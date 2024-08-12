321. AS A PATIENT, I AM A TOTAL PAIN IN THE A**

For new readers, HERE are links to download my CV, my ebooks, the best recent posts, and how to search my archives. Thank you for your reviews of Judas Dentistry. HERE is the direct link for that.

The following letter is excerpted from a series of emails I wrote to a dear physician friend who is trying her best to keep me on a healing path. The tongue-in-cheek title below was the subject line of the first note. Hypomania is a step less than frank mania, where you throw your clothes off and spend all your money.

Newsflash from the hypomania space

Dear [——],

I am surfing a wave of love from naturopaths, functional doctors, and others who want to help me. They have given me dozens of suggestions for Parkinson’s, and I am studying what I can. I have tried many of their ideas, such as high-dose thiamine, for a few months without noticeable success.

Of all treatments, chlorine dioxide (CD) has the most evidence. I have spent over 200 hours studying it. If it were deployed, it would eliminate malaria, some diabetes, many cancers (even stage 4), and many neurological and cardiac diseases. Success rates with autism are high when treated early.

HERE and HERE, I explain how CD eclipses all the other medical advances developed in our lifetimes. It will take you a couple of hours to understand, but it will shake the foundations of what you know.

Phosphatidylcholine (excellent explanation HERE) works wonders, and your extensive experience speaks for its usefulness. I am compliant with a tablespoon daily of the oral and use it intravenously every week.

No one—not me, you, or even (——, a respected colleague)—knows the entire health elephant we face. We are all blind to what we cannot touch, feel, and acquire experience with. My only advantage is that I am a full-time student.

I am running into the practical limits of what I can survive physically or psychologically, so I now reject most new ideas out of hand. The carnivore diet is a great boon for many, but after several months, my gut has been unable to tolerate it. I now use your sensible diet suggestions, including fiber, and have fewer symptoms.

I realize I am unlike other patients, and I hope to remain your friend nevertheless and continue to be advised by you. You suggested that I obtain a US doctor, but if you discharge me, I am unlikely to do so. I must make every final decision about my health. A great ship is not held by a single rope, nor a great life by one hope (Stoic philosopher Epictetus). I accept the risks of doing too much all at once.

I greatly appreciate your help.

❤️❤️,

Robert

The OSR (NBMI) metals chelator versus chlorine dioxide (CD)

Opinions about OSR (oxidative stress relief, NBMI, N,N′bis-(2-mercaptoethyl) isophthalamide) are mixed. A highly respected naturopath with massive experience wrote me, “In my hands, it does not work.” She primarily recommends chlorine dioxide in the MMS form with carnivore diets.

Another friend worked for a careless dentist for a decade and was severely mercury poisoned. She says she was cured by oral and intravenous phosphatidylcholine (PC, which is lecithin). She took a course of OSR before starting these other treatments and noticed nothing.

Here is why.

Fifty million dollars of animal and human studies prove that OSR entirely inactivates mercury and many other heavy metals. With daily dosing, this probably happens within a month or two. After the toxins are irrevocably bonded to the chelator, they can no longer create injury, disease, or inflammation. But the supplement has no other effect, The body must heal itself, which can take months or even years.

Also, some doctors who prescribe OSR see it as a failure because they notice little during the prolonged convalescence. They may also misattribute recoveries to whatever else they prescribed months after the OSR was taken.

I am not slamming phosphatidylcholine. This replaces oxidized unsaturated fats in the body’s membranes with healthy saturated fats. It is gentle, and the successful clinical experience with it is convincing.

As important as OSR is, chlorine dioxide (CD) eclipses it. Many thousands of case reports and ten million users prove its myriad therapeutic virtues. CD actively inhibits inflammation throughout the body, and observers document that it works fairly rapidly. I have not seen explanations for its mechanisms that I fully understand—I am not a chemist—but the following is what I have read.

Chlorine dioxide spreads throughout the body and “oxidizes” heavy metals, rendering them inactive. I have not seen explanations for why CD is an oxidizer, and yet the rest of the supplement world is antioxidants. Neither have I seen evidence that it forces the metals’ to be excreted. CD is said to be drawn to abnormally acidic areas, such as cancer, infections, and inflammatory conditions, including arthritis and neurological syndromes. Its oxidation qualities render these chemically basic, which is conducive to healing and normal functioning.

Sometimes, I speculate that CD’s entire effect is to cure infections caused by fungi, viruses, and bacteria, thus reducing oxidative stress in the process. If we believe that, it would mean that these cause all disease. This is less far-fetched than it seems. For example, the gut microbiome has a hundred trillion bacteria that influence everything from our emotional state to immunity. Chlorine dioxide experts claim that it kills “bad” gut bacteria and has no effect on “good” ones because the friendly flora have a protective layer around them.

A friend with unstable diabetes and blood sugars chronically in the 400s had used an insulin pump for decades. Shortly after starting CD, she had a severe insulin reaction and required hospitalization. She quit taking it and now sends me her blood sugar readings several times a week:

We speculate that the only way her diabetes could have vanished so rapidly was if it was due to effective treatment of infection. We do not know for sure. Kerri Rivera’s comment: She probably had a high pathogen level in her body. She needs to start low and slowly. My off-the-cuff suggestion, without looking at her, is that she use berberine, magnesium, and black seed oil.

