334. TODD CALLENDER'S VERSION OF THE FREEDOM WAR

Many that live deserve death. And some that die deserve life. Can you give it to them? Then do not be too eager to deal out death in judgment. Even the very wise cannot see all ends.

—Gandalf from LOTR

HERE is the Rumble link for the video. Watching Mr. Callender perform will give you insights into his credibility. He is my sole source, and my conclusions reflect my analysis of what he said to me and in the referenced videos. My brilliant anonymous friend, Engineer George, also listened and read the supporting documents Todd sent us. By the time I passed judgment, I had spent (wasted?) over fifty hours.

A limited hangout is a (typically) governmental technique for telling some truth and some lies. It is designed to confuse and demoralize listeners, make analysis difficult, and waste their time and emotional energy. The media is full of it.

Sources that do this discredit true stories by mixing them with falsehoods. Some make false reassurances, and others try to gain credibility so they will be believed later when they can tell more lies. Nixon’s lieutenant Haldeman coined the phrase as they tried to cope with the Watergate revelations.

Todd says:

He is the CEO of Clout Hub, a social media platform that claims to combine elements of LinkedIn, Twitter, Zoom, and Facebook and guarantees private video calls. I learned he is also a pilot, attorney, and insurance company CEO living in the Bahamas. He reports that he cured himself of biopsy-proven bladder cancer, chronic arthritis, and ulcerative colitis by drinking just two quarts of chlorine dioxide MMS solution in one day. (This might be possible, but I have doubts.)

According to his website, “Todd currently serves as an executive board member of many multinational companies and was responsible for the completion of the FDA’s registration process for a new medical device in the mass vaccination industry.” He is an international lawyer who has been admitted to the Colorado Bar and practices primarily outside the United States.

Callender learned from the Defense Medical Epidemiology Database that in 10 months of 2021, all-cause morbidity and mortality of military personnel between 18-40 years old increased by 11,000 %. He said, “This is genocide.”

In August 2021, Todd filed Robert v. Austin against the US Department of Defense, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the Food and Drug Administration on behalf of 400,000 service personnel. The case sought to stop the DOD vaccine mandates, which were intended to hold men down and inject them with the poisons.

No court at any level consented to hear the lawsuit. However, the action led to the halt of Secretary Austin's Use of Force order after Callender supplied complaint and lawsuit templates to thousands of service members.

Callender emailed me before the interview:

[I live in the] Bahamas. I was the first and only American allowed to go into and do business with Cuba in the 1990s (1996-2000). Cuba remains an enemy nation, and in those days, the restrictions were absolutely complete – no commerce, no travel, no money, etc. I learned a great deal about the vaccine business while there because I was overseeing clinical field trials of my family’s needle-free injector (for mass vaccinations) – it’s why I sued the DOD. We had tested mRNA technology for 20 years, and the test animals died in every case. I tried to warn anyone and everyone in gov’t that the covid shots were poison, and no one wanted to hear me – because they planned to poison everyone. Such was my launch into the Truther Movement.

[I had] bladder cancer and other systemic problems. The day after I did the CD, I literally felt the disease leave my body. It was such a surreal experience! I had just got my new hip joint and felt like a baby goat bouncing around – without a cane and walker. I felt like I was 20 again! It’s pretty remarkable stuff – what NASA calls the “Universal Antidote.” I have lots of science on it, and I know doctors in Mexico and Peru who are curing almost any disease with CD – just presented in different ways – like IV infusions. I just drink some whenever I feel the slightest bit down, and I never get sick – It’s been years since I’ve been sick when my whole life before that was somehow putting one foot in front of the other. [My ulcerative colitis caused bleeding] for 15 years, and now it’s all gone.

