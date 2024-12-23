338. WHAT WHITE MICE AND COLOMBIAN GOLD MINERS TELL US ABOUT MERCURY CHELATION WITH OSR

For new readers: HERE are links to download my CV, ebooks, the best recent posts, and instructions on searching my archives. Also, HERE are links to purchase OSR, DMSO, and chlorine dioxide products, where to find them, and more. Please review Judas Dentistry; the direct link is HERE . I need your help because a passel of mercury-intoxicated dentists are giving me one-star reviews. Finally, if you have a good story or are an expert who wants to be interviewed, please contact me at RobertYohoAuthor@gmail.com.

Here are clinical reports of documented mercury decline after short-term OSR use.

Katrina Lewis uses a Quantum Biofeedback machine monthly to measure various things, including heavy metals. Her high mercury level disappeared after six weeks of OSR. A quantum biofeedback machine is a non-invasive device that measures the body’s electrical signals for imbalances. It also can transmit electromagnetic frequencies that are claimed to promote healing. Tamara Santa Ana had high mercury and other metal levels measured several times with an Oligoscan. Her lifetime mercury exposure is enormous, and before she removed her amalgams, she spent several years in bed. After two months of taking OSR daily, her levels are undetectable. She also feels better. The OligoScan is a non-invasive device that uses spectrophotometry to measure the levels of minerals, trace elements, and heavy metals in body tissues. The device shines light on the skin, typically on the palm, and analyzes the reflected light. The concentration of various elements is determined by comparing the readings against a database of known spectral fingerprints. This examines the patient’s nutritional status and toxic metal exposures. Tamara also has had her metals measured by AO scanning. This is claimed to detect and correct abnormalities in body energy frequencies. I have been taking OSR for several months. Before I started, an OligoScan showed high metal levels. I will get the follow-up test and report on it soon. Do not ask me how these devices work.

RFK, Jr. says Boyd Haley is the world's foremost mercury toxicity expert.

THIS podcast, “Vaccines during Pregnancy with Lyn Redwood,” explains that and much more. Boyd was kind enough to spend an afternoon tutoring me, and all I had to do was take a road trip to Kentucky.

The other day, I pestered his partner, David Kennedy, for more information about their NBMI/OSR chelator. He told me that he and Boyd were selling the company. I became concerned that a Pharma predator would acquire it, suppress all of Boyd’s fantastic work, and make OSR unavailable.

OSR and DMSO

David also told me how the mouse experimenter group he hired injected the little critters with fourteen times the lethal dose of mercury. Thirty minutes later, they injected OSR to see if it would save their lives. A solvent was needed to liquefy it, so they used DMSO. This has the added benefit of making anything it contacts penetrate throughout the body. Half of them lived, and the survivors were thankful…

I wrote about DMSO in my first article:

DMSO is a biological product that should be called “Natural Tree Sap Therapy.” But that is in an alternative universe, and dimethyl sulfoxide sounds nasty. Pharma companies use generic names like this to discourage sales, then put sexy brand names on profitable patent drugs. Wikipedia makes it look like it is made in a Frankenstein laboratory by leading with chemistry descriptions. It completes the hatchet job by citing the efforts to suppress DMSO as evidence that it is harmful. More than 12,000 scientific articles about the use of DMSO and 28,000 about its chemistry have been published, supporting DMSO's usefulness and safety. No confirmed reports of fatalities exist. DMSO is unique. It is a small molecule that dissolves in both water and fat. After skin application, it penetrates throughout the body, including the brain. It carries other substances with it, which can be good or bad. For example, if you use rubbing alcohol (isopropyl) to cleanse an area before applying DMSO, it goes internally, which is toxic and even potentially poisonous in large quantities. On the other hand, DMSO allows antibiotics to work better by taking them into tissues, even bones. For example, when used with antibiotics for osteomyelitis (bone infection), penetration improves, and cures are reported.

Until the last few weeks, I had used DMSO solely on my skin. But I have become progressively more crippled by ankle arthritis. If I were PC, I would say disabled. Imagine me hiking around international airports, looking longingly at the carts carrying the obese and the cripples—sorry, mobility-challenged.

