379. THE MIRACULOUS RESULTS OF EXTREMELY HIGH DOSES OF THE SUNSHINE HORMONE VITAMIN D3: MY EXPERIMENT WITH HUGE DOSES OF D3 FROM 25,000 to 50,000 to 100,000 IU A DAY OVER A ONE-YEAR PERIOD

Bowles has no degrees, but he is a polymath autodidact: a genius who educated himself, and he is credible. I’d rather listen to guys like him all day than tolerate another MD stuffed shirt blathering about protocols. The interview above is a little rough, and HERE is another if you want more.

These are from Anthony Roger’s platform, and I summarized these and Bowles’s book in Chapter One below.

Table of Contents

1. Summary

2. Preamble

3. Jeff Bowles’s vitamin D revolution

4. Henry Lahore, the vitamin D czar, believes in high levels

5. Dr. Tamara’s brief guide to vitamin D

6. Dr. Coimbra’s protocol

7. Synthesis

8. References

This ultra-high vitamin D story is cutting-edge, and at best, conventional sources would brand it as speculative. My readers should read the evidence and decide the truth for themselves. The sources below convinced me.

However, the value of standard doses of D for supporting health and curing disease is the single most credible and essential healthcare story. To wit:

I presented a sample of the many thousands of academic papers proving this in the final Reference section.

Henry Lahore’s VitaminDWiki.com in Chapter 2 has about 10,000 D references.

Dr. Tamara’s Chapter 3 is comprehensive but succinct. She includes a debunking of the idea that, because massive doses of D are used as rat poison, it is bad for you.

D’s suppression by the Cabal is robust evidence of its credibility. Bowles tells this story eloquently.

I will go a step further. If you read somewhere about vitamin D’s perils, question the source. They are either naive or, given that we live in the age of purposeful lies, possibly a limited hangout.

Preamble

I became interested in D again while rewriting my iodine post. Like boron, which has been rendered unobtainable in Europe, the other two are also systematically suppressed. For D and iodine, the units were changed to intimidate us, then criminally low dosing standards were imposed. My post, “Almost everything scares me these days,” outlines other conspiracies designed to destroy our health. These include, but are not limited to, sunlight avoidance, EMF dangers, and ivermectin suppression.

Conventional sources claim that optimal blood levels of 25-hydroxyvitamin D are:

Sufficient: 30-100 ng/mL (75-250 nmol/L)

Optimal for most people: 40-60 ng/mL (100-150 nmol/L)

Deficient: Below 20 ng/mL (50 nmol/L)

Insufficient: 20-29 ng/mL (50-74 nmol/L)

My flash of insight that prompted this post was when I realized that my supposedly ultra-high D blood level of 120 nanograms per milliliter was likely too low to help my Parkinson’s (PD) much. As I considered D, I remembered that three separate respected sources told me to boost my levels higher. Neal Rouzier, MD, worldwide hormone therapy expert and my mentor (see HERE for his courses), was involved with D because it is a hormone, not a vitamin. He told me fifteen years ago that he kept his levels around 200. Neal was so far ahead of the rest of us that I regarded this as an eccentricity.

Henry Lahore, the vitamin D czar and ultimate resource, told me in an interview that he had kept his levels at 200 for the last five years. Lahore has friends with Parkinson’s who are doing remarkably well with similar levels. His caveat is that high doses were safe only if “cofactors” such as zinc, boron, vitamin K, magnesium, and possibly resveratrol, were also taken.

Finally, a Brazilian physician, Dr. Coimbra, devised an internationally renowned high-dose D protocol. You will see in the chapters below that these experts have matching but not identical opinions.

1. Jeff Bowles’s vitamin D revolution

Yoho: Bowles researches without the disadvantage of a healthcare background or degree. I wrote this summary as if he were speaking, and any errors are mine. The following is Jeff:

Most modern diseases stem from five widespread nutritional deficiencies rather than complex pathological processes requiring expensive pharmaceutical interventions.

