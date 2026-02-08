408. DR. TAMARA DISCUSSES NATURAL SLEEP AIDS

READER RESOURCES: THE APOCALYPSE ALMANAC : Hidden cures in our dystopian age. FULLSCRIPT SUPPLEMENTS : top quality and economical.

HERE is the Rumble video link. HERE is a prior essay on sleep in the Apocalypse Almanac (linked above).

Summary

• Natural sleep aids offer effective alternatives to dangerous, addictive prescription drugs that the pharmaceutical industry promotes through fraudulent studies and regulatory capture

• Magnesium glycinate, L-theanine, and glycine rank among the most effective compounds for improving sleep quality without habituation or side effects

• CBD oil and THC gummies help sleep for many users, though individual responses vary, and these products are unavailable online

• The pharmaceutical industry suppresses natural sleep remedies because these unpatentable compounds threaten the billions of dollars that companies extract from addictive drugs such as Ambien (zolpidem) and benzodiazepines

• Most natural sleep aids work through nutritional repletion, neurotransmitter support, or circadian rhythm regulation rather than through the sedation and dependency mechanisms that prescription drugs exploit

• Users can combine multiple natural agents to address different aspects of sleep dysfunction, creating personalized protocols that match individual biochemistry and sleep problems

I (Yoho) wrote this post; Dr. Tamara’s insights are in the interview above and in this comprehensive summary:

Download Tamara’s tricks of the trade, ranked by efficacy and usefulness:

Top 21 Sleep Supports Podcast Prep Final Send Friday 265KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Introduction

Sleep dysfunction affects millions of Americans. They receive prescriptions for dangerous drugs that create dependency, cause cognitive impairment, and make insomnia worse over time. The pharmaceutical industry profits from this while suppressing information about natural alternatives that work without the devastating side effects. My essay examines the natural sleep aids that offer genuine relief based on clinical use, biochemical mechanisms, and user reports. Use it as a resource.

The claim that randomized controlled trials (RCTs) are necessary for natural compounds is a smokescreen that protects pharmaceutical profits. RCTs cost tens of millions of dollars and remain economically unfeasible for unpatentable substances. This requirement is a double standard—dangerous patented drugs receive approval through industry-funded trials that companies manipulate, while safe natural compounds are ignored because they lack studies that no one can afford to conduct. The absence of RCTs does not indicate ineffectiveness. Clinical experience, biochemical understanding, and consistent user reports provide compelling evidence for the effectiveness of natural sleep aids.

The pharmaceutical sleep drug fraud

The prescription sleep medication market generates billions in annual revenue through drugs that harm patients while providing minimal benefit. As documented in my recent post, “All Prescription Drugs for Sleep and Anxiety Are Poison,” prescription sleep medications work through mechanisms that damage the brain and create dependency. Ambien* (zolpidem) and similar drugs alter sleep architecture, reduce deep restorative sleep, cause rebound insomnia, and lead to tolerance that requires increasing doses. Users become trapped in a cycle where the drug creates the very insomnia that it claims to treat.

The SSRIs,* SNRIs,* and MAO inhibitors* are used for sleep by aggressive (read crazy and ignorant) psychiatrists. They have many permanent side effects including brain damage.

Benzodiazepines such as Ativan* (lorazepam) and Xanax* (alprazolam) cause severe dependency within weeks of regular use. Withdrawal from these drugs produces symptoms that include seizures, hallucinations, and life-threatening complications. The pharmaceutical industry knew about these dangers for decades, but continued marketing these compounds as safe solutions for sleep and anxiety. Studies that supported approval often lasted only a few weeks and excluded patients who would experience the worst side effects.

The newer “Z-drugs” like Lunesta (eszopiclone) promised improvements over benzodiazepines but delivered the same problems with different branding. These medications cause amnesia, bizarre behaviors including sleep-driving and sleep-eating, next-day cognitive impairment, and the same dependency issues that plague older drugs. The FDA required black box warnings for these products only after years of injuries and deaths had accumulated sufficient evidence to overcome industry resistance.

Worst of all, most of the drugs mentioned above can sometimes cause permanent brain damage manifest as tardive dyskinesia (TD). I put an asterisk* above on the ones that can. This is a neurological disorder causing involuntary, repetitive movements, often in the face (grimacing, lip-smacking, tongue movements) and limbs, resulting most often from long-term use of dopamine-blocking drugs like certain antipsychotics or anti-nausea meds. Symptoms can develop months or years after starting medication, affecting daily functioning and quality of life. No known treatment effectively cures this condition.

Pharmaceutical companies suppress natural sleep remedies through several mechanisms. They fund studies designed to demonstrate that natural compounds are ineffective, control medical education to ensure that doctors learn nothing about nutritional approaches, and use regulatory agencies to restrict access to effective natural products. When a natural compound shows promise, companies attempt to isolate and patent derivatives or fund negative publicity. This systematic suppression protects the enormous profits that flow from addictive prescription drugs.