The reality is that we have all been poisoned. The rat bastards have been putting SV-40 in all vaxxes for the last 44 years. They’re like time-delayed medical bombs that go off at different variables. How does the medical establishment guarantee that EVERY male WILL ABSOLUTELY get prostate cancer in their lifetime? Because they gave us all cancer with the SV40 [simian virus 40, which causes cancer in humans] and other such man-made pathogens. We have ALL of the evidence. In other words, everyone you know is already poisoned, and it’s just a matter of time.

After my experience, I bought cases of chlorine dioxide, and I just give it away to anyone who wants it – like my pro bono legal work. I haven’t charged anyone for my legal work in four years. I paid all the costs of litigation, Clouthub and everything else without help from anyone. The sacrifice is many millions – YET we now have a future, and in September, humanity had a death sentence. We have a chance now. I pray humanity will maximize our second chance.

Thank you for your kind interest, Robert. Thank you for YOUR efforts in this fight. We would not have earned this second chance without YOU and all of YOUR efforts, too.

God bless, brother,

Todd

Yoho: I am as susceptible to flattery as anyone, so I liked this letter. I was also attracted by Todd’s optimism at the end of the interview. He said in a recent podcast that the psychopaths took us to the brink of disaster, looked over the edge, and backed off because they did not like what they saw. I ran this by Jim Arnold (Liar’s World Substack), who told me there was some chance that the global parasites had come to their senses when they realized they were about to kill their host.

This could be true, but I wondered if I was hearing a version of QAnon. This operation, likely run by the CIA, is designed to confuse conservatives. Part of its message was that elements in the military were riding in on white horses to save the day. QAnon blinked out like a light when Trump lost but has made a minor resurgence.

I initially thought Todd was credible.

Google seems to be actively censoring him, but Yandex, the Russian search engine, has many links. Callender has no entry in Wikipedia.

Todd seems to have an emotional state like mine and says that educating others is our only chance. The theory goes that the more people understand the Cabal, the more they will fear our potential countermeasures, and the bigger the chance they will back off.

He has a close relationship with Dr. Lee Vliet and has appeared many times on her platform, https://www.truthforhealth.org.

I interviewed Todd because a friend referred him.

I initially overlooked some of Todd’s discrepancies because I know that trial lawyers are trained to raise any issue that might apply to the case rather than analyze them like scientists. When a talented one defended me in a malpractice lawsuit, I marveled both at how much he grasped and how some of his statements were less than accurate. I was happy to have him on my side, though. Todd told me he would use these skills when we tried the perpetrators, which sounded reassuring.

Todd purports to believe a lot of nonsense.

He is not wrong about everything, but among his misconceptions (the kindest way to express it), he says blood-borne microscopic robots and human-cyborg transformations are reality or nearly reality. He also credulously accepts patents as proof of many purely science-fiction concepts. However, patents are a mix of reality, fantasy, and legal strategies to harvest undeserved money from others. Callender has to know this. George elaborates and discusses many other inconsistencies in the Appendix.

During the interview, Todd insisted the Freedom Movement was not infiltrated with false flags and limited hangouts. If he believes that, he is unfamiliar with the work of Sasha Latypova or Whitney Webb, who both describe the phenomena. He must not have watched Robert Malone making his status obvious by suing the Breggins. I suppose it is possible that Todd’s story of being as busy as a one-armed wallpaper hanger is accurate, and he somehow missed the memo, but this is unlikely.

We are in a hall of mirrors, and none of us has hands on the entire elephant. However, Callender presents himself as an insider. I would be less critical of him if he were less sophisticated.

I say what I believe and never write puff pieces. Todd’s training and experience should have made him wise, yet he appears to live in an alternate universe.

