252. IODINE DEFICIENCY: WHEN HEROES ARE NEEDED, COURAGEOUS JOURNALISTS AND DOCTORS ANSWER THE CALL

Hero #1: Lynne Farrow

She tells how the critical iodine supplement in bread is being systematically replaced with a toxin, bromide. It is a dark story, but the good news is that if you educate yourself about it, you can easily take enough iodine to improve your health. HERE is one of Lynne’s presentations.

Published in 2014 but recently revised. Forward by David Brownstein.

Lynne Farrow was never very healthy, but when she was diagnosed with breast cancer, she started researching wholesome living. She writes:

Fear can make you jump onto the first available treatment conveyor belt and plod through the steps assigned to you, no questions asked. Worse, fear can make you believe in the six most dangerous words in the English language: They must know what they're doing. Those six words sustained me for about a month. Got cancer? Step one. Find a well-known doctor at a major Metropolitan hospital. Done. Dr. B. was smart, kind, personable, detail-oriented, and open to my endless questions. You would think this partnership between patient and doctor would work out great, right? Well, no and yes. My relationship with the famous surgeon worked out fine right up to the point when she lied to me …

Lynne soon became more knowledgeable than her traditional physicians. For example:

At a local cancer conference, I asked a question of the doctor who served as Director of Breast Cancer Services at one of country's major cancer hospitals. "Does radiation therapy increase overall survival in breast cancer patients?" I asked this question because I had researched the medical literature and already knew the answer, which was, No. I was testing him to see if his information was reliable. His answer: "Radiation must increase survival because we do it at our hospital."

In her quest to understand and properly treat her breast cancer, Ms. Farrow eventually stumbled onto iodine. She began studying the history and uses of this critical trace element. It had a venerable history spanning thousands of years, and until the antibiotic era, it was regarded as one of the critical disease treatments and preventatives. It was put on skin to disinfect it, to treat breast diseases, and used on wounds to counter infections. Taken internally, it was known to produce healthy teeth, nails, and hair. It was known to be essential for proper energy, sexuality, thyroid health, and much more.

Since the body cannot produce iodine, it must be consumed. Lynne learned that since the 1970s, iodine use had been systematically curtailed. Although iodized salt is still available, once a package is opened, up to 90 percent of the supplement evaporates within a short time. Also, it is more difficult to absorb in the salt form than when supplemented in foods. Iodized salt is just enough to prevent goiter but insufficient for optimal health. It unfortunately contains aluminum, which promotes Alzheimer's and Parkinson’s Disease.

Until recently, bread had been fortified with iodine, but this was stopped around 1970. Lynne describes how this happened, "A 1970 conference report from the Food and Nutrition Board, National Academy of Sciences [NAS], titled 'Iodine Nutriture in the United States,' strongly hints that iodine in bread may not be safe and that iodized salt is superior… The function of the report appears to be to raise insidious questions disguised as public concern—Is iodate in bread dangerous?"

In Hormone Secrets, I wrote about how a few years ago the Academy was paid handsomely to do a similar hatchet job. They were trying to discredit the bio-identical hormones made by compounding pharmacies. The purpose seemed to have been to eliminate one of big Pharma's (tiny) competitors. I concluded that the prestigious NAS is full of pay-for-play whores like the rest of medical academics. Before I read Lynne's book, I had no idea they were so corrupt back in 1970.

Lynne continues, "By 1980, wild claims were published. The USDA [United States Department of Agriculture] reported in "The Fortification of Foods: A Review" that iodine as a disinfectant 'has long been known to be lethal…' and that Americans get more than enough iodine from non-bread sources, so [iodine] 'should be replaced whenever possible by compounds containing less or no iodine.'"

Next, in 1973, potassium bromate, a toxic anti-iodine, was substituted for the iodine formerly used in bread. This had the effect of purging the critical nutrient from our bodies. The UK banned this practice in 1990 and Canada did in 1994, but petitions to the FDA to get rid of bromate have been unsuccessful.

