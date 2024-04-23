305. CARNIVORE DIETS: "TO KNOW AND NOT TO DO IS NOT YET TO KNOW"--Laozi

Laozi (pronounced Lao-za) was a central figure in Chinese culture and the author of the Tao Te Ching, the foundational text of Taoism.

Although I have understood most of this material for years, I have never eaten carnivore for more than three weeks at a time. But now, my functional doctors have all advised me that this is the best single treatment for Parkinson’s. I also have progressive hip, ankle, and shoulder arthritis and other niggling issues that this diet treats effectively.

I eventually act, but sometimes, it takes many exposures to a subject before I do. I spent over 50 hours listening to carnivore podcasts before I was motivated to do rather than just to know.

This post is a summary introduction. The references at the end describe everything you need to know better than I could.

Modern nutrition dogma is 180 degrees wrong.

Why am I not surprised? So many of my cherished beliefs have fallen into ashes in my hands.

Starting in the mid-18th century, we consumed more plant oils. Then, in the 20th century, the food industry and its captured regulators perpetrated the idea that plant oils lower heart disease. This is a monstrous swindle. My editor, KEC, adds:

Remember the “It's not nice to fool Mother Nature commercial? What a psyop! They were selling us garbage to put in our bodies and pretending it was better than

butter. I remember my grandmother only used butter, and I was embarrassed by how old-fashioned she was.

Most of the heavily promoted oils cause coronary blockage. They are “polyunsaturated fatty acids” (PUFAs) and do not have all the hydrogen atoms possible for their structures. This causes them to oxidize with unstable molecules called “free radicals” and create inflammation, which causes heart problems, obesity, and other diseases. These oils are liquid even in the refrigerator because their structures do not fit together well.

Animal fats are healthful, anti-inflammatory, and prevent heart attacks. Their chemistry is “saturated”—they contain all the hydrogen atoms possible and their structure is straight, making them fit together and be solid at room temperature.

PUFAs, particularly synthetic ones, are to blame for nearly every inflammatory disease—cancer, diabetes, heart conditions, and others. Mercola’s (KEY) video HERE, his interview with Georgi Dinkov, and Grain Brain (2013) by David Perlmutter support this. (The images above are from the video.)

In the early 20th century, the Crisco company started a massive marketing campaign to convince the public that their cheap, unsaturated grease was health food. From their website:

In 1911, Crisco—the first-ever shortening made entirely of vegetable oil—was born. Clad in pristine white paper overwrap, Crisco was seen as a more "pure" and economical alternative to animal fat and butter. Soon after our first print and radio ads debuted, products flew off the shelves. The first Crisco cookbook taught Americans all of the innovative ways Crisco could be used—from baking to frying. And so, a cooking revolution was born.

The "science" promoting these inexpensive modified fats was financed by big Food and ratified by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It is the same story as Pharma and drugs—the corrupted ("captured") FDA promotes profitable lies. Employees go back and forth through the "revolving door" between the regulator and lucrative industry jobs. As all this happened, healthy animal fats were demonized.

The PUFA family includes omega-6 fatty acids, the most common of which is linoleic acid (LA). Linoleic acid is a huge part of the American diet and may be the leading cause of inflammatory disease. Safflower, soy, sesame, and corn oils are high in PUFAs, and to improve health, their consumption must be cut as low as possible.

Omega-6 fatty acids are traditionally considered "essential" fats that the body cannot manufacture independently. Mercola reports that only a single study from the 1930s supports this idea.

A growing body of work proves PUFAs are dangerous. For example, studies on mice show that they are resistant to tumors when they consume none.

These oils are incorporated into your body’s fats and have progressively damaging effects. When you stop consuming them, it takes about six years for your ratios of good to bad fats to normalize.

Linoleic acid is abundant in safflower and corn oil and comprises over half their composition by weight. It is found in medium quantities in soybean oils, sesame, and almonds. The following is the percentage in each of the following commonly used oils. First, here are the hazardous ones:

Salicornia oil 75%

Safflower oil 72-78%

Evening Primrose oil 65-80%

Melon seed oil 70%

Poppyseed oil 70%

Grape seed oil 69.6%

Prickly Pear seed oil 63%

Artichoke oil 60%

Hemp oil 54.3%

Wheat germ oil 55%

Cottonseed oil 54%

Corn oil 51.9%

Walnut oil 51%

Soybean oil 50.9%

Sesame oil 45%

Rice bran oil 39%

Argan oil 37%

Pistachio oil 32.7%

Peach oil 29%

Almonds 24%

The following oils are safer, and animal products have the lowest linoleic acid content:

Canola oil 17.8%

Sunflower oil 20.5%

Chicken fat 18-23%

Peanut oil 19.6%

Egg yolk 16%

Linseed oil (flax), cold pressed 14.2%

Avocados “As avocados grow and mature, their fatty acid composition changes, favoring an increase in monounsaturated fat — from 30% to about 50%, and a decrease in polyunsaturated linoleic acid — down from 60% to about 12% on average over the course of four months.” Avoid avocado oil as it is adulterated with seed oils.

