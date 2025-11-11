390. DMSO TRANSFORMS EYE TREATMENT

READER RESOURCES: THE APOCALYPSE ALMANAC : fun, treatments, and cures. FULLSCRIPT SUPPLEMENTS : top quality and economical.

Yoho Preamble

With respectful gratitude to AMD, I present the following summary. His DMSO work has improved my life in many ways, including helping with my ankle arthritis and macular degeneration. I am beginning to realize that DMSO rivals chlorine dioxide in medical importance. What follows is my synopsis of AMD’s post on DMSO and eye health; any errors or misinterpretations are mine.

HERE and HERE are my prior DMSO Substacks. The second is a 2500-word summary of AMD’s phenomenal book-length treatment of the subject, which was presented in about 10 novelette-length posts. This author might be the world’s leading authority on DMSO. He is now tabulating a great deal of data buried on the internet that might otherwise be lost.

You might also look at chapter 8 of The Apocalypse Almanac, which is linked at the top. It is a compendium of many natural cures, laced with my trademark humor.

This essay is about 5000 words. If you would rather read the 17,000-word original with all the footnotes and illustrations, HERE it is. AMD has an additional discussion about dosing behind a paywall that I have not included.

DMSO is a near panacea for eye treatment

Modern life assaults our eyes. Staring at screens all day, being indoors in unnatural light, never alternating focus between near and far—these habits accumulate damage over decades. Adding inflammatory diets, sedentary lifestyles, and chronic stress is a setup for eye disease. DMSO can counteract this damage and maintain our sight.

Eye diseases aren’t discrete entities—they’re interconnected symptoms arising from the same degenerative processes. Tired eyes, strain, dryness, floaters, and blurred vision all signal the same underlying problems: insufficient circulation, protein aggregation, inflammation, and fluid stagnation. These early warnings appear long before serious disease develops, providing opportunities to intervene before permanent damage occurs.

DMSO is a simple sulfur compound found in fruits and vegetables. The body tolerates massive doses—the lethal dose in animals is roughly equivalent to drinking a liter of DMSO—and even at concentrations 20 times higher than therapeutic doses, cells show no adverse effects. Between 80-90% of users report positive results with minimal side effects, including only temporary skin irritation and a characteristic odor.

DMSO entered medical research in 1961 after a chemist discovered that it could carry drugs through the skin. Within a few years, it became the most studied and most demanded drug in America. Researchers found it healed strokes, spinal injuries, chronic pain, and dozens of “incurable” conditions. Then, in 1965, the FDA banned all DMSO research based on questionable dog studies claiming it might damage vision, despite 37,000 human trial participants showing no eye problems. The ban lasted for decades, but DMSO remained available. Doctors who used it anyway discovered something remarkable: it didn’t harm the eyes. It healed them.

Today, hundreds of thousands have made their own DMSO eye drops and used them without incident. Patients report cataracts dissolving, floaters vanishing, macular degeneration reversing, and lifelong blindness lifting. One 75-year-old man, blind since birth, started seeing colors and details after using DMSO for sinus problems. A diabetic dog’s cataracts cleared. A woman who was legally blind from an eye injury healed in 24 hours. The improvements happen fast, often within days, and frequently work when nothing else can.

Why DMSO Heals Eyes

The eyes have enormous nutritional and energy demands. Blood flow restrictions that barely affect other organs can devastate vision. DMSO opens these channels, allowing nutrients already in the bloodstream to reach starving tissue. This explains why improvements often happen rapidly—the body already has what it needs, but circulation has failed.

The compound penetrates tissue rapidly and carries substances with it. Applied to the skin, it reaches the bloodstream within minutes. But the eyes concentrate DMSO beyond the amount that enters the blood. Studies show the cornea accumulates DMSO at 2-4 times the blood concentration. This means topical application delivers stronger doses to the eyes than oral or intravenous use—making 70% DMSO applied to closed eyelids often as effective as lower-concentration drops placed directly in the eye. These are harmless but create a burning sensation.

