Surviving Healthcare

Surviving Healthcare

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
FREED0ML0VER's avatar
FREED0ML0VER
2d

I wonder if A Midwestern Doctor knows how useful this is. AMD just posted an article on carpal tunnel explaining how it was affecting him/her because of all the typing involved for substack articles.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Robert Yoho, MD and others
Judy Heintschel's avatar
Judy Heintschel
2d

So happy for you!!! And thank you so much for ALL you do. 🤍🙏🏻

Reply
Share
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Yoho MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture