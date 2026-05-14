The Rumble link is HERE.

Summary

• Two-thirds of Americans take supplements daily, and independent testing finds widespread potency failures, contamination, and adulteration.

• Between 2007 and 2016, the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) identified 746 dietary supplements adulterated with pharmaceuticals, and 48 percent of them were recalled.

• In October 2024, NOW Foods tested 24 SAM-e (S-adenosyl methionine) products on Amazon: 20 of 23 failed potency, 16 had under 20 percent of the labeled potency, and 6 had zero.

• Roughly 80 percent of global vitamin ingredients originate in China, the same country that supplies most fentanyl precursor chemicals reaching the United States.

• Fullscript is a dispensing platform that vets 375+ professional brands for cGMP (current Good Manufacturing Practice) compliance. At the top of every Yoho post is a Fullscript link. It offers readers a 20 percent discount built into the account, making the best-quality supplements cheaper than Amazon’s prices.

• Product quality is half the equation. Clinical guidance on dosing, timing, and interactions is the other half, and you need a professional to provide it.

The data on what’s in the bottle

Two-thirds of Americans swallow supplements daily and trust the label. The label often lies, however

Between 2007 and 2016, the FDA identified 746 dietary supplements adulterated with pharmaceuticals such as anabolic steroids and erectile dysfunction drugs. Voluntary recalls were issued for 48 percent. The rest stayed on the shelf.

Heavy metals appear at concerning rates. An analysis of 121 products found 5 percent exceeded safe arsenic limits, 2 percent had excess lead, cadmium, and aluminum, and 1 percent had too much mercury. In 2019, the FDA seized 300,000 bottles for exceeding lead limits. A New York Attorney General probe prompted CVS to test 1,400 of its products; 7 percent failed potency or contamination tests. A DNA-barcoding study found that 59 percent of botanical supplements contained plant species not listed on the label, and that ingredient substitution occurred in 83 percent of the companies tested. These identified problems are certainly the tip of an iceberg of adulteration and bad content.

The Amazon marketplace

NOW Foods, a supplement company, began checking lesser-known Amazon brands in 2017 after watching no-name sellers climb the rankings. Independent testing of 175 products documented a pattern: products below label potency, heavy metals, and synthetic ingredients.

In October 2024, NOW bought 24 suspicious SAM-e supplements on Amazon. 20 of 23 failed potency testing. 16 had less than 20% of the labeled potency. 6 had zero potency. One product sold as vegetarian capsules tested positive for animal gelatin. 5 brands flagged in 2020 are still for sale.

Amazon’s 2020 supplement policy requires a certificate of analysis from an accredited laboratory, but the testing data show enforcement is uneven. The risk is concentrated among unfamiliar brands and third-party sellers, not on the platform as a whole. Brand-name products from Thorne, Pure Encapsulations, and Life Extension are sold on both Amazon and Fullscript. Buyers who know the brands and verify that the seller is the manufacturer or an authorized distributor substantially reduce their exposure. The hazard is the marketplace’s openness to anonymous fly-by-night sellers, not the entire site.

Costco and the warehouse middle ground

Kirkland Signature is a step up from anonymous brands. Many Kirkland products have the USP (United States Pharmacopeia) Verified mark. Costco also stocks Nature Made, which holds USP verification on more than 68 items.

The Kirkland tier works for general nutrition, with fish oil, vitamin D, multivitamins, and single-ingredient minerals, and USP verification confirms potency and purity. It doesn’t work for clinical-grade nutrition. The dosages and forms used in functional medicine protocols (active B vitamins, methylated folate, specific magnesium chelates, therapeutic CoQ10, mitochondrial cofactors) are a different tier of product entirely.

China dominates the raw material supply

Roughly 80 percent of global vitamin C comes from China, and the share climbs each year for most vitamins, minerals, enzymes, and herbs. Chinese industrial pollution is severe. As much as 80 percent of industrial waste is discharged untreated into rivers, and 86 percent of urban water bodies are significantly polluted. Crops and raw materials grown in that water get exported as supplement ingredients.

Greenpeace East Asia tested 36 samples of Chinese herbal products pulled from stores in London, Virginia, Paris, Amsterdam, Hamburg, Milan, Toronto, and Vancouver. 32 samples, nearly 90 percent, contained 3 or more pesticides. Almost half contained pesticides in the World Health Organization’s two most hazardous classes.

