302. HOW TO SAVE YOUR LIFE IF YOU HAVE BREAST CANCER

I am an MD with degrees in Immunology, physiological chemistry, and clinical nutrition, and I am board-certified in Anesthesiology, Pain Medicine, and Functional Medicine. Unfortunately, I went to ******** in Tijuana to treat my stage IV breast cancer and did their 3-week program and had a private consultation with Dr. ******. He is a total charlatan, and his results are horrible. His clinic is doing some things right, but many other things are plain wrong, and they push unverified treatments like “stem cell therapy“ for thousands of dollars. He charged me $53,000 for three weeks of treatments. ******* knows nothing about turbo cancer, peptide therapy, or homeopathy, and his whole enterprise is a massive moneymaking scheme. I witnessed some deplorable medical practices while at his center. My cancer exploded after his treatment, and I had to rescue myself with more research and treatments. I am so blessed that God, the universe, and friends brought me the wisdom and knowledge I needed to survive and thrive. Don’t promote ******* anymore, please; the most knowledgeable integrative oncologists utterly disrespect him. He runs a cult practice where vulnerable patients pay extra for a week with him, but nothing worthwhile is added. You would be better off interviewing Sanoviv -Paul Anderson’s clinic (East Coast of the US) and Thomas Lodi in AZ; they have results!

Dr. Katrina spent her career emphasizing functional medicine. Toward the end, she injected the stellate ganglion in her patients’ necks to help them with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety, and depression.

Dr. Lewis has tried the following breast cancer treatments. The first seven, plus testosterone, are the most effective. This is what she told me:

After a few missteps, I now treat my breast cancer with high-dose ivermectin and fenbendazole. Listen to the podcast to learn about my experience with different doses of ivermectin. When I first started ivermectin, I was taking 160 mg daily on the advice of a well-known Brazillian integrative oncologist. Compounding pharmacies can compound any dose up to 75mg, and I use 50 mg compounded capsules from the US, so there are fewer to swallow. Based on my naturopath's advice, I trust the pharmacies I use, but there are many other sources for ivermectin in the USA and elsewhere. If you use a high dose of ivermectin, you should also take vitamin A. I source the fenbendazole from Fenbenlab.com. Each capsule is 444 mg, and I take one five days a week. This might deserve to be first. Hundreds of studies have proven that chemo and radiation do NOT increase breast cancer patients’ survival time. They destroy your immunity and lower your chances of cure. Refuse them. Cancer surgery is a mixed bag, and mine was a mistake. I use 10,000 IU of vitamin D3 daily to obtain blood levels of about 80 to 100 ng/ml (Yoho: I keep my levels at 130 by taking 50,000 IU every other day. Check your levels!) I also sunbathe naked when I can and use ultraviolet light in the winter. See my podcast HERE.) I take bioavailable curcumin 600mg twice a day and Nattokinase 2000 IU twice daily. I eat natural, grass-fed beef, free-range, pasture-raised chicken, pork, duck, and their fat, as well as non-farmed fish, both freshwater and wild. I avoid wheat, which is nearly all bioengineered GMOs in this country. I eat natural, grass-fed beef, chicken, and their fat and avoid wheat. Hyperbaric therapy and the carnivore or keto diet work because tumors love sugar and hate oxygen. When my diet slipped, my cancer returned. Moderate exercise is required for good results. Mistletoe. The apple fir type is best for breast cancer and can be given subcutaneously. I used it in 2022, and it took about four months to kick in. At the time, I was also taking ivermectin. Almost all my cancer was gone in six months, and pleural effusions stopped forming. My naturopath in Florida prescribed the mistletoe, and a compounding pharmacy manufactured it for me. Mistletoe. The apple fir type is best for breast cancer and can be given subcutaneously. I used it in 2022, and it took about four months to kick in. Almost all my cancer was gone in six months. My naturopath in Florida prescribed it, and it came from a compounding pharmacy. Stress reduction is critical. One type is “tapping” and the Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT). Jim Arnold of Liar’s World Substack sent THIS EFT reference and wrote, “I have been doing this for over ten years, and it helps me keep calm. Here is the eyes-specific exercise: I have also tried Quantum Biofeedback, PEMF, intravenous ozone, high dose melatonin, iodine drops, pure organic CBD drops, alpha lipoid acid, IV vitamin C, detoxification protocols, homeopathics, laetrile, hyperthermia treatments, low-carb diet, stress control, counseling, ginger, green tea /extract, bitter melon, and soursop.

