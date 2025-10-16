READER RESOURCES: THE APOCALYPSE ALMANAC : fun, treatments, and cures. FULLSCRIPT SUPPLEMENTS : top quality and economical.

At once something like scales fell from his eyes, and he regained his sight. —Acts 9:18

Your mission here is to:

Read this summary, and for issues you do not recognize, scan the links.

Develop a 10,000-foot view of the conspiracy against us and realize that the theme is not only profit but the inhuman, psychopathic goal of damaging and killing other people.

Understand that when you hear the words “conspiracy theory,” you are being gaslighted. It is no theory.

On the nature of denial

Most people go through life like third-world garbage dogs. Both of these groups think they know the world. They eat anything they find, think only of themselves, and strut about as if they own the city. Since these dogs and these people DFL and DFR (don’t f****ing listen or read), they categorically refuse to believe that anyone wants to poison them.

Most people are as trusting as dogs—at least when it comes to medical care. When they get a Covid shot and become chronically sick or are even dying, they hold to the idea that it was random chance and not a conspiracy.

In the Caribbean, Gramoxone (paraquat) is sometimes used to kill packs of feral dogs. The animals never believe humans are out to get them, even after they eat tuna laced with it and are in their death throes. They vanish and are replaced by stench—I know; I have seen it.

A recently deceased acquaintance.

Color detail: Paraquat is also used by East Indian men in these cultures to commit suicide. Their passions run hot, so they do this at twice the general population’s rate. It is a nasty but quick death by asphyxiation. I know. As an emergency physician, I took care of a similar poisoning when a hobo entered a building that was tented and fumigated with sulfuryl fluoride to kill termites. His lungs filled with fluid, and I can still see the lice in the seams of his clothes.

I am repeatedly shocked by the number of people I know who have no idea about the poisoners. Normies—and even some readers of Surviving Healthcare—lack the strength to look this evil in the eye and fully understand it. Jim Arnold explains: “They just cannot fathom how bad it all is.” My other editor, Elizabeth Cronin, says, “The population is hypnotized not to question what is before their eyes.” I would add that what we see is too dark and irrational to be just about money.

Even sophisticated Substack authors struggle to believe what is happening.

RFK has had to go slow with educating the public about Pharma and the “vaccines” because if he spent an hour and summarized the whole story, the purchased media and those in denial would successfully brand him as a lunatic. He must release the truth over time so the populace can adjust. The ones who manage to wake up are going through a detox process—many get worse before they get better. I know; I have been through it.

Very few people can believe our reality, and this has been boring a hole in my mind for years.

So I am compelled to present the case for the truth as if we were in a courtroom. You, my trusted jury, will find and declare after weighing the evidence that we can never again say, “mistakes were made.”

The overwhelming circumstantial evidence against the globalists is plenty to convict them. Many criminal prosecutions rely heavily, if not entirely, on this type of data, and it can carry the same legal weight as direct evidence. Many cases, such as white-collar crime, conspiracy, or those without witnesses, primarily depend on circumstantial evidence. Legal scholars agree that this can be equally or even more reliable than direct evidence like eyewitness testimony, which has known reliability issues.

However, we do not have to rely on this; more compelling are the thousands of unsolicited, spontaneous confessions by the defendants admitting their intent and guilt over the past century. My post about that is: 317. WHO ARE “THEY” AND WHAT ARE THEY DOING? Their crimes are not rape, armed robbery, or manslaughter; these people are guilty of the purposeful genocide of millions.

We also have mountains of documentary information, such as the Pfizer papers, which provide undeniable evidence of a vast conspiracy. See the Appendix.

For the normies who were in a coma for the past five years

Here are three frauds that globalists perpetrated on the world to panic us into slavery.

They say the world is getting warmer, and that we will soon live in a desert or even be consumed by flames. The truth is that the cooling trends are obvious, and the CO2 story would be laughable if it were not so destructive. See my episode 332: THE ROCKEFELLERS INVENTED THE CLIMATE CHANGE FRAUD. DR. PATRICK MOORE PROVED IT IS A PACK OF LIES. Unbekoming presents more in his recent review of the U.S. Department of Energy’s July 2025 “A Critical Review of Impacts of Greenhouse Gas Emissions on the U.S. Climate” below:

The authors were given complete editorial independence. No government oversight, no political interference. Their mandate: examine the evidence and uncertainties that mainstream assessments overlook or downplay. What they found contradicts the climate narrative so fundamentally that it reads like scientific heresy. CO2 is greening the planet, not destroying it. Cold kills far more people than heat. Climate models run hot by 40 percent. Extreme weather isn’t increasing. The economic costs of warming are trivial while the costs of climate policy are catastrophic. “Dirty” smokestacks produce “green” emissions. This 141-page report, bearing the official seal of the Department of Energy, represents the most significant challenge to climate orthodoxy ever published by the U.S. government. The authors - with combined credentials including NASA medals, Nobel Prize contributions, hundreds of peer-reviewed papers, and IPCC lead authorship - can’t be dismissed as cranks or deniers. They accept greenhouse gas physics. They acknowledge human influence on climate. But they demonstrate through meticulous analysis that we’ve been catastrophically wrong about the magnitude, impacts, and appropriate response. The significance extends beyond scientific debate. If this report’s conclusions are even partially correct, we’re destroying wealth, condemning billions to poverty, and restricting the very energy access that enables human flourishing - all to prevent a non-existent crisis. We’re trying to control a chaotic system that mathematics proves is uncontrollable while ignoring the massive benefits from CO2 that are already observable. The cure has become infinitely worse than the “disease.” Satellites have documented an extraordinary transformation of Earth’s biosphere that contradicts everything you’ve heard about carbon dioxide destroying the planet. Since comprehensive observations began in 1982, vegetation has significantly increased across 25 to 50 percent of Earth’s vegetated land surface. Only 4 percent shows any decline. This massive greening, equivalent to adding a continent twice the size of the United States, stems directly from rising atmospheric CO2 levels. NASA attributes 70 percent of this planetary greening to CO2 fertilization alone.

Globalists argue that we will soon starve after population growth causes us to eat every blade of grass and mouse on the planet. Unbekoming explained what is really happening—the world population is declining, and the trends are inexorable. See his article, The Big Lie About Too Many People. Another view of this subject is A Midwestern Doctor’s here:

They push the lie that vaccines improve rather than destroy health. To put this out of your mind forever, read my post 345: IT IS HARD TO GROK HOW EVIL VACCINES ARE.

The nature of psychopaths

I encounter people daily who ignore reality and assume that our enemies are human. They are not. My introduction to what we are seeing, written in August 2022, is: “In the Company of Psychopaths:”

These transnational criminals live to cheat, defraud, and blackmail. Many are killers. They make no contribution to those around them or society, and fair value exchange is foreign to them. They crave power and wealth, but this is secondary to their primary motivation—damaging others. Lies, conspiracies, and intimidation are their trademarks. Today’s agendas are so dark that they could only have been conceived and carried out by psychopaths. Their stated plan is “ending overpopulation,” but this supposed problem is already solved. Global birth rates are crashing, and demographics prove that our numbers will peak and decline within a few decades. The Earth’s people are now mostly fed, and their economic situation is improving. So why the fraud? Population reduction is killing and destruction for its own sake, which is what psychopaths hunger for. Normal humans have trouble conceiving of such evil, see this behavior as irrational, and dismiss these people as crazy or “psychotic.” This is inaccurate. Psychopaths see reality but have no “operating system” of human love, ethics, and sympathetic feelings.

Healthcare corruption and ruination

Rockefeller’s groups perverted and bent the healthcare system to damage us. I wrote about this in Butchered by “Healthcare” and many other posts, including “Almost Everything Scares Me These Days.” Here is an excerpt:

Some of the following disasters are forced on us, and others are suppression or concealment of effective treatments. For example, iodine restriction is obviously purposeful. For the rest, ask yourself, “Could this have been solely caused by chance, greed, or incompetence?” The answer is mostly “No.”