Lard 10%

Palm oil 10%

Olive oil is 8.4%, but it is adulterated

Cocoa butter 3%

Macadamia oil 2%

Butter 2%

Coconut oil 2%

Clarified butter (ghee) Very low

Vegan diets can occasionally be tolerated for many years, but they ultimately lead to poor health and even death as they deplete nutrients from the body. (See the diet chapter of Hormone Secrets also HERE). I discovered that never in human history has there ever been a large, successful group of vegans who ate only plants and that all groups who consider themselves vegetarians routinely eat animal products.

I later concluded that the global psychopaths were perpetrating the vegan themes in today’s society to weaken us. Evidence of this is that media attacks on meat consumption and the promotion of unhealthy vegan diets have stepped up over the past decade.

Seventy percent of all animal species are strict carnivores. The recent mythology that domesticated animals, including dogs, can be healthy eating plants is obscene.

Modern farming practices have had disastrous environmental effects. Agriculture is sustainable only when animals are involved. It should never be done in isolation.

Carnivore diets are simple.

Beef is best, along with goat, sheep, deer, elk, and other ungulates, which are herbivores with multiple stomachs. These animals can break down many modern toxins, such as seed oils and other components of feedlot fare. They cannot destroy injected vaccines, but whether these are toxic to humans after we eat them is unknown.

Smaller fish species from the bottom of the food chain are minimally contaminated by mercury and are healthy. Farmed fish are not. If you eat primarily lean fish, you will have to supplement fat.

Chickens and pigs do not have extra stomachs, so they cannot process the offal, seed oils, and other ingredients that commercial food operations feed them. Chicken eggs are far safer than their meat, which contains high levels of seed oils. Pasture-raised chickens are good for you.

Animal fats should be half of a carnivore’s diet; use fatty beef or generously supplement with butter, brie cheese, sour cream, cream cheese, or other sources. Dairy is fine, but milk products have too much sugar.

Strictly avoid sugar, alcohol, and other processed food. Many stop caffeine.

Why would you put yourself through this?

Diets that are primarily animal-based help, but strict carnivore has profound results on the following:

This diet cures obesity and prevents Alzheimer's. Adult onset diabetics lose weight, normalize their blood tests, and are often able to discard their medications.

Joint inflammation. This can often cure rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and other “autoimmune diseases.” Jordan Peterson’s daughter Mikhaila had RA and contemplated joint replacements but recovered when she tried a beef-only diet. If this were more widely known, the rheumatologists would starve. I have no sympathy for them because they mostly dispense expensive pharma poisons that damage their patients’ health and never cure them.

Parkinson’s disease.

Hair loss is decreased and reversed.

This diet frequently cures inflammatory bowel disease (Crohn’s and Ulcerative Colitis). HERE is my podcast about that.

Cancer.* Carnivore diets run on ketones. Tumors feed on sugar, and its absence cures some cancers, but they come back if people go back to a standard American diet. Glioblastoma, the most aggressive brain tumor, responds beautifully. (*Hyperbaric treatments supply high-dose oxygen, which supresses tumors. These two modalities are the foundation of many successful alternative cancer protocols.)

Athleticism and lean body mass. While proper exercise is essential, this diet may be a bigger influence.

HGH and testosterone levels elevate and may double. Both are profoundly healthy effects that improve alertness, body composition, and sexuality for both men and women.

Prostate issues such as urinating at night often vanish. Sleep vastly improves.

Energy levels rise, and some need less sleep.

Most carnivores no longer form much tooth plaque, so they can ghost their dentists. If you like yours, you can drop by to gloat.

Hemorrhoids and bowel issues often disappear. People on this diet typically have soft, normal stools once or twice a week as long as animal fat is about half their calories. Proper water consumption and magnesium supplementation help, too.

There is a lot more. I particularly like the carnivore advice to give up supplements, for they upset my tummy. However, I am holding fast to vitamin D, magnesium, K2, C, iodine, and co-Q.

You need more info before you eat this meal

My friend Jerome has been a beef-only carnivore for nearly a year and has experienced many benefits. He reemphasized that only ruminants (cows, sheep, goats, buffalo, elks, deer, etc., with their multiple stomachs) can decontaminate the seed oils that industrial feeding operations foist on them. Chicken and pigs cannot. Chicken eggs are OK if you don’t overdo it.

I interviewed him HERE. When I asked him about references, he said, “Anthony Chaffee is the best podcaster, but Ken Barry is more popular, and Shawn Baker is the O.G.”

Before you jump into the first YouTube video below, please scan my snarky commentary about it:

Leirre Keith is a brilliant person who nearly died from a vegan diet but survived by finally changing her mind. Vegans see evidence before their eyes that they are unhealthy, yet play psychological games on themselves and each other to stay in the cult.

Lierre describes how ruminants and other animals create a healthy nutrient cycle that can bring deserts back to life.

