336. FURTHER CLINICAL TRIALS OF CHLORINE DIOXIDE ARE UNETHICAL BECAUSE "A THOUSAND ANECDOTES BECOME DATA" --PIERRE KORY*

Basics

Hundreds of formal studies and millions of patient experiences have proven chlorine dioxide is safe for human consumption in the minuscule amounts that are used conventionally. The only side effects are occasional diarrhea and sometimes stomach upset. These are treated by reducing the dose. CDS is a form of chlorine dioxide made by dissolving it in purified water after mixing the MMS drops (see #2). This process is relatively easy but requires glassware, and this slight complexity puts off many people. Its primary place is for intravenous use. CDS is effective but weaker than MMS. MMS “miracle mineral solution” or “master mineral solution” is the unfortunate name for the traditional chlorine dioxide made by mixing drops of sodium chlorite 22.5 percent and 4-5 percent hydrochloric acid and then adding it to water. This type of chlorine dioxide is the only one that has ever produced cures for malaria or autism. CD: chlorine dioxide, either CDS or MMS.

Clinical reports prove that chlorine dioxide works.

The case studies here are primarily from THIS link at TheUniversalAntidote.com’s telegram group. This is an enormous resource that I am still studying. I picked these stories randomly and have just scratched the surface of the thousands you will find there. To research a particular disease, click THIS link or go to Appendix 1.

When you understand this post, the lightbulb will go off in your head. You can bend your health and the health of those around you for the better and ghost most doctors. Study TheUniversalAntidote.com and buy the products from the sources listed in the top paragraph. If you want to keep it simple, which is always best, forget about the chlorine dioxide solution (CDS) and use MMS.

Note: Many dosing regimens are reported here. The minimum effective dose is unknown; even small amounts of CD can improve health. Benefits have been reported with only a few doses a week. I recommend you start low and go slow. If you experience side effects such as stomach upset or loose stools, cut your dose in half and persist.

We will never get many US doctors interested, for they have been threatened with losing their licenses or even prison. Fortunately, we have a model for how to proceed. Around the world, ten million people are treating themselves using this knowledge and the commonly available components. See the testimonials below.

Rastafarian reports pneumonia cure in one day:

Ras looked terrible before his chlorine dioxide adventure. He was pale, had lost ten pounds, and refused to go to the hospital. But his fever broke within six hours, and he woke up soaking wet. In the morning, he was fine.

Although I have heard Rastafarians become invisible if photographed, it did not happen this time.

From Kerri Rivera, the most experienced autism healer:

“I opened the first-ever biomedical clinic for the treatment and recovery from autism in 2006. In 2010, I began to use chlorine dioxide (CD) for its treatment, and my young patients began to escape their diagnoses. My first book (2013) described my protocol, and I did a second edition in 2014. I recently published three new books on Barnes and Noble: CD Protocol, Low Glutamate Diet Book, and First Aid. I am now in my 15th year working with CD. I know it well and have used it for many illnesses besides autism. Since no one is born with autism, sometimes it is possible to reverse it and be cured. I have seen both young and old recover, and it is a miracle to behold. The best is when a child of any age goes from non-verbal to verbal. After using CD for 15 years, I have witnessed more than 100,000 autistic children heal and improve in-person and virtually. My email is kerri@kerririvera.com, and my website is www.kerririvera.com.” Yoho note: Kerri is available for economical virtual consultations. I interviewed her HERE.

Third-degree burn healed in a month using chlorine dioxide and DMSO spray:

SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER CURED

I had small cell lung cancer on both sides at the end of 2019. My dazzling rebirth came when my daughter from Seville told me to take CDS.

I was cured in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, but I didn't get "vaccinated.” After some time, my doctor told me:

"Paco, you're cured, but I don't know what cured you."

[Kalcker] protocols* I used: Protocol C and E (enema). I reached 80ml [of CDS] a day in the enema (adding it to 1-2 liters of water) three times a day. I started with 10ml and gradually increased.

I used a bulb for the enemas, and they were amazing. My eyes opened with each one. I don't remember how much I started with, but after two, I got to 30ml of CDS each (diluting with water as described in the protocol). I soon managed to sleep through the night.

One day, the doctor told me, “When you wake up with strength, don't come to see me anymore."

*See Forbidden Health: Incurable Was Yesterday by Andreas Kalcker. Amazon censored it, but it is available at THIS link.