The contrast between prescription drugs and natural sleep aids reveals the corruption that dominates modern medicine. Prescription drugs generate billions through patent protection while causing dependency and brain damage. Natural compounds provide genuine therapeutic benefit without habituation, work with the body’s biochemistry, and cost a fraction of prescription medications. The pharmaceutical industry cannot patent these substances, so it works to ensure that doctors and patients never learn about them.

How to get through this post

Scan the following, read the concluding section, “Combining natural sleep aids,” then come back to review what you need to know.

Note about sources: The FULLSCRIPT SUPPLEMENTS store has the best quality and is economical. To obtain them, you must sign in and search for what you want. I also included Amazon links at the end of each section as well.

The top 22 natural sleep aids

1. Progesterone

For women, achieving adequate sleep by correcting progesterone deficiency is the most effective and safe suggestion I have, but I do not address it here. Download my book Hormone Secrets for free at THIS link to learn more.

My respected colleague, Margaret Aranda (dra@arandamdenterprises.com), can prescribe progesterone cost-effectively via telemedicine. The safe dose is from 100 mg to 1000 mg. Men should not use it. Download Hormone Secrets free to learn about this.

2. Magnesium glycinate

Magnesium glycinate is the most effective natural sleep aid for most people. This chelated form of magnesium binds the mineral to glycine, an amino acid that itself promotes sleep. The combination provides superior absorption compared to other magnesium forms and avoids the diarrhea that oxide or citrate forms cause.

Magnesium regulates the nervous system through multiple mechanisms. It blocks N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptors, which reduces neural excitation. It activates the parasympathetic nervous system that governs relaxation and recovery. Magnesium deficiency affects nearly half the population and causes insomnia, anxiety, muscle tension, and restless legs. Supplementation corrects these deficits and restores normal sleep patterns.

Clinical experience shows that magnesium glycinate is most effective when taken 1-2 hours before bed. Users report easier sleep onset, fewer nighttime awakenings, and more refreshing sleep. The mineral produces no habituation or tolerance. People can take it indefinitely without losing effectiveness or experiencing withdrawal.

Optimal dosing ranges from 300-600 mg of elemental magnesium taken before bed. Some individuals need higher doses to achieve results. The glycine component adds its own calming effects. The only downside is loose stools in susceptible individuals, which usually resolve with a lower dose or switching to magnesium threonate.

Recommended brand: Doctor’s Best provides 200 mg per tablet at an affordable price. Users can take 2-3 tablets as soon as possible to reach the optimal dose.

3. Ashwagandha (combine with phosphatidylserine)

Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera), an adaptogenic herb from Ayurvedic medicine, reduces stress hormones and promotes calm without causing sedation. The herb modulates the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis, lowering cortisol levels that often remain elevated in people with insomnia. Ashwagandha also enhances GABA signaling.

Research demonstrates that ashwagandha improves sleep quality and reduces the time needed to fall asleep. Studies show that the herb reduces stress and anxiety, which often underlie sleep problems. Users report feeling calmer during the day and sleeping better at night. Ashwagandha requires several days to weeks of consistent use to produce full effects.

The standard dose ranges from 300-600 mg of extract standardized to contain at least 5% withanolides, taken once or twice daily. Taking a dose before bed targets sleep specifically, while split dosing throughout the day addresses daytime stress. Ashwagandha produces no dependency or withdrawal. Some people experience mild digestive upset or changes in thyroid function with long-term high-dose use.

Recommended brands include KSM and Pure Encapsulations Ashwagandha, both excellent. These are clinically studied extracts.**2. L-theanine (green te

L-theanine, an amino acid found in green tea, produces calm focus without sedation. This compound crosses the blood-brain barrier and increases alpha-band brainwave activity, producing a relaxed alertness that facilitates sleep onset. L-theanine also raises levels of gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), serotonin, and dopamine, all neurotransmitters that support healthy sleep.

Studies demonstrate that L-theanine reduces the time needed to fall asleep and improves sleep quality without causing morning grogginess. Users report feeling mentally calm while maintaining clarity. The compound works well for people whose insomnia stems from racing thoughts or anxiety. L-theanine produces effects within 30-60 minutes and pairs well with magnesium or GABA for enhanced benefit.

The standard dose is 200-400 mg, taken 30-60 minutes before bed. Some individuals respond to 100 mg doses. Higher doses up to 600 mg provide additional benefit for severe anxiety without causing adverse effects. L-theanine produces no habituation, withdrawal, or tolerance. People can use it nightly for years.

Recommended brand: Sports Research uses the patented Suntheanine form, which has been validated by studies. I use this.

4. Phosphatidylserine

Phosphatidylserine, a phospholipid that forms cell membranes throughout the body and brain, helps lower elevated nighttime cortisol levels that can prevent sleep. High cortisol at night indicates a disrupted circadian rhythm or chronic stress. Phosphatidylserine reduces cortisol levels without affecting daytime cortisol, which maintains a normal stress response.

Studies demonstrate that phosphatidylserine improves sleep quality in people with high stress and cortisol dysregulation. The compound reduces the time needed to fall asleep and decreases nighttime awakenings. Users report feeling less wired at bedtime and more relaxed. Phosphatidylserine works best for people whose insomnia stems from stress or overactive adrenal function.

