466. Healing cavities without the drill. Teeth heal like any other tissue, but dentists drill anyway.

Summary

• Teeth are living organs with a blood supply, nerves, internal fluid circulation, and repair cells. Early decay reverses when body chemistry favors repair.

• The American Dental Association admits in writing that decay is a dynamic, reversible disease and that drilling does not treat it, yet the drill still pays the bills.

• When silver compounds were applied to cavities, they stopped decay without the need for needles or drilling. A trial of 830 children, published in JAMA Pediatrics in 2026, confirmed what dentists knew in 1891.

• Chlorine dioxide with dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO), ozone, hydroxyapatite toothpaste, and a Swiss peptide each kill decay-causing bacteria or rebuild lost minerals. The evidence ranges from randomized trials to patient testimony.

• A Japanese antibody drug that regrows entire teeth entered human trials in October 2024.

• Restorative dentistry is a $22 billion global business, which explains why penny antiseptics remained buried for a century.

After my osteoporosis essay, a reader wrote that a friend of his took Hans Nieper’s calcium orotate and watched her gum-line cavities fill in with new white calcium. Another reader emailed that Instagram accounts now teach people to regrow teeth. He asked whether such a thing would ever be allowed to reach the public without a money trail. I knew little about the subject beyond what I learned while writing Judas Dentistry, so I spent days in the literature. The answers to both readers were better than I expected, and the story behind them was worse.

Your teeth are alive

A tooth is an organ. Beneath the enamel lies dentin, a bone-like tissue riddled with millions of microscopic tubules. Beneath the dentin lies the pulp, containing blood vessels, nerves, and a layer of cells called odontoblasts. These cells build dentin and continue building it throughout life. When decay or a drill injures a tooth, these cells lay down new “reparative” dentin over the wound. The repair system handles small injuries on its own; it needs help with large ones.

Enamel is a chemical structure rather than a living tissue, and it heals by a different route. Mouth acids pull calcium and phosphate from the enamel crystal, and saliva pushes them back in. Every tooth loses and regains minerals all day long. A cavity appears when the losses outpace the repairs for months. Reverse the balance early enough, and the white spot hardens again without a dentist.

Ralph Steinman spent 40 years at Loma Linda University, demonstrating that teeth defend themselves from the inside as well. Along with endocrinologist John Leonora, he conducted experiments on an estimated 6,500 rats, 108 rabbits, and 17 pigs. They showed that fluid normally flows outward from the pulp, through the dentinal tubules, and onto the tooth surface, sweeping acids and bacteria away. Dietary sugar acts on the hypothalamus and parotid gland, reverses this flow, and draws oral fluids into the tooth. In some experiments, administering parotid hormone extract to rats on a sugar diet restored outward flow and prevented decay in up to 100 percent of the animals.

Steinman’s work was published in the Journal of Dental Research and then ignored for half a century because a tooth that defends itself is a terrible business model. His student, Clyde Roggenkamp, compiled the entire research program into the book *Dentinal Fluid Transport*. The lesson is the one my reader intuited: teeth are not stones planted in the jaw. They grow, circulate fluid, respond to hormones, and heal.

Comment: Sugar rots teeth from the inside before it ever touches the outside. Steinman fed sugar to rats through stomach tubes so it never contacted their mouths, yet their teeth still decayed. Your dentist has never heard of him.

Their journals already admit it

The American Dental Association defines caries as a “biofilm-mediated, sugar-driven, multifactorial, dynamic disease.” Its caries-management page states that the old drill-and-fill approach does not address the disease process itself. John Featherstone was dean of the dental school at the University of California, San Francisco. He built his career on the “caries balance,” in which decay progresses or reverses depending on whether destructive or protective factors dominate. The lesion is reversible until it breaks through the enamel and forms an open hole, which researchers call a cavitated lesion. Their term is unrelated to the anaerobic jawbone cavitations my readers know. All of this is the profession’s mainstream teaching, published in its journals.

The practice never caught up with the teaching. Dentists are trained as surgeons of the tooth and are paid by the procedure. A reversible lesion produces no revenue, so early lesions that would harden under fluoride varnish, diet change, or the antiseptics below are drilled instead. Every drilled tooth then enters a lifetime replacement cycle.

Fillings crack and leak, then become larger fillings, then crowns, then root canals, then implants. Dentists call this the “restorative cycle.” An accountant would call it an annuity.

