289. POLYMATH PAUL (PP) INTRODUCED ME TO MS. BORON

The presenter says that for men, mix 1/4 teaspoon of 20 Mule Team Borax in a liter of water and drink it over the course of a day. Women need only 1/8th teaspoon in the liter. Drink these for five days, then take two days off.

More conservative dosing is to use a teaspoon of Borax per liter and then take a few sips of this throughout the day. It is no more toxic than table salt.

Rex Newnham developed arthritis in the 1960s. He was a soil and plant scientist in Perth, Western Australia at the time. Conventional drugs did not help, so Newnham looked into plant chemistry for the cause. He realized that plants in that area were mineral deficient. Knowing that boron aids calcium metabolism in plants, he decided to try it. He started by taking 30 mg of Borax a day. All his pain, swelling, and stiffness had disappeared in three weeks.

He told public health and medical school authorities about his discovery, but they were not interested. However, some people with arthritis took it and improved. Others were afraid to take something meant to kill cockroaches and ants and had a poison label on the container. Eventually, Newnham had tablets made that contained a safe and effective quantity of Borax.

Within five years and solely by word of mouth, he began selling 10,000 bottles monthly. He could not cope with this and asked a drug company to market it. It was a major mistake—they said it would replace more expensive drugs and reduce their profits. Their representatives on government health committees put through an Australian regulation declaring boron and its compounds poisons in any concentration. This stopped Newnham’s arthritis cure from spreading. (2) Australia severely limits boron sales to this day.

Article #1. Borax: Unlocking the Health Benefits of a Natural Compound

Borax, a naturally occurring compound rich in boron, has become popular for its numerous health benefits and reported success in addressing chronic illnesses, such as autoimmune diseases, hormone imbalances, and chronic pain. Its active ingredient, sodium borate, is an anti-inflammatory agent that effectively treats diseases like arthritis, gout, and swollen gums, as well as bladder infections, urinary tract infections, and other ailments. Borax is also commonly used to treat conditions like cancer, obesity, high blood pressure, arterial disease, and osteoporosis, with boron playing a crucial role in its efficacy.

This article explores the well-researched health benefits of Borax, focusing on its boron content, which significantly contributes to its therapeutic effects.

What is Borax?

Borax is a naturally occurring compound found worldwide, with mines in the United States, China, Ukraine, Turkey, and India. (1)

Common Names for Borax:

Sodium tetraborate

Sodium borate

Disodium tetraborate

Borax is known by various names, but they all refer to the same chemical compound.

Borax Mining

The Rio Tinto Borax Mine in Boron, California, is the largest known borax mine, with reserves estimated to last until 2050. (2)

Borax Health Benefits

Thousands of people worldwide consume a liquid borax solution as a natural daily remedy for numerous health conditions. Borax is a natural substance mined from the earth, similar to salt. It contains boron, a trace mineral, which may be lacking in modern diets. (3) Research has shown that restoring healthy boron levels can improve health conditions like arthritis. (4)

Additionally, Borax is quite alkaline. Many health problems arise because the body is too acidic.

Health Issues That Benefit from Borax:

Arthritis

Trigger Finger and Trigger Thumb

Osteoporosis

Osteoarthritis

Bone Spurs

Calcium Deposits

Lupus

Autoimmune Disease

Hormone Imbalances

Fungus

Candida

Ringworm

Tinea Versicolor

Insomnia

Rough Skin

Impotence

The body relies on essential nutrients, including vitamins, minerals, enzymes, and amino acids. Boron, a trace mineral in Borax, is necessary for proper hormone function and calcium-magnesium balance. (5) Many diseases today are related to simple nutritional deficiencies, and restoring a low nutrient like boron can significantly improve overall health. (6)

Arthritis and Bone Health

Borax's high boron content makes it an effective treatment for arthritis and other bone-related issues. Studies have shown that increased boron intake can help alleviate arthritis symptoms and improve bone density, improving overall bone health. (7)

Hormonal Imbalances

Boron, an essential trace mineral found in Borax, is vital in maintaining hormonal balance. By consuming Borax, individuals with hormone imbalances may experience an improvement in their symptoms, leading to better overall health. (8, 9)

Antifungal Properties

The antifungal properties of Borax make it an effective remedy for various fungal infections, such as candida, ringworm, and tinea versicolor. Using Borax topically or consuming it in small amounts can help fight these infections and promote healing. (10)

Sleep Improvement

Borax's alkaline nature and trace mineral content may help improve sleep quality for some individuals. Borax can alleviate insomnia and promote restful sleep by balancing the body's pH levels and providing essential minerals. (11)

Borax Dosage for Men and Women

Borax powder is about 11.3% boron, meaning a ¼ teaspoon contains approximately 113 mg of boron. Ted from Earth Clinic recommends a daily dose of ¼ teaspoon of Borax in 1 liter of water for men and 1/8 teaspoon of Borax in 1 liter for women. This equates to men consuming about 113 mg of boron daily while women consume around 56 mg daily.

