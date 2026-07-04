452. Why senior men should sometimes take a "female" hormone: Oral micronized progesterone (OMP)

Summary

• Oral micronized progesterone (OMP) converts in the liver to allopregnanolone, a natural steroid that activates GABA-A (gamma-aminobutyric acid type A) receptors and produces reliable, non-addictive sedation.

• The cardiac concern tied to progesterone in men traces to confusion between natural progesterone and synthetic progestins such as medroxyprogesterone acetate (MPA), which have profoundly different receptor profiles and metabolic effects.

• Every high-quality study in women shows that natural micronized progesterone does not increase the risk of clotting, strokes, or heart attacks; the same absence of adverse signals holds for men.

• Progesterone corrects estrogen dominance and restores libido and erectile function that high estradiol suppresses, though it is not a direct aphrodisiac.

Comment: I have a decades-long friendship with Neil Rouzier, MD, one of the world’s leading hormone specialists. He thought oral micronized progesterone might cause cardiac risk for men. After reviewing the literature, I conclude that his concern was misplaced. Correct me in the comments if you think I’m wrong.

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Two molecules, one name, endless confusion

‘Progesterone’ covers two profoundly different categories of molecules. Natural micronized progesterone is bioidentical: the same compound the human body makes, ground into microscopic particles that dissolve readily in fat. ‘Progestins’ are synthetic molecules designed to mimic progesterone’s effects on the uterus but are structurally altered to produce distinct receptor and metabolic profiles. MPA (methylprogesterone acetate) is the progestin used in the Women’s Health Initiative (WHI) trial in 2002. The WHI found elevated rates of breast cancer, strokes, and blood clots, so physicians and patients fled hormone therapy in a panic that lasted two decades.

The damage from that abandonment fell on OMP (oral micronized progesterone), which had nothing to do with MPA’s side effects. As one 2008 Nature Reviews Cardiology analysis put it, the field suffered from ‘considerable semantic confusion’ that failed to distinguish the cardiovascular actions of estrogen, MPA, and natural progesterone. Lumping synthetic progestins with natural progesterone is like blaming bicycle injuries on drunk driving because both involve transportation.

What the cardiovascular data show

Twelve studies, including randomized controlled trials, case-control studies, and prospective cohort studies, now examine the effect of micronized progesterone on venous and arterial thromboembolism (VTE and ATE). A 2022 systematic review found that, unlike norpregnane-derived synthetic progestins, OMP does not alter the risk of primary or recurrent VTE. No signal for myocardial infarction or ischemic stroke was observed across these datasets.

A 2025 review in Current Atherosclerosis Reports concluded that low-dose transdermal estrogen combined with micronized progesterone carries a meaningfully lower cardiovascular risk than oral synthetic formulations. The cardiovascular case for natural progesterone looks stronger with each decade of data.

Progesterone is not a foreign substance in men

Men produce progesterone in the Leydig cells of the testes and in the adrenal cortex. Serum progesterone concentrations in men are roughly the same as in women during most of the menstrual cycle (in the second half of the menstrual cycle, progesterone levels are higher). A prospective cohort study of 1,026 men found no age-dependent change in progesterone levels, suggesting that the body actively maintains progesterone levels.

Progesterone is converted to testosterone in the body. When a man’s progesterone level finally drops as he ages, testosterone production loses raw material, and estrogen levels rise as the remaining testosterone is chemically altered into estradiol. This “estrogen dominance” in aging men increases belly fat, muscle loss, mood deterioration, and poor sleep.

OMP addresses this imbalance from the progesterone side, rather than adding testosterone. The standard approach is to counter testosterone conversion to estradiol with drugs known as “aromatase inhibitors.” These have toxic side effects, and it is more physiologic to simply replace progesterone.

The sleep mechanism is airtight

When OMP passes through the liver on the first pass, the liver converts a substantial fraction to allopregnanolone, a neurosteroid. Allopregnanolone acts on GABA-A receptors as a positive allosteric modulator, amplifying the brain’s main inhibitory signaling system. The pharmacological effects include anxiolysis, sedation, and deeper non-rapid eye movement (non-REM) sleep. This is the same receptor target as benzodiazepines and barbiturates, but through an endogenous molecule that the body recognizes and clears without the addiction liability.

