426. The case for universal vaginal estrogen use after menopause

I thought a female narrator was more appropriate for this post. You will notice some mispronunciations, and I will tell you why at the end.

Summary

• After menopause, estrogen loss causes vaginal walls to thin, pH to rise, and the protective lactobacillus microbiome to collapse, a syndrome now called genitourinary syndrome of menopause (GSM).

• Oral hormone replacement therapy (HRT) raises serum estrogen but often fails to restore vaginal tissue, because adequate local concentrations require direct application.

• Vaginal estradiol at low doses produces negligible systemic absorption while fully reversing GSM symptoms, including recurrent urinary tract infections (UTIs), dryness, urgency, and dyspareunia.

• Compounded bioidentical estradiol creams are more flexible, cheaper, and more convenient than proprietary branded products, with no evidence of inferior outcomes.

• Synthetic vaginal estrogens (conjugated equine estrogen, or CEE) have the same concerns as oral synthetics; bioidentical estradiol is the rational choice.

• Bi-estrogen (Bi-Est) preparations combining estradiol with estriol show no proven advantage over estradiol alone and add cost without measurable benefit.

The collapse of the vaginal ecosystem after menopause

Estrogen loss after menopause dismantles the vaginal and lower urinary tract in ways that go far beyond hot flashes and mood changes, in ways that doctors routinely undertreat and women are rarely warned about. The vaginal walls thin, lose their natural folds (rugae), and shed the lactobacillus-rich microbiome that kept the environment acidic and hostile to pathogens. The pH of vaginal secretions rises from a healthy 3.5-4.5 to a vulnerable 6.0-7.0, creating conditions that favor bacterial overgrowth, yeast proliferation, and ascending urinary infections.

The old term ‘vaginal atrophy’ understated the problem. The current medical terminology is GSM, because the damage extends well beyond the vaginal canal. The urethra, bladder trigone, pelvic floor, and external genitalia all have estrogen receptors and all deteriorate when estrogen disappears. GSM affects an estimated 40-50% of postmenopausal women, and unlike hot flashes, it does not resolve on its own. It gets worse with time.

The symptoms nobody talks about

Vaginal dryness and burning get the attention, but the urinary manifestations are often more disabling. UTIs are common; some women suffer 3-6 episodes per year. The thinned urethral tissue loses its ability to exclude bacteria, and the altered vaginal flora provides a reservoir of gram-negative organisms that repeatedly seed the bladder. Other urinary symptoms include urgency, frequency, stress incontinence, and a burning sensation on urination.

Sexually, GSM causes dyspareunia (painful intercourse), loss of lubrication, reduced sensation, and post-coital bleeding from fragile tissue. Women often silently stop having sex rather than report these symptoms. The cumulative effect on quality of life and intimate relationships is severe and underestimated.

Vaginal infections compound the problem. The loss of lactobacilli and the rise in pH create conditions favorable to bacterial vaginosis (BV), an overgrowth of anaerobic organisms, including Gardnerella, Prevotella, and Mobiluncus species. BV produces a characteristic gray-white discharge and fishy odor, and it also raises the risk of ascending pelvic infections and increases susceptibility to sexually transmitted infections. Candida(yeast) infections shift in character as well: the atrophic vaginal epithelium is more permeable to Candida hyphae and less capable of mounting an immune response. Women who were rarely bothered by yeast infections before menopause often find that they become a recurring problem.

Why oral HRT is not enough

Systemic HRT (whether oral tablets, patches, or injections) raises blood estrogen to premenopausal levels and resolves most systemic menopausal symptoms. It does not reliably fix the vagina. The problem is pharmacological: the vaginal and urethral tissues require a local estrogen concentration far higher than circulating blood levels provide. Atrophic vaginal tissue is also poorly vascularized, which limits drug delivery from the bloodstream.

Women on systemic HRT continue to experience GSM symptoms at high rates, as confirmed by a 2019 analysis in the journal Menopause, which found that women on oral or transdermal HRT still reported significant vaginal dryness and dyspareunia, with vaginal pH and cytology failing to normalize in many cases. Direct application is not redundant; it is the only reliable way to restore local tissue.

How vaginal estrogen works

Vaginal estradiol binds to estrogen receptors in the vaginal epithelium, triggering a sequence of restorative changes. The epithelium thickens, glycogen returns to the cells, lactobacilli resurface and acidify the environment, and local immunity improves. The urothelium of the urethra and bladder trigone thickens as well, restoring the mechanical and immunological barrier against ascending bacteria. Studies consistently show 50-75% reductions in recurrent UTI rates with vaginal estrogen use, which rivals or exceeds the benefit of antibiotic prophylaxis without the antibiotic resistance consequences.

