329. CJ HOPKINS AND I LAY OUT REALITY FOR NEWBIE READERS

Yoho introduction: In the early 1900s, the US Federal Reserve Bank perpetrated history’s most massive and well-documented theft. Woodrow Wilson authorized this “federal” institution in 1913, putting it into the hands of a few wealthy people. Since then, they used seigniorage, a bankers’ trick, to manufacture money out of thin air by issuing currency and then debasing or devaluing it to steal from the rest of us. This small group now has roughly half of the planet’s net worth.

This process is ongoing, perhaps geometrically, and some have characterized this and other plans as “The Great Taking.” (My essay about it is HERE; see also The Creature From Jekyll Island, 2010.) The goal is central bank digital currency (CBDC) to control and monitor all transactions and, thus, all human activity.

Similarly, their “Great Poisoning” adds toxins to food, pollutes the environment, and puts brain-damaging chemicals such as fluoride in our water. Vaccines—all of them—are part of it.

If this is new to you, review my posts, “The Global Predators plan to eat their lunch plus yours as well, Part 1 and Part 2.” A list of them is HERE.

All this might not be worrisome if these wealthy and powerful people were like you and me. Unfortunately, as you will learn in my post, “In the Company of Psychopaths,” they desire damage to others like ordinary people want sex. We thrive on win-win, but psychopaths are only satisfied with win-lose. This is incomprehensible to us.

They lie about everything. For example, over 950 Rockefeller “charities” tout global warming. These people have no concern for our environment; they are madmen selling genocide. Their leadership is obsessed with eugenics, which means culling the population of “undesirable” people. Some have stated a goal of reducing the earth’s population by 4/5ths in the next few years. This theme dates at least to the Victorian era, when “aristocrats” spoke of “cleansing” themselves of the lower classes.

Technology has been developed recently to impede and weaken us. My post, “Almost everything scares me these days,” describes attacks on our health. We are being set to war as well, witness Ukraine and Israel.

Psychological operations are a significant part of this. These are attempts to damage our peace of mind, community, and civil behavior. One of these, among many, is transgender promotion. Billionaires fund this, and many inside the “LGBT” (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender) camp understand it is pathological. I should not have to defend that genital mutilation of children—and arguably of adults—is evil.

The following hotel “art” from the Radisson Red Hotel in Madrid, Spain, depicts TG imagery and sexuality.

The ersatz decor is devoted to transgenders in frilly polo costumes and suggestively holding pencils in their lips. It occupies every public and private space. Hotel guests cannot escape it even inside their rooms.

This is irritating, but the cabal’s “microscopic robot” idiocy scared the hell out of me until I spent forty hours analyzing it. HERE is my satire of that with references.

The following may reassure you. First, psychological operations are only as effective as we permit. Many are predictions, and we must never believe those unless they happen (thanks, Mira!). Also, the current warfare is rarely kinetic, for the outlines of our rule of law remain. The “elites” can accomplish their ends only if they can turn us against each other. This means our educational efforts are vital.

When only a few psychopathic parasites operate within larger groups, their strategies may temporarily succeed. However, they do not work over the long run for several reasons. Mankind's advances have come from people with the freedom to think, feel, and create. Locking us all in an Orwellian panopticon would bring the house down because no one would contribute. As unprecedented as the psychopaths’ feats have been, they have little feeling for this because they are thieves who think like criminals.

As AL Williams titled his book, All You Can Do Is All You Can Do, But All You Can Do Is Enough. For myself, I have my resolve, and there are many things I can do.

Here is playwright CJ Hopkins’s view of recent developments.

by CJ Hopkins SEP 11, 2024

The first thing I should probably clarify is what I mean by the term “New Normal.” Naturally, people associate it with Covid. It doesn’t have anything to do with Covid. Yes, the “New Normal” was ushered into being by the “state of emergency” that was imposed on the world from 2020 to 2023, but it didn’t end in 2023, and it never had anything to do with a virus. You do not transform entire societies into pathologized-totalitarian police states and force people to submit to experimental “vaccinations” because of an airborne respiratory virus that poses no threat to the vast majority of humanity.

