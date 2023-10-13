270. A Dave Payette repost: 9/11, Search for the Truth

Dave Payette's Substack is HERE, and the original post is HERE. It is too long for email, so please click through the title above to view it online.

Yoho comment: Look, I'm sorry to show you this. But it is well-written and one of the quickest ways into the story I have seen. I knew what happened, but I still just about barfed as I narrated. In the next few pages, you will look at the monster who received billions of insurance money after 2996 people were immolated.

We must wake up to survive. We have no other choice.

The most important truth of all about 9/11 is staring us right in the face. All we have to do to see it is open our eyes and expend even a modicum of effort. That truth is this: the official narrative is comprehensively false. It is a cover up.

For the uninitiated, I could remind you how World Trade Center building 7, which was not hit by aircraft, mysteriously collapsed at 5:20 pm, almost seven and a half hours after the (second) South Tower fell that morning. We could ponder how at no time prior to September 11th, 2001 and any time since has fire brought down a standing skyscraper, despite there being dozens and dozens examples of such fires for comparison purposes. As with Covid 19, science was suspended and completely upended in a very short space of time.

We could discuss how all three World Trade Center buildings that collapsed that day fell like near perfect examples of controlled demolition. Or how real science tells us that heat in excess of 2,750 degrees Fahrenheit, would have been required for a sustained period to melt the steel beams of those structures, whereas the jet fuel would only have been between 750 to 1,500 degrees and, as the color of the smoke on impact confirms, it burned out quickly. Therefore, it is obvious, as one researcher states, that “common sense suggests that steel beams should not yield under burning jet fuel without presence of other substances that produce very high temperatures when burning, such as thermite.”

We could look at how Larry Silverstein who already owned WTC 7 purchased the twin towers in a leveraged buyout which required only $15m of his own money just a few weeks before 9/11. Or how, even though the Twin Towers were already widely understood to be a white elephant, Silverstein insured them for billions, sought a $12.3 billion payout, and was ultimately awarded $4.6 billion:

Larry Silverstein

We could point out how Silverstein later slipped up regarding WTC 7 by saying he “remembered getting a call from the fire department commander telling me that they were not sure they were going to be able to contain the fire, and I said, ‘you know, we’ve had such terrible loss of life, maybe the smartest thing to do is PULL IT’ and they made that decision to pull, and we watched the building collapse.” Given that the NYFD has no record of such a call, that no fire chief commander has ever since corroborated Silverstein’s version of events, that WTC 7 was empty by this time and considering that a controlled demolition would have taken days or weeks to stage, we might question Silverstein about his comments. Sadly, no one in any position of authority ever has, let alone the 9/11 Commission:

We could look to the infamous and now disbanded (or rebranded?) neocon Think Tank, Project for a New American Century (PNAC)": “Its main objective was to promote American global leadership and establish a global American empire to bend the will of all nations. PNAC chafed at the idea that the United States, the last remaining superpower, does not do more by way of economic and military force to bring the rest of the world under the umbrella of a new socio-economic Pax Americana.” (Brave AI)

We could look rather suspiciously on how PNAC became notorious for articulating the need for a "new Pearl Harbor" in its 2000 policy paper Rebuilding America's Defenses, and how many of its neocon members joined the Bush Administration months later and went on to become key figures perpetrating the War of on Terror which followed.

We could consider the truly extraordinary insider trading that went on in and via WTC 7 via AIG’s Marsh McClennan servers prior to and after the Twin Tower hits, how the cutting edge application program that facilitated this trading was contracted for months in advance, with a September deadline and a team of over 60 programmers working around the clock to complete it, and how, of course, records of all those trades were destroyed with WTC 7’s collapse. We could muse about how there is actually a real-life whistle blower who worked at said contractor who has had much to say about all of this.

We might think about insider trading more generally in the days leading up to 9/11 and how United and American airlines were both expressly singled out with massive short sales, along with the insurance sector, while options for defense contractors sky rocketed. We could discuss how both the S.E.C. and the media even cited and set out in apparent earnest to investigate these anomalies but then suddenly went permanently quiet on the matter when initial investigations did not lead to Al Qaeda or other suspected Middle Eastern terrorist organizations.

We could ask ourselves why we never really stopped to think about the anomalies of WTC 7 or the aborted S.E.C. investigations before, even though these are things that most of us who were adults at the time would have been aware of, at least superficially.

We could marvel at the good fortune of not just Silverstein, but of the top executives of Marsh McClennan as well that of so many top executives of the major investment banks with offices in the WTC who survived that day, because most of them simply were not there. Everyone had a lie-in on that morning it seems. That is, except for Silverstein who was at a dermatologist appointment.

