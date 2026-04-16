Yoho: This is a repost of original content authored by OPENVAET from his Substack HERE, and it speaks for itself. I did an exhaustive AI fact check, running many pages, on the first post just below, and it was carefully referenced and allegedly accurate. Everything in this post except this italicized section was copied from the original. If you have the same feelings reading this as I do, consider cross-posting it.

On March 30, 2026, we published “William Makis: The Truth Behind A Disgraced Doctor Turned Online Predator” - a long-form investigation into the disciplinary record, legal history, and behavioral pattern of a man who had reinvented himself as a leading voice in the medical freedom movement. The article documented findings of sexual harassment, a zoophilia admission on disciplinary record, a vexatious-litigant designation, and a cancelled medical licence, alongside testimony from former colleagues and patients.

Makis never addressed any of it seriously.

Instead, over the following two weeks, he reproduced - almost item for item - the behavioral pattern the article had described from his Alberta period: mass escalation, attacks on former allies, attacks on the nurses who had originally testified against him, DARVO (Deny, Attack, Reverse Victim and Offender) directed at anyone who asked questions, grandiose threats, mass blocking, and systematic deletion of evidence. In total, he deleted at least 21 X posts and an entire Substack article.1 The key difference was that this time the archiving infrastructure was already running. Every deleted post, every tampered screenshot, every threatening DM was captured.

What the record makes clear is that Makis does not belong to “any side” of the vaccines argument, or of the cancers treatments arguments. He is not pro-vaccine or anti-vaccine. He is not a cancer expert, a medical freedom advocate, or anyone’s ally. He is a man who manipulates whatever system he inhabits - an oncology department for the short time he had one, a online movement when he found one - and who turns on anyone who exposes him, rejects him, or simply stops being useful. The targets change; the mechanism does not. He rode the institutional system in Alberta until it ejected him; he is now riding the online ecosystem, where the boundaries are far wider and the consequences far slower to arrive.

By April 14, Makis had publicly alienated, among dozens of others, Kelly DNP, Jikkyleaks, A Midwestern Doctor, Kevin McKernan, and Dr. Jessica Rose - five of the most respected names in his space - while discarding supporters who had personally referred patients to him. Even Scott Adams, then dying and now dead, was not spared. It’s almost impossible for an external observer to track the nuances of Makis’s reactions, so what follows is the day-by-day record.

March 30 - Article Publication & First Supports

The article went live at 02:02 on March 30. By 13:43, Kelly DNP, a prominent voice with over 166,000 followers, had publicly shared the announcement tweet, tagging Makis and inviting him to comment on the veracity of the elements advanced.2 Rather than address any of the documented facts, Makis immediately took to private channels. Within two hours, he was messaging Kevin McKernan on X, calling Lyndsey House “a saboteur” and warning him to “watch your back - keep your eyes open.”3

The framing was familiar: the article was not an investigation to be answered, but an attack to be blamed on someone else. By 15:38, he had blocked Kelly - the first person who had publicly asked him to respond to the record.4 While our thread on X was spreading in vaccine skeptic ranks, LA, the Albertan lady who helped us with the first article, released it in the provaccine ranks.5

March 31 - Makis’s containment efforts backfiring

On March 31, as the article continued to circulate, several prominent accounts in the medical freedom space shared it publicly - Annelise Bocquet and David Cartland, for example. Fynnderella and Jikkyleaks, who had stayed out of the conflict, were nonetheless unfollowed and blocked by Makis.

One of the most striking testimonies came from Kathryn, a PhD researcher with over 40,000 followers, who had first been blocked by Makis in early 2023 after objecting to his habit of attributing every publicly reported death to the COVID shots. She later described stumbling upon a public conversation in which Makis was misleading a family whose relative had cancer into believing his protocol had a perfect success rate. When Kathryn asked for proof - blood work, PET scans, imaging - Makis temporarily unblocked her, claimed all his patients had documentation on file, then refused to produce any of it and blocked her again. She stressed that promoting a treatment as 100% effective in curing cancer was irresponsible and dangerous, and urged anyone misled by these claims to file complaints with the Florida State Medical Board.6

