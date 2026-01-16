405. BREAKING: A NEW WAY TO GET RID OF ALUMINUM, OUR WORST ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH DISASTER

READER RESOURCES: THE APOCALYPSE ALMANAC : Hidden cures in our dystopian age. FULLSCRIPT SUPPLEMENTS : top quality and economical.

Coauthors: Jeff Lioon, Jonathan Rickert

Step 1: Memorize this short overview

Why I wrote this post

Aluminum is the environmental toxin causing the most human harm—an international health emergency no one speaks about. Although mercury and other heavy metals are more toxic, aluminum is far more common. It is in the air and on every surface, a worldwide contaminant that is just about everywhere. Avoiding it is impossible. Aluminum’s foul properties are ruthlessly concealed by an industry that is knowingly murdering us for profit. Because of them, cleaning up our air and other aluminum sources will not happen any time soon.

HERE, HERE, and HERE are my original aluminum posts, including descriptions of Exley and Crouse’s work on aluminum chelation with silica.

The metal causes multiple toxicities. Some researchers argue for aluminum as a contributing factor to Alzheimer’s. There are reports of ALS clusters in areas with high environmental aluminum. For Parkinson’s, some occupational studies show an elevated risk in aluminum workers. Although mainstream science deprecates evidence like this, aluminum research is largely funded and, hence, controlled by an aluminum industry that jealously guards its profits and narratives.

No one disputes that aluminum binds to ATP 1,000 times more tightly than magnesium does, so the body cannot use some of its ATP. Aluminum also blocks all complexes in the mitochondrial respiratory chain and interrupts electron flow at multiple stages, making it one of the most broadly inhibitory metals to energy production. Translation: it makes you feel terrible.

We now have the OligoScan, a non-invasive method for measuring levels of aluminum, minerals, trace elements, and heavy metals in the body’s tissues. HERE is my post describing how Dr. Tamara Santa Ana, the most experienced OligoScan operator in Virginia, uses it (contact her at drsantaana@proton.me). The device provides immediate results and is valued in integrative and functional medicine for its ability to offer a quick snapshot of a person’s micronutrient status and toxic metal exposures.

Jeff Lioon has performed over 6500 OligoScans, but no one’s aluminum has tested entirely in the normal “green” range. Most people fall into the high or excessive categories, and 15 percent have dangerously elevated levels.

Exley and Crouse discovered methods to protect ourselves from aluminum’s ravages. They demonstrated that consuming silica in Fiji and other bottled waters chelated it and promoted urinary excretion. I have been drinking a liter of silica-rich Fiji water daily for over a year to eliminate aluminum from my body. Although this has been proven to work in studies, it is expensive, a hassle, and I was throwing away a lot of plastic. Also, analysis shows that Fiji has arsenic, fluoride, nitrates, chromium, barium, PFAS, and sulfites. The same rock formations that release bioavailable silicon also contribute arsenic and barium.

My coauthors Jeff Lioon and Jonathan Rickert developed Aluminum Export, a new method for removing aluminum using silica. When I heard about it, I was skeptical. I knew that Exley and Crouse, the experts I studied in the posts linked above, thought that silica pills and concentrates did not work.

But when I learned that total-body aluminum loads were being measured—and silica therapy quantified—with the OligoScan, I believed the story. This device has been overlooked by every mainstream researcher. I was familiar with it because Dr. Tamara had been using it to monitor my health progress.

Jonathan Rickert performed a therapeutic trial. After only 2 months of taking Aluminum Export, OligoScans showed an average decrease of 18% in body aluminum levels among study participants.

The device provides real-time, near-instantaneous aluminum tissue measurements, enabling protocol adjustments every 30 to 60 days. Hair testing, on the other hand, requires 4-month intervals; urine testing is a snapshot, and blood testing is unreliable.

Although this view is not supported by the aluminum industry, atmospheric exposure is likely the primary source. Rickert interviewed farmers in the Northwest US who were monitoring aluminum. Their rainwater testing and soil analysis show exponential increases over the last 20 years. Also, the Global Healing group tested snow, rain, and hail, and the results showed extremely high levels of aluminum. The universal toxicity patterns observed in OligoScans also support this conclusion. Finally, 25% of the aluminum in our bodies is concentrated in our lungs, which supports the probability that inhalation is the primary route of exposure. For more backing, see Appendix 1: Chris Exley describes the worldwide aluminum disaster.

Aluminum Export includes trace minerals and other compounds essential for treating aluminum toxicity. Unlike commercial bottled water, it contains no heavy metals or other toxic contaminants, and it is now commercially available. I started taking it recently and will have a follow-up OligoScan in three months to see how far my aluminum levels have declined.

Eliminate aluminum where you can

Go through the list of the most common sources of aluminum below and try to eliminate/reduce sources. This includes ditching aluminum cookware and investing in stainless steel. Here is the average Al content measurement:

Aluminum cookware (cooking acid base, i.e., marinara = worst)

Pharma (antacids) 500 mg/tab; Pepcid-A/C, buffered aspirin, etc)

Other Pharma, including antibiotics

Processed food 24 mg/day

Cheese via frozen pizza 14 mg/serving

Pancake via mix 72-180 mg/serving

Antiperspirant deodorant 70 mg/application

Tap water .1 (ppm) mg/L

Sunscreen 200 mg/application

Vaccines .125 mg/shot

Food containers 16 mg/L

Aluminum cans .5 mg/L

E-cigarettes .05 mg/day

Tea 2 mg/cup

Non-dairy creamer 1.5 mg/packet

Nespresso coffee makers (use aluminum pods)

Fluoride toothpaste

Aspartame (60%)

Cosmetics (makeup)

Saunas sweat aluminum away. Start with three 20-minute sessions a week. Listen to your body, and gradually work your way up. In addition, stimulate the body’s lymphatic system by moving more. Even walking is fine, rebounding on a mini-trampoline, taking detox baths with Epsom magnesium salt and baking soda, and stretching or getting a lymphatic massage. If you tolerate it, more vigorous exercise is better.

The famous Finnish sauna studies that proved men lived longer when they did four to seven sessions a week also found a 66% risk reduction in the development of Alzheimer’s or dementia. Since this was and is the age of criminally careless industrial aluminum spread, these effects could have been entirely due to aluminum excretion.

Jonathan adds, “Detoxification always requires a multi-prong approach. I can’t emphasize this enough.”

What I would do if I were you

Do not stop here; listen to the podcast and study the rest of this essay. It provides the full background so you can make an informed decision. Get a baseline OligoScan at a local doctor’s office to show your aluminum toxicity. Since 500 US practitioners have this device, finding them online is easy. This costs $150 to $250. It is optional, but if you can afford it, it is worth it. Start Aluminum Export, 3 pills twice a day. It costs $69.99 for a 30-day supply, and my readers get 15% off at THIS LINK. Do another OligoScan 3 months later and send your story and all results to Yoho.Robert@gmail.com. If you cannot afford Aluminum Export or want to think about it before you buy, sweat out your aluminum using dry saunas at about 174° F for 20 minutes. Do this at least 3 times a week, and keep it up indefinitely, for Finnish studies on 2300 men demonstrated life extension. Saunas might work as well as silica chelation, but I couldn’t figure out how to directly compare them, and doing both is best.

