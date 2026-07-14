455. Martha Carlin shares her innovative and successful approach to treating Parkinson's.

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This post is in three parts:

A summary of Martha Carlin’s fantastic book A transcript of the interview, which was so good that you might read it first An academic exploration of Sugar Shift, Martha Carlin’s revolutionary new 8-part probiotic. It helped her husband see almost unheard-of improvements in his Parkinson’s disease

1. Martha Carlin audits Parkinson’s in her new book:

Summary

• Carlin’s CONNECTED follows her late husband John’s 23-year journey with Parkinson’s and her parallel shift from corporate auditor to one of the country’s most original microbiome researchers.

• The book argues that chronic disease is a systems failure: antibiotic damage to mitochondria, glyphosate exposure, mineral depletion, and a gut microbiome stripped of keystone species set the stage decades before the first tremor.

• A 90-year-old Australian applied mathematician, Barry Ninham, provides the physics: the glycocalyx (the sugar-protein coating lining every cell), structured water, nanobubbles, and the breakdown of mean-field statistics in living tissue.

• The Michael J. Fox Foundation (MJFF) has raised $2.5 billion over 25 years, yet no cure has been produced. Carlin traces how Sergey Brin’s obsession with LRRK2 (Leucine-rich repeat kinase 2) funneled a decade of research into a single gene.

• A practical Appendix A outlines what to do: Take Martha’s Sugar Shift probiotic to lower endotoxin levels, Beam Minerals to bind glyphosate, Revásca for glycocalyx repair, fermented foods, and a soil-based probiotic called Dietzia, which is now in trials in Cuba and Bahrain for mycobacterial co-infection.

• The closing “Auditor’s Warning” on fluoroquinolone toxicity, which names Cipro (ciprofloxacin), Levaquin (levofloxacin), and Avelox (moxifloxacin), should be torn out and handed to every primary care doctor still prescribing these drugs for sinus infections.

Martha Carlin’s CONNECTED: Love, Loss, and the Unseen Forces Behind Chronic Disease arrived this spring from Silversmith Press. 346 pages, 27 chapters, four appendices, and a closing “Auditor’s Warning” on fluoroquinolone damage. The book is part memoir, part scientific reckoning, and part field manual for anyone who suspects modern medicine has lost the plot on chronic disease. It may be the most important book on Parkinson’s published in 20 years. Order it from the references at the bottom of the post.

A diagnosis treated as a systems problem

John Carlin was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in November 2002 by a neurologist with a cold bedside manner. The neurologist told John he had the disease before finishing the exam.

Comment: These docs deal with chronic diseases for which they have been brainwashed into believing no treatment is possible, so they are mostly cold fish. My neurologist basically told me I was f**ked, that I would gradually deteriorate, and that my tremor would spread throughout my body. He seemed to take some delight in busting my buzz.

Martha had already spotted the warning signs: a pinky tremor, a tongue tremor, and the flattening of facial micro-expressions that humans read without realizing they are doing so.

A week later, Martha flew to Costa Rica for a yoga retreat she’d already booked. She returned a different person. By the end of the retreat, she’d found the Weston A. Price Foundation and decided the diagnosis was a systems problem, like a failing corporate balance sheet. She’d spent her career as a corporate turnaround auditor. Now she’d audit a body.

That metaphor drives the rest of the book. Carlin argues that the microbiome is the body’s general ledger, and the trail of antibiotics, infections, exposures, and depletions over a lifetime is the audit trail. Read it carefully enough, and a chronic illness begins to make sense.

The antimycin clue

Martin Blaser’s Missing Microbes hit Carlin in 2014 and rearranged everything she’d been circling for a decade. Antibiotics, she learned, don’t kill only the targeted pathogens; they strip entire microbial communities, and some never recover. She began asking everyone with Parkinson’s about childhood antibiotic exposure. Patterns emerged. Repeated strep infections in childhood, followed by repeated antibiotic courses, kept appearing. She pulled data from 23andMe and found a measurable signal: 4 or more childhood strep infections correlated with elevated Parkinson’s risk in adulthood.

A deeper clue emerged at the 2015 Gordon Research Conference on Parkinson’s. Researchers presenting on mitochondrial dysfunction repeatedly used antimycin A, an antibiotic, to induce the damage they were studying. The field was using an antibiotic to model the mitochondrial collapse central to Parkinson’s, yet no one was asking what cumulative lifetime antibiotic exposure does to people who haven’t yet been diagnosed.

That single observation reframes most of mainstream neurology research as a story it doesn’t want to tell.

The Pandora virus

In 2015, whole-genome sequencing of John’s stool revealed something no one expected: Pandora virus, one of the so-called giant viruses with genomes more complex than many bacteria. The virus had been described in two places on Earth, along a stretch of the Chilean coast and at a site in Australia 25 kilometers from a farm John and Martha had visited in 2010. That farm is where John contracted a 4-month mystery illness that left him 12 pounds lighter. He was treated empirically with Levaquin (levofloxacin), which pulled him back from the edge.

She wrote to the French virologist who first described the Pandora virus. He insisted that humans couldn’t carry it. When she sent him the genome assembly, he acknowledged the evidence was undeniable. He later published his findings without crediting her for the connection.

This is a recurring pattern in the book. Carlin connects the dots, sends the insight up the credentialed ladder, and watches the credentialed world quietly absorb it without acknowledgment.

