465. Portrait of a Psychopath--A forensic examination

Summary

•Robert F. Kennedy Jr., now the Secretary of Health and Human Services, spent about eight months retrieving Anthony Fauci’s private journals from 11 government servers. Senator Rand Paul released 1,141 pages covering December 2019 through December 2022 in late July 2026.

• The journals hand us the rarest thing in the study of a top psychopath: his private words set beside his public conduct. The gap between them is the marker that identifies the type.

• The AIDS and AZT years serve as the template. A poison was sold as a cure; the trials were corrupted; cheaper remedies were buried; and one investigator put the body count at 330,000.

• COVID ran the same playbook on a larger scale. Remdesivir was pushed, ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine were crushed, terror was manufactured, and the question of origin was managed.

• The money settles the diagnosis. Fauci reached about $15 million, far below what a corporate raider clears. The wealth was a byproduct. The harm was the point.

• The pardon does not close the file. The Fifth Amendment, perjury exposure, a contested autopen signature, and the state attorneys general remain open.

What follows is largely drawn from Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s The Real Anthony Fauci, the psychopath literature, and the Fauci journals that Rand Paul placed in the public record in July 2026. RFK Jr. is a lawyer and a lifelong Democrat who spent decades litigating against polluters and drug companies. He does not doubt that germs cause disease. He built his case on court filings, package inserts, and the accounts of the men who were in the room. I have added the diary, the money, and the legal reckoning that has since followed.

The specimen on the table

The skilled psychopath at the top of a government or a corporation is hard to study because he is the one who is never caught. He leaves no confession. He grooms the record. He dies decorated, and the people he damaged are written off as the cost of progress. The men studied forensically at Nuremberg were the exception, and even they had to lose a war first.

Fauci did not lose a war. He retired in 2022 as the federal government’s highest-paid employee, drew applause from the press, published a bestselling memoir in 2024, and secured a preemptive pardon on his way out the door.1 By ordinary measures, he won. Then his own hand betrayed him.

A diary is the one document a man like this is never supposed to surrender. It is where the mask slips and the private contempt for the marks is recorded. It is where the gap between what he said and what he did is set in ink by the only witness who was always present.

Kennedy’s people found it. That discovery makes this essay possible. We are not guessing at Fauci’s interior life. We are reading it and measuring it against 40 years of his conduct.

Before the diary, a word about the type of animal we are examining.

What a psychopath is, and how to catch one

Clinical psychology fabricated the terms psychopath, sociopath, antisocial personality, and borderline as near synonyms and reworks the labels every few years to suit the fashion. I will not dignify the reshuffling. The older word is the most accurate language, and the older descriptions are the sharpest. Hervey Cleckley set them down in The Mask of Sanity in 1941. Robert Hare turned them into a checklist. Andrzej Łobaczewski, writing from within a captured country, described what happens when these people network and take over a state.

The traits are familiar to anyone who has read the literature: glib superficial charm, a grandiose sense of self-worth, pathological lying, a conning and manipulative habit, no remorse, a shallow emotional life, callousness, and a total refusal to accept responsibility. Hare’s summary is the best. Psychopaths, he wrote, “have a narcissistic and grossly inflated view of their self-worth and importance, a truly astounding egocentricity and sense of entitlement, and see themselves as the center of the universe, as superior beings who are justified in living according to their own rules.”

We do not diagnose a man like this from a couch because we usually have no access to his thoughts. We diagnose him by the mismatch between his words and his deeds. Incessant lying and a wide, steady gap between what a man says and what he does are the surest ways to spot this type. It is a tell; most people cannot believe anyone lies that way as a matter of routine.

The normal mind seeks a kinder reading and calls him careless, overworked, or misquoted. The psychopath relies on that mercy.