Since Aluminum Export is nontoxic and effective, I quit Fiji water and take it instead. I have no time to waste because my Parkinson’s is progressive and my fatigue is worsening. My friend BCC once told me, “When your life is on the line, throw out all your hand grenades at once.”

Become an affiliate

To make money, get more discounts, and jumpstart this program, Jeff and Jonathan created a generous affiliate program that pays everyone as we save the world. The only prerequisite to becoming an affiliate is to first purchase three months of product HERE. After you do this, email info@ionomelabs.com to be approved for an affiliate account.

Educate your followers by republishing this essay, or any part of it, on your Substack or other social media platforms.

Step 2: Study the details

Either listen to the podcast, scan the notes below, or, better yet, do both. Your reward will be a comprehensive understanding of these critical issues.

Introduction

Aluminum is an industrial waste and the most dangerous toxin we face. It is the third most abundant element in the Earth’s crust after oxygen and silicon, making up about 8 percent by weight. In nature, 99 percent of it binds to silicon as aluminosilicate minerals. The metal remained locked in rock formations, where it caused no harm, but industrial processes changed this.

Modern manufacturing releases aluminum into the environment through multiple pathways. The metal appears in antiperspirants, cookware, food dyes marketed as “aluminum lake,” anti-caking agents in processed foods, and vaccine adjuvants. Industries use it in metallurgy and in the extraction of rare-earth minerals. More concerning is its deployment in stratospheric aerosol injection, a geoengineering practice that disperses the metal into the atmosphere. It is also part of standard jet exhaust. And although the “chemtrail” story about purposeful poisoning of the populace by spraying aluminum and other toxins from jets seems at least part psyop, I cannot dismiss it entirely.

Rickert explained the situation to me: “Aluminum binds ATP a thousand times more strongly than magnesium does, which is shocking because, once bound, ATP is inert and unusable. With the scale at which it’s in our environment and because nearly everyone is intoxicated with aluminum, it has become our worst health problem.” Aluminum also blocks all complexes in the mitochondrial respiratory chain and interrupts electron flow at multiple stages, making it one of the most broadly inhibitory metals to energy production. For people with high aluminum levels, the result is profound fatigue.

The main pathway for aluminum entry into the brain is via transferrin, the iron-shuttling protein that circulates in blood. Aluminum binds to transferrin and is taken up through abundant transferrin receptors at the blood-brain barrier, after which it accumulates in brain regions involved in memory, motor control, and cognition.

The Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR) estimates that the average healthy adult in the United States carries a total aluminum burden of 30-50 milligrams. European agencies agree with this estimate. The true number is likely higher. About 50 percent of stores are in bone, 25 percent in the lungs, and the remaining 25 percent spreads across other tissues, including the brain.

Jeff Lioon, Jr., of OligoScan, has performed over 6,500 scans and says aluminum is the most common metal he sees in people of all ages. Hair mineral analysis experts report that up to 93 percent of people examined show elevated aluminum levels, making it the most frequently detected toxic metal in clinical testing.

“In nine out of ten people, the aluminum is above the high threshold,” Lioon said. “I’ve never seen an aluminum level in the normal green zone.”

Jeff Lioon’s journey into mineral testing

Jeff grew up in a household steeped in holistic health. His grandfather, father, and godfather started Douglas Laboratories in the early 1980s and ran it for 39 years before selling to Nestlé in 2009. His father ran Douglas Labs in Europe and Asia, traveling to both regions and bringing home books that stacked through the family library.

“I would spend a lot of my younger teenage years reading the books in our library,” Lioon said. “I became fascinated with the material. A lot of it was out there. It was not in line with the mainstream. But that always sparked an interest for me.”

His journey with the OligoScan started in college. His father brought the device home after leaving Douglas Labs, and Lioon tested himself. His results were terrible. He was a finance major with an entrepreneurship minor who maintained a “work hard, play hard” mentality. He partied hard and took anti-acid medication four times per week when drinking to prevent his face from getting red. Antacid medication is one of the highest sources of aluminum.

He continued scanning himself throughout college and into his years working in the freight forwarding industry in New York City. His test results improved somewhat, mainly because his diet improved. In college at Oxford, Ohio, the closest Whole Foods was 45 minutes away, so he ate dining hall food. In New York, he started taking better care of himself, but he still didn’t fully believe his OligoScan results.

After three and a half years in the corporate world, Lioon had a calling to go to Peru and “sit with ayahuasca,” a local practice of using the hallucinogen. The experience clarified his life path. He wanted to do something he was passionate about, and he had always been passionate about health. He quit his job and left New York City just as COVID started. In his last week there, he took a bio-magnetism course by Dr. Garcia that confirmed he had made the right decision.

During COVID, reading The Carnivore Code by Paul Saladino changed his trajectory. His grandfather had taught him that you have to practice what you preach, and Lioon was in no position to work with people using the OligoScan because his own test report was poor. After reading the book, he tried the carnivore diet for 30 days, and his test results improved drastically. All his vitamins and minerals increased substantially. He attributes much of this to organ meats.

This led him down a path of wanting to get as close to his food as possible. He moved to Hawaii, worked on a biodynamic farm, got into hunting, and worked with ranchers and farmers. After six weeks, he realized he was living in paradise with a girlfriend but not fulfilling his mission. He moved back to the States and joined his father with the OligoScan company.

Four and a half years later, he has scanned and analyzed the results of about thousands of people. “I’m not a doctor. I don’t give medical advice,” Lioon said. “I consider myself a free thinker and a dot connector.”

The OligoScan technology

The OligoScan uses spectrophotometry, shining the full visible spectrum into the palm of the hand and measuring the change in light’s momentum—how much was reflected and absorbed. Every metal and mineral is an element. Every element has a different color determined by its atomic emission spectrum. The device reads peripheral tissue to detect the amount of metal and which minerals are available to the body.

It was developed about 15 years ago by a Brazilian scientist. The technology is the same that astronomers use to identify the elemental composition of asteroids and planets, and that miners use to analyze rock ore. Hair testing uses the same principle. Laboratories burn hair samples and measure the wavelengths emitted to identify the elemental profile. The OligoScan performs this analysis non-invasively on the palm of the non-dominant hand.

The palm has the least melanin, allowing testing across diverse populations with the least interference from melanin. The non-dominant hand is used because it has less lymph flow. The lymph system removes toxins from tissues during detoxification, so reduced lymph flow provides a clearer baseline for measuring metal levels.