The systemic absorption of low-dose vaginal estradiol is small enough to be clinically negligible. A 10 mcg vaginal tablet produces peak serum estradiol levels well within the postmenopausal reference range. A standard vaginal cream dosed at 0.5 g delivers roughly 50 mcg of estradiol, with absorption varying by tissue integrity; atrophic tissue absorbs more than healthy tissue, and absorption falls as the mucosa heals. For women with an intact uterus, data at standard low doses are reassuring on endometrial stimulation, though the evidence base is thinner than for those who have had a hysterectomy.

Forms of delivery

The choice between cream, insert, ring, and suppository turns on three things: convenience, dosing precision, and cost. Each form solves a different clinical problem, and choosing the wrong one is usually a matter of physician habit rather than patient need.

Creams allow flexible dosing and are the easiest form to compound. They apply with a measured applicator or a fingertip, and the dose adjusts easily. The main drawback is mess and the perception among some women that they are inconvenient for daily use. Proprietary cream brands include Estrace (estradiol) and Premarin (conjugated equine estrogen, or CEE). Compounded versions are available in concentrations from 0.01% to 0.1% estradiol, with dosing from 0.5 g to 2 g, using virtually any base the compounding pharmacy carries.

Vaginal inserts and tablets offer precision without mess. Vagifem (estradiol) was the landmark proprietary product, now largely supplanted by its generic and by Yuvafem (estradiol). These deliver 10 mcg of estradiol per insert, applied nightly for 2 weeks, then twice weekly for maintenance. The dose is fixed; the tablet dissolves fully; and systemic absorption is lower than with cream at comparable estrogen amounts. Imvexxy (estradiol) is a softgel insert from TherapeuticsMD available in 4 mcg and 10 mcg doses, marketed as an ultra-low-dose alternative.

The vaginal ring, sold as Estring (estradiol), releases approximately 7.5 mcg per day and lasts 90 days before replacement. Women who struggle with compliance find its set-and-forget character appealing, but the ring delivers fixed dosing and works best for maintenance rather than initial restoration of severely atrophic tissue. Femring (estradiol acetate) releases higher doses (50-100 mcg daily) and produces systemic levels sufficient to treat hot flashes, blurring the line between local and systemic therapy.

Compounded versus proprietary

The proprietary products have patented delivery systems and command prices that insurance often does not cover. A month’s supply of Vagifem or Imvexxy without insurance runs $200-$400. Compounded vaginal estradiol cream from a reliable pharmacy costs $30-$80 per month for the same or better clinical effect. The FDA approves branded products for specific indications and doses, not because alternatives are inferior, but because the manufacturer funded the approval process.

My strong preference is for compounded bioidentical estradiol cream. The branded products limit you to one concentration and one delivery format. Compounding lets a physician dial in the exact concentration and base for each patient. The cost difference is not trivial for women on fixed incomes.

The proprietary products do have one advantage: regulatory consistency. A branded 10 mcg insert delivers the same dose every time, while compounding quality depends on the pharmacy. Using an accredited compounding pharmacy (Pharmacy Compounding Accreditation Board (PCAB)-accredited or state-board compliant) eliminates most of this concern. Comparative clinical data do not support the argument that proprietary delivery systems offer superior bioavailability or outcomes. Systematic reviews have found no clinically meaningful difference in tissue restoration outcomes between cream, tablet, and ring at equivalent estrogen doses.

Bioidentical estradiol versus synthetic estrogens

Bioidentical estradiol is chemically identical to the estradiol the human ovary produces. CEE, the active ingredient in Premarin and its vaginal cream counterpart, is a mixture of estrogens extracted from pregnant mares’ urine. It contains estrone sulfate, equilin, and other equine-specific compounds the human body does not produce.

The oral HRT disaster of the early 2000s followed from a specific combination: Premarin (CEE) paired with Provera (medroxyprogesterone acetate, a synthetic progestin), which the Women’s Health Initiative data showed increased breast cancer, stroke, and clot risk. Those findings do not translate directly to bioidentical estradiol, and they do not translate to low-dose vaginal use of any estrogen.

Vaginally, CEE cream at 0.5 g doses (the labeled low-dose regimen) delivers roughly 300-600 mcg of conjugated estrogens, producing measurable systemic absorption and detectable endometrial stimulation at higher doses. Bioidentical estradiol cream at clinically equivalent doses produces less systemic absorption and less endometrial exposure. For any woman uneasy about CEE, or with a personal or family history that makes systemic estrogen exposure a concern, bioidentical estradiol is the superior option.