DMSO passes through the eye quickly, entering within minutes and exiting completely within hours. This rapid movement pulls excess fluid and waste out with it. The same mechanism that removes edema throughout the body also drains swollen corneas, clears clouded lenses, and eliminates protein debris that blocks vision.

Three properties make DMSO uniquely suited for the eyes. First, it stabilizes misfolded proteins in cataracts and macular degeneration, often restoring their normal function. Second, it increases blood flow to oxygen-starved retinal cells, rescuing dying tissue that conventional medicine considers permanently lost. Third, it reactivates dormant cells trapped in what researchers call the “cell danger response”—cells that have shut down but haven’t died, waiting for conditions to improve.

Safety Data

Extensive research confirms DMSO’s eye safety. Studies applying up to 100% DMSO directly to the eyes found no permanent damage. Rabbit eyes received 90% DMSO six times daily for two weeks—some showed temporary redness, but no lasting harm. Human trials with 108 patients used high-concentration DMSO for up to 19 months. Ophthalmologists examined every aspect of their eyes. No toxicity appeared. No cataracts formed. No vision changes occurred beyond improvements in the conditions being treated.

The threshold for DMSO damage is far above therapeutic doses. Clinical eye drops are available in 0.5-15% concentrations. Injecting 0.2% or less DMSO directly into rat eyes showed no functional impairment. Other common eye medications cause similar cellular changes at concentrations 10-1,000 times lower than DMSO.

One caveat exists with artificial lens implants. While low-dose DMSO drops (under 15%) appear safe with most modern implants, and no adverse events have been reported in the DMSO community, different lens materials have different DMSO resistance. High concentrations could, in theory, interact with certain plastics. German ophthalmologists who use DMSO recommend only low doses for anyone with implants.

Over 13 months of widespread DMSO use following published articles on the subject, only one FDA adverse event report appeared—someone was upset that their CBD contained DMSO. Among thousands using it, temporary stinging and odor remained the most common complaints. Seven people reported significant reactions, typically from mixing DMSO with something they were allergic to or using it with certain pharmaceuticals. The safety profile exceeds virtually every pharmaceutical and most natural remedies.

Surface Healing

The cornea and conjunctiva sit at the eye’s surface, directly exposed to DMSO drops. Multiple effects converge here. DMSO stimulates tear production by activating the parasympathetic nervous system. It reduces inflammation that blocks the tear ducts. It concentrates in the cornea at levels far exceeding the bloodstream. Combined, these actions make DMSO exceptional for the treatment of dry eyes.

Hundreds of users report the same pattern. Chronic dry eye that resisted prescription drops, warm compresses, and omega-3 supplements resolves within days of starting DMSO. One woman who required Meibomian gland probing—a painful procedure to unclog oil glands—no longer needs commercial eye drops after daily DMSO use. Another with brittle corneas and mast cell problems, forced to use drops several times daily because tears couldn’t cling to her damaged corneal surface, found her floaters dissolving and vision improving within two weeks.

Blepharitis—inflamed, crusty eyelids that often resist treatment for years—consistently responds to DMSO. In one study, all 17 patients with blepharitis improved after 4-6 weeks of DMSO combined with povidone-iodine. A 78-year-old man with rosacea and blepharitis who had failed a dozen treatments experienced remarkable improvement within hours. Multiple patients report eliminating eyelid inflammation, styes, and psoriasis around the eyes that had persisted for months or years.

DMSO can treat infections in the eye as well. Its antimicrobial properties work alone or enhance the activity of antibiotics and antivirals. Studies show it eliminates chronic bacterial and fungal infections on the cornea. In horses, DMSO plus itraconazole resolved chronic fungal infections in 80% of cases. In calves, DMSO with penicillin matched the efficacy of steroids for treating severe bacterial eye infections—without steroid risks.