Blood tests look at what is in circulation and measure the past 24 to 48 hours. They only reveal recent intoxication. Hair tests analyze what the body excretes through hair over the past 90 days. Urine tests can look at provoked or unprovoked excretion capability via the kidneys.

The OligoScan is more valuable because it examines accumulation. “It’s not looking at the brain. It’s not looking at the kidneys,” Lioon said. “The only way to know how much aluminum is in the brain is to take a biopsy of that tissue. Nobody’s going to do that. So we use OligoScan readings as a benchmark, a baseline for the overall intoxication.”

From his research, Lioon found that the OligoScan is accurate about 85-90% of the time. 10 to 15 percent of the time, it does not reflect a person’s toxicity, either because the clinical issue is not a heavy metal that the device can test for or because the toxin is in a location, such as the brain, and is not detected in the hand’s tissues.

Dr. Rashid Boutar demonstrated a related limitation in a 2004 Congressional testimony. He tested two groups of children using hair analysis, one group of normal kids and one group of autistic children. All the regular kids had metals showing up, but none of the autistic kids had substantial metals in their hair because their excretion was impaired. The body does not dump all metals into hair, but hair analysis can indicate whether a person is excreting them.

The take-home message is that your provider’s expertise can be important for interpreting your OligoScan.

Universal aluminum toxicity

“My first question for people with aluminum is, do you have a hard time breaking a sweat?” Lioon said. “Eight out of 10 times, for those who have the highest readings, the answer to that question is yes.”

When Jonathan Rickert had his first OligoScan about eight years ago, his aluminum was high. He expected to see mercury because he had amalgam fillings, but the aluminum shocked him. At the time, Lioon casually told him that everybody’s aluminum is high, “There is so much in the environment that it is just how things are.”

Rickert was focused on bioenergetics—maximizing energy production at the mitochondrial level. As he researched the effects of aluminum toxicity, he was shocked to learn that it was not widely understood by the bioenergetics community.

Yoho emphasis: Aluminum binds a thousand times stronger to ATP than magnesium and inhibits every complex in the respiratory chain. The result is fatigue, sometimes profound.

Rickert put together a cohort of 20 people for an informal study. He tested them at day zero and day 60, with everyone following a basic protocol. His family of five was included. His kids, ages three, six, and seven at the time, had no known exposure to mercury and had levels in the green zone. Their aluminum levels, however, were all in the high-plus category. His six-year-old son was in the red excess category.

“What’s shocking about that is my family members have no known exposure,” Rickert said. “There’s no local source that I can find. There’s nothing in the community; none of us has had vaccines, and our six-year-old has never even had antiperspirants. So where the hell is that aluminum coming from?

This points to atmospheric contamination as a primary source. When exposure patterns are observed in young children with no identifiable local sources, air pollution is the most logical explanation.

Aluminum is the worst toxin

Rickert and Lioon both agree that aluminum produces the most health disasters of any metal.

“I don’t think it’s the most toxic metal, but I do think it is the biggest problem,” Rickert said. “Because of the scale. It’s everywhere, and it’s not going away.”

Mercury poisoning, on the other hand, is a disease caused by doctors. If dentists stopped using mercury in amalgams and vaccines no longer contained it, it would no longer be an issue for humanity. Mercury was purportedly removed from vaccines around 2000, but some is still present in influenza vaccines and others. Dentists continue dying early from mercury poisoning, and amalgams are still being inserted at an alarming rate, especially among Medicaid patients. But the problem is solvable by eliminating these sources.

“If you’re over 45, mercury from amalgams is likely to be your highest metal,” Rickert said. “For aluminum, you don’t have to be over 45. It affects everyone.”

The scale of aluminum contamination has no parallel. It is in processed food, cookware, personal care products, vaccines, and the atmosphere. Avoiding aluminum requires removing yourself from modern industrial society. Avoiding it requires avoiding vaccines, removing amalgam fillings, and avoiding certain fish.

Natural silica water reduces aluminum, but it is contaminated

Geochemically, aluminum is the third most abundant element in the Earth’s crust at around 8 percent by weight. It is overwhelmingly present in silicate minerals as aluminosilicates, not as free metal. Orthosilicic acid (OSA) has been described as a natural antidote to aluminum toxicity because it forms hydroxyaluminosilicate complexes that are filtered and easily excreted in the urine.

Christopher Exley used Fiji water in his research because of its high silica content. The water contains OSA, this bioavailable form of silicon. In studies of Alzheimer’s patients, Exley doubled aluminum excretion rates. Patients with multiple sclerosis showed a 158% increase in aluminum elimination when drinking 1 liter of Spritzer water daily.

The concept of hormesis has been weaponized to make people accept low levels of toxic substances. This originally described the idea that small doses of toxins might stimulate beneficial adaptive responses. Industry now uses this term to reassure the public that trace amounts of poisons are safe or even healthy. Tamara Santa Ana says, “There is NO safe level of heavy metals except zero.”

Water testing revealed problems with Fiji water. TapScore and the Oasis app provide third-party toxicology testing for consumer products. Multiple tests on Fiji water found elevated arsenic, nitrates, sulfites, fluoride, barium, chromium, and PFAS. The concentrations vary over time but remain present:

Oasis report on Fiji contamination:

@oasishealth.app Oasis on Instagram: "Comment “water” for the app 👇



Worst bott…

Much of the contamination in high-silica waters is geological rather than industrial. In many volcanic and alluvial settings, the same silica-rich rocks that contribute dissolved silicic acid to groundwater also release arsenic and fluoride. Silicon-rich aquifers frequently carry these contaminants. In parts of Mexico where people have relied for decades on groundwater drawn from such formations, large segments of the population have documented arsenicosis and fluorosis and show clinical signs of chronic arsenic and fluoride exposure.

“Fiji water has 0.001 milligrams per liter of arsenic, which is 250 times the recommended limit,” Lioon said. “It’s 0.006 milligrams per liter, 300 times the limit of hexavalent chromium. But the biggest one for me is just that it’s in plastic, which contains toxic antimony, a metal that displaces vital minerals.”

Yoho note: THIS post, “The plastic panic is just as artificial as the global warming nonsense,” is a rebuttal to some of Jeff’s fears about plastic.

Back to Jeff’s ideas: From a sustainability standpoint, when traveling, and Fiji water is the best option at a gas station, it makes sense to choose it over worse alternatives. But using Fiji every day for three months to try to detox from aluminum is not the best option. It is also not sustainable.

Some argue that the arsenic levels are not high enough to cause concern. This misses the point. Why use a product with known toxins when cleaner alternatives exist? The effects of metals are cumulative and compounding. Each exposure adds to the total body burden.

Dennis Crouse developed a method for making silica water at home using sodium metasilicate and adjusting the pH. This approach reduces costs but does not address contamination if the source materials contain impurities. Any water-based silica extraction from natural sources will carry whatever else is in those rocks.

What is in Aluminum Export?

