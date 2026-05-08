I appreciate any support you offer by using my affiliate links to buy vital supplies. Getting me a few new subscribers each week would have a more significant impact than paying for a subscription, but I appreciate it all. Type your friends’ email addresses into the magic “subscribe” field at robertyoho.substack.com, and they will refer others. Whether you tell them first is on you.

Don’t worry; every new subscriber gets an email with explicit instructions about how to unsubscribe using Substack’s microscopic kill button at the bottom of every post. I have many enthusiastic readers who have no clue where their subscriptions came from.

Using the SHARE button at the bottom of any post you like has a dramatic impact on my readership. “Restacking,” which sends the contents to your subscribers, is even more helpful. Use the circle-arrow icon (restack icon) located on the post, note, or comment you'd like to restack.

Please buy your supplements, munitions, and the Matriarch self-defense knife* from the links at YOHO’S APOCALYPSE ALMANAC. This describes how to treat many diseases. My FULLSCRIPT SUPPLEMENT STORE has top-quality nutrients at competitive prices.

*The Matriarch is not designed for slicing cheese. Once you figure out how to use the Emerson opener, you will have a knife that deploys faster than a switchblade. I feel naked without it, but maybe I am paranoid. Getting the Signet ring and installing it makes the system work even quicker.

The razor-sharp Matriarch cuts suddenly without warning.

Apps to die for:

The consensus is that elevenlabs.io is the best program for transcribing text into voice. To prepare it for its task, I uploaded two hours of samples from my best recordings. These were mostly from my book dictations, where I used a basic sound studio in my closet and then had a sound engineer delete the mistakes. When I use the service, I cannot tell the AI voice from mine.

The program is expensive enough that I use it on only about half of my dictations. The rest I still do manually, and you can distinguish these by the occasional coughs and errors I make.

I am also using Wispr Flow, a dictating AI

I use it all day, every day, and this must save me half my editing time. I was struggling with one of its competitors, but when I started Wispr, I liked it so much that I bought a year’s membership for $144.

The backstory is that these programs, with their modest monthly charges, work as well as DragonDictate, the former gold standard. This used to cost about $800.

I have an affiliate link HERE for you to use when you buy—and if you do much writing, you have to get it. Your price is the same as if you searched for the website and bought without using it. You are going to love this thing.

How to cure your child’s autism

Kerri Rivera has a course to help you. If you know deep in your heart that your child is not broken beyond repair...



If you believe there is more going on beneath the surface... If you are ready for a simple roadmap that will give you real results… This course was created for you. Here is the link.

How to get rid of aluminum

Listen to THIS podcast and study the rest of the accompanying essay. It provides the full background so you can make an informed decision. Get a baseline OligoScan at a local doctor’s office to show your aluminum toxicity. Since 500 US practitioners have this device, finding them online is easy. This costs $150 to $250. It is optional, but if you can afford it, it is worth it. Start Aluminum Export, 3 pills twice a day. It costs $69.99 for a 30-day supply, and my readers get 15% off at THIS LINK. Do another OligoScan 3 months later and send your story and all results to Yoho.Robert@gmail.com. If you cannot afford Aluminum Export or want to think about it before you buy, sweat out your aluminum using dry saunas at about 174° F for 20 minutes. Do this at least 3 times a week, and keep it up indefinitely, for Finnish studies on 2300 men demonstrated life extension. Saunas might be as effective as silica chelation, but I couldn’t find a direct comparison, and doing both is best.

Since Aluminum Export is nontoxic and effective, I quit Fiji water and take it instead. I have no time to waste because my Parkinson’s is progressive and my fatigue is worsening. My friend BCC once told me, “When your life is on the line, throw out all your hand grenades at once.”

Pulsed Electrical Frequency

My review of PEMF machines is HERE. I recommend the BEMER; its support and total clinical experience are unmatched, so I bought one. The device’s company is huge. It has 20 years of experience and hundreds of studies behind it. For Parkinson’s, I recommend it for its gentle qualities because we are so sensitive, ha. My affiliate account is HERE, and I will soon publish a follow-up article about my experience with it.

For you and me....

For our horses!

The other machine described in the PEMF post is the ARC Microtech (about $500). It is not a PEMF but a microcurrent machine, and its strength lies in its ability to cure chronic pain. If you enter ROBYOH30 at checkout from https://arcmicrotech.com, you will get a £30 discount.

Other modalities

I have affiliate relationships with the two red lights described HERE, DMSO suppliers, and some aspects of hormone replacement. Click the first link to see a nude photo of me.

Here are links to economical sources of chlorine dioxide (CD). I also have affiliate relationships with preformulated CD products from Snoot! and Frontier Pharm. Although they cannot be advertised that way, these have systemic effects and are “gateway drugs” that let you easily incorporate chlorine dioxide into your daily life. They will convince you of the benefits and encourage you to learn more. The link HERE takes you to the Frontier website and gives you a discount on their mouthwash and other products. THIS ONE is for the Snoot! Spray nasal “cleanser.” If you want to help spread the word and make money, join the Frontier affiliate program HERE and Snoot!’s HERE.

An economical and effective herbal parasite cleanse

First, read KIM ROGERS, THE WORM QUEEN, AND HER "FELLOW TRAVELERS" and order her kit HERE. It lasts a month. (Your probably easier and more effective alternative is to order fenben or ivermectin from India. Fenbenlab.com and Tractor Supply’s pet department are domestic suppliers.)

My four books are a break-even proposition for me, given the cost of Amazon ads. (Amazon wants to eat the world.) But if you have a moment to put a review on any of them, I would be grateful.

I also have an affiliate relationship with White Oak Pastures beef ranch.

If you use THIS affiliate code (ROBERTYOHOSUBSTACKCOM), you will get 20 percent off your first order with a minimum purchase of $150. If that does not work, just type “YOHO.” Regenerative, responsible, grassfed, and resilient.

Using these resources costs you nothing, as I receive my commissions from the seller’s share. Scan the Apocalypse Almanac’s Table of Contents for a lot more. I have tested everything there. If you ever see price gouging from any of my vendors, rat them out to me, and I will fix it.

If I make any money with any of this, I will let you know so you can model me. If it all seems too much to bother with, no worries, forget it.

If you are not financially tight, please sign up for a paid subscription.

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Or throw me a few dollars if it is not a hardship.

I am not dependent on this, but it improves my morale and fends off critiques from intimate sources about all the time I supposedly waste writing. As of the end of 2025, this entire project has been a net money loser. Here are my donation platforms.

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