Where biology’s foundations broke

Carlin’s collaboration with Barry Ninham forms the intellectual backbone of CONNECTED. Ninham, a 90-year-old Australian applied mathematician and physical chemist with an h-index over 100*, has spent 60 years demonstrating that the foundations of modern biochemistry don’t apply to living systems.

* An h-index over 100 signifies an exceptionally high level of career achievement, meaning an author has published at least 100 papers, each cited 100 or more times. This benchmark is typically achieved only by elite, late-career scientists.

Mean-field math smooths out the variation that drives biological behavior. Water is not a neutral background in biology; it’s a structured medium whose properties change in the presence of ions and surfaces. Membranes, interfaces, and the glycocalyx do most of the work people attribute to genes and receptors.

Ninham’s view: misfolded proteins such as alpha-synuclein and beta-amyloid aren’t mysteries when viewed through the lens of interfacial physics rather than runaway molecular biology. They exhibit predictable behavior in crowded, surface-dominated systems. Carlin integrates this into a unified framework. The glycocalyx is a universal, nanostructured infrastructure lining blood vessels, the gut, and the blood-brain barrier. Gut microbial ecology and endotoxin load drive glycocalyx damage. Mineral depletion is the underlying terrain.

The mycobacterial thread

Around 2017, Carlin found a paper showing that LRRK2, the most heavily researched Parkinson’s gene in the world, acts as a negative regulator of phagosome maturation in macrophages infected with Mycobacterium tuberculosis. A phagosome is the bubble a white blood cell uses to digest a captured microbe. This single gene, which drives billions of dollars of Parkinson’s research, is part of the immune pathway that controls tuberculosis.

She spent years trying to understand what it meant. She found Mycobacterium lentiflavum in John’s stool and confirmed ESAT-6-positive blood tests in triplicate. ESAT-6 is a virulence factor used to detect latent tuberculosis, even when standard skin tests are negative. She tried to add a rapamycin (sirolimus) trial to John’s care plan with his neurologist. He refused: “not standard of care.” She then partnered with a retired eye surgeon, Tom Dow, on a soil-based probiotic called Dietzia, which outcompetes mycobacterial pathogens for iron. It now has clinical trials lined up in Cuba and Bahrain.

The pattern Carlin lays out is one most working physicians know in their bones, though few will say it out loud. Once we name a disease, the system stops looking for what’s underneath it. After antibiotics arrived, chronic mycobacterial co-infection was renamed and split into more than 100 autoimmune and neurological diagnoses. The industries that grew up around those names have no reason to look back.

$2.5 billion and the quiet retreat from the word cure

Chapter 24, “The Foundations Were Wrong,” is the most measured demolition I’ve read of a celebrity-driven research charity. The numbers are clean. 25 years. $2.5 billion raised in the name of curing Parkinson’s. No cure. The word “cure” itself was quietly replaced over the past decade with language about biomarkers and clinical trial selection.

Carlin’s diagnosis of how this happened is sobering. Money doesn’t transfer philosophy. When Andy Grove pledged $40 million to MJFF in 2008, he sought to graft Intel’s “move fast and break things” ethos onto the foundation. By the time he died in 2016, that ethos had disappeared. Instead, the foundation had absorbed the very academic culture it was meant to challenge. By 2019, Carlin watched scientists at the Gordon Conferences* court foundation officers at lunch tables, the way junior associates court senior partners at a law firm.

*Gordon Research Conferences are a group of prestigious, well-funded, international, nonprofit scientific conferences established in 1931, covering frontier research in chemistry, physics, and the biological sciences.

Sergey Brin funneled his LRRK2 fortune into a decade of basic research on a single gene. Most of the field followed the money. Filip Scheperjans, who published the first paper linking the gut microbiota to Parkinson’s, had his original study funded by MJFF but was denied follow-up funding. The microbiome track at the Gordon Conferences grew from zero in 2015 to 30% by 2025, only because outsiders like Carlin kept pushing.

Comment: I attended Carlin’s Stout’s Island meeting in northern Wisconsin in 2025, along with my wife, Judy. Martha had kindly secured a grant that covered the entire cost, so we were treated to the adventure. The group included Barry Ninham, Hans Vink, Martin Feelisch, Filip Scheperjans, Malú Tansey, and a handful of patients with Parkinson’s, including me. Ninham opened by telling a room full of scientists that the foundations of modern science are largely nonsense. About half the room was electrified, while the other half fell quiet for the rest of the meeting. That was the point of the gathering, and Carlin held the room together with a grace I don’t have.

I did not fully understand the meeting’s dynamics and was critical of the academics. They seemed to be looking only under the streetlight illuminating government study funding rather than seeking the simple cures all around us. This is a widespread disease among these people, but I suppose they have to survive economically, just like anyone else. There was also an air of intellectual pretension and superiority that I found hard to tolerate, given the hardships and challenges of my brutal career. Only after reading Martha’s book did I begin to appreciate her accomplishments and the management skills required to herd this pack of independent cats in a productive direction.

What to do now

Appendix A, the book’s most useful 8 pages, is for anyone with a chronic illness or a family member with one. It starts with the gut. Martha’s product Sugar Shift is used to lower endotoxin (LPS, lipopolysaccharide, the inflammatory component of gram-negative bacterial cell walls) and to support butyrate-producing bacteria. Warm water with a pinch of kosher salt first thing in the morning helps keep the bowels moving. Fermented vegetables are added gradually.