You are known by the company you keep

Todd says he is close to Ana Marie Mihalcea and reads her books. During one of my recent interviews, one of her fans bushwhacked me into talking about her:

I was interviewing a Dr. Sam about chlorine dioxide, and without warning, he segued into a monologue about self-assembling micro-robots. The story is these are thriving—no, multiplying—in our blood. I was jetlagged, but as I woke up, I had a whiff of déjà vu from my middle adulthood: Cyberdyne Systems built Skynet, a revolutionary artificial intelligence system [of] defense network computers. New... powerful... hooked into everything, trusted to run it all. They say it got smart, a new order of intelligence… The system went online on August 4, 1997, removing human decisions from strategic defense. It began to learn rapidly and became self-aware on August 29, 1997... Skynet saw all humans as a threat… and decided our fate in a microsecond—extermination. It began a nuclear war that destroyed most of the human population and initiated a program of genocide against survivors. —Kyle Reese’s dialog from Terminator I Dr. Sam spoke about his “scientist” friend Ana, who claimed to be busy squinting through microscopes and checking out the baby robots she supposedly found in her patients’ blood. (I wrote about her HERE as well). The next thing I knew, Sam had launched into theories that sounded like La Quinta Columna, the Spanish doctor group I interviewed in Spain. He said:

The little devils were moving!

They looked like machines and were self-assembling!

Every person now has a unique Bluetooth code. Even the unvaccinated weren’t always safe because they might have been “shed on!”

Dead people in graveyards had codes, too!

Bluetooth was being used to activate these pesky robots, and they could be talking to their central command through 5 G, maybe beamed down from Elon Musk’s Starlink system!

So far, they are “resting,” but once they go online, they might decide our fate in a millisecond!! Zombie activation from the graveyards might happen!!! (I made the last part up, but that’s where the story seems to go.)

For a few weeks, I freaked out (Time to panic! The world is ending!). Then I realized the story was a derivative science fiction script copied from Terminator I, II, and maybe World War Z. The movie industry had been poisoning our peace of mind for a hundred years, and this was more. Once I got the joke, I wished this damned idiocy was more like the funny satire Zombieland or Shaun of the Dead. If it were, I could start wisecracking about chainsaws. All these movies are top-quality entertainment and will likely be déjà vu from a gentler period in your life. They also yield insights about how the Cabal has been using Hollywood to weaken our reasoning and program us to believe rubbish. You have my permission to waste a day watching them, and you get extra credit for quoting Star Trek in the comments… Beam me up, Scotty!

Mihalcea claims EDTA kills those nasty robots.

This chemical pulls metals out of solutions and is sometimes given intravenously to treat human mercury overload. However, this works poorly, if at all, and the idea that EDTA is an effective treatment for nonexistent robots is… well, you get the idea.

Dr. Ariyana Love debunked Mihalcea HERE. This is worth reading in its entirety if Ana disturbs you or you spend sleepless nights worrying about things like shedding:

In March 2023, Ana Maria Mihalcea interviewed Dr. Michael Roth who claims that EDTA is a “synthetic amino acid related to vinegar.” Together they make a slew of medical claims that are not scientifically proven, such as that EDTA “detoxifies covid vaccine, heavy metals, graphene oxide, parasites, hydrogels, and nanoparticles”. The only scientific tool Ana Maria uses to back her claims is darkfield microscopy. You cannot see nanoparticles with a dark field microscope. It takes a spectroscopy microscope to identify nanoparticles. Her medical claims are simply fabricated and unscientific lies. Ana Maria and Dr. Ross made additional unproven medical statements that “EDTA removes the effects of a heart attack, can bring back the elderly from senility and Alzheimer’s, reduces blood pressure, detoxifies several snake and spider venoms, lowers insulin, smooths skin and wrinkles,” and a host of other laughable health claims that aren’t backed by anything… One of the well-documented and widely known adverse events from EDTA “chelation” is DEATH, according to Mount Sinai. Other serious side effects that have been reported include low blood sugar, diminished calcium levels, headache, nausea, dangerously low blood pressure, kidney failure, organ damage, irregular heartbeat, seizures, or even death. I have to wonder if Ana Maria Mihalcea is informing her patients that death is a potential adverse event [related] to EDTA chelation? In a March 24, 2024, broadcast that Ana Maria released, at the 53:24 minute mark, she makes a chilling confession: “I already have had… uh… patients die from the shedding” How many of Ana Maria Mihalcea’s patients have been killed by her EDTA infusion protocol? I was horrified when I heard Ana Maria’s confession because I haven’t had any clients die from shedding! I’ve treated many people who were extremely sick from shedding, and I helped them all to detox effectively. Some clients came to me after several hospitalizations from extreme shedding, but none of them died in my care! Nobody needs to die from shedding if they use an effective detox protocol. [For] 1-2 years, Ana Maria has been claiming that EDTA detoxes graphene, dissolves graphene and chelates heavy metals, but experts such as Dr. Robert Young and Dr. Judy Mikovitz told me this is impossible. Ana Maria has gone so far as to produce a medical study with unscientific claims right in the title, “EDTA Chelation Dissolves the Artificial Intelligence Magnetic Hydrogel Weapon.” … In her study, Ana Maria claims that EDTA can “detoxify the body even from Graphene”.