Another method of dosing Borax, recommended by Walter Last, involves adding a heaping teaspoon of Borax to a liter of water and taking one or two teaspoons daily with meals, delivering about 3 mg of boron per dose. (12)

You will find more dosing information on this page.

Borax Uses

Cleaning

Borax is commonly used as a natural cleaning aid, especially for laundry. Its alkaline pH of 9.3 makes it helpful in softening hard water, which can damage clothes and make them difficult to clean. (13) However, adding Borax may not be necessary if you already have soft water.

Borax is one of the three ingredients in many popular DIY laundry powder recipes. Besides laundry, Borax is also used as an eco-friendly cleaning powder for the bathroom. It is beneficial for removing hard water stains.

Parasites

Borax is a widely recognized and safe remedy for pest control. It has been used for years to treat various parasites, including lice and mites in humans and mange in dogs and cats. (14) When Borax is applied to the skin, it dehydrates and suffocates the parasites, making it an effective and natural treatment option.

Hair Care

Borax has become popular as a shampoo alternative. Various chemicals in shampoos and health conditions that affect the scalp have motivated many people to turn to hair care's "no-poo" method.

Borax is not only a natural alternative to chemical-laden shampoos because of its alkalinity and antifungal properties; it often brings healing to chronic and embarrassing scalp conditions.

Borax Instructions for Hair

Dissolve 1 cup of Borax into one gallon of pure water to use Borax for your hair.

Keep this solution in the shower.

Pour 1-2 cups of this solution over your hair (instead of shampoo), ensuring the solution gets to your scalp.

Allow the solution to sit on your scalp and hair for a few minutes, then rinse.

If you find the borax method dries out your hair, take a small amount of coconut oil and massage it into your hair. You may not need to use the borax solution on your hair more than once or twice a week.

Boron Deficiency: An In-Depth Look

Boron deficiency is a critical yet often overlooked issue that can significantly impact overall health and well-being. As an essential trace mineral, boron is involved in various biological processes, including bone formation, hormone regulation, and cell membrane maintenance. This section will provide a more comprehensive analysis of boron deficiency, including its causes, symptoms, and potential health consequences.

Causes of Boron Deficiency

Several factors can contribute to boron deficiency, such as:

Poor diet: Consuming a diet low in boron-rich foods, like fruits, vegetables, nuts, and legumes, can lead to insufficient boron intake. Soil depletion: The depletion of minerals in the soil due to modern agricultural practices can result in reduced boron content in the crops grown on that soil, ultimately affecting the boron levels in our food. Reduced bioavailability: Certain factors, like high levels of calcium, magnesium, or phosphorus, can interfere with boron absorption in the body, leading to reduced bioavailability and, subsequently, deficiency. Health conditions: Some medical conditions, such as kidney disease or malabsorption disorders, can impair the body's ability to absorb and utilize boron effectively.

Symptoms of Boron Deficiency

A lack of boron in the body can result in various symptoms, manifesting differently depending on the individual. These symptoms may include:

Brittle bones: Boron plays a crucial role in bone health, and deficiency can result in weakened bones that are more prone to fractures. Joint pain and inflammation: Inadequate boron levels can contribute to joint pain, stiffness, and inflammation, as boron helps regulate inflammatory processes within the body. Muscle weakness and fatigue: Boron deficiency can reduce muscle strength, endurance, and overall energy levels. Hormonal imbalances: Boron is essential for maintaining proper hormone balance, particularly in regulating estrogen and testosterone. Deficiency can result in hormonal imbalances, which can manifest as symptoms like mood swings, weight gain, or low libido. Impaired cognitive function: Low boron levels can affect brain health and cognitive function, leading to memory problems, difficulty concentrating, and reduced mental alertness. Poor immune function: Boron supports the immune system, and deficiency can make individuals more susceptible to infections and illnesses.

