The Rumble version is HERE. Subscribe to Curious Outlier at curioushumanproductions.substack.com. This discussion has been abridged from our conversation above.

Summary

• Chlorine dioxide functions as a hormetic stressor, and healthy people might take it two to three times per week like a high-intensity interval workout.

• People with severe illnesses like pancreatic cancer or Lyme disease should take it daily with occasional rest days.

• Daily use over months depletes glutathione and the body’s antioxidant reserves, sometimes leaving people worse off than before they started.

• Protocol 1000 Plus, pairing chlorine dioxide with DMSO, works best for serious infections like Lyme disease.

• Remote ischemic conditioning mimics exercise, cuts heart attack and stroke damage by up to 70%, and improves endothelial function, yet mainstream medicine ignores it.

• Pharma does not suppress cures out of incompetence—a cured patient is a lost customer, and the business model depends on repeat sales.

Treat chlorine dioxide like exercise, not vitamins

The biggest mistake people make with chlorine dioxide is taking it daily without considering what they are doing to their body. I am healthy and I think about it the same way I think about exercise. I do a stair regimen at work, 25 minutes up and down at lunch, but I don’t do it twice a day seven days a week. I use it as a stressor that makes me stronger, then I let my body recover. Chlorine dioxide works the same way.

My maintenance regimen with chlorine dioxide is twice a week, treating each session like a high-intensity interval workout. I make up a one-liter bottle using either 30 PPM CDS or 12 activated drops mixed in water. Then I drink 100 milliliters every 15 minutes until the bottle is gone. That’s the whole protocol. If I feel something coming on, illness or the signs that my body is fighting something, I push to 24 activated drops. My body is accustomed to it after years of use, so that dose is no problem for me. For someone who has never touched chlorine dioxide before, 24 drops would put them on the floor with severe diarrhea. Start at far less and work up slowly. Let your body tell you where the ceiling is.

What happens during that session is that the chlorine dioxide acts as a reactive oxygen species and stresses the mitochondria. The mitochondria have to reduce those reactive oxygen species, and in doing so they get stronger. The body’s systems get a measured jolt, they adapt, and they come out ahead. That is hormesis. It is the same principle that makes fasting beneficial, the same principle behind cold exposure, and the same mechanism that drives remote ischemic conditioning.

The three golden rules for chlorine dioxide consumption

These rules, developed through decades of clinical experience by practitioners worldwide, guide safe and effective use of chlorine dioxide:

1. If you feel sick, nauseated, or get diarrhea, reduce the dose immediately. These are signals that you have exceeded your body’s capacity to process the oxidative stress. Drop to half the dose or stop entirely until symptoms resolve.

2. Start low and go slow. Begin with one activated drop and stay there for several days before increasing. Your body needs time to build up its antioxidant reserves and adapt to the oxidative challenge.

3. Listen to your body and take rest days. If you feel run down, fatigued, or “off” in any way, take a break. Give your glutathione stores time to replenish with vitamin C, NAC, and other antioxidant precursors.

Daily use depletes the system it is supposed to support

If you use chlorine dioxide daily, chronically, month after month, you will feel it go wrong. The energy drops. You feel run down in a way that is hard to name. What happens underneath is that the chlorine dioxide is consuming glutathione faster than the body can replenish it. Glutathione and the other molecules your body makes to manage oxidative stress are finite. When chlorine dioxide competes with normal cellular respiration for those resources, the system gets depleted.

Too much of any good thing breaks the thing. Hospitals made people oxygen-toxic during COVID by running them on 15 liters of high-flow oxygen. The same logic applies to ozone and to methylene blue. These are all oxidative therapies, and oxidative therapies require a rhythm of stress and recovery. Two to three sessions per week is enough for someone who wants chlorine dioxide as a maintenance tool.

I have a case that should stop people in their tracks. A man with a prior history of colitis was taking five activated drops of chlorine dioxide twice a day as his maintenance dose. He kept that up for nine months. His wife posted in the comments of a Substack article to report that he ended up with severe colitis and has not recovered well since. That outcome was not chlorine dioxide failing him. That was him failing to listen to his body. The three golden rules exist for a reason: back off when your body signals distress, give it time to recover, and never treat diarrhea or fatigue as a nuisance to push through.

Understanding the Herxheimer reaction

The Herxheimer reaction, first described in the treatment of syphilis with penicillin, occurs when large numbers of pathogens die rapidly and release their cellular contents into the bloodstream. The immune system becomes overwhelmed by the sudden flood of toxins, bacterial proteins, and inflammatory compounds. This triggers a temporary worsening of symptoms that includes nausea, diarrhea, fatigue, headaches, muscle aches, and sometimes fever.

