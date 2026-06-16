445. Jordan Peterson: His Gift, His Mistakes, His Contributions, and the Price He Paid

Summary

• A Canadian psychology professor became the most consequential public intellectual of his generation by refusing to use pronouns the state wanted to compel him to use.

• His lectures and books reached millions of young men who’d been told their instincts were toxic and their fathers were obsolete.

• His daughter Mikhaila collapsed from juvenile rheumatoid arthritis into a meat-only diet and recovered. Jordan followed her onto it and watched his depression lift.

• A psychiatrist friend put him on clonazepam (Klonopin) in 2017 for anxiety. The dose climbed after his wife’s terminal cancer diagnosis, and he woke up addicted.

• A medically-induced coma in Moscow in 2020 was supposed to fix the addiction. He came out crippled with akathisia and has never fully recovered.

• The man who told a generation not to outsource their judgment to institutions outsourced his to a psychiatrist friend. The doctors didn’t know they were lying. The zeitgeist that trained them damaged a brilliant man.

• Six years later he’s home in Arizona with chronic inflammatory response syndrome, all 2026 tour dates pulled, and his daughter calling the recovery a marathon.

This is a story about a great man whose lectures saved a generation of young men and whose doctors nearly killed him.

The professor

Jordan Peterson is a clinical psychologist who taught at Harvard and then the University of Toronto for over 20 years. His first book, Maps of Meaning: The Architecture of Belief (1999), took 13 years to write. It tries to explain why human beings construct the stories they construct, why those stories cluster around the same themes across cultures and millennia, and why ignoring those themes is dangerous. It’s a hard book, and almost nobody read it at the time.

He spent the next 20 years teaching the same material in his lectures at Toronto. Two of those courses, “Maps of Meaning” and “Personality and Its Transformations,” he posted to YouTube starting in 2013. They slowly picked up an underground following among young men who couldn’t find anywhere else in the culture that told them their lives had meaning. Peterson informed them that their suffering was not unique and that they had a moral obligation to do something with their lives rather than apologize for existing.

In 2016, the Canadian Parliament was preparing to pass Bill C-16. The law would add “gender identity and expression” to the list of protected categories under the Canadian Human Rights Act and the Criminal Code. He posted a YouTube video titled “Professor Against Political Correctness” announcing he wouldn’t use compelled pronouns.

The university lawyers sent him cease-and-desist letters. He went on Joe Rogan, then testified before the Senate. His Patreon climbed to over $80,000 per month, and 12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos was published in January 2018 and sold more than 5 million copies.

The book’s launch coincided with a 30-minute interview on Channel 4 News in the UK on January 16, 2018. The host, Cathy Newman, spent the entire interview restating his positions back to him in the form “so you’re saying...” followed by something he hadn’t said. Peterson stayed patient, corrected her each time, and refused to take the bait. The clip went viral within days, and he’d gone from controversial Canadian professor to global phenomenon. The “so you’re saying” gambit became a meme that still hangs around journalism.

Comment: His critics still claim Bill C-16 was not about compelled speech, that he was tilting at windmills, that there’s no documented case of someone being prosecuted for refusing the right pronoun, and they miss the point entirely. The point was that the Ontario Human Rights Commission and his university lawyers were already telling him to comply or face consequences. The law didn’t need to throw him in jail. It needed only to give every administrator a club, and the clubs came out instantly.

The license fight

The Ontario College of Psychologists, of which he was a member, opened a complaints file against him in 2022 over his social media posts. He’d insulted Justin Trudeau, called a plus-sized Sports Illustrated model unhealthy, and posted about Elliot Page, an “LGBTQ rights activist”. The complaints committee decided he was “engaging in degrading, demeaning, and unprofessional comments” and ordered him to undergo a coaching program in professionalism. Refusal would cost him his clinical license.

He filed for judicial review, and in August 2023 an Ontario Divisional Court unanimously sided with the college. In January 2024 the Court of Appeal rejected his attempt to challenge the ruling. The Supreme Court of Canada declined to hear the case in August 2024. He eventually agreed to attend the training and broadcast it live as protest theater.

The substance was always thin: he was a tenured professor emeritus who hadn’t seen clinical patients in years. The college admitted the order was “not disciplinary.” But the message was clear: a state licensing board has the power to order a psychologist with millions of followers to be re-educated by another psychologist for political opinions expressed outside his clinical practice. If you think Canada is a free country, you haven’t been paying attention.