Health Consequences of Boron Deficiency

If left unaddressed, boron deficiency can have several long-term health consequences, including:

Osteoporosis: Chronic boron deficiency can contribute to osteoporosis, a condition characterized by low bone mass and an increased risk of fractures. Arthritis: Insufficient boron intake can exacerbate arthritis symptoms, leading to increased joint pain, inflammation, and reduced mobility. Hormone-related disorders: Prolonged boron deficiency can increase the risk of hormone-related disorders, such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), endometriosis, and prostate issues. Cognitive decline: Long-term boron deficiency can contribute to age-related cognitive decline and an increased risk of developing neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's

Restoring Boron Levels with Borax

Supplementing with Borax, which contains a rich boron content, can help address boron deficiency and improve overall health. By incorporating Borax into their health regimen, individuals can effectively restore their boron levels and alleviate symptoms associated with deficiency.

In addition to supplementing with Borax, individuals can improve their boron levels by incorporating boron-rich foods into their diet. Some of these foods include:

Fruits: Boron is abundant in many fruits, such as apples, pears, grapes, cherries, plums, and dried fruits like raisins and prunes. Vegetables: Certain vegetables, like broccoli, kale, spinach, and beetroot, are good sources of boron. Nuts and seeds: Almonds, hazelnuts, walnuts, sunflower seeds, and pumpkin seeds are rich in boron and can be easily incorporated into the diet. Legumes: Beans, lentils, and chickpeas are excellent sources of boron and can be included in various meals. Grains: Whole grains, such as brown rice, quinoa, and oats, can provide a good amount of boron. Avocado: This nutrient-dense fruit is also a good source of boron and can be added to salads, sandwiches, or smoothies.

By incorporating these foods into their daily diet, individuals can help prevent boron deficiency and promote overall health. Additionally, it is essential to maintain a balanced and varied diet, as other nutrients also play a crucial role in supporting the body's functions.

It is also worth noting that excessive boron intake can lead to toxicity, which can cause symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and skin rash. While the risk of boron toxicity from food sources is low, following the recommended dosages when supplementing with Borax or other boron supplements is essential to avoid adverse effects.

In conclusion, understanding the importance of boron and addressing any deficiency can significantly impact overall health and well-being. Individuals can support various biological processes, including bone health, hormonal regulation, and cognitive function, by ensuring adequate boron intake through diet or supplementation. .(15)

Borax Detox

Borax can play a role in detoxifying the body thanks to its alkaline nature and anti-inflammatory properties. (16)

A borax detox can help neutralize acidic waste products in the body, support the elimination of toxins, and improve overall health. Regular use of Borax may promote better digestion, clearer skin, and improved energy levels.

Always consult a healthcare professional before starting a detox regimen, and remember to stay hydrated during the process.

Borax Safety Concerns

Fears about taking Borax are overstated. The lethal dose (LD50) of Borax is similar to that of table salt.

One simple remedy that may help with borax side effects, such as stomach pain, diarrhea, and gas, is taking three activated charcoal capsules or tablets at night before bedtime.

Make sure to drink plenty of water during the first week or two of taking Borax for the first time. Your body will need extra hydration while it purges toxins.

Borax During Pregnancy and Breastfeeding

Some regulatory bodies have classified Borax as a potential reproductive hazard, and its use during pregnancy and breastfeeding should be cautiously approached. However, when used responsibly and in moderation, Borax can offer a range of health benefits.

Keeping Borax Away from Children and Pets

Keep Borax out of reach of children and pets; ingesting large amounts can be toxic.

Borax Research

Scientific research on the health benefits of Borax and boron is ongoing. Recent studies have investigated the potential role of boron in bone health, hormone regulation, and reproductive health. (18, 19)

Borax and Brain Health

Emerging research suggests that boron, the trace mineral found in Borax, may play a role in maintaining brain health and cognitive function. (20) Studies have shown that boron can positively impact memory, attention, and motor control. Although more research is needed to fully understand the role of boron in brain health, incorporating Borax into your health regimen may help support cognitive function and protect against age-related cognitive decline.

Borax and Skin Health

Borax's antifungal and antimicrobial properties make it a beneficial natural remedy for various skin issues, including eczema, psoriasis, and acne. (21)

Applying a diluted borax solution topically may help alleviate symptoms and promote healing. Additionally, using Borax as an alternative to chemical-laden shampoos and skin care products can help reduce exposure to potentially harmful ingredients and support healthier skin.

Borax and Oral Health

Due to its alkaline nature and antimicrobial properties, Borax can also improve oral health. Gargling with a diluted borax solution can help neutralize oral acidity, reduce inflammation, and combat oral infections. (22) This natural remedy may benefit individuals suffering from swollen gums, bad breath, or other oral health issues.

