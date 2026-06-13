443. Irreversible: A Reckoning With Transgender "Medicine"

It tracks a single idea from a handful of damaged men in the early twentieth century to a multibillion-dollar industry that now drugs, sterilizes, and cuts up healthy bodies, children included. Hahn calls the book an act of advocacy and makes no apology for it. He has not written a balanced book because he believes the subject demands a balanced debate and has concluded that the middle ground does not exist.

Patrick Hahn is a prolific author with many books published on Amazon HERE. The link to buy Irreversible in paperback for $14.99 is HERE. With gratitude to Dr. Hahn for his interview and hard work on this book, I present this post.

Summary

• A century-long argument that sex-change medicine grew out of psychiatric disturbance, childhood trauma, and abuse, not biology, and that it cures none of it.

• The founders were not patients with a disease. They were troubled, often abused men whose doctors described poor heredity, unfavorable childhoods, and overindulgent or cruel parents.

• No gene, no brain scan, no biomarker. A century of psychiatric genetics and brain imaging has found nothing for transgenderism or any other functional disorder in the DSM (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders).

• The clinical evidence is rotten: no controls, 40 percent lost to follow-up, completed suicides counted and dismissed, patients coached to pass the psychological screening.

• The epidemic jumped to children. Tavistock in London and Vanderbilt in Nashville are the case studies, and the Cass Review and a 2025 HHS report broke the consensus.

• Hahn’s verdict: the industry cannot be reformed, only abolished, the way medicine abandoned lobotomy, insulin coma, and bleeding.

The men who started it

Hahn roots the whole enterprise in a small number of disturbed men, and he is specific about who they were and how their doctors read them. The diagnosis from the beginning was psychiatric, and the family histories were ugly. Biology came later, as did marketing.

The German physician Magnus Hirschfeld coined the word “transvestite” in 1910 and ran the Institute for Sex Research in Berlin, where he approved the first castrations and constructed the first crude vaginoplasties. His most famous patient, the Danish painter Einar Wegener, took the name Lili Elbe and died in 1931 of complications after a fourth surgery in which a doctor claimed to have implanted an ovary. The medical literature has never recorded a human born with two testes and two ovaries, so the claim was a fantasy. The memoir that built the legend was written by a journalist under a pseudonym after Lili died, and Hahn treats it as fiction.

The endocrinologist Harry Benjamin carried the work to America. He had run with Hirschfeld in pre-war Berlin, then settled into a Manhattan practice and a summer office in San Francisco, where his patients came out of the Tenderloin. In 1949, the sexologist Alfred Kinsey sent him a young man who had read about Lili Elbe and wanted the same. Benjamin prescribed female hormones and started looking for a surgeon. California’s attorney general warned that the operation might break the state law against mayhem, an old statute written to stop men from maiming themselves to dodge military service. Kinsey, who had made the referral, turned against the surgery after a former head of the American Psychiatric Association told him it would leave the patient a eunuch with desire and no outlet.

The naming of the syndrome was itself a psychiatric act. In 1949 the editor of Sexology, the surgeon and neuropsychiatrist David Cauldwell, published “Psychopathia Transsexualis,” the article that gave the field its word. He did not flinch from a cause. He wrote that the condition arises from a poor hereditary background and a highly unfavorable childhood environment, that it shows up more among the well-to-do than the poor, and that the psychological condition is the disease. His case was “Earl,” a young woman from a wealthy family who wanted her breasts, ovaries, and uterus removed and an artificial penis built. Cauldwell examined her, found a normal female body, and refused, calling such surgery a criminal mutilation of healthy organs. He blamed overindulgent parents and predicted that social education would prevent most such cases within a generation.

Heredity, in Cauldwell’s telling, set a vulnerability, and the environment pulled the trigger. That two-part reading, a psychopathic tendency lit by an abusive or smothering home, is the genetic story the field started with and then abandoned once the procedures became profitable.

George Jorgensen’s path

The case that turned a fringe into a movement was George Jorgensen, the son of Danish immigrants born in the Bronx in 1926. Hahn walks his early life in detail because the pattern repeats in case after case. George was undersized and frail, avoided rough play, and preferred jacks and jump rope with his sister’s friends, which earned him scorn from other boys. At five he prayed for a doll with golden hair and got a toy train, and he told his mother that God had not made him like his sister. A teacher found his hidden needlepoint and shamed him in front of the class.

He was a loner who never fit in. His one close friend was an older boy named Tom, and George fell in love with him, a feeling he hid from everyone, even the grandmother he adored. When Tom shipped out to the Pacific, George caught himself wishing his friend would die there so the memory would stay perfect, then went home and burned every letter and photograph. Twice the Army rejected him as unfit, then drafted him anyway and set him to typing other men’s discharge papers. On an obstacle course he would not fire at a paper target shaped like a man, and a buddy fired for him.