Within a few years, additional bromines from fire retardants increased our bromine exposures. Lynne says: "Fire retardant dust is the most grievous source of bromine; there are countless other sources that flow into our bodies from brominated vegetable oil in certain sodas, sports drinks and foods. We are surrounded with bromine and bromides, an insidious element known to sedate, to suppress the thyroid, disrupt reproduction and even cause mental illness. Bromine fire retardants are even found in breast milk. Bromide is banned in many countries but not in the US."

Breast cancer rates have risen since the 1970s—the same period that iodine consumption decreased and exposure to bromine increased. IQs are dropping, and thyroid and other diseases continue to worsen. Obesity might be another effect that is partly due to bromine poisoning of the iodine metabolic pathways.

Fluoridated drinking water, ubiquitous in the US but banned in most of the world, also depletes iodine absorption.

Iodine deficiency has been documented in large Chinese populations to cause dwarfism, poor thyroid function, and mental retardation. Correction has been successfully implemented through supplementation or, in some cases, using irrigation methods.

Women have more problems with low iodine consumption than men, and pregnancy and nursing require increased iodine consumption. The following stories from Ms. Farrow's book describe how deficient women respond to supplementation. They suddenly feel great—sometimes on the first day.

Patient story, Alice: breast calcifications, coldness, hair loss, Raynaud's Disease, all clearing up or resolved.

I started using iodine about 18 months ago when I decided not to get a stereotactic biopsy for suspicious calcifications. I took an iodine loading test. I was only slightly deficient, about 15 percent, but the doctor advised me to take 100 mg daily of Iodoral along with ATP cofactors in case of an early stage of cancer. About six months ago I had an ultrasound of the area and, after careful examination, there were no visible calcifications. I did not get a mammogram as I do not want to have one anymore, but I knew that the calcifications picked up on my last mammogram had also been seen on the ultra sound. Also, thermographs showed improvement and less inflammation in the area. Iodine has done wonders for me. Fibrocystic disease is clearing up. I also think that I may have had a sluggish thyroid that was not picked up on blood tests as now my feet are no longer cold, my Raynaud's Disease has gone away and my alopecia (hair loss) is almost resolved. Now I am taking 50 mg of Iodoral a day as it will probably take another few years, to totally resolve fibrocystic disease. I took other measures that I researched but I think the Iodoral was the main player in my success. I hope my story helps others.

Patient story, Marla: Lumpy, sore, fibrocystic breasts resolve. Energy improves.

I want to tell you about my experiences with Iodoral. It has been the most beneficial product I have ever used. I have fibrocystic breasts, which my gyno described as just lumpy, sore breasts. He said it really doesn't hurt you, it just hurts. Well, I think that is bull. I started doing some research on my own, ended up going to a chiro for a back problem. She had me lie on my stomach to adjust me, and, wow, did my breast hurt! Well, that was the best day of my "health" life! My husband was the first one to notice a difference and link it to the Iodoral. In about three weeks, I just felt good. Really good. I had energy, I felt like going places and doing things. It was not a jittery caffeine energy; it was just what a normal 30-year-old should feel like. And my libido was back. That is what my husband noticed! Prior to the Iodoral, I just didn't want to be with my husband. But suddenly, I wanted to! And finally, on to my breast. My breast pain would start exactly 10 days before my period. And be very severe. On the second month, no pain before. None at all. And as long as I am on my Iodoral, it doesn't come back. If I am not on it, it comes back immediately. My mother had breast cancer at 38. I am now 35, I have taken control of my health, and I will not be a silent victim!

Reference: LynneFarrow.net

Hero #2: David Brownstein, MD. A holistic doctor's therapeutic successes

This 2022 podcast is an interview with David Brownstein, MD., author of Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can't Live Without It (2014). Listen to it at faster speeds. HERE and HERE are more of his podcasts.