COMPILATION OF COVID CURES

DEMENTIA CURE

"I have been using CDS for 3 years on my husband he has been diagnosed with dementia and it brings him out of the dementia to where he can think on his own. I started him on 5cc units I did this for 2 weeks, then I would add 5 ccs more that makes 10cc per drink we use a 16 oz bottle he does this once a day. I have tested this over time to see if this works by taking him off and he goes back to what he was getting all mixed up and forgetting. Then I would start him back on the 10cc again and within 2 days he would be remembering again."

I Got Asthma 5 Years Ago And Nothing Much Would Help

I have used MMS1, MMS2 and CDS for over 2 months with amazing results. I got asthma 5 years ago and nothing much would help, even large doses of prednisone(steroids) were not able to control it. My body was being destroyed by this drug, but I was still wheezing so much and so loud that I could not sleep. Also coughing all day and couldn’t go out of the house much, not much walking, just barely living, with constant shortness of breath.

After taking MMS for one week or so, I started breathing much better and the wheezing and coughing stopped altogether. I then started to decrease the prednisone slowly with my doctor’s monitoring. After 2 months I only take 1/4 of the amount of prednisone I was taking and still doing very well.

The CDS is my favorite, no nausea, no diarrhea, no taste.

I think the information here is from lack of knowledge. Was the drug I was taking any better than MMS? And what about all the good food I always ate, with vegetable smoothies, special supplements, herbs, juices etc., did they help me???? not at all for the asthma. But MMS certainly is miraculous!

POLYCYSTIC OVARIES AND ACNE CYSTS

PCOS and Myoma Testimonial from Bulgaria

I was diagnosed with Polycystic Ovaries, a myoma nodule 3 cm in size, and three cysts about 2.5 cm.

I started taking CDS in early September. 10 ml per liter, gradually increasing to 20 ml in 750 ml of water. I drank it every hour.

My acne started to subside and is now gone. I now have no polycystosis or cysts, and the myoma is reduced to 1 cm. I am super happy to continue taking CDS.

I use just 20 ml in a liter of water for 8 hours a day.

Yoho note: this illustrates how little chlorine dioxide some people need.

MRSA AND PNEUMONIA CURED

"MMS works!!! Cured me of MRSA and pneumonia in 1 week back in 2011..."

HEART ISSUES HEALED

"3 years ago the cardiologist diagnosed me with bradycardia 42/43 beats per minute, blood pressure 179/90, type I block and a pacemaker within a period of 2 years. He prescribed 2 medications for BP and I stopped taking them when I felt dizzy, almost fainting, and had a lack of energy. I began to prepare 25 drops of MMS and 25 drops of the reagent. I mix it once it was activated in 1 liter of cold water and try to take it in sips during the day, without any protocol. I try to prepare it every day. 15 days ago I went to a cardiologist, he did not detect bradycardia, BP at 130/80 (at home 123/78), he did not detect any blockage and I can walk 10 km and bike much more. I consume few processed foods such as sugar, flour, pasta. The basis of my diet is made up of grains, all legumes, vegetables, coconut, raw vegetables such as carrots, cucurbits, vegetables in general, no meat, chicken, pork, only fish such as sardines and lastly, comment and testimony, I guarantee the ability chlorine dioxide to increase sex drive.

This account of the attributes of the CDS alarms me, as it makes me think and question in whose hands we as human beings are to treat our ailments. The current medical system, genocidal and mercenary, depends on a school developed at the beginning of the last century that places commercialism as a principle at the expense of the pain and suffering of others."

IMPROVED RETINA AND VISION PROBLEMS AND LICHEN SCLEROSIS ELIMINATED

This person took 10 ml CDS 3000 in 1 liter of water daily for 1 year. (Translated from Italian)

“[I wanted to share my recent experience: eye doctor visit after about 1 year, I had eye spots and a less than perfect retina, so much so that I saw flashes in both eyes; the doctor, very surprised, tells me that everything is perfect and repeatedly asks me what I did. And so I talk to him about the CDS. He wanted me to give him all the information and to show him Kalcher's Book😊 also I re-did my driving license about 8 months ago and they removed the obligation to use the glasses I have had to wear for many years😊"

".....I forgot: I have Lichen, and I had an intimate wound that has disappeared just as wounds in the mouth no longer recur, and my gums have become pink again and no longer emaciated as I have had for many years."

".....I gave a bottle of CDS and DMSO to my carpenter, who suffered from tendinitis in his right arm, and a few applications were enough for the pain that had been afflicting him for a while to disappear completely😊🙏thanks again."