Modern Medicine as Poison

My Stanford-educated physician father made a stark observation: "Every medicine in reality is a poison." This is the foundation for understanding that modern medicine operates as a substitute immune system rather than addressing root causes. When antibiotics kill infections or biologics suppress autoimmune responses, doctors are treating symptoms while ignoring why the immune system failed. This creates a perpetual cycle of illness and intervention that enriches pharmaceutical companies while keeping patients dependent on increasingly expensive treatments.

Biologic drugs designed to rev up immune responses against cancer inevitably trigger autoimmune diseases as side effects, while autoimmune biologics that suppress immune attacks on healthy tissues create vulnerability to infections and cancers. Vitamin D3 functions as the "ultimate biologic" that simultaneously strengthens immune responses against pathogens while preventing autoimmune attacks—with no adverse effects when administered with adequate cofactors.

The Five Deadly Deficiencies of the Modern Age

Five specific nutritional deficiencies cause most contemporary diseases: Vitamin D3, magnesium, Vitamin K2, boron, and zinc. These deficiencies interact synergistically, with Vitamin D3 serving as the master conductor while the others function as essential cofactors.

Vitamin D3: The Master Hormone

Despite its name, Vitamin D3 is a steroid hormone rather than a vitamin, and it controls over 2,700 genes involved in immune regulation and tissue remodeling. Medical authorities systematically suppressed high-dose Vitamin D3 therapy after it emptied hospitals in the 1920s and 1930s. When people consumed 20-25mg daily (equivalent to 1 million IU), hospitals faced bankruptcy as diseases disappeared.

The medical establishment responded by changing measurement units from milligrams to International Units, making doses sound more dangerous, and conducting flawed studies with deliberately toxic doses. The 1937 Steck report, involving 773 humans and 63 dogs over nine years, proved doses up to 20,000 IU per kilogram of body weight were safe for extended periods. Medical authorities ignored these findings, establishing the current 400 IU daily recommendation, which is barely enough to prevent rickets.

Compelling latitude studies show disease rates increase dramatically as distance from the equator increases and sun exposure decreases. Multiple sclerosis, various cancers, diabetes, autism, asthma, and dozens of other conditions follow this pattern precisely. Disease rates exploded after 1980, coinciding with widespread sun avoidance and sunscreen use.

The Critical Cofactors

Magnesium deficiency affects an estimated 80% of the population due to soil depletion from modern farming practices. Since 99% of body magnesium resides in bones and soft tissues rather than blood, standard tests miss deficiencies. High-dose Vitamin D3 rapidly depletes magnesium stores, causing symptoms like heart arrhythmias, panic attacks, and extreme fatigue that doctors mistakenly attribute to Vitamin D toxicity.

Vitamin K2 deficiency results from factory farming practices that eliminate animals' access to spring grass containing K2 precursors. K2 activates osteocalcin, the protein that removes calcium from blood and deposits it in bones. Without adequate K2, high-dose Vitamin D3 can cause hypercalcemia, a significant hazard.

Boron deficiency causes arthritis rates ranging from 20-70% in low-boron regions compared to 0-10% in boron-rich areas. Rex Newnham's research showed 30mg twice daily eliminated arthritis in just a few months, leading to 10,000 bottles sold monthly in Australia before the government began its suppression.

Zinc deficiency affects one-third of the global population, particularly impacting immune function and thymus health. Combined with melatonin, zinc supplementation can regenerate aged thymus glands, restoring youthful immune capacity. Melatonin is safe, cheap, and effective. Its suppression is proof of how much damage its use would do to conventional medicine.

The Systematic Suppression of Vitamin D3

Decades of coordinated efforts work to discredit high-dose Vitamin D3 therapy. From the 1930s through today, pharmaceutical interests and medical authorities have proposed laws restricting vitamin access, reclassifying supplements as drugs, and limiting doses to ineffective levels. Harvard, Google, and various international institutions actively publish misleading studies using doses too low to show benefits while claiming to test "high-dose" protocols.

Recent research reveals the Institute of Medicine made a statistical error that underestimated proper Vitamin D3 intake by 90%. The corrected analysis shows 8,895 IU daily are needed for 97.5% of individuals to achieve adequate blood levels—over 20 times current recommendations.