The typical dose is 100-200 mg, taken 30-60 minutes before bed, but 300 mg might be more optimal. Some people take split doses throughout the day to address daytime stress. Phosphatidylserine has no known dependencies or side effects. The compound requires 1-2 weeks of consistent use to produce full effects.

Recommended brand: is HERE. It provides soy-free phosphatidylserine derived from sunflower lecithin.

5. L-theanine (in green tea or as a supplement)

L-theanine, an amino acid found in green tea, produces calm focus without sedation. This compound crosses the blood-brain barrier and increases alpha-band brainwave activity, producing a relaxed alertness that facilitates sleep onset. L-theanine also raises levels of gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), serotonin, and dopamine, all neurotransmitters that support healthy sleep.

Studies demonstrate that L-theanine reduces the time needed to fall asleep and improves sleep quality without causing morning grogginess. Users report feeling mentally calm while maintaining clarity. The compound works well for people whose insomnia stems from racing thoughts or anxiety. L-theanine produces effects within 30-60 minutes and pairs well with magnesium or GABA for enhanced benefit.

The standard dose is 200-400 mg, taken 30-60 minutes before bed. Some individuals respond to 100 mg doses. Higher doses up to 600 mg provide additional benefit for severe anxiety without causing adverse effects. L-theanine produces no habituation, withdrawal, or tolerance. People can use it nightly for years.

Recommended brand: Sports Research uses the patented Suntheanine form, which has been validated by studies. I use this.

6. Glycine

Glycine, the simplest amino acid, improves sleep through mechanisms distinct from other natural aids. This compound lowers core body temperature by dilating blood vessels in the extremities, which signals the brain to initiate sleep. Glycine also acts as an inhibitory neurotransmitter in the spinal cord and brain stem, reducing muscle tension and promoting calm.

Research shows that 3 grams of glycine taken before bed shortens sleep onset time, enhances sleep quality, and reduces daytime fatigue. Users report deeper, more restorative sleep with fewer awakenings. The compound works particularly well for people who feel physically tense or hot at night. Glycine produces its effects within 30 minutes and does not cause morning sedation.

The effective dose ranges from 3-5 grams taken 30-60 minutes before bed. Glycine has a slightly sweet taste and dissolves easily in water. Some users take it in multiple doses throughout the evening. The amino acid produces no side effects at these doses and does not cause dependence or tolerance. People can use it indefinitely.

Recommended brands: Bulk Supplements or Pure Bulk provides pharmaceutical-grade glycine at a low cost. Glycine is all about the same.

7. 5-HTP (5-hydroxytryptophan)

5-HTP, the immediate precursor to serotonin, crosses the blood-brain barrier and increases serotonin production. Higher serotonin levels promote a calm mood and support melatonin production at night. The compound works well for people whose insomnia relates to low serotonin from depression, anxiety, or chronic stress.

Research demonstrates that 5-HTP reduces sleep onset time and increases deep sleep stages. Users report improved mood along with better sleep. The compound is most effective when taken in divided doses throughout the day rather than only at bedtime. This pattern maintains steady serotonin levels and prevents the peaks and valleys that can worsen sleep.

The typical dose is 100-300 mg daily, either as a single nighttime dose or split between the afternoon and evening. Some individuals require higher doses, up to 400 mg. Taking 5-HTP with food reduces the mild nausea that some users experience. The compound should not be combined with antidepressants (SSRIs, SNRIs, MAOIs) due to the risk of serotonin syndrome. Long-term use at high doses may theoretically reduce natural serotonin production, though clinical experience suggests that this rarely occurs.

Recommended brand: Natrol offers controlled-release capsules that provide steady levels.

8. L-tryptophan

L-tryptophan, an essential amino acid and precursor to serotonin and melatonin, supports sleep through multiple pathways. The amino acid must be obtained through diet or supplements because the body cannot synthesize it. Low tryptophan intake reduces serotonin and melatonin production, disrupting sleep and mood.

Studies show that tryptophan supplementation reduces sleep onset time and increases total sleep duration. The amino acid is most effective when taken on an empty stomach with a carbohydrate source, which enhances its uptake into the brain. Users report improved sleep quality and better mood. Tryptophan produces effects similar to those of 5-HTP but acts earlier in the biochemical pathway.

The typical dose is 500-2000 mg, taken 30-60 minutes before bed with juice or a small carbohydrate snack. Lower doses are effective for many people, while others require the higher end of the range. Tryptophan should not be combined with 5-HTP or antidepressants that affect serotonin. The amino acid produces no dependency but was temporarily banned in the 1990s after contaminated supplements caused eosinophilia-myalgia syndrome. Modern pharmaceutical-grade supplements do not carry this risk.

Recommended brand: NOW Foods provides pharmaceutical-grade tryptophan at 500 mg per capsule.

9. GABA (gamma-aminobutyric acid)

GABA is the primary inhibitory neurotransmitter in the brain and reduces neural activity throughout the central nervous system. Supplemental GABA produces calming effects that help with sleep onset, though debate continues about whether the molecule crosses the blood-brain barrier. Some researchers argue that GABA acts via the enteric nervous system and the vagus nerve rather than through direct effects on the brain.