April 1st, 2 & 3 - Makis escalates while rare allies attempt damage control

On April 1, we began reaching out directly to Makis’s significant past supporters, while we unearthed the 2025 “conflict” between Makis and A Midwestern Doctor - a major figure in the medical freedom space with a Substack readership dwarfing his own - demonstrating that the pattern of burning former allies and branding them pharmaceutical assets was nothing new in the COVID space for Makis.7

On April 2, Dr Kathryn announced publicly that her husband, himself a physician, after reading the article, intended to write to the Florida State Medical Board.8Unexpectedly, Brianna Ladapo, the Florida Surgeon General’s wife, blocked our X account after we politely brought the article to her attention.9 Dorit Reiss, a prominent provaccine advocate, discussed the article.10

Then, late that evening, Makis launched a Substack broadside against A Midwestern Doctor, again branding her “a Big Pharma asset” and “controlled opposition” because, last year, she had expressed concern that these alternative products were being presented as highly effective solo therapies rather than valuable additions to an integrative cancer protocol.11 Makis simply truncated the date out of the screen, making it look like he was reacting to a post made the same day.

On April 3, Sasha Latypova publicly rallied to Makis’s defense.12 We replied directly, noting the irony of championing a man with documented sexual harassment findings and a zoophilia admission on record, and who had never previously used ivermectin in cancer treatment - his actual clinical work at the Cross Cancer Institute had involved Lutetium-177, a costly palliative cancer therapy Makis instead portrayed as life-saving.13 Dr. Mark Trozzi also weighed in with a defense of Makis, listing his peer-reviewed publication history as evidence that the man deserved a platform regardless of the allegations. Numerous published case reports of partial responses to Lutetium-177 or a legitimate early career does not, of course, immunize anyone against findings of sexual harassment, a zoophilia admission, a vexatious-litigant designation, and a cancelled medical licence - none of which Trozzi thought to address.14

A Midwestern Doctor responded to Latypova’s defense publicly.15

April 4 - First Saturday Meltdown

April 4 was the day Makis did the most damage to himself, firing in every direction over the course of roughly fourteen hours in what can only be described as a public meltdown.

It began at 02:03, when he posted an attack on Jikky, declaring he was “done in the freedom movement” and accusing “his team of harassing the Florida Surgeon General’s wife” - none of which of course was true.16 By mid-morning he had turned on Lyndsey House and LA, accusing the latter of belonging to “a cancer patient killing team” and implying she would be shortly dying of her Type 1 diabetes.17

Minutes later, he was targeting Sarah Rayner again - one of the nurses he had sexually harassed a decade earlier and whom he still blames for testifying against him and producing pages of evidence. He posted photographs of her, alleged that she had filed fake complaints to secure a bigger office,18 and accused Sandy McEwan of embezzling more than $100,000 in cancer research funds and of having an affair with Marguerite Weiler, another witness to his professional misconduct.19

Makis posting photos of colleagues from a decade ago eating

He replied directly to our account with various provocative messages,20 moved on to threaten a X user, vaccine injured, called Melissa,21 then told Mary Talley Bowden MD that Lyndsey House was a pharmaceutical infiltrator sent to damage McCairn and McKernan.22 He showed shortly after his contempt for vaccine injured individuals, implying that “spike protein to the brain has done more damage than she knows”.23 By the afternoon he had posted yet more photographs of Rayner, this time accusing her of conspiring to “murder cancer patients” for an office upgrade,24 25 launched a gratuitous attack on “Polly St. George” ( who had no involvement whatsoever in the story - having me blocked for two years,26 semi-threatened Charles Rixey and Kevin McCairn,27 and attempted to deflect the conversation onto Scott Adams being dead following the treatment administered by Patrick Soon-Shiong.28 At 16:13 he began quietly untagging himself from our threads.