Testosterone therapy works

My friend Cindy used testosterone to reverse stage IV breast cancer successfully. I interviewed her HERE. She had a complete remission, but it only lasted two years. After this, she started a protocol similar to Karina’s. If it were me, I would take most of the suggestions here.

My book about bioidentical hormones, HORMONE SECRETS, describes the academics surrounding this treatment.

Can hormones be used to treat cancer? Yes. Testosterone suppresses breast cancer, and oral estradiol is safe and efficacious for treating prostate cancer. Patients using these hormones do not get damaging deficiency syndromes. They work better than the industry’s conventional therapies, but costly studies will never be done because human hormones can rarely be patented. This makes them unprofitable compared to patent drugs. Estrogen blockers are conventional therapies for estrogen-sensitive breast tumors. But these cause menopause symptoms and, over time, ruin health. Since testosterone is broken down into estrogen, traditional doctors think that using it in these cases is improper, especially if the patients are taking blockers. Rebecca Glaser, MD, published her successful experience treating breast cancer using implantable pellets that had both testosterone and a blocker drug. She placed these under the skin close to the tumor. Charles Mok, DO, shrank a woman’s breast cancer by 75 percent in six months using testosterone pellets (personal communication. He wrote Testosterone, Strong Enough for a Man, Made for a Woman, 2018). Testosterone shrinks breast cancer in animals as well. I have heard from Dr. Glaser’s breast cancer patients that she treats them with about three times the customary menopause testosterone pellet dosage—three mg per pound. This likely produces blood levels over 600 ng/dl and lasts three months. For reference, postmenopausal women receive a pellet dose of one mg per pound, which produces blood levels of 200 to 300 ng/dl. It makes most women feel like superwomen. The usual male pellet dose is 10 mg per pound. This may produce blood levels of about 1500 ng/dl. Weekly injections of inexpensive testosterone cypionate provide similar effects as pellets. Side effects: Recall that high doses of testosterone for women potentially cause deep voices, enlarged clitorises, and active, possibly overactive sexuality. The women I know who use these doses for athletics do not mind, but they dislike hair growth and acne. These may be treated with laser hair removal and acne medications, including spironolactone. Synthetic progestins such as Provera cause some breast cancer, but bio-identical progesterone suppresses this and is, at worst, neutral. No published literature recommends against using it for breast cancer patients. One idea favoring it is that young women with high blood levels do not get cancer. You can find physicians online who treat breast cancer with testosterone. Consult them over the phone if they are distant. Study Glaser’s hormonebalance.org for more—she is a leader. Should hormone therapy be used for breast cancer survivors? Yes—over 50 published studies confirm this. The mainstream recommendation is to wait five years after diagnosis before starting treatment, but some sources say only to wait one year if there is no tumor extension beyond the capsule of the armpit lymph nodes. Some studies have shown double the breast cancer recurrence rate in women who are left untreated.

The following are articles published by Rebecca Glaser, MD, reporting her experience treating breast cancer with testosterone. There are more on her website, hormonebalance.org, HERE. Dr. Glasier also uses the estrogen blocker anastrozole, but this is toxic and may not be optimal. Cindy’s current physician, Dr. Wilgarde, discontinued this.

Cindy is currently taking:

Estradiol micronized capsules 2 mg a day

Progesterone micronized capsules 200 mg twice a day

Testosterone cream 200 mg/cc 1/2 cc a day (on the low end for breast cancer)

DHEA long-acting 10 mg a day (https://nutrascriptives.com; another low dose)

She now has testosterone levels over 1500, a high-normal range for a man.

Note: All of Cindy’s symptoms and radiologic evidence of cancer went away for two years, then they began to recur. After this, she started the treatment Dr. Lewis describes in the podcast. She did not like the testosterone-related hair growth and acne, so she discontinued it. If it were me, I would continue it all, buy chlorine dioxide acne medicine HERE, and have laser hair removal.

TO FIND A DOCTOR who will prescribe testosterone, read Hormone Secrets. You might start with Dr. Rouzier’s colleague, Dr. Wilgarde. He is in Palm Springs, and his number is (760) 320 4292. He is sometimes able to have Dr. Rousier help with the consultation. There is no charge for this.

In a pinch, some people approach the buffed dudes in any US gym and ask where they get their injectable testosterone. They may look like pit bulls, but they are friendly dogs and will be flattered to help you. See Hormone Secrets for more.

To study fenbendazole, see my post and its references HERE and my repost of another author’s work HERE.

