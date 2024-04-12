303. WHY DID BILL GATES AND HILLARY CLINTON PROMOTE CIRCUMCISION?

Gates rabidly proclaimed that circumcision reduced AIDS.

Clinton said she would spend our tax money to pay for circumcisions.

The American Circumcision (2017) video HERE is the definitive story. Try watching it at double speed. All images in this post are screenshots from the movie.

Genital mutilation has an effect on sexuality and possibly on fertility, but it is small potatoes compared to the rest of what the Cabal has done to us. Besides Covid, in recent decades, they introduced over 20 programs designed to weaken and kill us. I described much of it in “Almost Everything Scares Me These Days.” What surprises me most is how resilient we have been in the face of these assaults.

I just returned from a few months in Europe (read about that in Judas Dentistry). The people over there looked like they were sleepwalking. I didn’t see one jacked and tattooed dude who was likely packing a Glock that he was ready to use to protect those around him. But Americans are still in the game.

The fingerprints of the two psychopaths above prove that the international mafia promotes circumcisions. Gates is one of their “made men,” with millions of vaccine-related murders to his name and a history of supporting “population control” / mass slaughter. His most recent caper is the “Apeel” fruit coating described HERE. It contains cadmium, lead, mercury, and arsenic, but over 99 percent of its ingredients are listed as “other.” Nothing to see, right? You'd better start peeling your apples, pears, and maybe even grapes.

Whistleblower Julian Assange, one of the great men of our age, called Clinton a "sadistic sociopath."

You will meet medical doctors in this video. As usual, they are faking studies, grabbing cash, and bloviating authoritatively about their ethics. That is nothing new.

What is new for me is meeting a few sexual superheroes, some of whom I suspect are left-footed. (I’m not casting aspersions here!) One uncircumcised fellow claims he can masturbate using a single finger on his foreskin and have five orgasms, complete with ejaculation, in two minutes. If you want to learn more and even see the clip, spend a little time with that video. I skipped some of the juicy parts.

Here is the superhero showing off his talented finger.

I am impressed by how destructive circumcisions are. They remove six (6) square inches of skin (presumably, this was measured on an adult). This kills 80-100,000 Meissner corpuscles, which are the most sensitive nerve endings in a man’s body. These are taken from the area around the scar:

No rational reason exists to perform this surgery. The three studies favoring the procedure were marred by fraud; for example, they cited “relative” rather than “absolute” risks. See Butchered by Healthcare to learn about this oft-used research swindle.

Through the decades, claims have been made that circumcision reduced penile cancer, HIV, and other sexually transmitted diseases. It was once claimed to decrease masturbation. None were true.

Psychological damages, including PTSD, occur during and after the procedure. The surgery is brutal—the baby boys traditionally receive no anesthesia. Local anesthetic is often used now, but the history is shocking. Rabbis perform this surgery as a religious ritual, but even some of them admit there is no reason or excuse for it. When men later realize they were operated on in infancy without consent, some of them experience further trauma.

The gadgets used to perform this surgery are crude, and the process is unreliable.

Since the procedure is conceptually simple, it is often relegated to the lowest trainee in a hospital. Legions of minor and major disasters ensue when the procedure is botched. Penile curvature and other cosmetic deformities may occur, and occasionally, clumsy cautery destroys the entire organ.

A cottage industry has sprung up around restoring lost foreskins using devices invented and manufactured in concerned citizens’ garages. The involved skin is stretched 12 hours daily for up to six years. Of course, the specialized missing nerves never grow back. After this, the glans or head of the penis sometimes becomes mucosal, like the inside of the mouth, as it would have been if no circumcision had ever been done. The experts say sensitivity improvement occurs.

The movie also discusses female genital mutilation. The following is from a World Health Organization article.

More than 200 million girls and women alive today have undergone female genital mutilation (FGM) in 30 countries in Africa, the Middle East, and Asia where FGM is practiced. FGM is mainly carried out on young girls between infancy and age 15. FGM is a violation of the human rights of girls and women. Treatment of the health complications of FGM is estimated to cost health systems US$ 1.4 billion per year, a number expected to rise unless urgent action is taken towards its abandonment. Female genital mutilation (FGM) comprises all procedures that involve partial or total removal of the external female genitalia or other injury to the female genital organs for non-medical reasons. The practice has no health benefits for girls and women. It causes severe bleeding and problems urinating, and later cysts, infections, as well as complications in childbirth, and increased risk of newborn deaths. Female genital mutilation is classified into four major types: Type 1: This is the partial or total removal of the clitoral glans (the external and visible part of the clitoris, which is a sensitive part of the female genitals) and/or the prepuce/clitoral hood (the fold of skin surrounding the clitoral glans). Type 2: This is the partial or total removal of the clitoral glans and the labia minora (the inner folds of the vulva), with or without removal of the labia majora (the outer folds of the vulva's skin). Type 3: Also known as infibulation, this is the narrowing of the vaginal opening through the creation of a covering seal. The seal is formed by cutting and repositioning the labia minora, or labia majora, sometimes through stitching, with or without removal of the clitoral prepuce/clitoral hood and glans. Type 4: This includes all other harmful procedures to the female genitalia for non-medical purposes, e.g., pricking, piercing, incising, scraping, and cauterizing the genital area.

This “female circumcision” was banned over 20 years ago in the USA. When you watch the film, you will meet a woman who was taken back to her mother’s homeland in Africa as a sexually active young adult. There, her mother had set up one of these procedures for her. It was unconsented and without anesthetic, but she was able to maintain her sense of self and ability to have relations with men.

Outside of Judaism, the majority of the world’s male circumcisions are done in the USA. Knowledge of some of these issues must be percolating through the American public, for the circumcision rate declined from 56 percent in 2006 to 32.5 percent in 2009. Like fluoridation and bottled water consumption, people realize they are being attacked even if they do not fully understand it.

The politics are bizarre and lack rational analysis or common sense. The doctors have seemingly played pass-the-buck for decades to avoid getting blamed. Some of the Jewish community have been reflexively shouting “anti-semitism.” The activists are angry, and some say, “You can never apologize to your sons for doing this to them.”

An attempt to ban the practice in San Francisco was lost on a legal technicality. A few lawsuits against hospitals and doctors have prevailed where flawed maternal consent was obvious. Most mothers sign their baby up for the surgery when she is still groggy from the delivery anesthesia.

What are we doing to our sons?

Polymath Paul supplied these references:

HERE is the Stanford list of potential circumcision complications.

In Sweden, the rabbinical practice of no anesthetic for circumcision is not considered ethical.

What Kind of Anesthesia Is Used for a Bris Ceremony?

More information from a rabbi: Does the Baby Feel Excruciating Pain During the Circumcision?

Paul’s final comment: “I'm not going to get butthurt because somebody stole my turtleneck. Let's keep things in context. I'm sure it's cool to have a foreskin, but let's not act like it's a top 100 issue. Compared to Palestinian kids, I live a charmed life.”