Jonathan Rickert and Jeff Lioon developed a product that uses methylsilanetriol (MMST), a form of silica with 64 percent absorption compared to 43 percent for OSA. MMST is derived from quartz crystal that has been microencapsulated and bound with acacia, an organic prebiotic from a tree. This allows for higher absorption without the contamination found in natural spring water. Once absorbed, 90% of the MMST quickly converts to OSA, the silica form that binds aluminum.

The Ionome Labs formulation combines MMST with magnesium malate, lithium orotate, boron glycinate, and active vitamin B6 (P5P). Magnesium malate serves a dual purpose. Malic acid chelates and binds aluminum, while magnesium replenishes what aluminum depletes. Aluminum antagonizes magnesium, leading to its excretion in urine and creating a deficit despite supplementation.

The addition of lithium addresses a specific pattern revealed in OligoScan testing. Every person with excessive aluminum also showed a lithium deficiency. In August 2025, Nature published research on lithium and Alzheimer’s disease showing that amyloid plaques draw lithium out of neurons. The paper did not mention aluminum or what causes beta-amyloid plaque buildup, but the relationship became clear when combined with Exley’s work showing aluminum accumulation in the same brain regions.

“People who had a high burden of aluminum, in the excess red zone, had significant deficiencies in lithium,” Rickert said. “They only show up when you have a high burden of aluminum.”

Rickert and Lioon conducted a 60-day study with two groups. One used BioSil, a product containing choline-stabilized OSA with Pectasol. The other used their formulation, Aluminum Export. BioSil provides far less silica than needed for meaningful aluminum chelation. Pectasol demonstrated low binding affinity for aluminum.

Halfway through the study, Rickert tested himself and his family with his OligoScan, and nothing good was happening with their BioSil protocol. He then put them on Aluminum Export with the superior form of silica and the trace mineral support. At two months, when Lioon ran the OligoScan again, he was shocked at how much Rickert’s aluminum dropped and how high his silicon levels went.

“It was a dramatic 24 to 25 percent change,” Rickert said. “Jeff said, ‘I’ve never seen silicon increase this fast.’ It was only a 30-day period.”

The Aluminum Export group’s silicon levels increased substantially, and their aluminum levels dropped between 12 and 25 percent in just 60 days. The average decrease was 18 percent.

A dermatology study provided separate confirmation. It examined MMST for hair growth and skin wrinkles using hair metal analysis. Over 150 days, participants showed a 53 percent decrease in aluminum, with corresponding increases in silicon. This study was not designed to measure aluminum detoxification, but captured the effect as a secondary finding.

Detox reactions and excretion pathways

The kidneys filter 95 percent of aluminum without direct liver involvement. Hydration and electrolytes, particularly potassium, are essential for supporting kidney function during aluminum elimination. Sauna has been proven to cause substantial amounts of aluminum to be excreted in sweat.

About 50 to 60 percent of people in Rickert’s study reported some kind of temporary detox reaction. It varied. Some people had headaches that resolved after drinking more water. Some initially reported lethargy and wanted to nap all day. Some reported achy joints.

“Our body stores silicon mainly in the connective tissue,” Rickert said. “The way I interpret this is that aluminum binds to endogenous silicon when it turns over, it creates temporary inflammation.”

Of the storage locations for aluminum, about 50 percent is in bone, about 25 percent in the lung, and the other 25 percent is distributed across organs and tissues. A large amount ends up in the brain. That is why most pathology related to aluminum is neurodegenerative issues, not conditions like osteoporosis. The bone is a safer place to store it; that’s why the body puts it there.

The Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR) states that the lungs store 25 percent. “I think that’s the entry point,” Rickert said. “I don’t think that’s the storage site. That’s my view of the issue.”

As aluminum is eliminated, much of it is excreted in the urine. There is an important synergy among silicon, calcium, magnesium, and boron that increases bone mineral density as aluminum is released. Another interesting finding was a large lead dump occurring alongside the aluminum dump. About 95 percent of the lead we store is in bone, so there is simultaneous turnover.

“When we tested at day 30, the aluminum levels were much higher than they were at day zero,” Rickert said. “The reason is it’s getting mobilized. It’s moving from the storage areas out of the body, and we’re seeing that flow show up in the hand. The same thing happens in hair testing. If you give someone a bottle of Fiji water, 30 days later, you’re going to see a huge aluminum dump.”

Proof that powdered silica works

Christopher Exley and Dennis Crouse did not think that silica in pill form would induce aluminum excretion. They focused on liquid silica water. Their reasoning is that OSA is the only thing that meaningfully binds aluminum. However, once Aluminum Export is absorbed, the MMSST is 90% converted to AL-binding OSA.

Exley’s enthusiastic promotion of Fiji water raises questions. He appeared to be a salesman for the product despite being a researcher. The aluminum industry had shut down his laboratory and cut off his funding during this period, leaving him without other means of support. He denied receiving compensation from Fiji or any other water company, but his presentations raise doubts.

Exley and Crouse are correct that OSA is the only type of silica that meaningfully binds aluminum. MMST does not directly bind it. MMST, however, has superior absorption—64% versus 43%. Once MMST is absorbed, 90% of it is converted to OSA via demethylation.

“We found a backdoor, so to speak, to get powdered, high-dose OSA into the body,” Rickert said.

Neither Exley nor Crouse discusses the disruption of magnesium and lithium by aluminum or the protective effects of boron against aluminum.

The use of the OligoScan to measure aluminum decline in study subjects taking MMST proves that silica in pill form works. Although it is over 15 years old, previous researchers never discovered this suppressed technology. They relied on urine testing, hair analysis, and blood tests, all of which distort results in different ways.

Urine measures excretion pathways. Hair measures excretion pathways over a 4-month period. Blood in the extracellular space indicates either excretion or exposure within a tight 24- to 48-hour window. None of these methods measures what the OligoScan measures—peripheral tissue levels that reveal total bodily storage.

The OligoScan allows testing every 30 to 60 days, rather than the 4-month cycles required for hair testing. This changes the entire approach to detoxification analysis. Protocol adjustments can be made immediately based on what is working and what is not.

The data from the Ionome Labs study group show that MMST forces comparable aluminum excretion as that observed with Fiji water. The average reduction is 18 percent over 60 days, and the formulation delivers bioavailable OSA without arsenic, fluoride, or other contaminants.

The three-pronged approach to aluminum

“When it comes to aluminum, in my opinion, it’s all about three things,” Lioon said. “Number one, you’ve got to reduce the metal from coming in to the best of your ability. Number two, you have to provide the mineral synergists for the antagonists—the boron, the lithium, the silica, the magnesium. And number three, you have to excrete. You have to maximize the excretion out of the body via sweat and via innate detox pathways, liver, and kidneys.”

The problem with mercury fillings is that you have to get them removed, which costs thousands of dollars that many people do not have. Many people have had fillings in their mouths for 20 or 30 years—a 24-hour slow drip of mercury into the body.