Labor cost is the reason. In 2018 a Chinese nutrient-factory worker earned $1.32 an hour against $17.57 in the United States. Domestic vitamin C is up to 5 times more expensive.

India is an alternative, with caveats

India’s supplement market is projected at $14.7 billion in 2024, growing 8.7 percent a year. United States firms treat it as an alternative to China. India hasn’t joined the International Council for Harmonization, the body that sets global drug-production standards. There’s no national pharmaceutical regulation; each of 38 states sets rules separately. India also imports nearly 70 percent of its API (active pharmaceutical ingredient) supply from China, so Chinese raw material flows through Indian factories to American shelves anyway.

I reviewed the nearly identical travesty of prescription drug sourcing from the Far East

Here is the chapter about this from Butchered by “Healthcare”.:

The history of the twentieth century was dominated by the struggle against totalitarian systems of state power. The twenty-first will no doubt be marked by a struggle to curtail excessive corporate power. Eric Schlosser in Fast Food Nation We have allowed our patent drugmakers to gouge us so thoroughly that we can no longer afford their products. The result is that ninety percent of America’s medications are now generics. Until recently, I believed that these were practically equivalent to the brand names, but it stunned me to learn I was wrong. Generics are not exact copies of trade-name drugs. The manufacturers do not have the original recipe, and production outside the brand factories tends to be less careful. Overseas, there might be hygiene problems or extra ingredients added. These can change the way a drug works or even be harmful. We permit new companies to manufacture drugs after the patent expires. Other companies make generics in foreign countries where patent laws are ignored. The drug’s chemical name is used to market generics rather than the original trade name, and sometimes the generic drugmaker makes up its own trade name. Lipitor generics illustrate how it works. Richard Mason (Harvard) collected 36 samples of this statin drug from 15 countries and 2 dozen manufacturers between 2011 and 2013. Analysis proved that thirty-three had impurities that thoroughly compromised them. This is beyond atrocious, but the backstory is worse. When the patented version of Lipitor was originally studied during its approval process, only two small groups lived longer: those who had a previous heart attack and (possibly) those with hereditary high cholesterol. This alleged success was used to support marketing to nearly anyone with slightly high cholesterol. There are now 35 million US citizens taking Lipitor. It is not just the bestselling statin, but in 2011, it was the bestselling medication of all time. Lipitor was an ideal drug for fraudulent generic copies because the genuine item was nearly worthless. Neither the doctors, the public, the study authors, nor the writers of the two otherwise excellent resource books I used for this chapter ever understood the irony. Although the brand-name drugmakers are guilty of many sins, they are rarely accused of poor manufacturing standards. They get so much money from the monopoly and third-party reimbursement that they can afford to make drugs accurately. Their only recent production issues have been Gilead’s hepatitis C drug and a few cancer, migraine, and HIV medications. The generics are another story. Because of our soaring drug prices, eighty percent of all US medications now originate in India or China, counting both ingredients and finished products. A 1970 Indian law allowed copying patented drugs. The only requirement was that the manufacturer had to alter some step in their process. Soon, they were producing forty percent of our generics. Some are close replicas, but others are weak, and some have extra ingredients that produce harmful effects. When doctors use weak (substandard) or ineffective (counterfeit) drugs for sick people, suffering and occasional death result. With antibiotics, weak ones breed resistant bacteria, the “superbugs.” Proper drug manufacture requires painstakingly clean and sometimes sterile chemistry. Testing and documentation at every step is the traditional way to assure quality, and this is expensive. If the makers cut corners, the savings are at least 25 percent. The horror stories about careless overseas manufacturing include tablets containing bugs, glass, and hair. Inspectors have discovered facilities with bird infestations and a sterile factory in the middle of a pig farm. There are thousands of drug-making shops, and monitoring them all is impossible. Katherine Eban, in Bottle of Lies (2019), depicts the FDA as sluggish, grossly underfunded, understaffed, uncaring, incompetent, and sometimes corrupt. Worst of all, they are under severe political pressure to speed up the approval of cheap foreign generics.