Yoho again: A comment from Ariyana Love’s post precisely summarizes my opinions:

I always thought Ana was off and couldn't possibly be writing all that herself. When she made the post with snakes going through a Freemason checkerboard over a pyramid with talk about interdimensional beings along with Annunaki and Fallen Angels and gave a few paragraphs ingratiating Christians, I knew 0% of what she said could be trusted and [that she] was a 3-letter Agency agent. I had written these things in comments many times, and I mainly got the vibe I was a party pooper.

I know some of you are thinking, “Enough, already.”

“Get back to alternative healthcare issues.”

I apologize if I’ve bored anyone or wasted ink on nonsense you already understand. But in these confusing times, we struggle to keep our spirits and rational thinking intact. When Todd sings his songs, whether he believes them or not, they stick in people’s heads. We should never obsess about archons, space invaders, cyborg warriors, and other blather from people like Todd, Ana, and their fellow traveler, Mike Adams.

We constantly battle to seek the truth and control our inputs. Every media source, including YouTube, causes brain damage, for limited hangouts are everywhere. Working on this post became progressively more irritating as I became more sure of what I was dealing with.

I ghost and kill the feeds of anyone who lies to me. You should, too.

*In Gnosticism, archons are rulers, each related to one of seven planets; they prevent souls from leaving the material realm.

The war continues

Frodo: I wish the Ring had never come to me. I wish none of this had happened.

Gandalf: So do all who live to see such times, but that is not for them to decide. All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given to us. There are other forces at work in this world, Frodo, besides that of evil.

―Tolkien, LOTR

We are all ring-bearers in this room. Our currency is truth; our duty is to expose lies and educate those around us. The following articles give you paint-by-number directions on how to pick up your sword:

START A SUBSTACK AND JOIN THE REVOLUTION

LEARNING TO WRITE IS NOT OPTIONAL

*Not totally true, but $$ are not my first priority.

Credits: Editing, references, and creative ideas: Elizabeth Cronin, Esq. Critical thinking: Jim Arnold.

Appendix: Engineer George dissects Callender

Todd sent us many documents that he claimed backed his assertions. George and I thought they smelled odd, and I attached three to the end of this section so you can perform your own sniff test. George spent a day reading them all and emailed Todd his questions, which are below. In his usual understated way, he said, “Callender seems sincere, but I do not think he is telling us the whole story.”

Callender responded to us but did not address the issues. If you have read this far, please vote on what you think of him in the comments. Do not be shy, and do not hesitate to flame me if I am wrong.

The rest is George:



First, I want to express my gratitude to you and your team for helping all those people with legal templates. I have family in Canada and was sorely disappointed that there was nary a peep from the legal profession regarding all of the rights violations that occurred in the past four years. We had slightly more success in the US, and now people have much more success.



