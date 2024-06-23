314. FREAKING FINALLY. JUDAS DENTISTRY IS AVAILABLE IN PAPERBACK FROM AMAZON AND BARNES AND NOBLE

Part of the reason my progress was delayed was that I had to persuade my wife, Judy, to allow me to include her in chapter one. It is a love story, and since over half of Americans and Europeans have root canals, its message is universal. The book is explicitly designed to shake the readers’ confidence in our ruined dental care and motivate people to remove toxic dental appliances. Spoiler alert—the Epilogue excerpted below wraps up all the narratives in the book. Judy’s is at the end.

Here is how to get copies for you and your loved ones.

HERE is the Amazon link,* HERE is Barnes and Noble’s, and HERE is Kobo’s.

Epilogue: Rescue Yourself

No one is coming to save any of us. We must research as if our lives depend on it, for they do. We will only survive if we use all our wits, cunning, and thinking flexibility.

Learn to make chlorine dioxide solution (CDS) in your kitchen

The following videos show a method of dissolving pure CD in water popularized by Andreas Kalcker:

✪ HERE (https://odysee.com/@Truewholehuman:c/Chlorine-Dioxide-Tutorial-2:2--Christian Elliot from Truewholehuman.com)

✪ HERE

✪ HERE

The process happens inside a sealed jar or bottle surrounded by water. The CD gas produced saturates the water. If refrigerated in a sealed brown bottle, the solution can last many months.

Jim Humble invented a way to make a closely related but stronger preparation, dilute sodium chlorite (NaClO2) solution. A few drops of sodium chlorite 22.5 percent is mixed with an “acid activator.*” A minute later, it is ready to dilute and consume. Although this is effective and most people tolerate it well, it has an unpleasant taste and can occasionally cause stomach upset, diarrhea, and, rarely, vomiting. However, according to Kerri Rivera, it is more effective than CDS against autism and possibly other conditions. People over 50 get more side effects and might be better off with CDS.

Humble caused confusion by inventing multiple names for his creation. He called the above “Miracle Mineral Solution (MMS)” and Kalcker’s pure CDS “activated MMS.” THIS LINK may be more than you need to know about MMS.

*Four percent hydrochloric acid is best, but alternatively, lemon juice, lime juice, or vinegar (5% acetic acid) may be used. Citric acid 50% works but causes more side effects unless you are making a CD solution as above.

See my Substack article HERE for more.

To obtain ingredients:

✪ Buy pre-made CDS solution for “water purification” HERE.

✪ For $200 or less, you can get half gallons of sodium chlorite 22.5% and hydrochloric acid 4% from chemical companies selling on Ebay and elsewhere. You can make enough CDS or CD for your entire neighborhood for years.

✪ A simple manufacturing method using a tablet added to a base solution is HERE.

✪ Amazon sells small amounts of these ingredients in dropper bottles, but many links have been censored. HERE is one that still works.

How Andreas Kalcker’s followers fire their dentists

Testimonial from Forbidden Health (2018), pages 175-6 (abridged for clarity).

A few months ago, one of my fillings fell out. I didn’t go to the dentist for about a week… eating was very painful. By the time I went to the dentist, the pain was unbearable and had extended to my jaw. My dentist removed the remnants of the filling and fixed my tooth with resin, as requested. I wanted to remove all the metal from my mouth…

I went back a week later since I still had pain from eating… My dentist said there was no option except to pull the tooth or do a root canal. I… said, “Give me one week…” I started the following procedure:

Put 1 ml of CDS in a small glass and add 1.5 ounces (45 cc) of distilled water. (If CDS is unavailable, use MMS and wait at least one minute before adding the water.) Add 20 drops of 70% DMSO. If your DMSO is 99% pure, dilute it to 70% by adding 30% distilled water.

Put this solution in your mouth and hold it over the affected tooth for one and a half minutes, then spit it out. You may rinse with distilled water, but this is not necessary. Repeat this procedure at least three times a day, especially after each meal and brushing your teeth.

You may notice an improvement the same day. In about 48 hours, the pain should disappear. Depending on the degree of infection, continue for about five more days. If the tooth bothers you again, continue for two or three more days.

My tooth is safe and sound, and I do not need a root canal.

How Debbie Butler is curing her health problems, conclusion:

I went to a biological dentist, and after an eight-hour struggle, he removed three root canals and a dead tooth that had a mercury filling.

I immediately felt better. All my numbness and other symptoms that began when I had my third root canal placed about two years earlier started to fade. My mummified teeth had been suppressing my immunity, and when the third one was placed, I must have crossed my resistance threshold, and I became sick.

After my teeth were extracted, my nose stopped running, and I stopped sneezing. Dr. Schroeder had the same experience when he had his amalgams removed.

The dentist sent the teeth for a $1000 DNA examination. (Yoho note: Similar tests are available in Europe for about $300 at Arminlabs.com.) It returned positive for three (3) tick-borne species related to Borrelia burgdorferi, the Lyme spirochete. These were Borrelia recurentis, Babesia duncani, and Babesia microti.

Judging by my symptoms, I had been infected for at least 12 years. When I broke my leg in the 2014 auto accident, my toe tingling turned into severe neuropathy. I learned that trauma and even stress can activate tick disease. I must have crossed my resistance threshold again.

A few months after my 2021 accident and a revision knee replacement, I was orthopedically improved but still had pain in my legs and numbness in most of my body, including the inside of my mouth. I could hardly walk. Lyme disease causes neurological problems like this.

I have spent untold hours on Lyme’s Facebook pages. One group had 25,000 members. No one seemed to be responding to antibiotics or other Western treatments. Many people were wheelchair- or bed-bound. I quit Facebook because they all seemed hopeless, and I could no longer listen to them.

Then, I stumbled on chlorine dioxide (CD). I saw no success reports on Google despite searching three pages deep. CD seemed like a fraud. But I began reading Dr. Kalcker, who said CD cured Lyme disease. His protocols instructed me to drink chlorine dioxide solution hourly, most of the day, for six weeks or more.

I was desperate, so I tried it. It did smell like bleach. I mixed the 4 percent hydrochloric acid activator and the 25 percent sodium chlorite and drank it all day. Most of my symptoms disappeared on the first day. I had no stomach upset or diarrhea, so I gradually increased my dose. When I returned to Facebook and told my story, they kicked me off.

I consulted with Keri Rivera, a naturopath. She told me to gradually increase my dose to 40 to 80 cc of CDS daily if I tolerated it, diluted in a liter of water. She said it would take many months to cure my problem.

I am at six weeks, and I feel 100 times better. The numbness is slow to improve, but I know nerves take a long time to heal. I am now making chlorine dioxide solution (CDS) using the Kalcker method, and I do not intend to quit.

Once, when Deb missed her CDS for two days, the symptoms came back with a vengeance. She is increasing her dose and hoping that four to six months of treatment will finally cure her.

Note: I am retired, so I give no specific medical advice. This information is for general education only. If you have health problems, find an experienced, licensed provider to treat you. But never check your critical thinking abilities at the door—do your research and participate in your care.

What happened to me?

My colleagues have treated Parkinson’s with intravenous stem cells, but the word on the street is that it does not work. My new doctor’s approach was to use marrow from the bone below my knee. His team processed the cells and injected them into my arthritic ankles and thirty acupuncture meridians in the front of my body. To reach my brain, the material was dripped in my eyes and squirted deep into my nose.

A week later, my tremor was better, and my clumsiness declined. I am still on intravenous phosphatidylcholine, glutathione, and folinic acid weekly to eliminate heavy metals. Treatments for problems like my wife’s and mine require a team effort between the surgeon, dentist, and functional doctors.

A lot more has happened since I wrote this, and I will catch you up soon.

First and last: Judy

My life has been filled with adversity, but I hit the jackpot forty years ago when Judy stalked and married me. The Chinese say their women work in the fields all day, then go home to take care of their homes and family. Judy did all that, plus she gave me three wonderful kids and was an equal partner in our medical practice. By the end of each week, I was so exhausted that I could barely play doctor, but Judy still had energy to burn.

Recently, I was certain that Judy was dying. But her health has been transformed, and her new teeth are lovely. If I were a better husband, I would never say I am disappointed she doesn’t give me more credit.

Climber Rick Ridgeway wrote, “We have time, but it ain’t forever.” Judy and I cherish our lives because we understand now that nothing lasts. We face the future with new confidence—we know that if Judy can be saved, there is hope for the rest of us.

We also understand ❤️ better:

When I was a child, I spoke like a child, I thought like a child, I reasoned like a child. When I became a man, I gave up childish ways. For now we see in a mirror dimly, but then face to face. Now I know in part; then I shall know fully, even as I have been fully known.

So now faith, hope, and love abide, these three; but the greatest of these is love.

1 Corinthians 13

Parting Shot #1: To preserve your health, consider removing your breast implants

Some create effects similar to root canals. If they have been in place for many years, consider total capsulectomy. You have to search carefully to find a surgeon with these skills. HERE is my post about “Breast Implant Illness” and an interview with a top surgeon.

Parting Shot #2: Narcissism is Increasing Among Young Americans

If I am not for myself, who will be for me? If I am not for others, what am I? And if not now, when? —Rabbi Hillel

Parting Shot #3: Grammar Nazis

We all know them. Those people who fly into apoplectic fits of rage at a misplaced comma. People who can't countenance a misspelled word. People who will dismiss entire arguments because of a greengrocer's apostrophe. —Corbett Reports

That’s me! The reason for excellent writing is easy reading. Some do not understand this.

Parting Shot #4: From my friend R, who is sensitive to EMF

Hello Dr. Yoho,

Every time I go into a high-EMF zone with 5g, I start getting bad headaches and severe brain fog again. It took me a while to realize this pattern, but I eventually started looking at 5g maps and noticed each time I was in 5g areas, I was having headaches. It’s been pretty consistent and is worse when I sleep in an area close to 5g antennas. This past summer, I haven’t been getting many headaches since being away from 5g. I stayed in Jerusalem at two different hotels; one hotel was removed from a 5g tower (0.5 mile), and one hotel was right in a 5g zone. At the hotel that was 0.5 miles away, I had no headaches, but at the hotel right very close to the antenna, I started to feel very ill and unwell (brain fog, malaise, severe fatigue, headaches) just as I had felt the entire time I was in Budapest. I also get headaches when I’m around Bluetooth (Bluetooth products admit in their product information that they may cause headaches). The headaches start when the Bluetooth is turned on and go away when it’s off.

There’s a lot of research on the harms of 5g HERE and HERE. If you want to read my posts about it, start HERE.