The next layer is mineral replenishment. Humic and fulvic mineral products, such as those from Beam Minerals, bind glyphosate and replenish the trace minerals stripped from modern soil. Morley Robbins and the Root Cause Protocol are recommended for further reading.

Glycocalyx repair has a dedicated section. Revásca provides structural support; bone broth supplies hyaluronic acid (the sugar molecule that gives cartilage and skin their cushion); seaweed and inner-leaf aloe; and polyphenol-rich foods. Diet cleanup is framed as simplification rather than orthodoxy. The Wahls Protocol, Nourishing Traditions, and The Microbiome Cookbook are offered as scaffolding.

The final 3 pages, titled “Auditor’s Warning,” name Cipro (ciprofloxacin), Levaquin (levofloxacin), and Avelox (moxifloxacin) by brand and generic name. They describe tendon ruptures that occur months after the last dose, peripheral neuropathy (tingling and numbness in the limbs), mitochondrial dysfunction causing profound fatigue, and central nervous system effects that mimic primary neurological disease. For a Parkinson’s patient, Carlin writes, being floxed is like pouring gasoline on a fire. I’d hand this section to every primary care doctor in America who still writes these prescriptions for sinus infections.

Why this book matters now

CONNECTED is a love story. Carlin says so on the first page and means it on every page that follows. It’s also the most thorough indictment I’ve read of a research outfit that has lost the ability to cure the diseases it raises money to fight. Both are true at once, and the book holds both without flinching.

The science holds up. Carlin has spent 20 years immersed in the primary literature. She has run the bioinformatics herself, funded studies out of pocket, and built three companies along the way. She has done what credentialed neurology has not, and she has done it while burying a husband she loved for 30 years.

Buy the book. Then send a copy to anyone you know who’s facing a chronic diagnosis and being told there’s nothing to do.

Selected references

• CONNECTED: Love, Loss, and the Unseen Forces Behind Chronic Disease (BiotiQuest)

• The BioCollective

• Do Gut Microbes Predict or Cause Diseases Like Parkinson’s? (Martha Carlin TEDxBoulder)

• Rethinking Parkinson’s Disease (Martha’s Quest blog)

• Gut microbiota are related to Parkinson’s disease and clinical phenotype (Scheperjans et al., 2015)

• The Story of Sugar Shift (BiotiQuest blog)

• The Root Cause Protocol (Morley Robbins)

2. An old man’s disease at 44: An abridged transcript of Martha’s chat with us

Narrated by Martha Carlin

Summary

● John got a Parkinson’s diagnosis at 44, months after a marathon. His doctors offered no cure and little hope.

● I trained as an auditor, so I mapped his whole system for the breakpoints and started with food, then water, then the gut.

● The 2014 book Missing Microbes and the first gut-bacteria paper on Parkinson’s pulled me out of a high-paid business career.

● I built a probiotic, Sugar Shift, for John in 2016. His feet stopped freezing, his cane went away, and his rating score dropped 40%.

● The glycocalyx, a sugar-coated layer over every cell, is central to my work with Dr. Barry Ninham on the physical chemistry of Parkinson’s.

● John died of a pulmonary embolism in 2024. Nobody screens Parkinson’s patients for the clot risk that killed him.

The diagnosis

My journey started almost 24 years ago. My husband John was 44, a few months past the San Diego Marathon, when a neurologist confirmed Parkinson’s disease. It didn’t compute. How does a young man get an old man’s disease?

He looked healthy, and the early signs were small. A slight tremor in his left pinky, a tremor in his tongue, a loss of facial expression. His eyes had stopped focusing on me, as if he were looking through me. I described that look years later in a TED Talk.

I had read Michael J. Fox’s book that year and pushed John to see our internist. The internist went through the results and told him everything looked great. I asked about the tremor and the lost expression, which John hadn’t mentioned to him. An internist giving a 44-year-old his annual checkup isn’t looking for Parkinson’s, because nobody expects it. The moment I named the symptoms, the doctor’s face changed and he sent us to a neurologist.

The neurologist confirmed it within a few weeks. He looked at me and said, “You know what I’m going to say, don’t you?”

The retreat

John was in shock, but I had a yoga retreat planned for about a week later, and he told me to go. One speaker there talked about Dr. Weston A. Price and his book Nutrition and Physical Degeneration. I had never thought of food as a problem or of convenience meals as a loss of nutrition.

My job kept me on the road 50% of the time. John was home with the kids, and he was no cook. His standard meal was a sleeve of pasta with a jar of tomato sauce, or something frozen off the Schwan’s truck. He had been drinking soy protein shakes from a neighbor’s multi-level marketing line every day for 2 years.

I came home with a new sense of how much food mattered, and my background helped. I trained as an accountant and an auditor, so I never take anything at face value and examine the evidence myself. I also trained in a method for assessing business risk called transaction flow review, where you map everything moving through a system and identify the breakpoints. I took that mindset and pointed it at Parkinson’s, starting with the food supply.

I bought a textbook called Nutritional Epigenetics and read everything I found on soy. We threw all of it out. The frozen food, the shakes, and the soy milk went. We moved to Sally Fallon’s cookbook Nourishing Traditions, built on Weston Price, and focused on nourishing food. Not long after, John’s tremor improved so much you couldn’t see it most of the time.

For the first 12 years, I studied food and the chemicals sprayed on it. The link between herbicides, pesticides, and Parkinson’s had early hints, but little research to back it up.