The biblical turn

Around 2017, he started lecturing on the Bible. Not as a believer making theological claims, but as a psychologist examining the deepest stories Western civilization has told itself about meaning, sacrifice, and the relationship of the individual to the divine. The lectures ran 16 episodes through Genesis, then Exodus, then the Sermon on the Mount, and finally the gospels. They’ve been viewed hundreds of millions of times. His Biblical Series I: Introduction to the Idea of God is the gateway drug for thousands of young men who’d been told religion was for idiots and discovered through him that the people who’d built their entire civilization weren’t idiots.

He never tells you he believes in God. He says he tries to act as if God exists. He tells young men to clean their rooms, take responsibility, stand up straight with their shoulders back, and tell the truth even when it costs them. For a generation raised on therapeutic feel-good slogans and the assumption that men were the problem, this hit like a thunderclap.

The numbers are extraordinary. 12 Rules for Life and its sequel Beyond Order have sold over 8 million copies between them. His Peterson Academy, launched in 2024, offers courses from credentialed scholars in the humanities at a price most students can afford. In 2023, he co-founded the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship (ARC) with Baroness Philippa Stroud, Paul Marshall, and the Legatum Institute as a center-right counterweight to the World Economic Forum, with annual conferences in London since. Whatever happens to the man, the lectures persist online and will keep working long after he’s gone.

Mikhaila

Jordan and his wife, Tammy, had a daughter, Mikhaila, who walked strangely as a toddler. Doctors diagnosed her at age 7 with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis, with 32 of her joints inflamed. She was the first child in Canada placed on the biologic drug Enbrel.

By age 17, she’d had a hip and an ankle replaced. She was on a cocktail that included methotrexate, immunosuppressants, cortisone injections, and amphetamines for the chronic fatigue.

In 2015, she started eliminating foods. Through trial and error, she narrowed her diet down to beef, salt, and water. She’d seen Shawn Baker, the orthopedic surgeon and carnivore advocate, on Joe Rogan and decided to try the strictest version.

By 6 weeks, her arthritis was gone, her depression had lifted, and her skin had cleared. She’d had her last joint replacement scheduled and had canceled it. She’s documented all of this publicly, and a short video showing her testimony lays out the chronology in her words. The fuller story is in Post 266: Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) can be cured without prescriptions.

Jordan watched what happened to his daughter and adopted the same diet. His chronic depression lifted, and his gum disease cleared. He spoke about it on Joe Rogan’s podcast and in interviews. The carnivore movement exploded, and hundreds of thousands of people now eat some version of what Mikhaila figured out.

Comment: Mainstream medicine still won’t touch this. The official position holds that you do not reverse rheumatoid arthritis with food, and any case report claiming otherwise is “anecdotal,” a word used to discredit a medical finding. When the medical establishment has no explanation for a recovery, it dismisses the recovery rather than questioning the theory. I’ve watched this happen with cancer remissions, autoimmune remissions, and neurological recoveries on chlorine dioxide and DMSO. The data exists, but the doctors ignore it.

The benzo

Around 2017, Jordan went to a psychiatrist friend for what The New Republic later claimed was anxiety stemming from a “severe autoimmune reaction to food.” The psychiatrist prescribed clonazepam, brand name Klonopin. This is a long-acting benzodiazepine, with a half-life of around 19 to 60 hours, marketed as an anti-anxiety medication and approved for panic disorder and seizures. The package insert acknowledges dependence, but the real-world picture is worse.

I know this because I took it for 9 years. I, too, had a psychiatrist friend, whom I called Albert, in I Was a Klonopin (Clonazepam) Addict for Nine Years. He wrote me 100 tablets with 5 refills and told me not to worry about addiction. I stabilized at 2 milligrams a night, which is considered an intermediate dose of abuse. Heavy users hit 8 milligrams a day and still crave it.

Coming off it a decade later took months of insomnia, free-floating anxiety, and the particular hell of not knowing whether what you’re feeling is the drug leaving or your underlying self returning. The Christine Narloch case I wrote up in that post tells the worst version. She killed herself 21 months into withdrawal.

Jordan’s exact dose has never been publicly disclosed. What’s known is that it was increased in April 2019 after his wife Tammy was diagnosed with a Bellini tumor, a rare and aggressive form of renal cell carcinoma. Doctors gave her 10 months to live.

By summer 2019, Jordan tried to come off the drug and discovered he couldn’t. He developed akathisia, the inner restlessness that drives benzo and SSRI patients to pace for hours and sometimes to suicide. He spent a stint in a New York rehab in September 2019, but nothing worked.

