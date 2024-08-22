322. MY STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS IN JUNE, 2024, AT VICTORY PARK, PASADENA

For new readers: HERE are links to download my CV, ebooks, the best recent posts, and how to search my archives. Thank you for your reviews of Judas Dentistry. HERE is the direct link for that.

To watch the original video for this post, click HERE.

Medical science has made such tremendous progress that there is hardly a healthy human left. —Aldous Huxley

DISCLAIMER: This is intended for entertainment purposes only and is not medical advice. I am retired, do not practice medicine, and no longer have a medical license. Everything I say is meant as “what I would do if I were you” and is in the context of promotion of my book Judas Dentistry. Although you should learn everything you can, books are not doctors. Seek advice from someone with a medical or dental license if you have a medical or dental problem.

If you have expertise in a relevant topic, please pitch it to me by replying to this post. You might end up with a byline on a post with a link to send your friends, or you might even be inspired to learn to write and start a Substack.

Hot tip #1: reverse osmosis only removes 85% of the fluoride from water

Distillation machines (Costco has one for $845) and dehydrators such as Sky Quench are the only ways I know of to get rid of it completely. This latter requires at least 30 percent ambient humidity. Los Angeles, surpriingly, averages 60 percent.

Adequate iodine consumption (50 mg a day) displaces and renders inactive most of the halogen poisons we are exposed to. These include bromine and chlorine, which are used in swimming pools (Salt systems can be inexpensively substituted and should be used instead). Fluorine is a smaller molecule that is unaffected by iodine. We must avoid it.

Fluoride damages your brain, your joints, and your fetus (if you are a “person who can have a baby.” Here is the definitive word on that from Medical News Today (barf):

People who are born male and living as men cannot get pregnant. A transgender man or nonbinary person may be able to, however.

Hot tip #2: soak your fruits and vegetables with chlorine dioxide to inactivate glyphosate and pesticides

Use MMS, four to six drops in two liters of filtered water. This is four to six drops of sodium chlorite 22.4 % and an equal number drops of hydrochloric acid activator. These are put together in a clean glass for a mnute, then mixed in with the water. You can get the components HERE and other places online. Once you figure out how to manufacture in bulk from the free book at TheUniversalAntidote.com, you can make enough for your entire neighborhood for pennies. I get asked about this, so I am reposting the information.

Hot tip #3: contrary to the lies doctors tell us, we are not eating enough salt

Unbekoming covers this HERE and I wrote about it HERE. Dr. David Brownstein is another excellent source that I referenced in my article. He says there is a general sodium deficiency.

Hot tip #4: Unbekoming’s raw milk review HERE

I am the slow learner in the back of the class who is trying to keep up with an A student. In pursuit of this, Unbekoming was kind enough to Zoom me to pass a few notes under the desk.

Most cows milk is contaminated by Cipro except organic and raw; this could potentially flox you. Flouridated drugs like this cause joint, bone, and ligament problems as well as neurologic issues. (I am not sure if this factoid came from the Unbekoming post.)

Paul Saladino, MD on X: "Raw milk protects children from asthma, allergies, infections, and gut issues. Yet it’s illegal in 37 states.

Heat sterilization and homogenization damage milk and make it less healthy to consume.

Modern standards for dairy ranching prevent the diseases that the AMA, the FDA, and state regulators all claim accompany raw milk.

Hot tip #5: The Epidemic of Fraud movie is required viewing.

Hot tip #6: TMI about the Trump shooting

I make no judgment and acknowledge only that Trump is better than Harris. God help us. HERE is a comprehensive opinion by Miles Mathis.

Hot tip #7: Cancer treatments

From my friend Ann: I woke up this morning to a post in one of my alternative cancer groups from a gal who took ivermectin at 100 mgs/day for four months and lost her vision. It took another couple of months for it to return. In cancer circles, the recommended dose (which I’ve ignored) is 1 mg/kg for 3 days, break for 4. Cycle endlessly.

Mebendazole Shrinks Lung and Liver Metastases in Stage 4 Colon Cancer from Repurposed drugs, powers & possibilities. Subscribe to this if you have cancer or have friends with cancer or even if you sometimes think about cancer…

Hot tip #8: Mark Hyman describes phosphatidylcholine treatment

As you may recall, I am getting this IV once a week. Mark is generally a reliable source and this article is first-rate. My only caution is that he promoted EDTA treatment for mercury toxicity, which can in some cases be a fatal error.