A curse, not a cure

The doctor had told John that medicine had little to offer. Here we are 24 years later, and that message hasn’t changed. I’ve interviewed about 35 people for a docuseries called Voices of Parkinson’s, and most still hear the same words: progressive neurodegenerative disease, no cure, little to be done.

That’s a curse laid on a person. When you take away a man’s hope, you take away his drive to improve. A few neurologists now suggest exercise. Most still hand over the medication and the timeline.

Parkinson’s has doubled in young people over each of the last two decades. That kind of rise points to an environmental cause. The younger patients hunt for causes and actions, and the older ones tend not to. John called it the 80-20 rule. About 80% of patients take the diagnosis and stop trying, and the other 20% fight to recover agency over their health.

Missing microbes

For the first dozen years, I was trying to help John, not the world. He got deep into the exercise world in 2008. The turn came in 2014, when I read Missing Microbes by Dr. Martin Blaser. John had taken heavy antibiotics as a child for repeated strep infections. Over the years, I met other Parkinson’s patients with the same history, or with a year or two of acne antibiotics that wiped out the gut.

Later that year, the first paper split Parkinson’s into two types, tremor-dominant and posture-dominant, by gut bacteria, and that was my answer. I left a high-paying business career to start a company that collects people’s stool.

After I read that first paper by Dr. Scheperjans, I woke at two every morning. John set up flip charts in the living room, and I filled them with ideas for an hour or two before going back to sleep. I didn’t want to lose a single piece of how it all fit together.

The book and the science

My book is called Connected: Love, Loss and the Unseen Forces Behind Chronic Disease. It tells John’s story and mine, and it goes into deep science in places. I wrote it for the lay reader, though some passages get technical. It’s also my indictment of the science we’re told is settled. That science isn’t settled, and it isn’t good. It doesn’t grasp the whole system, and almost nobody is looking for the causes of Parkinson’s.

I say causes, plural, on purpose. Dr. Barry Ninham and I published a paper this April on the physical chemistry of Parkinson’s. Many different assaults damage our cell membranes and the glycocalyx, the body's surface layer. As you try to fix one problem, you destabilize the system, and the electrolytes worst of all.

The field now talks about brain-first or body-first Parkinson’s, driven by chemical assault or microbial colonization through the nose or the mouth. The “World Parkinson’s Congress” mentions the microbiome, but nowhere near the scale it deserves. Its new president is Malu Tanzi, who attended a small meeting I hosted in Wisconsin. Dr. Ninham and I have 6 more papers in the works, some reaching past Parkinson’s into the same mechanisms, and he is 90 years old.

The simple place to start

My book ends with an appendix I call the simple place to start. Ray Dorsey’s book The Parkinson’s Plan covers the chemical exposures well and lists what to avoid. It doesn’t cover the microbiome, or how those exposures hit the gut, or how to clear a toxic burden once it builds up. I start with the things John and I did first.

The first fix is the water. Our public water systems were designed 100 years ago to kill bacteria, and chlorine is the main tool. Chlorinated water kills the bacteria in your gut too. Our wastewater now holds drug residue because the medicines people take pass through the body half-metabolized and reach the public supply through urine. Get a good filter, then remineralize, because filtering the toxins out strips the minerals you need. If filtering isn’t an option, buy mineral water from a source like Eldorado, bottled in glass, which keeps out the microplastics.

The second fix is a whole-foods diet. Use the Dirty Dozen list to decide what has to be organic. Not everything does, but aim for as much as possible. Go to the farmer’s market and talk to the grower. He’ll tell you what chemicals he used and when, and the timing matters. Get away from processed, prepackaged food.

Fresh food means chopping, and chopping is hard with Parkinson’s. I’m working with a Parkinson’s nonprofit on community kitchens where a chef or student chefs prep the ingredients and patients take them home. Pre-chopped grocery items beat processed food, but many are coated with anti-enzymatic chemicals that kill the same gut enzymes you need to digest. Restaurants pose a different problem, since you don’t know the source, the preservatives, or whether anything is organic. Order the least processed meal on the menu.

The glycocalyx

The glycocalyx was a foundation of that Wisconsin meeting and of our paper. It’s a fuzzy layer that coats every cell in the body, and it lines the gut, the brain, and the blood vessels. It’s a sugar-coated surface of proteoglycans, meaning proteins and sugars, and it sorts what gets in and what stays out.

All kinds of chemical stressors damage it, and endurance sport damages it too. John’s marathon pounding tore at his. The layer breaks down and rebuilds on a constant cycle, so you want to feed it the raw materials. Revasca is one supplement that helps, and Arterosil is another, slightly different.

Bone broth matters because hyaluronic acid is a main component of the layer, and bone broth is full of it. Dr. Natasha Campbell-McBride built her GAPS diet, short for Gut and Psychology Syndrome, around bone broth for the same reason. Seaweed works too, whether sea moss or kelp, because it’s built from the same polymers, and aloe vera helps as well. Seaweed, hyaluronic acid, and aloe vera all hold large amounts of water, so they keep cells hydrated and protected. The herbicide glyphosate does the opposite. It pulls the water out and damages the layer.

I write about this on my Substack, Martha’s Quest. Glyphosate disrupts bifidobacteria in the gut, which disrupts folate metabolism. The B vitamins are made in the gut by gut bacteria, so when you kill the bacteria, you lose the vitamins.

