Surviving Healthcare

Surviving Healthcare

Surviving Healthcare
Surviving Healthcare Podcast
(with audio that works) 416. David Kennedy Eviscerates His Judas Dentist Colleagues
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-1:19:33

(with audio that works) 416. David Kennedy Eviscerates His Judas Dentist Colleagues

And shares his wisdom on heavy-metal detoxification: mercury, lead, iron, gadolinium, and others. And tells a story of "upper-class" pedophilia in Europe.
Robert Yoho, MD's avatar
Robert Yoho, MD
Mar 15, 2026

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