Clinical studies show that GABA supplements benefit many people despite theoretical limitations. Users report feeling calm within 30 minutes and experiencing easier sleep onset. The compound works particularly well when combined with L-theanine, which enhances GABA activity. Some people find that GABA produces minimal effects, suggesting that individual variation in absorption or receptor sensitivity affects response.

The typical dose is 500-1000 mg, taken 30-60 minutes before bed. Some individuals may need higher doses, up to 3000 mg, to achieve results. GABA produces no habituation or withdrawal. The only reported side effect is mild flushing or tingling in some users, which typically resolves quickly. The compound remains safe for long-term use.

Recommended brand: NOW Foods provides pharmaceutical-grade GABA at 500 mg per capsule. Yoho: I take this.

10. Magnolia bark

Magnolia bark extract contains honokiol and magnolol, compounds that modulate GABA receptors and provide anxiolytic and sedative effects. Traditional Chinese medicine uses magnolia bark for stress, anxiety, and sleep disorders. The extract produces calming effects stronger than those of many herbs but gentler than those of pharmaceutical drugs.

Studies show that magnolia bark reduces anxiety and improves sleep quality without causing dependency. Animal research demonstrates that honokiol increases non-REM sleep and reduces the time needed to fall asleep. Users report feeling relaxed and drowsy within 1-2 hours. The herb works well for stress-related insomnia.

The typical dose ranges from 200-400 mg of extract standardized to contain at least 2% honokiol and magnolol, taken 1-2 hours before bed. Some people respond to lower doses. Magnolia bark produces no physical dependency but should not be combined with alcohol or sedative medications due to additive effects. The extract has a bitter taste when taken in powder form.

Recommended brand: Relora is one of the brands that combines magnolia bark with Phellodendron amurense.

11. Passionflower (gentler than valerian)

Passionflower (Passiflora incarnata) acts as a gentle sedative by modulating GABA receptors. The herb has traditional use for anxiety and insomnia, particularly when stress or racing thoughts prevent sleep. Passionflower produces calming effects without the heavy sedation that some herbs cause.

Research shows that passionflower improves subjective sleep quality and reduces nighttime awakenings. Users describe feeling mentally calm and physically relaxed. The herb works well in combination with valerian or other calming herbs. Passionflower produces effects within 1-2 hours and does not cause a morning hangover.

The typical dose is 250-500 mg of extract, taken 1-2 hours before bed. Teas made from the dried herb provide a gentler alternative. Passionflower produces no dependency or tolerance. The only contraindication involves pregnancy, as the herb has traditional use as an emmenagogue.

Recommended brands: Search Amazon for Gaia Herbs and Bulk Supplements to find liquid-extract capsule products.

12. Lemon balm for children or sensitive people

Lemon balm (Melissa officinalis) acts as a mild sedative and anti-anxiety herb through mechanisms that include GABA receptor modulation and acetylcholinesterase inhibition. The herb has traditional use for nervous tension, restlessness, and sleep disturbances. Lemon balm produces gentle calming effects without heavy sedation.

Research demonstrates that lemon balm reduces anxiety and improves sleep quality when taken alone or combined with valerian. Users report feeling mentally calm and less reactive to stress. The herb is particularly effective for individuals whose insomnia is associated with worry or mental overactivity. Lemon balm produces subtle effects that some people might not notice, while others find it helpful.

The typical dose is 300-600 mg of extract, taken 1-2 hours before bed. Teas made from the fresh or dried leaves provide a gentler option. Lemon balm produces no dependency or significant side effects. Some users report enhanced dreaming. The herb may lower thyroid hormone levels with long-term, high-dose use.

Recommended brand: Nature’s Way is a standardized extract.

13. Valerian root

Valerian root, one of the oldest herbal sleep remedies, increases GABA activity and produces mild sedation. The herb has a long history of use in Europe for insomnia and anxiety. Valerian works through multiple mechanisms, including modulation of GABA receptors, effects on adenosine, and possibly antioxidant properties.

Studies show mixed results for valerian, with some trials finding significant benefit and others showing minimal effects. Clinical experience suggests that valerian helps many people but requires consistent use for 2-4 weeks to achieve maximum benefit. Users who respond report easier sleep onset and more restful sleep. The herb produces a distinctive odor that some people find unpleasant.

The standard dose is 300-900 mg of extract, taken 30-120 minutes before bed. Standardized extracts containing 0.8% valeric acid provide the most consistent results. Valerian produces no physical dependency, but some users experience rebound insomnia if they stop abruptly after prolonged use. Gradual tapering avoids this problem. A small percentage of people experience paradoxical stimulation from valerian. Takes 2-4 weeks to work and it is smelly.

Recommended brand: Search Amazon for Nature’s Way and others to find standardized extract products.

14. Chamomile

Chamomile (Matricaria chamomilla), one of the world’s most popular herbal teas, provides mild sedative effects through apigenin, a compound that binds to benzodiazepine receptors. The herb produces gentle calming effects that suit people who need light sleep support or who want to avoid stronger compounds.

