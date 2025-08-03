376. YOHO'S QUIRKY GUIDE TO THE DANGERS OF ELECTROMAGNETIC FIELDS (EMFs)

RESOURCES:

Table of Contents

1. MY BROTHER-IN-LAW THINKS I AM A TURKEY ABOUT ELECTRIC AND MAGNETIC FIELDS (EMF)

Wireless devices, such as cell phones, tablets, smart meters, WiFi sources, and laptop computers, are the most common causes of household radiofrequency exposure.

The radiation we can mitigate comes primarily from WiFi and Bluetooth. Cell phone towers are problematic for those who live within a few blocks of them.

Local sources are easy to avoid because they only travel a few meters.

Recovery from the health hazards of EMF is possible if you limit your exposure.

Cell phone package warnings in the fine print advise against placing the phone against your ear. Use the speaker instead. Temperature scans of children’s brains show temperature elevation where the phone is in contact with their heads.

Like many health concerns, European regulators take EMF more seriously than those in the United States.

Many reports show tumors developing where the phone was placed against the head or in a breast pocket. Sperm activity is slowed by carrying in a front pocket.

We have cases where cell phone towers near schools produce a lens-like effect, somehow concentrating EMF in specific areas or classrooms. The kids get cancer outbreaks.

Bluetooth earphones, such as those from Bose or Apple, drive EMF through your head. Apple AirPods are closer to the brain because they are worn inside the ears, which may be more problematic. To minimize your exposure, use wired headphones instead of Bluetooth.

Though I knew roughly what I would find, using the meter convinced me that our house had problems. I cannot (yet) quantify the exposures, but I do know green from red on a meter.

Eight feet away from an operating microwave.

The WiFi source is green when you turn your WiFi off at night.

Eight feet away from the live Wi-Fi router in the cabinet, it is still red. My Ethernet cable is visible, snaking under the door to where I work. I can turn off my computer’s Wi-Fi, search the internet, and check email.

Ten feet from the WiFi source, shielded by Tucker, but still problematic.

The upper right switch on my computer screen shows that the WiFi is switched on, and the exposure meter is red. It goes green when I turn off the WiFi and use the Ethernet cable.

Some EMF experts claim your outside power meter is an EMF source. My analog meter was not—the meter was green.

My Bose 700 headphones were frying my brain when the phone, especially the Bluetooth, was on.

However, the meter turned green when I hard-wired the phone to my cell and put it on airplane mode with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi off. I can still listen to downloaded music and podcasts. When Bluetooth is off, but the WiFi is still on, it stays green. Bluetooth is the problem.

The meter was red when my cell was inside this, so I returned it. It was advertised as a Faraday bag.

Notes

The Cornet meter is a good start. Buy one HERE for about $200.

I was turning off my router and the WiFi source at night, but the surrounding area still showed red on the meter. I discovered another EMF source, an “extender” that I had left plugged into an adjacent live socket. When I removed that, the meter turned green.

If you do not entirely convert to a wired Ethernet cable (buy HERE or HERE) for your TV, computers, and cell phones, try to find a place to set up your WiFi source and router at least twenty feet away from your kitchen and other heavily trafficked areas of your home.

You can pay thousands to a contractor to do the same thing I did. You are better off buying a few meters and learning about them.

The meter indicated that the microwave was cooking everything within a ten-foot radius.

Fabric Faraday bags completely block EMF and provide a safe way to carry a live cell phone. However, it will not ring, so you might as well turn it off or put it in airplane mode.

EMF-blocking paint for the interior of your house is rumored to work if you live in an area with cell phone tower issues.

Many devices marketed as EMF mitigation methods are actually scams. One person tried to sell me a $1500 item to put on my outside meter. It was supposedly designed to “tune” my incoming electricity.

You can buy “air gap” over-the-ear headphones that do not expose you to EMF, but vary in quality. The Kinden brand is the least expensive, and some people like it. It delivers no EMF and costs about $14, but I didn’t think the sound quality was good.

Your cell phone is not your friend, and it may be slowly poisoning you. My EMF meter shows a reading of red for two to three feet around iPhones. Avoid putting these in your pocket, keep them at arm’s length when you can, and put them on airplane mode as much as possible.

My Sonicare toothbrush was rumored to deliver EMF to the inside of the mouth, but I believe nothing without verifying with my trusty meter. Thankfully, the meter indicated it was not a significant EMF source.