Deeper inflammation responds too. Four cases of severe episcleritis that had failed steroids all improved with topical DMSO. Studies in dogs showed that DMSO reduces inflammation around the iris, decreases eye pressure, and prevents tissue damage. Human patients report the same. One doctor treated his own recurring iritis—inflammation that caused painful light sensitivity and required steroid drops—with 3% DMSO. The inflammation vanished in a week and hasn’t returned in two months.

Another user whose uveitis (inflammation of the pigmented layer of the eye, lying beneath the sclera and cornea) kept returning despite dexamethasone steroid eyedrops found that DMSO worked better, normalizing his eye pressure and saving his sight.

For viral infections, DMSO combined with antivirals treats shingles in the eye—a dangerous condition that can cause blindness. Two patients reported successfully treating ophthalmic shingles with DMSO, while published studies confirm it works when combined with antiviral drugs like 5-IDU.

Injuries around the eye heal rapidly. A 100-year-old woman fell, broke orbital bones, and developed nearly black bruises from blood thinners. DMSO cream applied daily turned the bruises from black to purple to yellow-green within three days. Burns, skin tags, and even psoriasis near the eyes respond. One firefighter suffered a chemical/heat burn from hot tar that troubled him for ten years—DMSO on the lower eyelids resolved it abruptly.

The most striking reports involve eyes scheduled for removal. One dog’s eye was scratched, became necrotic, and vets insisted it required urgent removal. The owners flushed the eye hourly with DMSO and colloidal silver. Within days, improvement was obvious. Six weeks later, the eye had healed entirely. Multiple similar stories exist—eyes dying, turning cloudy, losing all function, yet DMSO pulls them back from the edge. A Yorkie’s blind, dying eye regained sight after two weeks of DMSO and castor oil drops. A dog with an ulcerated eye scheduled for removal not only healed but regained vision in one month of DMSO treatment.

Clearing the Lens

Cataracts form when proteins in the eye lens misfold, lose solubility, and aggregate into cloudy deposits. DMSO stabilizes proteins and dissolves aggregates, making it naturally suited for cataracts. Multiple physicians report treating cataracts with DMSO. German ophthalmologists use it routinely. Success rates appear around 50%, though the types of cataracts that respond best remain unclear.

Patients report improvements ranging from subtle to dramatic. One man’s cataracts disappeared completely after four months of DMSO, saving him from surgery. A diabetic dog that went blind from cataracts regained sight as the cloudiness cleared. A woman whose January eye exam showed cataracts, early glaucoma, and peripheral vision loss returned in July with all measurements in normal ranges—her ophthalmologist told her to keep doing whatever she was doing.

The variation in results likely reflects differences in cataract composition. Some cataracts dissolve in DMSO, others don’t. Some require DMSO combined with other compounds. There is not enough data to determine which combinations work best for different cataract types. However, what’s clear is that for roughly half of users, DMSO provides an option to delay or avoid surgery.

Several approaches exist. Some use DMSO eye drops alone at concentrations from 3-15%. Others combine DMSO with vitamin C, tea tree oil, and coconut oil (which also treats Demodex infections that worsen cataracts), or N-acetylcarnosine drops. One person who used DMSO with coconut oil and tea tree oil to kill Demodex mites and dissolve cataracts reported improved vision.

Steroid eye drops increase cataract risk by 245-311%, with 15% of users developing them. They also increase glaucoma risk by 41%. This makes DMSO’s anti-inflammatory effects particularly valuable, as it reduces inflammation without the risks that come with long-term steroid use.

One study in diabetic rats showed DMSO significantly slowed cataract formation. While more research is needed, the existing evidence, combined with hundreds of user reports, suggests DMSO can both treat existing cataracts and prevent new ones from forming.

Dissolving Floaters

Floaters appear when proteins aggregate in the vitreous humor—the gel-like substance filling the eye behind the lens. Floaters respond exceptionally well to DMSO, with higher success rates than cataracts. Dozens of users report floaters vanishing, often within days or weeks of starting treatment.

The mechanism likely involves DMSO’s protein-stabilizing effects combined with its ability to improve fluid circulation through the vitreous. Free-floating protein aggregates are more accessible to DMSO than deposits locked within the lens. As DMSO enters and exits the eye, it dissolves the proteins and carries them out in the draining fluid.