He describes how he quit conventional medicine and became an expert in holistic therapies, including bio-identical hormones and nutrition. He has lectured internationally and has written 16 books.

Dr. Brownstein says his midwest area is known as the "goiter belt" because the soil is iodine deficient. So he tests everyone. Seventy percent of his patients have low iodine levels. When they are given iodine, a third can stop their thyroid medication, a third can reduce it, and only a third must continue at the same dose.

He says that if he had to leave functional medicine and use only one of his therapies, he would keep iodine because it helps more people than anything else. In the video above, he also addresses fluoride, thyroid, and hormones. He also describes why most people need more salt. Brownstein wrote a book about iodine:

He says, "The best-educated patients get the best results."

Some references are censored, but we can still learn from them.

Although mistakes are often made in science and medicine, the following sources lend credibility to the idea that globalists are guiding the "mainstream" iodine narrative to purposefully weaken and damage us. For example, Wikipedia’s article "Iodine (medical use)." contains none of the information here. Another heavily censored source, WebMD, has a write-up with none of this, either. A third, Healthline, has the biased title, "10 Uses for Iodine: Do Benefits Outweigh the Risks?" It says:

Given the wide availability of iodine in Western diets, thyroid health isn't typically impacted by low iodine levels in the United States… Despite the role iodine can play in disinfecting drinking water, there's also some concerns that it can increase total iodine intake in humans and lead to adverse health effects (Yoho note: unreferenced). Total iodine intake shouldn't exceed 2 mg per day (citing NIH sources, which have likely been captured).

According to the iodine truthers community, twelve-and-a-half to fifty mg is the daily dose of Iodoral brand iodine. Sometimes more is needed. Dr. Brownstein recommends starting with 25 mg every morning. See the references and the dosing equivalencies below for more.

I had a formal consultation about my health with Dr. Ken Stoller. Among other things, he recommended a drop of "nascent" iodine every morning. That set me on the path to reading all I could and then writing this post. I am taking three drops a day now.

Should you simply buy some iodine and start taking it? On a hazard-to-benefit ratio, this seems like an excellent idea. If you take too little, it works poorly, and if you take too much, usually the only problem is getting "hyper" or "revved up." Many patients adjust their own doses, but since large doses can produce seizures, be cautious. Feeling better can be nearly instantaneous or it may take weeks. If you have any thyroid issues, get supervision by an experienced practitioner.

Of course, I do not practice medicine, so anything you try is at your own risk. My analysis is superficial. If you do not read the resources here as your next step, you are an idiot. The safest course is to consult an expert. I linked a few below.

Yoho concluding rant: It's a freaking disgrace this knowledge is not a part of standard medical training and practice. What has become of physicians and medicine? My readers have a good idea.

Trusted references

I heavily recommend Lynne's book at the top of this post for its readability and fascinating story. It sold over a million copies and has been translated into eight languages.

Her main website is www.BreastCancerChoices.org, and her personal website it LynneFarrow.net. The think tank she manages is the Breast Cancer Think Tank, where iodine is one of the recommended strategies. HERE is the group's home page. She is the editor of Iodineresearch.com.

At the Yahoo iodine group HERE, learn from beginners, long-time iodine takers, and several practitioners.

The Curezone Iodine Forum HERE is managed by two original founders, Laura and Steve. They have had over 10 million hits.

Iodineresearch.com

Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can't Live Without It (2014) by David Brownstein, MD. He has other YouTube videos, a website, and many books on Amazon. (I would have read this book, but Dr. B. does not publish ebooks).

THIS reference is about the epidemic of iodine deficiency in US women of reproductive age.

Here are some experts, most of whom are available for consultation. There are many others.

David Brownstein, MD (rumored to not be taking new patients but you can try)

Ken Stoller, MD

Margaret Aranda, MD

Lynn Farrow recommends Dr. Buist, an expert holistic doctor in Wyoming, Michigan. Her websites are NaturalThyroidChoices.com and SteppingStonesLiving.com.