What I have learned has made me so cynical about medicine that I now believe most treatments worsen the conditions they are designed to treat. Others are phenomenally costly and barely work. These include, in rough order of damage and cost:

Other assaults on us

Although I have primarily covered healthcare, many other coordinated attacks on us have been perpetrated by the globalists. Here are two among many:

Jim Arnold of Liar’s World Substack gives background on the Cabal’s efforts to destroy our educational system and dumb us down in his post, FUN WITH DICK AND JANE. It described the attempt to keep writing and reading at low levels through an attempt to eliminate phonics, which is the easiest way to learn how to read. Indoctrinating Our Children to Death by Alex Newman gives a broader overview.

Unbekoming describes the way globalists have attempted to destroy our spirits by ruining architecture in “The Uglification Agenda: How Oligarchs Weaponized Architecture.” The same is true for modern “art.”

Keep your wits about you.

Part of the Cabal’s project is to get us to abandon our reasoning power and believe all kinds of crazy stuff. People are shilling for upcoming alien invasions (Mike Adams) and promoting invisible microscopic robot infestations (Ana Milhalcea). These individuals are paid, fooled, stupid, or possibly just trying to grab attention and money.

Psychological assaults on our reasoning powers are a major—if not the majority— of the attacks we are subjected to. The best description of all the insane narratives in the waterfall of nonsense we are seeing is the Yiddish word “pilpul.” Part of the definition of this involves advancing various forms of sophistry to confuse an argument. Straw-man reasoning is an example, where someone distorts an opponent’s position to make it easier to attack. Many people are paid to do this full-time, and you must ignore them.

I mean no disrespect to my Jewish colleagues, and as is often the case, their ethnic words are the most descriptive.

When information sources become a wall of bullshit like this, many of us tire and become confused, but if you understand how it all fits together, your resolve will be strengthened instead. It will give you energy to face the next challenge.

Synthesis

The most effective poison is one that is consumed willingly. This voluntary ignorance has implications in addiction, relationships, and of course medical care of all kinds.

The brutal maturity that allows us to see evil often only comes with age. Even brilliant polymaths in their 40s may be blind to it and think recent events were simply financially motivated.

Our work is not done, and I hope this helps you educate the people around you. We will need your clear thinking more and more as people like me in our 70s fade away. We live in a dark age, yet as more people learn what is happening, there is hope.

Credits

MANY THANKS to the giants on whose sholders I have stood, particularly Unbekoming.

Editing and content credit: Jim Arnold and Elizabeth Cronin

Appendix: The Pfizer Papers: How Volunteers Exposed the Truth About COVID Vaccines

A summary of The Pfizer Papers by Naomi Wolf

Dr. Naomi Wolf put together 3,250 volunteer doctors and scientists to analyze 450,000 pages of internal Pfizer documents released under court order. They found stunning proof of Pfizer’s criminal alliance with the psychopaths trying to kill us.

The Documents Pfizer Wanted Hidden

When lawyer Aaron Siri sued the FDA to release Pfizer’s internal COVID vaccine trial documents, the agency asked the court to keep them sealed for 75 years. A judge refused and ordered their release, with 55,000 pages to be provided monthly starting in 2022. These documents detail Pfizer’s clinical trials and the first 90 days after public rollout in December 2020.

Wolf knew no single reporter could analyze this massive trove of technical medical data. Working with WarRoom host Steve Bannon, she organized volunteers across medical specialties into six teams under project director Amy Kelly. They produced nearly 100 detailed reports over two years.

What Pfizer Knew

By February 28, 2021—just 90 days after public rollout—Pfizer documented over 42,000 adverse events, including 1,233 deaths. The company hired 2,400 extra staff to process the flood of injury reports.

The vaccines failed at their basic purpose. One of the most common “adverse events” Pfizer recorded was COVID itself. The documents use terms like “vaccine failure” and “failure of efficacy.”

The vaccine contents did not stay in the shoulder muscle as officials promised. Within 48 hours, lipid nanoparticles, mRNA, and spike protein spread throughout the body “like a shotgun blast.” They crossed the blood-brain barrier and concentrated in the liver, adrenals, spleen, brain, and ovaries. No mechanism exists for clearing these materials from organs.

The side effects extended far beyond the “chills” and “fatigue” the CDC described. Pfizer’s documents catalog deaths, strokes, heart damage, kidney failure, liver injury, neurological disorders, blood clots, autoimmune diseases, and respiratory failure. Half the liver-related deaths occurred within 72 hours of injection. Half the strokes happened within 48 hours.

Targeting Reproduction

The documents reveal a disturbing focus on damaging human fertility. Pfizer’s rat studies showed lipid nanoparticles concentrating in ovaries, but researchers stopped the 48-hour study just as concentrations were rising sharply. No follow-up studies examined reproductive effects despite these red flags.

Pfizer told vaccinated men to use two forms of contraception or abstain from sex with women of childbearing age. The company defined “exposure” to the vaccine as including skin contact, inhalation, and sexual contact.

Thousands of women reported menstrual chaos—bleeding daily, having two periods monthly, or stopping entirely. Post-menopausal women began bleeding again. Pfizer documented it all but concealed the story.

In one section of documents, over 80% of tracked pregnancies ended in miscarriage or spontaneous abortion. Two newborns died from what Pfizer called “maternal exposure” to the vaccine. Breast milk turned blue-green in four women. Babies became sick from nursing, with symptoms ranging from fever to convulsions. One infant died of multi-organ failure.

Nine Months Later

Birth rates plummeted across 13 European countries, England, Wales, Australia, and Taiwan, nine months after vaccine rollout. Switzerland’s birth decline was the largest in 150 years—exceeding drops during both World Wars and the Great Depression. Germany saw an 8.3% drop in the first three quarters of 2022. England and Wales experienced a 12% decline in data through June 2022, when their government stopped publishing it.

Statistical analysis by Swiss researchers Hagemann, Lorré, and Kremer found a strong negative correlation between vaccination rates and births in 13 of 19 European countries studied. The higher the vaccination rate, the greater the birth decline nine months later.

Clinical Trial Fraud

Pfizer’s trial excluded pregnant women but recommended the vaccine for pregnancy anyway. The company tested 44 rats and declared the vaccine safe for human reproduction. When seeking emergency authorization, Pfizer submitted data showing more deaths in the placebo group than the vaccinated—but researchers later proved Pfizer manipulated the timeline to hide eight vaccinated deaths.

Pfizer vaccinated nearly the entire placebo group just months into the trial, which destroyed the control group and ended the study’s ability to track long-term effects. The vaccine given to the public differed from the formulation used in most clinical trials—a fact never disclosed.

The Cover-Up

Despite Pfizer knowing by November 2020 that its vaccine was neither safe nor effective, the CDC and medical establishment launched aggressive campaigns pushing vaccines on pregnant women. Dr. Rochelle Walensky held press conferences urging expectant mothers to get vaccinated. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommended the shots despite the lack of safety data.

The White House, CDC, FDA, and Department of Homeland Security pressured social media companies to censor warnings about vaccine dangers. Wolf was banned from Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube in June 2021 for warning about menstrual problems. Court documents from 2023 Missouri and Louisiana lawsuits revealed this government censorship campaign, which is now the subject of a pending Supreme Court case.

Legacy media, professional medical organizations, and tech platforms worked together to suppress the findings of these volunteer researchers. Yet the information spread through alternative media, saving lives. Booster uptake dropped to 4%. Few parents vaccinated their children. Colleges withdrew mandates. Pfizer’s revenue plummeted. AstraZeneca withdrew its vaccine from the European market in May 2024.

The Volunteers’ Mission

This work continues. The 3,250 volunteers—doctors, scientists, lawyers, and fraud specialists from around the world—worked without pay, motivated by commitment to truth and medicine. Many faced professional consequences for their participation.

Their reports document not just what happened but also provide crucial information for treating the injured. The book preserves evidence of medical crimes for which no one has yet faced prosecution, though lawsuits continue.

Wolf and Kelly receive emails from grateful families whose babies were saved by these warnings. The exact number of lives protected remains unknown, but the impact reaches into the hundreds of thousands, perhaps millions.

The story is not finished. What readers do with this information—whom they tell, how they respond, what actions they take—determines what comes next.

Parting Shot

A sophisticated early reviewer wrote, “‘They’ are humans and not DC comic villains.” I told her that, like many others, she did not get it, that these “humans” are the worst criminals ever seen on our planet.