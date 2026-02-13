409. RADIOLOGISTS DESERVE THE SAME CONTEMPT FROM US AS DENTISTS--THEY ARE JUDASES

READER RESOURCES: THE APOCALYPSE ALMANAC : Hidden cures in our dystopian age. FULLSCRIPT SUPPLEMENTS : top quality and economical.

JACKASS RADIOLOGISTS USED GADOLINIUM CONTRAST DYE ON DEBB LAMBERT AND RUINED HER LIFE

by Robert Yoho, MD, and Debbie Lambert

If you have not read Judas Dentistry, download it now for free at the link.

I recently published my post, “Radiologists Shamelessly Abuse Patients,” which described how radiologists are injecting millions of Americans with gadolinium contrast agents despite knowing that these accumulate permanently in the brain, bones, and kidneys. The clinical advantage? About a 10 percent improvement in image quality. The penalty? Permanent heavy metal deposits cause devastating symptoms and death for thousands of patients.

Debb Lambert contacted me after my radiology essay above was published. She administers a Facebook support group of 15,000 gadolinium-crippled patients, yet she is still respectful of radiologists even after they assaulted and mortally damaged her.

This is an excerpt from our interview.

Yoho comment: I do not know how anyone who knows the truth can speak to a radiologist—or a dentist—without thinking about spitting in their face. I recently had an MRI with iodine contrast. This is not as bad as gadolinium, but in retrospect, I should have ripped my IV out and marched out of the Emergency Room. The scan lacked clinical indications and provided no useful information. But people who are told to get these procedures are sick, nervous, and have little strength for conflict.

Call me out in the comments if you think I am rude to Debb because I am angry. My advice is to be polite to “providers,” but to say no to them until your tongue bleeds.

Debbie Lambert: I listened to your podcast, and it made me want to cry. You did your homework, and you have factual data. This needs to get out. I’m a patient, not a doctor, and I’m not giving medical advice. But people need to know what they’re putting in their bodies. I got four gadolinium injections in 2016, and they damaged me. I’ve written a book with 24 other patient stories. We’re trying to humanize this disaster.

We gain several hundred new Facebook members each month. The biggest problem is that patients don’t get informed consent. Doctors won’t use the word gadolinium out loud. That was true in 2016. It’s still true in 2025.

Robert Yoho: I dispute the claim that gadolinium needs to be used at all. It’s toxic and should never be injected into anyone. In 95 percent of cases, images without gadolinium are within 10 percent of the quality of images with it.

Lambert: Patients come to our group for two reasons. Either they’re being sent for imaging and aren’t sure, or they’re already sick. People tell us daily that their doctor is ordering an MRI with contrast. They ask what the contrast is. We tell them it’s gadolinium. Then they research it and read horror stories.

Yoho: I don’t know how you maintain respect for those “doctors.” They are lying bastards.

Lambert: I think some of the disconnect starts at the highest levels of corporate medicine. Schools teach doctors certain things. Patients are taught to trust the medical system. But that doesn’t hold water anymore. Radiology techs contact me frequently. They say we inject gadolinium too often, but we’re just told to do our jobs, and we can’t push back. Patients sign a form, but does it state that it is toxic and is retained in your brain, bones, tissues, and organs? No. It says we’re injecting a contrast dye. That tells patients nothing.

How the medical establishment covers up the crimes

Lambert: The only formal diagnosis for what happens is “nephrogenic systemic fibrosis,” known since 1997. They’ve changed the chelators that wrap around gadolinium to supposedly keep it safe, but we’ve seen problems with every version. The FDA maintains a reporting database, but when problems arise, doctors often take a wait-and-see approach. Or they say we can’t improve retention, so let’s just address your current symptoms.

You develop new symptoms, worsening symptoms, and unexplained issues. I got so sick, and I lost my memory. I lived in the same hometown for decades, but couldn’t find my way to the grocery store or the dog park. So they gave me a second injection to test for Alzheimer’s, which increased my body burden further.