An intramuscular progesterone (200 mg) was administered to 10 men and 7 women, and plasma progesterone and allopregnanolone levels were measured. Men converted progesterone to allopregnanolone as reliably as women, and plasma concentrations tracked closely across sexes. The sedative effects were mild and consistent.

This first-pass conversion is exactly why OMP works better for sleep than transdermal progesterone. Transdermal delivery bypasses the liver, producing high serum progesterone with little allopregnanolone. Oral delivery at bedtime produces a burst of allopregnanolone timed to sleep onset. A rat study in Neuropsychopharmacology found that repeated nightly allopregnanolone administration did not produce the tolerance that short-acting benzodiazepines consistently cause, a significant advantage for chronic use.

This neurosteroid pathway also explains progesterone’s well-documented neuroprotection: allopregnanolone and its sibling pregnanolone appear to slow neurodegeneration associated with Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease.

Progesterone and sexuality

In men with estrogen dominance, restoring the Pg/E2 ratio through OMP improves libido and erectile function. The mechanism is indirect: high estradiol suppresses nitric oxide signaling in erectile tissue and blunts the central drive toward sexual interest. Adding the progesterone counterweight reduces estrogen’s relative dominance, and the sexual improvement that follows is measurable. It is coming from estrogen correction, not from progesterone acting as a direct aphrodisiac.

The testosterone-progesterone relationship cuts both ways. Progesterone is a precursor to testosterone in the steroidogenesis pathway, so in men with low testosterone and depleted precursors, restoring progesterone can modestly support testosterone production. In men already on testosterone, however, this makes no difference.

The direct effect of progesterone on libido in men is modest and not well established. In women, some data support a libido-enhancing role, but the mechanism involves estrogen priming, which has no direct male equivalent. Allopregnanolone, the main active compound produced from oral progesterone, is sedating and anxiolytic, not stimulating. Some men report reduced performance anxiety at sleep doses (25-100 mg), which can improve sexual function. That is different from a pro-libido effect.

Comment: Anyone selling progesterone to men primarily as a sexuality enhancer is overclaiming. The sexual benefit, where it exists, is a consequence of correcting estrogen dominance. Get the Pg/E2 ratio right, and the rest follows. Chase the symptom directly, and you’ll likely be disappointed.

A practical protocol for men

Standard female dosing for sleep is 100-200 mg of compounded OMP at bedtime. Sometimes doses go up to 800 mg or even a gram. Since it is harmless, this provides symptomatic relief without risk. Men starting for sleep should begin at 25-50 mg and titrate upward. Compounding pharmacies produce capsules in any increment.

Baseline labs before starting should include a full lipid panel, PSA (prostate-specific antigen), total and free testosterone, estradiol, and a serum progesterone level. Recheck at 60-90 days. The Pg/E2 ratio is the most informative single measure for tracking progress in men with estrogen dominance. Men on weekly testosterone injections should collect both baseline and follow-up labs on the trough (day 6 or 7 post-injection) to avoid peak artifacts.

Monitor for next-day sedation, which occurs at higher doses and resolves with a dose reduction. At 25-50 mg, morning grogginess is uncommon. If it occurs, hold at 25 mg before escalating.

What to expect, and when

Allopregnanolone-mediated sedation improves sleep onset within the first week. The effect is mild on the first night and increases with consistent dosing. Most men notice easier sleep initiation before noticing improved sleep architecture, meaning longer stretches of deep non-REM sleep arrive a few days after the sedation effect.

By weeks 2-4, if estradiol is falling (either through a testosterone dose reduction confirmed by trough testing or by splitting the injection to flatten the peak), the biochemical anxiety arising from allopregnanolone depletion in the face of estrogen dominance begins to ease. This is not a subtle, subjective change; the biochemical anxiety has a different quality from situational anxiety, and its reduction is recognizable.