To finish reading the chapter, download it below:

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The fentanyl supply chain context

China is the principal global source of precursor chemicals for illicit fentanyl and methamphetamine. Chinese chemical companies supply over 80 percent of the methamphetamine precursors purchased by Mexican cartels and a comparable share of fentanyl precursors. The April 2024 House Select Committee report concluded that the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) directly subsidizes the manufacture and export of these materials through Value-Added Tax (VAT) rebates, monetary grants, and awards to companies openly trafficking fentanyl analogues. The rebate level on fentanyl precursors reached 13 percent, the highest available subsidy under the entire PRC (People’s Republic of China) export rebate system. Most legitimate goods get 3, 6, or 9 percent.

The committee also documented that the CCP holds direct ownership stakes in chemical firms tied to drug trafficking, including a state-run prison-operated company. PRC e-commerce platforms allow open advertisements for fentanyl precursors despite the most extensive internet surveillance system in the world. A review of only 7 PRC e-commerce sites found over 31,000 listings of illicit chemicals tied to drug trafficking. Censorship triggers exist for domestic drug sales but not for export sales.

Illicit fentanyl killed more than 64,000 Americans in 2021 and has been the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18 to 45 since 2019. The committee report calculated the daily toll at over 200 American lives, the equivalent of a packed Boeing 737 crashing every day. The same supply infrastructure that produces these precursors produces the bulk of nutrient raw material American supplement firms depend on, often from the same industrial parks. Country-of-origin information on a supplement label isn’t a marketing afterthought; it’s a quality signal.

What clean manufacturing looks like

Pure Encapsulations operates an open-plant policy, lists every ingredient’s country of origin, and refuses fillers like magnesium stearate and soy lecithin. Thorne Research makes most of its products in Summerville, South Carolina, tests in its laboratory, and publishes results. Both hold NSF (National Sanitation Foundation) Registered cGMP certification. NSF runs annual audits, retests products, and screens for unlisted ingredients and contaminants. USP awards its Verified Mark only to products that pass strict purity and potency testing, and more than 700 million product labels now bear it.

Trustworthy manufacturers include Pure Encapsulations, Thorne Research, Life Extension, Jarrow Formulas, NOW Foods, Nature Made, Designs for Health, OrthoMolecular, Vital Nutrients, Standard Process, and Biotics Research. Dr. Joseph Mercola’s brand also belongs on the list; key products have NSF Contents Certification, and the brand publishes its testing protocols, which puts it well above the Amazon no-name field. His Complete Probiotics is shelf-stable, an underrated advantage given that refrigerated probiotics shipped through warm trucks and warehouses are often dead on arrival. Most professional lines aren’t sold direct-to-consumer at all. Access is through practitioners.

How Fullscript works

Fullscript is a dispensing platform used by 100,000 practitioners. It isn’t a manufacturer. Every brand in the catalog must hold third-party cGMP certification, with proof renewed annually. The platform partners with more than 375 professional-grade brands, including Thorne, Pure Encapsulations, Designs for Health, Biotics Research, Standard Process, Vital Nutrients, and OrthoMolecular. A subset undergoes additional third-party laboratory testing through the Fullscript Quality Program. No brand pays for inclusion. Distribution runs through 5 NSF GMP-registered centers.

These professional-grade products are typically only available through a practitioner’s office. At full retail, they are premium-priced. Yoho’s Apocalypse Store is the Fullscript outlet that Dr. Santa Ana and I maintain for you. We decided to give back most of the provider commission to you by applying a 20 percent discount to the account. Free shipping kicks in at $50, against $250 to $500 minimums at some other practitioner suppliers. Orders placed before 3 p.m. typically arrive the next day, otherwise in 2 days. Heat, light, and time in transit degrade many active compounds; fast shipping protects what the patient is paying for.

Sign-up is straightforward: name, email, phone number. Once enrolled, patients adjust orders directly through the platform without calling the office. Every ingredient and source is visible on the product page. If a protocol changes, the order changes the same day.

The point of the Fullscript portal is to provide readers with products that retain their potency and to put them under the eye of a clinician who knows the interactions. I’ve recently thrown away dozens of supplements that I bought online after finally understanding their risks.

Testimonials

From Dr. Tamera’s patient Melissa Lampiris: I highly recommend using Fullscript for health supplements. They carry the highest-quality professional products with ingredients I trust. The website is easy to navigate, and they ship for free for orders over $50. It is an easy way to order everything I take at one site. I am grateful that my doctor led me to Fullscript!