Removing animal fat from your diet causes brain damage, for the brain is 60 percent fat. Vegans have higher rates of depression, suicide, early mortality, and, surprisingly, homicide. Children of vegan mothers have higher autism rates and lower IQs, according to Jayne Buxton and her book, The Great Plant-Based Con (2023). She outlines how science and the media distort the conclusive evidence that this diet is damaging and animal consumption is healthy.

In the second half, Ms. Keith describes her views on global warming, peak oil, and other theories. Like anyone, she is wrong about some of it. Please let me use her opinions to point you in the right direction. I debunked that warming nonsense HERE and HERE in an interview with the founder of Greenpeace, Patrick Moore. Alex Epstein does it HERE.

The peak oil idea says that we will soon run out of oil. This has been put to rest many times in the Doomberg Substack and Alex Epstein’s substack. We have plenty of oil for hundreds of years at the current consumption rate, and properly deployed nuclear energy could easily replace fossil fuels for our energy needs within a few decades. Despite its safety, we currently tax and regulate nuclear energy nearly out of existence.

HERE and HERE are other links to Anthony Chaffee and his "plants are trying to kill you" theme. HERE is a news article about Chaffee. In Merola’s video above, he explains a theory of how plant seeds evolved to contain toxins to prevent their consumption and destruction by animals.

Below is one of Chaffee’s half-hour presentations:

This video’s comments show how this diet has worked for many.

Other carnivore advocates explain their system HERE, HERE, HERE, and HERE. Greg Dennis's podcast archive HERE has others.

Jayne Buxton’s book is The Great Plant-Based Con (2023).

As this post drops, I will be two weeks into a straight carnivore diet without caffeine.

Jerome has been on the same plan for 263 days, and he says he is still seeing physical improvements every month. I will let you know how it goes for me.

Editing credits: Jim Arnold of Liar’s World Substack, Jerome V. of Heroes and Villans Substack, and Elizabeth Cronin, JD (KEC). HERE is an example of her work. She frequently writes about the dark hole academia has fallen into.

Surviving Healthcare’s recent statistics

Parting shot #1: my close friend Sally nearly died of a vegan diet and alcohol use

She is 71 and developed Wernicke-Korsakoff syndrome (WKS) last year. The only case I had seen was a hobo who came into my emergency room in the 1980s. WKS is a neurological disorder caused by thiamine (B1) deficiency with confusion, trouble walking, and visual disturbances. This vitamin is absent in vegetables, and alcoholics often have terrible diets.

Sally has had a highly functional and active life with an independent career. She has authored several well-received books and has been jogging for miles each day for decades. But she has been a strict vegan since she was in her 20s and has been drinking for nearly as long. Last summer, she started having trouble walking. She fell over thirty times and broke her hand. She was hospitalized four times, she was blind for three days, and she had a memory blackout for several more days. She was so out of it that she tried to bite the hospital staff.

WKS is serious—twenty percent die during their illness, and half of them die within eight years. If the disease is recognized, the treatment is thiamine, which is given intramuscularly or intravenously. Short-term memory loss and other issues generally last a year or longer for those who survive.

Sally DFL to me, but then, who does?

Parting shot #2: Medical Murder is the #1 Cause of Death in the U.S. – by Design!

By my friend Scott Schara, post HERE.

The murder of my disabled daughter during Covid woke me up. 1,200,000 hospital murders in 39 months! America was #1 for in-hospital deaths during the Covid era, with India (with 4X the population) a distant #2, with 530,000 deaths[2]. All these deaths can’t be malpractice.

Parting shot #3: Laozi’s ideas and more

When the student is ready, the teacher will appear. (In the past few years, this has happened to all of us.)

Watch your thoughts; they become words. Watch your words; they become actions. Watch your actions; they become habits. (Many self-help gurus have adopted this without attribution.)

A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. This is closely related to:

Until one is committed, there is hesitancy, the chance to draw back — concerning all acts of initiative (and creation), there is one elementary truth that ignorance of which kills countless ideas and splendid plans: that the moment one definitely commits oneself, then Providence moves too. All sorts of things occur to help one that would never otherwise have occurred. A whole stream of events issues from the decision, raising in one’s favor all manner of unforeseen incidents and meetings and material assistance, which no man could have dreamed would have come his way. Whatever you can do, or dream you can do, begin it. Boldness has genius, power, and magic in it. Begin it now. —Goethe

New beginnings are often disguised as painful endings.

If you tell me, I will listen. If you show me, I will see. If you let me experience, I will learn!

Life is a series of natural and spontaneous changes. Don’t resist them; that only creates sorrow. Let reality be reality. Let things flow naturally forward in whatever way they like.

In work, do what you enjoy. (Related to: Study hard what interests you the most in the most undisciplined, irreverent, and original manner possible. —Richard Feynman)

People aren’t against you; they are for themselves. (But the people I love were born to help others.)

The most dangerous risk of all is spending your life not doing what you want on the bet that you can buy yourself the freedom to do it later.

About denial: The human eye is a wonderful device, With a little effort, it can fail to see even the most glaring injustice. —Richard K. Morgan quoting his character, the Quellcrist Falconer