2. ORAM MILLER, HIGH WIZARD OF EMF, SWEPT MY HOME FOR GHOSTS USING METERS

He found some spirits that were haunting us, bagged them up for me, and only charged $425. I asked him if I could drown them in the swimming pool, but he said that was bad luck.

Oram's summary of the four types of EMF follows. He also recommends inexpensive meters to measure each type. I avoid discussing wavelengths or units here because… what do I know about them? The charts Mr. Miller created for my home, shown below, are detailed enough for me. These are his ideas about our house:

The "E"—Electric fields from proximity to alternating current in unshielded wires. This creates sleep problems, and switching off the local electricity fixes it.

The culprits are unshielded, plastic-jacketed ("Romex" type) electric wires in walls and floors, and the power cords plugged into room outlets. Refrigerators and other appliances plugged into non-grounded outlets are another source. These electric fields pass through insulation and sheetrock and sometimes extend six to eight feet from the source. Commercial construction standards (and in New York and Illinois, all construction) require that the wires be covered with metal rather than plastic, which prevents electric fields and also decreases the fire hazard.

Since electric fields affect the depth of sleep, reducing them in bedrooms is particularly important. In rooms used in the day and evening, however, electric fields are of less concern for most people. We reduce electric fields where people sit for extended periods, such as at a desk, couch, or easy chair, particularly for individuals who are electrically sensitive. This maintains their energy and vitality levels.

Mitigation can be accomplished by rewiring with shielded wiring or by turning off the electricity to the part of the house where you sleep. This can be done at the main breaker box or with a special switch that an electrician can install. Unplugging the power wires to lamps and appliances in the bedroom at night eliminates these additional sources. Hotel room tip: Since commercial construction codes require shielding, simply unplug the lights and appliances in your room, and you’re good to go.

To evaluate the electric fields in the Yoho home, I determined that the bedrooms were wired with commercial-standard metal-clad wiring. This is fortunate because it means no significant electric fields are coming from the circuits in our walls, so we do not have to switch off the electricity in the room at night. (NB: My wife hired a great electrician and paid extra for this during a remodel.)

However, you still have electric fields from any plastic AC power cords plugged into outlets within 6 to 8 feet of each bed. Even when electric loads, such as lights, are turned off, the hot conductor in the plastic-jacketed AC power cord to lamps and other appliances still emits an electric field into the room. This comes from the voltage (120 Volts) that is always present on the hot wire, regardless of whether the load is turned on.

These electric fields will encompass your entire body when your bed is within six to eight feet of bedside lamps and electric clock cords, even when plugged in on the other side of your bedroom wall near your bed. This prevents deep, refreshing Stage Four sleep.

Our clients who reduce their electric field levels at night report deeper, longer sleep, increased energy, and a reduction in symptoms of ill health during the daytime.

We aim to reduce nighttime bedroom electric field exposure levels to as close to or below 1.5 volts per meter or 100 millivolts as possible. In your home, we do this by unplugging the plastic AC cords to lamps and other electric devices on the bedside tables at night. I have inexpensive switches that can accomplish this.

Most healthy people can tolerate some degree of exposure to high electric fields, which are all around us, in the day and evening, when we need power for our lamps and appliances. We are, therefore, primarily concerned about them at night as we sleep.

However, we also strive to keep electric fields low in places where we spend a significant amount of time during the day and evening. That would include a couch or easy chair where we watch TV or read, as well as any desk, especially one with a computer, at your home or office. This also includes ensuring that you do not have high electric fields when you put your hands on an ungrounded computer keyboard or near an ungrounded refrigerator in the kitchen.

The "M"—Magnetic fields: serious but less common, and usually due to wiring errors.

These are the most harmful EMFs. Properly installed electrical circuits produce no magnetism because the current in the two "hot" wires flows in opposite directions and cancels each other out. Correctly connected ground wiring (the third plug) covers the rest. Another possible source is wiring errors in circuits that power continuously running appliances, such as refrigerators or furnace/air conditioner motors. Half of Los Angeles homes have wiring errors, but most cause few problems.

I have several clients with depression, chronic fatigue, and even cancer, likely caused by magnetic fields. Correction requires an electrician operating under the supervision of someone like me, and it isn't cheap. It might cost $1800 to correct the problem I found in the Yoho home:

I am starting by avoiding the areas with the problem.

These are localized to only about twelve inches or less from the source and decrease dramatically at distances further than this.

Radio Frequency (RF) is everywhere, can go twenty to thirty feet, and can be eliminated by hard wiring routers and other devices and distancing from the sources.