The Russian experiment

In January 2020, Mikhaila and her husband moved Jordan to an intensive care unit in Moscow. The clinic’s selling proposition was a benzodiazepine detox protocol unavailable in North America: put the patient into a medically-induced coma so he wouldn’t be conscious for the worst of the withdrawal. He was placed under for 8 days. Doctors discovered he’d developed double pneumonia during the trip and treated that simultaneously. He spent 4 weeks in a Moscow ICU.

He came out of it unable to walk or type. He went to Florida for further rehabilitation, then to Serbia. He returned home to Canada in October 2020 with what he described as severe and persistent akathisia, a neurological injury he attributed to the benzodiazepine and its withdrawal. As recently as April 2026, his daughter described the akathisia as “devastating” and “still present 6 years post-medication.”

The 8-day coma in Moscow was malpractice by any honest measure. Putting someone unconscious for 8 days to avoid the conscious experience of benzodiazepine withdrawal solves nothing, because the receptor changes that produce the withdrawal don’t pause when consciousness pauses. The neurochemistry continues to unwind whether the patient is awake to suffer it or sedated through it. The clinic was selling a magic trick to a wealthy family, and the trick had no mechanism behind it. He came out of the coma with double pneumonia, neurological damage, and the same broken GABA receptors he’d flown in with. There is no reason to believe his outcome would have been worse if he’d stayed in Toronto and tapered off the drug with a compounding pharmacist over six months, the way thousands of benzodiazepine patients do every year.

Comment: I’ve seen this kind of medical adventurism before. A desperate patient with money flies to a clinic that promises a cure unavailable at home, and the patient comes back damaged or doesn’t come back at all. The flagship example is Steve McQueen, who died in 1980 in a Mexican clinic after laetrile and surgery for mesothelioma. The pattern is identical: a desperate man, an experimental protocol, a foreign jurisdiction with no malpractice exposure, a family hoping for a miracle.

What he got wrong

Peterson put his head in the noose himself. Nobody held him down and forced clonazepam into his mouth. He went to a psychiatrist friend, believed his lies, accepted the prescription, took it for years, and crossed the line from medical use into physical dependence without recognizing it. A clinical psychologist with his intellect should have spotted it. He didn’t.

I’m not saying his doctor knew he was lying. Like my friend Albert, the friend who handed him the prescription almost surely believed what he’d been trained to believe: that clonazepam was safe for anxiety, that the dependence risk was overstated, that the drug would do what the label said it would do. The doctor was a product of the same captured zeitgeist that produced the prescription pad in the first place. The whole machinery damaged a brilliant man, and not one of the people inside the fraud thought of it as machinery.

In Butchered by “Healthcare” I documented how the rot got there. The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM) has grown to 947 pages and contains roughly 450 “diagnoses” voted into existence by American Psychiatric Association (APA) members. Of the contributors to the most recent edition, 95 had financial ties to Pharma, and 28 percent of APA income comes from drug companies. The serotonin theory of depression was invented by a copywriter at SmithKline Beecham. Ronald Pies, former editor-in-chief of the Psychiatric Times, has admitted the “chemical imbalance in the brain” idea was “a kind of urban legend, never a theory seriously propounded by well-informed psychiatrists.”

The benzodiazepine story is structurally identical to the SSRI story. The original Xanax studies ran 14 weeks: the drug worked at 4 weeks, stopped working at 8 weeks, and patients got much worse when the researchers tapered them off at the end. The FDA approved the drug based on the first 4 weeks and ignored everything after, and Xanax became the most commonly prescribed psychiatric medication in America. Clonazepam, with its 19-to-60-hour half-life, is from the same family and produces the same trap: a few weeks of relief, then tolerance, then escalating dose, then permanent downregulation of the gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) receptors that govern the brain’s anxiety circuits. The receptor changes do not reverse when the drug is withdrawn. The akathisia Peterson still suffers 6 years later is the signature of that permanent brain damage.

I know this trap from the inside. I took Klonopin for 9 years at 2 milligrams a night and clawed my way off with a compounding pharmacist’s tapering doses, months of insomnia, and the mental discipline to recognize the withdrawal anxiety as drug-induced rather than as evidence of underlying disease. Peterson tried the same cold-turkey approach in 2019 and couldn’t tolerate any dose reduction. The difference between my outcome and his was not the prescription (although his dose may have been much higher). It was that I never believed my doctors enough to let them put me in a coma in Moscow.

