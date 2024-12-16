337. DMSO (dimethylsulfoxide) IS SECOND ONLY TO CHLORINE DIOXIDE FOR HEALING DISEASE

For new readers: HERE are links to download my CV, ebooks, the best recent posts, and instructions on searching my archives. Also, HERE are links to purchase OSR, DMSO, and chlorine dioxide products, where to find them, and more. Please review Judas Dentistry; the direct link is HERE . I need your help because a passel of mercury-intoxicated dentists are giving me one-star reviews. Finally, if you have a good story or are an expert who wants to be interviewed, please contact me at RobertYohoAuthor@gmail.com.

Scan my May 2024 DMSO essay in preparation for AMD's eight DMSO posts.

We have been given a phenomenal book-length manuscript of about 90,000 words, and AMD plans to write five more posts. No other current reference is as accessible, well-referenced, or comprehensive. Here are the original articles with links:

How DMSO Treats "Incurable" Autoimmune and Contractile Disorders

DMSO Could Save Millions From Brain and Spinal Injury

How DMSO Cures Eye, Ear, Nose, Throat and Dental Disease

The Remarkable History and Safety of DMSO

DMSO is a Miraculous Therapy for Chronic Pain and Musculoskeletal Injuries

How DMSO Protects and Heals the Internal Organs

DMSO Revolutionizes Skin Care and Dermatology

The FDA's War Against DMSO and America

I compiled these into a PDF and generated a table of contents. Use this for word searches and offline reading, and email it to your Kindle.

I hope my post will inspire the author to assemble his vital material into a book.

DMSO and chlorine dioxide

These are two of the most important therapeutic advances in history and each has been known but concealed for about five decades. A great deal of experience proves they can be used together, and they cost pennies a dose. The only comparable drug discovery was penicillin. Its inventor refused to patent it because he knew how many people it would help were it widely available.

Soon after its discovery, penicillin was saving 100,000 lives a year, but today, prescription drugs as a whole are the third leading cause of death (Peter Gøtzsche, Deadly Medicines and Organised Crime, 2013). Miracle medicines like DMSO and chlorine dioxide are hidden.

Healthcare corruption is proportional to to its price and how much billable “care” is required. Drug prices are inversely related to their clinical value—witness chemotherapy’s obscene cost and low or nonexistent benefits for all but a handful of cancers (Butchered by Healthcare). Since DMSO and chlorine dioxide are cheap, they are ideal for do-it-yourselfers and never used by criminals. They should be part of a trend to abolish Rockefeller Medicine.

A basic understanding of DMSO and CD will take you several hours each, but if you continue to study, your rewards will be phenomenal. Even after writing my earlier DMSO post, I did not get the memo about its critical importance until I went through AMD’s work. Chlorine dioxide’s worth is proven by ten million current users and tens of thousands of clinical reports, but DMSO has been established by more than 10,000 articles on the biological implications and 30,000 articles on the chemistry.

DMSO was murdered by the FDA

AMD describes the crime:

[DMSO] is now widely seen as an unproven and dangerous therapy, and even within the natural health field, most people do not know it exists… As both the public and professional interest in DMSO was skyrocketing, the FDA decided it was unacceptable a drug they could not control was taking off around the country, and on November 10, 1965, issued a global research ban on it, causing almost every doctor who had been using it to stop out of fear of prosecution. This immediately created an underground market for DMSO, a flurry of complaints to and by elected officials over it (which eventually resulted in Congressional hearings) and an end to almost all DMSO research… [Later, In response to various pressures], the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act of 1994 (DSHEA) [was passed], which exempted naturally occurring substances from FDA regulations. As DMSO was a natural substance, this effectively ended the FDA’s ability to prohibit the use of DMSO. Sadly, while it is now widely available, most of its uses are entirely forgotten.

Study guide

Scan through this in preparation for reading AMD’s manuscript. All quotes and concepts are his. I slightly abridged some of the following for clarity.

DMSO has near miraculous effects

One of the virtues of DMSO is tissue remodeling. It treats scleroderma and even fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, where the entire skeleton becomes calcified and immobile. Maybe there is hope for my ankle and foot injuries from a lifetime of climbing.

It would probably replace all blood thinners and platelet inhibitors with a less toxic and far more effective treatment.

My wife had AL amyloidosis, which seems to have resolved after the complete removal of her tooth root canals and the associated abscesses. DMSO would be appropriate for her.

