341.5 A Curious Outlier repost: Chlorine Dioxide for Skin Diseases and Skin Conditions

Note: This is for educational purposes. This is not medical advice, and I am not telling you what you should do. Every person is or should be in control of their health despite what the current medical establishment would like you to believe.

Using chlorine dioxide externally on the skin is simple, and the results of its use on skin diseases and conditions are nothing less than astounding. Whether it’s something as simple as acne or as complex as a non-healing diabetic wound, this simple molecule can tackle the worst of skin issues. Let’s dive in.

I thought I would start this post with a few of the pictorial (before-and-after) testimonials I have received and compiled over the past four years.

WARNING: Some of these images show open wounds, and if you have a weak stomach, you have been forewarned. Substack limits the number of images that can be placed in a gallery, so there are four individual galleries with six images in each gallery. All of these testimonials were provided by people who used the topical chlorine dioxide protocol to treat a skin disease/condition.

**Touch or click on the gallery to open the full screen.

Gallery 1-2 (Non-graphic Images):

Gallery 2 (Non-graphic Images):

Gallery 3 (Graphic Medical Images):

Gallery 4 (Graphic Medical Images):

Simple Spray Protocol:

For superficial wounds (e.g., minor cuts, insect stings, and bites), skin conditions (e.g., psoriasis, eczema, and dermatitis), and infections (e.g., impetigo, athlete’s foot, and ringworm)

Step 1:

Add 10 activated drops of MMS (MMS1) to 1 ounce (30 ml) of water**

See the previous post to understand the basic activation of MMS

**Only used filtered, reverse osmosis, or distilled water.

Step 2:

Spray the affected area at least three times per day. After spraying, let the area air dry. Do not cover it with a bandage until it is air-dry.

Notes:

Always follow the three golden rules and adhere to the low and slow principle discussed in a previous post. The link to the last post is HERE.

In my experience, trying a weaker solution, like five activated drops to 30 mL of water, is wise to ensure that your skin is not sensitive.

Do not use tap water for any MMS mixture, as it is unsafe to risk getting impurities in the solution. Use only bottled drinking water, reverse osmosis, or distilled water.

In most places, 2-ounce or 4-ounce spray bottles are available at the pharmacy or in health food stores. Food or medical-grade plastic is okay for the diluted solution, and glass is also acceptable. I prefer using a 2-4 ounce spray bottle since I replace the solution every week or two.

If a smaller or larger volume is needed, use this reference:

2 drops MMS1 to 1/4 oz (10 ml) of water

5 drops MMS1 to 1/2 oz (15 ml) of water

10 drops MMS1 to 1 oz (30 ml) of water

15 drops MMS1 to 1.5 oz (45 ml) of water

20 drops MMS1 to 2 oz (60 ml) of water

30 drops MMS1 to 2.5 oz (75 ml) of water

40 drops of MMS1 to 4 oz (80 ml) of water

If possible, it is better to keep the solution in the refrigerator, as this will prevent the Chlorine Dioxide from evaporating out of the solution.

Generally, this mixture will last up to a week if not refrigerated and 2-3 weeks if refrigerated. You will know it has lost its potency when the original color begins to fade noticeably.

Deep Wound Protocol:

For severe wounds and ulcers that reach into and below the dermis, it is best to use a solution of hyperpure chlorine dioxide known as CDS (Chlorine Dioxide Solution). Hyperpure CDS can be purchased online, and it can also be produced at home using the drops we have been discussing and distilled water. Here is a video that demonstrates the home production of hyperpure CDS. This protocol for topical use using CDS is referred to by many as protocol D. The D stands for dermatological.

Direct link to Video: https://rumble.com/vm5qff-training-video-2-cds-history-and-demonstration-making-concentrated-cds-3000.html

Protocol D (Dermatological):

Standard Concentration

When produced at home or purchased, the CDS solution will be a standard concentration of 3% chlorine dioxide (0.3% = 3000 ppm). This hyperpure solution can be lightly sprayed on the skin and in wounds. Often, this concentrated solution is referred to as CDS-3000.

Application:

1. Fill a spray bottle with CDS 0.3% (3000 ppm).

2. Lightly spray to expose the affected area to the ClO2 fully.

3. The solution should be lightly sprayed so the CDS does not pool in deep wounds or tissues.

4. Allow the lightly sprayed area to air dry before applying any dressing.

The CDS should not cause burning or stinging. If it does, dilute the solution by half.

The spray application can be repeated several times daily or even every hour if desired until complete healing is achieved.

This protocol can be used instead of the Simple Spray Protocol if desired.

Precautions:

Do not use occlusive bandages with the concentrated solution.

The solution should not pool in a wound or region of the body like the navel for more than a few minutes, as this can result in a burn.

If the spray spring shows signs of rust/corrosion, the sprayer should be replaced.

Notes:

If you do not want to make your own CDS 3000, you may be able to find CDS 3000 at one of the following websites.

USA Suppliers:

https://waterpureworld.com/

https://onenesslabs.com/

https://kvlab.com/

Worldwide supplier list:

https://t.me/mmsCDSlinks (telegram app needed to open this)

Here are some examples of what the CDS 3000 product will look like.