The “New Normal” was never about a virus. The term — which I did not make up; it was deployed by the authorities and the corporate and state media — means exactly what it sounds like it means. The “New Normal” is our new official “reality,” just as “The War on Terror” was our official “reality” from September 2001 to 2016.

The “New Normal” is actually an evolution of “The War on Populism” that began in 2016, after Brexit and the rise of European populism, and Donald Trump in the USA. I’ve published whole books of essays on this subject, so I’m not going to reiterate all the details here. Essentially, what happened in 2016 was, the global-capitalist system that we all live under switched “realities” like The Party switched official enemies in Orwell’s 1984. It happened over the course of a few weeks.

Most people have probably forgotten by now, but, back in August 2016, we were still very much living in “The War on Terror.” By October, “The War on Terror” was over, and “The War on Populism” was on. “The War on Populism” was our official “reality” from then until the Spring of 2020, when it morphed into the “New Normal” with the roll-out of “the pandemic.”

And now … well, here we are.

OK, let me try to clarify another point. When I say the “New Normal” is our official “reality,” I mean “reality,” not ideology. Ideologies are a dime a dozen. They exist in relation to other ideologies. “Reality” doesn’t. There is only one “reality.” If there is more than one “reality,” they’re just ideologies. “Reality” is singular. It is axiomatic. “Reality” isn’t up for debate. If you debate “reality,” you’re a crazy person. That’s the whole point of having a “reality.”

I realize this is a difficult concept. If you are having trouble with it, perhaps think of official “reality” as a supra-ideological ideology. I’ve often called it a “post-ideology.” It’s what an ideology becomes when there are no longer any other ideologies to put it in context (i.e., as an ideology). So, it disappears as ideology, and becomes “reality,” and becomes unassailable … or, in other words, “just the way it is.”

Which, of course, is the ultimate goal of every totalitarian movement and system, i.e., to overcode every element of society with its official “reality,” eliminating any and all forms of dissent, which, at that point, no longer has to be suppressed, because it has become inconceivable, literally inconceivable, as in the mind can no longer formulate such thoughts (no more than fish could think critically about water, i.e., if fish could think like that).

In any event, the “New Normal” is our new official “reality.” We are only in the early stages of it, but some of its features are unmistakably clear — the criminalization of dissent, corporate and state censorship, the devalorization of democratic rights and principles, the “pathologization” of political opposition, etc. I have described it as a new, nascent form of totalitarianism. A global-capitalist form of totalitarianism. I’m sorry if that agitates my “pro-capitalism” readers — as I mentioned, that is honestly not my intent — but global capitalism is the system that we all live in. We need to be able to call it what it is, and try to understand how it is rapidly evolving.

It is evolving in an increasingly totalitarian fashion, which, given the circumstances, is not at all surprising. As I put it in those earlier essays …

It’s one big global-capitalist world now. It has been since the early 1990s. GloboCap has no external adversaries, so it has nothing to do but ‘clear and hold,’ i.e., wipe out pockets of internal resistance and implement ideological uniformity. Which is what it has been doing for the last 30 years, first, in the former Soviet bloc, then, in ‘The Global War on Terror,’ and finally, in our so-called ‘Western democracies,’ as we have just experienced up close and personal during the shock-and-awe phase of the rollout of the New Normal, and are continuing to experience, albeit less dramatically. In other words, GloboCap is going totalitarian. That is what the ‘New Normal’ is.”

If any of my staunchly “pro-capitalism” readers are still with me at this point, please, try to relax. I don’t want to confiscate your private property, or raise the capital gains tax on billionaires, or any of that other “commie” stuff. I am neither “pro-capitalism” nor “anti-capitalism.” I’m just trying to explain where we are.

Where we are is in the inceptive stages of the evolution of the first globally hegemonic power system in human history. Communism is dead. Nazism is dead. Every would-be ideological opponent to the hegemony of global capitalism is dead. There are only two major forces in play: (1) global capitalism, which is carrying out that above-mentioned global “Clear-and-Hold” op, and; (2) the reactionary resistance to it.

The character of that reactionary resistance is decentralized and heterogeneous, as is the character of the global-capitalist system. Neither force is a monolithic entity. The basic differences are: (1) global capitalism, despite its heterogeneous elements and the perpetual intramural competition among them, comprises a single ideological system, whereas the reactionary resistance to it does not, and; (2) the global-capitalism system is the occupying force, so it controls the territory — i.e., the entire planet — whereas the reactionary resistance is an insurgency, or, rather, a diverse array of insurgencies, many of which do not entirely understand what they are actually “insurging” against.

