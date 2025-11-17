READER RESOURCES: THE APOCALYPSE ALMANAC : fun, treatments, and cures. FULLSCRIPT SUPPLEMENTS : top quality and economical.

I fell into journalism by accident.

I was not a good kid growing up. I got kicked out of school and didn’t have many skills. But a fifth-grade teacher once told me I could write well. When I finally got my GED, I thought I'd better get a college degree, or I’d be poor my whole life. Writing was the only thing anyone said I could do, so I chose journalism.

Looking back, it was divine providence. God guided me here. I started writing for two local newspapers while still in college, one owned by the New York Times. I realized quickly that the career path wouldn’t work. The bias was so left that you couldn’t call it journalism. It was propaganda for a particular ideology.

So I joined the New American Magazine 15 years ago when I was still getting my journalism degree. I’ve never been on staff there, though I have the title of senior editor. Since then, I’ve written for dozens of publications in the United States and around the world. I’ve written for Newsweek and regularly for the Epoch Times, the fourth-largest paper in America. I’ve written for major newspapers and magazines across the country and internationally.

I consider it an honor that people publish content that doesn’t align with their ideological bent. I’ve been in radio and TV for about 10 years and appeared on all the major networks. Sometimes they attack me, which is fine. Through Liberty Sentinel Media, my company, we produce four shows every week for different clients. We write articles for publications around the world and create a free newsletter at libertysentinel.org.

My parents sent me to private schools, not government schools. I went to the most elite schools in the world in Mexico, Brazil, and Switzerland. I studied with the children of billionaires, prime ministers, ambassadors, and CEOs of big companies. I received the education they give to future managers of the global system they’re building. Many of the people I went to school with now serve at high levels in government and companies.

They taught me how to read correctly and how to think. But most of my education came on my own because I didn’t pay much attention in school and got kicked out in 10th grade. My father was a senior executive at a major international corporation. They moved us around the world until he retired. My mother sometimes worked at prestigious companies and sometimes stayed home to care for my brother and me.

My Awakening

I came from a generic conservative family. God is real, and the government ought not micromanage our lives. But it was never a serious part of life growing up. I had a rebellious phase around 14 or 15, where I started thinking differently about government and politics. That led me through many different ideas. I’ve been everything from an anarchist to a Marxist at various times in my childhood.

After being kicked out of school, I delved into religion, seeking what is true. I went to the library and got books on Islam, Buddhism, Hinduism, Christianity, and Judaism. I got active in libertarianism before becoming a Christian. I developed a passion for individual liberty, though at first it was divorced from moral principles. It was more advocacy for licentiousness rather than genuine freedom.

In college, I started studying in depth and reading everything I could. I gradually moved from libertarian to conservative. I also had what I consider a supernatural revelation that the Bible was true. That was interesting because I hadn’t read the Bible. I’d seen parts and heard people talk about it, but never read it myself. So I determined to read it. That changed the way I think about all kinds of issues. We’re conservative, liberty-minded, and support our constitutional system of government, all of which are seen through a biblical lens.

My real awakening came when I started visiting United Nations conferences in 2009. I moved to Europe right after university and went to the UN climate conference in Copenhagen that year. That was a wake-up call. I started hearing very troubling things. I was already familiar with the ideas of elitists who believe there are too many people on this planet. I knew about eugenics. I had seen Henry Kissinger’s National Security Memo 200, which discussed using food aid to bribe governments into reducing their populations.

But at these UN conferences, I heard people openly say that humans are like a plague on this planet, and we need birth control and abortions to reduce the number of people. At that conference, the Communist Chinese dictatorship showed up with charts and a formula. Each person would have produced a certain amount of CO2 emissions, and their brutal one-child policy stopped 400 million births. They claimed they were saving the planet by reducing the population through forced abortions and forced sterilizations.

I was appalled. Who talks like this? Who told them it would be a good idea to brag about one of the most vicious government policies in the history of mankind, literally kidnapping women eight or nine months pregnant, strapping them to a table, and murdering their babies against their will? I saw Western liberals talking about needing fewer people and more abortions. That’s when it dawned on me that this isn’t just a policy difference. This isn’t just a political disagreement.

Understanding They Want to Kill Us

I started saying some years after that Copenhagen conference that once you understand that they’re trying to kill us, everything makes sense. That was my refrain during COVID. I had family and friends who weren’t comfortable with what the government was doing, but couldn’t imagine this was part of some big plot. I kept saying that once you understand that they’re trying to kill us, everything else makes sense. The poison shots make sense. The bioweapon they developed in Wuhan makes sense. The U.S. government funding for the bioweapons programs in Wuhan makes sense.

I stick to that today. Once you understand that they’re trying to either kill you or enslave you and your children and your grandchildren, everything that’s going on makes perfect sense. I know it’s not something people want to accept. It’s a very uncomfortable truth. But once you accept this, you can see the world much more clearly. You can make better decisions for yourself and your family, and respond appropriately to the threat we face.

Everything you hear is a lie. For example, the CO2 thing is an absolute inversion of the truth. CO2 and burning fossil fuels make the planet greener and more productive. CO2 is known as the gas of life. Once you understand they’re trying to kill you, it makes sense why they would wage war on the gas of life. The carbon they want to eliminate is you. Then it all makes sense.

Every society has some segment of the population that is psychopathic. It may be 2% or 5%. Yoho comment: It is likely 1%, but they bribe or threaten another 10% to cooperate with them. Every population has them, and they’re very good at disguising their true intentions. They always frame it as being for you, because they love you, because it’s good for the children. They constantly seek positions where they can do the most damage. That ends up being in the government. This is like a magnet to the wrong kind of people. The government draws in psychopaths like flies are attracted to filth.

That’s one reason our founding fathers said we must limit government's powers. We need checks and balances. We have horizontal checks and balances with the three branches. We have vertical checks and balances, with states able to push back on the feds and vice versa. Most founders were Calvinists. They understood the Calvinist doctrine of the total depravity of man. Man is totally depraved, and therefore, we must protect against any institution having the power to do terrible things to people.

Over the last hundred years in this country, we’ve broken down many of those protective mechanisms, and it has allowed terrible people to infiltrate prominent, powerful positions and unleash horror on us like we saw during COVID. We have been canceled in a major way. Just last Friday, I lost my Facebook account again. The last time I lost it, I said the election seemed rigged in 2020. They took us down from YouTube and just about everywhere else. Most places where we still have operations, we’ve been so shadow-banned it’s almost impossible to get anything out.

The Education Catastrophe

They’ve managed to get the demographics of the entire world’s population headed in the negative direction. The trends seem irreversible if they’re not corrected soon. Virtually every Western country, and most of the world, now has a birth rate well below replacement level. This will produce cascading effects. It’s going to be a death spiral for all these societies. Even the few countries that haven’t fully crossed that threshold are rapidly moving in that direction.

I looked into Kenya, where the so-called vaccine program put out by the WHO and UNICEF turned out to be a covert, deliberate sterilization program, as the Kenya Catholic Doctors Association put it. They laced beta HCG into the tetanus vaccine and sterilized all these women and young girls—and they were giving these “tetanus” shots yearly. Yoho comment: the US tetanus shots are given at 5- to 10-year intervals, but, like other “vaccines,” they are more risk than benefit. Ironically, the UN Population Fund, the UN agency in charge of reducing the population, had just the year before put out a report criticizing Kenya because women there were still having four babies per woman on average.

I have six children so far. Praise God. I hope I’ll get many more to do my part to reverse this trend. But they’re still teaching this depopulation agenda. I own a book called Agenda 21 for Children, published by the UN, that’s used in schools all over the world. It has a picture of Hindu deities on a cloud, all upset because storks are delivering babies. On the adjacent page, it has a quote: “The earth groans every time it registers another birth.”

I’ve seen posters at these UN summits with a picture of a sick Earth with a thermometer sticking out of its mouth. The doctor comes up and diagnoses: I know your problem. You have humans. So humans are portrayed as this plague, and they’re still brainwashing our children to believe this, even in the face of the catastrophic demographic collapse. It is premeditated; these people aren’t stupid, and they are doing it deliberately. They know precisely what they’re doing.

I wrote a book with Dr. Samuel Blumenfeld in 2014 called Crimes of the Educators. The purpose is to show people that the reason half of American adults are illiterate is that they deliberately did this by removing phonics and introducing educational quackery instead. This was 100% deliberate and is 100% provable. That’s why Americans today can’t and won’t read.