Clinical Evidence and Case Studies

Extensive documentation from over 1,000 high-dose Vitamin D3 experiments shows consistent cures for autoimmune diseases, chronic infections, and tissue remodeling disorders. Multiple sclerosis patients worldwide report complete remission using Dr. Coimbra's protocol of 1,000 IU per kilogram of body weight daily. Dramatic before-and-after photos and testimonials span dozens of previously "incurable" conditions.

Cancer prevention data proves particularly compelling. Studies show 29% reduced cancer death rates for each 10ng/ml increase in Vitamin D3 blood levels. African Americans with lower D3 levels experience 25-30% higher cancer rates than whites. Several case studies document terminal cancer patients achieving remission with 50,000 IU daily when conventional treatments failed.

The Human Hibernation Syndrome

Chronic Vitamin D3 deficiency creates a permanent hibernation state where the body conserves resources as if preparing for winter famine. This explains the obesity epidemic, depression, metabolic syndrome, and tissue repair failures that characterize modern populations. Evolution designed temporary winter hibernation, but year-round sun avoidance creates pathological hibernation that mimics multiple disease states.

Practical Implementation

Blood testing should achieve D3 levels of 150 ng/ml or higher for therapeutic effects, typically requiring 10,000-50,000 IU daily depending on individual response. Essential cofactors include 400-800mg magnesium daily, 15-45mg Vitamin K2, 30-60mg boron, and 15-40mg zinc. Vitamin A supplementation should be avoided as it blocks D3's anti-cancer effects.

Gradual dose increases with monthly blood monitoring prevent the rare cases of hypercalcemia or magnesium depletion that can occur without proper cofactor supplementation.

A Medical Revolution

Evidence shows that five simple nutritional deficiencies cause most diseases plaguing modern society. Documentation spans historical suppression, geographical disease patterns, biochemical mechanisms, and clinical outcomes from thousands of self-experiments. While challenging medical orthodoxy, this approach offers hope for eliminating most chronic diseases through inexpensive, non-toxic nutritional interventions rather than lifelong pharmaceutical dependence.

The implications extend beyond individual health to questioning fundamental assumptions about disease causation, medical authority, and the role of pharmaceutical interests in shaping health policy. Correcting these five deficiencies could reduce medical costs by 90% while dramatically improving population health—explaining why entrenched interests work to suppress this information.

A few abridged Bowles interview quotes:

He is not smooth, and he does not use doctor-talk. But Bowles is worth listening to because he outlines the history of medical therapy suppression. He also draws from his unique personal experience, and he relates the stories his readers have shared.

He tells numerous stories about how D significantly boosts immunity, effectively curing many diseases. Even orthopedic problems respond over some months, apparently through bony tissue remodeling.

I get emails from people from all around the world, saying what happened when they took high-dose D3. One guy in Austria had been blind in one eye for two years. Doctors said it was permanent. He was taking 60,000 IU a day. And after a month or two, he woke up and told his wife, “I'm looking at you through my blind eye.” I got all sorts of stories like that. People were curing their multiple sclerosis and every other autoimmune disease you can imagine. I've heard from more than 1000 people doing these experiments. I don't think Big Pharma is going to like it because it means a lot of their drugs are unnecessary. My website, jefftbowles.com, allows you to search for any disease or issue by clicking the “Search D3 Cures” button. If you pop in multiple sclerosis, for example, you'll see a list of 12 or 15 people's self-reports of their high-dose D3 experiments and what happened. My readers have cured asthma, Crohn's disease, psoriasis, various skin diseases, acne, and many autoimmune diseases with high-dose D3. Vitamin D boosts all aspects of your immune system and optimizes its function.

References

One of Jeffrey Bowles’s books is, The Miraculous Cure For and Prevention of All Diseases: What Doctors Never Learned. (2019) It is a page-turner.

JeffTBowles.com offers a great deal of his writing and ideas.

The following is an article by Jeff on how Pharma has suppressed vitamin D:

Vitamin D czar Henry Lahore

Henry carries a genius card; I know because I brain-biopsied him twice during separate interviews. He is the author of VitaminDWiki.com, the ultimate information source, and says few of us get enough D for good health.

The Rumble video for this post is HERE, and my original Substack is HERE.

Mr. Lahore is 77. His hero’s journey started with a degree from the University of Washington in Seattle. After he graduated, he spent a decade there as an academic weather researcher, then worked for Boeing the rest of his career. They hire people with Henry’s background because they use complex modeling of clouds, wind, and atmosphere to ensure aviation safety. Finding these patterns and making predictions requires analytic superpowers.

After Lahore retired, he spent a decade traveling around the USA in a motorhome. When he came home, his fascination with vitamin D evolved into VitaminDWiki.com, the subject’s most comprehensive website.

Mr. Lahore works 50-plus hours a week studying and writing. He believes the potential of vitamin D to treat disease is untapped, and that blood testing and supplements should always be used when larger doses are taken. He keeps his levels at 200 ng/ml, far over conventional limits.

Henry’s goal is to improve the health of the world.

Background

The government’s recommended vitamin D dietary allowance (RDA) is criminally low—only 600 IU a day for people up to age 70 and 800 IU for those older. Costco supplies 2,000 or 5,000 IUs per dose, which is insufficient. Biotech’s top-quality 50,000 IU vitamin D capsules are convenient for weekly use and can be purchased HERE.

International Units (IUs) are now used instead of micrograms (mcg) to measure D dosing. This seems to have been done purposefully to make tiny doses look large:

1000 IU = 25 mcg

5000 IU = 125 mcg

10,000 IU = 250 mcg

VitaminDWiki’s FAQ section

Key concepts

Take D3 instead of the prescription D2, as it lasts longer and works better.

1/10,000 people have genetics that keep them from regulating their vitamin D levels. If larger doses are taken, testing D levels is essential to identify individuals who have this issue.

Take K2. “Super K” from Lifeextension.com supplies several kinds of K, which may be an advantage.

Supplements that persist more than a day in the body include D, iodine, and K. These do not have to be taken daily. Magnesium has a long life in the body as well, but taking it daily gives you a better chance to get enough.

Cofactors are other supplements that improve vitamin D’s action. Per Lahore, these include, in order of importance, magnesium, vitamin K2, omega-3s, and, less importantly, zinc, boron, and resveratrol.

Yoho note #1: I recommend against taking calcium, ever.

Yoho note #2: Iron is inflammatory. Our diets add a milligram a day to our bodies’ iron stores over our entire lives, and this can become injurious. Supplemental iron is beneficial for extreme blood loss, such as childbirth, menstrual loss, and bleeding from surgery or the intestine. Other indications are uncommon. Since Parkinson’s patients have excess iron in their substantia nigra, the part of the brain involved in Parkinson’s, I sometimes donate blood.

Mr. Lahore takes most supplements every few days because he knows how long each lasts in the body.

He says his supplements in order of importance are: D, magnesium, K2, and omega-3s.

The Lahore pill box.

Henry says he takes these daily:

Magnesium Co-Factor* VDR activate* 400 mg in water - need >100 mg average daily

Omega-3 Co-Factor* - he tends to take it in the morning. Must also decrease Omega-6 to get the benefit from Omega-3



Every 2 days

Vitamin K - Co-Factor* 3 types in Super K

Vitamin B100

Vitamin C liposomal

Every 3 days

Resveratrol VDR activate*

Curcumin VDR activate*

Every 4 days

Vitamin D3 100,000 IU (two 50,000 IU capsules) with supper. This maintains his D level at 200 ng/ml. Yoho: You may need more or less, so measure your levels.

Quercetin VDR activate*

Turmeric VDR activate*

Boron __Co-Factor* - for better teeth and bones (Yoho: I take Borax brand boron by mixing it with table salt.)

Selenium (Yoho: I eat 5 Brazil nuts a day)

Silicon - horsetail - for better teeth and bones (Yoho: This also eliminates aluminum, and I drink Fiji water for that purpose).