Comment: Peterson’s entire body of work is built on the premise that institutions are not to be trusted blindly, that the bureaucracy will eat you if you don’t pay attention, and that the responsibility for your life cannot be outsourced. He applied that principle to gender ideology, universities, the Canadian state, and the postmodern academy. He did not apply it to medicine. He treated medicine as the one institution that had earned the right to operate without ideological scrutiny. It hadn’t, and none has. By his standard, not mine, that’s the failure.

The current picture

In August 2025, Jordan was diagnosed with chronic inflammatory response syndrome (CIRS), a mold-biotoxin illness associated with water-damaged buildings. By late summer, he’d developed pneumonia and sepsis and was hospitalized in critical condition, with Mikhaila describing him as “near death.” He spent nearly a month in intensive care. The family attributed the sepsis to an intubation in Switzerland and explicitly denied rumors that stem-cell injections from Dr. Adeel Khan had caused it.

He was discharged in December 2025 to his home in Paradise Valley, Arizona. All 2026 tour dates were quietly removed from his website. His daughter has described the recovery as a marathon. There have been no further hospitalizations as of spring 2026.

The CIRS framing is plausible but incomplete. Mold biotoxins are real; the illness is recognized by some clinicians and not others. His prior immune compromise after years of benzodiazepine receptor injury would make him the kind of patient who’d flare badly when exposed. The akathisia hasn’t gone away in 6 years, and his daughter says it never remits for long. Whatever combination of mold, post-benzo neurological injury, sepsis, intubation complications, and experimental treatments produced the current crisis, the inciting event was a doctor writing a prescription for Klonopin in 2017.

What persists

Jordan Peterson’s lectures are still up: Maps of Meaning, the Biblical Series, the Sermon on the Mount lectures, the Personality course, 12 Rules for Life, Beyond Order, and the Peterson Academy. A generation of young men found a coherent moral framework through him at a moment when no one else in the culture was offering one. None of that is undone by his medical disasters, and the work is the work.

If he dies tomorrow, the lectures will keep running for as long as YouTube and Peterson Academy keep them online. Young men in 2050 will find them and have their lives reorganized in the same way young men in 2017 did. The truth doesn’t depend on the arguer’s health.

But the medical story matters as a warning. He’s not the first brilliant man to be destroyed by his doctors, and he won’t be the last. He’s a more visible example than most because his daughter posts updates, and his fame guarantees press coverage.

The lesson is the same lesson I’ve been writing in Surviving Healthcare for 5 years. Never believe medical authorities casually. Ask the question the doctor doesn’t want to answer, and make it a policy to walk out of the office without the prescription.

The man who told a generation to take responsibility for their lives took the toxic drug. That’s the tragedy, but the work survives the tragedy.

Selected references

• Maps of Meaning: The Architecture of Belief lectures (Peterson Academy). The foundational lecture series, 12 episodes covering the symbolic architecture of belief.

• The Psychological Significance of the Biblical Stories (YouTube playlist). The 2017 Genesis series that made him a phenomenon, and the gateway for most listeners.

• The Sermon on the Mount lecture series (Peterson Academy). His most recent 8-hour course on the foundational text of Christian ethics.

• Mikhaila Peterson tells her recovery story (YouTube). Her account of the elimination protocol that ended her rheumatoid arthritis.

• Post 266: Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) can be cured without prescriptions. The Mikhaila story alongside Mercola’s clinical experience with 3,000 RA patients and Tamara Santa Ana’s functional medicine protocols.

• I Was a Klonopin (Clonazepam) Addict for Nine Years. My benzodiazepine story and the SSRI/benzo chapters from Butchered by “Healthcare.”

• Beyond Benzos: Jordan B. Peterson’s Trip to Hell and Back (Mad In America). The most thorough independent account of the Moscow coma protocol, including Peterson’s description of the treatment.

• Inside the Treatment of Jordan Peterson (The New Republic). Lindsay Beyerstein’s reporting on the clonazepam history, the dose escalation after Tammy’s diagnosis, and the medical professionals who critiqued the Russian protocol.

• Tammy Peterson on her cancer recovery and conversion to Catholicism (National Catholic Register). The Bellini tumor diagnosis, the 10-month survival prognosis, and her later remission.

• Butchered by “Healthcare” Part III, “Living on Planet Psych,” chapters 15 through 19, covers the structural fraud in psychiatry that destroyed Jordan Peterson and is still destroying millions of others.

If you have the resources to do a paid subscription, I would be grateful. Share

Leave a comment