Reports are consistent across users. One person with vitreous detachment symptoms started DMSO and noticed fewer floaters and flashes within a week, giving clearer vision. Another simply stated, “My eye floaters are gone.” A woman in a cataract trial saw her floaters completely vanish before any cataract changes appeared. Multiple people report the same pattern—floaters that had persisted for months or years disappear within days of starting DMSO drops.

Remarkably, applying DMSO outside the eye often eliminates floaters as well. Several people found that applying DMSO to the neck or temples cleared floaters without directly putting anything in the eyes. This suggests DMSO concentrates in the vitreous portion of the eye even when applied elsewhere on the body, though the concentration from drops remains higher.

The vitreous changes with age, shifting from a gel to a liquid state around age 45. This shrinkage makes vitreous detachments more common and can worsen floaters. DMSO appears to stabilize the gel structure, potentially explaining why it not only clears existing floaters but may prevent age-related vitreous problems. At low concentrations, DMSO stabilizes gels; at high concentrations, it destabilizes them. Therapeutic doses fall well within the stabilizing range.

Restoring Vision

The most extraordinary reports involve blindness reversing—sight returning after years or decades of darkness. A 75-year-old man who has been blind in one eye since birth started using DMSO topically and as a nasal spray for sinus problems. After two months, he noticed colors and detail where previously only light and shadow existed. Eight months later, he could walk around his house using the formerly blind eye, safely navigating doors and furniture. He estimates 15-20% of vision has been restored and continues to improve slowly.

Similar cases appear throughout the medical literature. One man, blind for 30 years after dynamite exploded in his face, began seeing light flashes after applying DMSO to his head. Another lost sight in both eyes after being hit by a car while skating. High-dose DMSO drops restored vision in the completely blind eye and improved the partially functional one. A man who was nearly blind for years, dependent on others to cut his food and clean his house, regained independent function after a year of DMSO.

These cases likely reflect DMSO’s ability to rescue dormant retinal cells. Studies show DMSO protects retinas from toxic light damage, prevents radiation-induced cataracts, and shields tissue from ischemia—insufficient blood flow. Multiple studies in animals engineered to develop retinal degeneration found that low-dose DMSO prevented retinal thinning and preserved visual function.

In one study, diabetic rats received DMSO injections. Their retinal function improved significantly, with enhanced electrical responsiveness and increased retinal thickness compared to controls. Mouse studies found similar results across multiple research teams—DMSO prevents retinal cells from dying when exposed to damaging stimuli.

The mechanism appears to involve multiple factors. DMSO reduces oxidative stress, which damages retinal cells in macular degeneration. It increases circulation to oxygen-starved tissue. It reactivates cells trapped in a dormant state between functional and dead. Most importantly, it reaches these cells in concentrations high enough to work when applied topically—something oral supplements often fail to achieve due to poor circulation to diseased retinal tissue.

Macular Degeneration

Macular degeneration occurs when waste products from retinal cells accumulate behind the retina. Normally, a layer of cells called the retinal pigment epithelium clears this debris daily. When this system fails, waste builds up, killing retinal cells and destroying central vision. Conventional medicine offers little beyond injections that slow progression in some patients.

DMSO attacks multiple causes simultaneously. It removes protein aggregates that form the waste deposits. It increases circulation, bringing nutrients to weakened cells. It reduces inflammation. It may even enhance the enzyme activity that breaks down debris. Most importantly, it reaches the retina in concentrations high enough to work.

Reports of DMSO reversing macular degeneration appear frequently. One 90-year-old man, unable to read due to macular degeneration, received daily DMSO drops plus oral DMSO. After one month, he resumed reading books. Another person’s vision improved from 25/40 to 20/25. His ophthalmologist attributed it to his monthly eye shots suddenly working after 4 months, though the patient knew DMSO was responsible. (Yes, ophthalmologists stick needles into your eyes if you have macular degeneration, and yes, it is painful.)