Every 7 days

Zinc -Co-Factor* and he also takes sublingual Zinc every two hours when he has to fight off colds

Iodine - a few crystals (Yoho: the proper dose is 25 to 50 mg or more; see my iodine post that was just released).

Vitamin B-12 5 mg - alertness, energy

References

Dr. Tamara’s brief guide to vitamin D

HERE is the link to subscribe to Dr. Tamara’s Substack. She assumes that readers already know that higher vitamin D levels increase people’s resistance to disease and likely their lifespan. For anyone who missed that memo, I put some of the extensive literature on this topic in the References at the end of this post. The following is hers with a few italicized notes from me.

Vitamin D isn't a vitamin - it's a hormone your body makes. Think of it as your body's master controller for calcium and bone health, but it does much more than that. It also supports immune function, muscle strength, and even mood regulation.

The Forms of Vitamin D

Vitamin D2 (Ergocalciferol)

It c omes from plants, mushrooms, and fungi

When these plants get UV light, they create D2

D2 is w eaker than D3 and doesn't last as long in your body (shorter half-life)

Where to find it: Some fortified foods and cheaper supplements

Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol)

Source: Made by animals (including humans!) and found in animal products

How it's made: Your skin makes it when exposed to sunlight (UVB rays)

Strength: More powerful and lasts longer than D2

Where you find it: Fish, egg yolks, and better supplements

The Conversion Process: From Inactive to Active

Neither D2 nor D3 works immediately. Your body has to convert them through a two-step process:

Step 1 - Liver: Converts vitamin D into 25(OH)D (this is what doctors typically test for) Step 2 - Kidneys: Transform it into the final active form, calcitriol (1,25(OH)2D)

This is why people with liver or kidney problems often struggle with vitamin D deficiency even when taking supplements.

Vitamin K2 is essential to vitamin D's function

Vitamin D3 increases how much calcium your intestines absorb

Vitamin K2 directs calcium where to go (bones = good, arteries = bad)

Taking D3 alone without K2 might put calcium in the wrong places, potentially contributing to arterial calcification

K2-7 (MK-7): The Superior Form

Stays in your body for about 3 days (longer than other K2 forms)

Effective at directing calcium to bones instead of soft tissues

Derived from fermented soybeans (natto) in most supplements

Sun vs. Supplements

Special forms: Sun exposure creates vitamin D3 sulfate (water-soluble) that supplements can't provide, and also produces other beneficial substances.

Natural timing: Your body makes it when it should (during daylight hours)

Extra benefits: Sun exposure also increases nitric oxide production, which supports cardiovascular health

However

Supplements are often more practical year-round.

Weather, geographic location, skin color, age, and clothing all affect sun-based D production.

Many people live in climates where adequate sun exposure isn't possible for months, and even those in the tropics may not get enough exposure.

Genetic variants: VDR Gene (Vitamin D Receptor) creates the "docking station" for vitamin D in cells. Some people's receptors bind vitamin D more effectively than others. As a result, some people need 2-4 times more vitamin D than others to reach the same blood levels

Monitoring your blood levels on a bi-monthly basis can help determine your optimal dosage. A family history of osteoporosis or autoimmune conditions may indicate genetic susceptibility to poor D usage and low levels.

Cofactors needed for proper D metabolism

Magnesium: Required for the conversion enzymes to work properly (most people are deficient)

Zinc: Essential for proper vitamin D receptor function

Boron: Supports hormone metabolism and calcium utilization

Of course, K2

What fingernails reveal about digestion

Vertical nail ridges (lines running from the cuticle to the tip) can show that your body isn't properly breaking down proteins into amino acids.

How it works

Poor protein digestion → Less amino acids available Fewer amino acids → Less stomach acid production (amino acids are needed to make stomach acid) Low stomach acid → Can't properly "ionize" minerals to make them absorbable Poor mineral absorption → Weak bones, even with adequate vitamin D intake

Stomach acid is critical for mineral absorption

Calcium needs acid to separate from compounds (like calcium carbonate) and become ionic calcium.

Magnesium r equires an acidic environment for optimal absorption.