Yoho note: if you have amalgams—or root canals, which are worse—removing these dental crimes is your top health priority.

With aluminum, you need to look at all common sources and try to reduce them as much as possible. If you do not, detoxification is impossible.

Saunas are another key treatment because sweating is one of the best ways to excrete. Antiperspirant blocks the lymphatic system’s ability to sweat. Perspiration is excretion. When you put a metal under the arm to block sweating, you stop excreting. Magnesium sulfate (Epsom salts) used in baths is a great way to encourage transdermal excretion. Adding some borax and baking soda enhances the effect.

Yoho: and DMSO as well.

Lioon contacted an ionic foot bath company. He was skeptical, but they sent him a footbath, and he sent them an OligoScan. When he conducted a study, he found that his aluminum decreased by 20 percent over a one-month period.

“It’s always about incorporating multiple things,” Lioon said. “If we want to get results, we have to think big, and we have to incorporate the whole picture.”

Aluminum detoxification is a marathon, not a sprint

“You don’t want to try to make it happen as fast as possible, because you can do a lot of damage,” he said. “In some cases, metals will redistribute to places you don’t want them going.”

Mineral balancing helps. The ATSDR estimates that an average healthy adult in the United States has a total body burden of 30 to 50 milligrams of aluminum. The European agencies agree with this number. Rickert thinks the estimate is conservative and that the actual burden is higher, especially if you have a pathology associated with aluminum.

Using 50 milligrams for basic math, that is not all going to come out in one month. If you are just drinking Fiji water or just taking Aluminum Export, you can expect something like four to five milligrams to come out over that month. If you are also us sauna, you can expect more to come out. Exley conducted a study on sweat excretion after exercise. How much aluminum came out varied, but in one case there was an excretion of seven milligrams in a single sweat.

If you minimize input, take some form of silica, and sweat regularly three or four times per week, you are going to move the needle. You might be looking at 6 or 10 months before your level is at a point where it is not negatively affecting your mineral balance.

“If your level of any metal is low enough that it is not creating an energy problem, then you’re doing well,” Rickert said.

Because background exposure is only going to increase over our lifetimes and our children’s lifetimes, you need a maintenance strategy. Once you get your level in a good place, you need to take some amount of silica every day to mitigate the inevitable background input.

Mineral antagonism and the importance of balance

When Lioon stumbled across The Synergy Between Minerals and Important Physiological Processes by Elizabeth Hutches, it was the eye-opener he needed, revealing how aluminum antagonizes minerals. The minerals supplemented in the Aluminum Export formula were added to make up for this.

“Two hundred or 300 years ago, you wouldn’t need to take Aluminum Export because we didn’t have such an overabundance of aluminum in our environment,” Lioon said. “But if you have an overabundance of aluminum, you have to give the mineral antagonist. You have to supply the minerals that are being compromised by the extra aluminum.”

Rickert said, “The antagonism between aluminum and magnesium is well known and well established. Exley also discussed, in some of his work, the relationship between amyloid plaque formation and free iron and free copper in the brain. But it does look like upstream of those two things, aluminum is the driver of that.”

This is their unique contribution—the full spectrum approach to mitigating the aluminum problem. You can drink Fiji water and get aluminum out that way. That is well demonstrated. But you are not going to replenish the other minerals that are lost. Now you have a contamination problem due to the Fiji water. And it is more costly and cumbersome than Aluminum Export.

“My dad, who’s got cognition issues, is not going to drink one liter of Fiji water every day,” Rickert said. “He’s just not going to do it. And he’s not going to spend the money on it either. But he’ll take the capsules.”

Jeff Lioon explains soil depletion and water contamination

“My dad started a supplement company 40 years ago,” Lioon said. “I’m all about supplements. I’ve always been about supplements. The reason for the case of supplements today is twofold. We have, in this country and across the world, a water issue and a soil issue. It’s that simple.”

Soil in America has been monocropped for 40 or 50 years or more. You can grow a crop with a nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer. But phosphate fertilizer is not the same as ruminant animals defecating on the ground, driving it into the ground with their hooves, and refertilizing the soil. Phosphate fertilizer adds heavy metals to the soil but does not provide the full spectrum of minerals, particularly boron.

Yoho note: See my boron post HERE for how to inexpensively top yours off.

Florida is one of the largest producers of phosphate fertilizer. They mine it from the ground from the fossil layer below the earth. In doing so, it not only creates massive wastewater pools but also contaminates them with heavy metals.

Food does not have the minerals that it did 40, 50, or 60 years ago. Second, there is a water issue. Choosing organic over non-organic is a no-brainer, but the question for organic produce companies is what kind of water are they watering the plants with? It is probably well water, shallow well water, or city water. Look at the average water test from any major metropolitan area. There are chemicals, fertilizers, pesticides, organicides, and pharmaceutical metabolites. And almost always fluoride.

Exley pointed this out in his research. If you look at the Hadza people, one of the world’s last remaining hunter-gatherer tribes, and the blue zones across the world, these are some of the people who live the longest. Their water has some of the highest silica content. Most Americans are not getting silica because it is not in our water. They might not need as much, but when you introduce an overabundance of aluminum, you have to provide the building block for good health.

The complexity of copper and zinc

The relationship between copper and zinc is controversial. If you ask the root-cause protocol people in the Morley Robbins camp, zinc maximizes copper. The more mainstream group says copper is toxic. All minerals we use must be bound and incorporated into proteins and enzymes. Unbound minerals cause problems—unbound copper and unbound iron, for example—both of which can cause oxidative damage. Zinc is typically more deficient than copper. It is required to oppose cadmium, the third most problematic metal.

There is a Goldilocks zone for every mineral. Too much of something is harmful, and too little causes other problems. Copper is not something you need as much of in your daily allowance as zinc, magnesium, or potassium. Potassium has the highest RDA with 4700 mg.

“I think it depends on the state of the liver,” Lioon said. “Some people are deficient across the board. You have mineral deficiencies: zinc, copper, B9, and B6. In OligoScan testing, the minerals and vitamins tend to a deficiency. In other people, you’ll see excess copper and a displaced zinc.”

This is one of the most confusing OligoScan topics. It appears that the copper is high and the zinc is even higher. Dr. John Gamble, a naturopathic doctor in Australia who has probably done more OligoScans than Lioon, wrote a book called Mastering Chronic Disease, Toxicity, Deficiency, and Infection. One of the chapters explains this copper toxicity.

“Why is the copper accumulating?” Lioon said. “If you have somebody who has high copper, you’re not going to tell them to eat beef liver because they don’t need any more copper. But the question becomes, why has the copper accumulated? From both of our research, it’s almost always because of a stagnant liver, biliary tree blockage.” Unbound copper accumulates because of poor ceruloplasin (carrier protein) function or deficiency.