With chlorine dioxide, the Herxheimer reaction is a sign that the treatment is working—pathogens are dying faster than the body can eliminate the debris. However, this reaction also signals that you need to slow down. The goal is to kill pathogens at a rate your detoxification systems can handle. Push too hard, too fast, and you will feel worse before you feel better. In severe cases, the reaction becomes dangerous.

Managing Herxheimer reactions requires patience. Reduce the dose, increase rest days, and support your body’s elimination pathways with binders like activated charcoal or chlorella. The reaction will pass, but only if you give your system time to catch up with the workload you have created.

For serious disease, individualize and go slow

When someone has a serious illness, the instinct is to do more and do it faster. That approach will get you hurt. Most people handle chlorine dioxide seven days a week for three or four months when they are treating a chronic illness, but even then, I recommend building in rest periods. A pattern of three days on and one or two days off gives the body room to replenish glutathione stores. On those rest days, take vitamin C, NAC, and other precursors that help the body rebuild its antioxidant reserves.

Noel Watson has had pancreatic cancer for five years. He is not cured, but the tumors have shrunk and the remaining mass on the head of his pancreas is stable. He gets tested every five or six months and his numbers hold.

His regimen includes ivermectin, fenbendazole, and chlorine dioxide. He told me that chlorine dioxide was the turning point, that before he added it he could not do push-ups, and after he started he got his energy back and could train again. He was no alternative medicine believer when he started. He was just a man trying to stay alive, and these tools saved him. He shouts it from the rooftops now.

The recovery protocols in Jim Humble’s MMS Health Recovery Guide are aggressive. The complexity and the dosing intensity overwhelm many people, and many quit because they start feeling sick before they see results. The starting procedure exists to prevent Herxheimer reactions. Take longer. Let your body tell you when to advance. If you have not seen any improvement within 10 to 15 days, something about the approach needs to change. Thirty days without improvement is a clear signal to look harder at other options.

Does chlorine dioxide injure the gut microbiome?

Oral chlorine dioxide does not reach the inner layers of the gut where most of the microbiome lives. The amount that penetrates to those tissues is small, and what evidence I have from testimonials and clinical reports suggests that it does not harm the beneficial bacteria. For people with Crohn’s disease, colitis, and other inflammatory bowel conditions, the results I have collected from dozens of cases point strongly toward improvement, often without any dietary change at all. The anti-inflammatory properties of chlorine dioxide appear to be doing most of that work.

Rectal enemas are a different story. The few accounts I have seen from people who used chlorine dioxide as an enema suggest that even though the initial exposure insults the microbiome, the gut bacteria recover and appear to thrive afterward. I have two outlier cases, both involving colitis, where the patients worsened and should have stopped. Those cases reinforce the same rule that applies everywhere else: follow the three golden rules, stay at the minimum effective dose, and let your body’s response guide every decision.

If I had an inflammatory bowel condition, chlorine dioxide would be the first thing I tried, ahead of pharmaceuticals and ahead of most other alternatives. I would start with the starting procedure, stay at the lowest dose that produced any result, and treat the three golden rules as hard constraints rather than suggestions.

Lyme disease and Protocol 1000 Plus

For Lyme disease, chlorine dioxide is at the top of my treatment list. The Herxheimer reactions with Lyme are intense, so I would take extra time on the starting procedure and not rush to the therapeutic dose. I would work up to one activated drop, hold that for a week, and then advance to Protocol 1000 Plus.

Protocol 1000 Plus adds DMSO to the chlorine dioxide at a one-to-one ratio by drop count. If I am at one activated drop of chlorine dioxide, I use one drop of DMSO. The key is to keep the two substances in separate bottles. DMSO reduces chlorine dioxide slightly when mixed directly, so I make a small DMSO solution in one bottle and keep the chlorine dioxide in another. I drink them separately. There is a Greek physician whose name I cannot place at the moment who uses chlorine dioxide extensively for Lyme patients, and Dr. Mark Sircus trained under him. The protocol works.

Curious and I did a brief Part 2 interview seven weeks after this post dropped

I was having trouble because I was taking too much chlorine dioxide. You can learn how to solve problems like this as well as listen to some of our jokes and stories just below. It was recorded on Sunday, so Curious taught me a little Christianity. Fifteen minutes.

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Remote ischemic conditioning: the free therapy that medicine ignores

In the 1970s, cardiologists discovered something odd. When they clamped coronary arteries briefly before cardiac surgery, their patients had fewer infarctions and less tissue damage afterward. That observation led to a body of research called ischemic conditioning. By the 1980s, a smart researcher asked whether clamping an artery in the arm with a blood pressure cuff would produce the same protective effect on the heart. It did. That was the birth of remote ischemic conditioning.