Zinc absorption can be 3-4 times better with proper stomach acid levels.

Iron must be converted to its absorbable form in acidic conditions.

Treatment

Digestive enzymes help break down proteins more completely.

Stomach acid support is s ometimes beneficial for people with low acid production.

Proper chewing is the critical first step in protein digestion.

Chronic stress significantly reduces digestive function.

Testing Methods

Traditional Blood Testing is for 25(OH)D

Accepted medical “normal” range: 30-100 ng/mL (75-250 nmol/L)

Functional medicine target: 50-80 ng/mL (125-200 nmol/L)

Optimal timing: Test after 8-12 weeks of consistent supplementation

Advanced Testing

Oligoscan Technology

What it is: Non-invasive spectrophotometry using specific light wavelengths

How it works: Measures tissue mineral levels through the skin (usually the palm)

What it detects: Essential minerals, heavy metals, some vitamins, and trace elements

Advantages: Immediate results, shows tissue levels (not just blood circulation)

Limitation: Not yet widely accepted in conventional medicine, needs more validation studies

Yoho comment: We have an upcoming post about this.

Mass Spectrometry

What it is: A highly accurate laboratory technique identifying substances by molecular "fingerprint"

Applications: Can measure multiple vitamin D metabolites simultaneously

Gold standard: Most accurate method for many nutrients and toxins

Cost: More expensive, but provides comprehensive mineral profiles

For geeks: “Tissue levels” are the most accurate measure of vitamin D

Several blood tests are used. You can have "normal" blood levels but still be functionally deficient at the tissue level.

25-hydroxyvitamin D [25(OH)D] - This is the standard. It measures the storage form of vitamin D in blood and reflects overall vitamin D status over the past few months. It is considered the best indicator of vitamin D sufficiency because it has a longer half-life and represents vitamin D from all sources (sunlight, diet, and supplements).

1,25-dihydroxyvitamin D [1,25(OH)2D] measures the active hormone form of vitamin D. However, this test is less commonly used for routine screening because levels can remain normal even when vitamin D stores are low, as the body tightly regulates this active form. It's used primarily when investigating specific disorders of calcium metabolism.

Total 25(OH)D vs. Free 25(OH)D - Most labs measure total 25(OH)D. Some newer tests can measure "free" or bioavailable vitamin D, which may better reflect what's available to tissues.

Best Practices for Supplementation

Timing and Absorption

Take with fat: Vitamin D3 is fat-soluble, so it's best taken with meals containing healthy fats.

Morning timing may align better with natural circadian vitamin D production.

Consistent schedule: Daily dosing typically works better than large weekly doses

Essential Combinations

Include K2-7: This is critical if taking doses above 2,000 IU daily

Add magnesium: 200-400mg daily for most adults (Most people are deficient). Yoho comment: This is a super conservative recommendation, and taking more only has one potential side effect: loose stools.

Other cofactors: Zinc and boron support optimal vitamin D function. Yoho: these must be used if large doses of D are taken.

The Rat Poison Question

Vitamin D3 is used in some rodenticides. The doses in rat poison are 40,000-100,000 times higher than typical human supplements (around 50,000-200,000 IU per rat dose—and rats are small—versus 1,000-5,000 IU in human supplements). At these extreme doses, it causes fatal calcium overload in rats.

Summary

✓ D3 is superior to D2 for raising and maintaining blood levels

✓ Sun exposure offers unique benefits, but supplements are often more practical

✓ Genetics matter - some people need 3-4x more vitamin D than others

✓ K2-7 is D3's essential cofactor for proper calcium management

✓ Other nutrients are crucial, especially magnesium, which most people lack

✓ Digestion affects everything, and nail ridges may indicate protein digestion issues affecting mineral absorption

✓ Stomach acid is critical for mineral absorption and bone health

✓ Advanced testing provides better pictures of your actual nutritional status

✓ Individual testing is essential, and blood levels help determine your optimal dose

✓ Consistency matters more than perfection. Daily supplementation with cofactors may be better than sporadic high doses. Yoho: Henry Lahore disagrees.