Phonics is where you sound out each word, and it is the easiest way to learn to read. I would say it’s the only way to learn how to read. The other method they tried to introduce is like the Chinese system with pictographs and thousands of characters, trying to recognize words in their entirety, one at a time. That is not easy and doesn’t work well. Instead of teaching children that each letter is a symbol for one or more sounds that can be blended so you can read and decode any combination of those symbols, they’re teaching children to memorize whole words as if the word itself were a symbol.

We have a phonetic writing system, not a pictographic writing system. Brilliant people might be able to memorize a few hundred or a few thousand words. That is not how to teach reading. We do not have that kind of reading and writing system. It has been a catastrophe; they did it deliberately, and it’s provable. John Dewey, 100% for sure, knew what this would do and promoted it until he got it into every government school system in this country. We have all the evidence. Yoho note: for more, see my post, “Fun with Dick and Jane.”

My most recent book is titled Indoctrinating Our Children to Death. That’s the history of how the government came to take over education. It’s been endorsed by Pete Hegseth, our Secretary of War, General Michael Flynn, and Dr. Peter McCullough. It proves the system is not broken but working well when you consider the destructive goals of its architects. These goals included turning Americans away from God and transforming the nation away from its constitutional foundations.

The Trump Question

During Trump’s first term, I was excited about much of what he was doing, but he made catastrophic mistakes. COVID was the premier example, but it was one of many. I was asked by one of his advisors to write a memo about the disastrous US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). It was everything Trump claimed to be against. I’m told Trump read my memos and was aware of these concerns. I confronted one of his top advisors at a private meeting in front of about 100 leading conservatives. The guy was super embarrassed when I pointed out what was in this thing.

You’ve got the USMCA, you’ve got COVID, and you had several things where he made colossal errors in judgment. He believed and trusted the wrong people, or at least I hope that’s what it was. The second time around, I think he’s doing a much better job in some significant ways. He’s learned some lessons. He’s put in better people this time. But there are still bad people in there.

Scott Besent, the Secretary of the Treasury, is one of his worst picks. He comes out of the Council on Foreign Relations and Soros Fund Management. With the economic crisis barreling toward us, it would have been hard to find somebody worse for that job. But he does have some good people, like Pete Hegseth, whom I worked with before he became Secretary of War. I was in his Fox docuseries, The Miseducation of America. They told me that it was the most-viewed thing Fox ever produced.

He’s listening to people whom I know very well and consider friends. But he’s making profound errors. These relationships with the tech bros—Peter Thiel and Larry Ellison—trouble me. The enforcement of the Real ID, which is a precursor to the broader digital ID panopticon they’re building, troubles me. There are areas where we need to see improvement.

I think Trump knows more about many issues than he publicly says. I’m grateful he’s aware of some of this. But we gave him the benefit of the doubt during the first administration. Now we’ve got a little more than three years left. We need to make good use of that time to hold some criminals accountable and to enshrine some good policies he’s doing through executive action into federal law so they’re not reversed when the next Democrat comes in.

Robert Kennedy is a national treasure. I had the privilege of interviewing him shortly before he became the head of HHS. Same with Kash Patel. I’ve interviewed many of Trump’s top officials and have had private discussions with them. I believe they are genuinely decent people who genuinely want what they’re saying publicly. That may not be true for all of them, but some very good people in the administration have been a good influence on Donald Trump.

It’s tough for us on the outside to understand how wicked Washington, D.C., is. They’ve got dirt on everybody through blackmail and bribery. Think of the worst thing you could imagine and multiply that by orders of magnitude. That’s how vile a place Washington, D.C. is today. I think Trump fears for his life. A lot of the people around him do too. We saw what they did to his whole inner circle. They prosecuted Roger Stone, Steve Bannon, Paul Manafort, who ran his campaign, Peter Navarro, and General Michael Flynn. They threatened to throw his son in prison if he wouldn’t plead guilty to phony charges.

International Work and Threats

I’ve lived in eight countries on four continents and speak multiple languages fluently, as well as others at varying degrees of proficiency. We’re going to Brazil in a couple of weeks for the UN Climate Conference, which starts in Belém in mid-November. I’m flying down there on the 15th. I lived in Brazil for 4 years and have many friends.