The other tell is motive. Ordinary crooks seek money and stop when they have it. The high psychopath wants something money only approximates: dominance and the pleasure of doing harm without consequence. It is a drive for them, like sex is for normal people. Łobaczewski estimated the total number of psychopaths at roughly 1 percent of the population, with a broader group of related types near 6 percent. He argued that the most inhuman personality types are most likely to climb to the top.

A reader of mine described the puzzle more clearly than any textbook. Fauci, she said, “seemed so ordinary.” That is the camouflage. The banality is not evidence against the diagnosis. It is the diagnosis itself.

Comment: I have spent years reading this material with my collaborators, and the hardest lesson to teach a decent person is that blandness is the weapon. My smartest friends, men with IQs above 160, cannot bring themselves to believe that a soft-spoken doctor in a suit would want the outcomes he engineered. Their decency is his best cover.

Now, place the specimen on the table and read what he wrote when he believed no one would see it.

How the diary surfaced

Fauci led the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases from 1984 to 2022, a 38-year tenure spanning seven presidents.2 No man holds that kind of post for that long without learning how to bury a document. His journals were not sitting in a desk drawer. Kennedy, the new Secretary of Health and Human Services, told Fox News in July 2026 that the entries had been “sequestered and secreted” and that “it took us about eight months to dig these out of 11 separate servers.”3 Eleven servers is concealment.

Once HHS obtained the pages, they went to Senators Rand Paul and Ron Johnson, who had been pursuing the pandemic’s origins for years. Paul released the full 1,141-page record over a weekend in late July 2026. It covers December 2019 through December 2022, the exact window of the pandemic and the vaccine rollout.4 Kennedy described the impression the reading left on him, and, in his words, that is the thesis of this piece: “the starkest impression that you get from reading these diaries is this massive dichotomy between what he was saying privately and what he was simultaneously saying publicly.”3

That dichotomy is the psychopath’s signature. Kennedy, a lawyer, called it a dichotomy. The clinician calls it a dark psychiatric diagnosis.

The gap, in his own words

The origin of the virus is where the gap is widest and the stakes are highest. In public, for more than a year, Fauci was the face of the natural-spillover story and the man who tarred every other explanation as a smear. In private, on 1 February 2020, he recorded the opposite. On a conference call of a dozen scientists convened to weigh the origin, only two backed a natural origin. The rest, he wrote, “felt that deliberate insertion was possible.”4,5 Ten of twelve. He knew that from the first days, and he spent the next two years telling the country the question was settled and that its askers were cranks.

His contempt for those askers is on the page. On 24 August 2021, as letters poured in from citizens who doubted the official line, he wrote: “More conspiracy theory like letters keep coming in. This is an amazing and unbelievable waste of our time.”4 The people paying his salary, exercising the last shred of oversight left to them, were a waste of his time. That is the shallow affect and the callousness of the checklist, as transcribed by the subject himself.

The diary also captured the vanity the public performance was meant to hide. He recorded that he had become “the most famous and talked about person in the country,” and in the same season complained that “the ‘swag’ around me is getting really ridiculous. I do not like this one bit.”6 A man can be famous and weary of it. A man who measures himself by being the most talked-about person in the country and writes it down reveals the grandiose self-worth that Hare put at the center of the disorder.

Then there is the private contempt for the president he served. Early in 2020, an entry gushed, “Amazing day today!” after a White House meeting. Within months, the same man was recording that Donald Trump was “spewing nonsense,” that his briefings were “painfully rambling,” and that his conduct was a “true embarrassment.”6 Set aside what anyone thinks of Trump. The point is the two faces. The gush and the sneer came from the same pen, aimed at the same man, weeks apart, calibrated to whatever the moment paid.

Comment: A normal official who privately doubts the party line feels the strain. He leaks, he hedges, he resigns, or he drinks. Fauci felt nothing worth recording. The diary reads like an inventory of his celebrity, punctuated by irritation with those who questioned him. There is no wrestling in it. That flatness, given the scale of what he was managing, is the most damning thing on the page.

The diary is the confession. To understand what it confesses to, go back to where the method was developed.

The template: AIDS and AZT

Every part of the COVID performance was rehearsed 35 years earlier, and Kennedy’s book documents that rehearsal in detail. The AIDS crisis was the launch pad for Fauci’s career and taught him a lesson he never unlearned: fear of a pestilence is a resource, and a patented drug is how you bank it.7

His first instinct as the national AIDS official was to amplify fear. In a 1983 article in the Journal of the American Medical Association, he suggested that AIDS could spread through “routine close contact” within a household. It could not, and, according to Randy Shilts, the leading experts of the day were astounded by the claim. But the claim did its work. It turned a disease confined to narrow risk groups into a general terror, and terror is what grows a budget and a reputation. The Wall Street Journal later won a Pulitzer for investigating an HHS effort to sell AIDS as a general pandemic to loosen the public purse.7

Then came the drug. When Fauci entered the drug-testing world, one company, Burroughs Wellcome, had a candidate ready: azidothymidine, AZT. It had been synthesized in 1964 as a cancer chemotherapy and then abandoned. It was a DNA chain terminator, a molecule that halts DNA synthesis in dividing cells, which is to say it is a poison by design. Its inventor, Jerome Horwitz, found it so toxic and so useless against tumors that he “dumped it on the junk pile” and did not bother to patent it. Burroughs Wellcome pulled it off the scrap heap, priced it at up to $10,000 a year, and made it one of the costliest drugs in history, even though it could manufacture it for pennies.7

The trial that approved it was corrupt, and the corruption is on the record. The Phase II study was unblinded almost immediately, which, by itself, voids the results. Patients on AZT received six times as many blood transfusions as the placebo group, transfusions that kept them alive so their deaths would not appear to be caused by the drug. FDA’s own pharmacology reviewer, Harvey Chernov, recommended against approval, noting that AZT caused anemia in every species tested and was a probable carcinogen. He was overruled. John Lauritsen, who obtained the FDA’s investigation files under the Freedom of Information Act, found rampant falsification. At the approved 1,500-milligram dose, AZT was, in the plain assessment of the dissident clinicians, killing the patients it was purported to save.7,8

Lauritsen estimated that AZT killed 330,000 gay men between 1987 and 2019, many of them healthy before they took the first pill. That estimate comes from a hostile investigator rather than a figure from a controlled trial, and it belongs one tier below the documented record above it. It is not pulled from the air but is built on the drug’s known toxicity, its lethal early dose, and the years it was the only therapy the government would allow.7,8

Comment: Keep the mechanism in mind because it recurs. A cheap, off-patent, effective option exists. It is buried. A toxic, patented, expensive product is pushed through a rigged trial and mandated as the standard of care. The deaths that follow are folded into the disease and blamed on it. AZT was the prototype. Remdesivir was the sequel. The same man was at the center of both.

While AZT devoured the budget, Fauci’s institute refused to test inexpensive repurposed drugs that community physicians were already using with some success. These included ribavirin, alpha interferon, Bactrim, aerosol pentamidine for pneumonias, and a less toxic antiviral called AL 721, which two of his own top scientists had found to reduce viral loads. None had a patent worth pursuing, so none was tested. By 1988, several hundred million tax dollars had gone into his institute, and not one new drug had emerged. The screenwriter who researched the era for Dallas Buyers Club reached the same verdict a jury would: “Dr. Fauci was a liar. He was utterly beholden to pharmaceutical companies. He was the real villain of this era. He cost a lot of people their lives.”7

Africa and the children

The AIDS machine did not remain in America, and this is the part of Fauci’s record that answers the question of what he wanted. Kennedy’s book traces the export of the AZT model to Africa and the developing world, where a $2 trillion apparatus of agencies and charities carried the same patented drugs to the poorest people on earth under the banner of saving them.7 Celia Farber, who has covered the epidemic since 1985, calls it a “Beast system” that “detests merit, standards, and all the values of Western Civilization” and that does its work “always in the name of ‘saving lives.’”7

The cruelty reached its lowest point with children. Kennedy’s book and the reporting it draws on document drug trials conducted on foster children in New York, most of them Black and Latino, at the Incarnation Children’s Center in Washington Heights and at sites in other states. Children were enrolled in experiments testing AZT, nevirapine, and other compounds. According to the investigators who broke the story, those who refused the drugs had feeding tubes surgically inserted to continue dosing. The BBC documentary Guinea Pig Kids put the practice on film in 2004.7,9

In Africa, the same drugs were tested with the same disregard. The nevirapine trial in Uganda, run under Fauci’s institute, became a safety-reporting scandal when a whistleblower inside the agency, Jonathan Fishbein, went public about adverse events that had been buried to keep the trial alive. I am attributing the pattern to Kennedy’s account and to the reporters who documented these sites, and I am not asserting a death toll for Africa because I have no sourced figure I trust. What the record supports is the shape of the thing. The poorest and most powerless human beings on the planet, including orphans and foster children, were used as subjects in a drug program, and the man at the top of the funding never once let it slow him down.7,9

Comment: This is where ordinary explanations fail. Greed does not require experimenting on orphans; there is no margin in a foster child that a normal crook would cross to reach. Ambition does not require feeding tubes. When money and career cannot account for the conduct, what is left, when the checklist names it last and means it most, is that the harm was not a side effect of the goal. Sometimes, sadistic harm was the goal.

COVID: the same hand, a bigger canvas

By 2020, Fauci had been running the same operation for four decades, and he ran it again with the confidence of a man who had never been stopped. The elements were identical: manufacture fear, bury the cheap treatment, mandate the expensive patented one, manage the origin question, and punish the doubters.

The fear was the diary’s own subject, and we have already read how thin his private belief was beneath the public certainty. The buried treatments were ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, two cheap, off-patent, widely used medicines that a global network of frontline physicians reported using successfully, and that Fauci’s apparatus crushed through a coordinated campaign, exactly as it had crushed AL 721 and the repurposed AIDS drugs a generation before.7 The expensive replacement was remdesivir, a failed Ebola antiviral that Fauci had helped develop and that Bill Gates (another psychopath) held an equity stake in through Gilead. It was pushed through as the standard of care despite a record of harm, while the cheap options were labeled dangerous.7

Then the origin. We now know from his own journal that he privately recorded a room of scientists leaning toward “deliberate insertion” in the first week of February 2020, while he publicly spent two years insisting on a natural spillover and smearing the alternative.4,5 His institute’s funding of coronavirus research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, routed through EcoHealth Alliance, gave him every incentive to close the question by force rather than answer it. The dispute over whether that work meets the technical definition of gain-of-function remains unsettled, and it is the very ground he retreated to under oath. But the diary shows a man who knew the debate was open yet told the public it was closed.4

There is one more layer, which I have written about at length elsewhere. The pandemic did not arrive unprepared. Over a dozen “germ game” simulations in the decade before COVID, from Dark Winter to Event 201 to Crimson Contagion in 2019, war-gamed a respiratory pandemic and the centralized, censored, vaccine-driven response that followed, down to the death counts. Fauci participated in the 2019 Crimson Contagion exercise months before the first cases in Wuhan. The people who would manage the emergency had already practiced managing it, and the practice looked less like public health and more like a rehearsal for control.10

The money is the confession

If Fauci were an ordinary corrupt official, the money would be enormous. It is not. His net worth, combined with his wife’s, now totals about $15 million.1,11 That is a comfortable sum, but nothing compared with the men who control drug markets.

A pharmaceutical chief executive earns $15 million in stock grants over a year or two. A tech founder would not notice. The one man with the most sway over global medicine for a generation, who could make or break a drug worth billions, walked away with the net worth of a successful suburban orthodontist.

