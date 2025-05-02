357. JOE TIPPENS INVENTED A TREATMENT THAT SAVED HIM AND COUNTLESS OTHERS FROM TERMINAL CANCER

NEW RESOURCE: YOHO’S APOCALYPSE ALMANAC tells how to treat many diseases.

The Tippens protocol has likely cured millions of people from various cancers, and thousands have submitted case reports about its success. It uses berberine, fenbendazole, a CBD/frankincense combination, and an Oklahoma City company's special bioavailable curcumin/quercetin mix. This information spread like wildfire in China, and their website has over ten million views.

The Dewormer Miracle: How a Veterinary Medicine Transformed Cancer Treatment

A Life-Changing Diagnosis

In the fall of 2016, my life took an unexpected turn. I had accepted a partnership position in Switzerland and was prepared to relocate. I had my Swiss green card, an apartment secured, and my belongings already shipped over. However, I visited a local urgent care facility the weekend before my scheduled flight due to some congestion. The doctor insisted on a CT scan, which revealed a tumor the size of my fist in my lower left lung.

I made the difficult decision to remain in the United States and cancel my career opportunity abroad. A biopsy confirmed the worst possible news: small cell lung cancer, one of the most aggressive forms. I immediately began treatment at MD Anderson Cancer Center, undergoing both chemotherapy and radiation therapy to target the primary tumor. These treatments nearly killed me, and I came much closer to death from the therapy than from the cancer itself.

By December 2016, I received mixed news. The good news was that the chemo and radiation had successfully eliminated the large primary tumor. The devastating news, however, was that the cancer had metastasized throughout my body – my neck, stomach, liver, pancreas, and skeleton. The PET scan "lit up like a Christmas tree." With such widespread metastasis of small cell lung cancer, my prognosis was grim – zero percent survival rate with a median life expectancy of just three to four months. My oncologists advised me to go home, hire hospice care, and get my affairs in order.

Despite this terminal diagnosis, I remained inexplicably positive. I was absolutely convinced that I would find a way to overcome this death sentence. It's simply how I'm wired—I refuse to accept defeat.

A Veterinarian's Call That Changed Everything

The day after being told to prepare for death, I received a call from a large animal veterinarian from Western Oklahoma. He shared a remarkable story about a female scientist from Merck's veterinary division who had been conducting cancer research on mice. She had implanted cancer in 400 mice – in their brains, stomachs, livers, and pancreas – as part of her studies.

During her research, the mice developed intestinal parasites. To save her experiment, she treated all 400 mice with fenbendazole, a standard animal dewormer used for decades across various species. Two weeks later, she made an astonishing discovery: the cancer had disappeared in approximately 80% of the mice. This was an accidental, serendipitous finding.

Even more remarkably, this scientist herself was later diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma that had wrapped around her brainstem. Her condition was considered inoperable, and like me, she was told to arrange for hospice care. Drawing from her research discovery, she began taking fenbendazole and a few other supplements. Incredibly, she cured her terminal brain cancer.

This is particularly significant because fenbendazole crosses the blood-brain barrier, making it potentially effective against brain cancers. With nothing to lose and everything to gain, I began taking fenbendazole in January 2017, supplementing it with a few other compounds.

The Protocol Takes Shape

I initially took fenbendazole on a schedule of three days on and four days off based on anecdotal concerns about potential liver toxicity. I later discovered that these concerns stemmed from studies using extraordinarily high doses – a thousand times what I was taking. When I realized this, I eventually modified my protocol to daily usage.

From January through April 2017 – the period during which I was expected to die – I continued my regimen and surprisingly felt great. In May 2017, I returned to MD Anderson for a follow-up PET scan. The results were astounding: NED – no evidence of disease. From a body full of metastatic cancer in December to completely clear in May.

The oncologists were baffled. They repeatedly asked what could explain this unprecedented recovery. I initially didn't disclose my fenbendazole treatment as I wasn't entirely sure it was responsible for my recovery. I underwent additional scans in August and September 2017, all of which confirmed I remained cancer-free. At this point, I finally shared my unconventional approach with my oncologist.

Interestingly, I discovered that MD Anderson had researched fenbendazole fifteen years earlier. The three scientists who had studied it there are now in India and have published papers identifying the three specific pathways through which fenbendazole successfully kills cancer cells.

Going Global: Sharing the Discovery

As someone who conducts business across Asia, Europe, and North America, my story spread globally without any intentional promotion on my part. I began receiving hundreds of phone calls from desperate cancer patients seeking information. In spring 2018, I created a blog, naively thinking this would reduce the inquiries. Instead, the blog went viral across 96 countries, dramatically increasing the volume of calls and emails.