TOOTHACHE AND MALARIA CURED

"In Peru, I stopped a very bad toothache by swooshing MMS around my mouth for a few minutes. An acquaintance of mine was healed from recurring malaria that he had contracted in West Africa. After a few years of being laid flat by malaria for several weeks annually, he found out about MMS, used it, and the malaria has never returned."

SINUSITIS AND STOMACH DISCOMFORT ELIMINATED

"I have been using it for 8 months, and I have used the drops only. I felt dizziness and diarrhea, but the product really works! My sinusitis has healed, and so has my stomach discomfort. I think this reporter has not completely told the truth. How many lives would have been saved if this reporter had been more honest and based himself on people's testimonials? I recommend this product and do not believe the lies of the media and the stupid people who say that this is bleach; this is a lie. MMS Is the best healing mineral!"

PSORIASIS

"Been using it internal and external for 6 months. The only thing that helps my psoriasis. Make sure you use the right mixture and %"

10+ YEAR USER OF THE UNIVERSAL ANTIDOTE (CHLORINE DIOXIDE) TESTIFIES TO ITS AWESOMENESS.

"Been using this stuff for 10 years. No "belief" required. From flu's to boils, Im always surprised when I find it works on something new. It's not a cure itself, it attacks the cells that bacteria, fungus, and viral infections grow on. Thus stopping and eliminating the spread of the infection/illness. Cure is just not the right word. Jim made the mistake of calling it mms. So let's forgive and call it cds."

BLADDER INFECTION AND COVID ELIMINATED

"I've been using this for years. I used it during my first time with Corona in 2020 and during my second bout in 2022. I really needed it, and it helped; I was better within two days, and it also helped eradicate my bladder infection. I did underdose with only one drop of each once a day for 3 days, and it was enough. The powers that be do not want this getting out as it will cripple the healthcare system’s cash flow."

ORAL ABSCESS ELIMINATED IN 2 DAYS

"I had a massive abscess on a rotten tooth, the whole left side of my face swelled up, and I also was feeling extreme fatigue & flu-like symptoms. I was scared about sepsis & stopped eating straight away. I went straight onto 15 drops of activated MMS in 18 oz water & a mouthful every hour. I also soaked a cotton wool pad in the activated MMS & put it between the abscess & cheek, changing it every 3 hours. Within 2 days, all the swelling, all the pain, all the flu-like symptoms were gone & nothing returned. Warning: going onto 15 drops in 18oz water straight away will cause a big detox reaction, maybe sickness & diarrhea. I could go straight onto 15 drops because 9 months earlier, I had done a 3-month MMS cleanse where I worked up to 24 activated drops in 18oz water."

TOOTH INFECTION STOPPED

"...When I went to the US the other day, for 9 days, I stopped brushing my teeth with Protocol Nasal & Oral, which I had been using at about 60 ppm CLO2. After about four days, I developed a painful tooth infection down around where I had had a root canal done on a right upper molar, the furthest back in my mouth. As soon as I got back to Indonesia, I went to see my dentist the next day, and he said that since the tooth already had a lot of decay and I had the infection, it would probably be best just to pull it out and so he gave me a prescription for an antibiotic to stop the infection and prepare me for the tooth extraction. However, I told him that I wanted to try to stop the infection using CLO2 instead, and if it worked, then I wouldn't need to pull the tooth, and he said, "Sure, give it a try.” So that's what I did, and after about two days, the infection was gone, and with it went the pain.

I flossed or used a plastic toothpick to remove all the food from the infected area of the tooth. Then, I put enough 100 ppm CDS (without bakingwish it into the infected area of the tooth for soda) ink and sabout five minutes three times a day. I also tried to floss or toothpick the food out of that area after each meal to keep it as free of food debris and bacteria as possible.

So I was able to avoid the toxicity of the antibiotic (my dentist said it could be hard on the liver), I saved my tooth, and I saved my time and money.

The next time I go on a long trip, I'm going to take the Protocol Nasal and Oral Solutions with me so I won't have to go through all that pain again. Hope this helps those with similar problems."

Asthma and tachycardia cured

"I took it for lung nodules, and it cured my asthma and tachycardia. My doctor put me on 20ML of CDS for the first week and 30ML for 8 weeks. By the 5th day on 20 ML I stopped using my puffers altogether. I haven't used or needed it, and it's been almost a year. Make sure it's CDS. Not CD or MMS kit. It's fast. You can also nebulize it, but I never needed to."