Bi-estrogen is a gimmick

Bi-estrogen (Bi-Est) formulations combine estradiol with estriol, typically in an 80:20 estriol-to-estradiol weight ratio, though prescriptions vary. The theoretical basis is that estriol, the weakest of the three human estrogens, acts as a partial agonist and might moderate estrogenic stimulation in breast or uterine tissue while still supporting vaginal health.

Estriol does have estrogen receptor activity in vaginal tissue. European studies, including German research from the 1990s and 2000s, found that intravaginal estriol alone restored vaginal pH, cytology, and flora effectively. Estriol’s weaker systemic activity made it attractive for women with contraindications to stronger estrogens. On that basis, the concept has some logic.

I find the bi-estrogen formulation for vaginal use an unnecessary complication. Estradiol alone restores vaginal tissue with decades of data behind it. Estriol alone has European evidence. Combining the two adds complexity and cost, and introduces a compounding step, without any published data showing superior outcomes over either agent alone. The marketing pitch is that you get the ‘best of both estrogens,’ which sounds better than it is. Save your money.

The weight of evidence does not support a clinical advantage for Bi-Est over estradiol alone in vaginal applications. If a physician wants estriol, it is available as a stand-alone compounded preparation. Combining it with estradiol in the same cream serves no documented purpose for vaginal use.

Side effects and safety

At standard low doses, cream 0.5 g, tablet 10 mcg, ring 7.5 mcg/day, vaginal estrogen is among the safest drugs in medicine. Local side effects are uncommon and include transient burning on application, mild discharge, and occasional spotting in women with intact uteri who use doses higher than maintenance amounts.

The cardiovascular and breast cancer risks documented with oral HRT do not apply to low-dose vaginal estrogen. NAMS (the North American Menopause Society), the British Menopause Society, and the International Menopause Society all state that low-dose vaginal estrogen is acceptable even in breast cancer survivors, though oncology consultation is appropriate before prescribing in that setting. Some studies of aromatase inhibitor (AI) users suggest that even low-dose vaginal estradiol raises serum estradiol measurably in those patients, which warrants caution.

Women with active or recent estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer, undiagnosed vaginal bleeding, or active thromboembolic disease should discuss risk-benefit carefully with a physician. For the vast majority of postmenopausal women, those contraindications do not apply.

Other use cases

GSM is not exclusively a postmenopausal problem. Women in chemotherapy-induced menopause, those on tamoxifen, lactating women (whose estrogen levels drop dramatically), and perimenopausal women with irregular cycles all develop transient or persistent GSM. Athletes with hypothalamic amenorrhea and women with premature ovarian insufficiency (POI) face the same tissue consequences at younger ages.

Lichen sclerosus, a chronic inflammatory skin condition of the vulva, sometimes improves with a combination of topical corticosteroids and local estrogen, though the evidence base for the estrogen component in that specific condition is limited. Some data support vaginal estrogen as an adjunct in pelvic floor physical therapy programs, where tissue quality affects treatment outcomes.

The case for universal use

Every postmenopausal woman without specific contraindications has GSM to some degree. The tissue changes begin at perimenopause and progress continuously if left untreated. The systemic absorption at low doses is negligible. Dozens of randomized controlled trials document benefits for recurrent UTIs, vaginal infections, urinary urgency, dyspareunia, and quality of life. Vaginal intercourse trauma with bleeding is nearly universal in postmenopausal women who do not use estrogen cream.

Three objections circulate against universal use. The weakest is that not all women are symptomatic enough to warrant treatment, a claim that ignores that tissue restoration is more complete when started before the mucosa is severely atrophic. The second is that long-term safety data at low doses are incomplete, which applies in theory but is not borne out in practice. The third is that some women and physicians are uncomfortable with any hormone use after the Women’s Health Initiative fallout, a cultural hangover from bad science applied to the wrong formulations in the wrong populations.

The average physician still warns women off vaginal estrogen using reasoning that does not survive scrutiny. Waiting for symptoms is waiting for damage. Science has moved; the prescribing culture has not.

The gap between what the evidence supports and what women receive is among the largest in women’s medicine. A 2022 study in Menopause found that fewer than 25% of postmenopausal women with GSM symptoms received any treatment. Physicians who do prescribe vaginal estrogen often use it too conservatively, selecting doses inadequate to restore the mucosa.

Synthesis

GSM is not a minor inconvenience of aging. It is a progressive estrogen-deficiency syndrome of the lower urogenital tract with predictable consequences: recurrent infections, sexual dysfunction, urinary symptoms, and degraded quality of life. Oral HRT does not reliably fix it. Low-dose vaginal estradiol does, with an enviable safety profile. The argument for universal postmenopausal use is not aggressive; it is proportionate to the ubiquity and severity of untreated GSM.