My latest imaging (Debb still trusts them!) continues to show that every organ in my body has problems. I just got reports this week about my liver. It has significant problems, which are new since imaging less than six months ago. Heavy metals are not our friend.

Yoho: There is a way out. It’s NBMI, which currently costs $500 per month. (To buy it and learn more, see HERE.) I don’t think it will cost that much in three years, but for now, you should get some even if you can only afford a couple of months. This binds gadolinium irreversibly and completely inactivates it. These bastard imaging people stuck something with an organic wrapper around it that’s functionally identical to mercury, and are poisoning us with it. Gadolinium is extremely toxic and should never be used. The advantage in imaging quality is minimal.

Lambert: Gadolinium makes your body glow in the dark. It makes pretty images. But glowing in the dark isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

Yoho: They took a revolver with one live shell, spun it, and pulled the trigger. You got shot in the head. The real informed consent should say, “There’s no good reason to use gadolinium for anyone. We’re going to use it because it is a multibillion-dollar industry, and we'll be paid alongside hospitals and machine manufacturers. You’re going to suffer the consequences. You’re not going to be able to do anything about it.”

Lambert: There’s truth to the repeat customer model. You get sick, you go back to the doctor, more tests, more drugs. It feeds the system. We did a study in our support group. Eighty-six percent of patients were told their symptoms are psychosomatic.

The Hulk principle: always angry

Yoho: In the Avengers movies, Captain America tells Bruce Banner it’s time to get angry. Bruce replies, “That’s my secret. I’m always angry.” That’s how I approach medical corruption. Being angry isn’t completely healthy, but it is what it is for me. I don’t think trying to unsee what I’ve seen would help. Pretending that radiologists who inject deadly gadolinium for a 10 percent improvement in images are nice people is not useful.

They are criminals who aid and abet the multibillion-dollar imaging industry. The radiology community has known about the dangers of gadolinium since 2018, when studies revealed that it accumulates in brain tissue even in patients with normal kidney function. They covered it up. Since then, the evidence has become transparent. Their crimes are public and visible to all.

You’re trying to be too nice, Debb.

Lambert: I just want to be part of the solution. I don’t think I can do that if I make enemies. My goal is to bring everyone to the table for an open dialogue about what we know today, not what we knew in 2008. There are now 46,000 PubMed articles about gadolinium. But articles written in 2018 are very different from articles in 2023 or 2024. In 1997, they talked about nephrogenic systemic fibrosis only if you had bad kidneys. That has been disproven.

They removed kidney testing from the American College of Radiology manual. They no longer test kidney function for some brands because they know it doesn’t fit the 1997 story. We’ve evolved. We now know that gadolinium disrupts mitochondria, affects the immune system, triggers cytokine storms, and alters red blood cells and bone marrow.

Yoho: That’s too abstract. What you should say is they knew how bad it was in 2018. They covered it up. Since then, the crimes have been made public. Now, radiologists are hesitant to even talk about it because they know they’re going to (metaphorically) get their heads chopped off soon for their crimes.

The scale of the disaster

Lambert: They started to use gadolinium for mammograms. They didn’t use it 10 years ago. Now they’re injecting a toxic rare earth metal proven to be retained in the brain, bones, tissue, and organs. Indefinitely.

I’m eight years out. I still have high levels in my urine, hair, fingernails, and blood serum. Doctors were surprised by the blood serum because, typically, metals don’t stay in the blood that long. Without provoked testing, my levels are still high.

Yoho: It’s time to get angry now.

Lambert: I don’t want to be angry because it doesn’t make me feel good.

Yoho: The radiologists and researchers from big companies who put this together knew how bad it was from the start. They took something as toxic as mercury, wrapped it loosely in an organic molecule, and started using it on patients. It should never be used. The entire system should dissolve in a maelstrom of litigation.

The only known cure is NBMI chelation

Lambert: We’re using chelation. NBMI is one product. There are multiple products. Gadolinium is not a do-it-yourself project. If you’re sick from gadolinium, you need experts.