ROSACEA CURED

"Good afternoon everyone, I would like to tell you about my experience with CDS, I would like to point out that I was interested in this substance and that I had made the purchases to make it myself, but then everything arrived and I needed to understand better all the things I had read both in chat and in the book everything was left there in the drawer thinking sooner or later I'll start. It then happened that I don't know why I developed something diagnosed by my GP as rosacea, very itchy and very annoying which, despite giving it a lot of things, got worse and nothing else, at the same time a cold sore on my right arm started internally, in short, a disaster. So I decided to get the CDS and give it a try. The result was within a week it cured the rosacea and took about 2 months for the herpes on the arm. I attach photos of the chin and neck, unfortunately I didn't take photos of the arm. I didn't have any adverse reactions from the fact that I started immediately with 10 ml, now I take 20 ml and every now and then I have a bit of diarrhea which then goes away and some small cleansing symptoms. I'm continuing to see if I can solve a problem of high blood pressure and broken capillaries and for this problem I also do external applications. Sorry for the long time, I attach photos."

QUIT SMOKING, TOOTH PAIN CURED, PET CURED, AND MORE

"...My sister told me about CDS when my dog was suffering and nearly died. Although I bought it, I had to wait until all allopathic efforts failed before I was willing to give it a try. Even at that, I didn’t know what I was doing totally and only gave him 5 drops in his food. Watching him finally improve, I tried it on myself with a daily swish and gargle to fix my painful tooth. Now I experienced the healing myself so I started watching every video that I could get my hands on. Then I started sharing those videos. My sister sent me books on MMS, CDS and DMSO. I devoured them and less introduced to all the protocols. Now I am doing self assessments and trying a protocol that may address an issue.....

I was a smoker at the beginning of this journey. I wanted to quit, but I knew that it would be hard, so I just kept putting it off to another day. At this time, I was doing protocol C because I figured that with this addiction, I must have something brewing in me because of my lifestyle. When I was done that 21 cycle, I really wanted to add DMSO but knew that I couldn’t if I was smoking....

My journey has been:

5 drops in 2oz water. Tooth pain gone

Protocol C for 21 days to “clean me” took ankle pain from a bad sprain away 1 hour after my 1st 4 oz and quit smoking. I was not consistent and skipped many hourly doses and only did it on days that I was working.

Did another round of Protocol C to try to be better at it and more consistent everyday. My once chronic loose stool is gone and I have normal poop.

Protocol V a uterine polyp that I had for over 7 months is gone and a cyst vanished as of yesterday after 8 treatments.

Next is protocol E starting at the full moon on 10/28.

CHRONIC PAIN AND MANY OTHER PROBLEMS ELIMINATED

I discovered CDS in February 2022. I started with small doses, and when I had inflammation problems, I increased the dose. So I suffer from a herniated disc, and I have ulnar pain (tennis elbow) and gastroesophageal reflux, the last big problem with my back was on 14 October 2021. Since then, I have no longer had a problem with the herniated disc. I no longer have reflux problems, and the inflammation in my limbs is gone. My husband no longer has fissures, and after 12 hours of work, he is not as tired as before. My dog ​​was allergic to many foods, which caused him ear infections and dermatitis; they have now disappeared, and he is fit and calm. After today's chat with the various testimonies, my mother has decided to take him on, and we will see later if he has solved his multiple problems. Thank you for your work. See you soon, and thank you, cds😍😍"

Sinusitis

"I am writing to you because I cannot believe it, even though I am experiencing it. In my 50 years I have lived with problems of rhinitis, sinusitis, etc. to the point that it seemed normal to me to live with a blocked nose. I have just made, with some mistrust, a spray with 10 ml of isotonic sea water, 1 ml of CDS 3,000 ppm and 1 drop of DSMO. I applied two sprays in each nostril and after 2 minutes it is as if I had changed my usual nose for two clear tunnels through which a huge amount of air passes! We will see how it evolves (surely well), but I am amazed at how quickly it worked.

On the other hand, a couple of weeks ago, I started coughing, and one day, I woke up with dark green mucus coming down from my sinuses and also from my bronchi. The last expectoration scared me because it was brown, that is, with blood from the lower respiratory tract. Really On the other hand, a couple of weeks ago I had started coughing and one day I woke up with dark green mucus coming down from my sinuses and also from my bronchi. The last expectoration scared me because it was brown, that is, with blood from the lower respiratory tract. It was really an alarm sign although I didn't have a fever and my general condition was relatively good. Normally I would have cooked myself with antibiotics, corticosteroids, mucolytics for at least 7 days. I did the F 20 protocol. The next day I had very little mucus between transparent and yellowish. Another F20 protocol that day. On the third day I woke up as if I had never had anything!!!! IM-PRESSIVE"

See TheUniversalAntidote: Sinus Spray Protocol and Protocol F

My mother’s bed sore:

In the beginning, they told us that this wound would take 8-12 months to heal. They said the ONLY way was a wound vac. There hadn’t been any changes in size in the month previous to the first date shown below…UNTIL, I learned about this amazing stuff. In the matter of 3 short weeks, there’s been AMAZING improvements to the wound and measurements. The nurses come into our home 3x’s weekly to change the bandage, not knowing they’re cleaning her with CDS 😂 I change her wound and clean it out daily with CDS. So, according to these measurements, we’re looking at a FULL healing of this wound toward the end of the year, cutting off about 8 months of the beginning predicting for healing time. This stuff is amazing!! Her and my Dad are still going strong drinking it as well, with NO medications needed for BP/cholesterol. They were both reliant on BP meds and still had HBP. We’re keeping all of this a secret from her nurses/doctors and just sit back and smile. Yaweh is SO GOOD!!"

I just wanted to update anyone who remembers me being deterred by no changes at 12 days.

I'm on day 17 pain over the last 3 days has at lease halved, my foginess has nearly subsided and I have 10 times more energy. I've done chores I've been putting off for months due to my debilitating energy deficiency , which affected my kids majorly.

I have cleaned, sorted, emptied, played, laughed, even bounced on the trampoline with the kids. I wake up with 1/4 of the pain in the morning which is still pretty painful but usually I wake up almost crying, sometimes crying haha 😅

This is the startttttttt 💃"

Letter that a person in the Telegram private chat received from somebody they helped.

Just wanted to send you a note telling you of all the improvements MMS is amazing!

*Sinuses cleared up

*Headaches went away

*Cough is gone

*No difficulties swallowing anymore

*Only taking half of my blood pressure medication!

*Shoulder pain is 90% gone

*Full mobility with my shoulders again

*Swelling in my knuckles on right hand - gone

*Back pain is much better

*Numbness and tingling in left leg/foot going away

*Fatigue is totally gone

*Sleep for 8-9 hrs. at night feel good all day. No naps

*Not having all the stomach problems

Figured it was easier to send a note rather than trying to remember all the improvements in a phone conversation. Speaking of memory, that also has improved, brain fog is going away. Thanks again for thinking of me and allowing me to try MMS. You and St--- are amazing people. Thanks again!!!

VIDEO: three doses of MMS cures EVERY case of malaria (CDS does not work).

Conventional medicine has little to offer. Watch this HERE.

THE COMMERCIAL CHLORINE DIOXIDE “GATEWAY DRUGS”

These are a convenient way to start treating yourself. Although the manufacturers do not make this claim, they affect the entire body. To order, see the links in the top paragraph of this post. Michelle Herman provided the sources.

An unsolicited testimonial about Snoot!

From Dr Peter McCollough’s nurse, Nicole Landers, RN. They worked together at TruthForHealth.org. “I am writing to share the AMAZING outcomes I have personally experienced using SNOOT nasal spray. I began using it on May 29th to see if it could help a chronic inflammation, bleeding, and ulcerative condition in my nose that has been incurable for the past 6 years. This condition is the result of Lupus and Sjogren’s syndrome. Over the years, I have used many different products to try to control the bleeding and ulcerative condition. None have made any impact.

Where Neosporin, saline flushes and Vaseline applications all failed, as of today, June 14th, SNOOT has CURED the condition 100%. SNOOT did in TWO WEEKS what mainstream medicine could not do in six years! My nasal tissue is pink with not a single ulceration. There is no swelling and not even a trace of blood. For the first time in many years I can bend over to garden or pet my dog without a family member telling me my nose is bleeding. I am absolutely blown away!

I have been a nurse for nearly 30 years and have never seen anything like this. It is literally a miracle. I am telling everyone to get this product for their nasal and sinus conditions, along with that I am confident everyone should use this for routine care for good health! I can make this recommendation with 100% confidence in the outcomes.

THANK YOU… THANK YOU… THANK YOU for making this product and ensuring it is available to the public.”