AMD describes DMSO’s effects:

By 1991, over 3,000 clinical studies had been carried out with DMSO involving over 500,000 patients. DMSO has the widest range of therapeutic applications of any single chemical… [Applications include] •Circulatory disorders like Reynaud’s and varicose veins. •A wide range of neurological disorders, including ischemic and hemorrhagic strokes, and spinal cord injuries leading to paralysis or dementia. •Allowing patients who’ve had decades of chronic pain (from a variety of different causes) to get their lives back. •Healing a wide range of injuries (e.g., sports injuries, traumatic impacts) and chronic musculoskeletal problems (e.g., spine and shoulder issues) and wounds (e.g., burns or surgical incisions). •Chronic rheumatic conditions (e.g., arthritis). •Complex protein disorders (e.g., amyloidosis). •Down Syndrome. DMSO has also been found to prevent damage from radiation therapy in non-cancerous cells and thus has been used as a complementary cancer treatment…. DMSO does most of the functions of NSAIDS and ASA [aspirin] without toxicity It minimizes damage to heart during MI [heart attack] DMSO has been shown to treat Bell’s Palsy and Down’s syndrome all manner of inflammatory issues DMSO is widely used and is approved to treat musculoskeletal conditions in veterinary medicine Liver Failure Gallstones and Jaundice Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Reduce pain from diabetic peripheral neuropathy Type 1 and Type 2 diabetics have reported that DMSO reduces their need for insulin Pancreatitis Kidney disease Chronic pain wounds (e.g., burns or surgical wounds) Sports injuries Scars and adhesions, collagen contractures, scleroderma… DMSO reverses many other complications of aging (e.g., skin issues, hair loss, poor organ function). IV DMSO is one of the most effective anti-aging therapies for the brain... Likewise, IV DMSO is one of the only therapies I know of which can help challenging neurological diseases Parkinson’s or ALS (where in both cases, while not curative, typically halts the progression of the disease). In turn, I periodically come across anecdotes of DMSO-consuming centenarians who have no cognitive impairment despite their age… There are also many stories of quadriplegics who initially took DMSO to alleviate their chronic pain and then gradually regained motor function as a “side effect” of DMSO. In turn, there are many cases… of individuals overcoming lifelong paraplegia (including “hopeless” cases where their “miraculous” improvement could be traced to DMSO as it stopped once DMSO was withdrawn). This for example was a testimony of a mother whose child was saved from a lifetime of paralysis by DMSO… In 1978, DMSO was approved for interstitial cystitis (painful bladder inflammation)—which to this day is the only thing it is FDA approved for. This approval was quite unusual, as a nice FDA committee was assigned to it and DMSO was not subject to the impossible standards it had been held to in other trials (instead a trial was composed of patients with chronic interstitial cystitis who had failed all other forms of treatment and their subsequent improvement on DMSO was deemed satisfactory to demonstrate efficacy)… •DMSO was shown to effectively treat strokes, traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, and many circulatory disorders (discussed here). •DMSO was shown to cure a variety of “incurable” autoimmune and connective tissue disorders (discussed here). •DMSO was shown to treat a variety of challenging (and often incurable) eye, ear, sinus, and dental conditions such as tinnitus and blindness (discussed here).

Ear, nose, and throat (ENT) uses

improves impared (sic) hearing decreases tinnitis ENT infections when combined with an antibiotic duje (sic) to penetration. facial trauma with hematoma anosmia [loss of smell] canker sores responde (sic) to spray sometimes cures facial paralysis can cure HSV [herpes] otitis media sinusitis it produces healthy gums when used as a mouthwash or toothpaste prevents radiation injury periodontal disease better gum adherence to teeth mixed with antibiotics or chlorine dioxide for oral infection penetration Preservation of skin flaps and grafts. Yoho: When I did this surgery, I owned a hyperbaric chamber. I should have been using DMSO.