I am a trained engineer, and I’ve worked in software and IT for over 30 years (including having my name on a software patent). I also worked for a major pharmaceutical company in their clinical trial division many years ago. I’ve also been studying vaccines for over 20 years.



So much new and interesting information is flying around these days about all these topics. I’ve also found there are a lot of people who sincerely get mixed up in the details – given my background, I have a lot of knowledge of computer networks and software – so I always take the approach of asking myself two questions whenever I hear something I didn’t know about:



1) Is the claim verifiable?

2) How can I or someone else verify the claim?



As a lifelong technologist and engineer (to quote Musk), I fully understand that every technology has two edges. I completely understand that a technology being researched to save lives can just as readily be used to kill people. Having said that, the existence of a technology – or even a patent – is not proof of a workable technology at scale. This is particularly true for patents. I am a co-author on a software patent, and I know there are various reasons companies like Microsoft and Google file patents. It isn’t always because they want to build or commercialize it. My tech companies only filed patents to prevent a competitor from doing something or to make money from it. We do NOT file patents whenever we want to keep something secret.



I listened to your interview and wanted to ask a number of specific, clarifying questions about several of the topics you discussed with Rob. I apologize in advance if my questions seem narrow and precise. I can assure you it’s not because I’m being pedantic. There is a vast misunderstanding of the technologies I’ve been working with for decades, and precise terms are required to narrow the details to the pertinent technologies.



Topic 1, Inpersona.com:



I’ll start with the easier topic first. You referenced a site called inpersona.com, seemingly bought by vyvo.com, but I found some of the original pages through searches. I wasn’t clear on what precise claim you were making about this site, and I caught the reference to a Bill Gates patent. I’m guessing it’s the patent I investigated about a year ago when someone tossed it at me in an argument.



Without looking it up again (I’m going from memory), that patent talked about a software and hardware scheme involving implantable sensors used to measure physical work, which would produce auditable blockchain work units to a local network receiver. The system would then compensate the worker using cryptocurrency. From the details I can find on the site, inpersona.com is doing the same thing. They collect heart rhythm data through your phone, create data-NFTs (presumably to guarantee authenticity), and then pay you in cryptocurrency. There is no indication they are using heart rhythm data to actual mine cryptocurrency. I can’t think of a single plausible way how that type of data could be used to mine any crypto. It certainly makes sense that they’re selling the data to a health company for research, and they’re simply compensating people for giving it to them using stablecoin (probably tether).



I’m confused about how that relates to the vaccine or to secretly collecting biometric data from people. In the case of Inpersona, you explicitly give them the data through your phone—which is standard old technology—and get paid in stablecoin (crypto) currency, which is also standard technology.

Topic 2 Body Area Networks (BAN):

It's possible this is related to Body Area Networks (BAN) which you said is implemented. Again, this is a pretty old wireless computing standard with limited commercial adoption and mostly in the research phase, with some very early adopters. Again, I read this spec; it is not much different from a standard wireless network, except it reserves a specific frequency range (reserved for medical devices), and it requires a control unit acting as a gateway to standard networks. Otherwise, it’s pretty much based on the same old technology we’ve been using for decades now. I’m unclear as to how this relates to the vaccine.



Even if we assume for the moment that many people have injectable wireless sensors installed, we still have the problem that the whole specification relies on control units like your cell phone or tablet to connect the sensor to the network. This can’t occur without someone’s knowledge or if it were secretly installed, we could find ready evidence of a rogue installation and communication with a body sensor. This would also be readily measurable with the appropriate equipment (which I have). Given such a thing, are you aware of any properly measured, secretly installed wireless sensor in anyone? I have searched high and low and can’t find a single credible test to validate it. I have watched hours of videos with such claims, and still nothing. Validating this hypothesis should be very simple.