Which brings us to the New Normal Right.

I have described the resistance to the hegemony of global capitalism as “reactionary,” but I do not mean that in a pejorative sense. Most of this reactionary resistance is an attempt to defend traditional values from the value-decoding machine of capitalism.

If I can quote from The New Normal Left again …

“Capitalism is a values-decoding machine. It decodes society of despotic values (i.e., religious values, racist values, socialist values, traditional values, any and all values that interfere with the unimpeded flows of capital. Capitalism does not distinguish). This is how capitalism (or democracy if you’re squeamish) freed us from a despotic ‘reality’ in which values emanated from the aristocracies, kings, priests, the Church, etc. Basically, it transferred the emanation and enforcement of values from despotic structures to the marketplace, where everything is essentially a commodity.”

As the events of the last eight years have demonstrated, there are still a lot of people who have no interest in living in a global marketplace where there are no values, and anything means anything, and everything and everyone is essentially a commodity.

This is what the “culture war” in the West is all about. People are not quite ready to surrender their religious values, their cultural values, their national sovereignty, and other such concepts, and embrace a borderless, monomulticultural, supranationally- governed post-social society that is basically just an endless combination mega-mall and GloboCap theme park.

The thing is, the majority of the resistance in the West is staunchly “pro-capitalist,” or at least staunchly “anti-communist,” and thus is unable to face the fact that it is global capitalism and its values-decoding machine that they are actually resisting. Hence the desperate coining of alternative names to designate the adversary, “cultural Marxism,” “communism,” “wokeism,” “crony capitalism” … the list goes on and on.

The same goes for the non-Western resistance. Most militant Islamic fundamentalists believe they are waging jihad against “the infidels,” or “the Zionists,” or against “The Great Satan, America.” Populists in Eastern Europe believe they’re resisting the USA, or NATO, which they are, but that’s just intramural competition. What they are really up against is the values-decoding machine of global capitalism, which is desperate to get its hooks back into Russia, de-Putinize and re-privatize the hell out of everything, and get those flows of global capital reflowing.

Anyway, that’s the playing field, currently. You got GloboCap conducting its Clear-and-Hold op, neutralizing internal resistance to its global-capitalist Gleichschaltung campaign and implementing (post)ideological uniformity, and you got the internal, reactionary resistance to GloboCap.

So, that works out pretty well for GloboCap. You can’t carry out a Clear-and-Hold op if there’s no reactionary resistance to “clear.”

The catch is, most of the reactionary resistance is not quite scary and militant enough. I’m going to out on a limb here and state that most conservatives are not longstanding members of democracy-hating neo-Nazi militias. They’re just regular folks who want to be left alone to live their lives as they please, and to raise their families according to their values, just like most liberals — and, yes, even leftists — are not fanatical, mask-wearing, censorship-happy, shrieking, totalitarian freaks, but just regular people, with good intentions.

But that doesn’t work for GloboCap. Garden-variety, non-fanatical folks, regardless of their political persuasions, are as useless to the GloboCap Clear-and-Hold op as a one-legged monkey in an ass-kicking contest.

And so that’s where the New Normal Right comes in.

If the New Normal Right did not already exist, GloboCap would be forced to invent it. It needs a convincing boogeyman — or, actually, a diverse collection of boogeymen — to serve as an excuse for its evolution into a pathologized-totalitarian system.

Fortunately, for GloboCap, the New Normal Right does exist, and is becoming uglier and thus more useful by the day. Just like the New Normal Left are playing their part — i.e., as the New Normal’s brownshirts — the New Normal Right are stepping right into their roles like seasoned Hollywood actors.

Their role in this drama is “the far-right extremists.” The “bigots.” The “anti-Semites.” The “Holocaust deniers.” The “neo-Nazis.” The “neo-nationalist insurrectionists.”

In other words, they are playing the part of “Hitler.”