His body fed the conviction, and at five feet seven he was painfully thin, and Hahn raises the possibility that George was starving himself because the demands of being a man overwhelmed him. No one is able to answer that now. He read about an endocrinologist masculinizing hens and roosters with testosterone and went to see him. He had tried for twenty years to fit into a world divided into men and women, he said, and had failed at it. The doctor sent him to a psychiatrist. A 35-dollar bill for fifteen minutes, more than half his monthly GI Bill stipend, ended that.

So George taught himself endocrinology in a medical library. He talked a pharmacist into estrogen by claiming he needed it for lab work, and he felt his breasts bud and a calm settle over him. He went to Copenhagen, where the endocrinologist Christian Hamburger treated him without charge in exchange for using him as a research subject. George refused psychotherapy and refused testosterone. His testicles were removed, then his penis, and he took the name Christine as a tribute to his doctor. The New York Daily News ran the headline about an ex-GI turned blond beauty, and the fringe had its first celebrity.

Comment: Read the childhood and the diagnosis writes itself. A frail, bullied, motherless-in-spirit boy, a buried love he had no name for, possible anorexia, a flight from manhood he found unbearable. The doctors who later sold this as an inborn condition had the family histories in their files. They knew.

What his doctors saw

The clinicians who examined these early patients were blunt about what they found, before the field learned to talk in the language of innate identity. The psychiatrist and neuroscientist Mortimer Ostow read Hamburger’s published account of the Jorgensen case and pointed out that the doctors had simply adopted the patient’s story. The man had no desire for sex with men and no maternal interest, Ostow noted. He wanted to look like a woman, not to live as one. The doctors never asked whether the wish to be a woman was itself a symptom of his neurosis rather than the thing being frustrated.

The psychiatrists Frederic Worden and James Marsh examined patients seeking the surgery and reported that not one had a realistic idea of what a woman is. Their picture of womanhood was shallow, immature, and distorted, socially, sexually, and anatomically. They recalled almost nothing of their childhoods beyond a few cherished memories chosen to prove they had been girls all along, and pressing them for anything else triggered distress. They showed a desperate hunger for attention and acceptance, arrived clutching photographs of themselves for approval, and presented as victims of a stupid and prejudiced society rather than as men asking for a mutilating operation. They rejected every fact that conflicted with their belief.

What ran through all of it was a refusal to test the belief against reality. The patients arrived having read up on how to pass the screening, and the clinicians who doubted them learned to keep quiet. A surgeon who has cut wants to believe he has cured, and a patient who has been cut cannot afford to think otherwise, so the whole system tilts toward calling the result a success. The early skeptics, Ostow and Worden and Marsh, were pushed to the edge of a field that had decided what it wanted to hear.

The cause was never a mystery

Hahn’s argument is that the field knew the cause and looked away from it. The driver is childhood trauma and abuse, and the early practitioners said so openly. John Money himself wrote in 1974 that gender identity is fragile in early childhood. It is disrupted by a household living with sudden death, by parents with a poisoned relationship, by a parent terrified of the other sex’s organs, or by sexual mutilation threatened as punishment.

The same year, the psychiatrist Ira Pauly reviewed 102 female-to-male case histories and found one pattern over and over. The patient grew up with a domineering, often cruel and alcoholic father and a weak, ineffectual mother. The father preferred sons, pushed his daughter toward masculine pursuits, and in 22 of the 102 cases sexually abused her. Many of these girls met puberty with horror and began binding their breasts to hide their femaleness. The clinical psychologist Susan Bradley found the mirror image in Toronto: male-to-female patients tended to come from homes with a weak or absent father and a mother who had wanted a girl or who openly hated men.

Hahn asks the obvious question: why would a girl raised in that house not feel alienated from her body and want to be the favored sex instead of the despised one? The studies likely undercount the abuse, because patients have every reason to hide trauma that might mark them as too damaged to consent. University of Virginia clinicians described patients who played psychiatrists against surgeons and admitted to reading guides on how to beat the psychological tests. The screening was theater, and the patients knew the script.

No gene, no biomarker

Once the procedures took hold, the field needed the story to be biological, and it has spent decades and billions looking for the proof. There is no gene for transgenderism. There is no brain feature that reliably separates a transgender person from anyone else. A 2021 review found no consistent difference between the two groups, and the Cass Review reached the same conclusion in 2024. Neuroscientists cannot reliably tell a male brain from a female one, so the odds of sorting transgender brains from normal ones are slim.