A university retina doctor told one patient their retinal scarring had decreased 50% after they started DMSO. Another tested their vision with an Amsler chart that showed distorted lines due to macular degeneration, then used DMSO drops twice daily for three months. The distortions vanished.

A patient with severe central vision loss and hallucinations from advanced macular degeneration (the “wet” kind) used 40% DMSO eyedrops for three weeks. The ink blotch hallucinations disappeared, central vision cleared, and they could drive at night without glasses.

Multiple people report that DMSO prevented their macular degeneration from progressing and stabilized their vision after years of decline. A patient who used DMSO drops for 6-7 years said it effectively stopped the disease. Another started DMSO when his central vision was severely compromised and peripheral vision damaged, then found that after several months, his vision improved enough to pass driving tests.

The improvements extend beyond age-related macular degeneration. One person had a branched retinal vein occlusion, which obstructs blood flow to part of the retina. He saw four years of improvement plateau after two years of traditional injections, but adding oral DMSO and eye drops last October caused a slow but definite improvement. He has hope that the injections will no longer be necessary.

DMSO also treats macular edema (swelling), macular holes, and macular puckers. It prevents new blood vessels from forming in wet macular degeneration, which is the severe form. It is driven by vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), which costly injectable drugs attempt to suppress. Studies show DMSO inhibits VEGF and blocks abnormal blood vessel formation in corneal cells and cancer cells. Multiple users report success with both wet and dry macular degeneration.

The key limitation is circulation. If blood flow to the eyes remains severely restricted, nutrients can’t reach their targets even with DMSO’s help. This explains why some patients respond better than others—DMSO dramatically improves existing circulation but can’t overcome complete blockages. Combining DMSO with circulation-enhancing approaches like specialized acupuncture or addressing underlying vascular disease provides the best results.

Retinitis Pigmentosa and Retinal Protection

Retinitis pigmentosa is a genetic disorder that causes gradual vision loss, typically starting in the periphery. Rod cells in the eyes fail to secrete a substance that prevents cone cells from dying. The condition affects 1 in 4,000 people and is considered incurable except for one rare subtype where an $850,000 gene therapy works about half the time.

DMSO treats retinitis pigmentosa. An early 1973 study found improvements, leading to a larger 1975 trial with 50 patients. Of these, 22 had improved visual acuity, 9 had improved visual fields, 5 had improved night vision, only 2 continued to worsen, and the rest saw no change. This was evidence that DMSO stopped the degenerative process.

One patient who could barely see hand motion in his right eye and had 20/200 vision in his left eye started DMSO. Five days later, left eye vision improved to 20/70, and he could count fingers at 5 feet with the right eye. Three months later, his left eye reached 20/50. When he tried stopping DMSO for a week, his vision immediately worsened. Restarting treatment restored it. Two years after beginning treatment, his vision remained stable at 20/50.

Animal studies confirm DMSO’s protective effects. Mice engineered to develop retinitis pigmentosa received 0.01% DMSO in their drinking water—an extremely low dose. Their retinas didn’t thin like those of the untreated mice. In another mouse study, DMSO increased retinal electrical responsiveness by 56-107% compared to normal mice, while untreated retinitis pigmentosa mice showed 8-42% decreases.

Studies also show DMSO prevents retinal damage from bright light, radiation, toxins, and insufficient blood flow. In mice, DMSO fully protected retinal cells from toxic bright light that killed most cells in untreated animals. Another study found 92-93% loss of retinal function after light exposure in untreated mice, but only 30-33% loss in DMSO-treated mice. A patient who damaged their eyes from excessive sunlight exposure healed them with DMSO. Another who accidentally stared at the sun too long also recovered with DMSO treatment.

DMSO protects the lens from oxidative damage, prevents X-ray-induced cataracts when applied before exposure, and enhances recovery from eye surgeries. One person who got IV DMSO after an optic nerve stroke believes it saved their eyesight. Another with a retinal bleed experienced partial vision loss episodes that cleared minutes after applying DMSO gel to the affected eyelid—the “greyouts” likely reflected insufficient blood flow, which DMSO immediately corrected.