The pieces of it are ordinary. He was the highest-paid person in the federal government, earning $480,654 in his final year, with a pension of about $366,000 a year, and the usual bestseller and prize income after he left.1,11 There is no Swiss account in the public record, no shell company, no yacht. He had the power to steer fortunes, yet he mostly took a salary.

A grifter with Fauci’s leverage would have converted it into a fortune and retired to an island. Fauci converted it into something else: control, deference, the ability to decide which treatments lived and which died, and the pleasure of being a powerful sadist. The harm to others was not a means to a payday, because the payday was modest. The harm was the return he was collecting. That primary motive, damage to others pursued for its own sake and beyond the point where money explains it, is close to pathognomonic for the disorder, a sign that, on its own, points to the diagnosis.

Kennedy assembled the evidence. The diary provided the voice. The bank balance provided the motive by process of elimination.

Comment: People resist this because it inverts everything they were taught about why men with power do bad things. We are trained to look for the bribe, the kickback, the offshore account, and when we do not find a big one, we conclude the man must be clean. The high psychopath exploits exactly that reflex. He keeps the money modest on purpose, or barely cares about it, because what he is maximizing is never money. Follow the harm rather than the cash, and the picture becomes clear.

The reckoning: pardon, the Fifth, and the states

For 40 years, nothing checked this man. Something is checking him now, and the diary is the cause.

On his way out of office in January 2025, Joe Biden handed Fauci a preemptive pardon covering federal offenses from 2014 through January 19, 2025. Biden issued it without naming a single crime, stating that the purpose was to shield Fauci from what he called “unjustified and politically motivated prosecutions” and adding the careful note that acceptance was not an admission of guilt.12 A pardon issued in a rush, for unnamed crimes, over an 11-year window, is a blanket thrown over a fire.

The blanket has two large holes. The first concerns the autopen. The Biden pardons in this batch were machine-signed, and their validity is being contested on the ground that a president must personally authorize each act of clemency. That fight is not settled, and until it is, the pardon Fauci relies on rests on a signature no human hand likely made.13

The second hole is time. The pardon expires on 19 January 2025. Everything Fauci has done since then is outside its scope, and on 29 July 2026 he did something consequential. Subpoenaed by Rand Paul before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and confronted with his own journals, Fauci invoked the Fifth Amendment and declined to answer more than 100 questions over roughly three hours.14 A pardon that supposedly clears you of all wrongdoing and a witness who then refuses to answer on the ground that his answers “could expose him to new legal risks” do not sit well together. Legal analysts across the spectrum have made the same point: any false statement he made in that 2026 hearing falls outside the 2025 pardon, so the perjury exposure remains live.14,15

States are not bound by a federal pardon. A presidential pardon applies only to federal crimes. State attorneys general remain free to pursue conduct that affects their citizens, and several have signaled interest in doing so.

Kennedy’s HHS holds the documents. Paul and Johnson have subpoena power. The journals are now public. The machinery that has not once turned over in 40 years is, for the first time, turning over.

Comment: I am not predicting a prison cell. Men like this usually die in comfortable beds, and the smart bet is always that he skates. But today’s situation is unlike any he has faced. He has lost control of the record. His private words are being read against his public statements by committees with subpoenas. His shield was signed by a machine, and the states he cannot pardon his way out of are watching. For the first time, the specimen is on the table, and the lights are on.

What to do with this

Learn the pattern, because Fauci is a case study and the pattern is the lesson. When a cheap, safe, effective option is buried while an expensive, toxic, patented one is mandated, you are watching the AZT machine run, whatever the disease is called this year. When a man’s public certainty is loud and his private record is the opposite, you are looking at the words-versus-deeds gap that identifies the type. When the money does not explain the conduct, stop looking for the money and start counting the bodies, because the bodies are the point.