I cannot express how optimistic this story makes me. I listened to horses**t about diabetes for my entire career and watched it be treated with drugs that lowered sugars but promoted obesity—a vicious cycle.

The diabetes miracle is just the beginning of the chlorine dioxide cures reported. Here is an article about cancer;

The best of both worlds might be to take a month or two of OSR to permanently inactivate most or all mercury and other metals. After this, start the CD program to aid healing and prevent more toxic problems. Boyd Haley said OSR has no drug interactions and that he would probably recommend that these steps be done simultaneously. However, since OSR is expensive and we cannot be sure, I am taking a month of it before resuming chlorine dioxide.

I am as suggestible as anyone, but four weeks after starting ORS my sleep, energy, and coordination seem to have slowly improved. I am overwhelmingly grateful to Boyd Haley, David Kennedy, and my many chlorine dioxide mentors.

OSR/NBMI published literature

So many people are selling supplements these days.

Many sincerely believe their treatments work, but others are just selling. I get constant pressure to take drugs from both Pharma and the natural world. As you will see below, I have crossed the threshold of too-much-of-a-good thing into barking supplement insanity. I cannot take anything else without getting rid of some of it.

I have a low threshold for trashing prescription drugs, no matter what their purported benefits are. Metformen, for example, is a venerable off-patent drug accompanied by a host of claims including even longevity. In a black and white Rockefeller medicine world, these are convincing, but we now see colors. Lowering blood sugar as the primary aim is wrongheaded, and the damn stuff causes diarrhea. Is that enough to forget it?

Another example: some recommend the nicotine patch to treat Parkinson’s. As far as I can tell after a cursory review, its primary documented utility is to treat sympoms, not alter disease course. My tremor is almost cosmetic, and it strains my credulity to believe that cigarettes’ primary poison is good for anything. Brian Ardis and other “authoritative” sources claim otherwise—another argument against using it.

Those of us who have tried taking too many drugs and/or supplements know that this does harm. Moreover, when we have cannons like chlorine dioxide in our aresenal, we must stop bothering with slingshots. I apologize for the military metaphor.

We have enormous experience with medications that cost pennies. Some of them would save the world, including the poor, from medical “care.” Our job should not be to profit but to recommend cures that are cheap, effective, and cannot be suppressed. These include but are not limited to CD, DMSO, methylene blue, and many inexpensive cancer cures such as high dose ivermectin with fenbendazole. To learn about these, use the instructions at the top of this post to search my Substack archives.

OSR’s importance is second only to chlorine dioxide’s. It is not a universal antidote, but it cures heavy metal intoxication, a purposefully hidden, almost unrecognized problem that in some form affects half of Europe and America (See Judas Dentistry). OSR will become cheap if we support David Kennedy and Boyd Haley’s efforts. They will eiher get it approved, devise a scheme to sell it as a supplement, or sue the FDA for criminal fraud.

The sidelining and suppression of these treatments is evidence of their efficacy.

How to save your life with OSR, MMS, and commercial CD products

OSR is available through PurifyWater LLC, a licensed ProAdvocate private buyers’ group. Contact Dr. Kennedy at davidkennedydds@gmail.com or 619-247-5738. The online imitators illegally using the Emeramide name are selling impure products that have caused injuries.

300 mg of OSR daily for a month would permanently inactivate some or all of the heavy metals in your body. This may improve or cure MS, Parkinson’s, ALS, autism, Alzheimer’s, vaccine “long Covid,” and much more. If your friends and you buy it together, it is less than $500.

Download the OSR instructions here:

If I were in charge of the world, I would publicize Boyd’s manufacturing method. This would eliminate the knock-offs’ quality disasters but abandon the original investors.

To make MMS, the most active form of chlorine dioxide, read THIS and THIS post. Order the two part sets at Amazon HERE.

Preformulated products from Frontier Pharm and Snoot! are “gateway drugs” that let you easily incorporate Cl02 into your daily life. These products will quickly convince you of the benefits of this compound and encourage you to learn more. My affiliate link HERE takes you to the Frontier website to get a discount on their mouthwash and other products. THIS ONE is for the Snoot! Spray nasal “cleanser,” an active chlorine dioxide product. If you want to help spread the word and make money, join the Frontier affiliate program HERE and Snoot!’s HERE.

What I take

Judy tells me my program is random

But I am modifying what I do as my understanding iterates. This means developing successively closer approximations to a problem's solution.

No man is a hero to his wife.

Whenever I am wrong, blast me in the comments

If you do, other readers will help us learn. Some have said that emailing me is more respectful, but since we are having open academic debates, please use the comments. No critique is excessive unless you are disrespectful or seem gratuitous.

Parting shot #1

If you have expertise in a relevant topic, please reply to this email and pitch it to me. You might end up with a byline on a post with a link that you can send your friends. You might even be inspired to learn to write, start a Substack, and join the revolution.