, and Rhode Island, prohibit the sale of raw milk. In Florida, it is only legal to sell raw milk as pet food.

The Covid vax kills bifidobacteria. See Sabine Hazan’s video in the first reference below.

Antibiotics are a disaster for the microbiome. Avoid them unless you have a life-threatening infection.

Conclusion

Despite the money-grabbing, contaminated thinking, and conflicts of interest I witnessed, good work is being done in this field. At the end of the session, I concealed my cynicism and thanked the lecturers. Our new understanding of the human microbiome seems like a miracle.

References

Sabine Hazan, a gastroenterologist, testified before a Senate committee HERE about how her research was suppressed during the pandemic and how the Covid vax destroys bifidobacteria. This is brief and packed with great information.

Her stuff is getting pulled down from social media. She posted this on TikTok:

Sharing could save your friends. Share

I appreciate being able to crowdsource the collective expertise of my readers, both for my problems and the subject matter. Your comments steer and inform me, so please tell the rest of us about your experiences.

Leave a comment

DISCLAIMER: This is not medical advice, and I am not recommending or selling anything. Risks abound on every side, and I am retired from medical practice. I am an educator and even entertainer here, not a doctor. Use careful judgment, do your research, and if you can, find knowledgeable providers to help you.

Editor credits: Michelle Herman kicked me in the head, convincing me to tone this essay down. Bernard Weingarten, my rabbi dude, also supplied critical commentary. Elizabeth Cronin did her usual wonderful work.

Parting shot: Judge me as you will

I view medical “scientists” with grave suspicion because they have lied to us untold times. Chiropractors, naturopaths, and other alternative doctors swear by their personal clinical experience, which Rockefeller doctors derisively call “anecdotal.” If you hear this word used to discredit a subject, ignore anything else that is said. Although I have an integrative approach and use traditional medicine, I now think more like an alternative physician. They are my people if they will have me.