Sugar Shift

I built a probiotic for John in 2016. The idea came from the “World Parkinson’s Congress.” A citizen-science group called Clinic Crowd published a paper by an Israeli researcher showing that the sugar alcohol mannitol prevented the aggregation of proteins implicated in Parkinson’s. In the animal model, the proteins were extracted from the brain and cleared.

I bought a chemistry book on mannitol. The molecule is a free-radical scavenger, used in medicine for brain trauma and drug delivery. Its first chapter was about bacteria, the probiotic organisms that turn glucose and fructose, which we all eat too much of, into mannitol. I wanted to build a small team of bacteria to restore that function in the gut.

I called my friend Steve, a fermentation chemist with more than 20 years in the probiotics industry. He said he’d assemble a team, and he did it in about 90 days at almost no cost. We named the product Sugar Shift.

John started at Christmas, when he was walking with a cane, and his feet froze in crowds. We had more than 70 microbiome samples with whole-genome sequencing before he took the first dose. Within a month, the cane was gone. Four months later, he walked our daughter’s college graduation crowd with no trouble, and his microbiome tracked back toward a healthy human profile. After about a year, his score on the Unified Parkinson’s Disease Rating Scale (UPDRS) dropped from 35 to 20, representing a nearly 40% improvement. The higher the number, the worse the disease. He held near 20 for about 4 years, until COVID, which does heavy damage to the glycocalyx and the blood vessels.

Comment: You can buy Sugar Shift HERE on their website. If you go to their website, you can use the code YOHO for a 10% discount.

The clinical trial

We didn’t sell Sugar Shift at first. We handed it to people and gathered feedback. In 2021, during COVID, we moved away from collecting stool and focused on the probiotics. We built a computer model that reads the genome of each strain, works out what each one does, and predicts how they act together as a team in the gut. John’s before-and-after data proved the model.

Parkinson’s has no agreed clinical endpoints, so we ran the trial in diabetes, since we knew the formula converted sugars. I also held a hospital dataset of about 10,000 Parkinson’s patients over 20 years, and insulin dysregulation, high or low, was the top comorbidity. We measured serum endotoxin, also called serum lipopolysaccharide (LPS), because it’s a marker in diabetes, Parkinson’s, depression, and autism, and it is derived from Gram-negative bacteria.

In our trial, LPS was the marker that changed the most at 3 and 6 months, and by 6 months, it was almost gone. We had shifted the gut back to an anaerobic state, and the gram-negative bacteria that make the inflammatory LPS were gone. Bifidobacteria rose, feeding folate and B vitamins, and several other keystone species returned. The ecosystem started to flourish again.

Two a day, and/ or yogurt

The dose is 2 Sugar Shift capsules a day. Dr. William Davis wrote about us in his book Super Gut, and his readers started fermenting the capsules into yogurt. When you grow a capsule for 36 hours, as Davis teaches, you get a much higher bacterial count. You also get a load of metabolic products the microbes make as a team. Those include short-chain fatty acids that feed the gut and vitamins that make nutrients easier to absorb. Some people start with a quarter cup of yogurt and build from there.

Making it is simple: open a capsule, pour the powder into your milk, whisk it, and keep everything sterile. I show the steps on my YouTube channel, Biotic Quest. A yogurt machine company called Luvele sells a culture starter and jars, with cleaner videos than mine.

The mountains

The diagnosis is not the end of a life. Lori Schneider has multiple sclerosis, climbed the tallest peak on every continent after her diagnosis, and leads a foundation called Empowerment Through Adventure. She invited John to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, and John brought me as his paired climbing partner. In 2011, we reached the summit. We stopped near the top and looked at each other because, in 2002, at the time of the diagnosis, we’d never have pictured this 9 years on.

John wanted to ice climb, so from 2016 to 2020, we spent every winter on the frozen canyons of Colorado. That was almost 20 years into his Parkinson’s.

The right kind of exercise

Exercise helped John more than almost anything, but the kind matters. He worked with Dr. Jay Alberts of the Cleveland Clinic on Pedaling for Parkinson’s. You push a stationary or tandem bike at 80 to 90 revolutions per minute for about an hour, 3 or 4 times a week. Clinical research shows a near-35 % drop in symptoms. John took the program across the country and set up sessions in YMCAs.

Running was the exception because marathon training disrupts electrolytes, tears the glycocalyx, and destabilizes the whole system. I tell endurance athletes to stop that strain and find something gentler. Jim Fixx, the famous runner, dropped dead of a heart attack at 52 while he was still running. Running floods the body with free radicals and oxidative stress, which is the last thing a Parkinson’s patient needs.

A parasite named Toxoplasma

About a year and a half into the Sugar Shift work, John was doing well. One of my advisors, the infectious-disease researcher Dr. Rita Colwell, sat with me at a conference reviewing our samples. She pointed at John’s and asked whose it was. She had spotted Toxoplasma gondii, a parasite that can cause some or all of his symptoms. I found European papers proposing it as a cause of Parkinson’s.

We had both oral and fecal samples from John. Rita told me the parasite should never appear in either one, because it’s an intracellular parasite that belongs inside cells, not in saliva or stool. Its presence in his saliva and stool meant the infection went back his whole life, likely from the womb, and the research supports that route.