These arise from wireless devices such as cell phones, tablets, laptops, routers, WiFi printers, smart TVs, and cordless telephone handsets and their bases. These both send and receive, and their RF often includes Bluetooth and WiFi. Wireless frequencies can also enter homes from outside sources such as smart meters, cell antennas, airport radar, radio and television broadcast towers, and now 5G cell antennas. Inside sources are almost always far more significant than outside sources.

Mitigation: Never place an active cell phone next to your body. All of them have small-print warnings against this. Develop the habit of flicking yours into airplane mode. iPhones make it easy—drag down from the upper right-hand corner and press the orange button at the upper left.

Hardwiring your home with ethernet cables from the router to your devices is the best solution for RF. Cell phones require dongles. They will not ring, but the applications work except for Apple's Facetime and Messages. If ethernet wiring is impractical, use power strips to turn off routers and other RF sources when not in use. Since modern routers are designed for huge areas, cut their activity by wrapping them in Oram's recommended Faraday bag.

TVs: You can turn off Sony's WiFi router and ethernet wire it, but for cheaper ones such as Sanyo, you must do internal surgery on them to make it stop transmitting radio frequency. Wiring it to your router does not automatically shut off the RF.

Radio Frequency harms

Research conducted primarily outside the United States on radio frequency EMFs shows that long-term use of wireless devices can affect health. The telecom industry has captured the regulators and claims there is no harm.

We are witnessing the same lies we saw from the industries supporting tobacco, asbestos, and leaded gasoline. Countries outside the US recommend that their citizens reduce their exposure. They actively remove WiFi from schools, hospitals, and other public places.

Many elite racehorses are dropping dead because they now wear RF devices continuously to measure how they run. Do not miss this story.

We recommend reducing use, increasing distance, and favoring hard-wired alternatives to the chronic use of wireless devices at close range, especially for children. When our clients hear from their friends that their child was just diagnosed with a brain tumor, they will be happy they listened.

For more information about the growing worldwide research evidence of this and how other countries deal with it, go to "Recent EMF News" under the "Interviews" tab on my website HERE. Also, read my article on my profession's understanding of Radio Frequency EMFs HERE. I discuss how the FCC's guidelines are based solely on heating effects on cells. They intentionally ignore cellular biological effects from chronic exposure to radiofrequency EMFs at lower power density levels than those needed to create heating effects. Remember how long it took industry and government to acknowledge that cigarette smoking caused harm.

In August 2021, the US Court of Appeals ordered the FCC to revise its safe exposure guidelines for wireless devices. A summary of the ruling is at the Environmental Health Trust website HERE.

Dirty electricity—common, and can usually be improved using inexpensive filters

“Clean” sixty-cycle current versus the problem. From Dirty Electricity.

This shows on a meter as an irregular pattern rather than a smooth wave. Many household devices, including dimmer switches, switched-mode power supply transformers in compact fluorescent lamps, and some LEDs, produce it. Other sources include computers, printers, and variable-speed motors, such as new energy-efficient furnaces. Solar panel inverters produce dirty electricity when they convert the low-voltage direct current from the sun to 120-volt alternating current.

Most "smart" electric meters (with a digital display and not a rotating wheel) create dirty electricity. If these are a problem, they may be shielded with special covers. This type of EMF can also come from the electric and magnetic fields in circuits, plastic power cords, and power lines inside the room.

Mitigation: Small, inexpensive filters that plug into wall outlets are usually adequate to correct dirty electricity. One filter per room typically improves the situation by 70 percent. Using more of them is better, but it may be a case of diminishing returns. I prefer the Greenwave brand over the Stetzers. Find them HERE.

Dirty electricity can cause headaches and restless sleep and has an agitating influence on physiology. Sources include dimmer switches, electronic appliances (computers, printers), and variable-speed motors, such as those in energy-efficient heating and cooling forced air units and front-load washing machines.

3. GHOSTBUSTERS PART 2: AN ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING PERSPECTIVE

Source: CDC website.

The powerful high-frequency ionizing radiation on the right is acknowledged to damage cells. The wavelengths on the left are used for communication technologies. These cause heating and other pernicious effects.

George volunteered to be interviewed after he read my ghostbuster post about how I stalked around my house with an EMF meter. He told me, "Ten years ago, I had concerns about my house generating electrical fields, so I got a professional consultation to track it down. They were excellent and had a good summary on their website HERE. They are still in business and do phone consultations. Buying a meter and learning what is happening, like I did, is inexpensive."

