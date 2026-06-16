The latest news from Surviving Healthcare : complete books for you

I know many of you are bewildered by the topics you encounter and confused by details. You can review most of my content in my archives and access it via a search in the upper-right corner of RobertYoho.substack.com, just below. The first icon just to the right of the Surviving Healthcare headline is a magnifying glass. If you click this, you will see a search box where you can type any healthcare topic you’re interested in; I’ve likely written about it in my 450 posts.

To more easily grasp the material, I am preparing books that provide concise, well-written, and authoritative information, organized by subject. My goal is to help you learn the topics quickly and thoroughly. The library keeps growing. Paid subscribers get every current and future title automatically.

Because of my two million words in print, combining related content into books is easier than you might think. I spent three years on Butchered by “Healthcare” and a full year on each of my five other original print books, but I now have tools that speed the process. I also know more and have perspectives I didn’t have a decade ago. I still must vet and verify everything I write, and this remains an enormous effort. I typically work more than 50 hours a week on this project and write through the weekends. I have a compulsion to warn others about what I know.

Although most of my content will remain free, my books are in the paid section of my Substack. No worries--if you don’t have the resources for the nominal monthly fee, you can access them without charge, download them, and even share them by signing up for a one-week trial. Some may eventually be available on Amazon as print editions, but for now I am only publishing PDFs. My goal here is to save the world, not to make a fortune. All other content will remain free.

I live on feedback, so I appreciate any you share, one way or the other, about this process. Thank you for being here, whether you are a paid subscriber or not. Don’t forget that I’ve made all the flagship books I spent 7 years writing free below. See later in this essay to learn how to obtain the PDF of this complete book.

Before you go on, take a moment to download my books.

Cassandra’s Memo ebook is HERE. Hormone Secrets and Butchered by “Healthcare” are HERE and HERE. Judas Dentistry is HERE. THE APOCALYPSE ALMANAC, available by clicking the title, tells how to treat many diseases. It is a little tongue-in-cheek, but it is well referenced.

Get the print books from Amazon at the following links: Butchered by “Healthcare”, Hormone Secrets, Cassandra’s Memo, and Judas Dentistry.

HERE is how to send a PDF to your Kindle reader.

National Book Award Winner. Study it to survive “healthcare.”

To understand COVID

To save your life over 50

Protect yourself from evil dentists.

If you don’t have this one, grab it while you are here. Download the PDF of the complete DMSO book here:

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Specific treatments for many diseases. This book is only available via the link below.

THE APOCALYPSE ALMANAC : Hidden cures in our dystopian age. Check out the “ Cure Cancer in Your Kitchen” chapter.

Other reader resources: FULLSCRIPT SUPPLEMENTS : top quality and economical. AFFILIATE STORE : I offer competitively priced products HERE that I have personally tested and used.

And here is the complete chlorine dioxide book.