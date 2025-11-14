391. MID WEEK REPOST: Live Blood Analysis proves Chlorine Dioxide works

READER RESOURCES: THE APOCALYPSE ALMANAC : fun, treatments, and cures. FULLSCRIPT SUPPLEMENTS : top quality and economical.

Yoho note: if you do nothing else with this short post, scroll through THIS video summary. You may have to download it from Telegram. For introductory information on chlorine dioxide, click HERE to access chapter 6 of The Apocalypse Almanac (main link above). If you are not familiar with that, be sure to look at its Table of Contents while you are there.

Observing The Effects Of The Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide) With Live Blood Analysis

BY CURIOUS OUTLIER (subscribe to his platform HERE)

NOV 10, 2025

Introduction

In recent years, I have received numerous remarkable testimonials from individuals who have used live blood analysis to observe the effects of chlorine dioxide in real time. These firsthand accounts describe transformations seen immediately under the microscope: changes in cellular activity, blood flow, and oxidative balance that are both striking and thought-provoking. For those seeking tangible evidence of how a substance or treatment influences their own physiology, live blood analysis offers a unique opportunity to witness it directly. Few other methods provide such immediate visual proof of what is occurring inside the body moment by moment. In this article, I want to explain what live blood analysis is, and then I will share a few compelling testimonials from those who have used this method of observation. [1, 2]

What Is Live Blood Analysis?

Live blood analysis (LBA), also called Darkfield live blood analysis, is the examination of living blood cells using dark field or phase contrast microscopy. A small drop of capillary blood is analyzed immediately, without stains or fixatives, so viewers can observe how blood elements behave in their natural state.

This method allows observation of cell movement, cell stacking, platelet activity, and plasma features that provide clues about oxidative stress, hydration, immune function, and overall vitality. Numerous clinics and practitioners report that LBA shows highly specific changes associated with vitamin deficiencies, toxicity, and positive dietary or supplemental interventions. [1, 3, 4]

The Curious Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Why Real-Time Observation Matters

Unlike traditional blood tests, live blood analysis gives an “in the moment” view of one’s health. Adjustments such as hydration, supplementation, or therapies (including chlorine dioxide protocols) can be observed and documented in real time under the microscope. For example, practitioners have reported that rouleaux formations (stacked red blood cells indicating poor oxygen transport) may break apart minutes after clients hydrate or take certain supplements, improving overall blood quality visible on the screen. This immediacy transforms patient engagement: clients can see and track the impact of changes as they happen, leading to greater understanding and compliance with health recommendations. [1, 2, 4]

Testimonials and Experiences

There are numerous testimonials supporting the value of live blood analysis. Patients express amazement at the improvements they can see after changes in lifestyle or targeted interventions. One observer noted, “It confirmed what I thought was causing my illness,” while another found new motivation to improve health after seeing dramatic post-treatment changes in their own blood. The ability to witness one’s own blood responding in real time encourages people to take action and pursue healthier habits with confidence because the results are visible immediately. [1, 2]

Evidence and Application: Chlorine Dioxide

Some individuals have specifically reported using live blood analysis to monitor the effects of chlorine dioxide. Anecdotal accounts, as shared in testimonials, describe real-time changes such as improved red cell morphology and increased separation after chlorine dioxide administration. While comprehensive scientific validation is still developing, the ability to witness positive physiological changes first-hand remains a persuasive reason for many to explore live blood analysis. Related laboratory and clinical research also supports the notion that real-time evaluation of blood cells, using high-throughput imaging systems, can provide rapid, quantitative feedback on treatment effects. [5, 6, 7]

The Value of Seeing Change

Live blood analysis is not meant to replace traditional lab tests; instead, it enhances them by providing immediate, educational feedback that empowers individuals to make informed decisions about their health. By connecting cause and effect in such an observable way, LBA fosters greater engagement and a proactive approach to wellness. For anyone seeking visible, real-time evidence of what is happening inside their body, live blood analysis offers a remarkable and accessible option.

Chlorine Dioxide Testimonials and Live Blood Analysis

Testimonial 1: Live Blood Analysis Experiment.

A friend of mine first had a fasting live blood analysis, then consumed Chlorine Dioxide, and then repeated the live blood analysis. HERE is the video footage.

Testimonial 2: Live Blood Analysis Before and After Chlorine Dioxide

“Good evening, I leave my testimonials My mom 3 vax, red blood cells stacked. Cardio aspirin did not fix it, so I decided it was time to start with CDS on the advice of a dear friend. After a month of protocol C with 20 ml, we went back to analyzing the blood drop in the dark field and his blood was clean, zero graphene, free and happy red blood cells, white blood cells in reconstruction 💪”

Link to original message

Link to original images

Testimonial 3:

“This is my blood cells on 6 wks of MMS

Thank you God and everyone.”

Note: This person had received either one or two Covid vaccines and was having health problems as a result. The live blood analysis showed extreme clumping of the red blood cells and the person remained on protocol 1000 for at least six weeks.

Link to original message and Image

Testimonial 4:

This testimonial did not come with any testimonial of the patient’s condition, but it was just a post of before and after drinking chlorine dioxide.

Link to original messages

Testimony 5:

“Photomicrographs at 2000x magnification of my own live blood two hours before and after ingesting chlorine dioxide solution to self-treat infection by SARS-CoV-2 (the biologically engineered virus that was used to implement the tyrannical agenda of the COVID-1984 pLandemic). CDS rapidly and significantly reduced the severity and duration of symptoms and restored blood cells to their normal appearance. Oxygen levels stabilized (before CDS = 90% SpO2 average with 15-30 second troughs at 80% at 5 minute intervals; after CDS = normalized at 98% with peaks at 100%). October 2025.”

Link to Original Source

Yoho's concluding note: If this finally convinces you to start studying chlorine dioxide (CD), your first stop is my introductory article in the Apocalypse Almanac HERE. It links to some of my best articles and Curious’s exhaustive sources. Learn the basics, and you will fear less. I take CD on every out-of-town trip for potential health emergencies. Scan the rest of the Almanac, and you will have a quick health reference to consult about everything from cancer to muggings.

Sharing helps me by improving my morale. Share

Leave a comment