Studies demonstrate that chamomile reduces anxiety and improves sleep quality in people with mild to moderate insomnia. Users report feeling relaxed and drowsy after drinking chamomile tea. The herb is most effective when used as part of a bedtime routine that includes other sleep hygiene practices. Chamomile produces weaker effects than prescription drugs or some other natural aids, but many people prefer its gentle action.

The typical preparation involves steeping 2-3 grams of dried flowers (one tea bag) in hot water for 5-10 minutes. Drinking 1-2 cups 30-60 minutes before bed is optimal. Extract supplements provide higher doses for people who need stronger effects. Chamomile has no known dependencies or side effects, except for rare allergic reactions in people sensitive to plants in the Asteraceae family.

Recommended product: Traditional Medicinals, which uses high-quality organic flowers.

15. Apigenin

Apigenin, a flavonoid found in chamomile and other plants, acts as a benzodiazepine receptor modulator without causing the dependency or cognitive impairment that prescription drugs produce. The compound provides more potent effects than drinking chamomile tea because supplements deliver concentrated doses. Apigenin also possesses anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective properties.

Research shows that apigenin reduces anxiety and promotes sleep by binding to GABA receptors. The compound produces calming effects without morning sedation. Users report falling asleep more easily and experiencing reduced nighttime anxiety. Apigenin gained attention after neuroscientist Andrew Huberman discussed it on his podcast.

The typical dose is 50-100 mg, taken 30-60 minutes before bed. Some people need higher doses up to 200 mg. Apigenin produces no dependency or withdrawal. The compound has low bioavailability, which may explain why some users report minimal effects. Taking it with fats may enhance absorption.

Recommended brand: Search Amazon for Swanson Apigenin to find 50 mg apigenin from chamomile extract.

16. Melatonin

Melatonin, the hormone that the pineal gland produces in response to darkness, signals the body that nighttime has arrived. Supplemental melatonin helps reset disrupted circadian rhythms and reduces sleep onset time. The hormone is most effective for people with jet lag, shift work, or delayed sleep phase syndrome. It is less effective for people with normal circadian timing who have other causes of insomnia.

Melatonin works at doses as low as 0.3 mg. Large doses can cause grogginess, vivid dreams, and, in some individuals like me, worsen sleep. Melatonin is most effective when taken 2-3 hours before the desired sleep time, allowing the hormone to shift the circadian clock.

The optimal dose might be 0.3-3 mg, taken 2-3 hours before bed. People who work night shifts or cross time zones may benefit from higher doses. Time-release formulations theoretically help maintain overnight melatonin levels, but the researchers do not like them. The hormone produces no dependency but may reduce endogenous production if used long-term at high doses. Short-term use or low doses avoids this problem.

Recommended brand for low doses: Life Extension capsules combine immediate and extended release if you want a 1.5 mg dose.

I do not have a final recommendation about melatonin dosing. The researchers such as Doris Loh take up to a gram daily because they have seen wonderful longevity improvement in mice. Your mileage may vary (YMMV!), so you have to study, try it, and find out for yourself. To read more about taking a higher dose like this and what the researchers say, see my post HERE and its links.

I was taking 1/8th teaspoon (200 mg) of Pure Bulk powder for over a year, but adjusting to this takes a month or two. I quit it a few weeks ago and am now sleeping better.

17. Tart cherry juice

Tart cherry juice contains natural melatonin along with anthocyanins that may enhance melatonin’s effects. The juice is one of the few dietary sources of melatonin and may help people who prefer food-based supplementation. Tart cherries also contain tryptophan, a precursor to serotonin and melatonin.

Studies show that drinking tart cherry juice increases sleep duration and quality in people with insomnia. Users report sleeping longer and feeling more rested. The juice exerts multiple mechanisms beyond melatonin, including anti-inflammatory effects that may improve sleep in individuals with pain or inflammation. Tart cherry juice requires consistent use for several days to produce maximum benefit.

The typical dose involves drinking 8-16 ounces of concentrate diluted with water, taken in two divided doses (morning and evening) or as a single evening dose. Pure tart cherry juice concentrate provides better results than sweetened cocktail versions. The juice contains significant amounts of natural sugar, which may concern people watching carbohydrate intake. Some users experience mild digestive upset from the juice’s acidity.

Recommended brand: Dynamic Health provides pure concentrate without added sugar. This link also leads to a Bulk Supplement source. Note: I found some of this at a grocery store, but it is a drink, so it contains sugar.

18. Inositol

Inositol, a carbocyclic sugar that functions as a second messenger in cells, affects neurotransmitter signaling and helps regulate mood and anxiety. The compound exists in several forms, with myo-inositol being the most common in supplements. Inositol supports serotonin and insulin signaling, both of which are relevant to sleep regulation.

Research shows that inositol reduces anxiety and panic symptoms, which often interfere with sleep. Studies demonstrate benefits for people with insomnia related to mood disorders. Users report improved sleep quality and reduced racing thoughts at bedtime. Inositol produces subtle effects that accumulate over days to weeks of use.