At 16:40 he published a lengthy rant on Substack against Jikkyleaks & myself (along with Alex Berenson and A Midwestern Doctor), deleted it five minutes later - but not before Henjin had archived it.29

The article was a masterpiece of duplicity - cutting screenshots to make it appear as though Jikkyleaks had been responding to a different post than the one he was actually replying to, among other tricks. Unfortunately for Makis, it also contained too many indicators for his readers to find our article - and it generated a wave of subscriptions to our Substack, along with some embarrassing questions in his comments. He deleted it five minutes after publishing, making it the shortest-lived Substack article I have ever heard of.

Every single one of these posts on X, he subsequently deleted as well. Every single one had been archived. The reader will note that this is not a new pattern. It is the Alberta pattern - mass escalation, attacks on every available target, self-victimization, and hasty destruction of the evidence - reproduced in real time, a decade later, on a public platform, in front of the very audience he depends on for income.

April 5-8 - Aftermath

In the days following the meltdown, the consequences began to materialize. A Midwestern Doctor publicly recounted that Makis had “barraged her with threatening DMs” and that she had recognized the behavior from prior dealings with similar men.30 More damaging still, Sasha Latypova - who only four days earlier had publicly defended Makis - replied to A Midwestern Doctor, thanked her for the explanation, apologized for the misunderstanding, and disengaged. Latypova had been one of Makis’s most prominent remaining allies in the medical freedom space.31

Makis attempted to regain credibility by associating himself with a new ivermectin preprint from the Wellness Company - but readers quickly noticed it cited a paper of his that had been retracted for undisclosed conflicts of interest. By April 8, he was issuing threats again, warning Dr. Jessica Rose to “be EXTREMELY careful who you choose to help” and adding that “some of the so-called vaccine injured will do everything to take you down”32 - a veiled threat directed at one of the most respected biostatisticians in the space. He also turned on Kelly, accusing her of being “abusive.”33 He ended his April 8 remarks by suggesting, in a paranoid-sounding public warning to Dr. Jessica Rose, that prominent vaccine-injured critics had faked their diagnosis.34

April 9-10 - Collapse Of Makis’s Networks

On April 9, Makis blocked Kevin McKernan35 - a genomics researcher whose DNA contamination findings in the mRNA vaccines had made him one of the most credible and widely cited scientists in the movement. McKernan had been observing Makis’s behavior with growing unease since the article’s publication. In strategic terms, blocking him was an act of self-destruction: McKernan’s scientific standing dwarfs Makis’s own.

He was not the only one to push back. Dr. Jessica Rose responded publicly to the threat Makis had directed at her the previous day, making clear she would not be intimidated.36 Typhaine Pinsolle called Makis out openly,37 as did Le Collectif.38Peter Gillooly, the Wellness Company’s CEO - whose company Makis had been courting while simultaneously disparaging it - publicly distanced himself from Makis’s conduct.39

On April 10, we published a second thread documenting Makis’s deleted pro-vaccine posts from late 2021, showing him actively pushing boosters only weeks before his pivot to “medical freedom” activism.40 The thread reached over 71,000 views and was shared by several other prominent accounts.

What followed was a cascade of firsthand testimony. McKernan, drawing on fifteen years of quality control in the cannabis industry and his sequencing of the first cannabis genome, recounted watching Makis redirect immunocompromised cancer patients toward a CBD provider with no legitimate lab testing - a company that hosted Makis’s unverifiable “patient testimonies” on its product pages, suggestive of a financial arrangement. Makis vehemently denied this conduct after which McKernan provided video evidence to the contrary.41 Any critique, McKernan said, was met with accusations of belonging to a shadowy anti-Makis cabal. He described the dynamic bluntly as “pure cult behavior,” noting that Makis’s documented record had never been addressed - only met with insults, blocks, and claims of victimhood.42

Jikkyleaks stated he was “disgusted” by Makis’s conduct since the article - in particular the decision to blame everyone around the author, including people uninvolved, and to send what he called “defamatory and predatory DMs” to mutual contacts. He supported right-to-try access to repurposed drugs for cancer, he said, but not behind paywalls and secret protocols.43 Hank Rearden, an MD-PhD who had spent the previous days defending Makis, reported that Makis had blocked him too - despite years of support and having personally referred stage-4 cancer patients to his protocols.44

Makis’s response was to post more screenshots of his anti-vaccine activity, ignoring the fact - documented in the original article - that he had been posting pro- and anti-vaccine content simultaneously during that period, deleting whichever side no longer served his narrative.45 He fell back on his preferred register: his critics were “paid accounts” whose goal was to “sabotage the care for hundreds of thousands of cancer patients.”464748

Shortly afterward, our X account was unexpectedly flagged with a “visibility limited” label and placed under restriction.