We brought the data and the papers to the internist, and he treated John and me with Bactrim (sulfamethoxazole and trimethoprim), a sulfa drug. Sulfa is a sulfated compound, so it likely interacts with the glycocalyx as well, but John’s memory improved sharply. The Bactrim also wiped out everything Sugar Shift had built. So we did a fecal transplant, and it took John back to his Sugar Shift baseline far faster than the capsules had the first time.

John died of a pulmonary embolism in September 2024.

The clot ties back to the glycocalyx and the vessel wall. We practice reductionist medicine, so nobody screens Parkinson’s patients for cardiovascular risk. Eighteen months after John passed, the director of Parkinson’s Point, the center he helped build, pulled me aside. She told me 5 more of her Parkinson’s patients had died that year from pulmonary embolism. That clot risk is an unstudied danger, and we should be checking cardiovascular health and the state of the glycocalyx in every Parkinson’s patient.

Children

Sugar Shift is safe for children. Start a child on half a capsule, or a small spoon of the yogurt with fruit, and ease in. The evidence for probiotics in children is solid. The shift back to a healthy gut brings a grumbly stomach during the transition, so go gentle with them.

The starting line

When the neurologist asked if I knew what he was going to say, he meant the end of the story. He was wrong about that. John and I had 22 more years, a summit in Africa, frozen waterfalls in Colorado, and a product that put his cane in the closet. A Parkinson’s diagnosis is a starting line, not a sentence.

Selected references

Martha Carlin, Connected: Love, Loss, and the Unseen Forces Behind Chronic Disease

Martha’s Quest, her microbiome newsletter and archive.

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BiotiQuest, Sugar Shift, the probiotic formula.

BiotiQuest, Sugar Shift Starter Culture, for making the yogurt.

Barry Ninham, Matthew Battye, and Martha Carlin, “Gut, brain and the Glycocalyx: A portrait of Parkinson’s disease”, Advances in Colloid and Interface Science (2026).

Filip Scheperjans and colleagues, “Gut microbiota are related to Parkinson’s disease and clinical phenotype”, Movement Disorders (2015).

All about Dr. Tamara Santa Ana, DC

Belle Haven Integrative Wellness

203 N. Main Street, Suite 100 • Lexington, VA 24450

drtsanta@protonmail.com • 540-462-7750 • tammybennettomd.com

Dr. Tamara is the founder of Belle Haven Integrative Wellness, with a downtown office at 203 N. Main Street in historic Lexington, Virginia, and an in-house healing sanctuary set on 28 acres in the Blue Ridge Mountains. There, the most complex, multi-system cases can stay on-site for immersive, closely monitored care — a rare model that lets terrain-based medicine work the way it’s meant to, with time and continuity rather than fifteen-minute appointments.

With nearly 45 years of clinical experience, Dr. Tamara practices functional and bioenergetic medicine, integrating tools like AO Scan, HeartQuest HRV, OligoScan, and functional genomics to see the whole person. She trained directly under pioneers in the field, holds Cowden Protocol certification, and specializes in Parkinson’s disease, tick-borne illness, neurodegeneration, and complex chronic illness — the cases others have often set aside.

She is available for virtual and in-person consultations. I recommend her without reservation.

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If you promise to share this post with any friends who might be interested and to buy and review Martha’s book on Amazon, I will leave the PDF behind the paywall available to download for a short time. Grab it before it vanishes and spread the word about her book. Although Martha is not in it for the money, this fantastic work deserves to be seen everywhere and have wide sales. Share

Also behind the paywall are some of Dr. Tamara’s clinical success stories. They are shared not as promises, but as genuine rays of hope — real people whose outcomes reflect a simple conviction: that a hard verdict isn’t always the final word, and that the body, well supported, often has more capacity to heal than we’re told.

There is additionally a multi-page discussion of Sugar Shift, including its components, actions, and the expected time course for producing Parkinson’s improvement. Don’t miss that if you or a loved one has Parkinson’s.

YOU DO NOT HAVE TO SPEND MONEY TO HELP ME ; click the title to find out how.

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A few of Dr. Tamara’s clinical reports

A Ray of Hope: Supporting the Kidneys When Dialysis Seems Inevitable

Two years ago, my mother-in-law — then 92 — was told she needed to begin dialysis immediately or she would die. She’s a tough woman, and she made her decision firmly: no dialysis. Because she was so clear, I felt I could step in and try to support her kidneys directly.

I used three things:

• NAC (N-acetylcysteine), 1200 mg daily — a powerful antioxidant and glutathione precursor that helps protect kidney tissue from oxidative stress. • Renelix — a German spagyric homeopathic by Pekana, used for gentle renal drainage and kidney support. • RenaFood — a whole-food kidney support nutrient by Standard Process.

She is now 94, doing wonderfully, and there has been no further talk of dialysis at all.

I share this not as a promise — every person and every kidney is different — but as a genuine ray of hope. A verdict that sounds final isn’t always final. The body often has more capacity to recover than we’re told, especially when we support the terrain rather than simply accepting the outcome. If you or someone you love has been handed a hard prognosis, it can be worth asking whether there’s more that can be done.

Morning Headaches and a Nutrient Called Molybdenum

What’s happening in the body

Your body breaks down sulfur from food and supplements in a series of steps. One of the last steps uses an enzyme called sulfite oxidase. This enzyme turns a substance called sulfite into a harmless one called sulfate. To do its job, the enzyme needs a mineral called molybdenum. If molybdenum is low—or the enzyme is just working slowly—sulfite starts to build up instead of clearing out.

