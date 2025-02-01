Most people don't believe something can happen until it already has. That's not stupidity or weakness, that's just human nature. ― Max Brooks, World War Z: An Oral History of the Zombie War (2007)

Zombies are real. I did an exhaustive academic review of them through the lens of cinema zombie and linked three films for your further research. These essential sources have the same high intellectual rigor as the science fiction published in the New England Journal of Medicine but without the pretensions. I described medical publication frauds ranging from statistical deceptions to frank fabrication in Butchered by “Healthcare.”

This guide is a whirlwind tour of the battlefield and the weapons I use. Almost everything is cheapest on Amazon, and all items here are the most economical I could find except those in the “Yoho’s Fullscript Supplement Shoppe.” These have a reputation for purity, however.

Look through the following, study the sections you need most, and return for what you missed.…