From Dr. Tamera’s patient Stephen: I’ve purchased supplements from most of the top online vitamin vendors over the years. TLDR Yoho’s Fullscript Supplement Shoppe is the best. About a year ago, I created an account with Fullscript using Dr. Yoho’s affiliate link and have since used Fullscript to purchase nearly everything I take. Why? First — and most importantly — everything Fullscript carries is sourced directly from the manufacturer (no 3rd-party vendor listings, unlike one large, well-known online vendor). Second, the store carries just about every nutriment one can imagine. I’m always pleasantly surprised when I search for an esoteric mineral or peptide and find multiple options. Third, free shipping above a low dollar amount and a flat $5 to expedite an order. And finally, who wouldn’t want to support America’s best doctor?

Dr. Yoho: Yes, there are small commissions for us, but we desire to give you 20 percent of the retail price back as a discount. We do not know anyone else who does that.

Bulk powder vendors

Two bulk-powder vendors are often asked about: BulkSupplements.com (Henderson, Nevada) and PureBulk.com (Roseburg, Oregon). Both run cGMP-registered facilities, both claim third-party laboratory testing, and both run 30 to 50 percent below premium consumer brands. The rumor that they test for purity is broadly accurate.

PureBulk publishes Certificates of Analysis tied to specific lot numbers on its website. BulkSupplements provides COAs only on request, a substantial gap. ConsumerLab tested 17 BulkSupplements products and approved 13, with 6 named Top Picks. That is a stronger showing than the Amazon no-name field but below what Pure Encapsulations and Thorne deliver.

Three caveats. First, BulkSupplements is currently the defendant in a federal class action (Miran v. Hard Eight Nutrition, LLC) alleging that its magnesium glycinate powder is mathematically incapable of containing the 400 mg of elemental magnesium per serving its label claims. The chemistry is straightforward: magnesium glycinate is 14.1 percent magnesium by weight, so 400 mg would require roughly 2,830 mg of compound, not the 2,200 mg the label specifies. A separate complaint alleges some “magnesium glycinate” lots contained the cheaper magnesium oxide instead, and a third complaint targets the pea protein products’ Daily Value claims. Second, both vendors source raw material globally, including from China; the same supply-chain exposure described above applies. Third, the powder format requires a milligram-accurate scale at home to determine the proper teaspoon volume for any compound where dose matters. This is an extra aggravation that most readers will not want to add for daily-use vitamins.

These vendors are a budget tier for forgiving single-ingredient powders (creatine, glycine, taurine, magnesium for general use, vitamin C) where the buyer is willing to weigh the first dose and figure out the volume. These scales are about $20, but it is a hassle, at least until you figure out how many teaspoons or tablespoons you need. They are not the right tier for clinical protocols, methylated B vitamins, narrow-therapeutic-index compounds, or any other compounds a practitioner uses as part of an active treatment. For those, the practitioner pathway is still the right answer.

Practical rules for buying online

If you buy from Amazon, here are three rules. First, buy only from the manufacturer’s official storefront. The product page lists “sold by”; if it shows the brand name (Thorne, Pure Encapsulations, Life Extension, NOW Foods), the product moved through authorized channels. If it shows a third-party seller with a generic or unfamiliar name, skip it. Second, check the brand’s website for an authorized seller list. Most reputable brands publish one and update it regularly. Third, steep discounts are a red flag. Counterfeits typically price below the brand’s suggested retail price. If a 60-count Thorne bottle on Amazon is 30 percent below the same bottle on Thorne’s website, the inventory is suspicious.

For independent verification, ConsumerLab.com is the best resource. Founded in 1999 by Tod Cooperman, MD, ConsumerLab purchases supplements off the shelf and tests them in an accredited laboratory against label claims, with screens for heavy metals, pesticide residue, and microbial contamination. Subscriptions run about $50 a year. The service has flagged hundreds of failed products since launch, including some from name brands. For anyone who has a substantial supplement budget across multiple brands, the subscription pays for itself the first time it steers you away from a mislabeled bottle. For readers unwilling to pay, Labdoor.com publishes free supplement rankings based on independent retail-purchased testing, with a smaller catalog than ConsumerLab but coverage of most major brands.

Supervision is mandatory when treating medical problems.

