333. MELATONIN IS SAFE, CHEAP, AND EFFECTIVE. ITS SUPPRESSION IS PROOF OF HOW MUCH DAMAGE ITS USE WOULD DO TO ROCKEFELLER MEDICINE.

Part 1: The lies

I’ve often suggested that our media functions as a powerful tool of mind control, not too dissimilar from what might be found in the plotlines of classic science fiction. After spending weeks or months immersed in such a controlling narrative, thinking independent thoughts, let alone completely breaking free, becomes a very difficult undertaking. For most individuals, the whisper in the back of their skulls overwhelms their logical reasoning, while their emotional reactions are turned on or off as if by a switch. —Ron Unz from The Unz Review

CNN and the American Medical Association are among the evil forces directed to attack melatonin. Those who know anything about today’s lies understand that this gives melatonin deep credibility. We have seen this pattern with many other cures, including the elephant in the room, chlorine dioxide. When you learn how powerful and utterly harmless melatonin is, you have more proof of how organized medicine and the monsters behind it profit from preventable illnesses.

Alex Vasquez’s summary of how the mainstream media is tearing down melatonin is HERE. This is an excerpt:

I cannot imagine anyone respecting the American Medical Association as a “scientific” organization when the AMA is obviously just a public relations firm for the pharmaceutical industry. AMA and their journals such as Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) do anything and everything to promote the power and profiteering of the medical-pharmaceutical-chemical industry, to keep doctors selectively educated about drugs and vaccines and selectively ignorant about nutrition and vaccines, and above all to keep patients dependent on high-profit drugs. JAMA consistently publishes garbage research to make nutrition look worthless and drugs look miraculous (Vasquez 2021…, and the AMA has been found guilty of trying to create a medical monopoly by attacking nondrug healthcare such as chiropractic (Getzendanner JAMA 1988; … Entire books have been written on this topic, such as Serpent on the Staff: The Unhealthy Politics of the American Medical Association by Howard Wolinsky and Tom Brune.

From Feb 11, 2022:

The source for this section is HERE.

Part 2: My Melatonin Journey

I often start at YouTube University. I am not ashamed to admit it, even though YouTube has a lot of nonsense, and I am frequently seduced into wasting time. For example, from watching police shows, I pretend to know when to shoot and when to hold my fire better than the cops. But you can often find excellent sources if you can ignore the trash. (Note: Whenever I upload one of my videos, I am censored within ten minutes.)

This post is based on my study of videos and their cited references. Dr. Frank Shallenberger’s lecture HERE is the best single source. HERE is another one that describes how melatonin works as a disease-preventer and antiaging drug. HERE is a David Perlmutter interview with an expert, Deanna Minich. An essential source is Doris Loh, HERE and HERE, but she is hard to understand, so I will summarize her essential points.

I was naive about melatonin until recently, but my strength is my ability to judge rapidly and change my mind. I think of it as flipping a switch on subjects and people. I see nuance but do not have the bandwidth or patience to sort through lies or academic details that are not clinically relevant.

Melatonin, for example, is a cost-versus-benefit decision. It is risk-free, and the expense is nominal. If a quarter of the research is correct, everyone over 45 should use it. Melatonin has joined my list of best natural treatments.

One of my mentors during my medical residency told me, “Yoho, even a blind squirrel like you occasionally finds a nut.” I have been stumbling over the melatonin acorn for two decades. Hormone guru Neal Rouzier taught me:

It is a hormone.

No dose of melatonin has ever harmed any person or lab animal.

A few people are fatigued the morning after taking it, and some have vivid dreams.

It is the most powerful antioxidant ever discovered.

He recommended up to 100 mg at bedtime for time-shifting to avoid jetlag, but his routine dose was around 10 mg for women and 20 for men.

He liked the long-acting type, but I learned recently that this causes more side effects.

I was in a lecture room then with several people who said that when taking melatonin, their hair changed from grey to its original color—a sign of improved health. AIDS patients’ hair goes white when their T cell counts dip below 200, which is a bad sign for them.

I tried this low dose but could not sleep well, so I abandoned it until Katrina Lewis sent me Dr. Shallenberger’s video a few weeks ago.

Key points I learned recently include:

At 45 years old, melatonin production drops close to zero. Supplementation after this has many of the benefits outlined here.