The current government of Brazil has nasty people. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is a criminal. Right now, he is persecuting Jair Bolsonaro, the former president, the Donald Trump of Brazil. Lula is part of a much broader communist network across Latin America. He and Fidel Castro and the Sandinistas in Nicaragua and the FARC, the Colombian Marxist terrorist group, joined forces to create the Sao Paulo Forum, which is working to take over all of Latin America. They worked with the Obama administration and Soros, another group of nasty people.

Sometimes on my international travels, I get a lump in my throat. I was in Azerbaijan and India within the last year. India is well known for the brutal persecution of Christians. It’s one of the worst countries in the world for this, and they don’t like journalists, either. Azerbaijan is an Islamic-Marxist dictatorship. Sometimes I get concerned, especially when I have staff or family with me. But we cannot allow fear to impact what we do or hold us back from doing what needs to be done.

I’ve been threatened many times. The first time I did an event with Charlie Kirk, we had a large crowd of Antifa show up. We were at a Republican Party event just outside Chicago. He and I were the two speakers, and it was vicious. After that, Antifa showed up at other events in different places, including Atlanta. I’ve had plenty of death threats. I’ve had threats that people were going to throw me in prison or in a mental institution. Some of this I’ve discussed publicly, and some I haven’t shared.

Just last week, we had significant attacks that resulted in me filing a report with the FBI and with our local police department. That’s not unusual for us. I’ve determined that under no circumstances will I live my life in fear. Under no circumstances will I allow this kind of outlandish behavior to influence what I do or what I say. As a believer in the sovereignty of God, I don’t get too concerned with it. I trust that God will take me home when he’s good and ready. In the meantime, I’ve got work to do here. I leave it all in his hands.

I’m gone too many days a year. This year has been especially bad, and I haven’t had a weekend at home for going on three months now. But come December, I’ve only got a few trips, and I look forward to catching up on some lost time with family. What I’ve started doing is bringing some of my children with me on trips. They make themselves useful, and we have a good time. My oldest is 15. My youngest—God just sent us a baby girl—is now 14 months old.

Why I Do This Work

We must do this work. What are we going to say to our children? What are we going to say to our grandchildren if we don’t do anything? My wife has to drag me out of my office at dinnertime, or I’d work 24 hours a day, 6 days a week. I do my best to rest at least one day a week. But we must do this. I tell people if I somehow inherited money or became a millionaire and didn’t need to work, I’d still be doing exactly what I’m doing right now because I feel we have an obligation to resist this evil, not just for the people around us and our own families, but for humanity generally.

The future these psychopaths and megalomaniacs have planned for us is more wicked than anything we can imagine. Under no circumstances will I go quietly into that nightmare. There’s a growing number of people who get it. The vast majority of my generation is confused about politics, life, theology, the environment, and about everything that matters. But there’s an incredible shift happening, and it’s all going in one direction.

None of the people who are awake are saying, “You know what, I think I trust CNN now,” or “You know what, I think I’ll believe what Dr. Fauci has to say.” It’s not happening. They’re all coming to our side. I’m encouraged by this momentum. The evildoers see it as well. They’re not going to sit back and allow that to continue without a response. But I’m encouraged by some of those trends.

Many young people who are lost and confused right now will come to their senses. Tragically, some of them may have done things that can’t be reversed with the transgender craze and the COVID shots. But I’m confident that I’ve seen positive trends. Many of these young people are going to remember what their parents taught them when they see the bankruptcy of where they’ve been going.

I feel compelled to work like this. There’s no other alternative but to keep hustling. This is why I founded Liberty Sentinel Media. It started as a college newspaper—initially, we were just three or four friends at the University of Florida. I’m proud of the journalism we produced, and people still read the old issues. We did hard-hitting local investigative work that nobody else was talking about.

The evolution over the years has been fun. We did communications consulting after I graduated and was overseas. We developed relationships with great people and great clients. Now it has evolved into a multimedia company. We produce content for clients worldwide, in addition to our newsletter. It’s been a great privilege to do it. I encourage people who want to stay up to speed to go to libertysentinel.org and subscribe for free to the newsletter. We send out two or three a week with just the stuff we consider essential knowledge. Our Substack list is about 30,000 now, and we’ve only been on the platform for about a year and a half.