What causes biliary tree blockage? Overeating, stress, pharmaceutical drugs, birth control, xenoestrogens, and emotional trauma are “stored” in the liver and the gallbladder. Andrea Moritz wrote The Amazing Liver and Gallbladder Flush. He talks about gallstones and liver stones that block bile secretion.

If the body is not secreting adequate bile and there is stagnation in the liver, it impacts the digestion of proteins, fats, and carbohydrates. When Lioon sees copper toxicity and zinc blockade and starts asking questions about why the liver could be congested, most of the time it adds up.

Understanding mineral-metal antagonisms

Rickert was shocked by how few practitioners at the recent American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M) conference understood the basic mechanism by which metals antagonize minerals. Part of the problem is how the data is presented on the OligoScan readout. One section of the test has the mineral profile, and another page shows the metal profile. This makes it seem as if they are two separate things operating autonomously. This reporting issue is also seen in hair and urine analysis.

The world of these elements is complex. There are many relationships—synergists. antagonists, and inhibitors. But the way these readings are presented to practitioners makes them seem like separate, unrelated values describing a machine rather than a human.

For example, if you have low magnesium, the answer is just to add magnesium, right? Or if you have toxic mercury, the answer is DMSA (dimercaptosuccinic acid, a chelating agent)? But it is not that simple. The body’s marvelous, God-given complexity can only be guessed at.

OligoScan paradoxes

Some people take grams of magnesium daily and still test low on the OligoScan. Others take 50,000 IU of vitamin D four times per week with blood levels over 120 ng/dL, but show vitamin D at the 15th percentile on OligoScan.

Magnesium’s low tissue levels in many high-aluminum individuals likely reflect aluminum-magnesium antagonism at multiple levels. Experimental studies show that aluminum exposure reduces magnesium content in bone and central nervous system tissues, while calcium and magnesium deficiencies, in turn, facilitate greater aluminum accumulation and toxicity. This can present as a magnesium paradox where, despite substantial supplementation, tissue magnesium remains low, suggesting that an ongoing aluminum burden is impairing magnesium retention and utilization faster than standard dosing can restore it.

The vitamin D paradox is more complex. Intracellular mercury binds strongly to mitochondrial proteins containing sulfur, leading to mitochondrial dysfunction, oxidative stress, and impaired ATP production. The vitamin D receptor is expressed in mitochondria and is tightly linked to mitochondrial function. Mercury-induced mitochondrial stress and direct interference with vitamin D-metabolizing enzymes can blunt vitamin D receptor (VDR) signaling and downstream vitamin D activity even when blood levels of vitamin D are high.

Many individuals have single-nucleotide genetic polymorphisms (SNPs) that lower endogenous vitamin D receptor activity. Multiple people with high serum vitamin D show low on OligoScan despite high supplementation and adequate sun exposure. This appears to be a baseline genetic factor that compounds the mercury effect.

The gap between serum vitamin D levels and tissue levels shows the difference between what circulates in the blood and what cells can use. Blood tests measure 25-hydroxyvitamin D, the storage form of vitamin D. The OligoScan measures functional vitamin D activity in tissue. If the vitamin D receptor is blunted by mercury or genetic factors, high blood levels will not translate to better tissue function.

Also, people taking Boyd Haley’s NBMI to chelate mercury will continue to show high mercury levels on the OligoScan. Although the chelator inactivates the toxin through its powerful covalent bonding, it does not encourage elimination. Boyd told me this, and it explains why my readings are still so high after 18 months of usage.

These paradoxes do not undermine the OligoScan’s credibility. They reveal the complexity of cellular metabolism and the limitations of blood testing. Blood, urine, and hair tests give information. Tissue testing with the Oligoscan gives more. Understanding it all tells more about what happens at the cellular level, where disease processes occur.

Aluminum Export supplies clean trace minerals without heavy metal contamination

The soil contains fewer micronutrients now than 150 years ago, making supplementation necessary for optimal health. Popular salt brands marketed for their mineral content have been tested and found to be contaminated.

Mamavation tested various salts, including Celtic Sea Salt, Redmond Real Salt, and Himalayan pink salt, and all contained heavy metals. The red and pink color in Himalayan salt and Redmond salt comes from iron, but testing also revealed lead and cadmium.

Baja Gold Salt contains lead and cadmium according to independent laboratory analysis. Some manufacturers defend this by claiming the metals are naturally occurring and at low levels. This argument fails on two counts. First, if a product is marketed as a clean alternative to conventional options, it should not contain known toxins. Second, these metals are not naturally occurring in the amounts found. Industrial activity has contaminated even remote salt deposits.

Jonathan’s comment: These commercial salts don’t provide adequate silica, lithium, or boron. They provide very small amounts of magnesium, calcium, iron, sulfur, and zinc. This does not effectively resolve deficiencies. Aluminum Export provides a different mineral combination than these salts do. And I use Diamond Crystal salt, which tests the cleanest.

The hormesis argument surfaces again here. Manufacturers claim that trace amounts of heavy metals are not harmful or might even trigger beneficial adaptive responses. This is the weaponization of a scientific concept to justify the sale of contaminated products.

Potassium is critical

Potassium deficiency affects nearly everyone. The Adequate Intake (AI, a daily nutrient recommendation used when there’s not enough evidence for a Recommended Dietary Allowance) for potassium in adults is 4,700 milligrams per day, the highest AI for any mineral. Most people get half this amount. Potassium is the primary intracellular ion, while sodium is the primary extracellular ion. The concentration of these minerals determines where water sits in relation to cell membranes.

Bioimpedance testing shows that proper hydration means having 65 percent of total body water intracellular. Drinking more water cannot achieve this without adequate potassium because potassium is required to retain water inside cells. The sodium-potassium pump, which pumps potassium into cells and sodium out, is stimulated by insulin, providing a clear physiological connection between carbohydrate intake, insulin signaling, and cellular hydration dynamics.

Food sources of potassium include coconut water (2,000 milligrams per liter), dried apricots, bananas, pomegranate juice, prunes, and avocado. Avocado is the only significant non-carbohydrate source. Low-carb diets make it difficult to obtain adequate potassium from food because nature packages this mineral primarily in fruits and starchy vegetables.

Rickert and Lioon’s formulation provides clean sources of minerals that deliver a full-spectrum repletion of the metals antagonized by aluminum.

Boron

Boron is included in the Aluminum Export formula for multiple reasons. It positively modulates steroid hormone and vitamin D metabolism, which in turn enhances how tissues use calcium and magnesium. It improves magnesium uptake. It improves bone mineral density, working synergistically with collagen, vitamin D, calcium, and phosphate. Aluminum’s primary storage site is bone.

In plants, boron alleviates aluminum toxicity, reducing aluminum uptake and accumulation in roots. In human lymphocytes and animal models, boron compounds reduce heavy-metal-induced genotoxicity and oxidative stress, thereby decreasing DNA damage from metals such as mercury, lead, cadmium, and arsenic.

Rickert and Lioon believe there is a synergistic effect between silica and boron concerning metal detoxification that is yet to be uncovered. Their product also uses the active form of vitamin B6 (P5P), which has been shown to increase magnesium uptake by up to 30 percent in some studies.

The FDA manufactured complications around boron dosing. Borax and boric acid are gray areas. If the FDA wanted to come down on somebody for using them, they could. Boric acid yields much more boron and can be obtained at 99.99 percent purity. There is also a possibility, albeit small, of an overdose with boric acid. Because of issues with the FDA, Rickert told me he could not comment further publicly.

Yoho note: Taking a half to a teaspoon of Borax laundry booster orally each day to salt your food solves this problem. THIS is a post I wrote about Boron.

Rickert said he was giving his family and his children boric acid to replenish their boron intake before settling on boron glycinate for his product. When he looked at the Borax website, the list of contaminants contained other minerals and no heavy metals. He thinks it is safe. But to avoid FDA hassles and to provide a clean product for clinics and practitioners, they use boron glycinate.

Major sources of aluminum exposure

Eating processed food will poison you with about 24 milligrams of aluminum per day. One of the highest culprits is frozen pizza. The cheese itself can have 14 milligrams. Pancake mixes contain 72 to 180 milligrams. The aluminum gets in there through the machines and the processing. It is also used as an anti-caking agent to prevent moisture from entering the mix.

Antiperspirant deodorant is a big source, with an estimated 70 milligrams per application. Cookware, pots and pans, are another major source. One of the scary things Lioon noticed while traveling in South America is that almost everyone is using aluminum pots and pans because they are cheap. When you cook with an acid-based sauce, like a marinara sauce, it increases the absorption of aluminum from the pots.

When you are eating out and get a burger, they are probably using Kraft cheese or something just as cheap. You also have no idea what kind of pans these people are using.

Anti-acid medications and buffered aspirin, such as Pepto-Bismol, contain aluminum. Toothpaste—your regular fluoridated toothpaste, cosmetics, and makeup all contain aluminum. Tap water has about 0.1 milligrams per liter or 0.1 ppm. Reverse osmosis removes about 99 percent of it.

The scary thing is that for fish in a river, if the water reaches 1.5 ppm of aluminum, aquatic life begins to die. You might not think 0.1 is a lot, but if you are drinking 0.1 on a daily basis for 10, 20, or 30 years, and you add in other things, it adds up.

Sunscreen is a major source of aluminum exposure.

Vaccinations contain aluminum “adjuvants.” (Yoho: These are the aluminum or other substance used by the corporations to poison us—no, strike that—to supposedly enhance immune response) The thing about vaccinations is that sometimes Lioon will scan kids, and the mother tells him the kid has autism. He will be shocked that the test does not show the true toxicity. He will ask the mother when the symptoms started. Right after the vaccination. He will look at the OligoScan. The aluminum is high, but it is not crazy high.

“My theory is that the adjuvant penetrates the blood-brain barrier and goes directly to the brain and does the damage,” Lioon said. “It’s not about the quantity of aluminum, but it’s about—it could be a small amount, but it’s penetrating the blood-brain barrier and it’s going directly to the organ of a young child.”

With Alzheimer’s, it is long-term, high-quantity exposure to aluminum over a long period, which is why you will see high OligoScan aluminum readings in older people.

There is a huge difference between ingesting aluminum and injecting aluminum. When you eat aluminum, not all of the 24 milligrams in your frozen pizza will be absorbed. A lot of that will be excreted in stool. But all that injected aluminum ends up in your body and has to go somewhere.

Aluminum travels through the body on transferrin, the iron-binding protein that carries iron. It has a high affinity for transferrin. The primary way it crosses the blood-brain barrier into the brain is via transferrin, which delivers it to transferrin receptors. There are many transferrin receptors in the brain. It can also enter the brain via aluminum citrate complexes.

Downstream of aluminum is the displacement of iron into brain tissue. Exley pointed this out in his Alzheimer’s papers—the relationship of seeing a lot of unbound iron in the amyloid plaques. Lithium deficiency resulting from amyloid plaques is downstream of aluminum toxicity.

Tea and atmospheric sources

Tea is another source. Some teas have high levels of aluminum. There is also a relationship with oxalates, which are anti-nutrients that bind to the aluminum. The last major source and possibly the primary modern exposure is stratospheric injection and jet fuel exhaust. It is entering the atmosphere, descending, and entering the soil. The more aluminum in the soil, the lower (more acidic) the pH, which prevents plants from taking up the nutrients we depend on.

“Certain patents show how to grow genetically modified crops in aluminum-rich soil.” Lioon said. “These exist. We must be aware of this.”

They changed jet fuel’s quality about 15 years ago, and it has been filthy ever since. Aluminum is present in jet fuel exhaust, although sources are difficult to verify online because they may be censored and influenced by industry interests.

Smelting plants and aluminum extraction plants use calcium fluoride to extract aluminum. This creates atmospheric high-sulfur pollution, which is washed out by rain and forms acid rain, lowering soil pH. It is entering waterways and the soil, affecting crops.

No one is arguing that there is not a lot of aluminum in the air. The argument and debate center on its origins, and since the aluminum industry is huge and has tremendously powerful lobbyists, they obscure the truth. Regardless of where aluminum is coming from, the action steps are the same. You have to take silica in some form to bind it and remove it.

The only way to get to the source of atmospheric aluminum is with custom boutique lab work capable of aluminum speciation testing. You could then determine if this is coming from dust from the earth’s crust, aluminum bound to silicate, aluminum bound to iron, or aluminum bound to sulfur or sulfates. Then you could pinpoint the sources.

Aluminum and Alzheimer’s disease

Alzheimer’s is a cascade that appears to occur at the mineral-metal level. Dennis Crouse convinced many that this disease is primarily, if not exclusively, caused by aluminum. Yoho: I read his books, and he convinced me. Christopher Exley’s decades of research support this. All other theories are either downstream of aluminum or nonsense.

“Look, there’s a big difference between ingesting aluminum and injecting aluminum,” Rickert said. “Downstream, at least with the Alzheimer’s case, downstream of aluminum is the displacement of iron into brain tissue as a result of this. Exley pointed this out in his Alzheimer’s papers when he saw a lot of unbound iron in the amyloid plaques.”

The lithium deficiency resulting from amyloid plaques, the unbound iron, and many of the other things discussed are certainly due to aluminum toxicity.

Carnivore diet and macronutrient balance

When asked about eating liver once per week, Rickert said he does not tolerate it well. He eats oysters, however, which are a great source of heme iron and copper. He gets plenty of vitamin A from egg yolks and dairy, especially raw dairy. On both the OligoScan and the serum tests, he does not have a vitamin A issue.