God Bless!

Nicole, RN, BSN, CCM, LNC

CHRONIC SINUSITIS TREATED WITH SNOOT CD SPRAY

"I really appreciate your company's integrity towards consumers!! I am so so so happy that I ran across your product! I have suffered from chronic sinusitis for some 20 years. I have tried everything...including chemical prescriptions. My preference is natural remedies because they don't make my condition any worse like prescription antibiotics and even decongestions--over the counter and prescription do. I have been using a neti pot with sea salt---then the pre-measured neti pot salt solutions for relief and a healing. While I had been getting a measure of relief, I NEVER GOT the results I RECEIVED USING "SNOOT" the VERY FIRST APPLICATION.

I had read a testimonial stating "SNOOT" gave them relief immediately as well as continued to improve their condition after only one application. That was my experience as well. I am finding that I really didn't need to re-apply snoot, because I have continued to improve from the first application. Now that I am better, I am going for feeling great, so I re-apply. I believe that I am getting drainage of mucus (I know gross) that has been logged in my sinus cavities for a long time. I bought the double package so that I could share the remedy with a friend. After she tried the product, her experience was very similar to mine---draining, not clogged as before. She is now a believer!! She tells me that she will have her husband on board shortly.

Thank you for this wonderful product!! I am telling all my sinus suffering friends and family--"I FOUND THE ANSWER!!"

FRONTIER’S COMMERCIAL CD TOOTHPASTE AND MOUTHWASH

"As a dentist, I learned about Chlorine Dioxide in the 1990's, I immediately started using the only ClO2 toothpaste and mouthwash I knew of, but I never noticed any great results. It was a stabilized ClO2, in other words, inactive! I have a first molar with furcation involvement due to a cracked tooth. I was considering extracting the molar, but using this new DioxiBrite toothpaste and mouth rinse has stopped all the infection surrounding that tooth! The tissue is healthy and no more bleeding after only ten days. I will use these products from now on! I am 68 years old, and tend to get staining on my root surfaces, these products have resulted in much whiter root surfaces. I absolutely love these products for myself and our patients. I recently started using this on our Golden Doodle, her breath was awful, but now it is the best possible for a dog, I detect no bad breath on her! I have waited for a long time for a chlorine dioxide product that really works, a product that is a two part system to activate the two components allowing the chlorine dioxide to do what it does best, kill the bad bacteria! Thank you Frontier Pharmacy for this great new product!"

SCAN THE PHOTOS IN THIS LINK FOR CURES OF SKIN PROBLEMS

ASTHMA, SINUS ISSUES AND IMPROVED SENSE OF SMELL

[Using Snoot] I've noticed a drastic reduction in the need for asthma medicines. I don't know if it's the change of seasons or what, but I do know that my form of asthma is mediated by mucous. I wouldn't go around making that claim, however, as most people do not understand that asthma has multiple causes and forms and differs greatly from person to person even within a family. However, I do want your company to know that thanks to your product, I have less asthma now and no longer fear the debilitating and cruel sinus infections constantly making the rounds at work. For the first time since I was a child, some 30 years ago, I am once again free!

***

I think the Snoot Spray is great not only for myself but also for my husband. He deals with COPD and he says his breathing is even better since he began using the spray. I, on the other hand, used to have chronic sinus problems. Since using the Snoot Spray, my sinuses are MUCH improved and I no longer have chronic sinus problems. It is easy to use, does not have a taste, and it WORKS! I'm really glad I found this product some time ago and I will continue to order. Thank you!

***

I just wanted to tell you how great your product has worked for me. I have been struggling with sinus infections my whole life. I have tried every medicated sinus spray, and your product has given me the best results! I am a believer.

***

Using Snoot regularly has changed the way that I view my sinuses. Whereas before I suffered from frequent sinus headaches, semi-annual sinus infections and frequent sinus swelling, now I breathe freely 90% of the time. My previous remedy for the discomfort was medication, like Sudafed, which may have taken swelling away but did nothing to address the underlying issues... the reason the sinuses were swelling in the first place. When I started flushing with Snoot twice a day, the daily allergens from my office and the environment (I live in NYC) started to flush right out, and almost immediately I noticed that my sinuses weren't swelling on a regular basis. And unlike the heavy flow of liquid that other products into the sinuses, which irritated my sinuses as much as the allergens, the volume of Snoot is perfect for stimulating discharge without causing additional inflammation. I recommend this product to people all of the time.