Yoho footnote:

Dr. Tamara struggled for years with vitamin D levels in the single digits (yes), and I badgered her to take ultra-large doses to raise them. She is an independent thinker, so she ignored me until she learned about epigenetics and discovered that she had “homozygous VDRtaq1 polymorphisms.” This is too many syllables for me, but when she began taking 150,000 IU of D a week, her levels went up to around 30 ng/ml—higher but still too low. I am trying to persuade her to double her dose to bring her levels over 100.

When she read the above, Tamara said:

Although busy doctors sometimes forget about themselves, I have been a huge advocate for appropriate vitamin D dosing since our one-hour podcast with Henry Lahore. Sometimes, patients need a gentle nudge, but eventually they all fall into line. I have many patients on high dosages, and they need to take the cofactors that Henry Lahore discussed. Additionally, I do genetic studies on many of my patients, and I always consider these results. Those who are like me with a “homozygous polymorphism” are far more at risk of having low levels.

Yet another Dr. Tamara testimonial

Dear Dr. Yoho,

Thank you for your inquiring mind and dedication to the truth, which I have benefited from on your Substack.

Thanks to you, I have recently established a relationship with Dr. Santa Ana, initially researching PEMF related to my osteoporosis and now seeking nutritional advice tailored to rebuilding bone through supplementation. I am already maximizing my food intake to reverse osteoporosis.

Dr Santa Ana is a credit to her profession and a healthy reflection of your trust.

Thank you again.

You may call Dr. Tamara’s office at (540) 462-7750, email her at drtsanta@protonmail.com, or visit her patient scheduling app HERE to schedule a complimentary consultation. HERE is the link for standard visits.

Also note: I am an MD, and Tamara is a DC. Henry Lahore does not have a doctoral degree, but he knows a hundred times more about D than anyone else.

The Coimbra Protocol

Cicero Galli Coimbra, MD, PhD, of the Federal University in São Paulo, Brazil, developed a clinical protocol to treat autoimmune diseases with vitamin D doses ranging from 40,000 to 300,000 IU per day.

Professional Background and Clinical Development

Coimbra is an internist and neurologist, did a fellowship in pediatric neurology, earned a PhD in clinical neurology, and completed post-doctoral training in experimental brain ischemia.

His protocol emerged serendipitously in 2001 when he began treating Parkinson's patients with 10,000 IU of vitamin D daily. After three months, one patient's vitiligo lesions had nearly disappeared, leading Coimbra to investigate vitamin D's immunoregulatory effects. This launched his intensive research into what became the Coimbra Protocol.

Acquired Vitamin D Resistance

The protocol addresses a non-hereditary, acquired form of vitamin D resistance. A hallmark of this resistance is elevated parathyroid hormone (PTH) concentrations despite 25(OH)D3 levels in the ideal range. Approximately 25% of the population may not respond adequately to conventional vitamin D3 doses and require individually varying, larger doses.

Individuals with autoimmune diseases carry genetic variants affecting vitamin D receptors, vitamin D binding protein, and related enzymes like vitamin D 1α-hydroxylase. These genetic defects, when activated, trigger autoimmune responses by impairing vitamin D's regulation of Th17 cells, which are the primary cells attacking the body during autoimmune conditions.

Dosing Protocol and Blood Level Targets

The average initial dose is approximately 1,000 IU per kilogram of body weight daily. Therapeutic doses range from 40,000 to 300,000 IU per day, with most patients requiring doses between 35,000 and 200,000 IU.

PTH is the primary monitoring marker rather than vitamin D levels. The vitamin D immune benefit is maximized when circulating PTH reaches the lower limit of the normal range. PTH values also function as a safety gauge—vitamin D intoxication cannot occur if PTH is not entirely suppressed.

Published data demonstrate significant blood level increases: 25(OH)D3 levels reached 106.3 ± 31.9 ng/mL in psoriasis patients and 132.5 ± 37 ng/mL in vitiligo patients. PTH levels dropped from 57.8 ± 16.7 to 28.9 ± 8.2 pg/mL in psoriasis patients and from 55.3 ± 25.0 to 25.4 ± 10.7 pg/mL in vitiligo patients.