After taking it orally, it persists in the body for an hour (Doris Loh) or two (other sources).

It avidly suppresses cancer, or at least it prevents metastases.

It has healing and preventive effects on heart disease (see my last post for that).

It has a dominant role in hormone metabolism. Thousands of studies and reviews documented dozens of healthy effects.

Doses of about 200 mg daily or more, sometimes divided throughout the day, are now standard practice in some alternative cancer clinics. The doctors are convinced it halts cancer progress.

Much larger doses than that are being used now. Doris Loh takes three grams daily after her mouse experiments convinced her that larger doses were healthy.

Melatonin has no specific soporific (sleep-inducing) effect and thus can be taken during the day.

Taking it does not suppress your body’s output because melatonin does not have a negative feedback loop, such as the one governing testosterone, which makes your testicles shrink when its natural production declines.

High-dose melatonin often cures or improves arthritis, even osteoarthritis, which is traditionally not considered inflammatory. It also works well for chronic pain, especially night pain.

Shallenberger says that melatonin conquers Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, macular degeneration, and many other diseases of aging. He thinks it is the best longevity drug ever found. People who take it over decades report they look much younger than their stated age.

Melatonin is classified as a dietary supplement in the United States and Canada and is available over the counter. In the EU, melatonin is approved as a prescription medication for insomnia in people over age 54. Many other countries regulate it as a prescription medication. I doubt this is enforced, but you might put your powder in an unidentified container if you are as paranoid as me.

Buy melatonin powder cheaply from bulksupplements.com or purebulk.com. To gauge how much to take, measure the weight of a teaspoon in milligrams using a $20 electronic scale like this one. Use fractional measuring spoons to get the desired dose, which you can eat directly or mix with a small amount of water or juice. Sixty-milligram capsules can be obtained from scientifichealthsolutions.com, but they are far more expensive.

Melatonin has dozens of other effects that improve health.

My perspective and quirky misadventure: In the last decade of my practice, I studied hormones, prescribed them, and wrote Hormone Secrets. One of my firmest perceptions was that low doses were not optimal. For example, many senior men do best with testosterone levels of 1500 ng/dl or higher, two or three times what conventional (do I mean “captured?”) sources recommend. Since I did not tolerate melatonin, I never worked with it, but I knew it was harmless.

After my recent review, I decided that Doris Loh and her rats were right—doses higher than Dr. Shalenberger’s 180 mg daily were likely optimal. So, for two weeks, I took about 3 grams at bedtime, which was fifteen to thirty times Shallenberger’s “high” dose. I was also using CBD oil and about two grams of magnesium glycinate. This combination gave me eight or nine hours of strange-ish sleep nightly. I stopped napping during the day, and my beard began growing like crazy.

But I crashed for three days and could hardly get out of bed. One night, I woke up confused, bumbled into my bicycle, and was so weak that it took ten minutes to get it off me. It was a Herx, or maybe Karma reminded me I was no longer 30. After that, I cut my melatonin to 200 mg at bedtime and have done well since.

Established literature proves melatonin stops cancer, helps heart disease, halts macular degeneration, and improves neurological conditions like Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and maybe autism. What is not to like?

Part 3: My referenced summary of these videos

Melatonin, commonly known as a sleep aid, has emerged as a promising compound in cancer prevention and treatment [1]. Recent research suggests it has multiple mechanisms of action against cancer and can enhance traditional cancer treatments while reducing their side effects. Based on expert presentations and scientific literature, here is the current research on melatonin's role in cancer care.

Melatonin is naturally produced in the pineal gland in response to darkness. Research has shown it is "immediately suppressed by all light except red light" [2]. Melatonin is also found in various foods and can be synthesized in the body from serotonin.

Natural Sources

According to research by Reiter et al. [3], dietary sources of melatonin include:

· Nuts (especially pistachios)

· Coffee

· Tomatoes

· Sunflower seeds

· Walnuts

· Cherries

· Almonds

· Strawberries

· Cucumber

Safety Profile

A comprehensive review by Mills et al. [4] found that "none of the studies found any severe adverse effects linked to melatonin." Dr. Pierpaoli, a leading clinical researcher, has successfully used daily doses of up to 200 mg/day for months without significant adverse effects [5]. Animal studies have shown safety at 300 mg/day doses for two years [6].