***

Snoot has cleared up my sinuses better than everything else I was using & best of all, with the addition of Snoot to my sinus routine, the low-grade asthma I got during allergy seasons has almost completely disappeared. Thank you Snoot!

SNOOT PROVIDES COVID RELIEF

“... this is Diego from FedEx. I actually went to get COVID tested and i came back negative! Your product really works. Truly cause i have not been sick since you sent me the care package...” said to me by the nice guy at the FedEx call center who helped me and who had sinus issues and worked in a big call center with loads of people who was really worried about COVID.

Links to interviews, videos, and articles

If you missed these from a prior post, HERE is the video from TheUniversalAntidote.com, and Kacper Postawsky’s documentary is about how chlorine dioxide is being used worldwide. Viewing these convinced me to look carefully at chlorine dioxide. HERE is another valuable resource. Run them at double speed.

Bob Sisson – aka Bob the Plumber’s video about chlorine dioxide cures is HERE.

Dr. Peter McCollough endorses chlorine dioxide HERE.

Dr. Sircus – Treating monkeypox and bird flu with commercial CD products.

A dentist's testimonial about DioxiRinse is HERE.

Brain-eating amoeba are rare but are killed by chlorine dioxide; this makes Snoot great for surfers and swimmers.

Yoho notes:

Like MMS and CDS, Snoot and other commercial chlorine dioxide products affect the whole body and often cure illnesses. Very little is needed for this to happen. The manufacturer does not make this claim.

See the links in the paragraph at the top of this post to buy any of these products or to become an affiliate and make money. I give away whatever I make on this, but you can do what you want.

ACADEMIC PAPERS ABOUT CHLORINE DIOXIDE

CD kills COVID

2020 Acidified Sodium Chlorite Solution A Potential Prophylaxis To Mitigate Impact Of Multiple Exposures To Covid 19 In Frontline Health Care Providers 2 623KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

CD interferes with the spike protein

Ogata Inhibition Of The Binding Of Spike Protein Of Sars Cov 2 Coronavirus To Human Angiotensin Converting Enzyme 2 By Chlorine Dioxide 4.67MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Effect of chlorine dioxide gas of extremely low concentration on absenteeism of schoolchildren

Ogata Effect Of Chlorine Dioxide Gas Of Extremely Low Concentration On Absenteeism Of Schoolchildren 2.75MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Metastatic prostate cancer: case report with images

Download

Download

Chlorine dioxide for diabetic foot ulcers

Three case studies with images. Viewer discretion advised.

Download

Download

Download

Download

Low-concentration chlorine dioxide gas protects against influenza A

Ogata Protective Effect Of Low Concentration Chlorine Dioxide Gas Against Influenza A Virus Infection 413KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Mechanisms of Action of Chlorine Dioxide

Download

Download

Papers by Howard Alliger, founder of Frontier Pharm

Published Papers Alcide, Frontier And H Alliger 160KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Key resources

Mr. Humble wrote books about MMS and arranged to remove their copyright upon his death. I bought one for you. Download it immediately:

Download

THIS LINK has another valuable source, a book he co-authored with another authority. It is available for purchase.

For more details about CDS use, also see Forbidden Health: Incurable Was Yesterday by Andreas Kalcker. It was censored off Amazon but is available at THIS link.

Yoho Disclaimer: I resigned my medical license years ago. Therefore, medical boards and other “authorities” would deem my information unreliable and recommend you seek licensed providers for your healthcare needs. I, too, recommend not relying solely on me. Do your research, and use your best judgment with the help of what honest providers you can find. I have not independently verified any of the information presented here.

Appendix #2: practical aspects of chlorine dioxide therapy from the Universal Antidote website author

Three drops hourly (which is three of 4 percent HCl and three of 22.5% sodium chlorite) is the maximum amount that should be taken under most circumstances, The maximum oral intake is 24 drops in a 24 hour period. As described in Jim Humble's book, Protocol 1000 calls for 1 to 3 drops hourly. Always follow the three golden rules when using any Chlorine Dioxide protocol:

Rule #1 (No Change Rule) If your Symptoms are improving? Do not change anything. Continue with what you are doing.

Rule #2: (Reduce Rule) If you are feeling worse (with prolonged nausea or diarrhea), reduce your intake by 50%...but keep taking it.

Rule #3 (Increase Rule) Not getting better and not getting worse? If there are no signs of improvement, go to the next increase in dosage or go to the next level up of protocol.