So I decided to take a tablespoon of DMSO every morning in orange juice. After all, the convicts who drank a half cup a day for three months had no problem. After a week, my ankles were 50 percent better, and I no longer had to worry about someone destroying my macho image with a photograph of me riding an airport golf cart.

I started thinking that OSR might be more effective if mercury-intoxicated people like me used it simultaneously with DMSO. (Intoxicated? They should think of another word.) When I ran this idea past Boyd Haley and David Kennedy, I discovered it was not original. Boyd wrote back:

Robert: Attached is the study where I did the prevention of mercury-induced death with subsequent injection of NBMI [OSR] dissolved in an isotonic phosphate buffer, near pH 6.0,/DMSO (50/50). The DMSO serves the purpose of keeping the NBMI dissolved during the injection period in these experiments. Any DMSO effects after injection are not validated, although DMSO may also help get the NBMI intracellularly. To be clear, it is not necessary to take DMSO with OSR. Although it may help with absorption, we have done all of our treatment studies without DMSO, and it works quite well.

I am 70. I have multiple board certifications, a wall of useless diplomas, and a 25-page CV. Admittedly, this is in 14-point font, has wide margins, and is padded with information such as my Eagle Scout badge and the hundreds of medical conferences I attended. Despite all that, with Boyd, I always feel like a college student talking to a full professor.

Dr. David Kennedy also replied:

Follow the link to Clarke [see below for the download link] for a complete analysis of the toxicity studies. The use of DMSO was incidental to the study, which was about the rapidity of action. I don’t think DMSO is why the animals survived, but we do not know for sure.

After I reviewed DMSO for the last post, I understood its value. It improves OSR penetration and, likely, the clinical response.

Kennedy’s Guide to OSR

(abridged for clarity)

You can order pharmaceutical-grade NBMI or OSR#1 from PurifyWaterLLC.com. Our brand name is Emeramide.

How to take it:

OSR can be consumed with or without food. It won’t dissolve in water, but like Dr. Haley, I put it under my tongue, wash it down with coffee or water, or leave it in my mouth to absorb. The little squarish scoop is 1/8 teaspoon, which is about 250 mg. Slightly rounded, it is about 300 mg.

Take 300 mg AM and PM for 3 to 4 days. This uses 2.4 grams. Take a day off, then take 100 mg every one to two days until the remaining 7.6 grams are gone (76 small white spoons). Your supply can last up to five months.

Thiol sensitivity

About 5% of heavy metal-poisoned people cannot handle or process large quantities of the sulfur in OSR’s thiol groups. After taking it, they initially feel energized, but a few hours later, the following symptoms begin and can persist if the exposure continues. (Yoho note: I ignored all this and did fine.)

Fatigue

Constipation

Eye redness

Intestinal gas and bloating

Joint pains

Brain fog

Skin rashes

Headache

Itching

Here is how to test for and overcome this:

Take 100 mg first to see if you have thiol sensitivity. OSR has two thiols, but most people are not thiol-sensitive.

If thiol-sensitive, supplement with molybdenum (Mo) at 100 to 200 micrograms per day (µg/day) for a few days. After that, test yourself with 100 mg OSR several times once a week until you have no more symptoms. The reason for thiol sensitivity is likely the displacement of your molybdenum by mercury or another heavy metal. After you take enough OSR, the heavy metals are inactivated, and your body can replace the missing molybdenum.

Return2Health explains it further and has a thiol self-test.

How OSR works

It quickly renders the toxic metals it contacts inert and harmless, but some are tucked away in areas with little circulation where the OSR penetrates poorly. Examples include the lead inside the cortical bone, the dense outer shells of long bones, the pelvis, and the skull. Bone turnover is necessary to expose lead to OSR in places like these, and exercise like weightlifting helps. I recommend treatment for people with severe exposures, such as dentists, for months to years. Yoho note: This is why I am taking it with DMSO.

Other recommendations

Avoid new mercury exposure. If you have mercury fillings, remove them safely. Never get new ones; insist on ceramics. Never chew gum, and do not eat fish. Do not buy fluorescent lights that can break, for they contain mercury.

Anyone who intends to remove existing mercury/silver tooth fillings or even polish their amalgams (i.e., during a tooth cleaning) must find a dentist trained in the International Academy of Oral Medicine and Toxicology’s Safe Mercury Amalgam Removal Technique (SMART) system. Take 300 mg of OSR three to four hours before the appointment.