Yoho: Other chelators do not work. NBMI is a very strong covalent binder that renders this metal inactive. It does not remove it from the body. That’s impossible. You can’t get gadolinium out of your body any more than you can get mercury out. I have severe mercury poisoning from 17 mercury amalgams. My mercury levels are off the charts according to my OligoScan, but it’s all inactive because of NBMI, Boyd Haley’s compound.

RFK Jr. describes Boyd Haley as the world’s top mercury toxicity expert. I spent an afternoon with him at his home in Kentucky. This compound, in theory, avidly chelates heavy metals, including lead and iron, and Boyd has $100 million in studies on mercury. There are case reports in which people recovered from their symptoms after a month of treatment with NBMI.

Lambert: Each chelator has its own stability and binding capabilities. Some are specific to different metals. If a binder isn’t strong enough and it grabs the metal but can’t pull it all the way out, it redistributes. It gets lost. It moves around and finds another molecule to bind in the body. These heavy metals dance around on the dance floor, find another molecule, and settle somewhere or get hidden.

Yoho: I interviewed Boyd Haley and David Kennedy, the two principals left in the NBMI group. I believe them. If it works for lead and mercury, and researchers have mapped gadolinium to the same pathways as lead, why wouldn’t it work?

The inventors of gadolinium imaging used an intermediate-strength chelator to bind gadolinium. This was purported to protect it from the human body and allow excretion. However, NBMI binds 10,000-100,000 times more strongly. When it gets hold of a mercury or gadolinium ion, it crushes it. Nothing ever happens to that thing again. It’s entirely different from the other chelators people claim are treatment. Those are not strong enough to inhibit the toxin's activity.

Lambert: Doctors have told me my kidneys are failing, my liver is failing, and my heart has three new diagnoses in the last six months. They say that’s because chelation didn’t work. But I did get my memory back. I can put two and two together and know that’s four, which I couldn’t do the first year. Chelation helped me. Did it redistribute? Did the binder not hold? We don’t know, and I am in a bad place.

Gadolinium has been injected over half a billion times in the first three decades of its use. It’s still being injected tens of millions of times annually. Ninety-one percent of people said they were never informed of what they were putting in their bodies, even though this data is well known.

Yoho: Radiologists give it to people because their money is green. I’m not supposed to give advice since I resigned my medical license, but if I were you, I'd order NBMI. I wouldn’t stop, wouldn’t pass go. I’d get the stuff and start using it.

Lambert: Is it an oral chelator?

Yoho: Yes, and I take it with diluted DMSO. Rat studies injected NBMI intraperitoneally into the abdomen, along with DMSO, which is a solvent and penetrator. After this, the NBMI goes everywhere. Even though you may have tests like the OligoScan that show high levels of gadolinium, lead, or mercury, the stuff is all bound up and inactive after a while.

You've got to either get the money together to pay for it or beg David Kennedy for a discount. When NBMI binds gadolinium, it is inactive but stays in the body. You can’t get rid of it. Mercury has a half-life of 30 years.

Lambert: We’ve been told gadolinium can be in the body for 130 years. What are we doing, injecting it into the human body, even if it’s wrapped in a chelator intended to keep it safe?

The medical system’s betrayal

Lambert: I get imaging once or twice a year using ultrasound with no contrast. You’d be amazed at what they see. They talk about my kidneys, my liver, my heart. An echocardiogram showed my heart has hardened and thickened. The valve that moves blood from the heart to the lungs isn’t working, causing problems. My pulse is so low.

My diagnosis is left ventricular hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. I don’t even identify with labels anymore. They’re just labels. I talked to five different cardiologists and surgeons in two states. The drug they offered has a box warning that says it may induce heart failure.

Yoho: Ghost those bastards. You don’t want anything to do with them.

Lambert: The drug costs $8,000 per month. But if I participated in a study, I could have it for free. I’m helping science, right? Then I talked to the surgeon who wanted to cut me open and fix it. I asked how many times he’d done this surgery. He said quite a few. I asked what is quite a few, hundreds, or dozens? He never answered.

Yoho: The only way you can tell they’re lying is if their lips are moving.