We could discuss how Ground Zero was cordoned off, similar to how Lahaina is now, such that any serious media and independent third party investigations would be hampered, if not thwarted completely. Then there was the way all the wreckage of the Twin Towers, which many contend was replete with thermite, was moved off site at phenomenal speed under the strictest of surveillance and instead of being preserved, was sold and shipped to China for scrape. We could note how this was actually illegal under US law, because it was.

We might remember how the Bush Administration did everything it could to stonewall a formal investigation into 9/11 for well over a year. How, after finally capitulating to public pressure the administration assigned the nefarious Henry Kissinger to lead the investigation and how Kissinger then promptly resigned about 5 seconds after a 9/11 victim’s mother asked him whether Kissinger Associates had any clients named Bin Laden. We could be surprised by how the Bush administration sabotaged and starved the 9/11 Commission for funds to the point that even its Congressional leaders acknowledged after the fact that they were set up to fail.

We might recall how it was a matter of public record throughout 2000 and 2001 that the Pentagon had misplaced 2.3 trillion dollars of public money, something which Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld himself acknowledged to the press the day before the attacks. We could marvel at how thanks to the War of on Terror that followed, that theft ballooned to well over 5 trillion dollars in missing funds by 2008, and how it must surely be well in excess of ten by now. But never mind, there’s surely nothing to see here, as this was just an unavoidable by-product of a series of necessary wars.

There are so, so many anomalies we could discuss. Maybe a hundred or more. We could even keep it simple by focusing on how there is still absolutely no plausible explanation from the Bush administration or any administration since on what caused WTC 7 to collapse or how the 9/11 Commission ignored the issue altogether. We could look at how there was no identifiable plane wreckage at all at the Shanksville crash site in Pennsylvania where United Flight 93 is said to have gone down:

Shanksville crash site

We could say the same thing about the exterior of the Pentagon and American Airlines flight 77 and how the initial hole in the Pentagon was far too small for an aircraft of that size. Note that photos from immediately after the attack, before more of the exterior structure of the Pentagon collapsed, are increasingly hard to find online, but you can still see this in footage, including many of the links I provide in the supplemental, and you will see that the whole is indeed too small!

We could gasp at how Hani Hanjour, a supposed Muslim terrorist who, by all accounts from his flight instructors, was an absolutely dismal student who would never qualify as a pilot even on single-engine aircraft. Yet Hanjour was supposedly able to execute a sharp turn and quick descent and dive toward the Pentagon, slamming the outer wall reportedly between the first and second floors (or the 3rd and 4th per other reports) with a commercial jetliner; a flight execution so extraordinary that many seasoned commercial airline pilots who flew the same aircraft said they could never have done the same. And, we might query how and why Hanjour went out of his way to fly around the the Pentagon and hit its west side, which happened to be an area that was recently fitted with strong reinforcements and also housed many of the accounting team members who were searching for the missing $2.3 trillion, when he could have just gone straight to the east side where Donald Rumseld’s office was located as a matter of public record.

We could and should question how NORAD, The North American Aerospace Defense Command, and all the intelligence, security, and defense agencies who take billions and trillions from us comprehensively failed to prevent 9/11. Believe me, this in itself is an extraordinary story to study. We might also ask how and why no one senior was fired. Ditto for how and why it was that all 9/11 seemed to do was to concentrate vast amounts of additional power and money into the hands of the vary same people who comprehensively failed us. We might then consider what they did with all that money and power and whether the War on Terror was really what we thought it was after-all.

We could question the stupid stuff, such as why all the security cameras on the west side of the Pentagon, what should be the world’s most secure building, were at first said to have been mysteriously turned off on that fateful morning or how we were later told footage could not be released for security reasons. We might ask why the one video we are allowed to have access to shows no clear indication that the flying object that hit the Pentagon was a commercial jetliner.

Or other stupid stuff, such as how despite all the airport security cameras they must have passed there is only one scant image of two of the alleged terrorists that day, or how even to this day, none of the 9/11 passenger manifests have been released and no eye witnesses on the ground at the airports in question, including airline staff identified any of the terrorists after the fact.

Then there is my favorite, which is how one of the alleged terrorist’s passports was miraculously found on the street near the Twin Towers in good condition, whereas not even the blackboxes of the aircraft that are said to have hit those towers were recoverable.

Yes, we could go on and on and on, but this post is long enough already and I am no expert, so I should not try to duplicate or reiterate in full what has already been done so well and so thoroughly by so many people who are far more qualified than I on this subject. It would be futile and doing it poorly might hurt the cause more than it helps. However, I have spent hundreds of hours myself reading and watching the works of experts in this area, so I will close now by sharing my own conclusions and by pointing those who are not already in the know in the right direction with extensive links to books and documentaries. I am sure you will find them useful, should you choose to do your own investigations, as I sincerely hope you will!

