374. STAR G's JOURNEY FROM BEING AN ELECTROMAGNETIC REFUGEE TO GETTING HER LIFE BACK

Note: Judy Yoho's story in the first chapter of Judas Dentistry (free download HERE) is closely related.

This is Star:

My life changed forever in 2019 when I rolled my car in Canada. What started as a concussion turned into something far worse - extreme sensitivity to electromagnetic fields. The burning sensation in my mouth and brain felt like someone putting cigarette butts out on my skull. My vision blurred, disorientation consumed me, and I developed what I call "brain on fire" syndrome.

Yoho note: The surgeon who saved Star told me why she became so much worse after the concussion. The trauma ruptured her blood-brain barrier (BBB) and allowed toxins in her body to enter her brain. He has seen this before.

The BBB is a highly selective semi-permeable border of endothelial cells that prevents most substances in the bloodstream from entering the brain. It acts as a protective shield, regulating the passage of molecules and ions between the blood and the brain. This is crucial for maintaining a stable and controlled environment for the central nervous system to function correctly.

Awakening to Invisible Danger

For six months, I couldn't understand why I was getting worse. I had moved into a new condo and assumed the indoor environment was healthier than being outside. Wrong. A building biologist discovered extremely high electromagnetic field levels throughout my apartment. Eight smart meters clustered just outside my kitchen wall, and Wi-Fi routers from surrounding tenants bombarded me with radiation.

The worst symptoms hit me when I was near where those smart meters were mounted. Brain-ripping sensations, suicidal thoughts, complete body collapse - all triggered by invisible waves that most people never notice. I started carrying EMF meters everywhere because they became my lifeline for survival.

Descent into Isolation

My sensitivity reached the point where I couldn't drive, couldn't enter stores, and couldn't even stay indoors. I wrapped my entire vehicle in radiation shielding film but still had to sit in the back middle seat, covered in protective material, just to reach medical appointments. For years, I lived in a tent in a field, running a 200-foot Ethernet cable from a distant house so I could research my condition on my laptop without exposure to Wi-Fi.

When I contacted the director of environmental medicine at one of Toronto's biggest hospitals, her advice was simple: learn to live in the forest. She also pushed me to get the Covidvax, which I refused. Most doctors remain hypnotized by conventional thinking, unable to connect electromagnetic exposure with physical symptoms.

The Dental Connection

Everything changed when I discovered the connection between metals in teeth and EMF sensitivity. My mouth contained two root canals, multiple metal fillings, and hidden metal fragments that previous dentists had left behind. These metals act like antennas, amplifying electromagnetic fields and creating electrical currents throughout the body.

I had a metal instrument tip, about the size of a fork tip, that a previous dentist had broken off and left in my jaw. When a biological dentist in New York finally removed it, my heart palpitations decreased within 24 hours. I could walk into a grocery store for the first time in years.

The Costa Rican Nightmare

Seeking complete metal removal, I traveled to Costa Rica based on recommendations from practitioners in the United States. The dentist there promised to use only my own bone for grafting and to remove all metal implants. They also said I had more than enough bone that they could take from my jawbone to use wherever grafting was needed. However, they used synthetic bone with two titanium screws instead. I learned about the synthetic bone when I showed them a small chunk of material that came out of my mouth within a week after surgery. They admitted that it was synthetic bone that they had placed without my consent.

Dr. Andres Fernandez inserted two new titanium screws without informing me, despite knowing that my sole reason for visiting him in Costa Rica was to remove all remaining metal hardware from my mouth. I had extreme reactions to EMFs that destroyed my health for years, and the relationship between metals in my body and the EMF reactions was clear.

He said I won't have any problems with the screws because he used high-grade titanium. But I had heart palpitations until they were removed several weeks later.

There is more to the story, but in summary, this dentist carelessly used titanium and synthetic bone in my mouth without informing me. I had to return and beg for screw removal because my health was declining so fast that I could hardly function, but they kept blowing me off and blamed me. I had to email and call them for six months to get my records. Not until I underwent the procedures in Spain did I have grafting with my own bone. This was successful.

Salvation in Spain

Through a referral from a practitioner in the UK, I found an international expert in Lugo, Spain, who performs complete mouth reconstruction using ceramic implants. This surgeon uses only the patient's bone and inert ceramics, without synthetic materials or metals that can conduct electromagnetic fields.

In July 2024, I flew to Spain for a consultation in such poor condition that the surgeon took me into emergency surgery the next day. He said I wasn't well enough to fly home. The work he performed saved my life.

I returned in April 2025 for major reconstruction surgery. He removed residual metals that supposedly had been extracted by previous dentists, drained massive infections, and rebuilt my jaw using bone grafts from my hip. Although no ceramic screws are available, he made some by using tiny ceramic implants and cutting off the top after they were used to pin the bone graft to the hole. These are biologically inert—they don't collect bacteria or conduct electromagnetic fields.

Recovery

Five days after my April surgery, my vision began to improve dramatically. I no longer need the magnifying glass I used for everything. I stopped bleeding from my mouth five times daily, and my heart palpitations disappeared. By now, I can be indoors again, drive myself places, and function normally, though I remain somewhat sensitive and still use protective measures.

I continue improving daily. Optometrists told me my vision problems were due to aging, but I'm now seeing better than I have in years. The systemic impact affects everything - my relationships, my ability to work, my entire quality of life.

Protective Strategies That Work

I've developed a survival toolkit for our increasingly electromagnetic world. Blue-blocking glasses from companies like Raw Optics help tremendously with LED and fluorescent light flicker. I wear different versions for daytime and sunset to protect against toxic lighting in hospitals, offices, and restaurants.

For clothing protection, I buy fabrics that shield electromagnetic radiation. Cotton-like materials are more effective than stretchy fabrics, which lose their protective properties after washing. I have pants, shirts, and protective coverings made from these materials - they're how I survive airports and crowded public spaces.

My meter collection includes devices for measuring magnetic fields, electric fields, dirty electricity, and body voltage. The Safe and Sound Pro 2 stays with me constantly because radiation levels can change instantly when someone nearby turns on a cell phone.

Simple changes make huge differences. People can unplug all bedroom electrical devices, turn off Wi-Fi routers at night, use wired internet connections, and put cell phones in Faraday bags or place them in a different room while sleeping. Stetzer filters plugged into wall outlets eliminate dirty electricity for about $75 each.

Building biologists evaluate homes for around $1,000, identifying wiring errors and sources of magnetic fields. Sometimes, moving a bed away from a wall outlet or a refrigerator on the other side can solve major problems.

The Bigger Picture

We are electromagnetic beings. Medical scans measure the electrical activity of our brains and hearts to determine if we're alive. Yet we ignore how external electromagnetic fields affect our biology. Every smart device, Wi-Fi router, and cell tower adds to an invisible soup of radiation that's only getting denser.

Dental work is almost universally hazardous. Root canals always develop abscesses, which spread infection throughout the body. Mercury fillings and titanium implants conduct electrical currents, dissolving metals into our tissues and creating galvanic reactions.

Forty percent of Americans and sixty percent of Europeans have root canals. These are dead teeth filled with formaldehyde, mercury, and other toxins and carcinogens. The science showing their dangers has existed for fifty years, yet dentists continue installing them and also pushing fluoride.

Hope and Healing

I'm alive today because I found the courage to reject conventional medical advice and seek real solutions. The surgeon in Spain performs daily miracles. Patients arrive sick, he drains their abscesses and removes toxic metals, and they improve within twelve hours. I've met people from around the world with similar stories of recovery.

The aftercare here stands in stark contrast to what I experienced elsewhere. I'm not abandoned after surgery, but I'm carefully monitored with routine follow-ups. The entire team—surgeon, dentist, and anesthesiologist—works together seamlessly.