Silver, the cure that dentistry buried

In 1891, dentists knew that silver kills the bacteria that cause decay. G.V. Black, honored as the father of modern operative dentistry, painted silver nitrate onto children’s cavities to arrest decay. Percy Howe’s silver solution was standard equipment in 1917, and silver nitrate remained in wide American use until mid-century, when fillings became the preferred treatment. The germ-killing liquid did not stop working. It stopped being billed.

Steve Duffin, an Oregon dentist with a microbiology degree, rediscovered and revived Black’s work. His protocol applies 25 percent silver nitrate to the cavity, followed by 5 percent sodium fluoride varnish. The decay arrests without anesthesia or drilling. His 2012 cover article in the Journal of the California Dental Association, “Back to the Future: The Medical Management of Caries,” sparked controversy in the profession. Critics complained that treated decay turns black. Duffin observed that some of the controversy was “influenced by economics.”

In 1972, Japan took the same idea further with 38 percent silver diamine fluoride (SDF), which arrests decay and hardens the tooth immediately. The FDA cleared it in 2014 as a device for tooth sensitivity. American dentists have used it off-label to treat cavities ever since, and the American brand is Advantage Arrest.

In July 2026, JAMA Pediatrics published a Phase III trial funded by the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research. Among 830 children under age 6 with severe early childhood decay, SDF applied every 6 months arrested cavities in more than half of the treated baby teeth. No shots, no drills, no general anesthesia. The treatment was safe for 1-year-olds. The lead investigators said the results support full FDA approval.

A few dentists built entire practices around this. Jeanette MacLean in Arizona treats children with SDF, then caps the arrested teeth with preformed crowns using the Hall Technique, with no injections and no drilling. Other pediatric dentists in her state were still quoting parents for surgery under general anesthesia. Dentists who use SDF with a glass ionomer filling over it call the method SMART, for silver modified atraumatic restorative technique. The tooth is disinfected, sealed, and saved, and the child never learns to fear the chair.

Comment: SDF costs a dentist about a dollar per tooth and takes 30 seconds to apply. Pediatric dental surgery under general anesthesia costs thousands and kills a handful of American children each year. The profession spent decades debating the black stain.

Chlorine dioxide plus DMSO

Andreas Kalcker’s Forbidden Health (2018) includes a testimonial that I reprinted in the Epilogue of Judas Dentistry. A man lost a filling, developed unbearable pain radiating into his jaw, and was told his options were extraction or a root canal. He asked for a week.

He mixed 1 mL of chlorine dioxide solution (CDS) with 45 cc of distilled water and added 20 drops of 70 percent DMSO. He held the mixture over the tooth for 90 seconds and repeated the procedure at least 3 times a day. The pain resolved within 48 hours. He continued for 5 more days, and the tooth was saved without a root canal.

Comment: MMS (the drops method of making chlorine dioxide) works as well. You simply need to find the concentration that doesn’t burn your gums, which requires a little experimentation but is not difficult.

The mechanism is straightforward. Chlorine dioxide is an oxidizing antiseptic that destroys bacteria, viruses, and biofilms at concentrations that human cells tolerate without difficulty. DMSO penetrates tissue and carries dissolved substances with it. Physicians have used it for decades to deliver medications through skin and bone. Together, they reach infected dentinal tubules that no rinse touches. Decades of safety data on chlorine dioxide in municipal water treatment established exposure limits long ago.

Mainstream dentistry has tested chlorine dioxide, though never for cavities. A randomized clinical trial found that chlorine dioxide mouthwash reduced plaque, gingivitis, and colony counts of Streptococcus mutans, the primary decay organism. An earlier study of an oral rinse documented the same microbicidal effect on salivary mutans streptococci and lactobacilli. Commercial stabilized chlorine dioxide rinses have been sold in the United States for years, and I use one daily.

Honesty about the evidence tiers protects the argument. The mouthwash trials are documented. The tooth-rescue protocol is testimony, a firsthand account from a named book, repeated by many of Kalcker’s followers but never tested in a controlled trial. No such trial will be funded. The ingredients cost pennies, are unpatentable, and regulators have spent the last 15 years defaming chlorine dioxide rather than studying it. I put roughly 1,000 hours into that subject, and my conclusions are in Judas Dentistry and elsewhere.

