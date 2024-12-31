339.5: Curious Outlier Repost: How to Use Chlorine Dioxide, Part 1

Yoho resources: For new readers: HERE are links to download my CV, ebooks, the best recent posts, and instructions on searching my archives. Also, HERE are links to purchase OSR, DMSO, and chlorine dioxide products, where to find them, and links to my posts.

If you have not watched The Universal Antidote Documentary, I encourage you to do that. It will give you a solid background on chlorine dioxide (ClO2) and what it can do. In the documentary, I share what I learned from a three-year investigation into this substance and answer questions like: Is ClO2 safe? How effective is ClO2? And what kinds of conditions can ClO2 treat?

I will release a Substack series for those who want to dive deep into chlorine dioxide and become experts. For now, I know what most people are thinking: “Where can I buy it, and how do I take it?” That’s what this fast-track series is for. See the supplier listing at the bottom of this article if you want to order the two-part solution kit.

In this series, you will learn three protocols: the Starting Procedure, Protocol 1000, and Protocol 1000-F. You will also learn about several rules to follow when using ClO2.

Taking Chlorine Dioxide is simple. For a single dose, you simply activate Part A (sodium chlorite solution/MMS) and Part B (acid solution) by adding an equal number of drops of each to a small cup or shot glass. Let this mixture (MMS1) sit for 30 seconds, and then add at least 150 mL of water and drink. If the taste is too strong, you can add more water. The image below provides a simplified illustration of this process.

Starting Procedure

The Starting Procedure introduces your body to Chlorine Dioxide (ClO2). ClO2 neutralizes more than just viruses and bacteria. As a selective oxidizer, Chlorine Dioxide neutralizes many toxins, pesticides, and other harmful chemicals that may be present in your body. When these unwanted substances are neutralized, your body must remove them through its elimination channels, which include urine, feces, sweat, lymphatic drainage, and exhaled breath. The body may become overwhelmed with these waste products, and you may experience what is referred to as a Herxheimer reaction.

A Herxheimer reaction is a detoxification response that may produce symptoms like headaches, diarrhea, vomiting, and flu-like symptoms. With that in mind, you can understand why it would be wise to experiment with ClO2 before you ever have an illness that needs to be treated with ClO2. Detox your body with ClO2 now to lessen unwanted Herxheimer reactions when you are experiencing an illness that requires the full attention of ClO2 (Yoho emphasis).

A few people may be extremely sensitive to ClO2 and require much lower doses than the average person. The Starting Procedure will allow the sensitive person and newbie to learn how their body will respond and help them become familiar with its use. I would encourage you to take the time to experiment with Chlorine Dioxide before you ever use it to treat an acute illness.

Principles and Rules

MMS Low and Slow Principle

This principle states that you start with a very low dose and increase slowly. It specifically applies to newbies who do not know how Chlorine Dioxide will react with their bodies.

Three Golden Rules of MMS

A few important rules need to be learned before starting. These are called the Three Golden Rules.

Rule #1 (No Change Rule)

If your symptoms are improving, do not change anything. Continue with what you are doing.

Rule #2 (Reduce Rule)

If you are feeling worse (with prolonged nausea or diarrhea), reduce your intake by 50%, but keep taking it.

Rule #3 (Increase Rule)

Not getting better and not getting worse? If there are no signs of improvement, go to the next increase in dosage or go to the next level up of protocol. (The highest hourly dosage is still three drops for most protocols)

Starting Procedure (All-Day Bottle)

Preparing an all-day bottle of MMS1 is easy. See the graphic above to learn how to mix any number of doses of MMS1.

General Starting Procedure Regimen

Day 1: 1/4 drop dose every hour x 8 hours

Day2: 1/2 drop dose every hour x 8 hours

Day 3: 1/2 drop dose every hour x 8 hours

Day 4: 3/4 drop dose every hour x 8 hours

Day 5: Begin protocol 1000 1 (1 drop every hour x 8 hours per day

(Always follow the Three Golden Rules. If you have a Herxheimer reaction, more time may be needed before beginning Protocol 1000. Always remember the Low and Slow Principle.)

On day 1, begin MMS1 dosing using the Starting Procedure with one-fourth (1/4) drop hourly doses. Mix a 2-drop MMS1 dose in a dry, clean glass, as shown in the image above. Eight 1/4-drop doses equals two total drops.

After 30 seconds of activation time, pour a little water from the 1-liter bottle into the activation glass and then back into the 1-liter bottle. Gently shake to mix MMS1 thoroughly into 1 liter of water. You have made the All-Day Bottle for day 1 of the Starting Procedure.

(*If one-fourth drop hourly doses cause discomfort, discard the remainder and make a new bottle using a one-drop MMS1 dose. That will provide 1/8 drop hourly doses. Increase daily dosing at a slower pace with one additional drop added to each daily bottle until you reach eight drops of MMS1 on day eight. This will give you 1-drop hourly MMS1 doses, where Protocol 1000 begins.)

In the following article in this series, Protocol 1000 will be reviewed.

Where to buy Chlorine Dioxide Water Purification Kits

Since chlorine dioxide can be sold legally as a water purifier, you can readily find water purification kits on Amazon and at many online retailers. You only need to ensure that the water purification kit you purchase comes with two bottles: one solution bottle containing 25-28% sodium chlorite and one solution bottle containing 4%- 5% HCL or 50% citric acid. Yoho note: I recommend against citric acid because it causes more stomach upset. Trust me on this.

The search phrase “chlorine dioxide water purification kit” on Amazon should return a good list of kits.

Here are some examples of what the kits will look like.

In the Ultimate Guide to Chlorine Dioxide, I have compiled a list of reputable online suppliers with direct links to their websites. You can go directly to that page in the free PDF Guide using this link: MMS Kit Online Suppliers. Feel free to download the mobile-friendly guide.

Yoho note: In the unlikely event that your drops do not turn yellow-brown when mixed, you have a bad batch and should return it for credit and use another vendor. This happened to me when I was out of the country.

Notes:

Jim Humble, the inventor of the DIY method for making Chlorine Dioxide, named the sodium chlorite solution MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution). When equal MMS and acid activator drops are combined, this is called MMS1.

Use a glass or plastic bottle—no metal. One liter is ideal. Make a new bottle daily. Evaporation of ClO2 will occur.

Tip: If you use a recycled plastic one-liter soda bottle for your all-day MMS1 hourly dosing, use a permanent marker to make lines dividing the bottle into eight equal parts. Dosing for eight consecutive hours will give you approximately 120 mL (4 fl oz.) for hourly doses. (Yoho: counting swallows works, too.)

The number of drops is determined by counting only MMS (sodium chlorite) drops, not MMS and activator drops. For example, if you make a daily bottle with two drops, you would use two drops of MMS (sodium chlorite) and two drops of acid activator.

Yoho comment: I started waaay too fast and had a sore stomach and loose stools (Hirxed) for 2 months before I decided to start with more conservative doses. This is an indication of how toxic I am and how badly I need CD. I am still only on 10 drops per liter.