In my considered view:

As with the JFK assassination et al, 9/11 has the Deep State’s fingerprints all over it. It was an inside job, largely executed by a small faction of senior figures in the Executive, the Department of Defense, and the security services of the United States. These individuals were by no means alone. Many senior figures elsewhere in the wider establishment were at least in the know and, as many authors have compelling argued, there is ample evidence to suggest that this was an international effort with support from figures in British and Israeli intelligence who were/are part of or work for the same faction.

Making sense of this requires recognizing that our governments do not work for us and that they are controlled by those who are much more powerful than they. This has been so for well over a hundred years at least. It is this globalist cabal, which I refer to frequently on this Substack that is really in charge. They have an agenda and they are no longer keeping it a secret. All you need to do is to recognize that they also own and control the media and Big Tech, and therefore disregard those sources of information and do your own research elsewhere. Do that, and I am sure you will eventually see it, even if you strongly doubt it now.

For now, if you did not know or still do not believe that 9/11 was an inside job, challenge yourself to find out one way or the other for sure. Understanding the truth about 9/11 and other conspiracies of that magnitude such as the JFK assassination and the fraud of the Apollo moon landings is crucial to understanding where we are now in the Covid era and who and what forces are really behind all this evil.

Supplemental -

Black 9/11: Money, Motive and Technology (2016)

Mark Gaffney’s ‘Black 9/11: Money, Motive and Technology’ may will be one of the best introductory books on this subject. It’s 305 pages, but the reading level is easy and relative to its size, it is quite comprehensive. Readers coming at this subject for the first time will be spellbound by what they learn and also struck by how remorseful the author is to be writing this book and how sincere he is in his efforts to be as unbiased and fact oriented as he can:

The 2001 Anthrax Deception: The Case for a Domestic Conspiracy (2014)

The late Graeme MacQueen, formerly of McMaster University, was a true hero. His brave and tireless efforts in support of 9/11 truth were remarkable. His corollary work on the anthrax attacks that happened soon afterwards is often overlooked or forgotten, just like the anthrax attacks themselves. However, the anthrax attacks were an integral part of the conspiracy and as MacQueen knew well, there are many answers to be found in studying them. He wrote a whole book on it, which I highly recommend called 'The 2001 Anthrax Deception: The Case for a Domestic Conspiracy'. This is a very quick and easy book to read. From memory, it is less than 200 pages:

The Trigger: The Lie That Changed the World (2019)

At 900 pages published in 2019, this is one of the most comprehensive books to date on the 9/11 conspiracy. However, it was written by David Icke, so be prepared, he is going to take you on a lot of seemingly wild detours. That aside, Icke also fills many gaps that are not well covered by other authors, which any diehard conspiracy researcher is going to appreciate. I highly recommend Trigger for the intermediate to advanced researcher, but not as the best place to start for a beginner. Readers might also want to consider reading my ‘I Believe Cathy O’Brien’ post beforehand:

The Reese Report - Building 7

Very concise and to the point:

The Reese Report

Building 7

Watch now (5 mins) | …

Read more

3 days ago · 203 likes · 78 comments · Greg Reese

Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth:

Very dry, no frills, and possibly the most important documentary on the conspiracy:

Loose Change:

The first major documentary about 9/11 to go quasi viral. I believe that version 1 was released around 2005. There were several further iterations in the years that followed. The research and coverage on offer here is exceptional:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/he4HPDtA5CCs/

James Corbett Documentaries:

Conspiracy researcher James Corbett has been on the 9/11 case since very early on. He has covered it widely and as doggedly as anyone. His documentaries are always well done and his fact-based assertions are easily sourced in the public domain. One of his great talents is how he pulls together all the different pieces of information that are buried and scattered about in the public domain and brings them into focus where they can be seen clearly.

9/11 Trillions: Follow The Money:

By James Corbett

https://www.bitchute.com/video/c9kKcSpenrJV/

9/11 Suspects:

By James Corbett

https://www.bitchute.com/video/5zvQtc0k9U8/

911 Whistleblowers (Full Documentary| 2019)

By James Corbett

https://www.bitchute.com/video/TdGJQgEMnxI/

911 War Games

By James Corbett

https://topdocumentaryfilms.com/9-11-war-games/

False Flags: The Secret History Of Al Qaeda – Part 1: Origin Story

https://rumble.com/v1hqwqz-false-flags-a-secret-history-of-al-qaeda-watch-along-and-q-and-a-part-1.html

False Flags: The Secret History of Al Qaeda — Part 2: 9/11

https://www.bitchute.com/video/bbTt7Xbh38PP/

False Flags: The Secret History of Al Qaeda — Part 3: The War on Terror

https://www.corbettreport.com/false-flags-the-secret-history-of-al-qaeda-part-3-the-war-of-terror/

These and other people have worked very hard to question power and try to bring us the truth. Give them a chance.