For skin disease

In ophthalmology, DMSO improves and sometimes cures

blindness

cataracts

visual acuity

macular degeneration

retinal diseases

trauma

DMSO’s hazards are negligible

Allergic reactions happen in 1/2000 people It has no known issues with cancer causation or birth defects in humans. Herxheimer reactions to DMSO due to the detoxification process can last for 12-24 hours and produce fatigue or headaches. DMSO is far more effective than NSAIDS (nonsteroidal antiinflammatory (sic) drugs) for musculoskeletal and chronic pain conditions. NSAIDS, steroids, and opioids each kill tens of thousands of Americans each year, whereas in over 60 years of use by millions of people, DMSO has not been [convincingly] linked to a single death. It one of the most researched medical substances in history… To reach the LD50 [where half the people die] of DMSO, you would need to drink roughly two quarts of it within an hour, which is more DMSO than daily DMSO users ingest over two months. A temporary (and sometimes uncomfortable) irritation of the skin when DMSO is administered topically that typically disappears in 10 minutes (and at most 20) and varies widely in how it feels (e.g., some find it pleasant, others find it extremely unpleasant). Typically this irritation can be alleviated by immediately washing it off with water, and it is generally advised to avoid further irritating the skin by scratching the irritated area. Garlic breath [experienced by some] The other significant effect of DMSO is that prior to it drying, it will drag chemicals (but not bacteria) which are on the skin where it is applied to the body. Despite millions of treatments having been given, no death has ever been linked to DMSO (and the only two ever considered, one in 1965, and one in 1994 did not make a strong case DMSO was the cause of death). Note: thousands of papers have been published on the biological effects of DMSO and I have not yet found one that reported an adverse event from DMSO. Because of that, I’ve mostly avoided mentioning each study I site (sic) here, “detected no adverse events from DMSO…” A meticulous human study found taking 90 days of DMSO at 3-30 times the standard dosage did not cause any toxicity and was well tolerated by the research subjects (whereas almost any other drug would be extremely dangerous at doses that high)… When used on open wounds in horses, DMSO was found to rapidly stimulate healthy granulation tissue, decrease excessive granulation tissue, and both eliminate existing infections in the wounds and prevent new infections.

Usage, dosing, and purchasing

DMSO can be used topically, orally, and intravenously. To take it orally, it should be diluted in water or juice. I often use milk and take it with food. Sometimes I brush my teeth with it, then swish it for 20 minutes as if I am oil pulling. Absorption through the skin is excellent but not as good as other methods.

Although some plastics are resistant to it, using glass containers is generally better to avoid dissolvng and consuming plastic. After I mixed DMSO with a toothbrush handle, I could taste it. Avoid contact with makeup, metals, and dyes such as hair dye.

AMD suggested that people grow tolerant to DMSO if they do not take two days off a week. I did not see a reference for this.

I used topical DMSO for months, but when I finally started drinking it, my results were dramatic. My ankles were less swollen and painful and my athletic injuries and arthritic hips stopped talking to me.

To treat my macular degeneration, I put DMSO and chlorine dioxide (CDS) drops in my eyes several times a day for a month. Since I was diluting it with water rather than saline, it stung. HERE is my post with the details. When I realized that taking 200 mg of melatonin powder eliminated macular problems, I stopped. I also learned that putting DMSO on eyelids penetrates to the retina, so why was I torturing myself by dripping it in my eyes?

AMD wrote that some people see results when they take only a few drops of DMSO orally a day. I started with a teaspoon and worked up to a tablespoon twice a day and may take more. As far as I can tell, this is harmless. Pierre Kory told me DMSO is a fairly good treatment for Parkinson’s but that improvement requires months, so I am persisting.

To buy it, see the links in the top paragraph of this post.

AMD convicts the FDA of murdering millions

Yet he writes with a Mandarin, academic tone:

Unfortunately, due to various negative political factors, the FDA went from embracing DMSO to going to war against it, and eventually, the pharmaceutical industry reluctantly followed suit… The fact that it’s been known DMSO [cures all these diseases] for over 50 years (it’s even therapeutic for hemorrhagic strokes and can cross the blood-brain barrier to heal damaged neurons), in a nutshell, summarized why quite a few people I know harbor great animosity towards the FDA. Briefly, for a variety of political reasons (which I detailed here#), the FDA realized the agency would greatly benefit from DMSO being outlawed.

What do I think?

“Negative political factors?” Try global psychopaths killing us for population control. Pharma a “reluctant” criminal? Hardly. Their homicides date to World War II when IG Farben, Bayer’s owner, manufactured Zyklon B for the German gas chambers. “The agency would greatly benefit from DMSO being outlawed?” Absurd. The FDA is a creature of Pharma and the globalists.

The FDA has been slaughtering us for decades. Their leaders should be hung. Their employees should be stripped of their degrees and forbidden to work in science, government, or related industries on pain of death. They should be turned out into the street to watch their buildings burned and the ground they stood on sown with salt so that no evil crop would ever grow there again.

Disclaimer

I cannot describe how happy I am to be done with clinical medicine and work as a commentator. I still wake up in the middle of the night worrying about some imagined patient complication. Every surgeon does this, and if you are anxious, it is overwhelming.

So note well: If you think I am your doctor, you are deluded, and if you think medical care can be run out of a Substack, you are crazy. But if you yearn for a day when chlorine dioxide, DMSO, and common sense will replace Rockefeller medicine, join the club. It cannot come too soon.