At 60-90 days, a repeat hormone panel should show measurable changes in the Pg/E2 (progesterone-to-estradiol) ratio toward the target of 130. The following changes should be detectable at that point:

• Pg/E2 ratio rising from 30.3 toward 60-80 at minimum, with 130 as the 6-month goal if testosterone is normalized

• Estradiol falling toward the normal male range, contingent on testosterone management at trough

At 90 days, the glymphatic benefit (the brain-wide waste-clearance pathway that functions primarily during deep sleep to remove metabolic waste) is the key. If evening and nighttime cortisol levels are falling toward their targets and OMP is producing reliable, deeper sleep, overnight neural repair and alpha-synuclein clearance should improve. The observable correlates include slower accumulation of misfolded protein, better morning cognitive clarity, and potentially stabilized tremor progression.

One result to expect that does not appear on any lab panel: the 2 a.m. anxiety with no apparent cause typically eases within 2-3 weeks of stable OMP use. That is allopregnanolone returning to the GABA-A system, not a placebo effect.

Comment: I have been taking 240 mg of oral micronized progesterone at bedtime for ten days. It has only a slight sleep-inducing effect for me, but this will likely improve over the next few weeks. I still wake up several times a night, but I generally get about seven hours if I keep going back to bed instead of going to my computer and starting to write.

Caution

Men-specific randomized controlled trial data on oral natural progesterone are not available in sufficient numbers. Everything from the women’s literature applies, and the mechanism-based case is strong, but physicians who want 10-year trial data in men will not find it.

The question of prostate cancer: A tissue study of 535 radical prostatectomy specimens found that high expression of the progesterone receptor B (PGRB) isoform in tumor epithelial cells correlated with faster clinical progression. This finding concerns men with established prostate cancer, not healthy men at the prevention stage. Progesterone receptor expression in tumor tissue says nothing about whether OMP causes prostate cancer in men with healthy prostates.

Synthesis

Neil Rouzier’s cardiac concern about OMP in men originated in the catastrophic conflation of MPA with natural progesterone that the WHI study set in motion. The cardiovascular data on OMP are now robust enough in women and mechanistically coherent enough across sexes to distinguish the two. The cardiac villain in hormone therapy has always been the synthetic progestin, not the natural molecule.

My labs illustrate what estrogen dominance looks like when testosterone supplementation runs unchecked through the aromatase pathway: a Pg/E2 ratio of 30.3, well below the target of 130, cortisol maxed out around the clock, and the consequences manifesting as insomnia, biochemical anxiety, and neurological deterioration. The injections produce an undesirable peak-and-trough pattern, and I hope to correct this by splitting my dosing into several shots each week.

The sexual benefits attributed to progesterone in men do exist, but they result from correcting estrogen dominance, not from a direct pharmacological effect. Men who start OMP and notice improved libido and erectile function are experiencing what it feels like as the Pg/E2 ratio returns toward normal.

Men who sleep poorly incur compounding costs: disrupted growth hormone release, impaired overnight testosterone production, elevated cortisol, and impaired neural repair. The allopregnanolone pathway OMP restores what the aging brain’s endocrine system once provided. For men with Parkinson’s disease, where glymphatic clearance of misfolded protein depends on deep sleep, this is not a comfort intervention. It is disease management.

The frontier is not whether natural progesterone is safe for men. The evidence says it is, within the stated cautions. The frontier is why the medical establishment spent 20 years misattributing MPA’s harm to a different molecule, and what other safe, cheap, bioidentical interventions got buried in that wreckage.

Editing credit: Jim Arnold of Liars World Substack.

Selected references

Hermsmeyer et al. Cardiovascular effects of medroxyprogesterone acetate and progesterone: a case of mistaken identity? Nature Reviews Cardiology, 2008.

Schindler et al. The impact of micronized progesterone on cardiovascular events: a systematic review. PubMed, 2022.

Stute et al. Cardiovascular risk associated with menopause and menopause hormone therapy. Current Atherosclerosis Reports, 2025.

Svartberg J et al. Progesterone: the forgotten hormone in men? Aging Male, 2004.

Milivojevic et al. Administration of progesterone produces mild sedative-like effects in men and women. PubMed, 2004.

Lancel et al. The influence of subchronic administration of allopregnanolone on sleep in the rat. Neuropsychopharmacology, 2001.

Liang and Rasmusson. Overview of the molecular steps in steroidogenesis of allopregnanolone and pregnanolone. Chronic Stress, 2018.

Josefsson et al. Progesterone receptor B is the isoform associated with prostate cancer disease progression. PMC, 2018.

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