We are in 2026. There is a substantial body of data on this technique. It is still not recommended as a standard adjunctive treatment before cardiac surgery or for patients with known heart disease. The reason is not scientific. The technique is free and requires a blood pressure cuff. There is no money made by recommending it.

I do remote ischemic conditioning daily and I think it is one of the more powerful things I do. A PubMed paper titled “Chronic Remote Ischemic Conditioning May Mimic Regular Exercise: Perspective from Clinical Studies” found that the technique produces the same physiological benefits as exercise without the physical effort. My own mile swimming times improved dramatically soon after I started. The mechanism is hormetic, the same stress-and-recovery logic that governs chlorine dioxide and fasting: a brief, controlled deprivation forces the body to strengthen its response systems.

Remote ischemic conditioning also stimulates BDNF, which is brain-derived neurotrophic factor, and strengthens the antioxidant system. It improves endothelial function, which means better arterial tone, lower blood pressure, and better erectile function in men. If you have been doing remote ischemic conditioning and you then have a heart attack or a stroke, studies show up to a 70% reduction in infarct size. The tissue that would have died does not die because the body was preconditioned to survive that insult.

DMSO for cardiac and stroke emergencies

If I had known coronary disease and felt a heart attack coming on, I would start taking a teaspoon of DMSO in orange juice every 15 minutes and keep that up for several hours, possibly for days. DMSO is safe at those doses. Some accounts suggest a tablespoon for the first two to three hours in the most acute phase. People have used DMSO and chlorine dioxide together to reverse strokes that were in progress. Jim Humble has a protocol for that combination. My own reading suggests DMSO alone, without the chlorine dioxide, would be just as effective in that emergency.

Why pharma will never tell you about BPC-157

Cures exist, but they are not in pharmacies and they are not in the standard of care. The reason is structural, not accidental. A cured patient is a lost customer. Every pharmaceutical product that reaches commercial scale does so because it controls a condition rather than resolving it. Ozempic is a peptide that works as long as you keep taking it. The moment you stop, the weight returns. That is why it made it to market. Billions of dollars in repeat sales follow a treatment that manages but never ends the problem.

BPC-157 is a peptide that resolves inflammatory gut conditions, including pancreatitis and Crohn’s disease. I know a man whose wife works with me and whose husband had pancreatitis for months. The only thing that fixed him was BPC-157. He is cured. That outcome makes him worthless to the pharmaceutical market. BPC-157 has not been developed into a commercial drug because it ends the problem rather than managing it. That is not a conspiracy theory. It is a business model, and it determines what treatments get funded, tested, and approved.

The chlorine dioxide community and where to find it

The private Telegram group linked at theuniversalantidote.com has 54,000 members. Around 1,500 people are active in the chat at any given time. I check in around 3 AM when I wake up, but I am not the reason the group works. Mirko, Tara, Mike, Kate, and a group of admins as experienced as I am carry most of the load, and they do it without pay. People who need answers get them because these people give their time.

My Substack is CuriousHumanProductions.substack.com. It is linked at the bottom of theuniversalantidote.com along with the other resources. I write about more than chlorine dioxide. I have been making and using colloidal silver since 1998 and am writing about that now. I started making kombucha in 2004, years before it hit the commercial market. The thread running through all of it is the same: cheap, effective tools that the medical system will not discuss because healthy people do not buy drugs.

I provide all of my content for free. Five hundred Substack subscribers have chosen to pay, and those funds go back into the work. I drive used cars and live simply by choice. The point is not to build something profitable. The point is to get the information out.

Comment: Curious has been writing for one year and he has nearly as many paid subscribers as I do after three years.

Synthesis

The pattern across every therapy in this conversation is the same: stress the body correctly, give it time to respond, and do not outrun your recovery capacity. Chlorine dioxide, remote ischemic conditioning, DMSO, and fasting all operate on that principle. The medical system’s failure to adopt any of them is not a mystery. These therapies are cheap, difficult to patent, and in several cases they produce outcomes that end the patient’s need for further treatment. That is the opposite of what the market rewards.

Remote ischemic conditioning is the clearest example of deliberate suppression, because there is no room to argue that the evidence is thin. Decades of peer-reviewed research, a PubMed paper showing that it replicates the effects of exercise, and documented 70% reductions in cardiac and cerebral infarct size, and mainstream cardiology still will not recommend it before surgery. The cuff costs $10. That is precisely why it stays off the protocol list.

The people who find their way to these tools are the ones who ran out of options inside the system, or the ones who were paying attention enough to notice that the system does not want them well. Noel Watson had pancreatic cancer and no one in conventional medicine was going to save him with fenbendazole and chlorine dioxide. He figured it out, went public, and five years later the tumor on his pancreas is stable. That is not an anecdote. That is evidence that the tools work and that the information, wherever you get it, is worth fighting for.