I established a Facebook group with volunteer moderators to manage this overwhelming response. Even this solution proved inadequate as the group grew rapidly. What truly amazed me was the steady stream of success stories – three to seven new cases each week of people experiencing positive results with fenbendazole.

I recognized the difference between anecdotal evidence and scientific validation. To address this, I convinced a local philanthropist to donate funds to the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation to begin formally documenting and analyzing these success stories. Over time, Stanford University, the University of Washington in Seattle, and Emory University in Atlanta joined this research effort. Stanford and Washington eventually published the first scientific paper confirming that this approach had legitimate merit beyond mere anecdotes.

Today, our Facebook group has over 40,000 members, with strict controls to exclude multi-level marketers and charlatans. We've documented more than 5,000 success stories across various cancer types. The scientific evidence has grown substantially, with researchers identifying how fenbendazole works against cancer.

The Three Cancer-Fighting Pathways of Fenbendazole

The researchers from India (formerly at MD Anderson) have identified three specific mechanisms through which fenbendazole combats cancer:

First, fenbendazole targets microtubules in cancer cells. These structures serve two critical functions: they provide structural integrity to the cell and enable cell division. Fenbendazole collapses these microtubules, preventing cancer cells from replicating. Without the ability to divide, cancer cells cannot proliferate from two to four to eight to sixteen cells and so on.

Second, fenbendazole interrupts cancer cells' metabolism of sugar. Cancer cells have a voracious appetite for glucose and cannot survive without metabolizing sucrose. The research has demonstrated that fenbendazole disrupts this metabolic pathway, essentially starving cancer cells of their primary fuel source.

Third, and perhaps most fascinating, fenbendazole activates the cancer-killing gene p53. This discovery suggests potential preventative applications. All humans have cancer cells circulating through their bodies continuously at the cellular level. However, healthy individuals also have adequate levels of p53, which constantly destroys these cancer cells before they can form tumors. Those unfortunate enough to develop cancer typically experience either diminished p53 levels (in about 10-20% of cases) or mutations that render p53 ineffective at killing cancer. Fenbendazole has been proven to generate new, healthy, "wild-type" p53, restoring this critical cancer-fighting mechanism.

Refining the Protocol with Additional Compounds

Beyond fenbendazole, I've extensively researched complementary compounds to enhance effectiveness. One such addition is curcumin, which has powerful anti-cancer properties but poor bioavailability in standard supplements. Most over-the-counter curcumin products result in less than 2% absorption into the bloodstream, making them largely ineffective.

My initial protocol included a form of bioavailable curcumin that increased absorption to about 15%. After further research, I discovered an Oklahoma City company with licensed technology from the University of Oklahoma and the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation. Their "liquid protein scaffolding" technique dramatically improved curcumin absorption to 85%, making it far more effective.

I also learned about frankincense's cancer-fighting properties from a Chinese scientist who had dedicated his career to studying its effects. Like curcumin, frankincense is difficult to absorb, but research confirmed its anti-cancer potential. The Oklahoma company had developed a product combining specific cannabinoids with frankincense, creating what I now include as the first component of my enhanced protocol.

Their second product combines their highly bioavailable curcumin with porcecin (?this unknown word was an audio transcription), and their third product contains berberine, a natural alternative to metformin for lowering blood sugar. These three complementary pathways, used alongside fenbendazole, form my current comprehensive protocol.

The Economics of Cancer Treatment

Curing cancer is not a sustainable business model. —Goldman Sachs

Many people ask why the medical establishment isn't widely adopting a treatment that costs roughly $7 per week versus conventional therapies that can run hundreds of thousands of dollars per month. The unfortunate reality is economic: fenbendazole has been available for over 25 years and is no longer patentable. It also lacks FDA approval for human use.

Approval would require clinical trials costing between $300 and $400 million. Any company investing such amounts would face immediate generic competition the following day, making it economically unfeasible. This financial reality prevents potentially life-saving treatments from reaching patients through conventional channels.

I'm working diligently with political forces to address this issue, particularly focusing on the U.S. government and Medicare. Since approximately 50% of Medicare expenditures go toward cancer treatment, costing billions annually, the federal government could realize immediate and substantial economic benefits by funding clinical trials for fenbendazole. Unlike pharmaceutical companies, the government would benefit directly from proving the effectiveness of an inexpensive alternative treatment.

Real-World Impact: Stories from Around the World

The global impact of sharing this protocol has been profound. During a visit to Zurich, a young female bartender in an Irish pub recognized me from my blog. She stood on a stool, silenced the entire establishment, and announced that I had saved her mother's life. Two weeks later, an almost identical scene played out in a London hotel bar.