Multiple patients report that DMSO helps with retinitis pigmentosa. One with the condition uses drops that help his visual field. Reports from the broader DMSO community echo these improvements.

Glaucoma Treatment

Glaucoma damages the optic nerve, causing characteristic peripheral vision loss. Elevated eye pressure often accompanies this damage, leading conventional medicine to equate glaucoma with high pressure. Every mainstream therapy focuses on lowering pressure, yet this approach fails to address other factors damaging the optic nerve. DMSO works differently—it not only reduces pressure but also directly protects the nerve.

DMSO excels at removing edema and obstructions to fluid drainage. Studies in rabbits found it effectively and progressively lowered eye pressure over time. Another rabbit study showed a DMSO-brinzolamide gel designed for glaucoma treatment reduced pressure without toxicity. DMSO also lowers intracranial pressure—which somewhat elevates eye pressure—without reducing blood flow to the brain, making it invaluable for traumatic brain injuries.

Patients report dramatic improvements. One person whose vision in one eye had reduced to a blur from glaucoma started DMSO. Two months later, they could see specific letters and numbers for the first time in two years. The burning sensation from the drops lasted only 15 seconds. It was nothing compared to the orbital bone pain from four different glaucoma drops used multiple times daily, not to mention two surgeries.

Another man had severe glaucoma with elevated pressure despite painful drops prescribed by his ophthalmologist. After one month of DMSO cream and a PEMF device, his pressure normalized without medication. His doctor noted that his visual acuity improved by two lines on the vision chart. When he stopped using DMSO, glaucoma progressed to painful corneal sloughing. Reapplying DMSO reduced the pain to manageable levels. Adding 1ml oral DMSO daily provided further improvement.

A practitioner who treated world leaders applied DMSO daily for his own glaucoma. Over the course of one month, his vision improved significantly. Multiple other reports describe glaucoma pressure normalizing, pain rapidly resolving, and medications no longer being needed. This was presumably because DMSO addressed the congestion or drainage obstruction causing elevated pressure.

Eight patients confirm similar results. One person states, “DMSO works better than dexamethasone for uveitis. It saved my sight and normalised my eye pressure.” The consistency across reports, combined with studies showing DMSO’s drainage-enhancing effects, strongly suggests it treats glaucoma effectively—addressing both pressure elevation and nerve protection simultaneously.

Vision Correction

The most unexpected benefit is that DMSO can correct nearsightedness. Multiple people report that their vision has improved so much that they no longer need glasses or contacts. Given DMSO’s history with alleged vision problems, some were concerned until they realized their prescription had become too strong, not their eyes too weak.

A man reported that his vision became blurry after applying DMSO to his legs. An eye exam revealed improvement of 0.5 diopters in the left eye and 0.25 in the right. He needed a new contact prescription because his vision had improved—something that had never happened in years of worsening eyesight. Another person’s astigmatism improved, allowing them to wear a milder glasses prescription than they’d worn in decades. Someone with presbyopia (age-related reading difficulty) found it disappearing. Another man with the same situation no longer needs glasses to read texts.

A 60-year-old who had always been nearsighted and was beginning to need bifocals found that they couldn’t see clearly through reading glasses while taking 30ml oral DMSO daily. Taking the glasses off revealed they could read the smallest print clearly. Their nearsightedness didn’t worsen, no cataracts formed, and at age 60, they can read tiny print without glasses.

A 43-year-old man’s eyesight had deteriorated steadily, progressing to bifocals. After starting selenium supplementation and applying DMSO to an ingrown toenail three times daily, his eyes healed dramatically within two weeks. He no longer needs glasses except for very close work. Another person used DMSO cream on their jawline nightly, noticed better eyesight the next day, continued with weekly PEMF, and eliminated glasses after 25 years of wearing them. He no longer needs them for reading or driving.