April 11 - Second Meltdown and Tampered Screenshot

April 11 was a second fourteen-hour spiral.

The day opened with Makis dismissing Typhaine Pinsolle - telling the researcher she could “cry as much as she liked” - while inflating his claims to new heights: 9,000 cancer patients already helped, 5,000 on a waitlist, a Florida clinic that would be “the largest in the world,” and clinical trials and patents “already being written.”49 He then turned on McKernan with sustained venom, calling him “a pathological liar,”50 “a gutless coward and spineless freak,”51 and suggesting he might have suffered a stroke or brain tumor - “did you end up taking a Pfizer jab or two after all?”52 This led into a lengthy monologue recasting Scott Adams’s death from cancer as a murder committed by mainstream oncology, with Makis positioning himself as the only person who had tried to help. The rant cycled through every stage of Adams’s illness, each punctuated by the same rhetorical question: “did that appall you?”53 As for the article and those sharing it, the explanation was the usual one: “Always follow the money. They’re getting paid.”54

That same day, Makis published a Substack article also branding McKernan and Rose as pharmaceutical industry agents, accusing Rose of “condoning the harassment of the Florida Surgeon General and his wife,” and declaring all of his critics “BANNED FOR LIFE” from his Florida cancer clinics - and any event he would be involved in.55

The article contained another of Makis’s damaging mistakes. He had included a screenshot of McKernan’s post - but had removed three paragraphs from it. The removed section was precisely the passage directing readers to the primary source material documenting Makis’s history.56

A side-by-side comparison of the archived original, which had accumulated over 20,000 views on X, with the version presented to his Substack subscribers confirmed the tampering instantly. When readers began noting the discrepancy in the comments, Makis started deleting their remarks.57

The rest of the Substack piece recast the Scott Adams case entirely in Makis’s favor - portraying Adams as an ungrateful patient who had quit after one month and attacked him publicly, and his death as a murder by mainstream oncology.

On X, the barrage continued. Between 09:45 and 12:21, Makis attacked former Alberta colleagues McEwan and Weiler again,58 declared that “none can take me down,”59 addressed us directly with increasingly agitated posts,606162 and claimed that McKernan “had a stroke”63 - a post he deleted thirty minutes later. Andrew Zywiec published a lengthy defense of Makis, but Makis was too busy fighting on every front to let anyone else carry it.64

Then the private channels went public. At 11:08, McKernan published his DM exchanges with Makis, exposing the tone of the behind-the-scenes pressure campaign.65

Makis responded within minutes - “You’ve completely lost your mind”66 - followed by a mock-concerned post urging people to “get Kevin the help he needs.”67

He then pivoted to yet another lengthy post about Scott Adams,68 before turning on Lyndsey House again, accusing her of having “allied herself with cancer patient murderers who harassed the surgeon general’s family.”69

At 13:33, McKernan returned with receipts and had his block lifted long enough to crush Makis’s arguments.70 Melchizedek, another X user, also published threatening DMs from Makis.71 And in the comments section of Makis’s own Substack article, a patient reported that he had sent money to Makis days earlier and had heard nothing back - a small detail, but one that spoke directly to the pattern described by numerous doctors of Makis leaving his patients without serious follow-up.72

April 12 - More DMs Go Public

Makis opened the day at 03:32 by telling a commenter named Kim to “get mental help”73 - a phrase he recycled almost verbatim for another user, Muhumaa, hours later.74 The insult-as-diagnosis was becoming a tic.

The more significant development came from the other side. McKernan published direct testimony from Scott Adams on Makis’s conduct that nullified most of Makis’s deflection. Watching the full exchange, starting at the twenty-three-minute mark, is worthwhile; but for the purpose of this narrative, the extract below addresses Makis’s preferred claim that Adams “only took it for one month.”75

Makis responded with what amounted to a formal excommunication76 - declaring McKernan’s reputation dead, pronouncing him “unstable, unethical and caught lying repeatedly,”77 and announcing his intention to take him to court78 - adding to a litigation record an Alberta judge had once described as “metastatic.”

He launched fresh attacks on LA,79 then turned on Charles Rixey - a decorated former Marine and biodefense analyst - for the offense of having politely defended Lyndsey House. Makis declared that Rixey “stands with Satan,”80mocked him for having taken the COVID shots,81 and attacked him across multiple posts.82

Makis Attacking LA & Rixey

Meanwhile, the testimony kept arriving. At 08:34, Janice Tiessen published a firsthand account describing Makis’s mishandling of patients.83

The most consequential moment came at 10:56, when Dr. Jessica Rose published the threatening DMs Makis had also sent her84 - making public the private intimidation that had until then been only rumored.

April 13-14 - The Isolation Hardens

By the final days of the period, the pattern had become self-sustaining. Dr. Jack Kruse publicly expressed full confidence in McKernan,85 reinforcing his standing in the space. An X user, Kristina, published a detailed critique of Makis’s conduct and claims.86 McKernan continued dismantling Makis’s positions in an exchange with Dr. Henry Ealy.87 Amy Kelly, a prominent figure in the vaccine safety documentation effort, publicly called attention to the damning evidence against Makis.88

Makis, for his part, addressed us directly once more, claiming that our article had “ruined a claim for Sarah Rayner”89 - an assertion that, if true, would amount to an admission that the claim existed to begin with. He closed the period with another attack on LA90 - by now obviously a reflex rather than a strategy.

April 15 - The Sarah Rayner Obsession

The final day of this record brought another disturbing episode: a sustained, hours-long fixation on Sarah Rayner - one of the nurses whose testimony about his documented misconduct had contributed to his downfall in Alberta more than a decade earlier.

After we published a thread highlighting his latest behavior, Makis responded not by addressing the documented record, but by pivoting entirely to Rayner. Between 02:31 and 03:18, he posted a rapid succession of messages - at least five separate posts - all centered on the claim that Rayner was entitled to “$1-2 million in compensation” for having been coerced into filing complaints against him by AHS executives Rob MacEwan and Matt Parliament, and that our article had somehow destroyed her chance of collecting it.91 92 93 94

Makis’s insane rants on Sarah Rayner

The posts were remarkable for several reasons. First, the implicit admission: if Rayner had a compensation claim arising from the complaint process, it would confirm the complaints and the institutional response they triggered were real - precisely the record Makis had spent two weeks trying to discredit. Second, the grandiosity: in the 03:12 and 03:18 posts, he listed over a dozen individuals he claimed to have personally elevated to wealth and power - Marguerite Weiler earning a million dollars, Don Cranston becoming President of the Law Society of Alberta, Verna Yiu becoming Vice President of the University of Alberta, Brenda Hemmelgarn made Dean, Ritu Kular made Chief Justice, Paul Belzil made Judge - a list so expansive it included at least fifteen names, all allegedly owing their careers to him. He closed with the claim that he had “made at least 20 new millionaires.”

By 04:43, he had escalated further - posting a photograph of Rayner, identifying her as “a daughter of a famous Alberta Physician,” disclosing that she had been 23 years old and one year out of nursing school at the time of the events, and sharing details about her entry into “one of the biggest cancer groups in North America.” The post was accompanied by the claim that “many cancer patients died” as a result of her actions (presumably due to reduced access to palliativeLutetium-177) and that AHS had spent over $10 million in legal fees on the fallout.95 Six minutes later, at 04:45, he posted again another photograph alongside a narrative offering two competing versions of Rayner’s involvement - one portraying her as a victim of executives, the other as a mastermind - while dangling the existence of “a $1-2 million reward waiting for her in a legal loophole that’s about to close.”96

More of Makis’s creepy obsession on Rayner

A woman who had testified against him over a decade ago is being publicly identified, photographed, and discussed in terms designed to create maximum pressure - financial incentives, closing deadlines, and implied threats - all broadcast to his audience in real time. Whether intended as manipulation or intimidation, the effect is the same, and Makis’s conduct is reprehensible.

At 04:50, as if nothing had happened, Makis switched tone entirely - replying to the World Council for Health’s announcement of a Kevin McKernan conference in May with a falsely cheerful “I’m very much looking forward to this one!” followed by a winking emoji.97 The juxtaposition was jarring: an hours-long campaign targeting a former colleague, immediately followed by a casual public signal that he intended to show up at an event featuring one of the people who had just publicly denounced him.

By morning, the attacks had returned to familiar targets. At 09:22, he was targeting LA again - the Albertan woman who had helped source material for our original article - calling her “a stalker and severely mentally ill,” accusing her of faking a Type 1 diabetes diagnosis “to milk money on GoFundMe,” and declaring that “she needs to be sectioned and put in a psych ward.” The claim that a woman injured by COVID was fabricating her condition for donations simply because she had dared to call him out, coming from a man who had built his public persona on manufactured stories, required no commentary.98

At 11:02, a Czech user shared our article in Czech-language circles. Makis’s response was to call the author “a Czech pedo defending Canadian pedos” - a baseless smear deployed reflexively against anyone who amplified the documented record.99 Minutes later, at 11:19, he responded to another critic with a five-word “rebuttal”: “The people are with me.”100

At 11:43, he turned to Dorit Rubinstein Reiss - a law professor known for her work on vaccine policy - posting her photograph receiving a vaccine and labeling her “a vaccine addict,” adding: “Drug addiction is very serious.”101 The post was directed at the same user he had been sparring with throughout the day, and it carried the same signature: a personal photograph, a fabricated diagnosis, and a public insult.

The day’s final documented exchange came at 12:15, in a reply to Kelly DNP - the prominent voice who had first shared our article on March 30 and been blocked for it. Makis declared there was “no time to waste on people who abuse cancer patients or keep the company of people who abuse cancer patients,” before pivoting to his frequently used declaration of war: “There is a WAR on Cancer patients and many in the freedom movement are willingly destroying their careers and reputations to stand with people who want to hurt as many cancer patients as they can.”102

Sixteen days after the article went live, every documented fact remained unaddressed. The list of people attacked by Makis now includes nurses, researchers, genomicists, law professors, vaccine-injured advocates, and anonymous social media users across at least three languages. The archiving infrastructure continued to run. Every post was captured. And the pattern the original article described - escalation, DARVO, deletion, isolation - was performed for a different audience, with the same outcome.

Let’s be plain about what this record contains. A man confronted with documented findings of sexual harassment, zoophilia, a cancelled medical licence, and a vexatious-litigant designation responded by publicly targeting the nurses who had testified against him a decade earlier, posting their photographs, fabricating diagnoses for vaccine-injured women who criticized him, threatening researchers, tampering with screenshots, and declaring half the medical freedom movement “BANNED FOR LIFE” from clinics he may or may not actually operate. He did all of this in sixteen days, in public, online. The only thing that changed is that this time, people are watching.

It would be difficult to design a worse crisis-management strategy if you tried.

We consider the record complete - or at least complete enough. Between the original investigation and this chronicle, anyone who wants to evaluate Makis’s conduct now has what they need: archived posts, timestamped screenshots, leaked DMs, firsthand testimony, and a day-by-day trail of deletions that only makes sense if he understood exactly how this behavior would appear once preserved. We are not asking anyone to take our word for it. We are asking them to read.

Going forward, our active work shifts to something more useful than documenting the obvious: legal support for Makis’s victims. The nurses he harassed, the patients he abandoned or defamed, and the individuals whose medical conditions he publicly mocked - most of them have carried the cost of his behavior in silence for years, because until recently there was no consolidated record to point to. Now there is. The archiving infrastructure stays on, because Makis has shown no sign of stopping. But our efforts will go where they matter most.

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Launched 3 years ago

Main interests in data analytics focused on clinical-trial integrity and demographic trends. Occasionally focusing on combating censorship and disinformation surrounding COVID‑19.