Comment: A dentist who healed cavities with a 2-cent antiseptic would be reported to his board, not published in his journal. The crime would not be harming patients. The crime would be treating them without billable equipment.

Ozone and the pattern of neglect

Ozone gas kills decay-causing bacteria on contact, and biological dentists have used it for years. Aylin Baysan and Edward Lynch published studies showing that ozone application reduced the bacterial load and the size and severity of root cavities in the elderly. A German device called HealOzone delivered the gas through a sealed cup, and thousands of European dentists purchased one. Then a 2004 Cochrane review found no reliable evidence that ozone stops or reverses decay. In 2006, the British National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence recommended against paying for it outside of trials.

Read those verdicts carefully. They did not find that ozone failed. They found the existing studies small and poorly designed. Then funding for better studies never materialized because nobody owns a patent on an oxygen molecule. The same verdict, “insufficient evidence,” now guards the border between every cheap antiseptic and every insured drill.

Twenty years later, a randomized trial tested leaving deep decay in place and treating it with 20 seconds of ozone before filling. The method caused less pain and fewer root canals than complete drilling. The finding changed nothing in practice.

Rebuilding the mineral from the outside

Tooth enamel is hydroxyapatite, and toothpaste makers finally began putting the mineral itself in the tube. A triple-blind randomized trial followed 610 preschool and school-age children for 24 months. Among children using the hydroxyapatite-fluoride paste, 58 of 78 active cavities became inactive, a significantly better result than with standard fluoride paste. A separate 1-year randomized trial in 207 children found that a fluoride-free hydroxyapatite paste was as effective as fluoride paste in preventing new decay. An 18-month double-blind adult trial reached the same conclusion. These pastes provide fluoride’s benefits without fluoride’s risks, as I documented in Judas Dentistry, and no prescription is needed.

Switzerland went beyond pastes. Curodont Repair (self-assembling peptide P11-4) is a brush-on liquid for early lesions. The peptide diffuses into the weakened spot and assembles into a protein scaffold. The scaffold attracts calcium and phosphate from saliva and grows new hydroxyapatite crystals deep inside the lesion, where fluoride never reaches. A 2023 systematic review in the Journal of the American Dental Association analyzed 6 clinical trials and found that the peptide arrested and regenerated early cavities. In the first human safety trial, a single application shrank lesions within 30 days and shifted them from progressing to rebuilding.

This brings me back to my reader and Hans Nieper. Nieper, the German internist, argued that orotate salts move minerals through cell membranes and deposit them where tissue is rebuilding. He reported dense, hard bone in patients after 2 years of calcium orotate. The gum-line cavities that filled in with white calcium are testimony from one woman, with no trial behind them. But a woman whose enamel regrew on a mineral transporter fits everything above: give the tooth minerals, keep acids and sugar away, and the tissue does what tissue does.

The diet that hardens teeth

Weston Price observed this at the population level in the 1930s. Isolated peoples eating traditional foods had almost no decay, while the same peoples developed cavities within years of adopting traders’ flour and sugar. On one island, after the traders abandoned it, Price found the cavities healing when he returned.

I covered him in Judas Dentistry. His foundation still teaches the protocol: animal foods rich in the fat-soluble vitamins A, D, and K, mineral-dense broths, and no refined flour or sugar. Ramiel Nagel wrote the book *Cure Tooth Decay* after a diet reversed his young daughter’s crumbling teeth. It claims that Price’s nutritional program healed 90 to 95 percent of cavities in his patient series.

Steinman explains why the diet works from both directions. Sugar feeds the acid-producing bacteria on the outside. It also shuts down the protective fluid flow from the inside, through the hypothalamus and parotid gland. Cutting it out attacks decay at the source, which no filling ever did. I strictly avoid sugar and bread, and it is still the hardest prescription in this essay.

Growing whole new teeth

The second reader asked about regrowing lost teeth, and the answer is that human trials are underway. Katsu Takahashi’s team in Kyoto showed that a protein called USAG-1 suppresses tooth development and that mice and ferrets given an antibody against it grew complete, functional new teeth. Humans retain dormant third-set tooth buds in the jaw for life; the roughly 1 percent of people with extra teeth prove the machinery exists. The antibody releases the brake.