Several types of iodine are available.

The bioavailability of each medication that follows is somewhat different; in other words, the ideal milligram doses are not exactly equivalent. Also, people have different needs for iodine because some may be deficient and some may not be. There are unknown factors that make the right amount unique for each person as well.

Lugol's solution was developed in 1829. Two drops of Lugol's 5% Solution contain the equivalent of one tablet of Iodoral 12.5 mg.

Lugol's as a 12.5 mg pill: Iodoral brand from Optimex contains 5 mg iodine and 7.5 mg potassium iodide. The doses recommended by some wholistic doctors are 25 to 50 mg each morning.

Nascent (Magnascent brand and others). Developed in the 1920s. This is more expensive and has a reputation for greater purity and reliability. There are 400 micrograms or ,4 mg per drop. Lynne Farrow says it may be harder to get an adequate dose using this, but three drops has a huge effect on me.

SSKI (saturated solution potassium iodide) was developed in the 1800s. 0.07 grams (70 mg) per drop.

I’ll give Lynne the concluding comment: “I don't think you can overdo iodine unless you're feeling bad and then ‘that's the bromide talking” (via email). Her opinion is derived from her 15 years of study and interacting with online groups. Getting your dose right is an adjustment process that you should not rush. Start low, read a lot, and get knowledgeable help if you can find it. If you are hopped up, you are likely taking too much.

Appendix: more background and advice from the fascinating Dr. Brownstein

One of the most interesting insights Dr. Brownstein has had was that the original studies (INTERSALT 1997 WHO study HERE) recommending against salt for high blood pressure were unscientific and their conclusions wrong. His patients, including the hypertensives, are advised to use several teaspoons a day of yellowish, unrefined salt that has trace minerals that we need. These are removed by the reverse-osmosis process commonly used to remove fluoride from household drinking water.

If salt is refined from today’s oceans, it contains mercury and other pollutants. Thankfully, we can mine salt laid down by oceans thousands of years ago such as pink Himalayan salt. Redmond is another respected brand.

He says salt improves his patients health and does not raise their blood pressure. Here is the link to this book, and HERE is an interview.

Yoho comment: WHO would ever trust the WHO?

During the first Covid wave, Brownstein prescribed the same treatment protocol he used during the prior flu seasons:

Vitamin A, 100,000 U a day

Vitamin D, 50,000 IU a day

Vitamin C. 1000 mg an hour at first

Iodine 25 to 50 mg a day

Inhalant nebulizers with .03 percent hydrogen peroxide (diluted from 3 percent) and one drop of Lugol's iodine in the solution. This is used every two hours at first.

IV vitamin C is given to sicker patients.

His practice treated thousands of Covid patients. Only one died—his partner sent the man to a hospital, and he was murdered with Remdesivir. If you think this statement is over-the-top, listen to any of Scott Schara's interviews in my archives. THIS is the most recent one.

My buddy George commented:

I’m just getting over the worst summer flu/COVID I’ve ever had. I’ve been gargling and nebulizing povidine iodine for several days now, and it made a difference right away. I was stupid and didn’t remember when I first noticed symptoms and only started once I was in the thick of it. I’m mega-dosing on vitamin C powder as well.

If you can’t wait another moment to get more Brownstein, here is a podcast he did with Dr. Mercola. It was primarily about his viral treatment protocol above.

Parting Shots

#1: Jorge Flechas, MD, MPH wrote, “We know from world studies that if you give iodine during pregnancy, the babies that come out are usually 20-30 points higher in IQ than their parents.” HERE is a speech of his explaining how iodine is critically important for women and the elderly to avoid cancer and other health issues.

#2. For accidental or wartime radiation exposure, adults of 18 and older should take 130 mg of iodine a few hours before or as soon as possible after the event, then daily. This is 2 cc of KI (potassium iodine) solution.