Mercola is a good source of information about this topic. Until he read dozens of EMF books and interviewed international experts, he doubted whether the problem was significant. Access his conversations at the following links to convince yourself of the subject's importance.: Dr. Dietrich Klinghardt, Martin Pall, Ph.D., Brian Hoyer, Lloyd Burrell, Peter Sullivan, Magda Havas, Ph.D., Allister Phillips, and Paul Héroux. (To find these podcasts, search mercola.libsyn.com for "EMF.”) Mercola’s book, EMF*D (2020) is also excellent.

Less than one percent of us used cell phones in the late 1990s. Since then, we have been exposed to a staggering increase in electromagnetic exposures. Phones and wifi are the most significant problems. No studies ever tested for safety before these technologies were deployed, and follow-up studies have been hampered by the companies' refusal to release user data. But by now, 22,000 animal and human trials have been done, and most demonstrate health hazards. Many of the ones claiming “nothing to see here” were funded by the monstrous telecommunications industry, which has lawsuit immunity.

THIS easily scannable document summarizes the research. See the references at the end of this post for more. The best theories say EMF is oxidative stress like pollution, pesticides, bad diet, and cigarette smoke. It has been credibly implicated in:

Impaired memory

Cancer

Headaches, dizziness, fatigue

Irritability

Chest pain, cardiac arrhythmias, cardiac arrest

Breathing difficulties, asthma

Sexual dysfunction

Skin rash, hair loss, eczema

Decreased appetite, digestive issues

Muscle and joint pain

Tremors, weakness, muscle spasms

Seizures, paralysis, stroke

Anxiety, depression, psychosis

Mitochondrial damage

Sperm motility decline

Temperature increase in human brains by thermal scan (also found in test mannequins)

Temporal lobe brain cancer develops directly under where you put the phone to your ear. Heavy cell phone users have double the standard brain cancer rates.

I visited a cancer clinic in Tijuana and met a man in our hotel gym wearing wireless headphones who had temporal lobe brain cancer. He developed this after nearly two decades of headphone use but never put it together until I told him.

Other cancers in rats. Human cancers, including childhood leukemia

Cell towers can focus EMF. Some "hot spots" have high cancer rates.

Women who carry these phones in their bras or a breast pocket may get breast cancer in their breast's upper inner quadrant, an unusual location.

Cataracts

High blood pressure

The telecom industry may be more powerful than Pharma, and they both get away with murder. The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) sells companies the frequencies but has no pretense of regulating their behavior or monitoring health consequences. Anyone who denies these hazards today is closing their eyes and putting their neck in a noose.

Published in 2020, but still the best reference. 767 ratings averaging 4.5 stars.

Edited excerpts from Amazon reviews of EMF*D:

The biggest threats are your wifi router, your phone, and your microwave. Everything else electrical in your house and the street emits a little bit.

What is the damage? Brain cancer rates are double in heavy cell phone users. Women who carry them in their bras get breast cancer. It may give you insomnia or cataracts. Children can get leukemia.

How does it work? Your body is 2% calcium, used for structures such as bones and teeth. It needs only a tiny amount inside ordinary cells. Radiation lets cell walls admit excess calcium, which interferes with the operation of energy-producing mitochondria. It creates free radicals that break up your DNA. [Mercola speculates that oral magnesium, 500 mg twice a day if you can tolerate it, might prevent some of this damage.]

The Federal Communications Commission, supposed to look out for the consumer, is staffed by people from industry who hope to return to high-paying jobs later. They will never meet you, know about you, or care about you.

There is a pattern here. Throughout my childhood, the government pretty much agreed with the industry that smoking wouldn't hurt me. They changed their minds in 1964, and I quit. My parents didn't and died. The same kinds of shills persuaded us that the insecticide DDT was a miracle of science, thalidomide and DES were a boon to pregnant women, GMOs, and glyphosate are safe to eat, and oxycontin to address chronic pain wasn't addictive. They made a lot of money. Their customers died.

***

I first learned about EMFs from Mercola (and Bryan Hoyer) on a podcast. I didn't know then that I was suffering from overexposure and had become, or maybe always was, electrically hyper-sensitive. Mercola and his information were instrumental in saving my quality of life. I've listened to his podcasts about EMFs.

Mercola has compiled a thorough compilation of the history, politics, scientific research, biological effects, mitigation techniques, and health strategies to arm ourselves against the storm of damage to all biological systems that are EMFs.