Even a confirmed brain difference would prove nothing about cause. The brain changes with experience, that being the point of having one, so any difference might reflect how transgender people live rather than why they are transgender. Hahn places the search in a longer record of failure. A century of psychiatric genetics and brain imaging has produced no biomarker for transgenderism or for any of the hundreds of functional disorders in the DSM. The evidence for environmental causes such as abuse, trauma, and loss keeps piling up and getting ignored. The research persists, he argues, because it plants a useful idea: that gender identity is fixed and inborn like blood type, and that only hormones and surgery treat it.

What the treatment is

Hahn refuses the euphemism. “Gender-affirming care” means wrong-sex hormones, removal of testicles and penis, mastectomy of healthy breasts, and the building of a wound between the legs that the patient is told to call a vagina. In some procedures, the surgeon cuts out part of the colon and sews it into place. The point is not to correct an abnormal body but to create one.

The language holds the lie, since if men on hormones are women, then “woman” needs a replacement, and the industry supplies them: “cervix owner,” “uterus haver,” “menstruator,” “chestfeeder.” Degraded thought produces degraded language, which in turn degrades thought further, and the spiral feeds on itself.

The evidence is hollow

The studies the industry leans on do not hold up. A Dutch study by Peggy Cohen-Kettenis interviewed 141 of 229 patients, lost nearly 40 percent to follow-up, ran no control group, and took no baseline measurement, so it told no one whether surgery made patients better or worse. The researchers conceded that surgery is judged only on subjective data, then reported three completed suicides, eleven attempts, and unemployment above 50 percent among male-to-female patients. Their summary called surgery no panacea, a treatment that creates new problems of its own.

In 2004 a research unit reviewed 100 studies of post-operative patients for the British health service and found not one offered conclusive evidence of benefit. Most were poorly designed and tilted toward surgery, half lost their subjects, and none compared surgery against psychotherapy or against simply waiting for the distress to ease. The unit’s director told the Guardian there is huge uncertainty over whether changing someone’s sex helps at all.

The jump to children

Faced with adult results that ran from poor to disastrous, the field did not retreat. It decided treatment had started too late and pushed into adolescence and childhood. Clinicians admitted that most gender-variant children never grow up to be transsexual and that no good study showed who would benefit, then expanded the practice anyway. They called a randomized trial unethical and called experimenting on minors without one acceptable. Hahn marks the contradiction and lets it stand.

The shift to children rested on a piece of circular reasoning that Hahn lays out plainly. When adult results disappointed, the Dutch team that pioneered adolescent treatment decided the adults had simply lived too long under bad circumstances before transition, so the answer was to start younger. They conceded, in the same breath, that no one knew who would benefit and that the only way to find out was a randomized trial, which they declared unethical. The logic was that withholding the procedures from a study group would be cruel, but giving them to minors outside any study was fine. The procedures spread on that contradiction.

Tavistock and Nashville

London’s Tavistock clinic and Nashville’s Vanderbilt program are the two long case studies, and they tell the same story: rising referrals, puberty blockers handed out on thin evidence, dissenting clinicians punished, whistleblowers driven out. The Cass Review forced Britain to confront it, and a 2025 HHS (Health and Human Services) report on pediatric gender medicine urged therapy over hormones and surgery, reversing a decade of official endorsement in the United States.

Comment: I have watched organized medicine manufacture positive outcomes for whatever it wants to sell, from statins to the jab, and the machinery here is identical. The studies are designed to produce the sponsor’s answer, and the institutions that should police them instead collect the fees.

The road not taken

Hahn closes by asking what a different answer would have looked like. Tell these men no. We will not poison your body with wrong-sex hormones, cut off your genitals, dig a wound between your legs, or falsify your birth certificate, because we do not think it will help. Live as you wish, and if you want to find where these thoughts come from and a better way to cope, we will help you do that. He does not know how the world would differ, and neither does anyone, but the question stands against everything that was built instead.

His last thought is a wager on history. Transgender Inc. will end and join the ash heap beside lobotomy, insulin coma, and medicinal bleeding. He will not live to see it. When the grandchildren ask whether doctors did these things to people, to children, the reader will either say some of us stood up, or shrug and say the science changed.

Selected references

Defending Women From Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government

Protecting Children From Chemical and Surgical Mutilation

Treatment for Pediatric Gender Dysphoria: Review of Evidence and Best Practices

HHS Releases Comprehensive Review of Medical Interventions for Children and Adolescents With Gender Dysphoria

Examining Gender-Specific Mental Health Risks After Gender-Affirming Surgery: A National Database Study

Puberty Blockers Trial Paused Over Concerns From Medicines Watchdog

UK Supreme Court Rules That Equalities Law Defines a Woman as Someone Born Biologically Female

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