The typical dose is 2-4 grams, taken before bed or split between the afternoon and evening. Some people use higher doses up to 18 grams daily for mood disorders. Inositol has a slightly sweet taste and dissolves in water or juice. The compound produces no dependency or significant side effects beyond mild digestive upset at high doses.

Recommended brand: Search Amazon for Jarrow Formulas Inositol Powder to find pure myo-inositol powder.

19. CBD ( Cannabidiol) oil

Note: be sure to download Tamara’s information above for more insights about CBD. She is an expert.

This is a non-psychoactive compound from cannabis plants that affects the endocannabinoid system and multiple neurotransmitter pathways. CBD reduces anxiety, pain, and inflammation, all common causes of insomnia. The compound provides substantial benefits for many people without causing the euphoria or impairment that THC produces.

Clinical experience shows that CBD helps people fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. Users report feeling calm without sedation and waking refreshed. CBD works particularly well for people whose insomnia relates to pain, anxiety, or PTSD. The compound produces variable effects depending on dose, with lower doses sometimes causing alertness and higher doses promoting sleep.

Optimal dosing varies widely between individuals, ranging from 10 to 100 mg taken 30-60 minutes before bed. Most people start with 20-30 mg and adjust based on response. Full-spectrum CBD products that contain trace amounts of THC and other cannabinoids often work better than isolated CBD due to the entourage effect. This is the theory that compounds in cannabis, like cannabinoids (THC, CBD) and terpenes, work together synergistically, creating enhanced or different effects than any single compound would alone, leading to more balanced and potentially greater therapeutic benefits. CBD produces no physical dependency but requires consistent use to maintain benefits.

CBD oil cannot be purchased online in most jurisdictions due to unclear legal status and banking restrictions, and most “dispensaries” only take cash. Quality varies enormously between products, with many containing far less CBD than labels claim. Dispensaries in legal states provide the most reliable products.

Brand recommendations: Lazarus Naturals, Charlotte’s Web, and Extract Labs provide high-quality CBD oil with verified potency. Full-spectrum tinctures are more effective than isolates for most sleep applications. Products that combine CBD with CBN (cannabinol) may provide enhanced sleep benefits.

20. Lavender

Lavender (Lavandula angustifolia) provides calming effects through aromatherapy and oral supplementation. The essential oil contains linalool and linalyl acetate, compounds that affect the GABA system and reduce anxiety. Lavender has a long history of use for nervous tension and sleep disturbances. The pleasant scent makes it popular for bedtime rituals.

Studies show that lavender aromatherapy improves sleep quality and reduces anxiety. Oral supplementation with lavender oil demonstrates effectiveness for anxiety disorders and may help with sleep. Users report feeling calmer and more relaxed. The herb produces subtle effects that work well as part of a comprehensive sleep protocol.

For aromatherapy, place a few drops of essential oil on the pillow or use a diffuser in the bedroom. Oral supplementation uses 80-160 mg of lavender oil in softgel capsules taken 30-60 minutes before bed. Lavender has no known dependencies or significant side effects. Some people find the scent unpleasant or too strong.

Recommended products: See Plant Therapy Lavender Essential Oil for aromatherapy, or Nature’s Way for standardized oral lavender oil.

21. Marijuana (THC) gummies or weed itself

Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the primary psychoactive component in cannabis, produces sleep-promoting effects through CB1 receptor activation in the brain. Edible forms like gummies produce longer-lasting effects than smoking or vaping, making them better suited for maintaining sleep throughout the night. THC reduces sleep onset time and may increase the duration of deep sleep stages. Use the indica type, not the sativa type, which may produce agitation.

Users report that THC gummies help them fall asleep quickly and sleep deeply. The effects last 6-8 hours when taken orally. THC works particularly well for people with pain, PTSD, or racing thoughts that prevent sleep. However, regular THC use can alter sleep architecture, reduce REM sleep, and lead to dependency in some individuals. Tolerance develops with daily use, requiring increasing doses to maintain effects.

Optimal dosing depends on tolerance and experience with cannabis. Beginners should start with 2.5-5 mg taken 60-90 minutes before bed. Experienced users may need 10-25 mg. Gummies typically take longer to produce effects than other forms of cannabis because they must pass through the digestive system. The psychoactive effects can be intense for naive users, causing anxiety rather than sleep.

THC products are illegal under federal law and in many states, though legal recreational or medical cannabis markets exist in numerous jurisdictions. Products cannot be purchased online or shipped across state lines, but as of this writing, THIS is an exception. Quality control varies between brands, with inconsistent dosing in some products. Purchase from licensed dispensaries that provide lab testing results.

Brand recommendations: Wyld, Kiva, and Wana provide consistent dosing and quality. Products that combine THC with CBD or CBN may reduce anxiety and enhance sleep benefits. Indica strains generally work better for sleep than sativa strains. Consider starting with a 1:1 THC: CBD ratio to minimize psychoactive effects while maintaining sleep benefits.

