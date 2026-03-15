(with audio that works) 416. David Kennedy Eviscerates His Judas Dentist Colleagues
And shares his wisdom on heavy-metal detoxification: mercury, lead, iron, gadolinium, and others. And tells a story of "upper-class" pedophilia in Europe.
Mar 15, 2026
Surviving Healthcare Podcast
This information is for both patients and doctors. It exposes healthcare corruption.This information is for both patients and doctors. It exposes healthcare corruption.
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