Lambert: When I asked about recovery time, he said I’d be in the ICU about five days. Going from heavy metal poisoning, where every organ is impacted, to being told here’s our solution, and the drug has a box warning, and the doctor wants to study a medication that’s only been on the market for two years. At what cost to me? It’s a dog lab, and I’m the dog.

After that, my functional medicine doctor sent me to cardiologists who are more open-minded. That cardiologist was so kind. He said, “Debbie, walk away. We cannot fix what we’ve done to you. I’m sorry. I apologize for what has been done to you.”

For the first time, I felt heard. Patients aren’t being heard. They’re being gaslit. They’re being put on psychiatric drugs. Families send loved ones to mental hospitals because the person is in so much pain.

We did a poll. Eighty-eight percent of people live with bone pain so intense that clothing hurts. Getting into bed with a sheet or blanket on top is excruciating. People aren’t sleeping because the bone pain is so intense.

Yoho: They have enough data to stop the program now. It’s outrageous that they’re still using gadolinium.

Lambert: Eighty-eight percent of people can’t sleep. They’re being put on other synthetic drugs that do not help and do not gett to the root cause. They do not get the metal encapsulated like the product you describe.

Cancer patients: a hidden epidemic

Lambert: I belong to different groups. My doctor had me go to a cancer group to see what I could learn. It was 150,000 people. I went in asking questions, and I told them I was a gadolinium heavy metal poisoned patient. Light bulbs went off everywhere.

They all had gadolinium and MRIs. They’re being treated for cancer. They thought the symptoms were from cancer drugs. When they heard about gadolinium and saw the list of symptoms from the medication guides, they said, “I think my problem isn’t as much my cancer as this heavy metal.”

A hundred patients jumped from one cancer group into our group in three days, saying, “What the heck is going on?” We know it’s a problem. It will all come to fruition in God’s timing. Nothing will be hidden.

Yoho: There’s nothing else that works like NBMI. I don’t make any money on it. This stuff binds gadolinium irreversibly and completely inactivates it. Other chelating agents capture heavy metals, carry them around the body, and sometimes deposit them in the kidneys and kill you.

Lambert: Gadolinium is not a do-it-yourself project. If you’re sick from gadolinium, you need experts. We tell people to do homework. Don’t just trust someone. You got into this mess because you trusted someone. You need to take ownership of what you put in your body. Each chelator has its own stability and binding capabilities. If the binder isn’t strong enough to hold the metal in place but can’t push it out, it redistributes.

Why nobody gives a damn

The reasons this continues are simple:

True healers have relationships with patients. Radiologists have none, so they’re technicians, not physicians. They see patients as billing codes and possible liabilities. Patient health is a distant consideration.

Hospitals focus on net revenue. Complications increase revenue by generating new charges. The repeat-customer model works well for them.

The FDA acts on behalf of industry. More than half of its $5 billion in operating revenue comes from corporate user fees during the patent process. They’re bought and paid for.

Gadolinium is murder. The rest of radiology’s crimes [such as excess radiation exposure] are shoplifting by comparison. These contrast agents remain widely used despite accumulating in patients’ brains and forming toxic nanoparticles. Changing this practice would mean admitting that decades of supposedly safe use were criminal. The financial interests of manufacturers who invested billions in these products align with hospitals, radiologists, and radiology departments.

Free gadolinium is poisonous at the same level as mercury. Using gadolinium clinically is precisely analogous to injecting deadly mercury for imaging, shielded only with an intermediate-strength chelator. The entire MRI contrast agent industry is built on gadolinium’s magnetic properties rather than finding a non-toxic alternative.

Research and advocacy

Lambert: I’m part of a study at the University of New Mexico. They’re collecting data with a government grant. They collect hair, urine, blood, and fingernails. They do a physical in person. They’re collecting all patient information, biopsies, whatever you want to share. It’s likely one of the largest growing patient repositories focused on heavy metals. Dr. Brent Wagner there is passionate about fixing this.

His data suggest that oxalates can cause problems with vitamin C. Susan Owens has been studying oxalates for 40 years. We’re trying to get doctors and researchers together to bring this to the forefront. Our current medical system places the burden of proof on patients.