Downsides: THC causes dependency in regular users, with withdrawal symptoms that include insomnia, anxiety, and irritability. Chronic use impairs memory and motivation in some people. Driving or operating machinery while under the influence poses serious dangers. THC can worsen anxiety or cause paranoia in susceptible individuals. Regular use may reduce your sleep quality over time.

Note: these are the same problems as Pharma drugs like Klonopin or Ambien, so my advice is to avoid smoking or eating dope.

22. Bonus: Saffron helps anxiety and depression

Origins & Background: Saffron is derived from the saffron crocus flower, cultivated in Iran, Spain, Greece, and Kashmir. It’s the world’s most expensive spice by weight. It has a history of more than 3,000 years in traditional Persian and Ayurvedic medicine.

Clinical Applications & Efficacy

Depression: Strongest evidence base. Multiple RCTs show efficacy comparable to SSRIs (fluoxetine, imipramine) at 30mg/day for mild-to-moderate depression. Meta-analyses support this finding.

Sleep: Emerging evidence. Small studies suggest improved sleep quality and reduced sleep latency at 28-30mg/day, likely mediated through GABAergic and serotonergic mechanisms. Evidence is promising but less robust than for depression.

Other conditions:

Anxiety: Moderate evidence at 30mg/day

PMS symptoms: Good evidence for mood and physical symptoms

Sexual dysfunction (SSRI-induced): Positive studies

Cognitive function: Preliminary evidence in mild cognitive impairment

Eye health: Some evidence for AMD and retinal function

Dosing Standard therapeutic dose: 28-30mg daily of standardized extract (typically split into two 15mg doses). Culinary saffron threads are less standardized, and the dosing is imprecise.

Downsides & Safety

Generally well-tolerated at therapeutic doses

Possible side effects: dry mouth, anxiety, drowsiness, nausea (uncommon)

Pregnancy: Contraindicated (uterus spasms)

Drug interactions: May potentiate sedatives, antihypertensives

Toxic dose: >5g can cause serious toxicity; >20g potentially fatal

Quality concerns: Extensive adulteration in the commercial market

Amazon Options

Saffron supplements on Amazon are HERE.

Look for: standardized extracts (88.5mg safranal per dose is common), third-party testing (USP, NSF), brands like Nootropics Depot or Life Extension

Avoid: Unstandardized culinary saffron for therapeutic use

Life Extension HERE is also recommended

Nutricost third-party tested saffron extract HERE or Vimerson is also excellent.

Nootropics Depot HERE delivers the highest concentration of active compounds (nearly 2x the safrana’ safranal levels) with transparent third-party testing, making it the premium choice despite its slightly higher cost.

23. AVOID Soursop tea

My wife, Judy, grows this in our yard in Tobago, West Indies, so she brought some back to Los Angeles for me.

Although it works for sleep, heavy, long-term use has been associated with atypical Parkinsonism in Caribbean populations. A few doses made my Parkinson’s symptoms seem worse, but maybe I have a vivid imagination.

May also potentiate:

Antihypertensives (can lower blood pressure)

Diabetes medications (affect blood sugar)

Sedatives and anxiolytics

MAO inhibitors

Other concerns:

May affect heart rhythm in susceptible individuals

Not recommended during pregnancy (traditional abortifacient use)

Can cause neuropathy with excessive use

May lower white blood cell counts with prolonged use

Combining natural sleep aids

Many people find that combining 2-4 agents provides better results than using single compounds. These work through different mechanisms and address multiple aspects of sleep dysfunction. The key is to select agents with complementary mechanisms rather than stacking multiple compounds that act in the same way.

Effective combinations: pair a GABA-enhancing compound (L-theanine, GABA, or apigenin) with a mineral (magnesium glycinate) and an amino acid (glycine or tryptophan). For example, taking 400 mg of magnesium glycinate, 200 mg of L-theanine, and 3 grams of glycine 60 minutes before bed simultaneously addresses multiple sleep pathways. This combination supports GABA activity, reduces neural excitation, lowers core body temperature, and promotes muscle relaxation.

People with stress-related insomnia benefit from adding ashwagandha or phosphatidylserine during the day to lower cortisol, combined with magnesium and L-theanine at night. Those with mood-related sleep problems might use 5-HTP or tryptophan with magnesium. Pain-related insomnia responds well to CBD oil combined with magnesium and glycine.

Start with conservative doses when combining agents and increase gradually based on response. Most people tolerate combinations well, but individual sensitivity varies. Avoid combining 5-HTP with tryptophan, as both can affect serotonin levels. Exercise caution when combining sedating herbs, such as valerian, with other calming agents. Keep detailed notes about which combinations work best.

I am experimenting with combinations like these now. My current mix includes several magnesium types, GABA, CBD oil, threonine, and several grams of glycine. I experienced tolerance after only a few weeks of marijuana gummies. I’m sleeping in two shifts of four hours each. From what I have heard, the cure for Parkinson’s insomnia is normalizing your gut microbiome, and I am working on that.

Synthesis

Most people with insomnia suffer from nutritional deficiencies, stress, inflammation, or disrupted circadian rhythms, but none of them have a deficiency of benzodiazepines or Z-drugs. Addressing the root causes through targeted supplementation produces lasting improvements without side effects. Magnesium deficiency alone explains a substantial portion of modern insomnia, yet doctors rarely treat this simple problem. Instead, they prescribe addictive drugs that worsen the underlying dysfunction.