Side effects occur in about 5% of patients and are limited to:

· Sleep disturbances

· Excessive dreaming

· Morning grogginess (typically resolving by late morning)

Research has identified eight distinct mechanisms through which melatonin fights cancer:

1. Immune System Enhancement: Melatonin fights cancer [7]. Studies show this works by strengthening the immune system.

2. Direct Anti-Cancer Effects: Research demonstrates direct cytotoxic effects at higher concentrations [8]. Melatonin has been shown to interact directly with cancer cells through specific receptor sites.

3. Mitochondrial Function: Melatonin is a mitochondrial stimulant [9] that addresses one of cancer's fundamental characteristics - mitochondrial dysfunction.

4. Glucose Transport Interference: Melatonin enters cells through GLUT4 transporters [10], potentially restricting glucose availability to cancer cells. This mechanism is particularly significant as cancer cells rely heavily on glucose for energy (like a carnivore or ketogenic diet).

5. Anti-Angiogenic Properties: Multiple studies demonstrate melatonin's ability to prevent new blood vessel formation in tumors [11], which limits tumor growth by restricting blood supply.

6. Anti-Metastatic Effects: Melatonin inhibits cancer metastasis [12], through multiple pathways.

7. Cell Differentiation: Melatonin promotes healthy cell differentiation [13], which prevents cells from becoming more aggressive cancer cells.

8. Endothelin-1 Inhibition: Melatonin inhibits survival factors for cancer cells, including the crucial endothelin-1 pathway [14].

Clinical Applications

Cancer Treatment

A meta-analysis by Wang et al. [15] showed that melatonin treatment reduced mortality risk by 34% at one year. The researchers concluded that "the substantial reduction in risk of death, low adverse events reported, and low costs related to this intervention suggest great potential for melatonin in treating cancer." Review Shallenberger’s video for more.

Radiation Protection

Multiple studies, including research conducted for the U.S. Army [16], have shown melatonin protects against radiation damage. Ben-David et al. [17] found that "melatonin administration either alone or in combination with traditional radiotherapy results in a better efficacy toxicity ratio during the treatment of human cancers."

Chemotherapy Enhancement

Clinical trials have consistently shown melatonin to be "an effective adjuvant (ingredient in a medicine that increases or modifies the activity of the other ingredients) drug to all conventional therapies for cancer" [18]. Studies with specific chemotherapy agents show particular promise:

· Adriamycin: Research demonstrated enhanced effectiveness and reduced side effects when combined with melatonin [19]

· Cisplatin: Studies showed reduced kidney toxicity and enhanced therapeutic effects [20]

Dosing Guidelines

Based on clinical research and expert experience [21], therapeutic dosing varies by situation:

· General Prevention: 180mg before bed

· Active Cancer Treatment: 60mg four times daily, or sometimes 120mg four times daily

· Pre-radiation/Imaging: 300mg about two hours before exposure

Important administration guidelines include:

· Take melatonin at bedtime in a completely dark room (except for red light)

· Use quality supplements (avoid tablets and time-release versions)

· Consider timing with sleep-wake cycles

COVID-19 Treatment

A 2022 study in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases [22] examined 158 patients with severe COVID-19. The researchers found that patients receiving 10mg of melatonin daily showed:

· Reduced frequency of blood clotting

· Lower rates of sepsis

· Significantly lower mortality compared to the control group

Breast Cancer Prevention

Research has shown particular promise for melatonin in breast cancer prevention and treatment [23]. Studies indicate melatonin acts as:

· A Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulator (SERM)

· A Selective Estrogen Enzyme Modulator (SEEM) These properties make it particularly effective for hormone-responsive cancers.

Quality Considerations

Research emphasizes the importance of using high-quality melatonin [24]:

· Avoid tablets (heat from manufacturing can damage the compound)

· Avoid time-release versions

· Use pure powder or properly manufactured capsules

· Be aware that many side effects reported with low-dose melatonin may be related to poor quality or additives

Part 4: Annotated References

The videos and my essay above referenced these, and a PubMed search for melatonin turns up thousands of others.

Postscript

If my hair turns from white to dark brown, or I turn into a leprechaun from taking thirty times Shalenberger’s “high” dose, I will send you photographs.

Disclaimer: I can tell you the truth because I resigned my medical license. My posts are informational and not medical advice. Make your health decisions using what help you can find that you trust.