Borax for Athletes and Sports Performance

With its rich boron content, Borax may also benefit athletes and those involved in sports. Boron has been shown to help improve muscle coordination, strength, and endurance. (23) Including Borax in a sports regimen can enhance overall performance and support bone health, which is crucial for athletes.

Borax and Eye Health

When used in a diluted solution, Borax can help soothe irritated eyes and alleviate symptoms of eye infections, such as conjunctivitis. The antimicrobial properties of Borax can aid in combating bacteria and other pathogens that cause eye infections. However, using a properly diluted solution and consulting a healthcare professional before using Borax for eye issues is essential. (24)

Borax and Wound Healing

Borax's antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties make it a valuable wound-healing remedy. Applying a diluted borax solution to minor cuts, scrapes, and burns can help prevent infection and promote faster healing. (25)

Always clean the wound thoroughly before applying Borax, and consult a healthcare professional if the wound is severe or shows signs of infection.

Borax in Agriculture

Borax is used in agriculture as a source of boron, an essential micronutrient for plant growth and development. (26)

Addressing Boron Deficiency in Crops

It can be applied to the soil or used as a foliar spray to address boron deficiency in crops. Boron is crucial for cell wall formation, root development, and the proper functioning of plant metabolic processes. By ensuring adequate boron levels in the soil, farmers can enhance crop yield and quality.

Opting for Borax: A Greener Approach to Cleaning and Environmental Care

Borax is an environmentally friendly alternative to synthetic chemicals in various applications.

From household cleaning to pest control and health remedies, Borax offers a sustainable solution that reduces the environmental impact of our daily activities. By choosing Borax and other natural products, we can contribute to a cleaner, healthier environment for future generations.

Storing Your Borax Solution: Proper Guidelines and Tips

If you make Walter Last's solution with distilled water and store it in a clean glass jar, you will avoid impurities contaminating the mixture. This will maximize the shelf life of the solution. Store the solution in the refrigerator for even better preservation, and always use a clean stainless steel spoon to take your dose out of the jar. If your solution looks cloudy or smells off, discard it and make another batch.

Conclusion

Borax, a natural and versatile compound, has been used for years to treat various health issues and improve overall well-being. Its anti-inflammatory properties and mineral content, particularly boron, effectively treat arthritis, osteoporosis, autoimmune diseases, and hormone imbalances. Borax is a popular alternative to conventional cleaning products and personal care items like shampoo.

Below, you can find numerous posts from Earth Clinic readers sharing their personal experiences of using Borax to treat various health conditions. These firsthand accounts provide insights into the potential benefits of using Borax as a natural remedy for different ailments.

Article #2. The borax conspiracy: how this arthritis cure has been stopped

By Walter Last. The source is HERE. Published July 5, 2017. His website is www.health-science-spirit.com. Abridged for brevity and readability.

You may not be able to imagine that Borax, the humble insecticide and laundry detergent, has the potential to singlehandedly bring down our entire economic system. But you do not need to worry; the danger has been recognized, and the necessary steps are already being taken to defuse the situation. I will start with the basics, and you will understand what I mean as the story unfolds.

Borax, a naturally occurring mineral commonly mined from dried salt lakes, is the source of other manufactured boron compounds. The primary deposits are in California and Turkey. Chemical names are sodium tetraborate decahydrate, disodium tetraborate decahydrate, or sodium borate.

Borax is commonly sold as technical or agricultural grade with 99 to 99.5% minimum purity. Potential impurities are sodium, potassium, calcium, chloride, bicarbonate, carbonate, sulfate, and phosphate, but not toxic or heavy metals. This grade includes Borax, commonly used as a household cleaner. Pharmaceutical grade is not purer.

Borax is the sodium salt of the weak boric acid. Because sodium is more strongly alkaline, a solution of Borax is strongly alkaline with a pH between 9 and 10 (pH 7 is neutral). When ingested, it reacts with hydrochloric acid in the stomach to form boric acid and sodium chloride. The boron content of Borax is 11.3%, and for boric acid, it is 17.5%. Ingested boron compounds are rapidly and nearly completely excreted in the urine. Formerly, boric acid was widely used as a preservative in foods but is now banned in most countries. It is also banned from public sale in Australia.

Conventional medicine claims boron may not be essential for humans, but research shows we need it. Since boron is present in all plants and unprocessed foods, we do not know for sure. Diets with a fair amount of fruit and vegetables provide about 2 to 5 mg of boron per day, but this also depends on the region where the food was grown and how it was grown.

The average intake in developed countries is only 1-2 mg of boron daily. Institutionalized patients may receive only 0.25 mg of daily boron. Chemical fertilizers inhibit the uptake of boron from the soil. Although an organic apple grown in good soil may have 20 mg boron, it may have only 1 mg of boron if produced using fertilizer. This issue and poor food choices have significantly reduced our boron intake compared to 50 or 100 years ago.