Read Kennedy’s book and the diary Paul posted online, then hold them side by side. Buy the drugs your family needs from doctors who have nothing to sell you and fear selling to you. Teach your children that the soft-spoken authority in the white coat deserves scrutiny, not obedience, and that “seemed so ordinary” is what people always say afterward. The camouflage only works as long as we agree to be fooled by it.

We caught one. That is the rare and useful thing here. The specimen who was never supposed to be examined has been laid open by his own hand, and what was inside him is exactly as the old books said it would be. The next one is already in a suit, in an office, being called ordinary. Now you know how to look.

References

1. “Anthony Fauci Net Worth,” Celebrity Net Worth. (On the roughly $15 million combined net worth, the $480,654 final-year salary as the highest-paid federal employee, and the pension.)

2. “Anthony Fauci,” Encyclopaedia Britannica. (On the 1984 to 2022 NIAID directorship and career timeline.)

3. “RFK Jr. Says HHS Found Fauci Diaries Across 11 Different Servers,” The Epoch Times, July 2026. (On the eight-month search, the “sequestered and secreted” quote, and the “massive dichotomy” quote.)

4. “Rand Paul releases Anthony Fauci’s COVID diary entries ahead of hearing,” NPR, 27 July 2026. (On the 1,141-page release, the December 2019 to December 2022 span, the origin entries, and the “waste of our time” quote.)

5. “4 takeaways from Dr. Anthony Fauci’s journals ahead of his Senate testimony,” ABC7 New York, July 2026. (On the 1 February 2020 entry, “deliberate insertion was possible,” and the two-of-twelve split.)

6. “4 takeaways from Dr. Anthony Fauci’s journals,” ABC7 New York, July 2026. (On “most famous and talked about person,” the “swag” complaint, and the Trump entries.)

7. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health (Skyhorse, 2021). (The core source for the AIDS and AZT chapters, the Fischl trial fraud, the Lauritsen 330,000 estimate, remdesivir and Gilead, and the suppression of repurposed drugs.)

8. Book review of The Real Anthony Fauci, Independent Institute, 17 December 2021. (Independent summary of the book’s AZT and AIDS documentation.)

9. “How AIDS Dissidents broke the Incarnation Children’s Center Story,” covertcalifornia, Medium. (On the New York foster-children drug trials and the Guinea Pig Kids reporting.)

10. “Over a dozen public ‘germ game’ simulations in the past decade uncannily predicted the pandemic,” Surviving Healthcare. (My summary of Dark Winter, Event 201, SPARS, and Crimson Contagion, drawn from Kennedy’s chapter.)

11. “Fauci and wife’s net worth exceeded $11M when he departed government post,” Fox News. (On the disclosed net worth at departure, before post-retirement gains.)

12. “Biden pardons Fauci, Milley and members of Jan. 6 panel,” NPR, 20 January 2025. (On the preemptive pardon, its language, and its stated purpose.)

13. “Was Fauci’s ‘autopen pardon’ vacated?” Snopes. (On the autopen signature and the challenge to the pardon’s validity.)

14. “Why did Anthony Fauci invoke the Fifth Amendment? Senate hearing explained,” Al Jazeera, 30 July 2026. (On the 29 July 2026 hearing, the Fifth Amendment invocation, and the 100-plus declined questions.)

15. “Anthony Fauci, the Fifth Amendment, the pardon, and his legal exposure,” The Hill, July 2026. (On the pardon’s 2014 to 19 January 2025 window and the live perjury exposure for the 2026 testimony.)

Additional sources

•Andrzej Łobaczewski, Political Ponerology; Robert Hare, Without Conscience; Paul Babiak and Robert Hare, Snakes in Suits; Hervey Cleckley, The Mask of Sanity. (The psychopath literature behind the trait descriptions.)

•The Fauci journals as read by the mainstream science press in July 2026, which describe the same entries as the record of a scientist steering between science, politics, and fame. (A hostile-to-me source reaching the same underlying facts.)

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