Dose adjustments occur every 2-3 months based on laboratory results, with further adjustments after one year to compensate for metabolic adaptation. The process continues until laboratory values stabilize, typically after two years of therapy.

Safety Monitoring and Management

Comprehensive safety data from over 6,100 laboratory measurements in 319 patients showed that all the average values were within normal ranges for total serum calcium (2.4 ± 0.1 mmol/L), serum creatinine (0.8 ± 0.2 mg/dL), estimated glomerular filtration rate (92.5 ± 17.3 mL/min), serum cystatin C (0.88 ± 0.19 mg/L), and 24-hour urinary calcium secretion (6.9 ± 3.3 mmol/24 h).

The group monitors PTH, total and ionized serum calcium, serum phosphate, renal function, serum albumin, ferritin, TSH, and 24-hour renal calcium excretion. Initial blood work occurs at 6-8 weeks, then every three months during treatment.

Dietary Requirements and Supporting Supplements

Patients must eliminate all dairy products, nuts, and seeds due to their high calcium content. Vitamin D increases calcium absorption, making calcium restriction essential to prevent hypercalcemia. Daily fluid intake must exceed 2.5 liters to protect kidney function.

Essential supporting supplements include high-dose vitamin B2 (riboflavin), magnesium, and omega-3 DHA. A significant portion of the population (10-15%) cannot absorb adequate vitamin B2 from normal doses, making high-dose supplementation critical for converting D3 into the active form required for immune function.

Daily aerobic exercise is mandatory to counteract accelerated bone metabolism. Patients who are unable to exercise may require bisphosphonate medications to prevent osteoporosis. (Yoho: I would not feed this toxic garbage to my mother-in-law. See Hormone Secrets.)

Clinical Outcomes and Treatment Timeline

Coimbra reports suppressing disease activity in approximately 95% of multiple sclerosis cases treated. Fatigue symptoms begin improving within one month, with continued improvement over 7-9 months until disease progression halts.

After patients maintain target PTH levels for 2-3 months, most symptoms disappear, depending on pre-existing permanent disabilities. Long-term maintenance requires continued high-dose vitamin D to sustain remission.

Genetic Factors in Vitamin D Resistance

The MTHFR gene polymorphisms interact with vitamin D metabolism. These genetic variations, along with vitamin D receptor (VDR) polymorphisms, influence individual vitamin D requirements.

Current Practice and Treatment Access

Coimbra and his team have treated over 6,000 patients with various autoimmune diseases. From 2012 to 2018, he trained over 140 physicians worldwide in protocol implementation through one-week work-shadowing visits to his São Paulo practice.

Contact:

Federal University of São Paulo (UNIFESP)

Websites:

protocolocoimbradrcicerogalli.com

International Protocol Website: coimbraprotocol.com

Synthesis

This is an appealing story for me. I am not only attracted to how my Parkinson’s may improve, but how D’s tissue remodeling qualities may affect my ankle arthritis.

To achieve my current D level of 120 ng/ml, I required 100,000 to 150,000 IU every Saturday, once a week. Immediately after realizing I was missing the full vitamin D story, I took three 50,000 IU capsules all at once. I also prepared my vitamin dispenser with five of them spread over a week, and made sure I was taking all the cofactors— boron, magnesium, vitamin K, and zinc. When I get a D blood level in six weeks, I hope to see a 200.

From my brief study of the Coimbra Protocol, these individuals may be more likely to have genetic abnormalities that make ultra-high doses necessary. My other sources suggest that parathyroid hormone monitoring may not be required for most of us. I am going to take the recommended cofactors, closely observe how I feel, and watch my D levels. I do not plan to cut out dairy or red meat.

If you are acutely ill or have a chronic disease, consider following my example. Like everything else, you must evaluate the evidence and make your own decisions. Bear in mind that I am not a cautious fellow, and I am not your doctor.

I am hoping that my Parkinson’s symptoms improve and that I learn my “door into summer” was wide open from the day my friends and colleagues told me about high-dose D years ago. I will try to be patient.