Unhealthy cooking methods reduce the availability of boron in food. Discarding vegetable cooking water eliminates most of the minerals. This sometimes occurs during both home and commercial cooking. Gluten sensitivity and Candida overgrowth inhibit the absorption of minerals as well. These issues make health problems due to boron deficiency common.

Health Effects of Boron

Due to their boron content, Borax and boric acid basically have the same health effects. They have good antiseptic, antifungal, and antiviral properties and a mild antibacterial action. Boron is essential for cell walls' integrity and function in plants and animals.

Boron is distributed throughout the body, with the highest concentration in the parathyroid glands, followed by bones and dental enamel. It is essential for healthy bone and joint function and helps regulate calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus absorption and metabolism through its influence on the parathyroid glands. Boron functions for the parathyroids in ways analogous to what iodine does for the thyroid.

Boron deficiency causes the parathyroid to become overactive, releasing too much parathyroid hormone. This raises the blood level of calcium by removing calcium from bones and teeth, which leads to osteoarthritis and other forms of arthritis, osteoporosis, and tooth decay. With advancing age, high blood levels of calcium lead to calcification of soft tissues that cause muscle contractions and stiffness. Other effects include calcification of endocrine glands, especially the pineal and ovaries. Arteriosclerosis, kidney stones, and calcification of the kidneys may ultimately lead to kidney failure. Boron and magnesium deficiency are especially damaging to the bones and teeth.

Boron affects the metabolism of steroid hormones, especially sex hormones. It increases low testosterone levels in men and estrogen levels in menopausal women. It also has a role in converting vitamin D to its active form, thus increasing calcium uptake and deposition into bone and teeth rather than causing soft tissue to calcify. Other beneficial effects that have been reported include improvement of heart problems, vision, psoriasis, balance, memory, and cognition.

The German cancer researcher Dr Paul-Gerhard Seeger has shown that cancer commonly starts with the deterioration of cell membranes. Because boron is essential for cell membranes and boron deficiency is widespread, this may cause tumors. Boron compounds have anti-tumour properties and are "potent anti-osteoporotic, anti-inflammatory, hypolipemic, anti-coagulant and anti-neoplastic agents" (1).

***

The Assault on Borax

Arthritis and osteoporosis affect about 30% of the population in developed countries. Because of fractures, primarily of the hip, osteoporosis is responsible for more profitable long-term hospital care than any other disease. These revenues would be threatened if the boron-magnesium cure for these diseases became well known.

Most research funding comes from the pharmaceutical industry. It suppressed Dr. Newnham's findings and other positive osteoporosis studies. Instead, the money goes into developing patentable boron drugs for limited applications such as chemotherapy. Other studies are published to discredit boron. For example, a test-tube experiment found that a relatively low dose of about 4 grams of Borax can damage lymphocytes. Most positive borax studies now come from China, Japan, and Turkey.

Newnham and L.Y. Zhou published two important borax papers describing their arthritis study at the Royal Melbourne Hospital and the treatment of skeletal fluorosis in China. These have been removed from PubMed and presumably censored. Other trials by these authors are still available.

In addition, efforts are made to publicly demonize Borax for its alleged reproductive and infant toxicity. For example, a 'senior scientist' of the supposedly 'green' Environmental Working Group was quoted exaggerating the Borax dangers. It was a deliberate campaign to make people grateful for borax bans.

The EU spearheaded a campaign to replace the product previously sold as Borax for laundry and cleaning with "Borax Substitute." In June 2010, Borax and boric acid were reclassified as "Reprotoxic Category 2," suggesting that they may be harmful to the reproductive functions of humans in high doses. The product package must display the skull and crossbones symbol. As of December 2010, these products were no longer available for public sale within the EU. Fortunately, non-EU countries still have some leeway regarding general sales. This initiative is part of a Globally Harmonized System of Classification and Labelling of Chemicals (GHS), which will be implemented soon. Australia is well-advanced in preparing regulations to implement the GHS for industrial chemicals, with new regulations expected in 2012 (21).

No scientific credibility backs any of this, but the stage has been set for Borax and boric acid to be removed from global sale. Even low-level and less effective boron tablets are now tightly controlled by the pharmaceutical industry and may be restricted at any time using the Codex Alimentarius regulations. These are a collection of international standards, guidelines, and codes of practice supposedly designed to protect the health of consumers and ensure fair practices in the food trade.