Lioon eats a lot of wild game that he hunts himself. He is not strictly a carnivore. “I think there’s a need for proteins, fats, and carbohydrates,” he said. “I’m not just eating protein. I don’t think it’s balanced unless you’re the Inuit living in the northern hemisphere.”

“How are you going to increase stress hormones for health and longevity?” Rickert asked. “Why are you telling people to eat things that are going to increase gluconeogenesis that require stress hormones? You need carbohydrates to prevent excess gluconeogenesis. This is why long-term carnivores end up losing testosterone. They’re not getting enough carbohydrate to offset that gluconeogenesis, which is lowering testosterone.”

Jeff’s special bibliography

The Carnivore Code by Paul Saladino

The Amazing Liver and Gallbladder Flush by Andreas Moritz

The Synergy Between Minerals and Important Physiological Processes by Elizabeth Hutches

Mastering Chronic Disease, Toxicity, Deficiency, and Infection by Dr. John Gamble

Congressional Testimony 2004 by Dr. Rashid Boutar: Autism, The Misdiagnosis of Our Future Generations

Other references

For information about Dennis Crouse’s work on silica water preparation and aluminum detoxification, see my posts HERE and HERE.

Exley C. Human exposure to aluminium. Environ Sci Process Impacts. 2013;15(10):1807-1816. doi:10.1039/c3em00374d

Exley C, Clarkson E. Aluminium in human brain tissue from donors without neurodegenerative disease: A comparison with Alzheimer’s disease, multiple sclerosis and autism. Sci Rep. 2020;10(1):7770. doi:10.1038/s41598-020-64734-6

Davenward S, Bentham P, Wright J, et al. Silicon-rich mineral water as a non-invasive test of the ‘aluminum hypothesis’ in Alzheimer’s disease. J Alzheimers Dis. 2013;33(2):423-430. doi:10.3233/JAD-2012-121231

Jugdaohsingh R, Tucker KL, Qiao N, Cupples LA, Kiel DP, Powell JJ. Dietary silicon intake is positively associated with bone mineral density in men and premenopausal women of the Framingham Offspring cohort. J Bone Miner Res. 2004;19(2):297-307. doi:10.1359/JBMR.0301225

Skalny AV, Aschner M, Tinkov AA. Metallomics and the gut-brain-immune axis: Prospective linkages between zinc, selenium and the gut microbiome. Food Chem Toxicol. 2021;149:112001. doi:10.1016/j.fct.2021.112001

Schwalfenberg GK, Genuis SJ. The importance of magnesium in clinical healthcare. Scientifica (Cairo). 2017;2017:4179326. doi:10.1155/2017/4179326

Kunutsor SK, Khan H, Laukkanen T, Laukkanen JA. Joint associations of sauna bathing and cardiorespiratory fitness on cardiovascular and all-cause mortality risk: A long-term prospective cohort study. Ann Med. 2018;50(2):139-146. doi:10.1080/07853890.2017.1387927

Yokel RA. Aluminum in food - The nature and contribution of food additives. In: Tennant DR, ed. Food Chemical Risk Analysis. Springer; 1997:401-432.

Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry. Toxicological Profile for Aluminum. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 2008., then vitamins, then macronutrients. Involved in all that is circadian biology, and all these things interact. You are not going to be able to perform any function well with a deficiency or toxicity.

Paul Eck, David Watts, Lawrence Wilson, and Richard Malter developed a mineral balancing approach over the last 50 years, but it was dismissed as pseudoscience. The relationships they mapped between metals and minerals are real. The OligoScan brings that knowledge into a format that allows clinical application.

Here are the studies that Jonathan cites:

Editors: Jim Arnold of Liar’s World Substack and Elizabeth Cronin. I would be helpless without you.

.

Appendix 1: Chris Exley describes the worldwide aluminum disaster

From his 2013 paper “Human exposure to aluminium” in Environmental Science: Processes & Impacts: “Human activities have circumvented the efficient geochemical cycling of aluminium within the lithosphere and therewith opened a door, which was previously only ajar, onto the biotic cycle to instigate and promote the accumulation of aluminium in biota and especially humans. Neither these relatively recent activities nor the entry of aluminium into the living cycle are showing any signs of abating.” RSC Publishing

From an interview transcript about geoengineering and atmospheric aluminum ( Stop Spraying Us! ): Exley noted that humans are exposed to aluminum through particulate matter, including “PM10s, PM5s, PM2.5s,” and explained that inhaled alumina particles “could very quickly get to our brains because of their inhalation from the atmosphere.”

In his Substack essay “The Aluminium Age,” Exley explained that the Industrial Revolution and burning fossil fuels led to acid rain, which “released aluminium from its inert edaphic stores into the aquatic environment,” causing forest declines and fish kills in regions affected by acid rain.

Chris Exley’s Core Statement: “Neither these relatively recent activities nor the entry of aluminium into the living cycle are showing any signs of abating, and it is thus now imperative that we understand as fully as possible how humans are exposed to aluminium and the future consequences of a burgeoning exposure and body burden.”

Appendix 2: Key Findings on Atmospheric Aluminum Trends:

1. Global Aluminum Production Increases:

Aluminum demand in final products has increased 30-fold since 1950 to 45 million tonnes per year, with forecasts predicting demand will reach 2–3 times today’s levels by 2050. GlobalABC

World aluminum production has more than doubled between 2000 and 2020, with China accounting for 57 percent of global aluminum production in 2020. Globalefficiencyintel

World primary aluminum production increased 2.73 times in the past 20 years, from 24.66 Mt in 2000 to 67.24 Mt in 2021, with China’s production increasing 13.9 times from 2.79 Mt in 2000 to 38.84 Mt in 2021. ScienceDirect

2. Anthropogenic Atmospheric Aluminum:

About 13% of atmospheric aluminum is attributed to anthropogenic emissions, with major sources including coal combustion, aluminum production, and other industrial activities such as smelting. CDC

Japanese research showed that in industrial cities, excess aluminum was added to airborne particulate samples, with higher aluminum-scandium regression intercepts in cities like Kawasaki and Amagasaki, explained by anthropogenic aluminum emissions. ScienceDirect

3. Temporal Trends from Environmental Archives:

Ice core records from Asia reveal that anthropogenic trace element concentrations started to increase sharply in the 1950s, reached maximum levels in the 1970s–1980s, subsequently declined in the early 1990s, and rose again in the late 1990s. ScienceDirect

Atmospheric contamination by trace metals began increasing in Asia from the early to mid-20th century due to growing economies and massive consumption of fossil fuels and nonferrous metal production. ScienceDirect

4. Recent Increases:

Air emissions from aluminum production, coal combustion, mining, waste incineration, and motor vehicle exhaust all contribute to higher aluminum concentration in the air, with many studies showing particulate matter in urban areas contains substantial aluminum from natural and human-related activities.

Appendix 3: Examples of patients’ OligoScan improvement after short periods of taking Aluminum Export: