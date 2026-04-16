Surviving Healthcare

Surviving Healthcare

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Robert Yoho, MD's avatar
Robert Yoho, MD
7h

I take no joy in this, but I felt like it had to be done. Truth should be our most important value, and my duty to warn is absolute. That is what I am doing here after all.

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Allie's avatar
Allie
11h

Big pHarma must be euphoric over all of this infighting. It detracts from the goal of finding more tolerable and less expensive treatments with fewer side effects.

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