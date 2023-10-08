269. VITAMIN D CZAR HENRY LAHORE: INTERVIEW BY HOLISTIC PHYSICIAN TAMARA SANTA ANNA AND ME

My listeners already know Tamara Santa Ana, DC. Since she is more expert with this material than I am, she kindly agreed to help me with this interview. The Rumble video is HERE.

Mr. Lahore is 77. His hero’s journey started with a degree from the University of Washington in Seattle. After he graduated, he spent a decade there as an academic weather researcher. People in this field predict the weather “through application of the principles of physics, supplemented by a variety of statistical and empirical techniques.”

He worked for Boeing the rest of his career. They hire people with Henry’s background because they are trained to use complex modeling of clouds, fog, wind speed, visibility, and atmosphere to ensure aviation safety. Finding these patterns and making predictions requires analytic superpowers.

After Lahore retired, he spent a decade traveling around the USA in a motorhome. (These people are now called “van-lifers;” see YouTube.) When he came home to settle down, he became interested in vitamin D. This evolved into VitaminDWiki.com, the subject’s most comprehensive website.

Mr. Lahore still works 50-plus hours a week learning and writing about it all. He believes the potential of vitamin D to treat disease is untapped, and that blood testing and other supplements should always be used when larger doses are taken. He keeps his personal levels at 200 ng/ml, far over the limits recommended by government sources. The FAQ below have more about this.

Henry’s goal is to improve the health of the entire world.

Background

The government’s recommended vitamin D dietary allowance (RDA) is too low—only 600 IU a day for people up to age 70 and 800 IU for those older. If you want to be healthy, throw this out the window. Costco supplies 2,000 or 5,000 IUs per dose, which is still insufficient. Biotech’s top-quality 50,000 IU vitamin D capsules are convenient for weekly use and can be purchased HERE.

International Units (IUs) are now used instead of micrograms (mcg) to measure D dosing. This seems to have been done purposefully to make tiny doses look large:

1000 IU = 25 mcg

5000 IU = 125 mcg

10,000 IU = 250 mcg

VitaminDWiki’s FAQ

Key concepts

Take D3 and not the prescription D2, which does not last as long and is inferior.

1/10,000 people have genetics that keeps them from regulating their vitamin D levels. If larger doses are taken, testing D levels is important to find these people.

Take K2. “Super K” from Lifeextension.com supplies several kinds of K, which may be an advantage.

Supplements that persist more than a day in the body include D, iodine, and K. These do not have to be taken daily. Magnesium has long life in the body as well, but taking it daily gives you a better chance to get enough.

Cofactors are other supplements that improve vitamin D’s action. Per Lahore, these include, in order of importance, magnesium, vitamin K2, omega-3s, and less importantly, zinc, boron, and resveratrol.

Note: I recommend against taking any calcium and recommend against iron in most circumstances, see below.

Mr. Lahore takes most supplements every few days because he knows how long each lasts in the body

We do not necessarily recommend his schedule for you. He says his supplements in order of importance are: D, magnesium, K2, and omega 3s.

The Lahore pill box.

Henry says the following about his regimen. First, he takes these Daily:

Magnesium Co-Factor* VDR activate* 400 mg in water - need >100 mg average daily

Omega-3 Co-Factor* - tend to take it the in morning, Must also decrease Omega-6 to get the benefit from Omega-3



Every 2 days

Vitamin K - Co-Factor* 3 types in Super K

Vitamin B100

Vitamin C liposomal

Every 3 days

Resveratrol VDR activate*

Curcumin VDR activate*

Every 4 days

Vitamin D3 100,000 IU - with supper

Quercetin VDR activate*

Tumeric VDR activate*

Boron __Co-Factor* - for better teeth and bones

Selenium

Silicon - horsetail - for better teeth and bones

Every 7 days

Zinc - Co-Factor* and he also takes sublingual Zinc every two hours when he has to fight off colds

Iodine - a few crystals

Vitamin B-12 5 mg - alertness, energy

Note: Henry does not take iron. Our diets add a milligram a day to our bodies’ iron stores over our entire lives. This is inflammatory. Supplemental iron is useful for extreme blood loss such as childbirth, menstrual loss, and bleeding from the intestine. Other indications are uncommon.

Since Parkinson’s patients have excess iron in their substantia nigra, the part of the brain involved in Parkinson’s, I frequently donate blood.

References: Mercola says HERE that lower iron levels are healthy. You can listen to other opinions about this issue by searching for “iron” at at https://mercola.libsyn.com/.

Sun, heat, saunas, and red light effects

Mercola firmly believes sun exposure improves health more than simply taking vitamin D. He gets an hour daily by walking on the beach by his home in South Florida. He has not consumed D for a decade, and his blood levels are often above 90 ng/ml anyway. Florida lifeguards have levels up to 130, but most of us cannot consider changing our careers to the rescue game. I’m unsure if I could save myself now—let alone swim out and grab a drowning kid.

The podcast attached below describes a “hack” that can give you many solar benefits for as low as $1500 if you cannot afford the multi-million dollar mansion on the sand. Mercola’s guest is Brian Richards, the founder of SaunaSpace. He invented proprietary near-infrared red light bulbs to heat their saunas. This spectrum penetrates many centimeters into the skin. Other advantages include growth hormone release, immunity boosting, pain relief, and treating some brain disorders (such as Parkinson’s!).

1× 0:00 -1:25:48

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Mr. Richards says many of his customers have illnesses they treat with his products. An added benefit is that, unlike other saunas, these devices are free from electromagnetic fields (EMFs). To review EMF, here is one of my podcasts. Note: the sun produces vitamin D because of UVB exposure, which is a different wavelength. Red light does not affect D.

Here is how to get one of these saunas for $1500. Buy one of the four bulb panels and make your own space. I did.

I now take high doses of D for my Parkinson’s.

But because I am retired, I make no recommendations to my readers about vitamin D or other health subjects. Learning about this area is essential, for your doctors are generally unwilling to say anything contrary to published guidelines. Worse, they are unlikely to be knowledgeable about D.

My non-medical readers are less likely to be brainwashed. You are either trying to heal yourself or, like Mr. Lahore, trying to heal the world.

Other references

Editing credit: KEC

Errata

I am an MD, and Tamara is a DC. Henry Lahore does not have a doctoral degree, but he knows a hundred times more about D than anyone else.

Parting shots

Yes, I know this deadlift weight is lame. But I can do ten repetitions and do not completely fail, so this 225 translates into a single lift maximum north of 280 lb. My excuses are that I’m 70, have never seriously trained for this, and my ortho told me not to strain my shoulders… and I probably lost sleep last night etc., etc.

Substack love