What am I using now?

Parkinson’s is well known to ruin sleep, and for months, I was sleeping an hour at a time and trying to make it up with afternoon naps. Here is what I am doing now:

I got off most of my supplements (including melatonin, which I think was messing up my sleep), and have stopped getting up to pee every hour.

Judy often gives me chamomile tea at bedtime, which is relaxing.

When I wake at approximately the three-hour mark, I take several magnesium forms, including glycinate and threonate, as well as L-theanine and GABA. I then take a half-dropper of CBD oil. I hold this in my mouth for a few minutes to facilitate absorption.

I tried using several grams of glycine at bed but it never seemed to do much for me.

I hate to confess this, but I often take a quarter of a THC gummy as well.

I now routinely sleep through the second half of the night, sometimes to 9 AM. I’m much better but not normal—I do not need as many naps during the day and am performing better. I’m sure there is a better combination for me, and I will experiment next with phosphatidylserine and ashwagandha.

Editing credits: Jim Arnold of Liar’s World Substack and Elizabeth Cronin

Selected references

1. Abbasi B, Kimiagar M, Sadeghniiat K, et al. The effect of magnesium supplementation on primary insomnia in the elderly: A double-blind placebo-controlled clinical trial. J Res Med Sci. 2012;17(12):1161-1169.

2. Nobre AC, Rao A, Owen GN. L-theanine, a natural constituent in tea, and its effect on mental state. Asia Pac J Clin Nutr. 2008;17 Suppl 1:167-168.

3. Kawai N, Sakai N, Okuro M, et al. The sleep-promoting and hypothermic effects of glycine are mediated by NMDA receptors in the suprachiasmatic nucleus. Neuropsychopharmacology. 2015;40(6):1405-1416.

4. Howatson G, Bell PG, Tallent J, et al. Effect of tart cherry juice (Prunus cerasus) on melatonin levels and enhanced sleep quality. Eur J Nutr. 2012;51(8):909-916.

5. Chandrasekhar K, Kapoor J, Anishetty S. A prospective, randomized double-blind, placebo-controlled study of safety and efficacy of a high-concentration full-spectrum extract of ashwagandha root in reducing stress and anxiety in adults. Indian J Psychol Med. 2012;34(3):255-262.

6. Silber BY, Schmitt JA. Effects of tryptophan loading on human cognition, mood, and sleep. Neurosci Biobehav Rev. 2010;34(3):387-407.

7. Bent S, Padula A, Moore D, et al. Valerian for sleep: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Am J Med. 2006;119(12):1005-1012.

8. Babson KA, Sottile J, Morabito D. Cannabis, Cannabinoids, and Sleep: a Review of the Literature. Curr Psychiatry Rep. 2017;19(4):23.

9. Koulivand PH, Khaleghi Ghadiri M, Gorji A. Lavender and the nervous system. Evid Based Complement Alternat Med. 2013;2013:681304.

10. Yoho R. “All Prescription Drugs for Sleep and Anxiety Are Poison.” Robert Yoho Substack. 2024. https://robertyoho.substack.com/p/402-all-prescription-drugs-for-sleep

Sharing is paying me back for all this hard work. ❤️❤️! Share

Leave a comment

Disclaimer: You may use a journalist like me as a starting point for your research, but I am retired, resigned my medical license, and do not give medical advice. Good luck out there with your “providers.”

I will never use paywalls, but if you want to help me, I offer competitively priced affiliate products HERE that I have personally tested and used. There is a new entry for grass-fed beef.

Appendix: Jack is one of Dr. Tamara’a patients; here is his testimonial

Despite having lived a physically active and mostly healthy lifestyle, I’ve suffered my entire life from chronic headaches, constipation, and fatigue, among other ailments. Twenty years ago, I consulted several allopathic doctors who prescribed various pharmaceutical medications (prophylactic, off-label use) that did nothing to solve my affliction and likely caused long-term damage to my health. I swore off ever seeing a doctor again unless, for some reason, I would need my body sewn back together. Fifteen years later – and exasperated by the same maladies – I decided to explore what the naturopath world had to offer. After running into dead ends with several practitioners, I finally found someone who offered a diagnosis that makes sense. I’m only a couple of months into working with Dr. Santa Ana, but I have made more progress in two months than in 20 years of white coat rendezvous. Dr. Santa Ana is not only one of the most knowledgeable practitioners I have encountered, but also the most compassionate and thoughtful.

Consider a comprehensive evaluation and therapy retreat at Belle Haven for a few days. This includes twice-daily BEMER sessions, the hyperbaric chamber, and use of her diagnostic machines including the Oligoscan. Tamara will likely solve your problems and put you on the road to recovery.

To contact Dr. Tamara Santa Ana:

Vital Energy Nutrition • Belle Haven Healing Campus

203 N. Main St Suite 100, Lexington, VA 24450 • (540) 462-7750

drtsanta@protonmail.com