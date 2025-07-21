TAMARA SANTA ANA, DC, SHARES HER SECRETS OF ALTERNATIVE MEDICINE

RESOURCES

1. I met Dr. Tamara at an alternative medical meeting in December 2023.

We laughed our way through it. I wrote a post about my adventures, and for your amusement, I reproduced it here:

I signed in using a fake name and wearing a mask.

I had attended the show once before with my friend Felix. He told me the group was “the quackos selling to the whackos.” Although I was skeptical of them at first, once I got inside this rotating thing, I had no further doubts.

Fortunately, I found this booth first.

I had no idea what was in the Kool-Aid, but they said it would cure what ailed me, so I drank it straight away.

The pulverized salt chambers made me cough.

I was not sure WTF this was, but it was obviously a cure.

I asked someone I met at the conference, “How much of this is nonsense?” and he replied, “At least 75 percent.” He was exaggerating, but there was a lot of hype. For example, a beautiful saleswoman who pretended I was attractive asked me a dozen times to buy a rounded plastic coffin with red lights inside. It was $130,000—but I would, of course, get a discount.

You can read the whole post at the link above.

2. Who are we to tell you about alternative medicine?

If you don’t have the background, our concepts may seem foreign, so please reserve judgment until you’ve had a chance to study the scene.

Tamara Santa Ana, DC, is a brilliant academic functional physician with mentors who include the internationally leading alternative physicians. She holds a medical degree and has completed over 10,000 hours of subsequent training. She continually studies, is an absolute geek about what she does, and is always teaching me more. She has a phenomenal history of patient successes with conditions ranging from neurological diseases to cancer. Despite backgrounds like this, chiropractors and other non-MD providers are defamed by the mainstream and even forbidden to use the word “cure” in many states.

When I understood her accomplishments, I made her my friend. She is still in practice and can offer you valuable advice in person or virtually.

As for me, I fancy myself a George Plimpton-style* amateur of alternative medicine. I am 71 and have been writing about mainstream medical corruption since before I retired at 65. Over the past few years, I have been intensely studying alternative medicine. I am convinced that if Joe Tippens could cure his metastatic cancer, I can do the same with my Parkinson’s.



I had four years of postgraduate training, multiple specialty board certifications, and a lifetime of medical experience. Unfortunately, I primarily studied lies, and my mind became stuffed with “facts” that I had to unlearn. As I understood the power of functional approaches, I also found that natural cures were being suppressed by psychopathic corporate people who cared nothing about human suffering and death. Learning that I was wrong was the most agonizing thing I've ever done, but I now regard my ability to change my mind as a superpower. If you come with me, I will teach you how to do it.

*Plimpton was a beloved journalist who tried out for professional athletic teams and wrote about it. He was a good athlete but not a professional; he was tolerated because of his writing. He also acted in a Western, performed a comedy act at Caesars Palace, and played with the New York Philharmonic.

3. Surviving Supplement World

Supplementing hormones never causes stomach upset and often produces the most dramatic improvements of all. For an introduction, see my book Hormone Secrets HERE and my articles, Starting hormone replacement without a doctor, and We all need testosterone to fight the zombies in our lives.

Diet basics include whole, balanced foods, avoiding seed oils, packaged foods, and addictive sugars like high-fructose corn syrup, as well as eliminating carcinogenic artificial sugars, such as those found in Diet Coke. Avoiding junk food and even possibly bread is also beneficial.

Increase your intake of saturated fats, such as butter, beef fat, and cream cheese, to possibly as high as 50% of your daily calories. Monounsaturated fats, such as those found in extra-virgin olive oil and coconut oil, contribute to this total and are also beneficial. If you consume 75 percent of your calories from fat, you are likely already in healthy ketosis. This holds even if you consume some carbohydrates, and your metabolic state will be similar to a person on a carnivore or ketogenic diet. Avoiding food from about 7 PM to 8 or 9 AM has complementary effects. If you get hungry, you can eat a little beef with butter.

Dr. Tamara uses sophisticated testing to recommend targeted nutrients. Without help like this, the rest of us have to guess, but taking 30 supplements a day ruins your life—I know; I tried it. Not only does your stomach rebel, but your routine turns into an obsessive quest to swallow things you barely remember. The “Vitamins and minerals in order of importance” chapter above lays out the critical nutrients most people need.

Vitamin D, for example, is the most vital supplement. Blood levels are necessary to determine the optimal amount, and the doses needed to achieve blood levels near the desired 100 ng/dL vary. Costco D supplements contain only 3,000 International Units; you need capsules with 50,000 IUs, and some people require two or three of these twice a week to get decent levels.

These days, many of us experience stomach complaints that experts attribute to a condition known as a “leaky gut.” I thought mine was due to too many darn supplements. Probiotic pills containing “good” bacteria can be beneficial, and many are available. However, using fermented foods like kefir (the best), kimchi, sauerkraut, and kombucha is a natural remedy that can eliminate pills from your list. Each of these introduces a different spectrum of healthy bacteria into your intestine. While the species in the fermented foods themselves do not typically establish long-term residence in the GI tract, by an uncertain mechanism, they somehow encourage the restoration of healthy bacterial species. Dr. William Davis says that these foods are more effective than commercial probiotics.

When you have pared your supplements down to fewer than 15, you may be able to keep up with them. Here is how:

Take them with food. Magnesium, GlyNAC, and DMSO in water are usually safe to take on an empty stomach, however.

I learned a trick from a friend who worked for a supplement company. I watched her take nearly 30 pills throughout our lunch by eating a few bites, then taking a few.

Drinking kefir with supplements helps.

Dr. Tamara’s best pearl is that if you get sick of the whole thing, take a day or a week off, or do it every other day, but don’t give up. I am a compulsive personality and tend to try to do too much, so I sometimes feel best after a break.

Counterpoint: As I reflect on the process, I occasionally wonder if supplements are like holding a talisman—a magic icon thought to bring good fortune—up in front of me. Then I come to my senses and trust the science (ha).

4. How alternative doctors think

MDs conceptualize people as machines that need a little lubricant or a new part, and claim their drugs work like auto repair. Functional physicians, on the other hand, recognize that human systems are complex beyond imagination and that all a doctor can hope to do is support the terrain, allowing the body to repair itself. This terrain theory is the idea that nutritional and lifestyle improvements have the most profound effects and that drugs often introduce unexpected consequences.

Doctor-caused diseases are the most severe, so always address them first.

The primary cause of today’s health decline is “treatment” provided by doctors, and our profession created each calamity. Traditional medicine claims this is heresy.

The following must be addressed before testing and therapy. Before a history and physical exam. Before even getting to know the patient. These issues are the priority for any knowledgeable physician.

I ranked the following in order of the health damage they create.

Vaccines, especially the covidvax. These increased mortality, cut live birth rates, doubled or tripled spontaneous abortions, and vastly increased chronic disease rates. Vaccines put people at risk for turbocancer, neurological diseases, and a lot else. Knowing your patient’s vaccine status, counseling them against further vaccinations of any kind, and being prepared to treat them with a chlorine dioxide program immediately are your first considerations—with any patient. Notes: a) For a brutal introduction to how vaccines have been sold to us, see Pierre Kory’s post about how Sudden Infant Death Syndrome was invented and promoted to conceal the babies murdered by the vax program. He cites mortality data published in 2021 that were intentionally excluded from mainstream medical publications. b) Although they contain other poisons, vaccine toxicity has historically been primarily mercury. This was concealed by claiming it was a necessary “adjuvant” to stimulate the immune system and labeling it “thimerosal,” which is half mercury. After an outcry, mercury was partly—but not entirely—eliminated from the poison shots. Aluminum, which is nearly as toxic, was added instead after about 2000. Assaults on us by dentists. Their most malignant threat is root canals. These are killers; they are universally infected, spread bacterial and inflammatory disease throughout the body, but are nearly all asymptomatic. They cause cancers and fatal “autoimmune” diseases of unknown origins. Our stupid, unethical dentists have burdened about half of Europeans and Americans with root canals, and most of the sins stemming from these have been known for over 50 years. Dentists still use mercury in many of their fillings and root canals. This is the second most toxic non-radioactive metal after arsenic, and it is being placed in the most reactive area of the body. Within 20 years, half of this poison dissolves and goes to the brain, bones, and muscles, causing neurological diseases and many others. The half-life until it is gone from the body is over 30 years. Much of this has been common knowledge for a century. Dentists also assert that fluoride is safe and beneficial, recommending fluoridated water and dental products that contain fluoride. This is a neurotoxin that should never be placed inside your body. Robust, blinded studies prove that women who are exposed to it during pregnancy have kids whose intellects are permanently damaged by at least half a standard deviation. Note: Mercury is causal for both 1) and 2). Once you see this, it’s hard to imagine, given recent events, that it wasn’t done purposefully. I have been a victim of both programs. Psychiatric drugs. One in five Americans has been convinced to take these. They cause addiction, suicide, homicide, and brain damage, but Big Pharma’s promotion never stops. No randomized controlled study has ever proven that any of them work, which means they do not, and prescribing them is therefore unethical. Low-dose oral ketamine can help you kick them; see my post HERE. Know your patients’ psychiatric medication list, and you know enemy # 3. Traditional cancer care is the most expensive medical field and a sick joke. Using “standard of care” chemo, only people with about eight types of cancer survive even a day longer. Radiation therapy is used promiscuously, but it prolongs life for just a single cancer. These damaging treatments were FDA-approved because of tumor size reduction, which is a medical hoax. For the most part, getting your patients off this toxic, costly nonsense is the only way out for them. I described things that work in my chapter, “How to cure cancer in your kitchen with online purchases.” Refer to the Apocalypse Almanac for more.

5. The Fullscript supplement store

This industry is the Wild West, and the contents of any given supplement bottle are always in doubt. Quality, potency, and pricing vary wildly between brands and retailers.

FullScript was designed by healthcare practitioners who were tired of their patients getting poor results with unreliable supplements. It has over 375 leading brands that are quality-tested for purity and potency. All are manufactured under the FDA-regulated Current Good Manufacturing Practices. In theory, it guarantees that you're getting what the label says. The benefits:

FullScript brands are meticulous about storage and handling. This is important for probiotics and other temperature-sensitive supplements.

When you provide your email, you'll receive a free membership that saves 15-25% off retail prices. Browse the catalog, compare products, and view member pricing before making a purchase. The cost is often comparable to that of lower-quality versions found at drugstores or Costco. Orders over $50 are shipped free of charge.

Just click the link in the title above, and you are in.

6. Natural medicine resources

Schedule a Consultation

Tamara Santa Ana, DC, estimates that you will receive 50 to 60% of the potential health benefits by simply taking some of her recommended Fullscript supplements described below. However, supervision is helpful. She will conduct a comprehensive evaluation and follow-up to adjust your treatment.

Advice about choosing a PEMF machine or brief questions about supplements is free. Call her office at (540) 462-7750, email her at drtsanta@protonmail.com, or use her patient portal HERE. You may also book as a new patient for $150 for the first hour. These sessions provide personalized recommendations and safety oversight, maximizing results while preventing potential complications.

A few of Tamara’s protocols

Memory Loss

Tamara Santa Ana: Memory complaints flood functional medicine practices, and they often stem from thyroid dysfunction.

The brain consists of sixty percent fatty acids by dry weight, requiring specific nutritional support. Fatty acids, particularly DHA, are essential nutrients for the brain. Phosphatidylserine, taken at 300 milligrams daily, helps keep cell membranes flexible, allowing messages to pass through the brain more easily. This nutrient has been proven effective in addressing age-related memory decline and, in some cases, reversing early dementia.

Acetyl-L-carnitine crosses the blood-brain barrier, helping brain cells produce energy more efficiently. This form differs from regular L-carnitine and is specifically designed to target neurological function. Neurotransmitter testing often reveals acetylcholine deficiencies that directly impair memory formation.

Lion's Mane mushroom stimulates the growth of new brain neuronal connections and helps the brain repair itself. Despite fears about fungal supplements, therapeutic mushrooms reduce cancer risk by forty percent when consumed daily.

Ginkgo biloba improves brain function, although concerns about bleeding exist. The risk is lower than commonly believed, and proper patient monitoring allows the safe use of this medication. Curcumin with piperine or liposomal forms fights brain inflammation at 500-1000 milligrams daily.

Fatigue Management

Robert Yoho: Iodine deficiency affects over half the population, making it the lowest-hanging fruit in alternative medicine. The conspiracy against proper iodine dosing leaves millions unnecessarily depleted. People can safely supplement with iodine without testing, as iodine deficiency is so common.

Tamara Santa Ana: Patients with genetic variations or conversion problems cannot break down iodine from inorganic to organic forms. Nascent iodine offers the most palatable option, although other forms are effective as well.

Selenium must accompany iodine as a natural thyroid protectant. L-tyrosine works synergistically with iodine to create thyroid hormones that boost energy levels.

CoQ10 revives mitochondria, becoming essential for anyone taking statin drugs that interfere with natural CoQ10 production. B vitamins function as spark plugs for the body's engine, preventing fatigue regardless of sleep duration.

Robert Yoho: Magnesium ranks as the second most important supplement after vitamin D. Over half of us suffer magnesium deficiency to some degree. Blood tests cannot measure magnesium because it resides inside cells, making supplementation necessary for almost everyone. The only limit comes from potential diarrhea with excessive doses.

Tamara Santa Ana: Magnesium threonate crosses the blood-brain barrier best, followed by glycinate for stomach tolerance. Magnesium activates GABA receptors for calming effects and helps with sleep, muscle function, and energy production. Heart rate variability testing reveals that low magnesium correlates with high insulin levels, as magnesium deficiency impairs insulin utilization.

Blood Sugar Regulation

Blood sugar issues exist on a spectrum rather than as separate conditions. The body's glucose management requires specific nutritional support to prevent diabetes progression.

Tamara Santa Ana: Chromium stands as the most essential nutrient for blood sugar control. Chromium complex (trivalent chromium) proves superior to chromium picolinate, which produces problematic acids. This food-based form helps process carbohydrates and improves glucose tolerance in a safe manner.

Magnesium plays a crucial role in glucose metabolism, making it the second essential nutrient for blood sugar management.

Alpha lipoic acid mimics insulin action and reduces free radical stress. Quality sourcing matters, with European sources generally superior to Eastern suppliers. The late Dr. Burton Berkson pioneered lipoic acid use after saving mushroom poisoning victims whom hospitals had condemned to die. Hospital doctors became angry when their death predictions failed, warning Berkson against future interventions.

Robert Yoho: Berkson couldn't watch people die and continued using lipoic acid despite professional threats. His work revealed the power of lipoic acid in preventing neuropathy and protecting the liver. HERE is where to buy it, and HERE is his book.

Berberine activates the same pathway as metformin, without causing B12 depletion or other side effects associated with other drugs. Head-to-head trials have demonstrated that berberine is more effective than metformin in regulating blood sugar levels.

Glucose Balance PX combines multiple nutrients in one product, reducing pill burden while providing liver support essential for blood sugar regulation.

Stress and Anxiety Management

Tamara Santa Ana: Magnesium threonate and glycinate top the stress protocol by activating GABA receptors for nervous system calming. Stress increases cortisol production, and magnesium helps control this response while improving sleep and muscle relaxation. Magnesium earned the nickname "nature's tranquilizer" for good reason.

L-theanine provides calming alertness without sedation by balancing the neurotransmitters GABA (which promotes calmness) and glutamate (which is excitatory). This balance prevents overstimulation while maintaining mental clarity.

Ashwagandha modulates the entire stress axis, including the hypothalamus, pituitary, and adrenals, thereby lowering cortisol levels and promoting better sleep. Despite its terrible taste in liquid form, capsules provide effective stress relief.

B complex vitamins support adrenal function, the body's energy, and stress organs. They enhance nervous system function and improve energy during fight-or-flight responses.

EPA and DHA fatty acids support mood, although long-term use of fish oil can lead to GLA deficiency. Dr. Mark Houston developed fish oil rich in GLA to help prevent this problem.

GABA serves as the primary inhibitory neurotransmitter with direct calming effects. Sublingual or liposomal versions are most effective for stress relief.

Sleep Optimization

Robert Yoho: Taking 200-400 milligrams of magnesium before bed provides the foundation. Melatonin works effectively at doses ranging from half a milligram to three milligrams; however, new research suggests that doses of 180-200 milligrams may be more beneficial for preventing cancer metastasis and protecting against macular degeneration. The hormone lasts only one hour in the body, but some experience morning grogginess that disappears after a month of consistent use.

L-theanine, chamomile, and valerian root offer additional sleep support. Glycine emerges as a potential secret weapon, now qualifying as an essential nutrient. Doses of three to ten grams have been proven safe and effective.

GlyNac (a combination of glycine and N-acetylcysteine) boosts energy and serves as a nootropic to enhance performance. Glycine tastes decent compared to other powders, while cysteine tastes terrible.

Tamara Santa Ana: Magnesium threonate works best for sleep because it crosses the blood-brain barrier. Glycinate follows as the second choice due to stomach tolerance. Glycine helps lower body temperature, promoting deeper sleep and improving sleep quality. Taking magnesium and glycine together provides the most effective sleep protocol.

Digestive Health Support

Tamara Santa Ana: Digestive enzyme production diminishes after age forty to fifty, changing the microbiome and reducing nutrient absorption. Rather than taking multiple supplements, digestive enzymes alone often provide significant improvements.

Digestive health requires two components: a functioning microbiome and adequate digestive enzymes. Standard Process Zypan exemplifies high-quality enzyme supplementation for protein digestion.

L-glutamine heals the gut lining safely, thereby strengthening the barrier between the intestines and the bloodstream. The gut lining measures only one epithelial cell thick, making it vulnerable to damage.

Probiotics replenish beneficial bacteria, featuring seven to eight different strains that provide optimal diversity. Rotating different probiotic formulas every few weeks improves clinical results.

Zinc heals damaged gut lining while omega-3 fatty acids reduce intestinal inflammation. This combination addresses both structural repair and inflammatory control.

Cardiovascular Support Protocol

Tamara Santa Ana: Dr. Steven Sinatra, the late cardiologist, identified five essential nutrients for heart failure when asked directly at a medical conference.

L-carnitine helps the heart generate energy by transporting fatty acids into the mitochondria. This differs from acetyl-L-carnitine, which is used for brain support. L-carnitine directly improves the heart's pumping ability.

D-ribose builds energy storage as ATP. Combined with L-carnitine, these nutrients provide exceptional heart support for individuals experiencing cardiac fatigue or exercise intolerance.

Magnesium calms the heart, helps regulate arrhythmias, reduces inflammation in blood vessels, and supports a healthy blood pressure. Magnesium deficiency increases the risk of heart disease death by seventy percent.

CoQ10 functions as the heart's spark plug, enhancing cardiac function. Statins deplete CoQ10, causing the fatigue that makes patients barely able to lift their feet.

Robert Yoho: European countries require CoQ10 supplementation when prescribing statins, recognizing the depletion problem. American medicine often ignores this requirement.

Vitamin K2-7 prevents calcium buildup in arterial plaque. Taking vitamin D3 without K2 increases the risk of cardiovascular death by 200 percent. K2 makes blood vessels more elastic and reduces the risk of cancer by twenty percent through its anti-cancer properties.

Hypothyroidism Management

Tamara Santa Ana: Iodine serves as the raw material for the production of T4 and T3 hormones. Hashimoto's and other autoimmune thyroid conditions require caution with iodine, though most patients benefit from careful introduction.

Blood work often fails to assess thyroid function accurately. Patients with suspected hypothyroidism usually improve dramatically with nutritional thyroid support, revealing the limitations of standard testing.

Professional Testing and Monitoring

Tamara Santa Ana: I utilize multiple scanning technologies to provide insights that are impossible through traditional blood work. I can use some of these remotely.

The ZYTO scan, used by many medical doctors in complementary medicine, offers foundational assessment tools.

The AO scan works by analyzing the brain, generating 29 pages of data about the patient's status.

The oligoscan utilizes spectrophotometry to measure cellular mineral content, revealing deficiencies that are invisible to blood tests.

Heart rate variability testing consistently demonstrates the connection between magnesium and insulin, with low magnesium levels correlating with poor insulin utilization.

The 60 Percent Solution

Robert Yoho: Patients can achieve approximately 50 to 60 percent improvement by simply following the supplement protocols without professional supervision. This makes functional medicine accessible to people with limited resources who cannot afford consultation fees.

Tamara Santa Ana: Professional consultation optimizes the remaining half through personalized testing, dosage adjustments, and careful monitoring.

For those seeking professional guidance, I offer complimentary 30-minute consultations for new patients. Full consultations cost $150 for the first hour.

People on a budget can access the Fullscript supplement store, purchase some of these nutrients, and achieve meaningful results. Professional consultation provides the remaining optimization.

Starting with one or two supplements prevents overwhelming patients while allowing assessment of individual responses. Introducing nutrients slowly, sometimes at half doses, ensures safe progression and identifies potential sensitivities.

I schedule follow-up appointments about every two months unless urgent conditions necessitate more frequent monitoring. This schedule allows for adequate time to assess the effects of nutrients while maintaining safety oversight.

Quality, safety, and cost

Dr. Tamara: Professional-grade supplements undergo rigorous testing for molds, heavy metals, and contaminants that pharmacy products may contain. Temperature-controlled storage protects probiotics and sensitive nutrients from degradation.

Fullscript offers professional-quality supplements at a 15% discount compared to retail prices.

Tamara Santa Ana: Why do I do this work?

Nutrition offers near-miraculous healing potential when applied correctly, under the guidance of professionals, and with the use of high-quality supplements.

Patients require individual assessment rather than one-size-fits-all protocols. The goal is to find the proper nutrients for each person rather than prescribing maximum supplements. Testing and careful monitoring every few months guide successful treatment while minimizing unnecessary interventions.

I offer complimentary consultations because nutrition truly works as a miracle when applied correctly. I'll address any questions I can answer without pressure to continue. My passion drives this work; I've witnessed many people recover their health through proper nutrition, and I want to share my knowledge.

7. Appendix: The Apocalypse Almanac is a mini-textbook of natural cures.

It’s linked at the top of each of my posts. I provide a whirlwind tour of the medical battlefield, describing the treatments and products that should replace most “healthcare.”

Almost everything is cheapest on Amazon, and the items there are the most economical I could find. For example, the “The Fullscript Supplement Store” (Chapter 11 of the Almanac, or see below) offers the best available supplements, but with the discount, they remain an excellent value. They have a reputation for purity, and some are unique.

Alternative medicine is unlike traditional medicine. To benefit, you must study instead of having blind faith in your “provider.” Start by sampling any chapter from the Apocalypse Almanac Table of Contents below and then work your way through the rest. I made some of it less serious so you would enjoy reading.