Azomite, which I have taken for 15 years at a quarter teaspoon a day, is worth a mention in this context too, if only as an example of how far the suppression extends. The research on it for animal health is solid, yet it barely registers in discussions of human nutrition. The pattern holds at every level. If it’s cheap, effective, and not patentable, you’re on your own to find it.

Selected references

1. TheUniversalAntidote.com — The foremost reference on chlorine dioxide history, use, manufacture, and sourcing. Comprehensive protocols and safety information maintained by experienced practitioners.

2. CuriousHumanProductions.substack.com — Curious Outlier’s Substack covering chlorine dioxide, colloidal silver, and suppressed health technologies.

3. Humble, J. MMS Health Recovery Guide. Available at jimhumble.co. Original protocols and clinical guidance from the pioneer of oral chlorine dioxide therapy.

4. Kory, P., McCarthy, J. The War on Chlorine Dioxide: The Medicine That Could End Medicine. 2026. Comprehensive examination of chlorine dioxide’s history, science, and suppression.

5. Hess, M.L., et al. “Chronic Remote Ischemic Conditioning May Mimic Regular Exercise: Perspective from Clinical Studies.” PubMed. Demonstrates physiological equivalence between remote ischemic conditioning and physical exercise.

6. Kalcker, A. Forbidden Health: Incurable Was Yesterday. CDS protocols and clinical applications. Available on eBay and Kalcker’s website.

7. Rivera, K. Multiple works on chlorine dioxide and autism recovery protocols. Available at KerriRivera.com.

8. AZOMITE Mineral Products — Official source for azomite mineral supplement with research documentation and purchasing information.Sauna Therapy and Heat Conditioning

Share Surviving Healthcare

Leave a comment

I will never use paywalls, but if you want to help me, I offer competitively priced affiliate products HERE that I have personally tested and used. There is a new entry for grass-fed beef and for the aluminum cure.

Special note:

I get so many emails that I can’t answer them all. Please help me out on this one and use the comment section instead.

Appendix A: Noel Watson

Noel Watson is a pancreatic cancer survivor who has maintained stable disease for five years using a combination of repurposed drugs and alternative therapies. He documents his experience publicly through various cancer support groups. Watson combines ivermectin, fenbendazole, and chlorine dioxide as his core protocol, crediting chlorine dioxide as the turning point that restored his energy and physical capacity. His case represents the kind of long-term stable disease that conventional oncology rarely achieves with stage 4 pancreatic adenocarcinoma. He serves as a resource for other patients seeking alternatives to the standard chemotherapy protocols.

Appendix B: Pierre Kory’s chlorine dioxide book

Dr. Pierre Kory recently published The War on Chlorine Dioxide: The Medicine That Could End Medicine, a 400-page examination of chlorine dioxide’s history, science, suppression, and clinical use, and my book summary is HERE. The book covers the compound’s 200-year industrial history, its recognition by NASA in 1987 as “the universal antidote,” and Bolivia’s national use during COVID with the best outcomes in South America. Kory introduces the Kory Scale, a scoring system that measures a therapy’s efficacy by the severity of suppression waged against it. Clinical studies show promising results for malaria, cancer, COVID-19, MRSA, HIV, Lyme disease, and autism, though most have been retracted or buried. The book is available at waronchlorinedioxide.com, and a detailed summary appears at robertyoho.substack.com.

Appendix C: Azomite

Azomite is a natural mineral product mined from ancient volcanic ash deposits in Utah. The name stands for “A to Z of Minerals Including Trace Elements.” It contains over 70 trace minerals and micronutrients in their natural ratios, including rare earth elements that are difficult to obtain from conventional foods or supplements.

Research in animal agriculture shows that azomite supplementation improves growth rates, immune function, and reproductive performance in livestock. The mineral profile includes silicon, aluminum, iron, potassium, magnesium, calcium, titanium, and dozens of trace elements that modern soils lack due to industrial farming practices. Human use is based primarily on the principle that what improves animal health should translate to human benefit, though controlled human studies are limited.

The typical human dose is one-quarter to one-half teaspoon daily, mixed in water or food. Some practitioners recommend cycling on and off rather than continuous use. Azomite can be purchased from AZOMITE Mineral Products, Amazon, and most health food stores.

Disclaimer: This information is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. Azomite is not FDA-approved for human consumption and has not been evaluated for safety or efficacy in humans. Consult with a healthcare provider before adding any mineral supplement to your regimen, especially if you have kidney disease, heavy metal concerns, or take medications that affect mineral absorption.