OSR’s safety

This was established before the first supplement was given to animals in 2007. No amount was lethal, and no serious adverse events have ever been reported. The FDA acknowledged it was safe in 2019 at a Class C meeting. Here is the reference, Clarke et al., (2012:

Clarke 2012 Nbmi Prevents Mercury Death 405KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

OSR is an ideal chelator:

1. Totally nontoxic

2. Made from natural substances to allow sale as a dietary supplement;

3. Uncharged and lipid-soluble, which means it crosses the blood brain barrier and other membranes. It can enter all the cells and organelles of the body to which mercury can migrate.

4. It forms strong, thermodynamically irreversible semi-covalent bonds with toxic heavy metals. Binding eliminates toxicity and prevents redistribution. EDTA, on the other hand, is a weak chelator that can cause toxic redistribution through the body instead of urinary excretion if it releases its target molecules.

5. OSR is minimally attracted to biologically essential metals. This prevents their depletion, which is a significant toxic effect of most charged chelators.

6. After binding the metal, the complex becomes inert and harmless.

7. OSR can be excreted with or without a bound metal through the bile and bowel via the naturally occurring P-450 detox system.

NBMI/OSR has an enormous Oxygen Radical Absorbance Capacity (ORAC) score of 192,000. The National Institute of Health developed this scale to measure different foods' antioxidant capacity. The chart below shows that OSR is one of the most potent antioxidants ever tested, ranking with the best foods.

OSR is attracted to oxidative stress and binds the free radical hydroxy (OH-) three to one. It binds metals one to one. In a phase 2 double-blind clinical trial, severely mercury poisoned Ecuadorian gold miners received 300 mg/day for two weeks, which is only 4.2 grams or 42 level 100 mg spoons. After this, they had a significant drop in urine mercury and improvement in their energy and other symptoms. Symptom improvement was significantly more in the group taking 300mg than the one taking 100mg. Both did far better than untreated control miners.

Taking OSR will not hurt you if you have amalgam fillings.

However, these leak substantial amounts of mercury continuously until they are removed. This causes more mercury poisioning than vaccines. But they are FDA approved, and dentists deceptively call them “silver.” The IAOMT (International Academy of Oral Medicine and Toxicology) is a society of dentists who are trained to remove them, and their protocol for doing it is HERE.

The US dental schools’ training in mercury safety is careless. The students are taught to handle and implant these fillings with little regard for toxicity. They have no training in safe removal. Without precautions, mercury poisoning often worsens during the process.

At least two hours prior to any dental procedure involving mercury, the patient and the dental staff should take 300 mg of OSR. This does not substitute for the IAOMT precautions.

Questions and answers

Does OSR inactivate gadolinium contrast dye and other heavy metals?

Since the costs to study even one metal are high, and because so few radiologists admit there is a problem, we have not done clinical trials on gadolinium. Based on its structure, gadolinium should be attracted to OSR. Since every metal tested in the laboratory that “loves” sulfur also loves OSR, we believe gadolinium is bound. Based on the chemistry, we are sure that OSR also renders arsenic, lead, cadmium, uranium, thallium, iron, and copper permanently harmless.

We have case reports of OSR substantially benefiting people with chronic pain caused by gadolinium. Here is how it works: areas of the body that are inflammatory are more acidic. Gadolinium is attracted to these, and when it goes there, it can create unrelenting pain. Radiologists typically claim that you have pain there because that is where you were originally injured.

We have seen many cases where the pain resolved after taking OSR, which is evidence it was caused by gadolinium. One young woman had 17 MRIs using gadolinium contrast dye, which caused so much pain that she could not walk. After two months of OSR treatment, she was fine.

Radiologists are as careless with gadolinium as the dentists are with mercury. They like it because it produces picture-perfect MRIs that decrease a radiologist’s chance of a lawsuit over missed diagnoses. It is FDA-approved; patients are never warned of the hazards, and when they are injured, radiologists deny responsibility. They know all this but fool themselves into believing that it is acceptably safe. Gadolinium is highly toxic and should be used only when a patient’s life is at stake.

What should I expect if I am environmentally sensitive?