The proprietary products exist because patents are profitable. They do not offer clinical superiority. Compounded bioidentical estradiol cream, from a quality pharmacy, at doses calibrated to the individual patient, is the most rational approach for most women. CEE cream has unnecessary complexity given that bioidentical estradiol is available, well-characterized, and less systemically active at comparable vaginal doses.

The culture of undertreatment reflects neither the evidence nor the needs of the women. What postmenopausal women routinely receive, counseling to ‘use lubricant,’ is roughly equivalent to telling a diabetic to cut back on sweets. It addresses the symptom while ignoring the mechanism. Vaginal estrogen addresses the mechanism. The woman sitting across from her physician deserves to know that.

Where to get it without the runaround

The US telehealth route has become nearly as frictionless as buying over-the-counter, and it’s the most practical option for most American women. The services below require only a short online questionnaire and issue a prescription the same day. Generic estradiol cream 0.01% (equivalent to Estrace) is the product to ask for.

Margaret Aranda, MD — A source I recommend who prescribes via telemedicine and is economical. Text her at 818-584-9331. Do not call her at this number unless she requests it. Use my name if you want.

Wisp — Estradiol vaginal cream with a 90-day supply starting at $20. Online consultation takes minutes; prescription issued same day; ships to your door.

Interlude (getinterlude.com) — Estradiol cream 0.01%, 42.5g tube, includes one year of refills with the initial consultation. Free shipping, discreet packaging.

GoodRx (goodrx.com) — With a GoodRx coupon, generic estradiol cream runs as low as $17 at major chain pharmacies. If you already have a prescription from any source, this is the cheapest fill option in the USA.

Compounded estradiol — The preferred option for concentration flexibility and cost. A PCAB-accredited compounding pharmacy will prepare cream at whatever concentration your prescriber specifies, typically 0.01% to 0.1%, for $30–$80 per month. Find accredited pharmacies through the Alliance for Pharmacy Compounding (a4pc.org).

Note on dosing: the standard starting dose for any of the above is 0.5g of cream (or one 10 mcg insert) nightly for 2 weeks, then twice weekly for maintenance. Most women stay on the maintenance dose indefinitely. The cream applies with the included applicator or a clean fingertip.

Selected references

1. Portman DJ, Gass ML. “Genitourinary syndrome of menopause: new terminology for vulvovaginal atrophy.” Menopause, 2014. Link

2. The NAMS 2020 GSM Position Statement. North American Menopause Society. Menopause, 2020. Link

3. Suckling J, Lethaby A, Kennedy R. “Local oestrogen for vaginal atrophy in postmenopausal women.” Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews, 2006. Link

4. Rahn DD et al. “Vaginal estrogen for genitourinary syndrome of menopause: a systematic review.” Obstetrics & Gynecology, 2014. Link

5. Sturdee DW, Panay N. “Recommendations for the management of postmenopausal vaginal atrophy.” Climacteric, 2010. Link

6. ACOG Practice Bulletin No. 141: “Management of menopausal symptoms.” Obstetrics & Gynecology, 2014, reaffirmed 2021. Link

7. Ewies AA, Alfhaily F. “Topical vaginal estrogen therapy in managing postmenopausal urinary symptoms.” Gynecological Endocrinology, 2010. Link

8. Raz R, Stamm WE. “A controlled trial of intravaginal estriol in postmenopausal women with recurrent urinary tract infections.” New England Journal of Medicine, 1993. Link

Appendix

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Special note:

I get so many emails that I can’t answer them all. Please help me out on this one and use the comment section instead.

Quiz: Why did my narrator mispronounce some words?

Chose one:

A) She has no medical background.

B) She does not speak English.

C) Both of the above.

D) All of the above, plus she is an AI.

Answer: D

Blue’s Clues for podcasters

Some of my episodes, including this one, use AI-generated audio. HERE is how to get started with the program. I recommend it without reservation, except for the cost.

To prepare the app to transcribe my text into voice, I uploaded two hours of samples from my best recordings. Most were from my book dictations, where I used a basic sound studio in my closet and then had a sound engineer remove mistakes. When I use this service, I cannot tell the AI voice from mine.

The program costs about $20 a month for 3 or 4 hour-long podcast episodes, so I use it for only about half of my work. The rest I still dictate manually, and you can tell because of the occasional coughs and errors I make.

I am also using Wispr Flow, a dictating AI.

I use it all day, every day, and it must save me half my editing time. I was struggling with one of its competitors, but when I started with Wispr, I liked it so much that I bought a year’s membership for $144, which was a bit more expensive. It’s been a lifesaver since my Parkinson’s tremor has made typing more difficult.

The backstory is that these programs, with their modest monthly charges, work as well as DragonDictate, the former gold standard. This used to cost about $800.

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