Dr. Tamara Santa Ana: To benefit the most from supplements, you need supervision. For example, statin drugs inhibit HMG-CoA reductase, the same pathway the body uses to produce CoQ10 (coenzyme Q10). Anyone on a statin should supplement CoQ10, and most patients are never told. Iodine taken without selenium risks thyroid inflammation. These are the kinds of issues a Kirkland label and an Amazon listing will never make clear for the patient. They’re the difference between a supplement program that works and one that doesn’t.

Dr. Santa Ana’s brilliance demonstrated

She worked with a woman whose diagnosis was missed by years of evaluations by other providers. Doctor Tamera used pattern recognition, a scan, and artificial intelligence analysis to identify the patient’s organism and locate it. She built her practice on this kind of detective work.

This patient came to her practice with cyclical gastrointestinal flares on a 3-month rhythm. Each one was 5 to 6 episodes that woke the patient at night and resolved only after multiple bowel movements. She had been on ivermectin (24 mg twice daily) for months without improvement. Standard parasitology workups had been unrevealing. She had seen multiple physicians who did not help her.

Dr. Santa Ana knew that bacterial overgrowths are typically more chronic. Yeast tracks with food intake. A 3-month wave matches the period of a fluke’s egg-to-adult cycle. The ivermectin failure narrowed the field further, since ivermectin clears roundworms and filaria but not flukes, tapeworms, or protozoa.

A ZYTO bioenergetic scan identified the problem as Eurytrema pancreaticum, a pancreatic fluke, by species, with confirming signals on the pancreatic duct, the biliary tree, and a generalized trematode marker. The diagnosis pulled the patient’s other findings into one frame: yellow stools from impaired bile flow, dependence on lipase and ox bile because the pancreatic duct was compromised, probiotic intolerance from the disturbed terrain that flukes exploit, and a family history of gallbladder disease pointing to long-standing biliary vulnerability.

Working with Dr. Santa Ana

She practices integrative medical nutrition in Lexington, Virginia. Dr. Tamara treats complex chronic illness, including mast cell activation, microbiome collapse, tick-borne disease, and chronic infections that conventional workups have missed. The case above is representative of how she approaches these presentations.

Dr. Tamara accepts new patients. Initial consultations for new patients are 20 minutes and are economically priced. Patients are asked to email all relevant records before the appointment. Screenshots or photographs of laboratory reports and prior workups are fine.

For complex cases, Dr. Santa Ana runs a live-in retreat called Belle Haven on a 50-acre farm in the Virginia countryside. Patients typically stay 3 to 5 days. The retreat includes PEMF (pulsed electromagnetic field) devices, including BEMER (bio-electromagnetic energy regulation), a hyperbaric oxygen chamber, and bioenergetic workups using Oligoscan and ZYTO. The setting brings the diagnostic and therapeutic infrastructure together in one place for patients whose presentations require more than telehealth or a single office visit.

Her AI analyzes the massive volume of data coming in with each new patient. This new ability to amalgamate all the data and synthesize conclusions is unlike anything ever before seen in medicine. Anyone practicing medicine without using an AI is operating in the dark ages.

Email: drtsanta@protonmail.com (subject line: Fullscript or Consultation)

Office phone: 540-462-7750

For supplements: Yoho’s Apocalypse Store on Fullscript, accessible through the link at the top of every Surviving Healthcare post.

Conclusion

The supplement industry won’t police itself. Avoid anonymous Amazon brands, ignore the marketing claims at the warehouse store, look for NSF or USP marks on consumer-grade products, and lean on a practitioner who knows how to match the molecule to the protocol. The bottle that matches the label is the only one worth opening.

Selected references

• Cohen PA, Bass S. Injecting safety into supplements: modernizing the dietary supplement law. NEJM, 2019.

• Newmaster SG et al. DNA barcoding detects contamination and substitution in North American herbal products. BMC Medicine, 2013.

• NOW Foods quality and safety program.

• House Select Committee on the CCP. The CCP’s role in the American fentanyl epidemic. April 2024 report and findings.

• NSF International dietary supplement certification program.

• United States Pharmacopeia dietary supplement verification program.

• Fullscript third-party testing and quality program.

• ConsumerLab.com independent supplement testing.

• Labdoor independent supplement rankings.

• Lemberg Law. Miran v. Hard Eight Nutrition LLC (BulkSupplements.com magnesium mislabeling class action).

• Greenpeace East Asia. Pesticide residues in Chinese herbal products.

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