Naturally, GloboCap is playing “America” (i.e., the “good guys” who defeated Hitler), so it needs a “Hitler” to be at war with. It needs a “Hitler” to justify doing away with what’s left of our democratic rights, transferring political power from nation-states to supranational global corporations and non-governmental governing organizations, censoring and visibility-filtering dissent, and otherwise continuing to metamorphose into its new totalitarian form. The terrorists are still playing “Hitler” abroad. It needs the New Normal Right to play “Hitler” at home.

Which the New Normal Right is increasingly doing. Emboldened in large part by Elon Musk and other prominent “influencers,” they’re letting it rip with the blatant bigotry, and anti-Semitism, and neo-nationalism, and strutting around like racist bull roosters. Holocaust denial is trending. Rumors of cat-eating Haitians are circulating. Elon, who has been consecrated “Free Speech Incarnate,” is martyring Himself in Brazil and the UK. His disciples are flying around the planet, preaching The Gospel of Elon in their “Free-speech X” T-shirts and passing out Bolsonaro stickers.

And the Musk Cult is on its way to Washington to Rescue the Republic from tyranny!

Yes, the New Normal Right is salty! They are ready for action! The Rebellion is on! Unfortunately, they have no idea what it is that they are actually rebelling against. Intoxicated by a sense of impending victory over the “libtard commies” and their “woke mind virus,” they are playing right into GloboCap’s hands …

… or being led down to the Weser River, depending on how paranoid you want to get…

Yoho note: Most Europeans know enough Roman history to recognize this reference, but I had to look it up. It refers to a battle where the Roman Legions massacred the Germanic tribes at the Weser. According to historian Tacitus, "[f]rom nine in the morning to nightfall, the [Germans] were slaughtered, and ten miles were covered with arms and dead bodies."

If I were the showrunner at GloboCap Pictures, I couldn’t have scripted the set-up any better. All we need now is an inciting incident, you know, like terrorists attacking the World Trade Center, Russia invading Ukraine, Hamas attacking Israel, or neo-Nazis storming the Reichstag, or the Trumpians storming the US Capitol, or British racists running amok, or … well, I think you get the general idea. Something that will enable GlobCap (also known as “The New Normal Reich”) to declare another “global state of emergency,” resuspend constitutional rights, turn loose the goon squads and the New Normal Left again, and maybe even shut down the Internet to protect the public from malinformation, or extremism, or terrorism, or Hitler, or whatever!

Who knows? Maybe they’ll even throw in another apocalyptic virus!

Yoho again

There you have it—the difference between a professional writer and an amateur.

As much as I love Hopkins, it strains my credulity to think today’s scene is produced by global market forces acting autonomously. And I cannot give up my hope for the political right, which is preserving places such as Turkey and El Salvador.

We are relearning an ancient lesson—concentrated money and power destroy human brains. Today’s “elites” are modeling Caligula, who was eventually killed with his wife and daughter by his Praetorian guards.

We are living through a centrally managed drama directed by madmen. Some are celebrating their sex change:

Philanthropist Jennifer (formerly James) Pritzker (Wikipedia Commons)

Others are guiding the mass murders, others the banking thievery, and still others the media stories to lull us into complacency or intimidate us as their plans unfold. The Rockefellers’ “climate change” frauds are an example.

The psychopaths’ names are published, and they walk among us like demons. HERE is the Club of Rome, and HERE is Joe Plummer’s overview.

Synthesis

The threats to our health overshadow the wars, the monetary threats, and the psychological games. Pesticide and herbicide contamination and attractive, non-nutritive foods have become hard to avoid. Vital nutrients like iodine and vitamins D and C are restricted or absent. Hormone therapy is essential for seniors, but it is sidelined. See my post “Almost Everything Scares Me These Days” for more.

Mercury from dentistry and vaccines is one of the worst attacks on our health. The American Dental Society has encouraged mercury amalgams since the mid-twentieth century. They are fighting to continue our practice of fluoridating our water even after a federal court victory that should have resulted in its ban. We have been poisoned with progressively more vaccinations, culminating in the Covid vax. Each step that met little resistance resulted in stepped-up doses.

William Somerset Maugham wrote: Life wouldn’t be worth living if I worried over the future as well as the present. When things are at their worst, I FIND SOMETHING ALWAYS HAPPENS.

Parting shot

