Surviving Healthcare

Surviving Healthcare

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Ben Fen's avatar
Ben Fen
2dEdited

The covid fiasco was a wake up call for those awake enough to appreciate it. We are entering a period of renewed enlightenment or hyperconstructed reality for the benefit of those constructing it, think AI. Medicine is mostly bullshit as Dr. Yoho has taught us over the years. But Take humans landing in the moon, part of boomer American’s sense of American exceptionalism. When the facts surrounding those achievements are challenged, serious questions are raised. The most salient is replication. We seem to be having difficulty replicating the 1969 to mid-1970s feats with substantially improved technology. Tech never reverts or moves backward. It is also instructive that other nations, that would have the motivation, money and nationalistic incentive for the silver medal, can’t land humans on the moon either.

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3 replies by Robert Yoho, MD and others
Eileen's avatar
Eileen
2d

Some days I just cannot fathom the reality of what is being uncovered....it is beyond belief, yet..here we are with open minds to take it all in. My son, if he believes in the fraud, will also be shattered....he was gaga about dinosaurs a child. Nothing surprises me today.

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