***

If you're like I was three years ago when I moved to what I now call the "EMF house," you may be already affected and have no idea. Here are just a few symptoms I experienced with EMFs:

- headaches/ migraines

- tinnitus

- waking up in the night

- mind racing before bed/trouble falling asleep

- arthritis

- anxiety

- bad dental hygiene

- brain fog

- depression

- hair, skin, and nail health issues

It was a mind bend when I first realized what I was experiencing for years was caused by electricity. It's like learning you're in the matrix. But once I did, soooo many things started falling into place. And now I don't have most of those, and thankfully my hair is getting fuller :).

***

I am a trained EMF consultant, and Dr. Mercola covers all the bases. I've read over a dozen EMF books, and this is the best. There is plenty of detailed health info, plus tons of practical advice for dealing with your home environment. The only part I disagree with is the recommendation for plug-in dirty electricity filters - they don't work well and can worsen matters. Get a whole house filter if you must, like a Satic Power Perfect. (bad reviews) Don't bother with Stetzers or Greenwave.

EMF hypersensitivity affects about three percent of us. When exposed, these people may have fatigue, ringing in their ears, and other symptoms. Peter Sullivan (clearlightventures.com) had all this and more, and he researched for several years before uncovering his problem. He uses a shielded tent at conferences to demonstrate to people how an EMF-free environment feels. He says not to fall into the trap of thinking EMF is harmless just because you cannot easily sense it.

The good news is that recovery from chronic exposure is rapid after home mitigation. The first step is to turn the sources off at night. After this, consider other measures. Advanced strategies include shielding the bedrooms with special paint and wearing shielded clothing. These can cost thousands of dollars but are rarely necessary. After EMF reduction, many say that a sense of calm descends over their homes.

Exposures come from:

Radiofrequency: Cell phones, wifi, Bluetooth, smart meters, washing machines, surveillance systems, and the rest of "the internet of things" are the most important. These may broadcast ten yards.

Magnetic and electrical fields: These are generated by wires, motors, LED lights, and refrigerators and can be avoided with only a few feet of extra distance.

"Dirty" or unsynchronized electricity: Older wiring may be to blame, and solar system inverters are toxic. This type only penetrates a few feet.

Meters can be used to diagnose all these.

My meter.

Buy this and other inexpensive ones HERE. Listen to THIS video when it comes. It will help you with cell towers, wifi signal strength, microwave ovens, power lines, transformers, and home appliances. At $230, it may be the best one under $1000, although it requires practice.

George told me:

Press the mode button until it goes into LF mode. There are two LF modes, high sensitivity, and low sensitivity. I would stick to LF30 mode, which is high sensitivity in the 50H - 1KHz. You should see it go up if you go near your breaker panel or power meter outside. Hopefully, it drops off with a little distance. Walk around to different devices to see how much they let off.

I asked him what he thought of the Sonicare toothbrush.

I don't worry about two-minute exposures. Or about a brief trip on the subway or street car. All use electric motors, which emit electric fields. But who knows what kind of exposure you will get in a Tesla or other electric vehicle? These are more prolonged. Change your meter into E-field mode to measure these. Press the mode button until it says e-field. That is also how you get to gauss mode -- press the mode button until it reaches LF30 (LF30 = low frequency 50- 1000 Hz, high sensitivity 0.1mG - 10mG). The other LF mode LF600 has a higher frequency range 50-10,000Hz or 50Hz - 10kHz, lower sensitivity 1mG - 600mG. Radiation exposure declines as the square of the distance from the source. Twice as far away is four times as safe.

Key mitigation strategies:

Never put a cell phone on your body, especially not against your ear. All phones have small-print warnings against this. Instead, use the speaker and hold it at arm's length. If you are not careful, you will be taking the energy from your phone charging and distributing most of it into your body.

Never use any earphones in Bluetooth mode, for this shoots EMF into your brain.

Fortunately, the headphones I examined all come with cords (iPhones require a lightning adapter). Put your cell phone in airplane mode with Bluetooth and wifi off and listen to podcasts and music offline. The meter went green when I did this for both Bose headphones and the cheaper Soundcore above. "Air gap" earpieces such as Linden are inexpensive and even safer. I stopped charging my headphones so they could not turn on accidentally.

There is nothing wrong with fast internet; electro smog is the danger. Equip your computer, printer, and TV with ethernet cables, which are faster than wifi and do not expose you to radiation. These are less than $10. Contractors can install them in your ceiling, but on the floor works until you have a chance to do that. Remember to switch your computer's Bluetooth and wifi off even when the cable is connected.