Why the headaches come in the morning

While you sleep, you aren’t eating, so no new molybdenum is coming in to help. Meanwhile, your body is still working through all the sulfur it took in during the day. This can come from foods high in sulfur and from certain supplements, including those with sulfur-based compounds like alpha-lipoic acid or glutathione builders. As the hours pass, sulfite slowly piles up and is usually highest by morning. Sulfite can irritate blood vessels, so many people wake up with a headache that fades once they eat and start moving.

A mild-to-moderate slowdown is what we’re describing here—not a severe, sudden reaction. The headaches come and go, they’re usually worse after high-sulfur days, and they respond well to support. You don’t have to cut out sulfur completely.

What helps

• A small dose of molybdenum is the most direct fix. It gives the enzyme what it needs to keep up. Taking it in the evening can help cover the overnight hours when sulfite tends to build. • Spread out sulfur-based supplements, taking them earlier in the day instead of grouping them near bedtime. • Keep an eye on copper. Molybdenum and copper work against each other, so with steady molybdenum use we want to make sure copper stays in a healthy range.

Why this is worth doing

The change here can be life-altering. Going from a 9-out-of-10 morning headache down to a 1-out-of-10 is not a small thing. It can give you back real sleep, clear the fog that clouds the whole day, lift your mood, and let you show up fully for work and for the people you love. It’s remarkable that correcting one simple nutrient can make such a big difference in how you feel and live.

3. Appendix: An explanation of BiotiQuest® Sugar Shift®

A Probiotic Consortium Built to Transform Gut and Metabolic Health

Clinical Commentary by Dr. Tamara Santa Ana, DC

Vital Energy Nutrition Center • Lexington, Virginia

Why This Formula Exists

Sugar Shift® was not born in a laboratory or conceived by a marketing team. It was born from a husband’s diagnosis with Parkinson’s disease and his wife’s refusal to accept that nothing could be done.

Martha Carlin, the founder of BiotiQuest, began researching the relationship between the gut microbiome, sugar metabolism, and neurological disease after her husband John was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. What she discovered led her to build one of the most thoughtfully targeted probiotic formulas on the market — one that addresses not just “gut health” generically, but the specific metabolic and inflammatory mechanisms that drive whole-body dysfunction.

The result is a patented, 8-strain consortium with a single governing principle: convert harmful excess sugars into beneficial compounds, reduce endotoxin load, and restore the kind of microbiome diversity that allows the body — and the brain — to heal.

“This is the first probiotic that has been created with Parkinson’s disease in mind — and the science behind it is genuinely compelling.”

The Central Mechanism: From Sugar to Medicine

Most people think of probiotics as “adding good bacteria.” Sugar Shift® does something more sophisticated: it deploys a coordinated team of microorganisms whose collective metabolism actively transforms your internal chemistry.

The key conversion is this: specific strains within the formula — particularly Leuconostoc mesenteroides and Lactobacillus reuteri — convert excess glucose and fructose into mannitol.

What is Mannitol and Why Does It Matter?

Mannitol is a sugar alcohol and potent free radical scavenger. Unlike glucose and fructose, it is not conventionally metabolized by the body — instead, it performs therapeutic work before being safely excreted in the urine. Here is why this is remarkable:

→ Mannitol is under active scientific investigation as a neuroprotective compound in Parkinson’s disease research

→ Israeli researchers demonstrated that mannitol inhibits alpha-synuclein aggregation in Parkinson’s disease models. Alpha-synuclein misfolding and clumping is the hallmark pathology of PD.

→ Mannitol acts as a prebiotic — it feeds beneficial microbes and promotes greater microbiome diversity

→ By converting fructose out of circulation, Sugar Shift® reduces the metabolic burden that drives insulin resistance, inflammation, and gut dysbiosis

In essence, the formula takes the sugars that would otherwise feed harmful bacteria and metabolic dysfunction, and converts them into medicine.

What the Clinical Study Showed

BiotiQuest conducted a double-blind, 90-day clinical study on Sugar Shift®. The results are worth examining:

✓ 70% of participants experienced improvements in fasting and post-meal blood glucose

✓ 100% of participants experienced a reduction in serum endotoxin

✓ Significant reduction in insulin with significant improvement in insulin sensitivity

✓ Significant increase in butyrate-producing bacteria

✓ Significant increase in microbial diversity

✓ Significant increase in beneficial bacteria including Bifidobacteria

✓ Significant increase in detoxification enzymes

The endotoxin finding deserves special attention. Endotoxin — also called lipopolysaccharide or LPS — is a component of the outer membrane of Gram-negative bacteria. When it leaks through a damaged gut lining into circulation, it triggers systemic inflammation. In neurological disease, LPS-driven neuroinflammation is considered a major accelerant of progression. A 100% rate of endotoxin reduction across participants is a clinically meaningful finding.

The Eight-Strain Consortium: What Each Member Does

This is not a random collection of bacteria. Each strain was selected for a specific functional role. Together, they form what the researchers call a “guild” — an ecological team whose members complement and reinforce one another.

★ Leuconostoc mesenteroides is highlighted as the keystone strain for its unique mannitol-producing and neuroprotective properties.

Strain

Primary Role

Key Health Benefits

Leuconostoc mesenteroides (LM-37)

Mannitol Producer & Alpha-Synuclein Protector

Converts glucose and fructose into mannitol — a powerful free radical scavenger under active investigation for inhibiting alpha-synuclein aggregation, the core pathology of Parkinson’s disease. Also synthesizes vitamin B12.