The pattern is clear: DMSO specifically corrects nearsightedness but doesn’t cause farsightedness. The same observation appears many times among people using DMSO in Germany. This suggests that DMSO addresses pathologic processes that cause the eye to become longer and narrower, leading to nearsightedness.

Three mechanisms explain this. First, DMSO reduces excess fluid swelling in the eye, which pushes it forward. Studies show it reduces corneal edema. Second, DMSO relaxes the ciliary muscle, which, when chronically contracted, causes nearsightedness. Third, chronic nearsightedness stretches the back of the eye, causing the sclera to thin and remodel with disorganized collagen. The tissue loses elasticity and becomes nearly impossible to revert to normal. DMSO excels at loosening and normalizing tissue in this state. One study found DMSO decreased fibrin production in chronically inflamed eyes—another factor contributing to the restoration of a normal eye shape.

This correction addresses modern life’s assault on our eyes. Fluid stagnation from sedentary lifestyles causes buildup in the eyes. Constant screen staring locks eyes into chronic nearsightedness. An unhealthy momentum builds, making it harder each year for the eyes to return to normal focusing. Standard medicine prescribes glasses that lock in the narrow, lengthened state rather than correcting the underlying issue before it becomes permanent.

DMSO provides an easy way to address these problems at their root. It reduces fluid buildup, relaxes chronically contracted muscles, and softens remodeled tissue—allowing the eye to return to its natural shape. Combined with eye exercises, the effects amplify, as DMSO’s muscle-relaxing properties help loosen overstrained or hardened eye muscles, thereby enhancing the effectiveness of the exercises.

General Vision Enhancement

Beyond treating specific diseases, DMSO improves overall vision quality. AMD has more than 25 people who commented on his posts, all of whom reported improved eyesight with DMSO use. The improvements vary. Some are subtle, others dramatic, but the pattern is consistent. Eyes feel refreshed. Vision becomes crisper. Colors appear more vibrant. Night vision improves. Eye strain from screens decreases.

One person dabbed DMSO on their eyelids and immediately improved their pool game. He suddenly saw shots clearly. Another got dramatic vision improvement just from applying DMSO above their ankle. Eight people report less blurriness. Eleven reported reduced eye dryness. Three reported reduced eye strain, particularly from screens. Multiple reports describe eyes feeling refreshed after DMSO use.

The improvements extend to preventing problems before they start. German doctors increasingly view low-dose DMSO drops as preventive eye care for healthy eyes, particularly given the modern demands of screen time. Users report maintaining eye freshness, improving tear quality, reducing night glare, and preventing problems from developing. Positive effects often appear after the first few applications.

One practitioner who routinely uses DMSO reports applying it to his own eyes when he feels tired, noting immediate and rapid improvement. A Los Angeles doctor found that several patients could read fine print more easily after only one week of applying DMSO to their eyes. When people experience blurred vision from device use, a single drop in each eye provides relief.

The mechanism likely involves multiple factors. DMSO removes subtle protein aggregates clouding the cornea, lens, or vitreous. It reduces inflammation that impairs eye function. It increases circulation, bringing nutrients to hungry tissue. It reactivates dormant cells operating below capacity. Most importantly, it does all this simultaneously, addressing the interconnected degenerative processes underlying age-related vision decline.

Eye diseases aren’t discrete entities—they’re interconnected symptoms arising from the same degenerative processes. Tired eyes, strain, dryness, floaters, and blurred vision all signal the same underlying problems: insufficient circulation, protein aggregation, inflammation, and fluid stagnation. These early warnings appear long before serious disease develops, providing opportunities to intervene before permanent damage occurs.

Conclusion

DMSO transforms ophthalmology by addressing root causes rather than managing symptoms. It doesn’t just slow vision loss—it restores lost sight. It doesn’t mask inflammation—it eliminates it. It doesn’t temporarily reduce pressure—it corrects drainage obstruction. This explains why it treats dozens of seemingly different eye conditions; they all stem from the same degenerative processes.