A cable router without Wi-Fi, such as some of the Arris Surfboard models, cannot be turned on accidentally or during a system upgrade. These also save you from internet company rental charges. If you must use wifi, turn it off at night with a power strip. You have switches for your smart TV and Wi-Fi printer, but they are routers in disguise. Turn them on only when you are using them.

Electric blankets are nasty sources of EMF. Also, avoid using a cell phone in your car with or without Bluetooth, for the steel amplifies your exposure. And talking when the signal is weak makes the phone work harder and emits more harmful EMF. Listening offline in airplane mode through the phone's speaker is OK.

You can't burn your hand with an induction stove, but you may be burning the inside of your brain. After you check your stove with the meter, you will start looking for steam convection ovens. If you cannot afford this or you cannot bring yourself to trash your microwave, try to stay more than ten feet away from it when it is on. Ten yards are safer, but the exposures are brief.

Turn your wifi and cell phones to airplane mode when you are not using them (the alarm still works). An iPhone can be inactivated by swiping straight down from the upper right corner and tapping a few buttons. I briefly turn my phone on several times daily to send and receive emails and messages. "Screentime" shows iPhone users how many minutes of exposure they have had during each application's use. Make a game out of seeing how few minutes you can spend with the phone active, and you will only need to charge your phone once a week.

Digital smart meters "talk" to the network many times a second, a significant exposure for anyone near. Try not to upgrade from analog models, which are the older type with a slowly spinning wheel. Do not let your electric company people sneak onto your property and install the new kind. I wrote a warning to them on my meter with a Sharpie marker.

If yours is already digital, a shield from smartmetercovers.com or smartmeterguard.com may help, but you must measure what happens before and after you apply it.

Consider putting your phone in a $5 Faraday bag while you sleep to ensure it is inactive. (That way, sleeping with it under your pillow is OK.) I started this after I forgot to switch mine off a few times. Some people turn the electricity off in their bedrooms at night using the main breaker box or a special switch. This prevents exposure from the magnetic fields in the house wires. Measure this before and after with a meter to be sure it is worth it.

I brought my meter to the gym. It went into high yellow near the treadmill's electronic display. So I am going to walk outside. Fortunately, the sauna was all green.

About 5G

Ian Jarvis is an activist who lectures HERE about the 5G rollout. Tess Lawrie adds in her substack article:

5G is entirely new, in the same way that mRNA is novel. This fifth-generation technology includes higher millimeter wave frequencies developed by the military and used for crowd control. Because these waves are easily blocked – by buildings, cars, trees, and bodies – they need more antennas to make them work. Millions upon millions of them. These antennae – including the ones inside 5G phones – work together in a phased array, concentrating their energy into high-power beams. The resulting exposure is exponential and, in any one spot, unpredictable and unmeasurable. And yet, as the 5G Appeal website points out, "No evaluation of health effects, nor effects on wildlife and the environment has been undertaken [by industry or regulators].

The massive tragedy here is our children. EMF effects occur over decades; the younger ones have been exposed since birth. It will be a vast, slow-moving train wreck if we cannot solve the problem soon.

References

Postscript: Electric vehicles and suppressed studies

Dr. Tess Lawrie shared a video of her inside a Tesla HERE (scroll down), measuring its high EMF radiation. HERE is another reference.

Gasoline and diesel fueled autos also emit harmful EMFs from their mostly needless electronics.

The U.S. government shut down studies on the health effects of cellphone radiation:

In January 2024, the National Toxicology Program (NTP) announced it had no plans to further study the effects of cellphone radiofrequency radiation (RFR) on human health — even though the program’s $30 million study found “clear evidence” of cancer and DNA damage" among other adverse health effects. ...NTP in January 2024 announced via an updated fact sheet that it was abandoning further investigation of wireless radiation’s biological effects because “the research was technically challenging and more resource-intensive than expected.”

Synthesis

I wrote these posts several years ago when I was first trying to figure out why I had my tremor. I feared that my cell phone was molesting me, so I implemented most of the strategies here.

As I become more sophisticated about Parkinson’s (PD) and later established my diagnosis, I realize how many other toxins I had been exposed to and how complex PD is. My conclusion as of 2025 is that EMF is nowhere near the most malignant exposure we get unless you are sensitive to it. Despite the hysteria, simple mitigation procedures eliminate almost all of it. Worry not, but study EMF enough to take appropriate precautions.

Leave a comment