We've documented cases from virtually every country. Recently, I received a call from the editor-in-chief of the Beijing News, who informed me that an Arizona State University PhD student from China had translated my blog into two different dialects and created websites that had received over 10 million views. They estimated that approximately 50,000 people in China were actively following what they called the "Uncle Joey" protocol – a nickname derived from a Facebook post by my niece that Chinese readers had adopted as a term of endearment.

The most remarkable stories involve cancers typically considered terminal. For instance, I've documented seven cases of stage four pancreatic cancer – a diagnosis with survival rates near zero – with complete remission. Interestingly, these cases showed a different response pattern. While most cancers respond to fenbendazole within one to three months, these pancreatic cancer patients experienced something unusual: the treatment initially just kept the cancer at bay, allowing them to resume normal activities despite their diagnosis. After 18-24 months of continuous treatment, the cancer finally disappeared altogether in all seven cases.

My Current Protocol and Recommendations

For those in active cancer treatment, I recommend taking fenbendazole seven days a week until reaching remission. For those in remission or seeking preventative protection, I suggest three days on, four days off as a maintenance approach.

The complete protocol now includes:

Fenbendazole (222mg daily) Pathway 1: A specific formulation of cannabinoids (CBD oil) with frankincense Pathway 2: Highly bioavailable curcumin with quercetin Pathway 3: Berberine to lower blood sugar and starve cancer cells

I've intentionally chosen not to monetize this protocol. I receive comments weekly from people stating that my credibility stems from the fact that I'm not profiting from sharing this information. This approach is essential, even though managing the growing interest has become nearly a full-time job.

The Power of Positive Thinking

Beyond the biochemical approach, I've come to appreciate another factor in cancer recovery: mindset. After achieving remission, I discovered the work of Dr. Bruce Lipton, an MD-PhD scientist at Stanford who wrote The Biology of Belief. His groundbreaking research established definitive connections between positive thinking and cellular responses.

From the moment I received my terminal diagnosis, I maintained an unwavering belief that I would overcome it. This confidence wasn't forced – it's simply how I'm wired. Having studied Dr. Lipton's work, I believe this positive mindset contributed significantly to my recovery, though I can't quantify exactly how much.

Today, I'm as healthy as ever.

With widely metastasized small cell lung cancer, I represent a singular data point in the 45-year history of MD Anderson – no one else has survived this diagnosis. The fact that I've been in complete remission for years defies all medical expectations and conventional wisdom.

I continue to follow my protocol as a preventative measure, taking fenbendazole three days weekly along with the supplementary pathways. I remain cancer-free and have resumed a completely normal lifestyle with no limitations.

I share this information not to sell products but to provide hope and options to those who, like me, were told they had no chance of survival. The growing body of scientific evidence and thousands of documented success stories suggest this approach deserves serious consideration alongside conventional treatments.

For those facing cancer diagnoses, remember that this protocol presents virtually no downside risk and can be used alongside traditional therapies. The key to defeating cancer may lie in simultaneously attacking it from multiple angles, and the Tippins Protocol offers an additional weapon in that fight.

Most importantly, never underestimate the power of positive thinking. Whether through biochemical pathways we don't fully understand or through its impact on treatment adherence and lifestyle choices, maintaining unwavering belief in your ability to overcome cancer may be just as important as any medication you take.

Tippen’s protocol in detail

Fenbendazole 222 mg (1 gm of Panacur™ or Safeguard™) per day every day. Note: if you use liquid, most are 100 mg/ml. You would take 2.2 ml of the liquid.

HERE and HERE are sources for Tippens’s recommended products below. Joe does not profit from these.

Onco Adjunct™ Pathway 1™ - 2-4ml 2 times daily, depending on your weight.

Onco Adjunct™ Pathway 2™ - 3 capsules 2 times a day only when you are off chemo.

Onco Adjunct™ Pathway 3™- With each meal - 1 (one) capsule with a light meal and 2 (two) capsules with a heavy meal if you are trying to starve your cancer of sugars.

NEW - Onco Adjunct™ Pathway 4™- 2 Capsules twice a day.

If it were me, I would avoid chemotherapy or radiation for all but a handful of cancers for which they are proven to extend your time on earth. Do not believe stories about tumor size reduction; it isn't significant. All of the other treatments kill you before you would die naturally. Radiation only helps certain advanced prostate cancers and no others. HERE are the links for my prior cancer essays from the “Cure Cancer in Your Kitchen” section of the “Apocalypse Almanac” post at the top. Note that Katrina Lewis is doubtful about fenben and has used ivermectin instead. You will have to judge this issue for yourself. I would start with chlorine dioxide. Melatonin helps. Among other virtues, it prevents cancer metastases and macular degeneration and may restore hair to its original color. If you tolerate it, use 200 mg at bedtime and buy the powder HERE. I believe fenbendazole, the main element of Tippen’s cancer cure, is safe. Start there and add his other supplements as you can.