Many environmental sensitive people including my late wife have taken NBMI without side effects. Taking additional “binders” is unnecessary and, in some cases, detrimental. Heavy metal chelators use sulfite to grasp their targets. We recommend against taking additional sulfite binders, for they can overload a weakened enzyme system.

What should I expect?

NBMI/OSR stops mercury toxicity immediately but sometimes the symptoms do not improve at first. Others report decreased pain and brain fog and increased energy. NBMI does nothing to you. It doesn’t bond to organs, stick to blood, alter any reaction, or have any specific therapeutic effect. It just floats everywhere and binds the heavy metals, which let go of you and embrace NBMI permanently. This allows your body to slowly recover.

How does it work?

Since elemental mercury vapor is not charged, it floats everywhere. Likewise, NBMI enters all areas of the body including mitochondria. Mitochondrial healing is likely why the 865 Ecuadorian gold miners in one study had significantly increased strength after taking just 4.2 grams of NBMI over two weeks—300mg daily for 14 days. Longer treatments give the chelator more time to seep into all areas of the body. Since larger doses work better, I packaged the NBMI in 10-gram vials.

Heavy metals have electron shells that attract NBMI. The chelator’s molecular configuration was designed to be flexible so it could easily accomadate the unique atomic structures of mercury, iron, and other heavy metals.

Are bound metals still toxic?

The bonds with these heavy metals are irreversible and require enormous heat to dissolve. All of the metals’ electrons become engaged and can cause no further harm, and their poisonous behavior becomes inactive. One milligram per kilogram of mercury kills most animals, but when two thousand milligram per kilogram bound to NBMI was fed to animals, it didn’t harm them.

Are my mercury fillings causing my health problems?

Mercury fillings are proven to release elemental mercury vapor. The EPA demands that air exposed to humans have no more than 0.3 parts per million (PPM). A person who has an average number of “silver” fillings has breath with so much mercury that safety officials would demand he be evacuated from a building.

See the FDA webpages on amalgam safety and read the FDA’s warnings. They warn against exposing:

Pregnant women and their developing fetuses;

Women who are planning to become pregnant;

Nursing women and their newborns and infants;

Children, especially those younger than six years of age;

People with pre-existing neurological disease such as multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease or Parkinson’s disease

People with impaired kidney function; and

People with known heightened sensitivity (allergy) to mercury or other components of dental amalgam.

They further warn victims of mercury intoxication not to get these fillings removed because it is dangerous. This is true unless you are in the hands of an IAOMT dentist using their IAOMT SMART protocol.

All the armed forces, Indian Service, Veteran’s Administration, Welfare Programs, and the US Public Health Service still use mercury amalgams.

50 million new mercury fillings are still placed into Americans every year.

How to order OSR from PurifyWaterLLC.Com

Yoho: We are all skeptical about spending money, and this costs about $500 a month. I am not promoting this for personal gain—I am not a non-profit; I am a no-profit. All funds from selling OSR, net of Dr. Kennedy’s expenses, will be used to bring it to everyone who needs it.

Kennedy explains: I purchased some of Dr. Boyd Haley’s ultra pure compound for my company, Purify Water. Since an early study found NBMI can remove arsenic from water, I am selling it for water purification. I have capsules or powder.

You can order the product from our website, PurifyWaterLLC.com, and it usually ships the next day. The label on the jar says NOT FOR HUMAN CONSUMPTION, which exempts the sale from regulation by any drug agency. Since this is exactly the same molecule as OSR / NBMI / Irminix, many people have been known to take this same substance to relieve their heavy metal toxicity.

Our product was previously on the market for several years as a dietary supplement without any reported serious adverse reactions. We cannot control what you do with it once it is in your possession. I will send you instructions someone made for how to consume the product with your order.

In good health,

David Kennedy, DDS, cell: 619-247-5738

Email: PurifyWaterLLC@gmail.com

Mailing Address: 1068 Alexandria Dr. San Diego, CA 92107-4115

As bad as mercury is, its dangers pale in comparison to root canals. While mercury kills you slowly, even a single root canal can give you cancer or a heart attack immediately. Forty percent of US citizens and sixty percent of EU citizens have them. If you are one, you have no higher priority than getting them taken out. Judas Dentstry is a complete guide to this and has resources about ceramic implants that do not cause the problems of titanium.

