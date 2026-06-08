These are entirely A.I. Martha is a reporter who covers the lives of Chicago prostitutes. A cartoon version of this movie is available HERE.

You’re not going to like the one below if you are a hardcore leftist who believes that California is in the hands of responsible, caring people.

Those of us who understand rudimentary statistics would immediately convict the California leaders in an election-fraud jury trial using publicly available data. Tens of thousands of mail-in ballots came in recently, with not a single vote for Spencer Pratt. This is statistically impossible, with a chance of one in trillions. How this corruption started is beyond me, but I guess no one was watching.

I think you will be amazed at the reality of the first video. Tim Alexander’s skills are beyond question. He is available at reasonable prices to do projects for you if you have any video needs. Tim has a massive background in filmmaking, which gives him superpowers in the AI realm. As with any use of AI, you need to know what you’re doing without it to use it skillfully. He is available at www.FilmMastering.com.

This post is just for entertainment and a bit of color on what’s going on in Los Angeles. I hope you’re not offended by me going off topic.

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Parting shot

Unbekoming is a source of inspiration to me now. Here is your entry to his world.