I'm now staying at a thermal spa along the river in Lugo, Spain, where Romans once came for the healing waters. I can see the hospital on the hill where my life was saved. My healing continues in this ancient place of restoration.

My sensitivity taught me that our electromagnetic environment matters as much as the food we eat or the air we breathe. The metals in our mouths can turn us into walking antennas, amplifying every Wi-Fi signal and cell tower transmission. But there's hope - ceramic implants and proper metal removal can restore health and vitality.

We don't have to accept the narrative that these symptoms are psychological or untreatable. Solutions exist for those willing to seek them out.

Yoho: key points

Root Canal Reality: Root canals are the second-worst medical “treatment” in healthcare, after vaccines, as they all develop abscesses that spread bacteria throughout the body. The practice was discredited by its pioneers in the mid-20th century but continues due to financial incentives.

Mercury Toxicity: Mercury is the second most toxic non-radioactive metal after arsenic. Dr. Yoho had 17 mercury amalgams himself, contributing to his Parkinson's symptoms. The "mad as a hatter" phrase from Alice in Wonderland described mercury-poisoned hat makers in the 1800s.

Although ceramic implants can be miraculous, titanium implants are terrible. They harbor bacteria, conduct electrical currents, and create galvanic reactions with other metals in the mouth. This dissolves mercury and causes acute toxicity.

Building Biology: Professional EMF assessments cost around $1,000 but can identify simple solutions, such as wiring errors, dirty electricity, or magnetic field sources. Many problems can be resolved by simply moving beds away from electrical sources or installing dirty electricity filters in electrical sockets.

Dental Greed: American and Canadian dentists charge exorbitant fees - up to $250,000 for three ceramic implants on the West Coast of the USA. The Spanish surgeon provides superior care at a fraction of the cost.

Tesla Warning: Electric vehicles like Teslas blast a wave of EMF right into your belly while driving, making them particularly dangerous for sensitive individuals.

To put Star’s toxic exposure into perspective, here is a case report that Star’s surgeon told me. He has many others that are related. He consulted with a woman who had sudden-onset schizophrenia a decade before. She had symptoms of hearing voices, had been on various drugs, and had been in and out of mental institutions. He asked the question we all must ask our patients first, “What is in your mouth?”

He learned that she had a massive dental procedure immediately before her symptoms started. When he removed all the mercury amalgams that had been placed in her teeth, her symptoms went away, and she became normal. He was dealing with the third most fraudulent medical specialty—psychiatry—and the second—dentistry—in the same patient.

This post would not be complete without mention of Boyd Haley's compound that inactivates mercury and other heavy metals.

The Garbage Collector by Robert Gamill tells of all the people whose cancers and autoimmune diseases vanished when he removed root canals and metals from their mouths. Reading this was the key to curing my wife of amyloidosis.

Judas Dentistry by Dr. Robert Yoho (free PDF available)

To learn more about the surgeon who saved Star, Judy, and so many others, or to schedule an appointment with him, please contact Becky Dutton.

She works full-time trying to help people damaged by dentists.

Her websites are mercurymadness.org and understandingscoliosis.org. Her email is beckydutton@understandingscoliosis.org.

The excellent MELISA metals testing website is Melisa.org. Becky's summary sheet, "Symptoms of Mercury Toxicity," is:

A summary video of the 2018 conference about metal toxicity is HERE. This includes a lecture by Becky. You can download the entire conference for about $30.

HERE is a presentation Ms. Dutton did about scoliosis and its relationship to metals. UK scoliosis rates rose as mercury amalgams were more commonly used. Becky presents evidence from animals and humans that mercury causes scoliosis.

Surgery has never been proven to improve scoliosis death rates, but the metals used in the surgery destroy the lives of many. Few patients are ever tested for metal sensitivity before spinal straightening surgeries.

