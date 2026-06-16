Surviving Healthcare

Surviving Healthcare

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Deb.Butler's avatar
Deb.Butler
2d

Each of Robert’s books contains valuable insight into our corrupt industrial medical complex. “Butchered by Healthcare” should be on the coffee table of every home in America. I have not been to an allopathic doctor in at least five years, and I am better off for it.

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WTTW's avatar
WTTW
1d

Nope

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