Topic 3: Google Mesh



When Rob asked you whether the kill switch had been triggered, you mentioned something about Google Mesh having been activated. Google mesh wifi is a consumer product they’ve been selling for years. It’s simply wireless access points (wifi access points for your phones and wireless equipment to connect to) that talk to each other via wireless. It sounds a bit circular, but most wireless access points are hard-wired to the network as they bridge the wireless devices to the physical hardware network. In a mesh network, the access points both connect with wireless devices, and they connect to each other using wireless instead of being wired. Then you only need a single wired device; the rest can be spaced wirelessly. In effect, the wireless access point talking to your phone repeats the instructions down the line until it reaches a network-connected access point. This is actually a very old technology as well. I can’t imagine this is what you were referring to.



What did Google activate?



Topic 4: mCherry

This was new to me, so I had to read all the papers you sent, Rob. I read all 4. I understand they can use light-activated fluorescent dye molecules that can damage or kill cells when activated (the examples here were infrared light). The papers are all related to animal research with the specific intention of moving up to human cardiac uses.



Are you asserting that the mRNA vaccines use mCherry proteins to trigger cell death by activating clorin e6? Is the hypothesis that clorin e6 is in the vaccine solution? If this was true, we could find the mCherry sequence in the mRNA payload. mCherry has been extensively used to study the effectiveness of mRNA delivery mechanisms but I haven’t seen any evidence suggestion in was in the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. This should be easy to validate if true.



Also, how is the clorin e6 hypothesized to be delivered to the hearts of the target population? The Vaccine itself? Again, this would be easy to verify in the vaccine's contents.



Topic 5: 18GHz activation

I am aware the 18GHz signals are known to increase the permeability of membranes and likely lipid delivery mechanisms. A few questions, though. We know the lipid nanoparticles deliver their payload without using any EMFs. What is the theory for activation? 18 GHz is not in the 5G specs, and there are few pieces of equipment to activate it. Perhaps I didn’t understand how this fits in.



Topic 6: Self-assembling Nanobots

This is something I’ve been chasing down for a long time. Is it possible you are referring to Lipid Nanoparticles as self-assembling nanotechnology? That statement is accurate since the lipid nanoparticles will self-assemble to protect the mRNA. However, they do not self-replicate and are not nanobots – which implies mechanical or computing devices – or I’ve seen zero evidence of that. I have not even seen any technology demonstration of self-assembling nano-sized bots to create working electrical circuits with wireless transmitters (with power, circuits, and antenna). Nothing even remotely close. I would like to understand the evidence used to validate this claim.



That’s it for now. It’s possible that I’m missing some key context in all the conversations, but those are the topics I found confusing.



For the record, I know all about SV40 and how bad it is. It was the original contaminated polio vaccine. I’m checking with one of my vaccine experts, and I don’t think it made it into all vaccines, though. I believe it was removed a while ago until it was re-introduced in these abominable mRNA vaccines and loads of other rogue DNA.

I hope that’s not too many questions.



Regards, George

This comment and my response are posted below.

(From Michelle Herman)

The video interview is like night and day from this write up/hit piece. The video is a great conversation between two smart, interesting and intellectually curious people - a joy to listen to. But this write up essentially trashes Todd, does nothing, except for to solicit feedback saying "Todd is crazy". People said that about Howard Alliger, Kerri Rivera, Mark Grenon, Andreas Kalcker, Jim Humble, etc. Now they are all lauded as innovative geniuses, ahead of their time, and rightfully so.

Many people have been 'awake' and aware, for decades, and have moved on from the basic (oh shit, it really is true!) and those who come to this reality in the recent years, still have a long way to go. Don't throw the baby out with the bathwater. There is much still that we just don't know, that is not out in the public getting disinfected with sunlight. Truth really is stranger than fiction, and our government does some incredibly strange things in the quest for power, money and control. I now put nothing out of their reach no matter how sinister, innocuous or unbelievable it may be.

The past horrific government sponsored crimes (Tuskegee experiment, MK Ultra, vaxx testing with disabled kids and orphans, sending bad vaxx's to other countries killing and damaging thousands, the suppression of life saving drugs (ivermectin, HCQ), the same criminal treatment of Chlorine Dioxide, assassination of JFK, then RFK, the BS around Ukraine war, Building 7, government censoring social media & private communications, Fast & Furious (also a movie series, but also true story), Russia Gate, Hunter Biden's laptop, hell... COVID!) ... should prove to everyone that yes, evil surrounds us, in ways we often can't even imagine. Something we think is crazy today, is proven true tomorrow. At this point, it is a fools errand to say "impossible" about anything, even if you or your like minded friends can't validate it yourself.

Does life imitate art, or the other way around? Yes, all the time, this is nothing new. Government, military and medical are not exempt from this phenomenon.

Chorine dioxide itself, is such a "it cannot possibly be true, too good to be true, snake oil" situation, yet, after initially deriding it as bunk, one can easily prove the claims are true. Even Dr Yoho. Why is Chlorine Dioxide (and the others you now have seen the light on) the only topic that earns this treatment? Three years ago, 99 out of 100 doctors would say "get the covid vax, it is fine!". The subsequent research by some smart engineer/bluetooth guy, who we have no idea his level of awareness, nor if he still trusts Google, the government and "double blind, placebo controlled" studies as gospel, should not be conclusive end-of-the-story research, especially given what has been revealed the last few years.

Regarding paid opposition, infiltrators, limited hangouts.... how can any movement where 80% are fake, even continue to exist? As we have now discovered, an incredible amount of information and those who speak it, have been censored for years. We don't know what we don't know. What we've learned that "was" or is "still being" censored, is likely just the tip of the iceberg.

I'd encourage everyone to watch the video before assuming Todd is some psyop or whack job. So much information that was previously thought to be 'crazy conspiracy theory' has been proven true these last few years to be just "crazy conspiracy truth". Why would we not assume that there is even more to come that will blow our minds? My prediction is that in 6 months, Dr Yoho will say "wow, Todd was right after all".

Here is the link in case anyone missed it: https://rumble.com/v5qryje-todd-callender-lays-out-the-progress-of-the-freedom-war.html

I'm smart enough to know that I don't know everything, I'm likely still naive regarding human nature, but I think the 'bait and switch' on this uncalled for hit piece belies the intent and spirit of the interview, and will only create a barrier to those that would have been great interview subjects. Two thumbs down.

But don't worry, I still like you and we can still hang out and be friends. :)

Michelle

My response:

Michelle is my referral source for this guy. She is sincere, smart, and a leader who is motivated to change the world. I respect her and her products enough to contribute to her company's success by being likely her most productive affiliate (I remind readers that I give all my profits from this away). M: if you ghost me over this, I will still support your efforts and Snoot/FrontierPharma.

I want to publically thank her for writing this and broadening the discussion in this way.

My thinking evolved as I examined Callender closely after the interview with George's sophisticated help. As I noted, the interview itself may have "tells," and I thought about that, too. As I contemplated the array of evidence for 50-plus hours, I became convinced I was being lied to. As I wrote, I ghost anyone who does that.

I recommend that anyone with doubts about these issues to RTFB (look that up) again and decide based on their best judgment. I also encourage Michelle to reread my essay. I categorically deny it was a "hit" piece; every word I wrote was carefully referenced and backed by evidence. If you or anyone else has criticisms, you should state your specific objections and refute what I said rather than solely citing generalities and drawing conclusions based on them rather than using facts.

Michelle, your judgment is in the minority here, and of course, you have a prior relationship with this dude and fantasize he will help you. This is vanishingly unlikely.

To my readers, including Michelle: never underestimate your ability to be fooled by charming people. We all have this weakness and want to assume the best of everyone.

Adapting to new information and changing your mind about what you know is always painful. I have done this so much in the last few years that I almost have a knack for it, but I still find it agonizing.