Lactobacillus plantarum (LP-36)

Detoxifier & Gut Barrier Defender

Degrades glyphosate and chelates heavy metals including aluminum. Breaks down acetaldehyde (a membrane-damaging compound), produces butyrate to protect the gut lining, and generates antimicrobial peptides that control pathogens.

Pediococcus acidilactici (PA-68)

Pathogen Controller & Barrier Protector

Produces pediocin A, a natural bacteriocin with antiviral and anti-listerial properties. May prevent inflammatory compounds (including LPS/endotoxin) from crossing the gut lining into circulation.

Lactobacillus paracasei

Protein Digester & Immune Modulator

Breaks down proteins while increasing amino acid absorption. Demonstrated immune-boosting and anti-inflammatory characteristics relevant to neuroinflammatory conditions.

Lactobacillus reuteri (PCR7)

Oxytocin Booster & Antimicrobial Producer

Produces antimicrobial substances, converts glucose to mannitol, and is associated with increased oxytocin production. May reduce pro-inflammatory cytokines and accelerate tissue healing.

Bifidobacterium bifidum

Oxidative Damage Repair Specialist

Produces enzymes that repair oxidative damage — a critical function in neurodegenerative disease where oxidative stress drives progression. Stimulates the growth of butyrate-producing commensal bacteria.

Bifidobacterium longum

Gut-Brain Axis Regulator

Modulates the immune system and digests resistant carbohydrates. Research suggests it alleviates acute stress, reduces oxidative stress, and may stimulate sleep centers in the brain — addressing the sleep disruption common in neurological conditions.

Bacillus subtilis (DE-111)

Spore-Based Immune Enhancer

Survives stomach acid as a spore and germinates in the gut. Regulates gastrointestinal motility, addressing both constipation and diarrhea. Research in animal models suggests it inhibits alpha-synuclein aggregation.

The Prebiotic Partner: Inulin from Chicory

Each capsule also contains 50mg of inulin derived from chicory root. Inulin is a prebiotic fiber — it is not digested by the human body but selectively feeds the Bifidobacterium species within the formula. This creates a self-sustaining ecosystem: the probiotics arrive with their own food source, improving their chances of colonization and long-term residency in the gut.

Why the Consortium Works: The Ecology Argument

Single-strain probiotics have a fundamental limitation: the gut microbiome is an ecosystem, and ecosystems require diversity to achieve resilience. A single beneficial organism, introduced without ecological support, often fails to colonize meaningfully or sustain its effects.

Sugar Shift® operates on a different model — one borrowed from ecology rather than pharmacology. The eight strains are selected to perform complementary functions simultaneously:

› Leuconostoc and reuteri convert sugars into mannitol (metabolic transformation)

› Plantarum and Pediococcus control pathogens and protect the gut barrier (security)

› Bifidobacterium species repair oxidative damage and stimulate butyrate production (repair and fuel)

› Bacillus subtilis modulates pH and immune function (environmental regulation)

› Paracasei and longum optimize protein digestion, amino acid absorption, and gut-brain signaling (nutrition and communication)

Each member of the consortium supports the work of the others. The mannitol producers create a prebiotic environment that feeds the Bifidobacteria. The barrier protectors preserve the environment in which the butyrate producers can thrive. The spore-former modulates pH to maintain conditions favorable to the entire community.

This is how a healthy gut actually functions — not as a collection of individual players, but as an integrated, self-regulating ecosystem. Sugar Shift® is an attempt to reconstitute that ecosystem deliberately and precisely.

“The gut microbiome is not a medicine cabinet. It is a rainforest — and what it needs is not one more species, but the restoration of an entire community.”

Formulation & Quality Notes

All BiotiQuest products are gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, non-GMO, and vegan. The formula is covered under US Patent #11850270B2. The proprietary strains — LP-36, LM-37, and PA-68 — were developed and studied through The BioCollective, a microbiome research organization founded by Martha Carlin.

Dosage: 2 capsules daily — 1 in the morning and 1 with dinner. Each capsule delivers 22 billion CFU.

A Closing Note from Dr. Tamara Santa Ana, DC

I have reviewed the complete strain profile of Sugar Shift® through the lens of my clinical practice and my work with patients navigating neurological conditions. What distinguishes this formula is not any single ingredient, but the intentionality behind the assembly.

The mannitol-producing mechanism via Leuconostoc mesenteroides — and its intersection with alpha-synuclein research — is the kind of functional insight that emerges only when someone is willing to go deep into the science because their own family’s health depends on it. Martha Carlin did that work. The result is a formula that earns its place in a serious functional medicine protocol.

For my patients pursuing gut restoration as a foundation for whole-body healing, Sugar Shift® represents a thoughtful, well-researched, and clinically relevant option — particularly when metabolic dysregulation, neuroinflammation, and microbiome diversity are among the treatment priorities.

Comment: you can buy Sugar Shift through Amazon or Full Script, which is a little cheaper. The link to Full Script is at the top of most of my posts.

Dr. Tamara Santa Ana, DC | Vital Energy Nutrition Center | Lexington, VA | (540) 462-7750

This article is for educational purposes and reflects the clinical perspective of Dr. Tamara Santa Ana, DC. It does not constitute medical advice. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Sugar Shift® is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.