Yoho: There’s a device called an OligoScan. None of these doctors has heard of it. It documents your total body metal load and is used to assess aluminum toxicity. It only requires a few seconds of contact with your left palm, and they get all this data. They can document whether you’re doing better and whether you’re managing to get some metals out. My scan looks terrible because I was mercury toxic, which gave me Parkinson’s.

Aluminum is a bigger problem than mercury because it’s ubiquitous. Mercury and gadolinium are more toxic, but they’re not as common as aluminum. It’s rained out of the sky on us. It’s on every surface, inside tin cans. You should avoid aluminum utensils and avoid all vaccines, as newer vaccines contain aluminum rather than mercury. However, I believe atmospheric exposure is the biggest issue. THIS post describes aluminum toxicity and how to deal with it.

Lambert: In 2019, not many people talked about gadolinium. There were 1,200 people in our group. Now we’re at 15,000, and there are other worldwide groups. The fastest-growing age group in our community is 25 to 44. Those people should be having families, buying homes, and building careers.

Many were stellar students. I spoke to college kids who should have graduated but got poisoned. Some are couch surfing from family member to family member because they can’t work. That’s a devastating long-term impact on our economy, our ability to create new things, and our ability to live happy lives. You should be participating at that age, not lying in bed with no money, no insurance, no job, no home, and food instability. This is a human crisis.

The last word

Boyd Haley’s chelator, NBMI, binds heavy metals with a strength 10,000 to 100,000 times greater than the intermediate chelators wrapped around gadolinium. It renders the metal permanently inactive, but the FDA suppresses it.

When gadolinium complications occur, they are often misdiagnosed as chemotherapy or disease-related issues and can rarely be identified as malpractice. Given what we know, however, they should be regarded as assault.

The radiology establishment will face a reckoning soon, for the evidence against them is now undeniable. Patient groups are organizing. Independent researchers are publishing data that the industry can’t suppress. RFK Jr.’s appointment to lead health agencies signals a coming change. How many more people will be poisoned before the system collapses?

If you need imaging, refuse gadolinium. If you already have gadolinium toxicity, contact Debbie’s support group and speak to David Kennedy about NBMI. If you know someone facing a gadolinium injection, warn them. The informed consent form they’ll sign is a lie. The real consent should say, “We’re injecting you with a heavy metal that will stay in your body for decades, possibly forever. It will accumulate in your brain and bones. You may develop devastating symptoms. We’re doing this for a 10 percent improvement in image quality and because it’s profitable.”

No sane person would consent to that. Which is why they don’t tell you.

Selected references

HERE and HERE are my posts about NBMI. I have David Kennedy’s contact information. Speak to him about how to get it. Cry poor and demand a discount.

Debbie Lambert’s Facebook support group: Living with Gadolinium (15,000 members)

Henderson B, Wagner BK, Alcantar NA. Precipitation of gadolinium from magnetic resonance imaging contrast agents may be the brass tacks of toxicity. Magnetic Resonance Imaging. 2025;147:1-8.

Rogosnitzky M, Branch S. Gadolinium-based contrast agent toxicity: a review of known and proposed mechanisms. Biometals. 2016;29:365-376.

FDA Drug Safety Communication: FDA warns that gadolinium-based contrast agents are retained in the body; requires new class warnings. U.S. Food and Drug Administration. December 19, 2017.

Boyd Haley's research on NBMI (OSR) chelation therapy: Contact davidkennedydds@gmail.com

University of New Mexico gadolinium research repository: Dr. Brent Wagner, UNM Health Sciences

OligoScan heavy metal testing: Available through functional medicine practitioners

Yoho R. Butchered by “Healthcare”. 2021. Available at robertyoho.substack.com

Editing credit: Jim Arnold of Liar’s World Substack and Elizabeth Cronin.

Disclaimer: If you want medical advice, I would only tell you to read and study as much as you can and make your own decisions. Trust noone without verification. I don’t prescribe or tell people what to do.