The evidence is overwhelming. Hundreds of thousands have used it safely. Patients who have been blind for decades regain sight. Cataracts dissolve. Floaters vanish. Macular degeneration reverses. Infections clear. Injuries heal. Nearsightedness corrects. The improvements occur quickly —often within days —and succeed even when conventional medicine has exhausted its options.

Three factors make DMSO uniquely effective. First, it concentrates in the eyes at levels far exceeding those achieved with oral or intravenous administration. Corneal concentrations reach 2-4 times the blood levels. Second, it penetrates tissues rapidly, reaching areas that medications typically can’t access. Third, it addresses multiple disease mechanisms simultaneously rather than targeting single pathways.

The simplest applications often work best. Many people apply 70% DMSO to closed eyelids rather than putting drops directly in the eyes, finding this approach as effective as lower-concentration drops but with little stinging. Others use diluted drops at concentrations ranging from 0.5% to 15%. Some combine DMSO with specific nutrients or medications targeting particular conditions. (Yoho comment: Castor oil, for example, works for cataracts.) The flexibility allows customization to individual needs and tolerance.

Safety concerns that blocked DMSO research for decades proved baseless. The original 1965 dog studies used doses never approached in humans and produced effects that never appeared in 37,000 trial participants. This led to the FDA research ban. Subsequent research found no eye toxicity at any reasonable concentration. Modern usage confirms this—hundreds of thousands of applications without serious adverse events.

The tragedy is not only that DMSO was suppressed, which harmed millions. The greater tragedy is that conventional medicine still has no answer for most eye diseases. Macular degeneration, retinitis pigmentosa, many retinal diseases, chronic floaters, and progressive vision loss are considered incurable. Cataracts require surgery. Glaucoma demands lifelong medication or procedures. Yet a simple compound that costs pennies, requires no prescription, and heals conditions ophthalmologists consider impossible to reverse is almost unknown.

This pattern repeats throughout medicine. Effective, inexpensive, off-patent therapies get buried while expensive interventions become standard—not because they work better, but because they’re profitable. The DMSO story reveals how this happens: regulatory agencies claim to protect public safety while actually protecting pharmaceutical profits. Decades of denial create institutional momentum impossible to overcome with mere evidence.

We’re entering an era in which trusting the medical system for healthcare is no longer possible. Fortunately, tools like DMSO, which are hidden in plain sight, enable direct control over our health.

Eye health reflects overall health. The same inflammatory and circulatory disorders that cause chronic illness first appear in the eyes, providing early warning signs. Diabetes, smoking, and autoimmune conditions are all strongly linked to specific eye diseases. These illnesses often become evident in the eyes before showing elsewhere, giving us opportunities to address underlying problems before heart attacks occur and unhealthy patterns become permanent.

Modern life assaults our eyes. Staring at screens all day, being indoors in unnatural light, never alternating focus between near and far—these habits accumulate damage over decades. Adding inflammatory diets, sedentary lifestyles, and chronic stress is a setup for eye disease. DMSO can counteract this damage and maintain our sight.

Yoho postscript: Where to get DMSO, the tools for handling it, and how to take it orally.

DMSOStore.com on Amazon HERE is reasonably priced and convenient. Always be sure that what you are buying is 99.995 % pure. I keep a gallon around at all times. The ceramic measuring spoons HERE are optimal; if you use low-quality plastic ones, you will taste it. Avoid metal ones, as they dissolve a little as well. Be careful; ceramics break when dropped. Always mix DMSO in a glass and use only purified water to dilute it.

To take DMSO orally, start with a teaspoon in a glass of water daily. Depending on the condition, increase up to a tablespoon in a glass of water three times a day. One study showed no complications when a cup of pure DMSO was consumed daily for several months.

Editing credits: Elizabeth Cronin and Jim Arnold of Liar’s World Substack.

Share

Leave a comment

Restacking this is super helpful. To do this, locate the restack icon and tap or click it. This is a circular arrow icon usually found near the content..