The range of drops taken in 24 hours is 8 to 24 drops.

One activated drop of MMS is approximately 6 mg of chlorine dioxide. Therefore the 24 hour range using protocol 1000 would be 48 mg to 144 mg in a 24 hour period.

The “no observed adverse effect [dose] level” (NOAEL) for subchronic daily use of chlorine dioxide in animal studies and human studies is 3 mg per kilogram per day. For a 150 lb (68 kg) man, the no observed adverse effect level is 204 mg daily, which is well below the maximum dose that could be used for CDS or MMS.

The LOAEL or lowest dose at which there was an observed toxic or adverse effect in animal studies is 8 mg per kilogram per day.

I have done quite a bit of self-experimentation with MMS and CDS, and I have far exceeded NOAEL doses to make sure I know that the things I am instructing on are well inside a tolerable range. The worst symptom that I have ever experienced is mild nausea and diarrhea. When experimenting with more concentrated MMS doses above 50 ppm, I occasionally got a scratchy throat feeling. I seldom ever experience those symptoms when I use it now.

APPENDIX #3: MORE DOGGIE STORIES

DOG WITH KIDNEY FAILURE AND LOW PLATELETS IMPROVING

"Good morning from Colombia, I want to give a testimony about my 15-year-old chow chow dog. Approximately 1 month ago I noticed that she was feeling down and losing weight and a few days later when she got up her hind legs they failed and she did her business while lying down. She didn't want to get up or walk, so I called the vet. He did tests and she had low platelets and due to her age she also had kidney failure, which was severe. The doctor said to give her a number of medications and if she didn't improve the best thing was to put her down, I told him no. I bought the medications, they had told me about chlorine dioxide and I decided to contact Mr. Alfonso who gave me the CDs and told me to give him 1 cc of CDs per 10 cc of water in the morning and night and I started doing it and to the glory of God my dog ​​has improved, she is already walking and is much better.

Dog’s eye infection cured with chlorine dioxide

"My pooch just had an eye that was oozing yellow Boogers and irritated. I just sprayed CDs 3 a day for 3 days straight on her eye area; she closed her eyes as I did it. Fixed the issue."

PARVO IN PUPPIES TREATED SUCCESSFULLY

*with Parvo, you must act fast.

"PARVO in dogs, should work the same in other animals - DON'T fear but ACT FAST! My six 3months-old puppies got parvo 😭. First girl had high fever in the evening, seemed perfectly well in the morning but DIED same evening. We didn't know why, they were very protected in my room, slowly introduced to our big dogs in camp. MMS & DMSO bath seemed to revive her but she collapsed same night. I started oral doses plus subcutaneous injections of 6ml CDS @around 1000ppm. Little burning but NO TISSUE DAMAGE. Tried enema but got scared and stopped when bloody diarrhea came. We lost her also 😭😭😭

PARVO - The breakthrough came when I aggressively gave enemas even though they had bloody diarrhea. Plus 6x daily oral CDS which surprisingly the puppies could keep inside. Anything else we tried to give orally provoked heavy exhausting vomiting so we gave 12ml intramuscular glucose with electrolytes once daily. 2 of the puppies could get IV glucose, 500ml over 10 hrs, interrupted by 12ml CDS via syringe directly into the veins. The smallest puppy was so dehydrated that we couldn't find a vein, but he was saved by rehydration via CDS enema. All are now happy, healthy and NAUGHTY ❤️❤️❤️"

AFTER VETERINARIANS FAILED WITH STANDARD TREATMENTS, PAPILLOMA VIRUS INFECTION CURED

After 6 months of uncontrollable growth of the pappilomas and the veterinarian giving up on the dog, she is cured.

Here's what they did:

1 Activated MMS drop 3x/day in her mouth with 10ml water (approx 1 Tbl) and then more drinking water after, with CDS 3000 ppm full undiluted spray directly on the external and gum-line growths 5x/day, and 1 Tbl Activated MMS in a full bath for 20 minutes 3x/week.

PET DOG WASTING AWAY AND ON DEATH'S DOOR WAS CURED IN SIX WEEKS.

"My Border Collie was ill for 2 yrs and on vets but undiagnosed…he got thinner & weaker. 6 weeks ago he couldn’t get up & the end was near. I then saw Quantum Leap..Universal Antidote & started small doses in his water….3 weeks later he was 70% healed..6 weeks on now fully healed…bouncing around like a 2 yr old.