Takahashi co-founded Toregem Biopharma. In October 2024, Kyoto University Hospital began the first human trial of the drug TRG-035 in 30 adult men missing at least 1 tooth. Trials in children born without most of their teeth, about 0.1 percent of the population, will follow, and the team projects general availability around 2030. If it works, a dead tooth will no longer be a life sentence of implants and dentures.

Comment: Notice which tooth-healing therapy attracted investors and reached human trials fastest. Not the 2-cent antiseptics or the diet. The injectable monoclonal antibody. I hope it succeeds, and I understand exactly why it is the one they funded.

Follow the money

“Restorative” dentistry (what a euphemism) is a $22.4 billion global industry, with $4.78 billion in the United States and growing 8 percent a year. The dental fillings market alone approaches $8 billion. The World Health Organization reports 2 billion people with untreated decay in permanent teeth. Every one of them is a prospect for the drill rather than a candidate for a dollar of silver. Against that revenue stream stand treatments that cost pennies, require no chair time, and end the replacement cycle instead of starting it.

This is why silver nitrate vanished for 70 years and why SDF waited from 1972 until 2014 for American clearance, which is still off-label for its primary use. It is why ozone died for lack of evidence, and why no agency will ever trial chlorine dioxide on a tooth. Most of it required no secret meeting. Every dentist, insurer, manufacturer, and regulator simply followed his incentives, and those incentives all point at the drill.

What to do

Ask before you consent. When a dentist finds a cavity, ask 3 questions. Is this lesion cavitated, or is it an early lesion that will arrest? Will you apply SDF instead of drilling? If not, why not? If a filling is needed, will you place a SMART restoration without cutting healthy structure?

A dentist who responds with a lecture on insurance codes has told you what you needed to know. Pediatric dentists who advertise SDF and the Hall Technique are found in most American cities, and “biological” or “holistic” dentists offer ozone.

At home, the tools are inexpensive. Cut sugar and refined flour to nearly zero because decay starts with diet, both inside and out. Brush with a hydroxyapatite paste.

I use a stabilized chlorine dioxide mouthwash daily. The Epilogue of Judas Dentistry provides instructions for making a chlorine dioxide solution from bulk ingredients for a few dollars a year, along with the CDS and DMSO tooth protocol. For a white-spot lesion, ask a dentist about Curodont Repair. For a tooth already deemed hopeless, the Kalcker protocol costs almost nothing to try for a week, and testimony suggests it has saved teeth scheduled for root canals.

Synthesis

My reader asked whether tooth regrowth would ever reach the public without a money trail. Most of it already reached the public, only to be taken away. Silver arrived in 1891, ozone and diet in the 1930s, and SDF in 1972. Each was buried, starved, or ridiculed while the drill compounded its returns. Price’s islanders needed no dentist. They needed the trading ships to stop coming, and their teeth healed on their own schedule, the way living tissue always has.

Selected references

• Silver diamine fluoride treatment halts cavities without drilling, coverage of the 2026 JAMA Pediatricstrial. (830-child Phase III trial; arrest in over half of treated teeth.)

• Duffin S. “Back to the Future: The Medical Management of Caries.” Journal of the California Dental Association, 2012. (The silver nitrate plus fluoride varnish arrest protocol.)

• Gao SS, Zhao IS, Duffin S, et al. “Revitalising Silver Nitrate for Caries Management,” 2018. (History and pharmacology of silver against decay.)

• American Dental Association, Caries Risk Assessment and Management. (The profession’s admission that decay is dynamic and reversible.)

• Roggenkamp C. *Dentinal Fluid Transport*. Loma Linda University, 2005. (The Steinman and Leonora research compilation.)

• “Systematic review and meta-analysis on the effect of self-assembling peptide P11-4,” Journal of the American Dental Association, 2023. (6 trials of the enamel-regenerating peptide.)

• “Hydroxyapatite-Fluoride Toothpastes on Caries Activity: A Triple-Blind Randomized Clinical Trial,”2025. (610 children, 24 months; most active lesions inactivated.)

• “Ozone therapy for the treatment of dental caries,” Cochrane review, 2004. (The insufficient-evidence verdict.)

• “Comparative evaluation of antiplaque and antigingivitis effects of an herbal and chlorine dioxide mouthwashes,” 2018. (Randomized trial; chlorine dioxide reduced plaque and Streptococcus mutans.)

• Kyoto University, New drug to regenerate lost teeth, 2021. (The USAG-1 antibody research behind the human trials.)

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